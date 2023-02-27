Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 17 February 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan held a briefing to Member States during which the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts briefed participants on the Panel’s interim report dated 1 December 2022 (document S/2022/884).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations in the interim report and highlighted a number of recent developments since its publication. The Coordinator expressed the Panel’s appreciation to the Permanent Mission of South Sudan to the United Nations and the Government of South Sudan for having facilitated the Panel’s travel to South Sudan.

The briefing was attended by Committee members and representatives of regional States and interested Member States. The meeting represented an opportunity for the broader United Nations membership to exchange views on the work of the Committee and the Panel of Experts, as well as the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2633 (2022).