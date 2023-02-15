Security Council Renews Travel Ban, Assets Freeze on Specific Individuals, Entities Threatening Peace in Yemen, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2675 (2023)

Mandate for Panel of Experts Assisting Sanctions Committee Also Extended

The Security Council, acting unanimously today, decided to renew for nine months a travel ban and assets freeze imposed on specific individuals and entities in Yemen, while extending for 10 months the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked with assisting their Yemen sanctions committee.

Adopting resolution 2675 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2675 (2023)) with 15 members voting in favour, the Council — acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter — decided to renew until 15 November the measures imposed by paragraphs 11 and 15 of resolution 2140 (2014), relating to a travel ban and assets freeze. Also renewing various exemptions under the same resolution, members further decided to extend until 15 December the mandate of its Yemen Panel of Experts, which assists the committee charged with designating individuals and entities for the imposition of sanctions.

Expressing its intention to review the mandate of the Panel of Experts and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than 15 November, the Council also requested the Secretary-General to take steps to expeditiously re-establish the Panel, in consultation with the sanctions committee.

By other terms of today’s resolution, members also requested the Panel of Experts to provide a mid-term update to the sanctions committee no later than 15 June, and a final report — including on information set out in paragraph 16 of resolution 2624 (2022) — to the Security Council no later than 15 October.

