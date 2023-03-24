Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Haiti Discusses Panel of Experts' Interim Report

On 10 March 2023, the Panel of Experts on Haiti briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) in connection with the Panel’s interim report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 21(c) of resolution 2653 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts noted that the interim report was a document that described the Panel’s onboarding and preliminary investigative work and provided an update with regard to the Panel’s work, priorities and objectives, as well as a brief update about the situation in Haiti.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with the Coordinator of the Panel regarding the priorities and objectives of the Panel for the remainder of its mandate. Members of the Committee expressed their appreciation and support to the members of the Panel of Experts and looked forward to receiving the Panel’s periodic updates at an early date and final report by 15 September 2023.