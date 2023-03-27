United Nations
Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List
On 27 March 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.
A. Individuals
IQi.032 Name: 1: AMIR 2: HAMUDI 3: HASSAN 4: AL-SA'DI
Name (original script): عامر حمودي حسن السعدي
Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 Apr. 1938 POB: Baghdad, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: a) NO33301/862, issued on 17 Oct. 1997 (expired on 1 Oct. 2005) b) M0003264580 c) H0100009 (issued on May 2001) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:
