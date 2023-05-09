Outbreak of Violence in Sudan Impeding Political Progress on Abyei, Border Issues, Assistant Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Warning that the recent outbreak of violence in Sudan could jeopardize its bilateral relations with South Sudan, speakers urged both countries to continue their positive engagement in working to resolve border security and development issues and reach an agreement on the final status of Abyei, during a Security Council briefing today on the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Briefings

MARTHA AMA AKYAA POBEE, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, said the outbreak of fighting in Sudan on 15 April capped off a reporting period marked by encouraging signs of engagement between Khartoum and Juba on the Abyei issue. This includes a meeting in January between the President of South Sudan and the Chairperson of the Sovereign Council of Sudan in Juba where they discussed Abyei and possible cooperation on their shared border, as well as a meeting to that end between the national committee chairpersons of the two countries in Khartoum in April, she said, commending the parties’ willingness to engage.

However, she warned that “the outbreak of violence in the Sudan may deeply impact the chance for political progress on Abyei and border issues”, affirming the United Nations continued support to Sudan and South Sudan when dialogue on Abyei resumes. In Abyei, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is monitoring the potential impact of the fighting in Sudan, such as an influx of displaced persons, the entry of armed groups into the Area or the emboldening of spoilers in local intercommunal relations. UNISFA has already taken steps to protect the safety of its personnel in Sudan, with the evacuation of 33 personnel from Khartoum on 23 April and the evacuation of 58 United Nations civilian personnel on 2 to 3 May from Kadugli, she added.

Intermittent clashes continued to take place in southern Abyei, she continued, noting that the tensions also led to protests within UNISFA headquarters demanding the removal of Twic Dinka-contracted staff. UNISFA continued to support efforts led by the Government of South Sudan to reduce tensions between the Ngok Dinka and Twic Dinka communities, in close coordination with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), including a civil-society-led dialogue conducted in Wau in April. Although it did not result in a formal agreement being signed, it did produce an agreement in principle for a cessation of hostilities, she said, noting that violence between the two communities in Abyei has since reduced in frequency.

Pointing to the proliferation of weapons, particularly in southern Abyei, and the emergence of the Ngok Dinka youth self-defence group known as Tit Baai, she said UNISFA continues to confiscate weapons and ammunition, in accordance with the weapons-free status of Abyei. Despite the continued trust deficit between the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities, overall violence between them declined. A seasonal peace conference in Todach, inside the Abyei Area, in March, convened by UNISFA and its partners, led to a signed agreement wherein the communities agreed on a cessation of hostilities and freedom of movement, among other measures aimed at peaceful coexistence. Women from both communities participated and presented recommendations that helped inform the agreement, she added.

She went on to report that the humanitarian environment in Abyei remained challenging, with United Nations and non-governmental organizations aiding some 212,000 vulnerable people in the Area, including roughly 30,000 internally displaced persons. Intercommunal violence impacted humanitarian efforts, with some organizations withdrawing from the Agok area due to violence in February, and two aid workers being killed during an attack in Rumamier on 2 January. The outbreak of fighting in Sudan risks further complicating the humanitarian situation in Abyei, she warned, noting that a total of 535 people from Sudan are recorded as having arrived as of 8 May.

The reconfiguration of UNISFA into a United Nations multinational peacekeeping force is in its final stages, she continued, noting that 3,078 military personnel have deployed, out of the authorized 3,250. As the fighting in Sudan has disrupted deployment routes, planning is currently under way to make alternative arrangements that minimize the delay while safeguarding the security of personnel and equipment. The situation in Sudan has also impacted UNISFA’s logistics and mission support colleagues are working to secure the reliable resupply of goods, she added.

UNISFA continues to face challenges related to force mobility, particularly during the rainy season, which severely restricts ground movement, she pointed out. At the same time, no progress has been made regarding re-operationalization of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism Sector 1 headquarters in Gok Machar, South Sudan, and its two team sites, following its forced withdrawal in 2021. She recalled the Joint Political and Security Mechanism’s call for a strategy to sensitize the communities along the border, including in Gok Machar, and urged Juba to work to enable reestablishment of these locations as soon as possible.

Due to the non-issuance of visas, there has been no progress on the deployment of the three formed police units and additional individual police officers as mandated by the Security Council, she continued. In the meantime, United Nations police continued to support and monitor the community protection committees and the joint protection committees. It is now more critical than ever to provide rule of law support to the people of Abyei, she stressed, calling for the Council’s support on this issue.

Noting the deployment of South Sudanese military and police personnel in Agok, southern Abyei, and Sudanese national police in Farouk, northern Abyei, she said UNISFA transmitted notes verbale to both Governments requesting them to remove security personnel, in line with the demilitarized status of Abyei. The United Nations country teams in Sudan and South Sudan, along with UNISFA, finalized the administrative arrangements for the Abyei Joint Programme, and began implementation of projects to create an environment conducive for peaceful coexistence. The first projects include the establishment of a nutrition centre in Amiet Market for women and children and the provision of vocational training for youth, she said.

HANNA SERWAA TETTEH, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, noted that the unprecedented conflict that erupted in Sudan on 15 April between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is not only having a devastating impact on the Sudanese population but also affecting the bilateral relationship between Khartoum and Juba. The humanitarian, security, economic and political consequences of the developments in Sudan have raised concerns among the South Sudanese political leadership, she said. Noting that the unstable situation has already seen the return of South Sudanese refugees hosted by Sudan, she cautioned that if stability does not return soon, more than 200,000 South Sudanese refugees hosted by Sudan could return. This would be deeply challenging to a country where two-thirds of the population already require humanitarian assistance, she pointed out. Since the Sudanese authorities are not in a position to effectively protect their borders, she added, there is the potential for increased insecurity and cross-border movements of armed and criminal groups at the border between the two countries.

The fighting in Sudan, she continued, is also affecting the daily commercial activities and delivery of food and other basic goods from Sudan to South Sudan, as well as the export of oil from South Sudan. Noting that the Government of South Sudan is wary of the consequences of the Sudanese conflict, she added that it has been particularly proactive in engaging with the Sudanese parties. “Juba has been at the forefront of mediation efforts” between the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, she said, noting that those efforts have led to a commitment in principle by Sudanese military leaders to a seven-day ceasefire. The conflict in Sudan is also putting at risk the progress achieved by the two countries in addressing their outstanding bilateral issues, she pointed out, adding that before the fighting erupted, relations between Khartoum and Juba were stable and characterized by regular bilateral meetings. Noting recent high-level engagements that have resulted in agreements to establish a security force along the borders of both countries as well as joint patrols to stem the flow of arms and munition, she also pointed to economic and technical agreements concerning oil transportation and export.

Noting that the efforts of the Sudanese as guarantors of the peace agreement are complemented by the efforts of various regional partners, including the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, she noted a number of meetings, including that of the joint political and security mechanism. Turning to the impact of the conflict on Blue Nile and South Kordofan, she said the deteriorating security situation has displaced some of the civilian population in Blue Nile, while in South Kordofan, humanitarian activities have been suspended or restricted due to the fighting. The conflict will only deepen the mistrust regarding the comprehensive peace negotiations on the two areas, she pointed out. The priority now is to stop the fighting and to start constructive negotiations, she said, expressing hope for a permanent ceasefire and a return to a transitional civilian Government. Her office will continue to engage with the Governments of both countries and other partners to create enabling circumstances for a regular dialogue towards the settlement of the issues provided for in the 2012 cooperation agreements, she added.

Statements

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said hostilities in Khartoum have further jeopardized the safety and security of UNISFA personnel in their task of protecting civilians, assisting humanitarian efforts and supporting the peaceful settlement of the final status of Abyei. Condemning the ongoing fighting in Khartoum between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, he pointed to the killing of over 500 people, internal displacement of 334,000 civilians and the safety and security of over 100,000 people fleeing to neighbouring countries. He expressed deep concern over the protection of children and reports of conflict-related sexual violence towards women, children and men. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the fighting in Sudan has led to a child-protection crisis in which children are separated from their families, abducted and recruited, he observed, highlighting that their protection must be a priority. Against this backdrop, he called on relevant parties to implement a permanent nationwide ceasefire. He voiced concern for the millions of civilians in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in Sudan and the growing attacks on humanitarian aid workers. Moreover, he expressed deep alarm at the consistent presence of the Sudanese and South Sudanese forces and police in Abyei, in clear violation of the demilitarization of the Area.

DAI BING ( China ), voicing regret that the current instability in Sudan may complicate the resolution of issues, called for an early ceasefire there. He expressed hope that the parties will continue to create favourable conditions for the settlement of the final status of Abyei, voicing appreciation for the sustained efforts of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel in that regard. Expressing concern about intercommunal conflicts in the region, he called on relevant communities to cease hostilities and maintain dialogue and engagement. He welcomed President Kiir Mayardit’s efforts to convene community leaders to resolve disputes and encouraged UNISFA to continue to support the efforts of regional countries and organizations in promoting intercommunal reconciliation and maintaining security in the region. The international community should continue to focus on addressing the humanitarian and development challenges faced by the people of Abyei, by strengthening the provision of food and medicine, as well as education, vocational training and agricultural and pastoral guidance. He welcomed the implementation of joint programmes in Abyei by UNISFA and United Nations country teams, as well as implementation of quick impact projects relating to people’s livelihoods and well-being. Commending UNISFA’s unrelenting efforts to maintain peace and security in Abyei, he welcomed the upcoming completion of its reconfiguration and efforts of troop-contributing countries in that regard.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) urging all parties to assume their respective responsibilities and ensure that the region is free from hostilities and violence, called on Sudan and South Sudan to continue working towards a meaningful and lasting peace in the region. Welcoming the latest high-level engagements and intercommunal dialogues, she condemned the fighting and called on all sides to silence the guns and respect the demilitarized status of the area. Expressing support for the work of UNISFA and the United Nations Mine Action Service in addressing the dangerous proliferation of weapons and possession of firearms and ammunition in the region, she commended the work of the Interim Security Force in addressing and mitigating violence against women and girls through awareness campaigns and training, and supports the establishment of a referral mechanism for survivors. Highlighting the humanitarian needs in Abyei, she said that climate-induced flooding and water shortages are driving further displacement and leading to the outbreak of communicable diseases. Expressing support for the ongoing reconfiguration of UNISFA into a multinational force, she welcomed the recruitment of women peacekeepers and the appointment of gender-based violence officers in the mission.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) commended the efforts of UNISFA to maintain peace and security in Abyei amidst challenging circumstances and noted the success of its transition from a single troop-contributing country to a multinational force, which has contributed significantly to the security situation in the Area. Despite the Force’s positive role, the local population continues to suffer from a lack of basic services. Urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law and allow humanitarian staff to deliver aid to those in need without hindrance, he expressed concern about ongoing intercommunal violence and increasing tensions within the Dinka community. Although the South Sudan Government has made efforts to stop the violence, the positioning of forces in southern Abyei, in violation of the 2011 agreement, is exacerbating tensions and hindering peace, he said, calling for their immediate withdrawal. Expressing support for regional efforts to facilitate a ceasefire, he emphasized the importance of resuming talks on the final status of Abyei to enable long-term peace and development in the region.

AMIERA AL HEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ) said that, despite the extension of the declared ceasefire, the current situation in Sudan is defined by continued clashes and heavy loss of life, and a worsening security, economic and humanitarian situation. She called on parties to commit to the ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians and rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access in Sudan. In this context, she commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States in facilitating the ongoing talks between the parties in Jeddah. While efforts continue with regard to paving the way for discussion of the final status of Abyei, she nevertheless voiced concern about the continued intercommunal clashes and violence, and incidents hindering UNISFA’s operations, which only serve to further exacerbate an already precarious security and humanitarian situation there. In this regard, she called for the cessation of violence and condemned the killings of civilians and aid workers as well as acts of sexual and gender-based violence. She also commended the continued engagement by UNISFA with traditional leaders, youth and women, to promote dialogue between communities.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ), voicing concern about the fragile security situation, urged the parties to the conflict in Sudan to resolve their differences through dialogue. He commended the active role played by the United Nations, regional organizations, United States, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, and all partners of Sudan who have pushed for a negotiated resolution to the ongoing conflict. He also commended South Sudan’s leadership, alongside Djibouti and Kenya, in IGAD’s ongoing engagement with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. UNISFA’s one-year mandate has been an improvement, he said, adding that a more extended authorization enables the mission’s leadership and peacekeepers to establish deeper networks with local communities and stakeholders. However, long-standing hindrances to UNISFA’s activities, such as visa processing, remain unresolved. The proper implementation of UNISFA’s mandate benefits both parties, he emphasized, encouraging Sudan and South Sudan to seize the essential support provided by the United Nations through Security Force, redouble their goodwill vis-à-vis the mission’s personnel, and solve the outstanding issues that affect its activities.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ), warning that the armed clashes remain unabated and have spread across Sudan, called upon the parties to enact an immediate ceasefire, return to peaceful dialogue and protect civilians, international organizations personnel and medical staff. Humanitarian access must be maintained, he added. Expressing strong concern about the negative impact of the military fighting in Sudan on the situation in Abyei, he said efforts must continue to enhance cooperation among relevant parties to resolve issues related to the final status of the Area. He encouraged both Khartoum and Juba to renew their participation in the Joint Political and Security Mechanism and the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee. These bodies are crucial for ensuring effective administration and realizing a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution. Moreover, the security and humanitarian challenges on the ground in Abyei must be addressed, he underscored, pointing to ongoing intercommunal violence, particularly an increase in tensions between the Ngok Dinka and the Twic Dinka. The humanitarian situation is worsening especially due to flooding and lack of infrastructure. Against this backdrop, he called on both Sudan and South Sudan to make progress towards the establishment of the Abyei Joint Police Service to ensure lasting security, and to address UNISFA’s outstanding operational issues, such as the freedom of movement and access to the Athony airstrip.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ), also speaking for Ghana and Mozambique, welcomed the high-level meetings between Sudan and South Sudan on border issues, and commended the political will behind the agreement on strengthening cooperation and resolving outstanding issues. Such positive commitments should be translated into action, he said, expressing concern that the joint monitoring committee has not met recently. Also expressing regret that there has been no major progress concerning the 2011 agreement on the temporary security arrangement for Abyei, he pointed out that the ongoing security and humanitarian challenges in Sudan and South Sudan are slowing headway on the finalization of Abyei’s status. Noting that the situation in Sudan has deep repercussions on the political discussions under way with South Sudan regarding the management of Abyei, he echoed the communiqué issued by the African Union, and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and a coordinated humanitarian response. Further, border countries must mobilize so as to facilitate the repatriation of internationally recruited personnel and the hosting of refugees, he added.

The current crisis in Sudan can cannot be resolved by military means alone, he stressed, highlighting the role of the trilateral mechanism, composed of the African Union, IGAD and the United Nations. Expressing concern about the intercommunal clashes, armed violence, destruction of property and sexual violence happening in Abyei, he condemned all violence and called on all parties to avoid taking any measures which could escalate tensions. Commending action taken by UNISFA to improve intercommunal dialogue, he deplored the violation of the region’s demilitarized status. Drawing attention to the serious humanitarian crisis which has hit the Horn of Africa owing to ongoing conflicts and climate change, he said this situation will only get worse owing to the humanitarian effects of the clashes in Sudan and the resulting large-scale displacement of civilians. The international community must reinforce humanitarian assistance and mobilize adequate funding so as to meet the growing needs of the people of the region, he said.

NATHALIE ESTIVAL-BROADHURST ( France ) said that, since the beginning of combat on 15 April, the Abyei Area is once again being subjected to backlash resulting from regional instability. The conflict in Sudan threatens to slow down positive dialogue of recent months between Khartoum and Juba. Abyei’s stability can only come from the parties themselves, she asserted, adding that the current crisis must encourage them to return to the fundamentals. She also welcomed the peacebuilding actions undertaken by UNISFA, along with the United Nations country teams in Sudan and South Sudan. Parties to conflict must abstain from all actions that could increase instability in Abyei which, she noted, must be a demilitarized zone.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ) commended the recent high-level engagement between Sudan and South Sudan, strengthening dialogue and cooperation towards a peaceful settlement of the final status of Abyei. She urged both parties to sustain the momentum and implement the agreement on administrative and political arrangements aimed at resolving border issues and community tensions. Voicing concern over the precarious security situation, she said the unresolved final status of the Abyei Area has increased tensions between local communities. She condemned the continued armed clashes between the Ngok Dinka and the Twic Dinka communities, which is a major challenge for the protection of civilians and has led to an increased circulation of weapons among youth. Further, she called on all stakeholders to implement the cessation of hostilities agreement and work with UNISFA to strengthen dialogue and social cohesion. In this regard, she echoed the Secretary-General’s call for Sudan and South Sudan to withdraw their military and police troops from the demilitarized Abyei Area. Expressing concern about the protection of civilians and the dire humanitarian situation, she pointed out that the ongoing violence has led to the displacement of thousands of people and increased human rights violations, including sexual and gender-based violence. Civilians are denied basic services, access to justice and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. To this end, she cited as essential that joint border structures — including the Abyei police — are established to enhance the rule of law and strengthen accountability.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) commended South Sudan and other regional players in their efforts to bring a swift end to hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Noting both countries’ show of serious intent to develop dialogue on Abyei, she welcomed their determination to develop a strategy for working with the local communities along the border to ensure the normal functioning of the Joint Border Monitoring Mechanism, including in Gok Machar. To successfully advance an inter-Sudanese settlement that would determine Abyei’s final status, joint efforts by the parties are required, she stressed. Any unilateral attempts to change the status of the disputed area are unacceptable, she said, underlining both parties’ obligations to maintain the demilitarized status of Abyei. Voicing concern about the ongoing conflict between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka, she commended the South Sudanese authorities’ efforts towards achieving reconciliation between the two communities. UNISFA remains a key factor for stability in the region, she underscored, voicing hope that UNISFA, which is nearing completion of its transformation into a multinational mission, will continue to fulfil its mandate focused on maintaining security and assisting the two States in finding a mutually acceptable solution to the border dispute.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ), commending the efforts of UNISFA to fulfil its mandate, urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to support those efforts. Expressing concern that the violent clashes in Sudan are hampering progress towards resolving the final status of Abyei and border questions, he encouraged movement towards an inclusive political process, and welcomed the engagement of the African Union and IGAD, along with the support from the United Nations. Calling on parties to implement agreements resulting from the Joint Political and Security Mechanism and the Juba summit, he underscored that UNISFA has legal authority in the demilitarized area of Abyei. The violence between the communities there is causing death, destruction and displacement, he said, rejecting recruitment of minors and all violations of international law. Stressing the role of women and civil society in bringing about a sustained peace, he noted that, since 2005, 151 Ecuadorians have served as military observers or staff in Abyei.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), Council President for May, speaking in her national capacity, called on both parties in Sudan to immediately silence the weapons, respect international humanitarian law, commit to a sustainable ceasefire and ensure humanitarian access. More needs to be done to protect the local population from armed incidents and intercommunal clashes, she stressed, expressing concern about the continuing tensions between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka communities. In the absence of the Abyei Police Service, the community-protection committees and the joint protection committee are essential to strengthen the rule of law. In addition, Abyei must remain a demilitarized zone free of any armed forces or other armed elements. Given the potential impact of the conflict in Sudan, it is important to build trust and strengthen inclusive community engagement, she observed, commending the revitalization of the consultative forums on women, peace and security, as well as the increased involvement of youth networks in communicating early warnings. Highlighting UNISFA’s vital role in peace and security in Abyei in the months to come, she welcomed its strong engagement with the communities in the area and expressed hope that the troop reconfiguration will provide the mission with additional operational capacity. She called on Sudan and South Sudan to continue to respect the status of forces agreement.

AL-HARITH IDRISS AL-HARITH MOHAMED ( Sudan ), noting that bilateral relations between Khartoum and Juba have steadily developed, reported that during the visit of the Chairperson of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Al-Burhan, to Juba in January, he and the South Sudan President agreed on the deployment of joint forces on the borders to strengthen security and stability, prevent the infiltration of illegal weapons, and combat negative forces. At that meeting, the Abyei Joint Mechanisms was called upon to ratchet up their efforts to define the final status of the Area and to promote economic development and social cooperation. Development projects to address the communities’ needs must be jointly undertaken by both parties, with help from the international community and the United Nations to achieve the final status of Abyei, he stressed.

Noting that both parties promised to address the elements in the report of Major General Benjamin Sawyer, the UNISFA Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, he pointed out that this rapprochement positively impacts the situation in Abyei and runs counter to doubts raised by certain delegates who “pretend” that the current situation will negatively affect the situation there. He underscored the importance of border demarcation, non-infringement and non-transgression on land, and non-alteration of the demographic status quo. Pointing to the conflict between Twic Dinka and Ngoc Dinka communities, the proliferation of weapons, repeated attacks and expansion of crimes, he said joint mechanisms, especially the joint police, are needed. Moreover, parties must refrain from any unilateral measures that threatens stability in the UNISFA area of operations, he said, stressing that Abyei should continue to be a demilitarized buffer zone north and south of the zero line.

He called upon UNISFA to implement quick-impact projects and expand and increase those projects in the fields of education, health, potable water and order, drawing attention to the needs of youth, women and girls. Noting an imbalance in activities relating to stability, peacebuilding, water services and education, attributed to the absence of Governmental institutions, he called for the establishment of a joint administrative committee. UNISFA’s status should remain unchanged, he said, emphasizing that its mandate is temporary with very specific security tasks. He called for strengthening the joint mechanisms between Sudan and South Sudan and promoting community administration until they have reached agreement on the final status.

The situation in Abyei will not be impacted by the current situation in Sudan, he stressed, affirming his country’s commitment to a peaceful solution for the current conflict. Noting the initiatives of IGAD and the African Union, he voiced concern that the latter did not invite Sudan to attend the meeting in Addis Ababa. Sudan is ready to meet with all representatives of those organizations, he said, emphasizing that it should be invited to all meetings by the African Union Peace and Security Council.