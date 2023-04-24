Amid Strained Multilateral System, States Must Recommit to United Nations Charter Obligations, Prioritize Human Rights, Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Many Delegates Note Organ’s Composition Incompatible with Geopolitical Realities

As it operates within a multilateral system facing the greatest strain since the Organization was created nearly 80 years ago, the international community must recommit to its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council today during a day-long open debate on effective multilateralism.

Tensions between major Powers are at an historic high, he pointed out, and effective multilateral responses are urgently needed to prevent and resolve conflicts, manage economic uncertainty, rescue the Sustainable Development Goals, and counter challenges to global norms against the use and possession of nuclear weapons.

While heartened by progress, such as a binding treaty on conservation and the sustainable use of marine biological diversity and the General Assembly’s recognition of the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, the international community needs to “do better, go further and work faster”. He said countries must recommit to their obligations under the Charter, place human rights and dignity first and make the prevention of conflict and crises a priority. He urged delegates to use the Charter’s full range of diplomatic tools, including the use of his good offices, to peacefully resolve conflicts.

In the ensuing debate, many Council members repeated their pleas for long-awaited reforms, with some even questioning the viability of a multilateral system the still reflects the balance of power in 1945. The representative of Brazil, for example, said the Council’s current composition is not compatible with current geopolitical realities as the African continent and his own region, Latin America and the Caribbean, are not represented as permanent members.

The representative of India questioned whether the Council is collectively aware of the inadequacies of a multilateral system that has failed to respond to contemporary challenges, whether it is the COVID-19 pandemic or the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She asked whether “effective multilateralism” can be practiced by defending a Charter that makes five nations more equal than others and gives each of the five the power to ignore the collective will of the remaining 188 Member States. The Council must widen its representation to more developing countries to expand its effectiveness and credibility. “If we continue to perpetuate the 1945 anachronistic mindset, we will continue to lose the faith our people have in the United Nations,” she said.

Singapore’s delegate, pointing out the tragic and disturbing irony that Moscow invaded its neighbour while serving as Council President in February 2022, reiterated that this invasion is a serious and flagrant violation of the Charter. For small States like his, international law and the Charter are the first line of defence in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged Member States to rally to strengthen, reform and re-energize the multilateral system and urged the Council to respond to global crises with unity and urgency.

The representative of Ecuador noted that Council members agree each year on the need to guarantee effective multilateralism by defending the Charter. Yet since January 2020, the number of conflicts has increased despite the Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire. Furthermore, as the first anniversary of the Council’s 6 May 2022 presidential statement on Ukraine draws near, it has yet to be implemented. He stressed that none of the pretexts invoked by Moscow to justify its attack on Ukraine in violation of the Charter have merit — “not one of them”. He wondered if any of the Russian Federation’s many cultural envoys would agree with the death and pain caused by this “absurd” war.

Speaking in his national capacity, Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Council President for April, said that the United Nations-centred global system is now “enduring a profound crisis”. The root cause of this is certain Member States’ desire to replace international law and the Charter of the United Nations with a “rules-based order”. Such rules were crafted and applied to counter the natural process of establishing new, independent development centres. The West continues its attempts to deter such formation with illegitimate unilateral measures. He later underscored that the Ukrainian issue cannot be considered separately from the geopolitical context. He called on those present to respect the principles of the Charter, facilitate genuine multilateralism on the international stage and reform the Council to enhance representation of Asian, African and Latin American countries.

The representative of the United States said today’s meeting is on a serious topic, even if it was convened by a Council member whose actions show a blatant disregard for the Charter. The world needs an effective United Nations and international multilateral system. The Russian Federation’s invasion of its neighbour runs counter to the Organization’s most fundamental principles and it is trying to redraw international borders by force in violation of the Charter. This should concern everyone as “today is the Ukraine, tomorrow it could be another country.” She agreed that the Council must better reflect today’s global realities and find viable paths for the twenty-first century. “We must rally behind the UN Charter,” she said.

Several delegates criticized the expanding use of unilateral coercive measures, and other selective uses of international law, as serious threats to international cooperation, peace and security. The representative of Iran, for example, said these measures are a concerning example of harmful unilateral acts that run counter to the fundamental principles of international law, the Charter and basic human rights. “These illegal measures have far-reaching humanitarian consequences and can undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes and promoting cooperation,” he said.

Venezuela’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, noted ongoing attempts to divide the world into blocs, with a growing resort to unilateralism in the illegal application of unilateral coercive measures against more than 30 countries. These so-called sanctions, a new form of pretended domination and neo-colonialism, have become the preferred tool of certain Governments to exert pressure while generating untold suffering on entire peoples. The solution to today’s new and complex challenges requires the strengthening and revitalization of an inclusive multilateralism in which all countries, big or small, are engaged.

Gerardo Peñalver Portal, First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba, associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said a wholesale transformation of the Organization is urgently needed for an international democratic order that is just, equitable and respects the sovereign equality of States. He called for the immediate cessation of unilateral coercive measures and spurious and arbitrary lists, such as that of States allegedly sponsoring terrorism, stressing that those lists run counter to international law. The world needs solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, not blockades or sanctions.

The meeting began at 10:06 a.m., suspended at 1:19 p.m., resumed at 3:04 p.m. and ended at 5:49 p.m.

Briefing

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, United Nations Secretary-General, first turned to the situation in Sudan, which has worsened since fighting started on 15 April, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands. “The violence must stop. It risks a catastrophic conflagration within Sudan that could engulf the whole region and beyond,” he said, strongly condemning the indiscriminate bombardment of civilian areas, including health-care facilities. “I call on the parties to stop combat operations in densely populated areas and to allow unhindered humanitarian aid operations.”

He said he is in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and has called on them to de-escalate tensions and return to the negotiating table. “Let me be clear, the United Nations is not leaving Sudan,” he said. “Our commitment is to the Sudanese people, in support of their wishes for a peaceful and secure future. We stand with them at this terrible time.” He said he had authorized the temporary relocation, both inside and outside Sudan, of some United Nations personnel and called on all Security Council members to exert maximum leverage with the parties to end the violence, restore order and return to the path of the democratic transition. “We must all do everything within our power to pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss.”

He then turned to multilateral cooperation, which he called the “beating heart of the United Nations; its raison d’être and guiding vision”. The Organization’s establishment in 1945 represented humanity’s best attempt to prevent any repetition of the horrors of two world wars and the Holocaust, he said. The multilateral system has held together and delivered some notable successes while the tools and mechanisms established by the Charter of the United Nations have played their part in averting a third world war. Much of the world’s progress on many issues, from peacekeeping operations to disarmament and non-proliferation efforts to coordinated global humanitarian efforts, would not have been possible without countries standing together as a multilateral human family. Yet the multilateral system is under greater strain than at any time since the United Nations was created, and tensions between major Powers are at an historic high. “So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation,” he added. The Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, is causing massive suffering and devastation to the country and its people and adding to the global economic dislocation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective multilateral responses are urgently needed to prevent and resolve conflicts, manage economic uncertainty, rescue the Sustainable Development Goals, and address challenges to the global norms against the use and possession of nuclear weapons. While heartened by progress, such as a binding treaty on conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity, the General Assembly’s recognition of the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment and the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the international community needs to “do better, go further and work faster”. Countries must recommit to their obligations under the Charter, putting human rights and dignity first and making the prevention of conflict and crises a priority. Secondly, he urged Member States to use the Charter’s full range of diplomatic tools for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, including the use of his good offices.

Effective multilateralism must include a commitment to tackle emerging challenges and fill gaps in global governance to achieve the Charter’s promise in the twentieth century. “That is the driving force behind my report on Our Common Agenda, including the proposed New Agenda for Peace,” he said. Member States are in the lead on adapting intergovernmental organs to meet changing needs. A majority now acknowledge that the Council would benefit from reforms that reflect today’s geopolitical reality. The same is true of the Bretton Woods institutions, which do not reflect the reality of today’s global economy. He said it is time to deepen cooperation and to strengthen multilateral institutions to find common solutions to common challenges.

Council members, particularly those that enjoy the privilege of serving permanently, have a particular responsibility to make multilateralism work rather than contribute to its dismemberment. Acknowledging that competition between States is inevitable, he said when competition escalates to confrontation, the multilateral system, founded on the Charter of the United Nations and international law, is the most effective means to manage disputes peacefully. “We must cooperate. We must adapt multilateral institutions and foster trust where it is most needed,” he said. “The urgency of global challenges demands bold and swift action.”

Statements

SERGEY LAVROV, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation , Council President for April and speaking in his national capacity, providing a history of the founding of the Organization, said that the United Nations-centred global system is now “enduring a profound crisis”. The root cause of this is certain Member States’ desire to replace international law and the Charter of the United Nations with a “rules-based order”. Stressing that no one has seen these rules nor were they the subject of transparent, international negotiations, he said such rules were crafted and applied to counter the natural process of establishing new, independent development centres. The West continues its attempts to deter such formation with illegitimate unilateral measures, including barring access to modern technology and financial services, expulsion from supply chains, confiscation of property and destruction of competitors’ critical infrastructure. All of this has negatively impacted international trade and, further, he said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now morphed into a tool to achieve the goals of the United States and its allies — including those of a military nature. Noting that the West has “long found it inconvenient” to reach agreement through universal format, he spotlighted certain “clubs of select individuals” — exclusive projects devised to undermine negotiations on relevant themes under the aegis of the United Nations in order to impose non-consensual concepts.

Underscoring that “nobody allowed the Western minority to speak on behalf of all of humankind”, he provided an overview of the “criminal misadventures” of the United States over past decades. He then urged those present to abandon double standards, calling on the same to honour the 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States. Democracy emanates from the Charter of the United Nations, the first words of which reflect the fundamental source of legitimate power — the consent of the governed. Stating that the Kyiv “regime” does not meet this test, he nevertheless stressed that “this is not about Ukraine”; rather, it is about whether international relations will be shaped by consensus that balances interests or by “the aggressive, volatile advancement of Washington’s hegemony”. On this point, he underscored that the Ukrainian issue cannot be considered separately from the geopolitical context. The Russian Federation has announced the goals it is pursuing through its “special military operation” — to eradicate threats to domestic security created for years by representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) along Moscow’s borders and to protect the people from the actions of the Kyiv regime. He added a call for those present to respect the principles of the Charter, facilitate genuine multilateralism on the international stage and expedite reform of the Security Council to enhance representation of Asian, African and Latin American countries.

KHALIFA SHAHEEN ALMARAR, Minister for State of the United Arab Emirates , stressed that multilateralism must serve the wider United Nations membership — a reflection of the rights and aspirations of 8 billion people. However, the multilateral system and mechanisms often struggle to act effectively due to polarization and competing interests, with some Member States holding a disproportionate influence — including how these systems were set up and whether or not they function in the interest of all. “Status quo structures will not move us beyond the status quo”, he stated, and decisions need to be made with vulnerable countries not only in mind, but at the table — including the emerging discussions on reforming international financial institutions to better deliver for the Global South.

Citing the historic agreement for a new multilateral treaty on environmental conservation in the high seas, and the Paris Agreement on climate change as examples of progressive multilateral achievements, he affirmed that it cannot merely be an intergovernmental process. During the pandemic, public-private partnerships in the United Arab Emirates, from Dubai Ports World to the Humanitarian City, supported multilateral efforts to ensure the global distribution of medical equipment and COVID-19 vaccines. As the incoming President of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the United Arab Emirates sees the inclusion of all stakeholders — especially from vulnerable countries — as a cornerstone of success, with the input of women, youth, indigenous groups, science, academia and the private sector channeled across all outcomes. He affirmed that only by working together can the international community promote and deliver peace, stability and prosperity for all nations and peoples.

HERMANN IMMONGAULT, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Gabon , pointing to a crisis of international solidarity, said Africa occupies almost 70 per cent of the Council’s agenda today yet holds no permanent seat in that decision-making body. The Council must be reformed to make it representative of today’s realities and able to effectively respond to current and future challenges. “Africa will not wait forever for the vicissitudes of the intergovernmental reform process to pass,” he emphasized, stressing that it is time to redress that unacceptable justice. The international community must also redefine its rules and mechanisms to address a constantly changing security and terrorism landscape, he added, underscoring the need to vanquish the policy of double standards and decisively tackle the root causes of conflict and crisis. Moreover, the international community must build a new social covenant among generations, as well between Governments and the governed, while giving emphasis to the status of young people and women. Underscoring the need to cast aside any desire to defy or stray from multilateralism, he stressed that a myriad of bilateral relations will never produce the effect of multilateral cooperation.

THOMAS MBOMBA, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana , associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said structural impairments, including the debilitating impact of the veto system in the Council, the chronic lack of financing for development, a rise in geopolitical competition and a decline in international cooperation, have hobbled efforts to renew global institutions and deepen multilateralism. To enhance an effective rules-based multilateral system through the defence of the Charter, he said it is essential that Member States embrace a principled approach, underpinned by a common understanding and good faith interpretation, to apply its provisions. In addition, a candid recognition of today’s realities should spur all Member States to embrace deliberate diplomatic actions to build mutual trust consistent with the Diplomatic Convention. “This reality should lead us to build bridges, not burn them, and lay solid foundations for dialogue and consensus, including using dialogue to objectively discuss the strategic intentions of countries,” he added.

It is also important to address the structural impairment in the multilateral system through faithful and genuine efforts in ongoing reform initiatives in the United Nations system, including the revitalization of the General Assembly and Security Council reform. Since the global challenges are so interconnected and multidimensional, he urged greater consultations with institutions and processes outside the United Nations system such as the Bretton Woods institutions. In addition, he advocated for appropriate consultations with relevant civil society organizations and responsible private sector actors. This would help meet the pressing needs of people around the world, especially in the developing world. The Secretary-General’s report, Our Common Agenda, and its New Agenda for Peace provide a forward-looking vision for reinvigorated, inclusive and effective multilateralism to tackle contemporary global challenges.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) said that the adoption of the Charter in 1945 represented a paradigm shift, prohibiting war and outlawing territorial expansion by force. This put countries of all sizes and power on an equal footing. “Or almost,” she observed, noting that permanent Council members bear greater responsibility for international peace and security. However, for more than a year, the principles of State sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition against the use of force continue to be flouted by the military aggression of such a member against its neighbour. Underlining that the most effective way to preserve multilateralism and the Charter is to respect the same, she called on the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Respect for the Charter remains existential for small- or medium-sized States — like Switzerland — regardless of whether the world is unipolar, bipolar or multipolar. Yet, while the Charter’s efficacy depends on States’ willingness to implement it, this will is too often lacking. Underscoring that the Charter’s principles “are not a menu from which to pick and choose”, she called for unconditional respect for international law and for dialogue “rather than discussions about the number of poles in this world”.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ) stressed that the current composition of the Security Council, which reflects the balance of power in 1945, is not compatible with current geopolitical realities — as the African continent and his own region, Latin America and the Caribbean, are not represented as permanent members. Since the beginning of Brazil’s current mandate as an elected member of the Council, there have been many occasions when the demand for sanctions has been a knee-jerk reaction to crisis situations. In most cases, these initiatives were preceded by unilateral coercive measures, illegal under international law — and ineffective. Due consideration is rarely given to the spin-off effects on third countries — especially those which already face strong economic, social and institutional challenges. Rejecting the pursuit of hegemonies, old or new, he condemned the threat or use of force as a means of resolving disputes as seen in the case of Ukraine, as well as more subtle attempts to impose the will of the few on the many. He stressed that Brazil will never condone violations of Member States’ territorial integrity. Despite the many shortcomings of the United Nations system, he cited its centrality and role in preserving peace and finding solutions to common challenges.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), emphasizing that the current global security challenges need a concerted approach with a reinforced role of multilateralism, underscored that peace is a common and global good. Through positive cooperation, States can find concerted and harmonized ways to address most of the current and pressing conflicts, in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Korean Peninsula and even in Europe, he said, stressing that it would be the biggest crime against humanity to repeat the tragedies of two world wars. The United Nations, especially the Security Council, must be reformed to be more inclusive, effective, just, fair, and democratic. Only in that manner can the international community collectively address the current geopolitical and security challenges facing humankind, he added. Moreover, Council reform should take into account the African Common Position, based on the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration. The Council must also improve its working methods and adopt actions that can bring positive change and promote peace and security.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) said today’s meeting is on a serious topic even if it was convened by a Council member whose actions are a blatant disregard for the Charter of the United Nations. Noting that there can be 193 different answers to a single policy question, she said the Organization is meant to work through disagreements and find solutions. While pointing out that differences occur, she said some policies are so critical and joining the United Nations means agreeing to the principles laid out in the Charter. These values are very important. Referring to a copy of the Charter before her, she said: “This little blue book is written out in plain language.” She referred to Article I’s language on maintaining international peace and security and Article II’s language stating that all members shall refrain from threat or use of force. She said these shared principles are what have bound Member States together over the past decades.

The world needs an effective United Nations and international multilateral system. The pandemic and food crises have shown the borderless challenges that require this cooperation. She said the Russian Federation’s invasion of its neighbour runs counter to the Organization’s most fundamental principles. It is trying to redraw international borders by force in violation of the Charter. This should concern everyone as “today is the Ukraine, tomorrow it could be another country”. She also criticized the Russian Federation’s unlawful detention of United States citizens and turning them into human pawns, adding “using people as pawns is a weakness, not the actions of a responsible country”. The United Nations needs reform to support and maintain its principles. The Council must better reflect today’s global realities and find viable paths for the twenty-first century. The Council has a duty to do more and better. She referred to more responsible principles for permanent Council members. The United States believes in the United Nations and the Charter and has faith that it can be improved. The Council needs to recommit to the Charter’s values and use the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as guideposts for reform. She urged the Council to forcefully deal with the situation in Sudan and use its platform to call out human rights violations and renew its commitment to achieve the Global Goals. “We must rally behind the UN Charter,” she said.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), noting that the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation called today’s meeting to share Moscow’s vision for the future of multilateralism, observed: “We’ve seen what Russia’s idea of multilateralism means for the world.” More than a year into Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, millions have been displaced and, across the world, billions have faced rocketing commodity prices and food insecurity. “It has been an unmitigated disaster for Russia, too,” she pointed out, as a Russian generation has lost its future while the “Government can’t even explain why”. The Russian Federation’s justifications for the war — defeating Nazis and defending against bioweapons — are obvious falsehoods. Moscow’s claims to Ukraine’s territory will never be recognized, and she stressed that, for all the Minister’s claims about effective multilateralism, “I see nothing effective or multilateral about Russia’s foreign policy.” Adding that multilateral institutions such as the Council can — and should — evolve, she underscored that change must be underpinned by respect for basic principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity above all.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said the Charter is the cornerstone of the post-war international order — enshrining respect for territorial sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of others. Global problems are arising because its purposes and principles are not implemented. The international community must avoid exclusive clubby circles that fabricate authoritarian narratives and provoke geopolitical confrontation. Calling for the international order to be underpinned by international law, he voiced opposition over how some States distort its meaning, imposing their will, wantonly violating the legitimate rights of other countries, and belittling international agreements. Warning that a multipolar world is becoming a reality, he stressed that developing countries, especially in Africa, deserve a greater role in the United Nations, including in decision-making. Unilateral sanctions must be resisted, including those imposed by the United States and other countries outside the Council who used such tools to preserve their hegemony. “Sanctions are like a rampaging monster,” he observed — violating basic rights and hindering the development of small- and medium-sized States. Urging the relevant countries to immediately halt them, he noted that China adheres to genuine multilateralism at all times.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said: “It is an irony, even a tragedy, that the Russian Federation, a permanent member of the Security Council, continues its unilateral aggression against Ukraine, while hosting an open debate on ‘effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the UN Charter’, on the very International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.” The Russian Federation’s unprovoked, ongoing aggression is nothing but outright defiance of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Moreover, its use or threat of use of the veto has blocked the Council from making decisions, paralysing it when the world needs it most to fulfil its responsibility. The Russian Federation must first and foremost withdraw all its troops and equipment from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders immediately and unconditionally. Noting that the open debate’s concept note circulated by the Russian Federation does not mention a single word regarding Ukraine, nor the aggression against it, he stressed that the United Nations should continue to be the bulwark of multilateralism, and the Council should lead the work, not hamper it.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that, built on the ruins of the Second World War, the international multilateral forum is an instrument for the advancement of peace. It is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of States, respect for international law and non-use of force. These principles are currently being violated, he asserted, noting that for the Russian Federation, the rule of law and the principles of multilateralism appear to no longer apply. That country illegally used force in Georgia in 2008 and in Crimea and Donbas in 2014, and for more than one year, this has been the case in Ukraine. Moscow has been violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by systematically targeting civilians and international human rights law, deporting Ukrainian children, violating arms embargos and procuring drones from Iran to indiscriminately bomb Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Accordingly, he called on the Russian Federation to end its war of aggression, which has unleashed dark consequences for Ukraine and the entire world. Only a strict respect for the principles of international law can allow the international community to maintain international peace and security. Furthermore, he supported the Security Council expansion, drawing attention to the initiative which proposed that the five permanent members collectively and voluntarily refrain from usage of the veto in the case of mass atrocities.

FRANCESCA GATT ( Malta ) said that since the Organization’s creation, the world has been widely guided by the Charter of the United Nations and its fundamental principles, including that of the sovereign equality of States. She also stressed that according to the 1970 United Nations Declaration, there is no conflict between the principles of international law as they are interrelated, and each principle should be constructed in the context of the other principles. In this context, her delegation could never accept the results of last year’s illegal referendums, engineered by the Russian Federation as a pretext to further violate Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is deeply worrying that the Russian Federation, a permanent Council member, blatantly disregarded the 15-nation organ’s primary function to maintain international peace and security when it launched its aggression against Ukraine. As an elected member of the Council, Malta firmly believes in applying, in good faith, the toolbox for the peaceful settlement of disputes contained in Article 33 of the Charter of the United Nations. Her delegation strongly supports the standing mandate for an Assembly debate when a veto is cast in the Council and fully supports the political declaration on suspension of veto powers, launched by France and Mexico, as well as the ACT Group code of conduct. Malta also unequivocally supports the Secretary-General’s key proposals enveloped in Our Common Agenda report and the work of the High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism, established by the Secretary-General in March 2022.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) noted that, year after year, Council members agree on the need to guarantee effective multilateralism through defence of the Charter of the United Nations. However, the problem is that, since January 2020, the number of conflicts has increased despite the Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire. Further, while the first anniversary of the Council’s 6 May 2022 presidential statement on Ukraine draws near, it has yet to be implemented. Underscoring that today’s debate will be “utterly pointless” if, once it closes, there is not one less conflict, war or invasion, he wondered what better result it could have than a decision by the Russian Federation to end its military aggression against Ukraine in accordance with the decision handed down on 16 March 2022 by the International Court of Justice. He stressed that none of the pretexts invoked by Moscow to justify its attack on Ukraine in violation of the Charter have merit — “not one of them” — wondering if any of the Russian Federation’s many cultural envoys would agree with the death and pain caused by this “absurd” war. Adding that today’s concept note asks how the United Nations could contribute to a smooth transition to a fair, equitable global order, he assured those present that war and violence will not accomplish this goal.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), citing the quotation that “hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue”, stressed that the Russian Federation is waging an unjust and illegal war of aggression against a sovereign nation — but has the audacity to pretend to rescue sovereign equality. The Russian military, including the Wagner Group, are committing horrible crimes in Ukraine, as documented by the United Nations, and Moscow is pretending to defend universal values. If it weren’t for the thousands of innocent victims, millions displaced and the immense pain of those tortured and raped, the Russian Federation statement would have been a Monty Python parody. Unfortunately, what has happened in Ukraine is a tragedy, and no peace-loving nation will buy an artificial parallel reality engineered to transform the aggressor into the defender of the Charter of the United Nations. Warning against a world fuelled by resuscitated imperial appetites, he noted it has become a Russian obsession to refer to the Republic of Kosovo, a “country” recognized by more than half of the United Nations, to justify its unlawful actions in Georgia in 2008 and in Ukraine since 2014. The Russian Federation must end its war and withdraw all its troops from Ukraine.

GERARDO PEÑALVER PORTAL, First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba , associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations, said a wholesale transformation of the Organization is urgently needed for an international democratic order that is just, equitable and respects the sovereign equality of States. A culture of peace must be promoted to guarantee the security and well-being of nations. The General Assembly’s role must be revitalized and strengthened, without the Security Council’s interference in its work. Moreover, the Council must be reformed to make it a more transparent, inclusive, democratic and representative organ. He called for the immediate cessation of unilateral coercive measures and spurious and arbitrary lists, such as that of States allegedly sponsoring terrorism, stressing that those lists run counter to international law. The world needs solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, not blockades or sanctions.

JUAN GÓMEZ ROBLEDO VERDUZCO ( Mexico ) said that, for multilateralism to be effective, States must uphold their obligations with a strict respect for the rule of law. The current challenges jeopardizing the effectiveness of multilateralism are huge, he cautioned, pointing to constant violations of the Charter of the United Nations, of Security Council resolutions and of obligations emanating from political commitments. Regarding violations, the invasion of a sovereign country constitutes a flagrant violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the Charter — an act of aggression. Further, he voiced concern over the frequent invocations of self-defence against non-State actors, citing it as “an abusive use of Article 51 of the Charter”. The international community is currently facing the collapse of certain collective security systems upon which the United Nations is built. He also expressed regret about the failure to adopt effective measures to combat the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons. Multilateral legal bodies continue to have a limited scope, he observed, highlighting the importance of achieving the universality of the Rome Statute as well as of making progress towards achieving the acceptance of the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice.

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI ( Iran ) said the integrity and effectiveness of multilateralism is undermined by the abuse of the United Nations system and the selective application of international law, as well as the use of unilateralism, which poses a serious threat to international cooperation, peace and security. Unilateral coercive measures, including their extraterritorial application, represent a concerning example of harmful unilateral acts that run counter to the fundamental principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and basic human rights. “These illegal measures have far-reaching humanitarian consequences and can undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes and promoting cooperation,” he said. Within this context, the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the re-imposition of illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran, its coercion of other countries to engage in these illegal actions, and defiance of the International Court of Justice’s order, are striking examples of how such harmful unilateral acts violate the Charter, he said. These actions also undermine the United Nations system and threaten multilateralism. In its recent 30 March 2023 judgment in the case concerning Certain Iranian Assets, the International Court of Justice declared that the United States has violated its international obligations to the Iranian people by imposing unilateral sanctions that are deemed illegal under international law. The Court’s ruling is final and binding, requiring the United States to comply with this decision. He said collaboration should be the cornerstone of multilateralism, rather than confrontation. “Collaborative approaches foster trust, build consensus and promote sustainable solutions to global challenges,” he said.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ) said that there has been “backsliding” on several key principles at the heart of the Organization, including attempts to interfere in States’ internal affairs and the monopolization of decision-making without consulting concerned States, particularly those in Africa. Further, there have been double standards on several files, attempts by certain States to politicize international fora — which has undermined their ability to act, along with international trade — and attempts by some to attribute greater importance to the actions of non-State actors. On that point, he underscored that, if certain non-State actors have the opportunity to play a positive role in some files, this does not mean that they can replace or compete with States in these areas. Reform of the international multilateral system, he said, must be based on reverting to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations; improving global economic governance, including the Bretton Woods institutions; re-examining the system of collective security by allowing various regions to play their appropriate role; and correcting historic injustices present in the Council according to the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ) rejected a unipolar, bipolar or even so-called “multipolar” world dominated by a few large and powerful States — while also voicing concern at new concepts advanced in some United Nations discussions, such as “multi-stakeholder” and “networked” multilateralism. As a prime illustration of derogation from the Charter and Security Council resolutions, he cited the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where the exercise of the right to self-determination by the Kashmiri people has been subverted and suppressed by India through seven decades of force and fraud; another is the situation in occupied Palestine. Warning that an uncontrolled arms race — which now encompasses several new weapons and new domains of competition — will, sooner or later, lead to a disastrous conflict involving States armed to the teeth, he urged the United Nations to take the lead in reviving the process of arms control and disarmament. He called for the Council to be enlarged and become more representative, accountable, democratic, transparent and effective, rather than an enlarged club of the large and powerful States.

ANTONIO MANUEL REVILLA LAGDAMEO ( Philippines ), reaffirming his commitment to the United Nations Charter and the rule of law, rejected any attempt to deny or redefine the common understanding of these principles. In multilateralism, international law is a great equalizer, he said, adding that his country has made efforts to reinforce its predictability and stability in addressing challenges to peace and security and in resolving differences, citing the example it provided in the context of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Further, resorting to peaceful settlement of international disputes through arbitration and credible international tribunals plays a key role in interpreting international norms and should not be seen as an unfriendly act among civilized nations. He went on to highlight the Manila Declaration, an initiative of non-aligned countries, which remains relevant as States confront complex interrelated challenges to the rule of law and the Charter, including in the context of the New Agenda for Peace. Turning to Council reform, he said that a reformed organ, which is inclusive, transparent and representative, must be able to respond decisively and swiftly to twenty-first-century challenges and threats to international peace and security and should highlight improved working methods aimed at greater participation of non-members. The Philippines underscores the importance of constant people-centered multilateralism in the face of global challenges.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, called for the continuous and comprehensive review of the United Nations methods of work and its mechanisms. All Member States must abide by the Charter, international law and established norms of international relations, he stressed, underscoring the need to avoid using methods or terminology that are not consensual, especially the term “rules-based system”. Noting an unprecedented increase in the number of non-consensual Assembly resolutions, he pointed out that in many cases a vote is required notwithstanding the differences on the substance and procedures of those resolutions. Pointing to the polarization of the Council by certain Member States, he said preserving multilateralism requires, chiefly, expanding the Council to be truly representative of the current political reality. International financial institutions must also be reformed to address the interests of developing countries. During the last decade, his country has been victim to the loss of multilateralism and exploitation by certain countries. Its resources and wealth have been pillaged by certain forces illegally present in Syria’s territory, he added, pointing as well to the immoral unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union.

DANG HOANG GIANG ( Viet Nam ), associating himself with the statement to be made by the Non-Aligned Movement, said that multilateralism faces formidable challenges that threaten cooperation and the international rules-based order. In this context, he reaffirmed the importance of effective multilateralism, based on respect for the United Nations Charter and international law. Further, all disputes must be settled by legal means, and all avenues must be explored to resolve conflicts and attain solutions to security issues. Multilateralism must be based on goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation. Imposition, intervention and unilateral acts have no place in international affairs. “Major Powers must behave responsibly, and work for the common good, and not for their own selfish interests,” he said. An effective multilateralism requires strong multilateral institutions, he said, voicing support for the January 2020 presidential statement that underscored the criticality of maintaining international peace and security by adhering to the United Nations Charter. Further, deeper partnerships must be forged between the United Nations and regional organizations to foster solutions to global and regional challenges, he said, pointing to the Association of South-East Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) mechanisms and constructive engagements to this end.

ARRMANATHA C. NASIR ( Indonesia ), associating himself with the statement to be made by the Non-Aligned Movement, voiced concern over eroding multilateralism. The Charter — providing a rules-based platform for multilateral dialogue and cooperation — embodies the collective determination to save future generations from the scourge of war. In this context, he said that the Council must be well equipped, and able to adapt to the new global realities. Calling for an inclusive, democratic and united Security Council, he stressed the need to reshape the United Nations security architecture to ensure it’s fit for current and future challenges. He also underscored that a strong synergy between the United Nations and regional organizations, including ASEAN, is essential. “No nation, or a small group of nations, can effectively address global challenges on their own,” he asserted.

TESFAYE YILMA SABO ( Ethiopia ), emphasizing the importance of the Charter of the United Nations, voiced regret that multilateralism is being undermined by geopolitical competition. The global landscape of wars, an arms race, instability and economic challenges, and the lack of meaningful solutions are rendering the multilateral order ineffective, he said. Against this backdrop, he called for adequate reform commensurate with the complex challenges being faced, through addressing the inequitable representation of States, particularly African countries, in the organs of the United Nations. Underscoring the need for an effective multilateralism to be based on the equal and effective participation of States, as well as non-State entities involved in economic and trade issues, he said: “Notwithstanding the vital role of non-State actors, any temptation to erode the intergovernmental nature of our current multilateral system would be counterproductive.” As a member of the African Union and a member of the Group of Non-Aligned States, Ethiopia believes in the capability of nations to unite to reinvigorate the United Nations-Charter-based global order, which can constitute the bedrock on which the Organization can play its rightful role and address challenges.

MHER MARGARYAN ( Armenia ) said that the calamities of the past yield unambiguous lessons for the future of multilateralism, which rests on its capacity to protect the people of the world — the owners of the Charter of the United Nations – from extreme suffering. However, he recalled that Armenia has consistently alerted the international community of gross violations of international law in its region. This includes repeatedly bringing to the Council’s attention that Azerbaijan — Armenia’s neighbour, much larger in size and resources — has been illegally acquiring territory by force. Detailing Azerbaijan’s actions since it attempted to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by force in 2020, he underscored that his country has been warning the United Nations and the Council that the alarming situation in Nagorno-Karabakh “is close to turning into a humanitarian catastrophe”. He added that there is no statute of limitations “for a certain category of crimes”, observing that those committing such serious violations will have to face responsibility — including through mechanisms of international jurisdiction — as justice and accountability must be at the core of effective multilateralism.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ) said the Council is collectively aware of the inadequacies of a multilateral system that has failed to respond to contemporary challenges, whether it is the pandemic or the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. One of the first pressing questions this debate should handle is whether the international community can practise “multilateralism effectively” in this century through a body that celebrates the principle “to the victor belong the spoils”, which was privileged more than three generations ago. Another question is can “effective multilateralism” be promoted through a Charter in which two permanent members have not even been able to have their names changed. Article 109 of the Charter never wanted the Charter to be cast in stone for perpetuity and the Article recommended a General Review Conference of the Charter to be held before the tenth Assembly. “Seventy-seven years later, we are nowhere closer to making that a reality,” she said. A third pressing question is whether “effective multilateralism” can be practised by defending a Charter that makes five nations more equal than others and gives each of the five the power to ignore the collective will of the remaining 188 Member States. The Council’s starting premise must be to widen its representation to more developing countries to expand its effectiveness and credibility. “If we continue to perpetuate the 1945 anachronistic mindset, we will continue to lose the faith our people have in the United Nations,” she said.

JOAQUÍN PÉREZ AYESTARÁN ( Venezuela ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, noted ongoing attempts to divide the world into blocs, with a growing resort to unilateralism in the illegal application of unilateral coercive measures against more than 30 countries. These so-called sanctions, a new form of pretended domination and neo-colonialism, have become the preferred tool of certain Governments for exerting pressure and forcing the sovereign will of another State in order to obtain advantages of any kind, while generating untold suffering on entire peoples. That is why, almost two years ago, a cross-regional group of countries came together to establish this Group of Friends, which is firmly committed to preserving, promoting and defending the Charter of the United Nations, in both letter and spirit. The solution to today’s new and complex challenges requires the strengthening and revitalization of an inclusive multilateralism in which all countries, big or small, are engaged. He called on all members of the international community to put an end to zero-sum games, cold-war era hegemonistic mentalities and punitive, divisive or confrontational approaches — and to instead bet on win-win cooperation, on engagement in good faith and on mutual accommodation with a view to bridging positions and forging broad consensus.

FAHAD M. E. H. A. MOHAMMAD ( Kuwait ), stressing that the international community must act in a united and collective way, said Member States must cooperate to overcome deep divisions, work together to stop violence and aggression, build up friendly inter-State relations, and promote respect for human rights. To achieve these goals, the principles of State sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of others must be upheld. The liberation of Kuwait in 1991 is a historic example of success, which reflects the ability of the Council and aspirations of States to stand up to aggression and occupation. He underscored the importance of prioritizing preventive measures through the Council to prevent conflict from breaking out. Moreover, regional and subregional organizations can play a constructive role in maintaining peace in the region. For years and decades, the Council has been unable to resolve crises due to differences in Member States’ positions and continued use of the veto, he underscored, stressing the importance of unity in the Council so it can fully assume its responsibilities.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, speaking also on behalf of other countries, said that, by organizing this debate, the Russian Federation is trying to portray itself as a defender of the Charter of the United Nations and multilateralism. However, if Moscow was truly interested in the topic on today’s agenda, it would cease its violations of international law and immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine. It would also stop abusing its veto power to cover up its consistent rule-breaking. “Despite the blatant hypocrisy of this initiative, effective multilateralism is too important to not be defended,” he said, adding that conflicts are proliferating, the climate crisis is spiralling out of control, democracy and human rights are under systematic attack, and global inequalities are deepening. He also noted that the United Nations and the system of global governance — including this Council — are in need of reform.

The European Union and its member States have a strong track record of cooperation with the United Nations on peace and security, he observed, pointing to 21 civilian and military missions deploying over 5,000 women and men around the world, from Niger to Armenia and from Mozambique to Ukraine, as well as to close partnership with the Organization in crisis management operations. In Libya, Operation IRINI contributes to the implementation of the United Nations arms embargo and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Operation Althea assists authorities in maintaining a secure environment for all citizens. The bloc’s efforts to maintain peace and security are closely linked with its ability to promote sustainable development, he said, highlighting the European Union Global Gateway — mobilizing €300 billion of investments for sustainable and high-quality projects in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. Further, he stressed the need for more ambitious climate and biodiversity action by accelerating the green transition in a just way. To this end, the Union’s Green Deal presents a path to meet climate commitments. Effective multilateralism is making a difference. At the United Nations, States have often managed to find agile solutions, he said, pointing to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the veto initiative and the High Seas Treaty. Turning again to the war in Ukraine, he said that, on 23 February, the General Assembly reiterated its demand that Moscow immediately and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. In all, 141 Member States supported this demand. “If Russia cares about effective multilateralism, that is the first way to prove it,” he asserted.

BURHAN GAFOOR ( Singapore ), observing a tragic and disturbing irony in the fact that Moscow invaded its neighbour while serving as Council President in February 2022, reiterated that this invasion is a serious and flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations. For small States like his, international law and the Charter are the first line of defence in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity. The notion that might is right — that the strong can do what they want and that the weak suffer what they must — is simply not acceptable, he stressed, underscoring that multilateralism is not an option, but rather a necessity for these States. In light of the real challenges facing the United Nations, Member States must rally to strengthen, reform and re-energize the multilateral system. For its part, the Council must respond to global crises with unity and urgency; be an arena for building understanding and galvanizing solutions; and remain both accountable to and transparent with the Organization’s membership. It cannot be an arena for vetoes and counter-vetoes that exacerbates the problem, he underscored. He also stressed the urgency of Assembly revitalization and underlined the importance of adapting multilateral institutions to the challenges of the future. “If we do not make the UN future-ready, the UN will have no future,” he warned.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ), associating himself with the statement to be delivered by the Non-Aligned Movement, pointed out that a renewed commitment to multilateralism requires a renewed commitment to international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Member States must ensure that these principles are applied universally and not selectively to strengthen respect by all. Since effective multilateralism is principally about effective diplomacy, creative facilitation, impartial mediation and rules-based arbitration among others, Governments must strengthen instruments to advance peaceful means, nurture a culture of peace and strengthen the Organization’s convening power to build bridges among disputing parties while fostering trust and confidence among States. For their part, the Council must urgently reform for greater efficiency, transparency and equitable representation; the Assembly must revitalize itself to address the contemporary agenda; the Peacebuilding Commission must be utilized more effectively; and they, along with other multilateral bodies, must work in greater synchronization. He then stressed that the interconnectivity among peace, sustainable development and human security entails adopting complementary and multidimensional approaches to global challenges. Moreover, a stronger global‑regional interface involving closer coordination with regional organizations can benefit multilateralism, he stressed, emphasizing that regional voices, contributions and initiatives matter.

JOONKOOK HWANG ( Republic of Korea ), noting the sad reality that today’s debate topic was proposed by those illegally using force against Ukraine, said that no one could have expected total ignorance of the Charter of the United Nations by a permanent member. So-called “legitimate security concerns” cannot justify any use of force incompatible with international law nor be used to excuse human rights violations and illegal acts against Council resolutions. The Council has frequently failed to fulfil its mandate by remaining silent on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s flagrant violations of its resolutions, he pointed out. Over the past year, Pyongyang has issued official statements more than 10 times rejecting the legitimate work of both the Council and the Secretary-General. Pyongyang’s Foreign Minister also referred to the Secretary-General as a “puppet of the United States”. Such words and deeds manifestly run counter to the Charter, he emphasized, voicing his astonishment over the existence of a Member State which is so outspokenly and consistently hostile. If the Council is really serious about effective multilateralism and the Charter’s defence, then it must first deal with such cases of outright non-compliance more seriously and effectively.

SEDAT ÖNAL ( Türkiye ) pointed out that the war in Ukraine is well into its second year, the consequences of climate change and increasing prices are being felt globally, and transnational threats, such as terrorism, drug trafficking and irregular migration, are serious concerns. Further, the failure of the concept of economic interdependence to ensure continued peace and stability — along with disillusionment regarding globalization — are placing an increased strain on multilateralism. However, isolationism and unilateralism are concepts of the past, and cannot by applied to address the challenges of the twenty-first century. On that point, he noted that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement demonstrate how diplomacy and multilateralism “produce results for the common good of humanity”. He also spotlighted the international cooperation in disaster response and humanitarian action in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in his country. Adding that the success of multilateralism depends on the efficacy of core global institutions, he underscored that all Member States must adhere to the Charter of the United Nations — particularly permanent Council members — and urged a stronger role for the General Assembly.

ALHAJI FANDAY TURAY ( Sierra Leone ), aligning himself with the statement to be delivered on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, said there is no alternative to multilateralism in addressing global challenges. However, his delegation cannot champion the course of justice, equity and legitimacy, when Africa — a continent on which two thirds of the discussions of the Security Council are based — remains excluded and underrepresented in one of the highest decision‑making organs of the United Nations. The Council should be expanded to reflect equitably those regions that are chronically underrepresented. He affirmed that security must not be considered in narrow, nationalistic parameters as collective survival depends on greater investment in peace. Noting that Sierra Leone has benefited from mediation efforts under the auspices of the United Nations and the subregional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he called for strengthening the role of regional organizations in partnership with the United Nations to ensure greater response in implementing preventive measures, such as early warning mechanisms.

JAMAL FARES ALROWAIEI ( Bahrain ), stressing that States must work together as an international community for the good of humanity, said multilateral diplomacy and international cooperation are the most important and most effective tools for the maintenance of international peace and security and achievement of sustainable development. In all its diplomatic positions and actions, his country has stressed the importance of cooperation and international partnership based on fraternity, good neighbourliness, and respect for the sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States. It has also been helping to build global capacities and providing assistance to ensure sustainable development for all. It established a global centre for sustainable development and the peaceful coexistence among different cultures and regions, he added.

YASHAR T. ALIYEV ( Azerbaijan ), speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, said the strict observance of the principles of international law and the fulfilment of the obligations assumed by States, in accordance with the Charter, are of the greatest importance for the maintenance of international peace and security. The Non-Aligned Movement is committed to promoting the purposes and principles of international law, including those relating to the territorial integrity of States and the inviolability of their international borders; inadmissibility of the use of force; non-interference in the internal affairs of States; and the right to self-determination of peoples under foreign occupation and colonial or alien domination. He emphasized the importance of taking effective measures for the suppression of acts of aggression and the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means that do not endanger international peace and security and justice. Further, he demanded the repeal of unilateral coercive measures against Member States that are not authorized by the Security Council or are inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter. He also emphasized the significant role played by the International Court of Justice in encouraging the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Charter and the Statute of the Court.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said that Armenia’s flawed and false allegations reveal the extent to which hatred, intolerance and falsehood dominate in its discourse and its serious threat to regional peace. Armenia’s recurring claims about large-scale military hostilities allegedly unleashed by Baku in 2020 is fantasy, he stressed, noting that Azerbaijan used a counterforce to restore its territorial integrity and protect its people. In doing so, Baku acted exclusively on its sovereign soil in conformity with the Charter, international law and multiple Council resolutions. He then pointed out that the September 2022 clashes occurred along the non-delimited border and were provoked by Armenia’s armed forces. That country’s allegations about the Lachin-Khankandi road are equally false, he continued, emphasizing that it is Armenia who has abused this road for illegal military purposes. Instead of distorting facts, misinterpreting international documents and inciting enmity and hatred, Armenia must abide by its international obligations. It must also completely withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijan; cease territorial claims, illegal activities and disinformation; end mine terrorism; and engage faithfully on a peace treaty.

MATHU JOYINI ( South Africa ) pointed out that some Member States have violated — and continue to violate — several of the central tenets of the Charter. Although that instrument enshrines the principle of sovereign equality among all Member States, she said that, in reality, “we are faced with the Orwellian absurdity of some members being more equal than others”. This is often expressed in unilateral actions and a blatant disregard for international law and enables those in power to violate the Charter by, for example, settling disputes with non-peaceful means or violating the territorial integrity or sovereignty of others. However, this assumption of power does not exempt such States from the adverse consequences all will bear if the Charter’s principles are flouted. Against that backdrop, she stressed that selective application of international law and the Charter seriously impedes the effective resolution of conflicts. Therefore, effective multilateralism demands that unity, partnership and collaboration be pursued as a first step to strengthen collective action. Equally important, she added, is the Council’s responsibility to ensure that its resolutions are implemented and that it gives fair, equal attention to the issues on its agenda.

ANOUPARB VONGNORKEO ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, pointed out that multilateralism has been undermined as unilateralism has risen. Since collective wisdom and political will to find the most pragmatic approach in tackling the increasing number of crises imperilling the world today must be above all unilateral and political interests, Member States must bolster solidarity, address differences and avoid division. Against this backdrop, the Organization must effectively fulfil its mandate in maintaining international peace and security. For its part, the Council must transform to respond to current global security threats and needs. Unilateral coercive measures in particular contradict the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, impede rights and prevent the full socioeconomic development of the innocent peoples subjected to them. To ensure lasting peace and prosperity, the international community must create opportunities for peaceful resolutions and a conducive environment for diplomatic negotiations, he stressed. He then spotlighted his country’s promotion of regional peace and stability as an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underscoring the need to ensure continued humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and the effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

MITCHELL FIFIELD ( Australia ), noting his country is home to the oldest continual culture on the planet, said he wants to see the interests of all peoples of the world upheld. Citing international rules, standards and norms whereby a larger country cannot determine the fate of a smaller one, he called on all small- and medium-sized countries like his to work together. The Russian Federation’s illegal, immoral invasion of Ukraine renders stark the collective interest of living in a world where no State dominates or is dominated, as the attack on Ukraine is an attack on all small countries. The international community cannot be passive when big Powers flout the rules and must work together to hold the Russian Federation to account. Noting the Security Council’s inability to respond once again highlights the importance of reform, he stressed that veto power was never intended to allow unchecked abuse of the Charter by the very Member States granted that power.

AMRIT BAHADUR RAI ( Nepal ) said: “A strong sense has prevailed that the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, is incapable of maintaining peace and solving critical challenges confronted by humanity today.” Against this backdrop, he underscored the urgent need to dispel geopolitical tensions by eschewing parochialism and building cooperation. For small nations like Nepal, defending the United Nations Charter equates to defending sovereign equality, territorial integrity and justice for an inclusive and equitable world order. All Member States must always respect the Charter’s provisions, as selective application undermines the values of rules-based multilateral systems. Underscoring the need for stronger coordination among the General Assembly, Security Council, Economic and Social Council and the Peacebuilding Commission, he stressed that the Council’s failure undermines the credibility of the entire United Nations. Therefore, he called on the Council’s members, especially the permanent members, to work harder to reach a consensus in addressing the problems faced by the world today. While acknowledging that he could not imagine another institution with the United Nations membership and credibility, he nonetheless stressed the need, “at this turning point of history”, to make the Organization a capable institution that maintains peace and helps Member States achieve prosperity.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ) said the international community needs a stronger, more effective and more pragmatic multilateralism. It is important to adopt consensual positions to strengthen the effectiveness of international organizations. His country contributes to multilateralism focused on peace and development, he said, stressing that multilateral cooperation is the best way to address global challenges faced by humanity. It is engaged in multicultural initiatives, such as interfaith and interreligious dialogue, he said, adding that it has also made peace, security and sustainable development in Africa a top priority. Calling for reform of the Organization, particularly the Council, he said a strong and equitable multilateralism is needed to take up common challenges and to build a better future for current and future generations.

JEANNE MRAD ( Lebanon ) said that, although the rules-based multilateral order continues to be eroded, it remains the frame of reference; no State can single‑handedly address the multitude of global and existential challenges. Against this backdrop, there must be a more effective and inclusive international cooperation, with the Charter remaining the cornerstone of multilateralism. Therefore, she voiced support for institutional reform bolstering the credibility of the United Nations, including the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda and the New Agenda for Peace. In a multipolar world, governance institutions, including the Council, must be more representative and democratic. To this end, she reiterated the position of the Arab Group on Council reform, on questions including the issue of fair representation and increased membership. As well, she voiced support for initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability around veto powers, including the “Code of Conduct regarding Security Council action against genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes”, proposed by the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, as well as the French-Mexican initiative on limiting the veto in cases of mass atrocities. This year, Lebanon also co-sponsored General resolution 76/262 on the “Standing mandate for a General Assembly debate when a veto is cast in the Security Council”, she added.

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) said the Russian Federation believes that it is a faithful defender of the principles of the Charter, and at the same time, it believes that “it can tear those very principles to shreds whenever and wherever it pleases — whether in Ukraine, Syria or in Russia, against its very own people”. The Russian Federation operates as if it is above the law. However, the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for the massive, forced deportation of Ukrainian children demonstrates that no one is above the law. The world is facing such a steep deterioration in global security because that country launched a full-scale invasion and war of aggression against Ukraine. Yet, despite protesting the “might is right” principle, Moscow does just that in Ukraine. Moreover, it has used its veto powers to block actions to maintain international peace and security. Its actions are costing the wider world dearly, he observed, noting that food and energy prices have spiked, and global markets have been rattled. It is important that the Charter is read as a whole, and not selectively, he underscored, adding that the Charter fully embraces human rights, gender equality and the need for social solidarity and economic development. “It is not simply a celebration of national sovereignty,” he asserted, noting: “We have no nostalgia for a world divided up by 'spheres of influence' or power blocs.”

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) said the Russian Federation believes that it is a faithful defender of the principles of the Charter, and at the same time, it believes that “it can tear those very principles to shreds whenever and wherever it pleases — whether in Ukraine, Syria or in Russia, against its very own people”. The Russian Federation operates as if it is above the law. However, the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for the massive, forced deportation of Ukrainian children demonstrates that no one is above the law. The world is facing such a steep deterioration in global security because that country launched a full-scale invasion and war of aggression against Ukraine. Yet, despite protesting the “might is right” principle, Moscow does just that in Ukraine. Moreover, it has used its veto powers to block actions to maintain international peace and security. Its actions are costing the wider world dearly, he observed, noting that food and energy prices have spiked, and global markets have been rattled. It is important that the Charter is read as a whole, and not selectively, he underscored, adding that the Charter fully embraces human rights, gender equality and the need for social solidarity and economic development. “It is not simply a celebration of national sovereignty,” he asserted, noting: “We have no nostalgia for a world divided up by 'spheres of influence' or power blocs.”

MD MONWAR HOSSAIN ( Bangladesh ), stressing that the principles of the Charter of the United Nations remain at the centre of effective multilateralism, noted that his Government’s Constitution has similar obligations based on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of other States, the peaceful settlement of international disputes and respect for international law. Since Bangladesh’s membership in 1974, Dhaka has been at the forefront of United Nations activities, including in the maintenance of international peace and security. Today, it is the largest contributor of troops and police to peacekeeping operations, he reported, adding that his Government has also saved the region from potential destabilization by hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya. As effective multilateralism must be re-energized and reinvigorated to resolve potential future crises through solidarity and cooperation, Bangladesh welcomes the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda report which looks ahead to the next 25 years. It is imperative now, perhaps more than ever before, for the entire United Nations membership to unite, engage and uphold the Charter in its true spirit, address global realities and fulfil the aspirations of current and future generations, he underscored.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), on the question of whether the Security Council could do more to promote world peace and security, stressed the need to be sensitive to what is currently happening in the United Nations system — where the political objectives and priorities of many modern States are undergoing large-scale qualitative changes. The world is in a transition from the “cold peace” structure of international relations towards a new system, he noted — a system of survival, even at the cost of human values, one “repugnant to the principles of multilateralism”. Against that backdrop, he underscored that the international community must respond to such changes effectively if it wishes to give life to Our Common Agenda, the 2023 Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals, Summit of the Future, New Agenda for Peace and the Declaration on Future Generations. Spotlighting the need for an encompassing, just and humane global order that preserves rights and safeguards peace, he appealed to all parties to hostilities to act with restraint and resort to diplomacy with the aid of their multilateral partners. “Peace is well within our grasp if we have the will to look for it,” he added.