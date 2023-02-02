Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends 29 Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 2 February 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.002 Name: 1: AMIN 2: MUHAMMAD 3: UL HAQ 4: SAAM KHAN

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1960 POB: Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Haq, Amin b) Amin, Muhammad Low quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Amin b) Ul-Haq, Dr. Amin Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 18 Jul. 2007, 16 Dec. 2010, 6 Dec. 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Security coordinator for Usama bin Laden (deceased). Repatriated to Afghanistan in February 2006. He was in Afghanistan as of August 2021. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019

AMIN MUHAMMAD UL HAQ SAAM KHAN

QDi.002 AMIN MUHAMMAD UL HAQ SAAM KHAN

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

10 January 2011

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Amin Muhammad Ul Haq Saam Khan was listed on 25 January 2001 pursuant to paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) , Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Usama bin Laden (deceased) and Al-Qaida (QDe.004) . Additional information: Amin Muhammad Ul Haq Saam Khan coordinated security for Usama bin Laden (deceased).

Related listed individuals and entities: Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001.

QDi.018 Name: 1: ABDUL MANAN AGHA 2: na 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد المنان آغا

Title: Haji Designation: na DOB: na POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Abdul Manan Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul Man'am Saiyid b) Saiyid Abd al-Man (formerly listed as) Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 17 Oct. 2001 ( amended on 26 Jun. 2013, 1 May 2019) Other information: Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.

ABDUL MANAN AGHA

QDi.018 ABDUL MANAN AGHA

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

10 January 2011

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

3 February 2015

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Abdul Manan Agha was listed on 17 October 2001 pursuant to paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) , Usama bin Laden (deceased) or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Al-Qaida ( QDe.004).

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

QDi.119 Name: 1: ARIS 2: MUNANDAR 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1 Jan. 1971 b) Between 1962 and 1968 POB: Sambi, Boyolali, Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia (as at Dec. 2003) Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 ( amended on 9 Sep. 2005, 4 Oct. 2006, 12 Dec. 2014, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.

QDi.186 Name: 1: ABU 2: RUSDAN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 16 Aug. 1960 POB: Kudus, Central Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Thoriq b) Rusdjan c) Rusjan d) Rusydan e) Thoriquddin f) Thoriquiddin g) Thoriquidin

h) Toriquddin Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Indonesia, number 1608600001 Address: na Listed on: 16 May 2005 (amended on 12 Dec. 2014, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Arrested in Indonesia in 2021. Was the acting Jemaah Islamiyah (JI, QDe.092) emir before his arrest, and remains a senior figure of JI. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.

ABU RUSDAN

QDi.186 ABU RUSDAN

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

30 October 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

17 April 2018

3 March 2021

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Abu Rusdan was listed on 16 May 2005 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 16 of resolution 1526 (2004) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” and "recruiting for" Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092).

Additional information:

Abu Rusdan has been a key official in Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) (QDe.092) and has supported acts of terrorism on behalf of JI. Members of JI have been trained, funded and directed by Al-Qaida (QDe.004) leadership to pursue Al-Qaida’s terrorist agenda, including executing some of the deadliest terrorist attacks against civilians and government officials in South-East Asia.

Abu Rusdan went for paramilitary training in Afghanistan in 1986 with Huda bin Abdul Haq (deceased), also known as Mukhlas. Abu Rusdan remained in Afghanistan until 1989 along with Nurjaman Riduan Isamuddin (QDi.087), also known as Hambali. He has also recruited for JI.

Abu Rusdan has taught at the JI-affiliated Al-Muttaqien School in Jepara, where many persons linked to key Al-Qaida and JI figures have resided.

Abu Rusdan replaced Abu Bakar Ba'asyir (QDi.217) as the ‘emir’ or leader of JI after Ba’asyir's arrest in October 2002. He was elected by Abu Dujana, Aris Sumarsono (QDi.187), Sulaiman and Huda bin Abdul Haq. As ‘emir’, Abu Rusdan chaired JI leadership meetings and organized the group's affairs.

A captured senior regional leader of JI admitted that in February 2004, Abu Rusdan ordered him to establish ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) (QDe.001). He in turn ordered his subordinate, Zulkifli Abdul Hir (deceased), to establish ties with Khadafi Abubakar Janjalani (deceased), at that time a leader of ASG.

Abu Rusdan was detained in 2003 in Kudus, Java. In arrests of other JI operatives around the same time, 40 kilograms of explosives, a number of small arms, homemade weapons and ammunition were uncovered.

In February 2004, Abu Rusdan was convicted by an Indonesian court for having helped to hide Bali bomber Huda bin Abdul Haq and was sentenced to three and a half years in jail. Abu Rusdan was released prior to completing the sentence in late 2005 and resumed supporting JI-activities regardless of the conditions attached to his release. Abu Rusdan was arrested in Indonesia in September 2021.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), listed on 25 October 2002

Nurjaman Riduan Isamuddin (QDi.087), listed on 28 January 2003

Aris Sumarsono (QDi.187), listed on 16 May 2005

Abu Bakar Ba'asyir (QDi.217), listed on 21 April 2006

QDi.204 Name: 1: ISNILON 2: TOTONI 3: HAPILON 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 18 Mar. 1966 b) 10 Mar. 1967 POB: Bulanza, Lantawan, Basilan, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Isnilon Hapilun b) Isnilun Hapilun c) Tuan Isnilon Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Musab b) Salahudin Nationality: Philippines Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Basilan, Philippines (previous location until 2016) b) Lanao del Sur, Philippines (location since 2016) Listed on: 6 Dec. 2005 (amended on 4 Oct. 2017, 6 Dec. 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023) Other information: Senior leader of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) (QDe.001). Leader of local affiliates of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115), in the southern Philippines as of May 2017. Reportedly deceased in 2017. Physical description: eye colour: brown; hair colour: brown; height: 5 feet 6 inches – 168 cm; weight: 120 pounds – 54 kg; build: slim; complexion: light-skinned; has facial birthmarks. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Wanted by the Philippines authorities for terrorist offences and by authorities of the United States of America for involvement in terrorist acts. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019.

ISNILON TOTONI HAPILON

QDi.204 ISNILON TOTONI HAPILON

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

26 August 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

3 February 2015

4 October 2017

17 April 2018

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Isnilon Totoni Hapilon was listed on 6 December 2005 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1617 (2005) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf, or in support of” the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001).

Additional information:

Isnilon Totoni Hapilon is was one of the leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) (QDe.001). Since 1997, he has held several positions in operational leadership of the group and prior to the death of ASG founder Abdurajak Abubakar Janjalani in December 1998, Hapilon was a member of ASG’s central committee. Hapilon has provided protection to Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) members, including Umar Patek (QDi.294). Hapilon has had perpetrated several brutal acts of violence including kidnappings of Philippine and foreign nationals. As of November 1997, Hapilon was an ASG commander. In late 1999, Hapilon served as an instructor at an ASG camp where classes included military tactics. As of early 2000, Hapilon was an advisor to ASG leader Khadafi Abubakar Janjalani (deceased), the younger brother of ASG’s founder. He also served as his deputy. In August 2000, Jeffrey Schilling, a United States citizen, was kidnapped by ASG members who held him hostage for more than seven months on Jolo Island in the Philippines. Hapilon is believed to have been among the armed ASG members who guarded him in December 2000. Schilling was rescued from his captors in April 2001. In May 2001, Hapilon and other ASG members seized, detained, and transported 20 hostages, including 17 Philippine nationals and three United States nationals, from the Dos Palmas Resort in the Philippines, on behalf of ASG. In June 2001, two of the Philippine hostages and one of the United States nationals were beheaded. Hapilon and other ASG members concealed and moved the hostages in the dense jungles and mountains of Basilan Island, the Philippines, for over a year. During that time, ASG took over a church and hospital on Basilan Island and held approximately 200 people hostage, including the three United States citizens from the ASG kidnapping at the Dos Palmas Resort. In 2002, Isnilon Totoni Hapilon and four other ASG members, including Khadafi Janjalani (deceased) and Jainal Antel Sali Jr. (deceased), were indicted in the United States for their alleged involvement in terrorist acts against United States and other foreign nationals in and around the Philippines. In August 2003, Hapilon and approximately 100 ASG members were present in “Camp Usama”, an ASG training camp established in 2002 by Hapilon in the southern Philippines. As of August 2004, Hapilon commanded approximately 70 armed followers. Since the death of Khadafi Janjalani in 2006, Isnilon Hapilon, like Radulan Sahiron (QDi.208), has been among the remaining top commanders of ASG. In 2007, Hapilon and Zulkifli Abdul Hir (deceased) reportedly planned a prison break in Mindanao, the Philippines, where a prominent local ASG-financier along with tens of other detainees escaped. In 2014, Hapilon and his ASG faction, among other militants, pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai (QDi.299), the leader of ISIL, and Hapilon was anointed as the “emir” of ISIL supporters in the Philippines. In 2016, Hapilon and his ASG faction relocated to Mindanao and connected with a local ISIL-affiliated group in the Province of Lanao del Sur. In May 2017, when the Philippine authorities sought to apprehend him in Marawi City in Mindanao, Hapilon, his ASG faction and the ISIL-affiliated local group engaged in prolonged fighting against the Government forces. He was reportedly killed in 2017.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001), listed on 6 October 2001

Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), listed on 25 October 2002

Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115) on 18 October 2004

Radulon Sahiron (QDi.208), listed on 6 December 2005

Dinno Amor Rosalejos Pareja (QDi.242), listed on 4 June 2008

Pio Abogne De Vera (QDi.245), listed on 4 June 2008

Umar Patek (QDi.294), listed on 19 July 2011

QDi.216 Name: 1: ABDULLAH 2: ANSHORI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1958 POB: Pacitan, East Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Fatih b) Thoyib, Ibnu c) Toyib, Ibnu d) Abu Fathi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: Indonesia, number T710219 (issued in Sukoharjo, Central Java, Indonesia) na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 21 Apr. 2006 (amended on 6 Dec. 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 Other information: Senior leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019

QDi.404 Name: 1: Muhammad MUHAMMAD 2: Bahrum BAHRUM 3: Naim NAIM 4: Anggih Tamtomo ANGGIH TAMTOMO

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 6 Sep. 1983 POB: a) Surakarta, Indonesia b) Pekalongan, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bahrun Naim b) Anggih Tamtomo Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Rayyan b) Abu Rayan c) Abu Aisyah Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Aleppo, Syrian Arab Republic b) Raqqa, Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 20 Jul. 2017 (amended on 2 Feb. 2023) Other information: Syrian-based Indonesian national who has served in a variety of roles supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

QDi.407 Name: 1: OMAN 2: ROCHMAN 3: na 4: na

Title: Ustadz Designation: na DOB: 5 Jan. 1972 POB: Sumedang, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Oman Rahman b) Abu Sulaiman Aman Abdurrahman Al-Arkhabiliy c) Aman Abdul Rahman d) Aman Abdurahman e) Aman Abdurrachman f) Oman Abdulrohman g) Oman Abdurrahman h) Aman Abdurrahman Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Pasir Putih Prison, Nusa Kambangan Island, Indonesia Listed on: 20 Jul. 2017 (amended on 2 Feb. 2023) Other information: De facto leader for all Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), supporters in Indonesia, despite his incarceration in Indonesia since December 2010. Sentenced to death by the Indonesian Supreme Court.

OMAN ROCHMAN

QDi.407 OMAN ROCHMAN

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

20 July 2017

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Oman Rochman was listed on 20 July 2017 pursuant to Annex III of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of,” , “recruiting for,” and “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

Additional information:

Oman Rochman acts for or on behalf of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) (ISIL), in the areas of recruitment and media dissemination, and as of late 2015 was considered to be one of the leaders for all ISIL supporters in Indonesia, despite his incarceration in Indonesia since December 2010.

As of February 2016, Rochman, while incarcerated, recruited prospective militants to join ISIL and was likely communicating with ISIL leaders in the Syrian Arab Republic. Rochman authorized terrorist attacks on January 14, 2016 in Jakarta, Indonesia and issued a fatwa (decree) from prison in January 2016 encouraging Indonesian militants to join ISIL. As of January 2016, Rochman was leading ISIL members in Indonesia and gave the order to a Jakarta attacker in December 2015 to carry out ISIL attacks in January 2016.

Rochman pledged allegiance to ISIL in early 2014 and was actively recruiting for ISIL as of early 2015. In 2015, Rochman instructed an Indonesian associate to travel to the Syrian Arab Republic to join ISIL. He also recruited an individual in prison to travel to Syria to join ISIL after the individual was released from prison. As of mid-2015, Rochman required Indonesian extremists who desired to join ISIL in Syria to obtain a recommendation from him before departing for Syria.

Rochman was the main Indonesian translator for ISIL, as of October 2014, and disseminated information online from prison, including ISIL’s call for Muslims to kill “Westerners” indiscriminately. In August 2014, Rochman was identified as a key figure who spearheaded the spread of ISIL’s ideology in Indonesia by translating ISIL writings and distributing them through Islamic studies groups and social media.

In December 2010, Rochman was sentenced to nine years in prison for violating Article 13 of Indonesia’s counter-terrorism law. Rochman has been incarcerated for his role in contributing funds and recruiting for a terrorist training camp in Aceh, Indonesia that had been affiliated with Abu Bakar Ba'asyir (QDi.217). As of 2017, Rochman remains imprisoned in Indonesia. Rochman was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Indonesia.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

Abu Bakar Ba’asyir (QDi.217), listed on 21 April 2006

QDi.236 Name: 1: HAMID 2: ABDALLAH 3: AHMAD 4: AL-ALI

Name (original script): حامد عبد الله أحمد العلي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Jan. 1960 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Hamed Abdullah Al-Ali b) Hamed Al-'Ali c) Hamed bin 'Abdallah Al-'Ali d) Hamid 'Abdallah Al-'Ali e) Hamid 'Abdallah Ahmad Al-'Ali f) Hamid bin Abdallah Ahmed Al-Ali g) Hamid Abdallah Ahmed Al-Ali Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Salim Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: Kuwait number 1739010, issued on 26 May 2003, issued in Kuwait (and expired on 25 May 2008) National identification no: na Kuwait, number 260012001546 Address: Kuwait (residence as at Mar. 2009) Listed on: 16 Jan. 2008 ( amended on 1 Jul. 2008, 23 Jul. 2008, 25 Jan. 2010, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 14 Sep. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.

HAMID ABDALLAH AHMAD AL-ALI

QDi.236 HAMID ABDALLAH AHMAD AL-ALI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

6 April 2009

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Hamid Abdallah Ahmad al-Ali was listed on 16 January 2008 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 12 of resolution 1735 (2006) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating or perpetrating acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to” and “recruiting for” Al-Qaida affiliated cells in Kuwait.

Additional information:

Hamid Abdallah Ahmad al-Ali is a Kuwait-based terrorist facilitator and inciter who provided financial support and ideological justification for Al-Qaida-affiliated groups seeking to commit acts of terrorism in Kuwait, Iraq, and elsewhere. Along with Jaber Abdallah Jaber Ahmad al-Jalahmah (QDi.237) and Mubarak Mushakhas Sanad Mubarak al-Bathali (QDi.238), Al-Ali also recruits radicals in Kuwait for terrorist activity, including for Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Al-Ali provided financial support for these recruits, including paying their travel expenses to Iraq. Al-Ali obtained much of this money from collections in his mosque. Al-Ali has supported every stage of the terrorist financing life-cycle, from financing terrorist groups and activity, to facilitating deadly attacks, and inciting others to join campaigns of violence.

Evidence shows that Al-Ali’s efforts to promote radical ideology include the provision of material support for terrorist organizations, including those in Iraq that are affiliated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004).

Al-Ali was a religious leader and financier for a Kuwait-based terrorist cell that plotted to attack United States and Kuwaiti targets in early 2005. This Al-Qaida associated terrorist cell was under his ideological supervision. Al-Ali visited the group’s terrorist camps in Kuwait, providing funds supporting acts of terrorism.

In addition to financial and ideological support and recruitment, Al-Ali also provided opportunities for potential recruits to obtain training in explosives in 2004. He used his website to provide technical advice for making explosives, chemical, and biological weapons.

In his role as a recruiter for terrorist organizations, Al-Ali has issued “fatwas” providing justification for acts of terrorism, including a fatwa endorsing suicide bombing operations and more specifically the flying of aircraft into targets during such operations. This fatwa sanctioned “the permissiveness, and sometimes necessity, of suicide operations on the conditions of crushing the enemy (or causing moral defeat to the enemy), to obtain victory.” According to this fatwa, “in modern time(s) this can be accomplished through the modern means of bombing, or by bringing down an airplane on an important site that causes the enemy great casualties.”

As of August 2022, he was reported to be under surveillance and monitoring by Kuwait.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

Mubarak Mushakhas Sanad Mubarak al-Bathali (QDi.238), listed on 16 January 2008

Jaber Abdallah Jaber Ahmad al-Jalahmah (QDi . 237), listed on 16 January 2008

QDi.238 Name: 1: MUBARAK 2: MUSHAKHAS 3: SANAD 4: MUBARAK AL-BATHALI

Name (original script): مبارك مشخص سند مبارك البذالي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Oct. 1961 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mubarak Mishkhis Sanad Al-Bathali b) Mubarak Mishkhis Sanad Al-Badhali c) Mubarak Al-Bathali d) Mubarak Mishkhas Sanad Al-Bathali e) Mubarak Mishkhas Sanad Al-Bazali f) Mobarak Meshkhas Sanad Al-Bthaly Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Abdulrahman Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: a) Kuwait number 101856740, issued on 12 May 2005 (and expired on 11 May 2007) b) Kuwait number 002955916 National identification no: Kuwait 261122400761 Address: Al-Salibekhat area, Kuwait (residence as at Mar. 2009) Listed on: 16 Jan. 2008 ( amended on 1 Jul. 2008, 23 Jul. 2008, 25 Jan. 2010, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Sentenced to prison by Kuwait on 24 August 2018. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 14 Sep. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.

MUBARAK MUSHAKHAS SANAD MUBARAK AL-BATHALI

QDi.238 MUBARAK MUSHAKHAS SANAD MUBARAK AL-BATHALI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

6 April 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Mubarak Mushakhas Sanad Mubarak al-Bathali was listed on 16 January 2008 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 12 of resolution 1735 (2006) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004), Ansar al-Islam (QDe.098) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” “recruiting for” and “otherwise supporting acts or activities” of these entities.

Additional information:

Mubarak Mushakhas Sanad Mubarak al-Bathali, a key associate of Jaber Abdallah Jaber Ahmad al-Jalahmah (QDi.237), is a Kuwait-based terrorist facilitator and inciter. He also serves as a fundraiser and recruiter for the Al-Qaida (QDe.004) network. Al-Bathali has supported every stage of the terrorist financing life-cycle, from financing terrorist groups and activity, to facilitating deadly attacks, and inciting others to join campaigns of violence. Al-Bathali has spoken at several mosques in Kuwait to raise funds for Al-Qaida operatives.

Al-Bathali raised funds in Kuwait for terrorist organizations over several years. In 1999, Al-Bathali met with several top Al-Qaida members and gave them $100,000. In 2001, Al-Bathali sent a courier to carry approximately $20,000 to an Al-Qaida finance manager in Pakistan. In 2002-2003, Al-Bathali contributed $20,000 to Ansar al-Islam (QDe.098) through contacts in Syria. In 2003 and 2004, Al-Bathali provided funds to Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), through intermediaries. In 2004, Al-Bathali gathered several hundred Kuwaiti dinars each week for terrorist organizations including Al-Qaida, Ansar al-Islam and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118).

In 2001, Al-Bathali and his son produced about 6,000 copies of a propaganda tape recorded by an advisor to Usama bin Laden (deceased). Al-Bathali was also supportive of the 8 October 2002 attack on United States of America Marines in Faylaka Island, Kuwait, which resulted in the death of a United States Marine.

In January 2003, Al-Bathali and Al-Jalahmah met with an individual who was involved in the 21 January 2003 Al-Qaida-linked terrorist attack on two United States contractors outside Camp Doha, Kuwait, and discussed financing his militant training operations.

In 2003, Al-Bathali reiterated his objectives of recruiting Muslim youth in the Arabian Peninsula, especially in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, to support Al-Qaida-affiliated fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan. This support was to include collecting donations for fighters, and CDs about Ansar al-Islam, and using the Internet for propaganda and fundraising purposes. In 2006, Al-Bathali continued to facilitate travel for extremists planning to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan. In an interview published in May 2008, he acknowledged that he was recruiting young people to send them to fight abroad, in particular in Afghanistan, and that he had sent others previously to Iraq, Kosovo and Chechnya.

Al-Bathali was sentenced to prison by Kuwait for 3 years on 24 August 2018.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Ansar al-Islam (QDe.098), listed on 24 February 2003

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118), listed on 2 May 2005

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

Hamid Abdallah Ahmed al-Ali (QDi.236), listed on 16 January 2008

Jaber Abdallah Jaber Ahmad al-Jalahmah (QDi. 237), listed on 16 January 2008

QDi.266 Name: 1: MAHMOUD 2: MOHAMMAD 3: AHMED 4: BAHAZIQ

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 17 Aug. 1943 b) 1943 c) 1944 POB: India Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bahaziq Mahmoud b) Abu Abd al-'Aziz c) Abu Abdul Aziz d) Shaykh Sahib Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: na National identification no: Saudi Arabia n, number 4-6032-0048-1 Address: na Saudi Arabia Listed on: 10 Dec. 2008 ( amended on 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Financier of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (listed under permanent reference number QDe.118). Has served as the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in Saudi Arabia. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.

QDi.291 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: HASSAN 3: TALI 4: AL-ASIRI

Name (original script): إبراهيم حسن طالع العسيري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 19 Apr. 1982 b) 18 Apr. 1982 c) (24/06/1402 (Hijri Calendar)) POB: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ibrahim Hassan Tali Asiri (إبراهيم حسن طالع عسيري) b) Ibrahim Hasan Talea Aseeri c) Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri d) Ibrahim Hasan Tali Asiri e) Ibrahim Hassan Tali Assiri f) Ibrahim Hasan Tali'A 'Asiri g) Ibrahim Hasan Tali al-'Asiri h) Ibrahim al-'Asiri i) Ibrahim Hassan Al Asiri Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Saleh b) Abosslah c) Abu-Salaah Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number F654645, issued on 30 Apr. 2005 (expired on 7 Mar. 2010. Issue date in Hijri Calendar 24/06/1426. Expiry date in Hijri Calendar 21/03/1431.) National identification no: Saudi Arabia civil identification number 1028745097 Address: Yemen Listed on: 24 Mar. 2011 ( amended on 15 Apr. 2014, 15 Jun. 2015, 9 May 2018 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Operative and principal bomb maker of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129). Believed to be hiding in Yemen as at Mar. 2011. Wanted by Saudi Arabia. Reportedly deceased . Also associated with Nasir 'abd-al-Karim 'Abdullah Al-Wahishi (deceased), Qasim Yahya Mahdi al-Rimi (QDi.282), and Anwar Nasser Abdulla Al-Aulaqi (QDi.283) ( deceased ). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021.

IBRAHIM HASSAN TALI AL-ASIRI

QDi.291 IBRAHIM HASSAN TALI AL-ASIRI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

24 March 2011

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

3 February 2015

15 June 2015

17 April 2018

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Ibrahim Hassan Tali al-Asiri was listed on 24 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 2 of resolution 1904 (2009) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of”, “recruiting for” and “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129).

Additional information:

Ibrahim Hassan Tali al-Asiri is was an operative of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129). Al-Asiri acts acted as the principal bomb maker for AQAP and is currently believed to be hiding in Yemen .

Before joining AQAP, Al-Asiri was part of an Al-Qaida-affiliated (QDe.004) terrorist cell in Saudi Arabia and was involved in planned bombings of oil facilities in the Kingdom. In 2006, Al-Asiri was arrested by the Saudi police and imprisoned for nine months for trying to enter Iraq to join a militant group there. Upon his release, Al-Asiri attempted to create a new militant cell inside Saudi Arabia; however, police raided its meeting place and six of his colleagues were killed while he and his brother Abdullah fled to Yemen. Soon afterwards, Al-Asiri joined AQAP and has continued to engage in terrorist activity.

Al-Asiri encouraged his brother Abdullah to participate in AQAP activity. In August 2009, Abdullah carried out a suicide attack when he detonated a bomb concealed within his body with the intent to assassinate the Assistant Minister for Security Affairs of Saudi Arabia. Although the assassination attempt failed, the plot demonstrated a high level of sophistication on the part of AQAP. Ibrahim al-Asiri is credited with designing the bomb, which contained one pound of explosives. Later, AQAP released a video of Ibrahim al-Asiri and his brother Abdullah in which an AQAP commander stated that Ibrahim al-Asiri had also wanted to perpetrate a suicide attack but had to be kept behind to oversee the mission of Abdullah.

A Saudi Arabian citizen, in 2009 Al-Asiri was added to the Saudi most wanted terrorist list, and an INTERPOL Orange Notice was distributed worldwide. The notice was submitted as a global alert and as a request to locate Al-Asiri who posed a dangerous threat, concerning terrorism-related activities including but not limited to those undertaken on behalf of AQAP.

Al-Asiri was reportedly deceased in 2017.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129), listed on 19 January 2010

Qasim Yahya Mahdi al-Rimi (QDi.282), listed on 11 May 2010

Anwar Nasser Abdulla al-Aulaqi (QDi.283), listed on 20 July 2010

Othman Ahmed Othman al-Ghamdi (QDi.292), listed on 16 June 2011

QDi.335 Name: 1: ‘ABD AL-RAHMAN 2: KHALAF 3: ‘UBAYD JUDAY’ 4: AL-‘ANIZI

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 6 Mar. 1973 POB: na Good quality a.k.a

‘ABD AL-RAHMAN KHALAF ‘UBAYD JUDAY’ AL-‘ANIZI

QDi.335 ‘ABD AL-RAHMAN KHALAF ‘UBAYD JUDAY’ AL-‘ANIZI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

23 September 2014

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

‘Abd al-Rahman Khalaf ‘Ubayd Juday’ al-‘Anizi was listed on 23 September 2014 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2161 (2014) as being associated with Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” and “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Al-Qaida (QDe.004), Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

Additional information:

Since at least 2008, ‘Abd al-Rahman Khalaf ‘Ubayd Juday’ al-‘Anizi worked with a senior Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115) facilitator and AQI financial official to transfer funds from Kuwait to Syria. He also worked with an AQI facilitator to pay for the travel of foreign terrorist fighters moving from Syria to Iraq. Al-‘Anizi worked to smuggle several foreign terrorist fighters from Kuwait to Afghanistan, likely to join Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and was involved in facilitation activities with Iran-based Al-Qaida facilitators, including the movement of foreign terrorist fighters to Afghanistan via Iran.

Since 2013, Al-‘Anizi has been in Syria. He is a well-known facilitator for Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) and helps in sending operatives and logistics to Syria from the Gulf region.

Since early 2014, he has been providing a wide range of support to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as AQI, in Syria and Iraq.

On 30 July 2015, a sentence of imprisonment for 15 years was issued against him by Kuwait in absentia.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137), listed on 14 May 2014

QDi.054 Name: 1: MAJEED 2: ABDUL CHAUDHRY 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 15 Apr. 1939 b) 1938 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Majeed, Abdul b) Majeed Chaudhry Abdul c) Majid, Abdul Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 24 Dec. 2001 (amended on 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MAJEED ABDUL CHAUDHRY

QDi.054 MAJEED ABDUL CHAUDHRY

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

7 September 2010

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Majeed Abdul Chaudhry was listed on 24 December 2001 pursuant to paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) , Usama bin Laden (deceased) or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Usama bin Laden, Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and the Taliban.

Additional information:

Majeed Abdul Chaudhry is a nuclear scientist who served as a director of Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068). Other directors of UTN included Mahmood Sultan Bashir-Ud-Din (QDi.055) and Mohammed Tufail (QDi.056).

UTN provided Usama bin Laden (deceased) and the Taliban with information about chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. In November 2001, the Taliban left Kabul and the workers at UTN's Kabul offices fled the area with them. Searches of UTN locations in Kabul yielded documents setting out a plan to kidnap a U.S. attaché and outlining basic nuclear physics related to nuclear weapons.

He reportedly died in Islamabad, Pakistan on 15 September 2006.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Al Rashid Trust (QDe.005), listed on 6 October 2001

WAFA Humanitarian Organization (QDe.015), listed on 6 October 2001

Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068), listed on 24 December 2001

Mahmood Sultan Bashir-Ud-Din (QDi.055), listed on 24 December 2001

Mohammed Tufail (QDi.056), listed on 24 December 2001

QDi.056 Name: 1: MOHAMMED 2: TUFAIL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 May 1930 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Tufail, S.M. b) Tuffail, Sheik Mohammed Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 24 Dec. 2001 ( amended on 19 Jan. 2011, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Served as a director of Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068). Reportedly deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb . 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

MOHAMMED TUFAIL

QDi.056 MOHAMMED TUFAIL

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

7 September 2010

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Mohammed Tufail was listed on 24 December 2001 pursuant to paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) , Usama bin Laden (deceased) or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Usama bin Laden, Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and the Taliban.

Additional information:

Mohammed Tufail served as a director of Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068). Other directors of UTN included Mahmood Sultan Bashir-Ud-Din (QDi.055) and Majeed Abdul Chaudhry (QDi.054).

UTN provided Usama bin Laden (deceased) and the Taliban with information about chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. In November 2001, the Taliban left Kabul and the workers at UTN's Kabul offices fled the area with them. Searches of UTN locations in Kabul yielded documents setting out a plan to kidnap a U.S. attaché and outlining basic nuclear physics related to nuclear weapons.

He reportedly died in Lahore, Pakistan on 1 February 2006.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Al Rashid Trust (QDe.005), listed on 6 October 2001

WAFA Humanitarian Organization (QDe.015), listed on 6 October 2001

Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068), listed on 24 December 2001

Majeed Abdul Chaudhry (QDi.054), listed on 24 December 2001

Mahmood Sultan Bashir-Ud-Din (QDi.055), listed on 24 December 2001

QDi.296 Name: 1: MATI UR-REHMAN 2: ALI MUHAMMAD 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): مطیع الرحمن علی محمد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1977 POB: Chak number 36/DNB, Rajkan, Madina Colony, Bahawalpur District, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mati-ur Rehman b) Mati ur Rehman c) Matiur Rahman d) Matiur Rehman e) Matti al-Rehman f) Abdul Samad g) Samad Sial h) Abdul Samad Sial i) Ustad Talha j) Qari Mushtaq Low quality a.k.a.: a) Tariq b) Hussain Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 22 Aug. 2011 ( amended on 10 May 2012, 17 Oct. 2013, 24 Nov. 2020 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Physical description: 5 feet 2 inches; 157.4 cm. Name of father: Ali Muhammad. Mati ur-Rehman is the chief operational commander of Lashkar i Jhangvi (LJ) (QDe.096). Associated with Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (QDe.130). Reportedly deceased . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

MATI UR-REHMAN ALI MUHAMMAD

QDi.296 MATI UR-REHMAN ALI MUHAMMAD

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

22 August 2011

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Mati ur-Rehman was listed on 22 August 2011 pursuant to paragraph 4 of resolution 1989 (2011) as being associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Lashkar i Jhangvi (LJ) (QDe.096) , Al-Qaida (QDe.004) , and Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (QDe.130).

Additional information:

Mati ur-Rehman is Lashkar i Jhangvi’s (LJ) (QDe.096) chief operational commander. Mati ur-Rehman has been involved in multiple terrorist activities and is suspected of involvement in plots or attacks against a former Pakistani president and a former Pakistani prime minister, as well as against the U.S. consulate in Karachi in 2010. He has also been linked to the August 2006 plot to destroy a U.S.-bound British aircraft. In addition to leading militants seeking to carry out attacks in Pakistan, he has been involved in a militant training camp in Pakistan and, as of September 2009, was identified as a planning director for Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Mati ur-Rehman is also affiliated with Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (QDe.130). Mati ur-Rehman was one of Pakistan's most wanted terrorists as of September 2009.

He was reportedly killed in Afghanistan in 2016.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Lashkar i Jhangvi (LJ) (QDe.096), listed on 3 February 2003

Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (QDe.130), listed on 6 August 2010

QDi.312 Name: 1: AAMIR 2: ALI 3: CHAUDHRY 4: na

Name (original script): عامر علی چوہدری

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 3 Aug. 1986 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Aamir Ali Chaudary b) Aamir Ali Choudry c) Amir Ali Chaudry Low quality a.k.a.: Huzaifa Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: Pakistani number BN 4196361, issued on 28 Oct. 2008 (expiring 27 Oct. 2013) National identification no: Pakistani 33202-7126636-9 Address: na Listed on: 18 Oct. 2012 ( amended on 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Electronics and explosives expert for Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132). Involved in attack planning for TTP. Provided financial and logistical support for TTP and participated in TTP-sponsored militant training. Reportedly deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.312 AAMIR ALI CHAUDHRY

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

18 October 2012

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Aamir Ali Chaudhry was listed on 18 October 2012 pursuant to paragraph 4 of resolution 1989 (2011) as being associated with Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to”, and “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132).

Additional information:

Aamir Ali Chaudhry is a Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) operative and has served as an electronics and explosives expert for that organization. As of early 2010, Chaudhry advised a TTP facilitator on fertilizer selection for the bomb used in the failed May 2010 attack in New York City, United States (Times Square). As of mid-2010, Chaudhry manufactured and prepared circuit boards for explosive devices and was also responsible for TTP's electronic needs for producing landmines and improvised explosive devices.

Chaudhry has also been involved in attack planning for TTP. As of mid-2010, Chaudhry was involved in a TTP plan to conduct a rocket attack against Pakistan’s parliament building and was leading TTP's efforts to develop a chemical poison. In early 2010, Chaudhry was working on a TTP plot to detonate explosives on an aircraft and had been working on a plan to use an airliner in an attack. Chaudhry also volunteered to conduct a suicide operation in support of TTP during this period.

As of mid-2011, Chaudhry was preparing a location in Pakistan to be a media production center for TTP. As of mid-2010, Chaudhry took instructions from now-deceased TTP leader Qari Hussein and provided financial and logistical support to TTP. Earlier, Chaudhry was tasked with establishing a TTP network outside Pakistan and, in late 2009, had selected a group of individuals who would be used by Qari Hussein to disseminate TTP messages. Chaudhry had joined TTP as of 2009 and traveled to Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas to participate in TTP-sponsored militant training.

He reportedly died in Karachi, Pakistan on 20 February 2017.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132), listed on 29 July 2011

QDi.408 Name: 1: ALEXANDA 2: AMON 3: KOTEY 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Dec. 1983 POB: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Good quality a.k.a.: a) Alexe Kotey b) Alexanda Kote Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Passport no: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland number 094477324, issued on 5 Mar. 2005 National identification no: na Address: na United States of America Listed on: 20 Jul. 2017 (amended on 2 Feb. 2023) Other information: Foreign terrorist fighter with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), in the Syrian Arab Republic. Sentenced to life imprisonment on 29 April 2022 in the United States of America, Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate number 11685-509. Physical description: eye colour: dark brown; hair colour: black; complexion: dark. Distinguishing marks: beard. Ethnic background: Ghanaian Cypriot. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

ALEXANDA AMON KOTEY

QDi.408 ALEXANDA AMON KOTEY

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

20 July 2017

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Alexanda Amon Kotey was listed on 20 July 2017 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” and “recruiting for” the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

Additional information:

Alexanda Amon Kotey is an active fighting member of ISIL, operating in the Syrian Arab Republic. He was a member of an ISIL cell known as “the Beatles”, which detained and beheaded a number of hostages in the Syrian Arab Republic, most recently in 2015.

Alexanda Kotey has been involved and publicly associated himself with ISIL as one of four members of “the Beatles”. As such, Alexanda Kotey is associated with the guarding and physical abuse of nationals of the United Kingdom and the United States of America as hostages and possibly murders. Media reporting indicates that Alexanda Kotey was responsible for recruiting several United Kingdom nationals to join ISIL, including Mohammed Emwazi, a.k.a Jihadi John (not listed).

On 29 April 2022, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States of America.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

QDi.409 Name: 1: ELSHAFEE 2: EL SHEIKH 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 16 Jul. 1988 POB: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Good quality a.k.a.: a) El Shafee Elsheikh b) Alshafee El-Sheikh Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Passport no: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland number 801121547, issued on 16 Jun. 2009 (issued by UK Passport Office with expiry date of 16 Jun. 2019, cancelled in Dec. 2014) National identification no: na Address: na United States of America Listed on: 20 Jul. 2017 (amended on 2 Feb. 2023) Other information: Foreign terrorist fighter with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), in the Syrian Arab Republic. Sentenced to life imprisonment on 19 August 2022 in the United States of America, Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate number 11698-509. Physical description: eye colour: dark brown; hair colour: black; complexion: dark. Distinguishing marks: beard. Mother’s name: Maha Elgizouli. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.409 Elshafee El Sheikh

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

20 July 2017

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Elshafee El Sheikh was listed on 20 July 2017 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2253 (2015) as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” and “recruiting for” the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

Additional information:

Elshafee El Sheikh is an active fighting member of ISIL, operating in the Syrian Arab Republic. He was a member of an ISIL cell known as “the Beatles”, which detained and beheaded more than 27 hostages in the Syrian Arab Republic, most recently in January 2015.

In May 2016, El Sheikh publicly associated himself with ISIL as one of four members of “the Beatles” which was responsible for the murder of British, US and other hostages. As such, El Sheikh is associated with the guarding and physical abuse of hostages and possibly their murders. Elshafee El Sheikh is believed to have radicalized a younger individual.

On 19 August 2022 he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

QDi.058 Name: 1: BOUBEKEUR 2: BOULGHITI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Feb. 1970 POB: Rouiba, Algiers, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: Boubakeur Boulghit Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Bakr al-Jaziri (Previously listed as. In Arabic: أبوبكر الجزائري ) b) Abou Bakr Al Djazairi c) Abou Yasser El Djazairi d) Yasir Al-Jazari e) Abou Yasser Al-Jaziri Nationality: a) Algeria b) Palestinian Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Algeria Listed on: 11 Jan. 2002 ( amended on 18 Jul. 2007, 1 Feb. 2008, 16 May 2011, 20 Jun. 2017, 1 May 2019, 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Finance chief of the Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069). Al-Qaida (QDe.004) facilitator and communication expert. Believed to be in Algeria as at of Apr. 2010 and May 2022 . Son of Mohamed and Fatma Aribi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.058 ABU BAKR AL-JAZIRI BOUBEKEUR BOULGHITI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

8 July 2009

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Abu Bakr al-Jaziri Boubekeur Boulghiti was listed on 11 January 2002 pursuant to paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” Al-Qaida (QDe.004), Usama bin Laden and Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069).

Additional information:

Abu Bakr al-Jaziri Boubekeur Boulghiti was the finance chief of the Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069) and also served as the head of organized fundraising for Usama bin Laden (deceased). Al-Jaziri collected funds for Al-Qaida (QDe.004) in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, through ASC. He also collected money for Al-Qaida from local nongovernmental organizations by claiming the funds were for orphans and widows. Al-Jaziri then turned the funds over to Al-Qaida operatives. In 2000, he moved from Jalalabad to Pakistan where he continued to raise and transfer funds for Al-Qaida. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2003.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069), listed on 11 January 2002

Revival of Islamic Heritage Society (QDe.070), listed on 11 January 2002

QDi.136 Name: 1: MOKHTAR 2: BELMOKHTAR 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): مختار بلمختار

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jun. 1972 POB: Ghardaia, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abou Abbes Khaled b) Belaouar Khaled Abou El Abass c) Belaouer Khaled Abou El Abass d) Belmokhtar Khaled Abou El Abes e) Khaled Abou El Abass f) Khaled Abou El Abbes g) Khaled Abou El Abes h) Khaled Abulabbas Na Oor i) Mukhtar Belmukhtar Low quality a.k.a.: a) Belaoua b) Belaour Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 11 Nov. 2003 ( amended on 12 Apr. 2006, 2 Jul. 2007, 7 Apr. 2008, 25 Jan. 2010, 16 May 2011, 9 Sep. 2014, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased in November 2016. Father's name is Mohamed. Mother's name is Zohra Chemkha. Member of the Council of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) (AQIM). Head of Al Mouakaoune Biddam (QDe.139), Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140) and Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 30 Jul. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

MOKHTAR BELMOKHTAR

QDi.136 MOKHTAR BELMOKHTAR

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

8 July 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

27 November 2013

9 September 2014

3 February 2016

17 April 2018

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Mokhtar Belmokhtar was listed on 11 November 2003 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1390 (2002) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf, or in support of” and “recruiting for” the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014).

Additional information:

Mokhtar Belmokhtar is was a former Algerian soldier with experience in training camps in Afghanistan. He is the longest serving active group leader and is the head of Al Mouakaoune Biddam (QDe.139), Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140) and Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141). His family connections with local tribes allow the groups to capitalize on criminal opportunities in the southern Maghreb, such as smuggling, to finance terrorism.

Mokhtar Belmokhtar, together with Saifi Ammari (QDi.152), masterminded the exploitation of the Sahara’s permissive operating environment by GSPC (Salafist Group for Call and Combat), now listed as the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

Mokhtar Belmokhtar is was the subject of international arrest warrant for establishing and belonging to the international terrorist group AQIM.

In June 2004, a tribunal in Illizi, Algeria, sentenced Belmokhtar in absentia to lifetime imprisonment for forming terrorist groups, robbery, detention and use of illegal weapons.

In March 2007, Belmokhtar was sentenced in absentia by a criminal court in Algeria to 20 years imprisonment for forming terrorist groups, kidnapping foreigners, importing and trafficking in illegal weapons.

In March 2008, the court of Ghardaïa, Algeria, sentenced Belmokhtar in absentia to lifetime imprisonment for the murder of 13 customs officers.

Mokhtar Belmokhtar is was active in northern Mali and, among other crimes, was involved in the kidnap of two Canadian diplomats working for the United Nations who were abducted in December 2008.

Mokhtar Belmokhtar was reportedly killed in November 2016.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), listed on 6 October 2001

Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134), listed on 5 December 2012

Al Mouakaoune Biddam (QDe.139), listed on 2 June 2014

Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140), listed on 2 June 2014

Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141), listed on 2 June 2014

Ansar al Charia Derna (QDe.145), listed on 19 November 2014

Ansar al Charia Benghazi (QDe.146), listed on 19 November 2014

Saifi Ammari (QDi.152), listed on 4 December 2003

Kamel Djermane (QDi.167), listed on 3 May 2004

Abdelmalek Droukdel (QDi.232), listed on 27 August 2007

Yahia Djouadi (QDi.249), listed on 3 July 2008

Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250), listed on 3 July 2008

Salah Eddine Gasmi (QDi.251), listed on 3 July 2008

Ahmed Deghdegh (QDi.252), listed on 3 July 2008

Mohamed Belkalem (QDi.279), listed on 22 April 2010

Tayeb Nail (QDi.280), listed on 22 April 2010

Abd al-Rahman Ould Muhammad al-Husayn Ould Muhammad Salim (QDi.298), listed on 15 September 2011

Djamel Akkacha (QDi.313), listed on 5 February 2013

Mohamed Lahbous (QDi.319), listed on 24 October 2013

QDi.232 Name: 1: ABDELMALEK 2: DROUKDEL 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد المالك دروكدال

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Apr. 1970 POB: Meftah, Wilaya of Blida, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: Abou Mossaab Abdelouadoud Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Algeria Listed on: 27 Aug. 2007 ( amended on 7 Apr. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased in June 2020. Head of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment in Algeria on 21 March 2007. Father's name is Rabah Droukdel. Mother's name is Z'hour Zdigha. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 4 May 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

ABDELMALEK DROUKDEL

QDi.232 ABDELMALEK DROUKDEL

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

15 June 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

9 September 2014

17 April 2018

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Abdelmalek Droukdel was listed on 27 August 2007, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 12 of resolution 1735 (2006) as being associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” this entity.

Additional information:

Abdelmalek Droukdel, a.k.a Abou Mossaab Abdelouadoud, is was the Emir of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) (AQIM), formerly known as the Salafist Group for Preaching and Combat (GSPC). He assumed leadership of GSPC in mid-2004.

As an explosives expert for the Armed Islamic Group, a.k.a. GIA (QDe.006), Droukdel built explosive devices that killed hundreds of civilians in attacks perpetrated in public areas.

In a statement dated 13 September 2006, Droukdel announced the official alliance of GSPC with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and pledged allegiance to Usama bin Laden (deceased). In a statement dated 24 January 2007, he announced that as a consequence of its merging with Al-Qaida, and after consulting Usama bin Laden, GSPC changed its name to the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb. In a July 2008 interview with the New York Times, Droukdel again claimed responsibility for having GSPC officially join Al-Qaida and acknowledged the role played by Ahmad Fadil Nazal al-Khalayleh a.k.a. Abu Musab al-Zarqawi (deceased) in the first phases of the merging process.

Under Droukdel’s leadership, AQIM carried out a series of terrorist attacks, such as the October 2006 car-bomb attacks on the Dergana and Reghaia police stations in the eastern suburbs of Algiers, the attack on a bus carrying expatriate employees of the Algerian-American “Brown & Root Condor” oil company near Bouchaoui on 10 December 2006, the attack on a convoy of the Russian Stroy Transgaz company on 3 March 2007, and the seven car-bomb attacks on security installations in the Boumerdes and Tizi-Ouzou wilayat (regions) on 13 February 2007.

Droukdel also supervised the terrorist attacks against the Government palace and the office of the criminal investigation department of the police in Algiers, Algeria that took place on Wednesday, 11 April 2007. These car bombings killed 33 persons and wounded 245 others, the majority of whom were passers-by and neighborhood residents.

A few hours after the attacks, AQIM broadcast a videotape on Internet sites and on television networks, claiming responsibility for these suicide bombings. They provoked unanimous condemnation inside and outside Algeria, including from the United Nations Security Council which issued a presidential statement condemning these attacks in the strongest terms (S/PRST/2007/10 of 12 April 2007).

AQIM claimed responsibility for the 11 December 2007 attacks against the United Nations offices and the Constitutional Court building in Algiers in a statement issued on the same day. The United Nations Security Council immediately condemned the operations in the strongest terms (S/PRST/2007/45 of 11 December 2007). In his July 2008 interview with the New York Times, Droukdel again claimed responsibility for these bombings.

In August 2008, Droukdel directed the execution of three suicide-attacks that killed many civilians in the wilayat (regions) of Boumerdes, Bouira and Tizi Ouzou, Algeria.

Droukdel has encouraged AQIM to kidnap Algerian and foreign nationals as a way to fund its terrorist activities. The group was involved in holding two Austrian tourists abducted in February 2008 in southern Tunisia, in holding two United Nations representatives abducted in northern Niger in December 2008, and in holding four European tourists abducted in the border area between Mali and Niger in January 2009.

Droukdel was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia by the tribunal of Tizi-Ouzou, Algeria, on 27 March 2007 for his involvement in Al-Qaida-related terrorist activities.

In October 2011, Abdelmalek Droukdel wanted cover to expand the agenda of his terrorist organization into the Sahel and increase its territorial control over northern Mali. AQIM wanted to create an ostensibly independent movement that would hide its true roots by abandoning the name “Al-Qaida”. AQIM suggested that the new group be led by Iyad ag Ghali (QDi.316). Since its establishment, Ansar Eddine (QDe.135) and its leader, Iyad ag Ghali, have enjoyed AQIM’s continual support:

Military support: from the battle at Aguelhok on 24 January 2012 to the offensive in early January 2013 against southern Mali, Ansar Eddine received backing from AQIM in its fight against the Malian Armed Forces, notably in the capture of the towns of Aguelhok on 24 January 2012; Tessalit on 10 March 2012; Kidal on 30 March 2012; Gao on 30 March 2012; and Timbuktu on 1 April 2012.

Financial support: Iyad ag Ghali received a payment of 400,000 euros from one

of the leaders of an AQIM brigade in the Sahel, the Tariq ibn Ziyad Brigade.

Logistical support: originally comprising some 50 men close to Iyad ag Ghali, Ansar Eddine has welcomed numerous AQIM fighters.

The ties between Ansar Eddine and AQIM have grown stronger since November 2012.

In November 2012, an alliance was concluded between AQIM, Ansar Eddine, and MUJAO. Offices were established north of Gao by a mission combining AQIM, Ansar Eddine and MUJAO and a common strategy was defined.

On 25 November 2012, Iyad ag Ghali expressed his support for AQIM’s ideology.

Since the start of Operation Serval, Iyad ag Ghali has aligned himself with AQIM and MUJAO brigades that are fighting the French and Malian armed forces.

Abdelmalek Droukdel was reportedly killed on 3 June 2020.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Armed Islamic Group (QDe.006), listed on 6 October 2001

The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), listed on 6 October 2001

Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134), listed on 5 December 2012

Ansar Eddine (QDe.135), listed on 20 March 2013

Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141), listed on 2 June 2014

Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136), listed on 11 November 2003

Saifi Ammari (QDi.152), listed on 4 December 2003

Ahmed Deghdegh (QDi.252), listed on 3 July 2008

Yahia Djouadi (QDi.249), listed on 3 July 2008

Salah Eddine Gasmi (QDi.251), listed on 3 July 2008

Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250), listed on 3 July 2008

Djamel Akkacha (QDi.313), listed on 5 February 2013

Iyad ag Ghali (QDi.316) listed on 25 February 2013

QDi.249 Name: 1: YAHIA 2: DJOUADI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): يحيى جوادي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1967 POB: M’Hamid, Wilaya (province) of Sidi Bel Abbes, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Yahia Abou Ammar b) Abou Ala Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 3 Jul. 2008 ( amended on 15 Nov. 2012 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased as of February 2022. Belongs Belonged to the leadership of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (listed under permanent reference number QDe.014). Located in Northern Mali as of Jun. 2008. Mother’s name is Zohra Fares. Father’s name is Mohamed. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

YAHIA DJOUADI

QDi.249 YAHIA DJOUADI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

28 January 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

9 September 2014

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Yahia Djouadi was listed on 3 July 2008 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1822 (2008) as being associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” of this entity.

Additional information:

Yahia Djouadi, a.k.a. Yahia Abu Amar, is was the leader of the Sahel-Sahara Zone of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) (AQIM), as well as the head of the Tarek ibn Ziad group, one of AQIM’s components in the Sahel-Sahara region, and has had his support base in northern Mali.

Since the announcement of their allegiance to Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and through their new name “the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb”, the terrorist groups of this region have been attempting to consolidate their presence in the northern Sahel. With the aim of assisting Al-Qaida to achieve its objectives in the Maghreb and Sahel areas, AQIM has carried out several acts of terrorism in the region and claimed responsibility for the abduction of two Austrian tourists in southern Tunisia on 22 February 2008. The two Austrian tourists were taken to northern Mali, where Yahia Djouadi is was active. Yahia Djouadi was reportedly killed in Mali in February 2022.

Related listed individuals and entities:

The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), listed on 6 October 2001

Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141), listed on 2 June 2014

Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136), listed on 11 November 2003

Saifi Ammari (QDi.152), listed on 4 December 2003

Abdelmalek Droukdel (QDi.232), listed on 27 August 2007

Ahmed Deghdegh (QDi.252), listed on 3 July 2008

Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250), listed on 3 July 2008

Salah Eddine Gasmi (QDi.251), listed on 3 July 2008

QDi.313 Name: 1: DJAMEL 2: AKKACHA 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): جمال عكاشة

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 9 May 1978 POB: Rouiba, Algiers, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Yahia Abou el Hoummam b) Yahia Abou el Hammam Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Mali Listed on: 5 Feb. 2013 ( amended on 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Father’s name is Slimane. Mother’s name is Akrouf Khadidja. Coordinator of groups associated with The Organisation of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) in northern Mali. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Reportedly deceased in February 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

DJAMEL AKKACHA

QDi.313 DJAMEL AKKACHA

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

9 September 2014

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Djamel Akkacha was listed on 5 February 2013 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 3 of resolution 2083 (2012) as being associated with Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of”, or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” an entity on the Al-Qaida Sanctions List, that is, the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) (AQIM).

Additional information:

Akkacha joined the Armed Islamic Group (QDe.006) in early 1997 and was arrested and jailed in 1998. Released in 2000, he joined the former Salafist Group for Call and Combat (GSPC), listed as the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) (AQIM), and became the leader of a terrorist cell.

In 2003, he went to northern Mali, where he joined Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140), headed by Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136). Until late 2007, he led a terrorist cell.

In 2008, owing to differences with Mokhtar Belmokhtar, he joined Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250) and his Katibat Tarek Ibn Ziad, to lead a sub-group.

Following a disagreement with Amor Mohamed Ghedeir about the treatment of hostages, Akkacha became relatively independent of Katibat Tarek Ibn Ziad.

In 2009, he became a member of the committee established by AQIM for the acquisition and management of weapons for the group.

On 9 August 2009 he claimed responsibility for the suicide attack carried out the day before (8 August) against the French Embassy in Nouakchott.

He was is responsible for several terrorist acts in Mauritania carried out in retaliation for the arrests of terrorists by the Mauritanian security services.

Akkacha was is also responsible for the kidnapping of two Italian nationals in Mauritania and for attacks against military barracks in Mauritania and Mali.

On 3 October 2012, he was appointed by Abdelmalek Droukdel (QDi.232), head of AQIM, to the position of coordinator of the terrorist groups in the Sahel, with Amor Mohamed Ghedeir as his deputy.

Akkacha was reportedly killed in Mali in February 2019.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Armed Islamic Group (QDe.006), listed on 6 October 2001

The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), listed on 6 October 2001

Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141), listed on 2 June 2014

Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136), listed on 11 November 2003

Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250), listed on 3 July 2008

Abdelmalek Droukdel (QDi.232), listed on 27 August 2007

QDi.314 Name: 1: ABDERRAHMANE 2: OULD EL AMAR 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الرحمن ولد العامر

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Between 1977 and 1982 POB: Tabankort, Mali Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ahmed el Tilemsi b) Abderrahmane Ould el Amar Ould Sidahmed Loukbeiti c) Ahmad Ould Amar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Gao, Mali b) Tabankort, Mali c) In Khalil, Mali d) Al Moustarat, Mali Listed on: 22 Feb. 2013 ( amended on 1 May 2019 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased as of December 2014. Leader of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Member of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Arrested in April 2005 in Mauritania, escaped from Nouakchott jail on 26 Apr. 2006. Re-arrested in Sep. 2008 in Mali and released on 15 Apr. 2009. Associated with Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136). Father’s name is Leewemere. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

ABDERRAHMANE OULD EL AMAR

QDi.314 ABDERRAHMANE OULD EL AMAR

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

22 February 2013

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

9 September 2014

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Abderrahmane Ould el Amar was listed on 22 February 2013 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 3 of resolution 2083 (2012) as being associated with Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” and “recruiting for” the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134).

Additional information:

Abderrahmane Ould el Amar has been was a member of the Salafist Group for Call and Combat (GSPC), listed as the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) (QDe.014). Since 2004, Ould el Amar joined the Sahelian group Tariq Ibn Zyad led by Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250), also known as Abdelhamid Abou Zeid. He was involved in the recruitment of new members for the benefit of this terrorist group. Arrested in April 2005 in Mauritania, he escaped from Nouakchott jail on 26 April 2006.

Ould el Amar came back to Timbuktu, Mali in December 2007 where he took part in the preparation and the planning of terrorist operations against Mauritania, and in a recruitment network for the benefit of Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140), which relies on the Organization of Al- Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). He is in close contact with Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136).

Ould el Amar was involved in the kidnapping of two French citizens in Niamey, Niger on 7 January 2011.

In December 2011, when the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134) was created, Ould el Amar took the lead of the organization.

On behalf of MUJAO, Ould el Amar claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of seven Algerian hostages in Mali and the suicide bombing against the police headquarters in Ouargala, Algeria which occurred on 29 June 2012.

Abderrahmane Ould el Amar was reportedly killed in December 2014.

Related listed individuals and entities:

The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), listed on 6 October 2001

Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134), listed on 5 December 2012

Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141), listed on 2 June 2014

Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136), listed on 11 November 2003

Amor Mohamed Ghedeir (QDi.250), listed on 3 July 2008

QDi.415 Name: 1: ADNAN 2: ABOU WALID 3: AL-SAHRAOUI 4: na

Name (original script): عدنان أبو وليد الصحراوي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 16 Feb. 1973 POB: Laayoune Good quality a.k.a.: a) Lahbib Idrissi ould Sidi Abdi ould Said ould El Bachir b) Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi c) Abu Walid al Sahrawi d) Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui e) Adnan Abu Waleed al-Sahrawi f) Lehbib Ould Ali Ould Said Ould Joumani Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Ménaka, Gao Region, Mali Listed on: 9 Aug. 2018 (amended on 2 Feb. 2023) Other information: Reportedly Deceased. Former spokesperson of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Emir of the Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141) group in Mali. Pledged allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in May 2015. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

ADNAN ABOU WALID AL-SAHRAOUI

QDi.415 ADNAN ABOU WALID AL-SAHRAOUI

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

9 August 2018

Date on which the narrative summary was updated: 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui was listed on 9 August 2018 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” and “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

Additional information:

Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui is was a former spokesperson of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134), he joined Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141) at the time of its creation in August 2013.

In May 2015, Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui announced his allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) and proclaimed himself emir of the Al-Mourabitoun group in Mali. This provoked a negative response from Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136) and resulted in a split by al-Sahraoui and his followers. In October 2016, ISIL acknowledged it received a pledge of allegiance from the group under al-Sahraoui.

The group al-Sahraoui commands was is composed of fighters of Fulani, Tuareg, and Sahraoui origin. It mostly targeting targeted security forces in Niger and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) at the border between Niger and Mali. He has ordered several kidnappings of foreigners, including Australian citizen Kenneth Elliot. On January 2018, the group claimed responsibility for attacks against international forces, including the Tongo Tongo attack on 4 October 2017, which led to the death of four American soldiers and five Nigerien soldiers.

Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui was reportedly killed in 2021.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134), listed on 5 December 2012

Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141), listed on 2 June 2014

Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136), listed on 11 November 2003

A. Entities and other groups

QDe.108 Name: TAIBAH INTERNATIONAL-BOSNIA OFFICES

A.k.a.: a) Taibah International Aid Agency b) Taibah International Aid Association c) Al Taibah, Intl. d) Taibah International Aide Association F.k.a.: na Address: a) 6 Avde Smajlovica Street, Novo Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina b) 26 Tabhanska Street, Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina c) 3 Velika Cilna Ulica, Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina d) 26 Tabhanska Street, Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina Listed on: 11 May 2004 ( amended on 24 Mar. 2009, 24 Nov. 2020 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly defunct. In 2002-2004, Taibah International – Bosnia offices used premises of the Culture Home in Hadzici, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The organization was officially registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a branch of Taibah International Aid Association under registry number 7. Taibah International – Bosnia offices ceased its work by decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Federation (decision on cessation of operation number 03-05-2-70/03). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities click here

TAIBAH INTERNATIONAL-BOSNIA OFFICES

QDe.108 TAIBAH INTERNATIONAL-BOSNIA OFFICES

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

7 April 2011

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated : 2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Taibah International-Bosnia Offices was listed on 11 May 2004 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 16 of resolution 1526 (2004) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of” the Global Relief Foundation (GRF) (QDe.091).

Additional information:

Taibah International-Bosnia Offices is was a non-governmental organization based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with significant ties to the Global Relief Foundation (GRF) (QDe.091), an Al-Qaida-affiliated (QDe.004) organization. Taibah International-Bosnia Offices reportedly stopped its activities since 10 December 2004.

GRF initially operated in Bosnia and Herzegovina under the auspices of Taibah. In 1996, Taibah broke with GRF, but continued to share the same office in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, until 2000. Until 1996, Muhamed el Nagmy, the registered leader of GRF, also worked as one of the joint leaders of Taibah International. By December 2001, El Nagmy was working in the Taibah office in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Additionally, the acting Director of Taibah in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ali Hamid el Tayeb, again in December 2001, confirmed that El Nagmy was responsible for bringing financial support to Taibah International while holding the position as the Bosnia Representative of GRF.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Global Relief Foundation (GRF) (QDe.091), listed on 22 October 2002

Al Furqan (QDe.107), listed on 11 May 2004

QDe.109 Name: AL-HARAMAIN & AL MASJED AL-AQSA CHARITY FOUNDATION

A.k.a.: a) Al Haramain Al Masjed Al Aqsa b) Al Haramayn Al Masjid Al Aqsa c) Al-Haramayn and Al Masjid Al Aqsa Charitable Foundation d) Al Harammein Al Masjed Al-Aqsa Charity Foundation F.k.a.: na Address: a) Branch Address: 2A Hasiba Brankovica, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina b) 14 Bihacka Street, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina c) 64 Potur mahala Street, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina d) Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina Listed on: 28 Jun. 2004 ( amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 16 Sep. 2008, 24 Mar. 2009, 24 Nov. 2020 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly defunct. Used to be officially registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina under registry number 24. Al-Haramain & Al Masjed Al-Aqsa Charity Foundation ceased its work by decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Federation (decision on cessation of operation number 03-05-2-203/04). It was no longer in existence as of at Dec. 2008. Its premises and humanitarian activities were transferred under Government supervision to a new entity called Sretna Buducnost. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities.

AL-HARAMAIN & AL MASJED AL-AQSA CHARITY FOUNDATION

QDe.109 AL-HARAMAIN & AL MASJED AL-AQSA CHARITY FOUNDATION

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

30 October 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

18 June 2015

14 March 2022

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Al-Haramain & Al Masjed al-Aqsa Charity Foundation was listed on 28 June 2004 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 16 of resolution 1526 (2004) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” Al-Qaida (QDe.004).

Additional information:

Al-Haramain & Al Masjed al-Aqsa Charity Foundation had significant financial ties to an Al-Qaida (QDe.004) financier and provided financial support to the Bosnia-based non-governmental organization Al Furqan (QDe.107). Al-Haramain & Al Masjed al-Aqsa Charity Foundation reportedly stopped its activities since 11 Oct 2004.

Al-Haramain & Al Masjed al-Aqsa Charity Foundation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was linked to the Saudi Arabia-based Al-Haramain Islamic Foundation which presented itself as a private, charitable and educational non-governmental organization. When viewed as a single entity, Al-Haramain was one of the principal NGOs active throughout the world providing support for the Al-Qaida network. Funding generally came from individual benefactors and special campaigns which targeted selected business entities around the world.

The Al-Haramain branches in Kenya (QDe.105), Tanzania (QDe.106), Pakistan (QDe.104), Afghanistan (QDe.110), Albania (QDe.111), Bangladesh (QDe.112), Ethiopia (QDe.113), the Netherlands (QDe.114), and the Union of the Comoros (QDe.116) have provided financial, material and/or technological support to the Al-Qaida network, including Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), Al-Itihaad al-Islamiya / AIAI (QDe.002), the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). These terrorist organizations received funding from Al-Haramain and used Al-Haramain as a front for fundraising and operational activities.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Itihaad al-Islamiya / AIAI (QDe.002), listed on 6 October 2001

Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), listed on 25 October 2002

Al-Haramain Foundation (Pakistan) (QDe.104), listed on 26 January 2004

Al-Haramayn Foundation (Kenya) (QDe.105), listed on 26 January 2004

Al Furqan (QDe.107), listed on 11 May 2004

Al-Haramain: Afghanistan Branch (QDe.110), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: Albania Branch (QDe.111), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: Bangladesh Branch (QDe.112), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: Ethiopia Branch (QDe.113), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: The Netherlands Branch (QDe.114), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain Foundation (Union of the Comoros) (QDe.116), listed on 28 September 2004

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118), listed on 2 May 2005

QDe.114 Name: AL-HARAMAIN: THE NETHERLANDS BRANCH

A.k.a.: Stichting Al Haramain Humanitarian Aid F.k.a.: na Address: Jan Hanzenstraat 114, 1053SV, Amsterdam, The Netherlands (at time of listing) Listed on: 6 Jul. 2004 ( amended on 13 Apr. 2012, 15 Jun. 2015, 24 Nov. 2020 , 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly defunct. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 28 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities click here

AL-HARAMAIN: THE NETHERLANDS BRANCH

QDe.114 AL-HARAMAIN: THE NETHERLANDS BRANCH

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website:

30 October 2009

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

15 June 2015

14 March 2022

2 February 2023

Reason for listing:

Al-Haramain: the Netherlands Branch was listed on 6 July 2004 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 16 of resolution 1526 (2004) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” Al-Qaida (QDe.004).

Additional information:

Al-Haramain: the Netherlands Branch provided financial, material and/or logistical and technological support to the network of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and Usama bin Laden (deceased). According to the accounts of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, the entity has been dissolved since 2006.

Al-Haramain: the Netherlands branch was a branch of the Saudi Arabia-based Al-Haramain Islamic Foundation which presented itself as a private, charitable and educational non-governmental organization. When viewed as a single entity, Al-Haramain was one of the principal NGOs active throughout the world providing support for the Al-Qaida network. Funding generally came from individual benefactors and special campaigns which targeted selected business entities around the world.

The Al-Haramain branches in Kenya (QDe.105), Tanzania (QDe.106), Pakistan (QDe.104), Afghanistan (QDe.110), Albania (QDe.111), Bangladesh (QDe.112), Ethiopia (QDe.113), the Netherlands, and the Union of the Comoros (QDe.116) have provided financial, material and/or technological support to the Al-Qaida network, including Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), Al-Itihaad al-Islamiya / AIAI (QDe.002), the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). These terrorist organizations received funding from Al-Haramain and used Al-Haramain as a front for fundraising and operational activities.

Since 2001, Al-Haramain: the Netherlands Branch, located in Amsterdam, had been part of the larger Al-Haramain network and the networks founder was chairman of the foundation’s board of directors.

In an interview with a Dutch newspaper in June 2004, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Netherlands said that there was no doubt that Al-Haramain has had direct links to Bin Laden’s terror network.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Al-Itihaad al-Islamiya / AIAI (QDe.002), listed on 6 October 2001

Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003), listed on 6 October 2001

Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001

Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), listed on 25 October 2002

Al-Haramain Foundation (Pakistan) (QDe.104), listed on 26 January 2004

Al-Haramayn Foundation (Kenya) (QDe.105), listed on 26 January 2004

Al-Haramayn Foundation (Tanzania) (QDe.106), listed on 26 January 2004

Al-Haramain: Afghanistan Branch (QDe.110), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: Albania Branch (QDe.111), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: Bangladesh Branch (QDe.112), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain: Ethiopia Branch (QDe.113), listed on 6 July 2004

Al-Haramain Foundation (Union of the Comoros) (QDe.116), listed on 28 September 2004

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118), listed on 2 May 2005

