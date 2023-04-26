Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds Two Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 26 April 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.434 Name: 1: MAULAWI 2: RAJAB 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1976 POB: Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: Maulawi Rajab Salahudin Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Paghman District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan Listed on: 26 Apr. 2023 Other information: Senior leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan (ISIL-K) (QDe.161). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.435 Name: 1: SULTAN AZIZ 2: AZAM 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1985 POB: Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Afghanistan Listed on: 26 Apr. 2023 Other information: Spokesperson of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan (ISIL-K) (QDe.161). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 58 of resolution 2610 (2021), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entries at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.