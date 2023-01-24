Security Council 2374 Committee Holds Meeting with ECOWAS to Discuss Implementation of 2374 Sanctions Measures

On 14 December 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations with the Permanent Observer of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the United Nations, Ambassador Mahama Kappiah.

During the meeting, the Permanent Observer explained ECOWAS’ role in supporting the undergoing political transition in Mali. He underscored ECOWAS’ commitment to implementing the Agreement for Peace in Reconciliation in Mali to ensure a lasting peace.

Members of the Committee commended the efforts and strong leadership of ECOWAS in promoting the return of Mali to constitutional order. They expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to discuss with ECOWAS the implementation of the sanctions measures established through resolution 2374 (2017). They also stressed the importance of the Peace Agreement in Mali for the country’s stability.