Security Council 1533 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 1 March 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

CDi.030 Name: 1: BOSCO 2: TAGANDA 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Between 1973 and 1974 POB: Bigogwe, Rwanda Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bosco Ntaganda b) Bosco Ntagenda c) General Taganda Low quality a.k.a.: a) Lydia (When he was part of APR.) b) Terminator c) Tango Romeo (Call sign) d) Romeo (Call sign) e) Major Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: The Hague, Netherlands Belgium (As of June 2016 14 December 2022 ) Listed on: 1 Nov. 2005 ( amended on 13 Oct. 2016, 19 Aug. 2020, 1 Mar . 2023 ) Other information: Born in Rwanda, he moved to Nyamitaba, Masisi territory, North Kivu, when he was a child. Nominated FARDC Brigadier-General by Presidential Decree on 11 December 2004, following Ituri peace agreements. Formerly Chief of Staff in CNDP and became CNDP military commander since the arrest of Laurent Nkunda in January 2009. Since January 2009, de facto Deputy Commander of consecutive anti-FDLR operations ‘Umoja Wetu’, ‘Kimia II’, and ‘Amani Leo’ in North and South Kivu. Entered Rwanda in March 2013, and voluntarily surrender to ICC officials in Kigali on March 22. Transferred to the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands. On 9 June 2014, ICC confirmed 13 charges of war crimes and five charges of crimes against humanity against him; the trial started in September 2015. On 8 July 2019, the ICC found him guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in Ituri in 2002-2003. On 7 November 2019, he was sentenced to a total of 30 years imprisonment. He has appealed both his conviction and sentence. On 30 March 2021, the ICC Appeals Chamber confirmed his conviction and sentence. On 14 December 2022, he was transferred to the territory of Belgium for enforcement of sentence. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

