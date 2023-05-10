Divisive Political Tactics Must Not Be Allowed to Endanger Social Cohesion in Bosnia and Herzegovina, High Representative Tells Security Council

The international community must not allow divisive political tactics to endanger social cohesion in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the High Representative for that country told the Security Council today, amidst objections from some delegates about his credibility.

Christian Schmidt, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, briefed the Council today on the latest developments in the country, including positive momentum towards European integration. European Union candidacy status was granted to the country on 15 December 2022, he said, also highlighting the formation of the executive and legislative authorities following the general elections of 2 October 2022. Historically, geographically and culturally, the country is on an irreversible path towards European incorporation, he said.

However, he also alerted the Council about the increased secessionist positioning and rhetoric in Republika Srpska. Its President, Milorad Dodik, openly advocates for the independence of that entity and even spoke publicly about joining Serbia, he said, expressing particular concern about a joint statement signed by the ruling parties in Republika Srpska on 24 April, which appears to be an action plan for secession.

Such actions question the fundamentals of the Dayton Agreement, he pointed out. The denial of the Srebrenica genocide and glorification of war criminals continue to be a problem, he added, stressing that Bosnia and Herzegovina must not become a country divided between authoritarianism in one entity and democracy in the other.

At the meeting’s outset, the representative of the Russian Federation raised a point of order, objecting to the briefing and noting that the Council did not authorize Mr. Schmidt’s appointment. When the floor opened for discussion after the briefing, he said that Western forces, acting through the High Representative’s office, are openly manipulating the inter-ethnic divisions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. “Mr. Schmidt is now taking decisions on the composition of the Government of the Federation of Bosnia,” he said, noting that the nine judges serving on the constitutional court include a German, an Albanian and a Swiss national. He called for the Office of the High Representative to be shut down.

The Council also heard from the Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who expressed concern about the transformation of the High Representative’s role from a facilitator into an autocrat. Mr. Schmidt has rashly announced disruptive decrees that have infuriated large segments of her country’s population, she said. His dictatorial rule is not just patently illegal, but also counterproductive, she stressed, adding that his attempts to micromanage her country suffocate its democratic process. Stressing the importance of the Dayton accords, she added that, since its signing, her country has been contorted into a much more centralized system. It is in that context that the so-called secessionist rhetoric must be understood, she said.

However other speakers disagreed, with the representative of Albaniacommending the High Representative’s active engagement to stop the dangerous dynamics in Republika Srpska. The leader of that entity never misses an opportunity to use Bosnia and Herzegovina as a punching bag, he said, describing such actions as a recipe for dysfunction. No one will ever be able to build a viable and sustainable future in Europe by glorifying war criminals, denying genocide and investing in hate speech, he stressed, calling on all stakeholders to come together and make progress towards European integration.

The representative of Croatia also voiced support for the work of the High Representative and welcomed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European Union candidate status. As a neighbouring country and one of its most significant trade partners, Croatia will continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in the process of European integration and the building of resilient democratic institutions, he said, calling on its political leaders to continue work on constitutional and electoral reforms.

The Head of Delegation of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, also expressed concern over recent developments in Republika Srpska, and emphasized the importance of freedom of expression and pluralism. He reminded delegates that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s candidate status to his bloc is contingent on the country’s commitment to various steps specified in the European Commission’s recommendation, including strengthening the rule of law.

The meeting began at 10:03 a.m. and ended at 12:01 p.m.

Point of Order

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) expressed disagreement with the presence of Christian Schmidt at the meeting in his capacity as the High Representative. The Security Council did not endorse Mr. Schmidt taking up this post, he asserted, adding that the Bosnian issue is on the agenda under article 7 and the practice is to endorse the High Representative. In light of the above, he underscored that Mr. Schmidt does not have the right to speak on behalf of the international community or to transmit any documents to the Council and the position of the High Representative remains vacant.

Briefing

CHRISTIAN SCHMIDT, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting the passing of almost three decades since the signing of the Dayton Agreement, said that there are encouraging developments in post-conflict Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also profound threats to the fundamentals of the accord. Historically, geographically and culturally, the country is on an irreversible path towards European integration, he said, noting that European Union candidacy status was granted to Bosnia and Herzegovina on 15 December 2022. Also noting the positive momentum created by a quick formation of the executive and legislative authorities at almost all levels in the country following the general elections of 2 October 2022, he said the appointment of the executive authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska was swift. Both are in place and operational, he said, while outlining how he helped resolve a stalemate between the political blocs.

Noting that one of the key challenges to the full implementation of the Dayton Agreement comes from Republika Srpska, he said that the developments in this entity are not “business as usual”. The secessionist positioning and rhetoric by the entity’s leadership have dramatically increased in the reporting period. Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik openly advocates for the independence of Republika Srpska and even spoke publicly about it joining Serbia. This questions the fundamentals of the Dayton Agreement and pursues a secessionist policy, he pointed out, expressing particular concern about a joint statement signed by the ruling parties in Republika Srpska on 24 April, which appears to be an action plan for secession. Further, he added, within Republika Srpska, new legislation and initiatives promoted by the ruling coalition under Mr. Dodik are shrinking the space for civil society and independent media. Bosnia and Herzegovina must not become a country divided between authoritarianism in one entity and democracy in the other, he stressed. “We cannot step aside and allow divisive political tactics to endanger the State of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the cohesion of its society,” he said.

Welcoming reassurances by neighbouring States, namely Serbia and Croatia, that they fully respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he noted that the country still faces considerable challenges regarding State and defense property, the rule of law and various aspects of fiscal sustainability. Further, the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the situation of traumatized people in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Denial of the Srebrenica genocide and glorification of war criminals continue to be a problem, mainly in Republika Srpska. When it comes to the prosecution of war crimes, he continued, Bosnia and Herzegovina is the most advanced country in the region, but, even now, there are thousands of cases to be processed. War criminals convicted by an international court must be entered into the national criminal records, he stressed, welcoming efforts to create a legal basis for this. Disunity in foreign and defense policy is another shortcoming in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said, adding that it would be beneficial if the three members of the Presidency agreed more often on common foreign policy positions in the interests of the country and all its citizens.

In the face of continued instability, he noted, people — especially young people — are leaving the country in record numbers. When asked about the reasons for migration, many people refer to widespread corruption, nepotism, segregated education, divided society and a limited job market, he said. Overall participation of women in the executive and legislative authorities remains low, despite some appointments of women to high-level political positions after the October 2022 elections. Ethnic minorities and persons who do not belong to any constituent people, called “the others”, are banned from certain public offices, he said, also highlighting highlighted the widespread social exclusion and discrimination against the Roma. Expressing his commitment to dialogue with the political actors in Bosnia and Herzegovina and regional interlocutors, he noted that the country’s young people are looking forward to European integration. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are not negotiable, he stressed.

Statements

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ) expressed concern about the resort to the so-called Bonn powers, as it feeds narratives about the alleged imposition of solutions from outside. To prevent the erosion of public trust in the political system in place, he encouraged local forces to act with restraint and put the safety of the population above short-term political interests. He further expressed great concern over the separatist rhetoric adopted by some local leaders, particularly in light of reports of the recurrence of ethnically based hate speech. Against this backdrop, he urged local leaders to reject secession attempts, which brought so much suffering to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the not-so-distant past. Highlighting the need for trust-building measures between communities to prevent further episodes of ethnically based violence and create conditions for the safe return of refugees, he condemned violations of minority rights in both entities, as well as any glorification of violence and denial of crimes committed during the war. Noting that the Dayton Agreement still offers the best prospects for preserving peace and stability, he supported the full implementation of the 5+2 agenda.

FRANCESCA GATT ( Malta ) called for the representation of women in all Government institutions, highlighting the importance of an inclusive public administration. Welcoming the European Union candidate status granted at the end of 2022, she encouraged Bosnia and Herzegovina to strive in adopting the necessary reforms, particularly in addressing the 14 key priorities and strengthening the country’s constitutional, electoral and judicial frameworks. Those reforms must be inclusive and based on the rule of law, she added. She condemned all nationalistic and divisive rhetoric and actions, warning that they could undermine stability and the quality of life in the country. Voicing concern about legislative initiatives and announcements in Republika Srpska entity against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons, civil society and media freedom, she associated herself with the European Union in its call for the implementation of credible, genuine measures to address shortcomings in the protection of fundamental rights and non-discrimination of persons belonging to minorities, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons. Underscoring the need for all parties to commit to reconciliation, she said this includes a school curriculum that represents diversity, but does not discriminate based on ethnicity. She underscored the important role of EUFOR-Althea in maintaining security and stability, noting that its presence is crucial for preserving the present stable situation.

CAROLYN OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ), voicing concern about divisive rhetoric and actions which diminish the prospects for reconciliation and peaceful existence among the country’s many ethnic societies, urged all parties to remain faithful to their commitments under the General Framework Agreement for Peace. All legitimate nationalist aspirations must be realized through good-faith dialogue and in a manner that does not destabilize the fragile peace of the country. Noting the continuing divergence in the Presidency on matters relating to constitutional order and internal and foreign policy issues, she called once again on the leaders to work collaboratively to advance areas of commonality and find pragmatic approaches to outstanding concerns. Pointing to rising tensions in the multi-ethnic country, she also called for the continuing support of the Council and the international community in the implementation of the Peace Agreement. Pending the completion of the 5+2 agenda, she encouraged all sides to respect and work collaboratively with the Office of the High Representative. She also urged the High Representative to exercise his responsibilities regarding the enabling laws.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ), welcoming the recent elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina that resulted in the formation of a council of ministers and the adoption of a budget, noted that many women took part in the general elections. While young people are playing an important role in political life, he pointed out, roughly half a million young people left the country in the last decade. It is crucial to stem this exodus, he said. Equally, it is necessary to reinforce the Dayton Agreement, he said, adding that it is the best guarantee for helping the country build a future that takes into consideration the aspirations of all its people. The leaders of the country must undertake the necessary reforms, including efforts to strengthen the rule of law. Bosnia and Herzegovina must be able to form a government, he said, adding that it is difficult to believe that, despite the elections of 2018 and 2022, the winners of the 2014 elections continue to hold interim posts. Expressing the hope that this situation will resolve soon, he added that the establishment of an equal and inclusive society requires respect for individual freedoms, including freedom of religion.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA ( Ecuador ) underscored the importance of the Office of the High Representative in the oversight of the implementation of the Dayton Agreement. Commending the peaceful holding of general elections in October 2022 and the decision to open the way to appointing the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he urged for increased efforts to move towards the full and equal participation of women in the political life of the country. He voiced concern over the uptick in secessionist rhetoric among certain protagonists of Bosnia and Herzegovina which could jeopardize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as regional stability. In this regard, he urged all parties to abstain from adopting any unilateral measures that could undermine constitutional order. Further, he rejected the dissemination of hate speech and corrosive rhetoric on ethnic and religious matters and categorically condemned the glorification of war crimes which continues to inflict pain upon the victims.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ), said he is encouraged by local and grass-roots efforts to promote intercommunal dialogue, which are often spearheaded by the younger generations. Women also play an essential role in supporting reconciliation efforts in post-conflict societies and their full inclusion is a necessity for the country to achieve sustainable peace. As the country builds towards a more prosperous future, due consideration should be given to economic development, which must be inclusive, ensuring that women and youth — and people from all communities — are able to benefit from it. Affirming his country’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity, in line with international law and the Dayton Agreement, he voiced support for the work done by both the national and international institutions, including the Office of the High Representative, EUFOR-Althea and the institutions established out of the Dayton Accords. He urged all actors in Bosnia and Herzegovina to engage in good-faith efforts to resolve the ongoing political disputes, and avoid ethnically and religiously charged language, and any language that can inflame tensions.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), welcomed the establishment of the decision taken by the European Council in December 2022 to grant European Union candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina. All stakeholders should come together to fulfil the 14 key priorities identified by the Union’s Commission, he said, stressing that making progress towards European integration would be by far the best and most meaningful investment for the future of the country since the Dayton Agreement. This will require resolute steps to strengthen the rule of law, democratic governance, fundamental freedoms, and ensure equal rights for all. On 5 May, Bosnia and Herzegovina commemorated the 1,601 children killed during the Siege of Sarajevo between 1992 and 1996. That was “just one of the barbaric acts perpetrated under the men convicted as genocidal war criminals, Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic,” he noted, stressing that any attempts to rewrite history must be dismissed.

However, “it has become a pattern, almost a ritual: the leader of the Republika Srpska never misses an opportunity to use his own country as a punching bag,” undermining the statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he continued. Commending the High Representative’s active engagement to stop these dangerous dynamics, he said the persistent policies of Republika Srpska are “the recipe of how to make a country dysfunctional”. The leaders of Republika Srpska seem to have forgotten the consequences of fomenting ethnic division. No one will ever be able to build a viable and sustainable future in Europe by glorifying war criminals, denying genocide, questioning the sovereignty of the country and investing in hate speech. Recalling the war that nearly tore Bosnia and Herzegovina into pieces 30 years ago, he said that the Dayton Agreement put an end to it. Peace has prevailed since, but it has not completely delivered, he said, adding: “The impatience of the youth is the alarm bell that politicians are late.”

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) welcomed the formation of the new Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina on 28 April, noting that a functional Government is vital to help counter hostile actors, make progress on Euro-Atlantic integration and implement reform. The High Representative has repeatedly encouraged domestic politicians to come to an agreement and form a government, he observed, adding that his executive powers remain a necessary tool when the situation requires it. He voiced concern over the dangerous, divisive and secessionist actions from Republika Srpska leadership whose authorities continue to undermine State institutions in an attempt to damage the integrity of the State. Recent authoritarian legislative moves threaten peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the wider region. Against this backdrop, he cited as “more important than ever” that the Council maintains its support for the implementation of the Dayton Agreement and the High Representative.

SUN ZHIQIANG ( China ) said all parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina must engage in constructive dialogue for national reconciliation. He underscored the Council’s role in the process of appointing the High Representative, noting that the use of the Bonn powers has caused considerable controversy in the country. The High Representative mechanism and its Bonn powers are special arrangements for special periods, he pointed out, adding that the international community should adopt a fair, balanced and prudent approach on the question of Bosnia and Herzegovina and provide constructive assistance in a manner that adapts to the developments on the ground and meets the needs of the people. Imposing unilateral sanctions not authorized by the Council do not have its foundation in international law, he stressed, urging the countries concerned to stop imposing sanctions, exerting pressure or interfering in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Turning to its economy, he said the country should create a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign enterprises. He commended the constructive role played by Serbia, Croatia and other regional countries and voiced hope that EUFOR-Althea will continue its active role in maintaining security and stability in the country.

Mr. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), expressing concern about the dangerous situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the Western community has become directly involved in the domestic political crisis in that country. External forces acting through the Office of the High Representative are openly manipulating the inter-ethnic and inter-party contradictions, he said, condemning the destructive activities of the “self-styled High Representative”. Noting that the steering board of the peace implementation council previously agreed to transfer all responsibility to the Bosnian peoples, he said this has been cast aside and forgotten. The pseudo-High Representative’s actions in this sovereign European State is in line with the worst colonial trends, he said, adding that “Mr. Schmidt is now taking decisions on the composition of the Government of the Federation of Bosnia,” he said.

Further, he added, the constitutional court of Bosnia and Herzegovina is increasingly becoming a tool serving the interests of Western capitals. Three out of the nine judges serving on the constitutional court are foreign nationals. “So, who is toiling to secure the well-being of Bosnians: a German, an Albanian and a Swiss national,” he said. Western meddling is multiplying the country’s problems and making them chronic, he said, adding that such criminal action will have ramifications on generations of Bosnians. Stressing that the Office of the High Representative should be shut down as soon as possible, he said the report is biased, exaggerates the situation and pins the blame on Bosnian Serbs.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ) welcomed the formation of a new Government on 28 April, as well as the decision of the European Council to grant Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of a candidate country for membership of the European Union. This decision issued a strong signal to the Bosnian people, recalling their common destiny with the European Union and marking a new stage in the country’s European path. She expressed hope that the new elected authorities will resolutely commit towards implementing reforms which are essential for the country to move towards European membership and to bring tangible improvements to the lives of all Bosnian citizens, particularly in the area of the rule of law. She called on all political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to abstain from provocative and secessionist rhetoric and actions, including those that call into question the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Expressing support for the work of the High Representative, she emphasized that there is no place for revisionism or the glorification of war crimes in that country.

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ), noting the formation of Bosnia and Herzegovina's first new Government in eight years, said: “Now is the time for all levels of the Government to seize on the positive momentum of having all of its institutions formed.” He urged officials to avoid actions that threaten the Dayton Peace Agreement or undermine the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration. Local leaders must rise above ethno-nationalist agendas and focus instead on restoring accountable, transparent and efficient governance. He voiced concern about Republika Srpska president Milorad Dodik’s secessionist rhetoric and attacks on basic rights and freedoms, warning that that could lead down to a dangerous, isolated and authoritarian path. The High Representative plays a key role in ensuring implementation of the civilian aspects of the Dayton Peace Agreement and has been instrumental in ensuring that key institutions continue to function, he said, affirming his country’s support for his ability to exercise all necessary authorities including the Bonn Powers, until the 5+2 agenda is complete. He urged the Council to support the High Representative and EUFOR-Althea, which has been vital in maintaining a safe and secure environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) commended the efforts of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s House of Representatives for appointing a new government after months of negotiations, ending the political deadlock. However, the current political climate in the country is still a cause for concern, with divisions along ethnic lines and lack of unity. The criminalization of genocide denial has had a general preventive effect, he noted, but the denial and glorification of war criminals still occurs, particularly in the political arena, which undermines reconciliation efforts. Encouraging all parties to refrain from using nationalistic and divisive rhetoric and to uphold the principles contained in the Dayton Agreement and the constitutional framework of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said the authorities must promote reconciliation, peace and collective healing throughout the country, and urged the international community to support such efforts.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) recalled that more than 27 years have passed since the brutal conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina came to an end. Achieving prosperity is critical, not only for the country’s future but also for the peace and stability of the Western Balkans, he said, expressing support for the country’s sovereignty and national unity, regardless of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation. “Bosnia and Herzegovina is facing an important juncture now,” he observed, noting its transition from conflict to peace. However, the question remains how it can achieve a successful future. In that context, he welcomed the formation of the Federation Government under the initiative of the High Representative. Expressing deep concern about the actions challenging the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity that would undermine the foundation of Dayton Agreement, he urged all political leaders to have a constructive attitude for the future of the country.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), Council President for May, speaking in her national capacity, supported efforts to integrate Bosnia and Herzegovina into European institutions and welcomed the granting of candidate status in the European Union. She commended the swift formation of the central Government following the October 2022 elections, encouraging the political leaders to use this constructive momentum and seize the opportunity of the recent formation of the Government to advance reforms. Sustainable progress, however, requires the support of all members of society, including the full and equal participation of women at all political levels. While recognizing positive advances in human rights in key areas, she expressed concern about the persistence of hate speech, glorification of war criminals, historical revisionism and attempts to deny genocide. They jeopardize peaceful and multi-ethnic coexistence in Bosnia and Herzegovina, she observed, warning against the separatist rhetoric of some representatives in recent months, especially in Republika Srpska. Fighting against the violation of human rights and against discrimination will be a way forward to reconciliation and dealing with the past, she said, stressing that the rights of minorities must be protected, and the freedoms of media and association must be guaranteed.

ŽELJKA CVIJANOVIĆ, Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina , stressed that the only realistic path towards a sovereign, independent, stable and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina is adherence to the Dayton Agreement, including the country’s Constitution. However, in the decades since it was signed, her country has been contorted into a much more centralized system, due almost entirely to foreign interventions. Despite some heated rhetoric, the security situation in her country is quite stable, as recently confirmed by EUFOR, she pointed out. The primary threat to her country’s stability does not come from charged political statements, but from the failure to faithfully implement the Dayton accords. Highlighting the illegal transformation of the High Representative’s role from a facilitator into an autocrat with unlimited powers, she said successive High Representatives, having almost no relevant experience in the region and few relevant credentials for the position, have ruled by decree with no local hearings, consultation with elected bodies or officials, or due process.

The High Representative has rashly announced additional disruptive decrees that have infuriated large segments of the country’s population, she continued. Describing Mr. Schmidt’s other actions and the attitude of foreign officials who come and go in her country, she stressed that the High Representative’s dictatorial rule is not just patently illegal, but also very counterproductive. Moreover, the Office of the High Representative’s constant attempts to micromanage her country suffocate its democratic process and hinder unfettered internal dialogue and reconciliation. Detailing outside powers’ total usurpation of the democratic process in her country, she said that it is in that context that the so-called secessionist rhetoric and other political expressions of extreme frustration must be understood. Republika Srpska is committed to her country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitutional order established in the Dayton accords, and to peace above all, she underscored, urging the Council to advocate for the full implementation of the Dayton Agreement as written and to condemn foreign meddling that undermines the accords.

Most importantly, the Council should make clear that the High Representative does not possess the despotic authority to rule her country by decree and confirm that its institutions at all levels of administration are entitled to make decisions in accordance with the country’s Constitution, she said.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina recently obtained the status of a candidate country for the bloc. However, he stressed, this achievement is contingent on the country’s commitment to the steps specified in the European Commission’s recommendation. These include strengthening the rule of law, combating corruption and organized crime, managing migration and protecting fundamental rights. Urging Bosnia and Herzegovina’s political leaders to fulfil all 14 key priorities identified by the Commission for the opening of accession negotiations, he called on the country to finalize constitutional and electoral reforms.

Further, he added, political actors must avoid divisive rhetoric and actions that question the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Expressing concern over legislative initiatives and announcements in Republika Srpska, he emphasized the importance of freedom of expression, pluralism and the operation of civil organizations. Also calling for genuine measures to address shortcomings in the protection of fundamental rights, he expressed support for the establishment of an operational Government so officials can focus on the necessary reforms. He also expressed support for the efforts to ensure that the authorities can establish secure conditions for all citizens.

NEMANJA STEVANOVIĆ ( Serbia ) said that, “despite all the political bickering”, Bosnia and Herzegovina is stable, and there is no threat to its stability. He also underscored that “Bosnia and Herzegovina is not a platform for any proxy conflict”, adding that no one in the country wants to be “somebody's pawn on the broader geopolitical chessboard”. The stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a direct result of the much-criticized Dayton Agreement which he described as necessary for the internal trust-building and sustainable functionality of the country. Serbia is committed to preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he asserted, noting that issues such as the marking of Republika Srpska Day, the property law and the electoral laws are internal matters of that country. Outlining strategic challenges, he said the emigration flow and demographic trends are extremely negative and the region is losing its people. Against this backdrop, he called on all the regional countries to embark on the Open Balkans — a regionally driven initiative which allows full synergy of common capacities through the free flow of people, capital, goods and services.