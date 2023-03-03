Security Council Committee Concerning Al-Shabaab Meets with Panel of Experts

On 17 February 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab held its first informal consultations of the year to meet with the Panel of Experts on Somalia renewed by resolution 2662 (2022).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts on developments in Somalia relevant to the Panel’s mandate, on the Panel’s ongoing investigations, and on its areas of focus for the renewed mandate. The presentation was followed by a discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Committee members welcomed the continued work of the Panel in line with its mandate, and expressed their interest in the insights and recommendations that the Panel is able to provide.