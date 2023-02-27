Clear Road Map, Timeline Urgently Needed for Holding Elections in Libya, Special Representative Tells Security Council

Many Speakers Urge Withdrawal of Foreign Fighters, Mercenary Troops

Marking the twelfth anniversary of their 2011 revolt against Libya’s longstanding leader, Muammar Gadhafi, the country’s people remain frustrated by a lack of political progress and impatient for change, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, proposing a new mechanism to support the holding of crucial elections in 2023.

Abdoulaye Bathily, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said Libyans commemorated the anniversary by voicing their determination to achieve a better future and renewing their demands for peace, long-term stability and prosperity. “The political process remains protracted and falls short of the aspirations of Libyans, who seek to elect their leaders and reinvigorate their political institutions,” he said. The population is impatient, and many question the will and desire of political actors to hold inclusive and transparent presidential and legislative elections in 2023, as expected.

Outlining his engagement with numerous stakeholders since his last briefing, in December 2022, he said his focus has been on exploring ways to overcome the current political impasse. By and large, interlocutors have agreed on the need to hold inclusive and transparent elections in 2023. However, he said, agreement on a constitutional basis and specific arrangements for holding them remains elusive, and a clear road map and timeline are urgently needed. Emphasizing that Libya’s political class is facing a “major legitimacy crisis” — while most State institutions lost their legitimacy years ago — he announced his plan to establish a new high-level steering panel for the country, aimed at bringing together stakeholders to facilitate a timebound legal framework for elections in 2023.

As Council members took the floor, some expressed support for the newly proposed steering panel, as well as for the Special Representative’s work more broadly. While many underscored the urgency of holding elections in line with the aspirations of the Libyan people, some also emphasized the need to accelerate a Libyan national reconciliation process. Still others focused on the crucial need to rid the country of foreign fighters and mercenary troops.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates noted that 12 years have passed since the events of 17 February 2011, when protesters first took to the streets of Libya. The revolt provided an opportunity for change as well as a transition to a new phase in Libya’s history. He said that, more recently, the country has postponed its planned 2021 elections due to endless rounds of consultations, which have prolonged the process. Expressing support for the Special Representative’s efforts to bring about a Libyan-owned political settlement, he echoed other speakers in calling for a balanced withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libyan soil.

The representative of Mozambique, also speaking for African Council members Gabon and Ghana, declared: “The people of Libya deserve better, and are calling for elections as a way out.” Emphasizing that Libya is an African country — whose challenges are spilling over and impacting countries across the Sahel region and West Africa — he called on all foreign actors to consider the needs of Libyans by ending their support to various factions in the conflict, which only exacerbates the crisis. He also voiced his strong support for the Special Representative’s proposal to establish a high-level steering panel, in close coordination with partners, aimed at facilitating the holding of elections.

France’s delegate cautioned that foreign forces and mercenaries are only tightening their grip in Libya. That country deserves better than leaders whose access to power and public funds is an end in itself, rather than a means to serve economic development and the public good. France’s priorities in Libya — restoring political stability and the relaunch of an electoral process — remain unchanged, she said, describing an agreement on a legal electoral basis and a new political road map as essential. It is also crucial to ensure that corruption and intimidation are not used as campaign tools, she said.

The representative of the United States voiced concern over the unstable status quo in Libya, marked by heightened risk of energy disruptions, further political strife and violence. The only viable path to a durable peace is enabling that country’s people to choose their own leaders in national elections, he said, endorsing the Special Representative’s efforts to directly address the electoral process via a United Nations-facilitated mechanism. Emphasizing that progress on the political track must be accompanied by progress on the security track, he went on to call for the immediate withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries, noting that personnel of the Wagner Group are particularly problematic.

The Russian Federation’s representative, while voicing support for efforts to organize inclusive and credible elections, nevertheless warned against acting with haste, as badly organized elections would only prove counterproductive. Stressing that Libya requires full-scale reconstruction following the destruction wrought by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in 2011, he said some of those nations remain duplicitous in their aims in Libya, with the goal of preserving a status quo in which the country remains a stable exporter of oil. He hoped that Libya will avoid falling into the same trap as other regional States, while voicing support for a “synchronized, balanced and gradual” withdrawal of all non-Libyan armed groups from the country, without exception.

Meanwhile, the representative of Libya said the 2011 Security Council resolution that submitted his country to Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations had serious consequences for his nation, including an international intervention that exploited the Libyan people’s dreams of change. While Libyans have lost trust in the international community, they are keenly following the Council’s work. The global community must support national Libyan efforts towards holding fair, just parliamentary and presidential elections, and avoid mistakes of the past, he stressed. Against that backdrop, he said all mediation proposals must be examined in light of past experiences, warning: “The illness cannot be treated by the same medicine that failed to cure in the past.”

Also speaking were the representatives of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan, Brazil, Albania, Ecuador, China and Malta.

The meeting began at 10:02 a.m. and ended at 11:51 a.m.

Briefing

ABDOULAYE BATHILY, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), noted that on 17 February, the country celebrated the twelfth anniversary of its 2011 revolution. Libyans commemorated by voicing their determination to achieve a better future, he said, adding that they renewed their demands for peace, long-term stability and prosperity. “Yet, the political process remains protracted and falls short of the aspirations of Libyans who seek to elect their leaders and reinvigorate their political institutions,” he stressed. In short, Libyans are impatient. They are widely questioning the will and desire of political actors to hold inclusive and transparent elections in 2023, as expected.

Since his last briefing to the Security Council on 17 December, he said he has continued extensive consultations with Libyans, as well as with regional and international partners, on ways to overcome the current political impasse. He met with all key political and security figures, civil society representatives — including women and youth representatives — tribal leaders and senior Government officials, and reviewed many proposals from Libyans on ways to address the impasse. Prior to coming to New York, he also engaged with the President of Libya’s Presidential Council, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of the High State Council and General Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army. Also outlining his engagements with international partners, he said stakeholders by and large agreed on the need to hold inclusive and transparent elections in 2023.

On 8 February, he said, Libya’s House of Representatives adopted a controversial amendment to the 2011 Constitutional Declaration, which was published in the Official Gazette, relating to electoral matters. Noting that the amendment has yet to be endorsed by the High State Council, he said disagreement persists despite repeated attempts by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the High State Council to agree on a constitutional basis for elections. The amendment in question does not address key contentious issues, such as the eligibility criteria for presidential candidates, and fails to stipulate a clear road map and timelines to realize inclusive elections in 2023. Meanwhile, it adds more contentious issues, such as regional representation in the Senate, he said.

“Libya’s political class is going through a major legitimacy crisis,” he continued, noting that most State institutions lost their legitimacy years ago. Solving the crisis should therefore be priority for all political actors willing to change the status quo. Citing the lack of agreed electoral arrangements, he said he has decided to launch an initiative aimed at enabling the organization and holding of presidential and legislative elections in 2023. “In this regard, I plan to establish a high-level steering panel for Libya,” he stated, adding that the proposed mechanism will bring together all relevant Libyan stakeholders with the aim of facilitating the adoption of a legal framework and a time-bound road map for the holding of elections this calendar year. The steering panel will also provide a platform to advance consensus around other related matters, such as election security and the adoption of a code of conduct for all candidates.

Turning to Libya’s national reconciliation process, he praised regional support, especially on the part of the African Union. “Reconciliation is a long-term process that should be inclusive, victim-centred, rights-based and grounded on transitional justice principles,” he said, urging the Libyan Presidential Council, with the support of the African Union, to implement necessary steps for an inclusive national reconciliation conference. Meanwhile, the “5+5 Joint Military Commission” continues to make progress in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. “I am pleased to report that the ceasefire continues to hold, and there have been no violations recorded since my last briefing,” he said, while cautioning that the security situation nevertheless remains fragile. He also recounted his own recent engagements with the 5+5 Commission, noting that its members endorsed the terms of reference for its Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Joint Technical Sub-Committee — a key component of the ceasefire agreement.

Outlining other recent strides, he said he recently chaired a two-day meeting in Cairo with the members of the 5+5 Commission and liaison committees from Libya, Sudan and Niger. With the support of UNSMIL advisers, participants developed and endorsed an integrated mechanism for joint coordination and information exchange between the three countries to facilitate the process of withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters. Next, he will meet with Sudan, Niger and Chad to further encourage the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries. Turning briefly to the economic track, he said the management of Libya’s resources remains a serious concern. The continued lack of basic services, the absence of accountability and demands for equitable distribution of resources need to be fully addressed.

Against that backdrop, he underscored the importance and urgency of establishing a Libyan-led mechanism that brings together stakeholders on spending priorities to ensure that oil and gas revenues are managed in a transparent and equitable manner. Central Bank reunification and reform are also key to maintaining accountability and promoting the economic welfare of the country. Expressing regret over the further restriction of Libya’s already limited civic space, he noted the continued silencing of the voices of civil society groups and activists. Also concerning is the recent wave of arrests of women human rights defenders — accused of “offending Libya’s traditions” — following the activation of an anti-cybercrime law on 17 February. “I reiterate my calls on Libyan authorities to end their crackdown on civil society, protect and promote civic space and cease interfering in the work of civil society organizations,” he stressed, while praising the recent submission of a draft law on combating violence against women to the House of Representatives.

Statements

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), voicing support for the Special Representative’s proposal for a high-level steering panel for Libya, underscored the need for Libyan powerholders to compromise and agree the conditions to deliver parliamentary and presidential elections. Potential spoilers must also be brought into an agreement to ensure elections results are respected. Welcoming Egypt’s efforts to support discussions between the House of Representatives and High State Council, she underscored the need for such efforts to be built on through a broadening of political negotiations. As well, the groundwork must be laid for long-term stability, including the finalization of a constitution, facilitated by the elected Government, and a continued cycle of future elections that respect term lengths. On the security and economic track, she called on all Libyan parties to enact elements of good governance, including transparent and accountable economic processes and public institutions, and the provision of and investment in public services. As co-chair of the Security Working Group for Libya, the United Kingdom will continue to support efforts for the joint working and eventual unification of Libya’s militaries into one State military that is accountable to an elected Government and able to tackle comprehensively the country’s security challenges, she said, adding that Libya must also see the full implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries as soon as possible. “This is a seminal moment in Libya,” she said, urging all Libyans, UNSMIL and the Council to grasp it.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), recalling her country’s support for the Special Representative’s digital human rights dialogue with over 300 participants from all over Libya in December, said it is essential to renew the legitimacy of that country’s institutions. Welcoming the Special Representative’s presentation of the alternative mechanism to lead the country to free and fair elections, she said a coherent international approach, including through the relaunch of the Berlin Process, is necessary. An enabling environment in which Libyan society will fully exercise its political and civil rights in future elections is essential, she said, adding that the nomination of more women to political office is an important factor. Also voicing concern about reports of arrests made under the new cybercrime law and increased surveillance by security agencies, she said the reunification of the Commission for Civil Society is an essential condition for establishing a safe, democratic and unrestricted civic space. The Council must show unity in supporting the implementation of the new proposals of the Special Representative with regard to the upcoming elections in Libya, she underscored.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ), voicing support for the efforts of the Special Representative and UNSMIL to engage with a diverse range of Libyan interlocutors from all regions and all segments of society, said overcoming the country’s longstanding political stalemate also requires Council unity. “The risk of destabilization will be higher if more time passes without progress,” he warned, adding: “The Council should not allow the political actors to waste time for their own profit.” Echoing calls for Libya’s leaders to swiftly agree on complete, final and timebound arrangements for the holding of elections in 2023, he welcomed recent positive developments on the security track — including the resumption of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee’s activities — and expressed his strong hope that it will advance the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. He also joined other speakers in calling for efforts to unify key governance institutions, including the Central Bank of Libya, as essential steps to ensure the fair distribution of revenues from the country’s natural resources.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ) said that the Council remained the appropriate forum for discussing amendments to UNSMIL’s mandate and to provide guidance to the Special Representative on its implementation, in line with resolution 2542 (2020). He voiced hope that the Special Representative’s road map will contribute to an environment in which Libyan actors, without foreign interference, can set aside their differences and move towards elections, to unify Government and restore the legitimacy of Libyan institutions. To this end, Brazil commends the Special Representative’s idea to foster intra-Libyan dialogue with all Libyan stakeholders to overcome the political deadlock between the High Council of State and the House of Representatives. Citing a conclusion by the Panel of Experts on the Libyan sanctions regime, which found the arms embargo to be “totally ineffective”, he underscored the need for the same to be respected and enforced. Noting that difficulties in enforcing the arms embargo might stem from the lack of clarity about the organizational structure of the official security apparatus in Libya, he urged the country’s authorities to comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions and provide the sanctions committee with updated and detailed information on the organization of their security institutions. Knowing affiliations of armed branches under Government authority is also important to ensure appropriate accountability mechanisms for violations of human rights, humanitarian law and refugee law, he said, underscoring the need for accountability. Further, Brazil reiterates the need for the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, and recalls the role that the Peacebuilding Commission can play, upon Libya’s request, to convene all relevant actors to help promote an integrated approach to security-sector reform and institution-building.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) noted that 12 years have passed since the events of 17 February 2011, which provided an opportunity for change as well as a transition to a new phase in Libya’s history. The anniversary offers an important opportunity to remember the suffering endured by that Arab country, and learn lessons from the past, he said, noting that since the postponement of elections, the concerned parties have fallen into endless rounds of consultations that have prolonged the process. Expressing support for the Special Representative’s efforts to bring about a Libyan-owned political settlement, he stressed the need to promote the full and meaningful participation of Libyan women in all its aspects. Also commending the efforts of the Libyan Presidential Council and the African Union, he expressed support for efforts aimed at creating a joint military force, as a base for achieving unity. Calling for a phased and balanced withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries, he stressed that the measures and tools adopted by the Council should not impede national efforts by the Libyan forces to address security threats, especially in southern Libya.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), underlining that a protracted political stalemate is not sustainable, said that Libyans want change — starting with the expression of free will through elections to end the decade-long crisis and return legitimacy to Libyan institutions. On this, the Council and the international community must speak with one voice. Turning to the security front, he expressed hope that the United Nations can soon fully deploy a ceasefire monitoring team in Sirte. Additionally, the immediate withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries is crucial for peace and security in Libya. Also expressing concern over systematic human-rights violations and the continued reduction of civic space, he said that addressing impunity for such violations is important for the national reconciliation process and the country’s future. As for Libya’s “immense” national wealth, he said that, if such wealth is properly and responsibly managed, the country can be put on a path of “fast development”. It is up to the Libyans to make this wealth “a blessing, not a curse”, he added.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), also speaking for Gabon and Ghana, praised the Special Representative’s efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Libya, as well as a recent African Union Peace and Security Council communiqué reiterating the bloc’s support to those same goals. The peace process must be Libyan-led and Libyan-owned, guided by a dialogue process in which stakeholders engage in good faith. Expressing his expectation that an electoral framework will be adopted allowing Libyans to freely choose their leaders, he praised the Special Representative’s engagement with a wide array of stakeholders on that process. However, he cannot succeed if Libyan political actors do not put the needs of the people above all else. “The people of Libya deserve better, and are calling for elections as a way out,” he stressed, expressing support for the Special Representative’s proposal to establish a high-level panel, in close coordination with partners, aimed at facilitating the holding of electoral and presidential elections in 2023.

Turning to other matters, he called on all foreign actors to consider the needs of Libyans by ending their support to various factions in the conflict, which only exacerbates the country’s challenges. “The Libyan people are saying ‘enough is enough’”, he stressed. He pointed out that Libya is an African country, and that the continent is being seriously impacted by its instability. It is therefore legitimate for the African Union to be fully engaged in Libya’s peace processes, including electoral and political processes and national reconciliation. Welcoming the recent meeting of the 5+5 Commission and liaisons from neighbouring countries — aimed at withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libyan soil — he said their departure is critical. As Libya’s conflict is linked to instability spreading across the Sahel and West Africa, continued engagement with regional countries and support from the international community is also critical. He went on to express concern over continued violations of Libya’s arms embargo, calling on the global community to fully respect resolution 1970 (2011), and described the humanitarian situation of migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers along Libya’s coastline as “catastrophic”.

HERNÀN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) voiced regret that more than a year had elapsed since the postponement of presidential and legislative elections and welcomed the resumption of talks on 5 January between the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the High State Council. Ecuador recognizes the rapprochement enabled by the work of Special Representative Bathily, and welcomes the proposed meeting with Libyan stakeholders, including members of civil society, and the momentum lent to the political process. He underscored the need for all parties to agree on a constitutional basis for the convening of national elections, which will fulfil the Libyan people’s desire to return to democracy. On security, he expressed support for the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in its implantation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement and the October 2021 action plan. The agreement reached on an integrated coordination and data exchange mechanism to facilitate the full withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from the country deserves praise and is a step towards peace and stability, and to creating an enabling environment for the holding of elections in 2023. Turning to the situation of migrants and refugees, which he called concerning, he called for the adoption of measures to address their situation and to dismantle the criminal networks involved in human trafficking. All those who have violated international humanitarian and human rights law must be brought to justice. He welcomed the steps taken to create a law for transitional justice and national reconciliation, voicing hope that it will be implemented as soon as possible.

DAI BING ( China ), welcoming the multiple rounds of dialogue and the active mediation role played by Egypt and regional countries, noted that parties in Libya still have differences on key issues such as the constitutional basis for the elections. Calling on all stakeholders to end the current political divisions as soon as possible to create a favourable political environment, he said elections must be held as soon as possible. Commending the extensive and in-depth engagement of the Special Representative, he cited the Secretary-General’s recent statement and stressed the importance of a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution. The Council should support the Special Representative in scaling up his mediation efforts, he said, calling on the international community to support Libya’s political process and promote political settlement in that country, while ensuring respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Also underscoring the importance of completely silencing the guns in Libya, he said all parties must remain engaged in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) voiced concern over the unstable status quo of Libya, marked by heightened risk of energy disruptions, further political strife and violence. The only viable path to a durable peace is enabling that country’s people to choose their own leaders in national elections, he said, commending the role of Egypt in helping with Libya’s electoral process. He endorsed action by the Special Representative and UNSMIL to directly address the electoral process via a United Nations-facilitated elections enabling mechanism. He emphasized that progress on the political track must be accompanied by progress on the security track, highlighting the importance of cooperation and compromise. Moreover, he called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, noting that Wagner mercenaries are particularly problematic. Sounding alarm over the plight of migrants in Libya and the continued loss of life on the Mediterranean, he condemned the inhumane treatment of migrants detained in official and unofficial detention centres. In this context, he voiced support for the work of the Commission of Inquiry on Libya and called on the country’s leaders to cooperate fully with it and with humanitarian organizations.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ) declared: “Libya and its people deserve better than the unbearable impasse to which their political class condemns them.” Emphasizing that foreign forces and mercenaries are only tightening their grip in the country, she said Libyans also deserve better than a country where access to power and public funds is an end in itself rather than a means to serve economic development and the general interest, and where ongoing human rights violations remain unpunished. France’s priorities in Libya — restoring political stability and the relaunch of an electoral process — remain unchanged. She called for presidential and parliamentary elections that are inclusive, credible and transparent, convened by a State that is capable of governing all over the country, and for all people. An agreement on a legal basis and a new political road map is also essential, and it is crucial to ensure that corruption and intimidation are not used as campaign tools. Expressing strong support for the Special Representative’s efforts to that end, she added that France has decided to allocate $100,000 for efforts to help unify the Libyan army and dismantle and reintegrate militias.

DMITRY POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) said despite numerous attempts, efforts to re-establish Libyan statehood have not yet fully succeeded. Citing the country’s ongoing political stalemate and its various thorny relationships — which are made worse by the existence of parallel governance institutions — he voiced support for efforts to organize inclusive and credible elections, while nevertheless warning against too much haste. Indeed, badly organized elections would only prove counterproductive. One way to ensure the success of elections would be to include all Libyan leaders, including those of the former authorities. Praising regional efforts to assist in the reconciliation process, he warned against any manipulation of the situation or unilateral actions, and said a political settlement “is just the start”. There is a need to fully restore Libya following the destruction wrought by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in 2011. Indeed, some nations — such as the United States — remain duplicitous in their aims in Libya, with the real goal of preserving a status quo in which the country remains a stable exporter of oil. Against that backdrop, he voiced his hope that Libyans will avoid falling into the same trap as other regional States and noted the Russian Federation’s support for a “synchronized, balanced and gradual” withdrawal of all non-Libyan armed groups from the country, without exception.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ), Council President for February, speaking in her national capacity, expressed concern that the situation in Libya is still marked by political polarization. Calling for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, she reiterated that the country’s people have the right to choose their own leadership through free and inclusive elections that take place in 2023. Progress towards agreement on a legal and constitutional basis for such elections is paramount, she emphasized, urging all parties to engage with the Special Representative constructively to bring much-needed stability to the country. In doing so, human rights must be protected in Libya, she asserted. However, the security situation there remains fragile. While the ceasefire continues to hold — and the continued work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission plays a crucial role in this — violent clashes persist. She underscored that all Libyan actors have a responsibility to refrain from escalatory actions and prioritize the protection of civilians. Equally concerning to the security of Libyans is the continued presence of foreign fighters, foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya, she said, noting that their full withdrawal should be prioritized in any political process. Voicing concern over the proliferation of weapons under the control of various State and non-State actors, she urged for the full implementation of the arms embargo.

TAHER M. T. ELSONNI ( Libya ) noted that more than 12 years have gone by since the passing of the resolution that submitted Libya to Chapter VII [of the Charter of the United Nations], which led to negative consequences following the intervention by some countries that exploited the Libyan people’s dream for change. “We are still speaking of ways to step out of the crisis,” he said, noting that his statement should serve as a reminder that responsibility and blame should not only be apportioned to Libyans. He called for support to be lent to the national will, and the millions of Libyans who are fed up with the status quo, to help the country end the crisis and restore stability and security. Libyans have lost trust in the international community but are keenly following the Council’s session and any outcomes thereto, he said. The international community must support national Libyan efforts towards a fair, just constitutional basis — with non-discriminatory electoral laws and a clear timeline — for conducting parliamentary and presidential elections and spare no efforts or resources to end the transitional periods and avoid mistakes of the past. He wished to remind the Special Representative that solutions of mediation, when presented, should be examined in light of past experiences, adding that it was high time to change the course of action. “The illness cannot be treated by the same medicine that failed to cure in the past,” he stressed, adding that instead of road maps, the new proposed mechanism should focus on controversial points and on a timeframe on the path to delivering elections by the end of 2023.

He called on the Council to lend support to the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which has dissociated from political controversy and is working to unify the military, and on finding ways to end the presence of foreign forces on Libyan territory. Turning to sanctions, he renewed his call on the Council to amend the 12-year-old regime. Libya must be allowed to manage its frozen assets to ensure they do not lose their value, he said, adding that losses have been ascertained by biased international institutions. He called on the Council to take a strong position against those seeking to undermine Libyan assets. Further, he called for the delisting of some individuals on the sanctions list for humanitarian reasons. Further, the Council must lend active support to his country’s efforts to implement democracy and transitional justice, both paths which had lost momentum in recent years. All parties must work hand in hand to lead Libya to the shores of safety and stability and away from conflict and chaos.