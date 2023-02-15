Panel of Experts Briefs Security Council Central African Republic Sanctions Committee on Midterm Report Submitted Pursuant to Resolution 2648 (2022)

On 3 February 2023, the Coordinator and members of the Panel of Experts briefed the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic on the Panel's midterm report submitted pursuant to resolution 2648 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the report's key findings and recommendations in accordance with the Panel’s mandate. Following the Panel’s overview of the report, the members proceeded to consider the recommendations contained in the Panel’s report.

Members of the Committee thanked the Panel for its briefing and emphasized the need for further reporting from the Panel on the situation in the country in accordance with its mandate.