Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Discusses Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 31 March, the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) in connection with the Panel’s final report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 18 of resolution 2633 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report. In his statement, the Coordinator informed that the Panel was able to travel to South Sudan on several occasions during the reporting period.

The Coordinator further noted that despite several disagreements, leaders in Juba had largely maintained a commitment to resolving their differences politically, rather than militarily, and the political process had continued to take some steps towards the implementation of the peace agreement and road map, while also noting that the basic facts of life in South Sudan are sobering.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with members of the Panel regarding the findings contained in the final report.