Adopting Presidential Statement on Libya, Security Council Welcomes Progress Being Made with Constitutional Framework for Elections

The Security Council today adopted a presidential statement welcoming gradual progress on a constitutional framework for elections in Libya, while reaffirming its commitment to an inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process and to the country’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.

By the text (to be issued as document S/PRST/2023/2), which was introduced by the representative of Mozambique in his capacity as Council President for March, the 15-nation organ commended the role being played by Egypt in facilitating talks between Libya’s House of Representatives and its High State Council. Welcoming gradual progress towards a constitutional basis for elections — and a recently approved thirteenth amendment to the country’s constitutional declaration, in that regard — the Council underlined the need for new momentum to build on that progress, as well as the need to secure the legal basis and political agreement needed for elections and to complete Libya’s political transition.

Reaffirming its strong commitment to an “inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations and supported by the international community”, the Council also expressed its strong support for the people of Libya to determine who governs them through elections and to ensure that legitimate demand is heard through the country’s political process.

Members reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily — in particular, for his mediation and good offices roles. They commended the Special Representative’s extensive consultations with Libyan and regional stakeholders, as well as with the international community, to identify a consensus-based pathway towards national presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023 and meet the aspirations of all Libyans to select their leaders through the ballot box.

By other terms of the presidential statement, the Council noted that it is encouraged by the Special Representative’s initiative to launch a United Nations-facilitated Libyan High-Level Panel for Elections. It emphasized the importance of a participatory and representative process that includes representatives of political institutions and political figures, tribal leaders, civil society groups, security actors and youth, as well as the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

Urging all stakeholders to engage fully, constructively, transparently and in a spirit of compromise with the Special Representative in that process, the Council called on the international community to fully support the work of both the Special Representative and UNSMIL. Meanwhile, it encouraged the former to continue to take advantage of the contributions of neighbouring countries and regional organizations — in particular the African Union and the League of Arab States — in finding a lasting and peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis.

Among other provisions of the presidential statement, the Council reiterated that Libya’s political process should be accompanied by constructive engagement in the economic and security tracks, as well as full respect for human rights law and international humanitarian law. Members called on all parties to uphold the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement and to accelerate its full implementation, while reiterating their deep concern over such issues as the smuggling of migrants and refugees through Libya, human trafficking, and the situation faced by migrants and refugees — including children — in the country.

The meeting began at 3:02 p.m. and ended at 3:04 p.m.