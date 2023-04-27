Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2048 (2012) concerning Guinea-Bissau Holds Informal Consultations

On 24 March 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2048 (2012) concerning Guinea-Bissau held informal consultations to consider issues pertinent to the sanctions regime established by resolution 2048 (2012).

The Committee was briefed by Samba Sané, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, and Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, about recent developments and the current situation in Guinea-Bissau, including on the political situation in the country.

The Committee was informed about planning for legislative elections scheduled to be held on 4 June 2023.

The Committee also discussed the potential to review the 2048 Sanctions List and the sanctions regime.