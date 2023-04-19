Global Community Must Bolster Efforts to Decrease Tensions in Great Lakes Region, Special Envoy Tells Security Council, Highlighting Role of Regional Peace Plans

Delegates Urge Ending Attacks by Armed Groups, Underscore Need for Multilateralism

The international community must seize the window of opportunity presented by a fragile ceasefire in the Great Lakes region, the Security Council heard today amidst warnings about local armed groups and the pillaging of natural resources.

Xia Huang, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, briefing the 15-member organ on the Secretary-General’s latest report on the implementation of the peace, security and cooperation framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the wider region (document S/2023/237), painted a mixed picture. The ceasefire seems to be holding, he said, noting the passage of days without major clashes between the army of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the 23 March Movement (M23). However, he noted, a negotiated political solution is slow to arrive, while the risk of fighting resuming remains real.

The activities of local and foreign armed groups have resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, he added, while trust between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo seems to be at its lowest ebb. The international community must bolster all efforts to decrease tensions, he said, highlighting the role of regional peace initiatives, including the Luanda process and the Nairobi process.

Ten years after the signing of the Addis Ababa framework agreement, it remains relevant for the stabilization of the region, he said, but there is consensus emerging around the need to breathe new life into it. Noting that signatory countries will meet on 6 May in a high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism in Burundi, he said that meeting will be an opportunity to strengthen coordination of regional processes under way to put an end to the current crisis.

Also briefing the Council today was Ivan Šimonović (Croatia), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, who encouraged the organ to reiterate that all armed groups must immediately lay down their weapons and cease hostilities. He, too, highlighted the regional efforts that are under way, including the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region-led Luanda process and the East African Community-led Nairobi process, as well as its Inter-Congolese Dialogue.

Further, he stressed the importance of transparent management of natural resources, in line with the recommendations of the 2021 Khartoum workshop aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the regional initiative to Fight Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources in the Great Lakes Region. Also calling for strengthening the capacity of the Great Lakes region’s mineral certification framework, he said the Council should call for increased efforts to promote reconciliation, accountability, transitional justice and the fight against impunity.

In the ensuing debate, Council members stressed the importance of putting an end to the attacks by armed groups, while moving forward towards a comprehensive peace. Several delegates highlighted the shared economic interests of the countries of the region and underscored the important role of regional multilateralism.

The gravity of the situation, said the representative of Ghana, also speaking for Mozambique and Gabon, “takes us back to the darkest hours in the history of this region”, more than 25 years ago. Pointing to the daily abuses experienced by civilian populations, he said all armed groups must recommit themselves to silencing the guns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He also highlighted the dynamism of regional and subregional efforts for the restoration of peace, from the African Union’s work to the Luanda and Nairobi processes. These reflect the continued commitment of Africa for the stabilization of the Great Lakes region, he said.

Calling on the international community to examine the issue of the plundering of natural resources, he pointed out that the region’s growth rate in 2022 was 4.5 per cent, driven by the recovery in global demand in the mining, industrial and services sectors. The Great Lakes region could become the economic lung of Africa, he said, highlighting the opportunity to build an area of shared prosperity and calling for efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and trade.

The representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said that Rwanda attacks his country and blindly pillages its natural resources in an organized manner. This pillaging is one of the main causes of the crisis, he said, also expressing concern about that country’s militarism, and its President Paul Kagame’s expansionist desires. Recalling Mr. Kagame’s assertion that certain regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda belonged to Rwanda before colonization, he said such expansionist desires are feeding the flame of tensions. His country will defend every inch of its territory” and “will not negotiate with terrorists”, he underscored, stressing the need to disarm the 23 March Movement (M23). On the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), he said its last remaining elements are no longer a military threat able to attack Rwanda.

However, Rwanda’s delegate offered a competing narrative, stressing that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is shielding FDLR, which fled there 29 years ago and has been spreading its genocidal ideology since then, resulting in the killings of hundreds of thousands of Congolese Tutsi. Highlighting M23’s withdrawal from previously captured areas as evidence of its resolve to respect the regional road map, he expressed concern about the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s refusal to negotiate. This clearly hinders efforts towards peace, he said, adding that if negotiations are off the table, once M23 completes its withdrawal, the peace mechanisms may hit a dead end yet again.

Burundi, that country’s delegate said, enjoys excellent relations with all its neighbours and will spare no effort in bringing about regional solidarity. The entrenchment of conflict in the Great Lakes region has led to the proliferation of local and foreign rebel groups, whose goal is to control and exploit mining and mineral resources. This has perpetuated insecurity and there is risk of regionalizing the conflict, he said, drawing attention to the high-level summit to be held in Burundi in fewer than three weeks and calling for financial and logistical contributions. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to a regional peace architecture, he said the summit will enable the revitalization of the Framework agreement.

China’s delegate called on the concerned countries to draw lessons from history and focus on diplomacy. He pointed to the bilateral economic agreements and cross-country infrastructural projects under way in the region, thereby enhancing its development momentum. This is to be commended, he said, noting that illicit natural resource extraction constrains such development. The Nairobi and Luanda processes provide African solutions to African problems, he said.

The representative of France encouraged all parties to continue on the path of de-escalation and peace, reminding them of the three fundamental principles of the Framework agreement for the region: to not support armed groups, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring States and to not host or protect persons accused of international crimes. Stressing the importance of combating the root causes of conflict and providing essential humanitarian aid, he condemned the pillaging of natural resources from the region.

XIA HUANG, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region, briefed the Security Council on the Secretary-General’s latest report on the implementation of the peace, security and cooperation framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the wider region (document S/2023/237). Noting a slight improvement, he said that at the military level, a fragile calm has begun to prevail to the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Days are passing without major clashes between the army of that country and the 23 March Movement (M23), and a fragile ceasefire seems to be holding, he said, also noting the deployment of the troops of the East African Community regional force. Underscoring that serious risks remain, he said the withdrawal of M23 from occupied areas remains only partial, and the disarmament and containment of the combatants provided for by the Luanda road map has yet to materialize. A negotiated political solution is still far away, and the risk of resumed fighting remains real, he added.

Noting that local and foreign armed groups continue to sow terror and fuel instability, he pointed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Rwandan Democratic Liberation Forces (FDLR) and Résistance pour un État de droit au Burundi (RED Tabara). Highlighting the social and humanitarian consequences of this situation, he pointed to the endless cycle of tensions between communities, the spread of hate speech and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. Trust between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo seems to be at its lowest ebb, he said, adding that this mixed picture means that the Council and all regional partners must renew and bolster their efforts. Calling on the international community to make the best possible use of the small window of opportunity, he said it is necessary to ensure that tensions genuinely decrease, while encouraging the comprehensive implementation of all the commitments of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region.

Welcoming regional peace initiatives, he highlighted the role of the Luanda process and the Nairobi process as vital initiatives that need resounding and unanimous support from the international community. While noting that 10 years after the signing of the Addis Ababa Framework agreement, it remains relevant for the stabilization of the region, he pointed out that there is consensus emerging around the need to breathe new life into that very agreement. Under the aegis of the African Union Peace and Security Council, signatory countries are discussing this matter, he said, noting that on 6 May, there will be a high-level meeting of the regional monitoring mechanism in Burundi. The Heads of State of the region will provide guidance at this meeting, he said, adding that it will also be an opportunity for them to strengthen coordination of regional processes. Noting that he will continue to support these processes, he said his office will also extend support for measures to disarm and repatriate the combatants of foreign armed groups.

IVAN ŠIMONOVIĆ ( Croatia ), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, encouraged the Council to reiterate its demand for all armed groups to immediately lay down their weapons and cease hostilities, and to continue to support regional peace initiatives, including the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region-led Luanda process and the East African Community-led Nairobi process, as well as its Inter-Congolese Dialogue. Further, the Council should call for the implementation by all States of the commitments within the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region. To this end, it should urge for strengthened international support to alleviate the extreme humanitarian situation in the eastern part of the country. The Council should also emphasize inclusivity as key to advancing local, national and regional peacebuilding objectives to ensure long-term sustainable peace, he said, stressing the importance of strengthening the role of women and youth inclusion in political and peace processes. It should express support for efforts towards a transparent management of natural resources, in line with the recommendations of the 2021 Khartoum workshop aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the regional initiative to Fight Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources in the Great Lakes Region, and call for strengthening the capacity of the Great Lakes region’s mineral certification framework.

Moreover, he continued, the Council should call for increased efforts to promote reconciliation, accountability, transitional justice, and the fight against impunity in the region through support to national institutions and the Great Lakes Region Judicial Cooperation Network. To this end, it should support partnerships with regional and subregional organizations, including the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The Council should support adequate funding for peacebuilding activities in the region through the involvement of the private sector, also requesting international and regional financial institutions to expedite their support for disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes. Additionally, it should reiterate the importance of a strategic approach by the United Nations in the region to sustain peacebuilding gains, in particular in the context of the transition of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

ALEXANDRE OLMEDO ( France ), stressing the importance of implementing the agreements in place regarding this region, highlighted the role of the Framework agreement. Noting the presence of armed groups in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the unstable situation around Goma, he encouraged all parties to continue on the path of de-escalation and peace. Recalling the three fundamental principles of the Framework agreement for the region, he called on stakeholders to not support armed groups, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring States and not host or protect persons accused of international crimes. These principles and all of the commitments in the agreement must be respected by all parties, he stressed, adding that the United Nations must support the fourth round of consultations with regard to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the Nairobi process. Stressing the importance of combating the root causes of conflict and providing essential humanitarian aid, he noted his country’s contributions to the latter. Calling for efforts to prevent hate speech, he condemned the pillaging of natural resources from the region. The European Union will remain a committed partner to the Great Lakes region, he stressed, noting that it will prioritize peace and regional integration among others.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) expressed concern about the recurrent violence by armed groups, aggravating human security crises, and the increasing tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. “This grave situation continues to prevent the region from harnessing its enormous potential, which the population has long deserved,” he said, stressing the need to guarantee the integrity and sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. To this end, the signatory countries, together with the guarantors, must renew their commitment to fully implement the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region. The ongoing regional peace initiatives, including the Nairobi process and the Luanda process, have a vital role to play. An immediate cessation of hostilities is the first step to achieving the common goal of sustainable peace, he emphasized, adding that all armed groups must fully engage in those processes, and any attempts to support armed groups incompatible with the regional initiatives cannot be tolerated. Military and non-military measures should be well coordinated in a synergetic manner aligned with MONUSCO’s ongoing efforts. Moreover, it is imperative to ensure uninterrupted support to address the extreme humanitarian situation exacerbated by armed forces and affecting women and children most. One of the main pillars of the United Nations Strategy for Peace Consolidation, Conflict Prevention and Conflict Resolution in the Great Lakes Region involves action to prevent the illegal exploitation of natural resources, which remains among the drivers of conflict. Enhanced border-control and judicial cooperation are essential to effectively address this longstanding challenge, he asserted.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ), expressing concern about the threat posed by armed groups to the countries of the Great Lakes region, said the increase in their activity has a devastating impact on local communities and millions of refugees and internally displaced persons. Noting that armed groups’ activities often lead to sexual violence, recruitment of children in armed conflict and illicit exploitation of natural resources, he praised the advances made by the signatory countries on the implementation of their commitments. Also commending the constructive role played by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and the East African Community, he noted the mediation efforts carried out by Angola and Kenya in the Luanda and Nairobi processes. It is imperative to expedite the implementation of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes, he said, also spotlighting the need to strengthen the reintegration pillar and ensure that former combatants, women and youth have access to economic opportunities. Further, national ownership is crucial to attain lasting peace in the region, he stressed.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) described the United Nations regional strategy for the Great Lakes as an important initiative to bring peace to the region, also voicing support for the Nairobi process and the Luanda process. Despite the efforts, the situation in the Great Lakes region continues to deteriorate and tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda remain, he cautioned, calling on all parties to meet their commitments, including the full withdrawal of the 23 March Movement (M23), followed by their disarmament. Rwanda must also withdraw its troops and end support to the United Nations-sanctioned M23. Further, he called on the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to immediately end cooperation with armed groups, pursue security sector reform, continue denouncing hate speech and hold individuals accountable for inciting violence. Unfortunately, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — Democratic Republic of the Congo (ISIS-DCR), also known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), has taken advantage of the situation and continues to pose a threat, he warned, stressing that the international community must not lose sight of this pressing security challenge. He also highlighted the need to focus on the grave humanitarian crisis, noting that conflict has displaced more than half a million people in 2023 alone. Recalling that his country is the largest international donor to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, he declared: “we cannot wait another 10 years for peace in the Great Lakes, the region’s people deserve it now”.

ZHANG JUN ( China ), noting the increased challenges in the Great Lakes region, said that 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Framework agreement. Calling on the international community to help revitalize this important agreement, he said “we must insist on peaceful coexistence”. The agreement provides for non-support for armed groups and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, he said, calling on regional countries to draw lessons from history and focus on diplomacy. Stressing that putting an end to the activity of the armed groups is a priority, he highlighted the need for regional cooperation. Noting the various regional summits held on this issue, he said the Nairobi and Luanda processes provide African solutions to African problems. Non-military means of resolution should be encouraged in parallel with enabling regional countries with deepened exchanges on defence and security issues. His country is ready to provide assistance, he added, also pointing to the importance of common development. Regional countries are actively establishing bilateral economic agreements and carrying out cross-country infrastructural projects, thereby enhancing their development momentum. This is to be commended, he said, noting that illicit natural resource extraction constrains such development.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) voiced deep concern about intensifying violence and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Great Lakes region, particularly in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. He strongly condemned the continued violence by all armed groups, including United Nations-sanctioned M23. In the limited areas from which they have withdrawn, the horrors perpetrated by M23 are gradually being exposed, with allegations of mass rapes and summary killings. The redeployment of resources to tackle M23 has also undermined the protection of civilians elsewhere. There have recently been horrifying reports of executions and attacks on civilians by the Allied Democratic Forces and the Coalition of Congolese Democrats. Against this backdrop, he called for comprehensive investigations into allegations of human rights and international humanitarian law abuses by armed groups and for those responsible to be held accountable. He also stressed that all support to these non-State armed actors must stop. To this end, he expressed support for regional diplomatic efforts, including the Nairobi and Luanda processes, which promote de-escalation and aim to create conditions for lasting peace in the region. He urged that all parties respect commitments made under these processes, including the withdrawal of M23, stop support to armed groups and put an end to the use of incendiary hate speech. Additionally, he called on countries in the region and the Special Envoy to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation, improve regional cooperation, address security challenges, improve humanitarian access and bring peace to the Great Lakes region.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) said the facts on the ground stand in stark contrast to the hope for a lasting peace that prevailed at the time of the signing of the Framework agreement. Recalling the visit by the President of his country to the region, he said that in the Bushagara camp for displaced persons and at the Panzi Hospital, he observed the extent of the violence, which is affecting the entire region. “But above all, he saw the extraordinary resilience of the people, their desire to find peace and the need to do everything possible to protect civilians,” he said. His country has been organizing the Great Lakes Regional Retreats with the Office of the Special Envoy since 2016, he noted, stressing that cooperation between all States in the Great Lakes region is essential for long-term prosperity and stability. Expressing support for the Nairobi and Luanda processes, he added that dialogue, which includes the active participation of women and youth, and genuine regional collaboration remain the only possible way to promote trust. It is imperative that the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure be brought to an immediate halt, he said, reaffirming support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and condemning any support to local or foreign armed groups. Further, the illegal exploitation and trade in natural resources by armed groups and transnational criminal networks undermine peace in the Great Lakes region, he said, adding that there is an urgent need to institute a more sustainable management of natural resources and to tackle illicit financial flows in order to promote sustainable development.

FRANCESCA GATT ( Malta ), noting that the Nairobi and Luanda processes are key towards achieving long-term sustainable peace and security, said that respect for democracy, rule of law, human rights and international humanitarian law lie at the heart of the recently adopted Renewed European Union Great Lakes Strategy. This will be translated into the promotion of free and fair elections, transitional justice, and the fight against impunity and corruption. Efforts must focus on breaking the cycle of violence in the region. She underlined that local populations — including women, youth, marginalized groups, civil society and the private sector — must be at the centre of such efforts. Moreover, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda must return to dialogue, she noted, urging all armed actors to lay down their arms, de-escalate and engage in the disarmament process. To successfully tackle the root causes of conflict, proper management of natural resources must be part of collective efforts. Voicing deep concern over the humanitarian situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, she emphasized that conflict and climate-induced food insecurity continue to cause suffering for the most vulnerable groups, including women and children, as well as refugees and internally displaced persons.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), also speaking for Mozambique and Gabon, expressed concern about the deterioration of the security situation in the region, including the daily abuses experienced by civilian populations, subjected to the terror imposed by armed and terrorist groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These acts of violence perpetrated mainly by the armed groups of M23, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), Mai-Mai, Zaire and other armed groups have led to massive displacement of populations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries. Noting the withdrawal of M23 from some previously occupied territories, he called for its complete withdrawal. All local armed groups must recommit themselves to silencing the guns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said, adding: “The gravity of the situation takes us back to the darkest hours in the history of this region,” more than 25 years ago. The international community must not wait for the security situation to worsen further.

Praising the dynamism of subregional organizations who are working for the restoration of peace in this region, he noted that the African Union’s Peace and Security Council has just carried out a field visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Luanda and Nairobi processes reflect the continued commitment of Africa for the stabilization of the Great Lakes, he said, also commending the East African Community Regional Force and MONUSCO troop-contributing countries for their commitment to promoting regional peace and security. Welcoming the decision made by Angola to deploy troops to protect ceasefire monitors in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, he called for the establishment of a real coordination and cooperation mechanism between the Congolese Defence and Security Forces, MONUSCO and regional and bilateral forces. The Addis Ababa Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework agreement remains a compass on which the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the signatory countries can continue to rely, he said.

Stressing that there can be no development without peace, he said it is vital to examine the issue of the plundering of natural resources to the detriment of its populations. The region’s growth rate in 2022 is 4.5 per cent, driven in particular by the recovery in global demand in the mining, industrial and services sectors. In view of the economic potential of the region, it could become the economic lung of Africa, he said, adding that the development of natural resource wealth offers the countries of the region the opportunity to build an area of shared prosperity. Calling for efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, he said it is also essential to dry up the sources of financing of armed and terrorist groups by strengthening judicial institutions. Noting that human rights abuses are steadily increasing in conflict zones, he said the humanitarian emergency in the Great Lakes region is symptomatic of the security crisis. There are approximately 9.4 million internally displaced persons in the region, including 6.2 million internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulting in millions of out-of-school children whose future is being sacrificed. He urged the international community to continue its mobilization for the financing of the humanitarian response plans of the countries of the region to alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced persons.

SUOOD RASHED ALI ALWALI ALMAZROUEI ( United Arab Emirates ) said despite the persistent efforts of the countries of the region to confront internal and regional challenges, the road ahead remains long, and more efforts must be made to restore good neighbourliness and deepen cooperation among countries in the region. The interconnected nature of the challenges facing the region requires continued focus on regional dialogue. In this regard, he commended the ongoing regional initiative, including the Nairobi and the Luanda processes, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among countries in the region. He described full and equal participation of women throughout the regional dialogue as “a prerequisite of reaching durable agreement”. In the pursuit of sustainable peace, security challenges in the region must be addressed, he said, condemning attacks by armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo against civilians. All armed groups must immediately cease hostilities, refrain from targeting civilians or civilian objects and unconditionally lay down their weapons. As armed groups continue to fund their illegal activities through exploitation of natural resources, it is critical to maintain focus on cutting off these funding sources.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ), underscoring the role played by regional and subregional organizations in Africa, noted that their work is designed to support peacebuilding in line with African solutions for African problems. The worsening of the security situation is due to the uptick of activity by armed groups, he said, noting that it is crucial that signatory countries of the Framework agreement renew their commitment to restoring regional stability. Expressing support for continued coordination between the Nairobi and Luanda processes, he pointed to the importance of adopting a timeline for priority actions relating to armed groups. Highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation, he said, the international community must tackle the root causes of conflict in such a way as to ease the journey towards sustainable development. Expressing support for the work of the Peacebuilding Commission in creating more inclusive societies and ensuring dialogue, he highlighted the role of women in peace processes, as well as national and local political structures.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ), voicing profound concern about the deteriorating security situation in the region, warned that heightened tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda could trigger a spiral of irreversible consequences. No military strategy can solve the long-standing grievances. Armed groups, that had already chosen to disarm, have regrettably taken up weapons again, forming new alliances and enemies, he cautioned, stressing that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be respected and any support for M23 must stop. He called for all Congolese groups to participate in the disarmament process and for foreign armed groups to immediately leave the country. In this context, he described the Luanda and Nairobi processes as crucial to politically defuse regional tensions and bring armed groups to the negotiating table. Following the outcomes of the meeting of the Regional Committee on the Fight against the Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources, he encouraged regional, transit and destination countries to reinforce their cooperation on curbing the illicit trade by improving transparency and monitoring of the whole supply chain.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), noting increased tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali, said that the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and MONUSCO have been compelled to focus on dealing with the M23 problem. That has been exploited by other armed formations who are stepping up their illegal activities, attacking civilians and exploiting natural resources with impunity. The pillaging of natural resources is one of the most important factors of instability in the Great Lakes region, he said, adding that the worsening security situation significantly complicates matters and increases the suffering of ordinary people. Noting the Council’s field mission to Kinshasa and Goma in March, he said members of the 15-member organ were able to see first-hand how difficult the humanitarian situation is in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It should be a priority to achieve a ceasefire and begin a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue, he said, highlighting the Luanda and Nairobi processes, and the efforts of regional actors. Expressing concern about protests against MONUSCO, he condemned attacks on peacekeepers, while stressing that the Mission must listen to the views of the people and the Government.

CLAVER GATETE ( Rwanda ), noting that the Framework agreement had recognized that a holistic approach that addresses the multifaceted root causes is the only way to end instability, said that 10 years later, the situation is not any better. The withdrawal from previously captured areas, which are now occupied by the East African Community Regional Forces, is evidence of the productive regional effort, as well as M23’s resolve in respecting the regional leaders’ road map reached in the Luanda and Nairobi processes. He recalled that the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, on 13 April, stated that he would not negotiate, citing his stance as “disturbing” as “it clearly hinders all regional and continental efforts geared towards achieving peace”. If negotiations are off the table, once M23 completes its withdrawal, the peace mechanisms may hit a dead end yet again and the consequence would be the recurrence of atrocities. He further emphasized that the United Nations-sanctioned terrorist group that carried out the genocide in Rwanda is still at large in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Furthermore, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda enjoy the support and political shield that the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo provides while in active violation of United Nations sanctions. Since fleeing to the Democratic Republic of the Congo 29 years ago, the group has persistently spread its genocidal ideology in that country, resulting in the killings of hundreds of thousands of Congolese Tutsi. This is in addition to multiple cross-border attacks on Rwanda. Thus, President Tshisekedi’s attitude towards the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda is problematic, he cautioned, adding that in a press briefing with the President of Switzerland, he went as far as sanitizing the terrorist group, claiming “it does not pose any threat to Rwanda”.

ZÉPHYRIN MANIRATANGA ( Burundi ) expressed appreciation for the efforts of the United Nations and its Special Envoy to bring peace to the Great Lakes region at a time when the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to experience a security and humanitarian crisis. Noting that this crisis is affecting the stability of the entire region while putting children, women and elderly persons in conditions of unthinkable suffering, he reaffirmed the relevance of the Framework agreement. Now more than ever, the international community must play an effective role as guarantor for the quest for peace in the region, he said, calling for concrete measures to support the efforts of regional actors. Noting that the entrenchment of conflict in the Great Lakes region has led to the proliferation of local and foreign rebel groups, he said their goal is to control and exploit mining and mineral resources. This has perpetuated insecurity and there is a risk of regionalizing the conflict, he said.

In light of the possibility of such spillover, he underscored, the Council must act immediately. Noting the summit to be held in his country in fewer than three weeks, he said it is crucial to utilize all the means that the international community has at its disposal to neutralize the armed groups and begin dialogue. This requires a great deal of resources, he said, highlighting the role of financial and logistical contributions from the United Nations and the African Union. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to peace, he said that the President of the country is striving to bring together neighbouring and multilateral partners to create a regional peace architecture. The summit is on the right track to revitalize the Framework agreement and operationalize the mechanism in place and tailor it for the new challenges, he said. Burundi enjoys excellent relations with all its neighbours, he said, stressing that it will spare no effort to ensure that the meeting will serve as a new starting point for solidarity in the region.

GEORGES NZONGOLA-NTALAJA ( Democratic Republic of the Congo ) said that, despite Rwanda being among the signatories of the Addis Ababa Framework agreement, it is in fact operating alongside M23. He stressed the need to disarm M23 and other major terrorist groups. Highlighting the importance of ensuring “genuine disarmament of these terrorists” to put an end to large-scale massacres, he called on the Council to join his country in sanctioning the perpetrators of these atrocities. “We will not negotiate with the M23” as “no country today negotiates with terrorists”, he declared, adding that even Kigali has never negotiated with Democratic Liberation Forces of Rwanda (FDLR). The last remaining elements of FDLR, whose leadership was decapitated by the Congolese army, are no longer a military threat able to attack Rwanda. Since 2014-2015, they have not incurred into Rwanda, he recalled, adding that the remaining elements of FDLR — instead of posing a threat to Rwanda — are a source of socioeconomic instability in his country.

Furthermore, he continued, Rwanda is the chief beneficiary of the presence of the remaining FDLR elements on Congolese territory as it gives them the pretext to justify their incursion into the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rwanda attacks his country and blindly pillages its natural resources in an organized manner. This pillaging is among the main causes of the crisis that his country is currently experiencing. Responding to the argument presented by Rwanda, he said “we have yet to see credible examples of violence based on xenophobia”. Instead, the deep roots of the Congolese crisis are “the products of Rwanda imagination”, he asserted, citing Rwanda’s militarism, pillaging of natural resources, ethnic hatred and expansionism as the main causes of the crisis in his country. Rwanda President Paul Kagame demonstrated his expansionist desires by saying that certain regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda belonged to Rwanda before colonization. These expansionist desires are feeding the flame of tensions in the region, he cautioned, emphasizing that “the Democratic Republic of the Congo will defend every inch of its territory” and “will not negotiate with terrorists”.