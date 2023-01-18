Security Council: Middle East

Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting on the Middle East will be made available after its conclusion.

Briefing

TOR WENNESLAND, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said a dangerous cycle of violence persists amidst increased political tensions and a stalled peace process in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, even as a new year is dawning. “The violent trends that dominated the last months of 2022 continue to take a devastating human toll,” he said, adding: “Preventing more loss of life and reversing negative trends on the ground must be our collective priority.” At the same time, the global community must not lose sight of the ultimate goal — to end the occupation, resolve the conflict and realize a two-State solution.

Since his last briefing, a new Government has been sworn into power in Israel, he said. Reiterating the United Nations steadfast support to both sides in achieving a sustainable peace, he outlined recent developments on the ground, noting that a total of 14 Palestinians were killed between 8 December 2022 and 13 January 2023, and another 117 were injured by Israeli security forces. Israeli settlers or other civilians perpetrated 63 attacks against Palestinians resulting in 28 injuries, including six children. According to Israeli sources, five Israeli civilians and four security forces personnel were injured by Palestinians in attacks, clashes, the throwing of stones and Molotov cocktails, and other incidents. Palestinians perpetrated a total of 89 attacks against Israeli civilians during the reporting period.

Giving a detailed report on how violence continued to affect children, he reported that five Palestinian children killed during the reporting period. Among them, a 16-year-old boy was killed near Ramallah as he was apparently preparing to throw stones and paint at Israeli vehicles. On 5 January, Israeli security forces shot and killed another 16-year-old during an arrest operation in Balata Refugee Camp in Nablus, and an 18-year-old Palestinian was subsequently shot and killed by an armed Israeli near the settlement outpost of Havat Yehuda on 11 January. Emphasizing that the perpetrators of all acts of violence must be held accountable and swiftly brought to justice, he added that security forces must exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life. Children must never be the targets of violence or put in harm’s way.

Turning to settlement-related developments, he said that, on 2 January, the Israeli Government informed the High Court of Justice that it intends to legalize, under Israeli law, the outpost of Homesh — which is built on private Palestinian land — by repealing part of the 2005 Disengagement Law. On the same day, the Court issued a decision giving the State 90 days to explain why the outpost should not be evacuated and the Palestinian rights holders not allowed to exercise their rights. Reiterating that all settlements are illegal under international law and remain a substantial obstacle to peace, he said demolitions and seizures of Palestinian-owned property also continued through the reporting period, and remain a serious concern.

Describing several additional developments of concern, he said that, on 27 December 2022, Israeli settlers accompanied by security forces forcibly took control of a parcel of agricultural land that a Palestinian family has leased from the Greek Orthodox Church since 1931, in occupied East Jerusalem. Israeli forces arrested at least five Palestinians protesting the takeover. The settlers maintain that they purchased the land from the Greek Orthodox Church, in a deal the Church has rejected as fraudulent. In addition, on 1 January, some 30 gravestones were desecrated at the Protestant Cemetery on Mount Zion in Jerusalem. Two Israelis, aged 14 and 18, were arrested for the act, and according to a statement issued by Israeli police following an investigation, a formal indictment is expected.

He went on to recall the 3 January visit by Israel’s new Minister for National Security to the holy sites in Jerusalem, which was condemned by the Palestinian Authority and Jordanian officials, among others, calling it was a provocation and violation of the status quo. Following the visit, senior Israeli officials, including the Prime Minister’s Office, reaffirmed that the Government is committed to upholding the status quo and stated that the visit did not represent a deviation from that. Reiterating the Secretary-General’s call for all parties to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites, he urged all to uphold the status quo, in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

He also recalled that, on 30 December 2022, the General Assembly adopted a resolution containing a request to the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion relating to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. In response, on 6 January, the Israeli security cabinet approved a series of measures against the Palestinian Authority, including the withholding of Palestinian tax funds to pay damages to the families of Israelis killed in Palestinian attacks. A directive was also issued to the Israeli police to increase enforcement of the removal of Palestinian flags from public spaces in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem.

Turning to the Gaza Strip, he said the United Nations continues to deliver vital humanitarian and development assistance, while also engaging in diplomatic efforts to further ease restrictions on the movement of people and goods. Nevertheless, Gaza’s socioeconomic situation remains of grave concern. Neither humanitarian nor economic support alone will resolve the situation in Gaza — or the broader conflict. “Political solutions are required, [and] there are no quick fixes,” he said. The ultimate goal remains to fully lift the closures in line with Council resolution 1860 (2009), and to reunite Gaza and the occupied West Bank as part of a two-State solution.

Turning finally to regional developments, he noted that, on 9 10 January, senior officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and the United States gathered for the inaugural meeting of the Negev Forum Working Groups and released a framework through which they affirmed that the new regional relationships can be harnessed to create momentum towards a negotiated solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Nonetheless, the Special Coordinator warned: “Israelis and Palestinians remain on a collision course amid escalating political and inflammatory rhetoric, as well as heightened violence in the West Bank — both with potentially grave consequences.” Courageous political leadership, along with concerted support from partners around the globe, is urgently needed to prevent spoilers and extremists from “pour[ing] more fuel on the fire”, he stressed.

Statements

RIYAD MANSOUR, Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine , noting that 15 Palestinians — including 4 children — have already been killed in 2023, underscored that “peace is still possible”, albeit less probable with every day that passes. “Our reality is not a fatality,” he stressed, but only if the Council and the international community take immediate, sustained and collective action, grounded in international law. Spotlighting the impunity enjoyed by those who violate the law and the collective punishment endured by those entitled to its protection, he said that Israel shows no respect, consideration or regard for anyone, and yet, demands it from everyone, even when breaching fundamental rules of international law. Questioning whether the problem lies in the international community’s positions or in the impunity that Israel enjoys, he asked who was held accountable for Israeli settlements; the killing and maiming of Palestinians; mass arbitrary arrests; and the withholding of hundreds of Palestinians bodies, preventing their families from burying their loved ones in dignity, sometimes for decades. “Give me one name,” he implored.

At the end of the Second World War, the international community decided to build an international law-based order, with two principles — the right of peoples to self-determination and the prohibition against the acquisition of land by force — at its heart, he continued. “Palestine exemplifies the denial of the former and the breach of the latter,” he said, adding that the Israeli Government openly states it will advance settlements and annexation. It does not recognize Palestinian rights anywhere but proclaims rights for its settlers everywhere. Further, it denies the Palestinian people’s very existence as a nation, banning the Palestinian flag in public spaces as the latest manifestation of this denial. Peace will not come from the negation of Palestinians’ existence, but from recognition of their plight and rights. “Whatever leverage you have, whatever tools are at your disposal, whatever influence you enjoy — they must be used now, or it will no longer matter later,” he stressed.

NAME TO COME ( Israel ) said the statement just delivered by the Permanent Observer of Palestine is yet another award-winning, dramatic charade of false victimization. Over and over again, the Council has heard that 2022 was the deadliest year ever for Palestinians. However, those number and statistics are not facts, but are instead based on a fundamentally flawed methodology of discrimination. Indeed, they vastly exaggerate Palestinian statistics, while minimizing and distorting Israeli numbers. Stressing that no steps are taken to verify or fact-check such information, he said such data also lack any context, and therefore result in a compilation of lies and half-truths. Outlining some examples, he said one of the civilians killed by Israeli security forces and listed today by the Palestinian delegate was in fact a terrorist who was openly targeting Israelis. Indeed, the vast majority of Palestinian fatalities and casualties are not civilians, but, instead, terrorists who were “neutralized in the midst of their acts of violence”.

Decrying the fact that such false numbers are fed to the Security Council before every meeting, he pledged to use all upcoming meetings to unpack the Palestinian representative’s lies and fabrications. Turning to another misleading and harmful statement, he said the representative alluded to a seemingly “innocent, non-toxic resolution” adopted recently in the General Assembly, requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice. In reality, that was a poisonous and one-sided text — one of more than a dozen adopted at the United Nations every year — whose aim is to destroy the Israeli State. Israel’s guilt was predetermined in the resolution’s language, and all that remains is for the Court to hand down a sentence. Unilateral steps must be met with unilateral steps, he emphasized, underlining that Israel is absolutely not the root of this conflict. Only the Palestinians’ constant rejectionism stands in the way of peace, he stressed, warning: “Supporting the Palestinians’ lies only serves to further escalate and inflame the situation on the ground.”

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), underscoring the need for de-escalation, expressed concern over the situation in the West Bank and condemned the recent terrorist attack, calling for urgent, tangible measures. Despite the challenges in the region, she spotlighted the Negev Forum Working Groups meeting, which brough together 150 representatives from across the Middle East. Reporting that the meeting turned out to be the largest gathering of Israeli and Arab Government officials since the Madrid Conference in 1991, she said that the Forum could provide new avenues for advancing the Israeli-Palestinian track. She went on to urge the return of the remains of the two captive Israelis held in Gaza, as well as the remains of others, including that of the Goldin family. Urging Member States to strengthen the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s (UNRWA) financial stability, she encouraged States to do everything in their power to advance regional peace and integration and support the most vulnerable regions.

NAME TO COME ( Albania ) decried the continued deterioration of the security situation and casualties in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem, as well as in Israel. He called on both sides to reverse this trend and protect the lives of civilians. Underscoring the urgent need to revive the political process and break the cycle of violence and terror, he deplored all loss of life, especially women and children. “All such acts should be properly investigated,” he stressed. Supporting Israel’s legitimate right to self-defence, he strongly condemned all acts of terror against Israel. Adding that no cause can justify terrorism, he condemned all forms of inflammatory rhetoric and incitement of violence. Stressing that “no peace has ever been built over hate speech”, he also voiced concern over the continuations of expansion of settlements and reiterated the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) said that, while the new Israeli Government could still contribute positively to stability in the Middle East, some of its early actions raise concerns about the prospect of peace — especially as it relates to the two-State solution. These developments include: the pledge to annex the occupied West Bank; the ban imposed on Palestinian flags in public spaces; the attempt to associate symbols of the Palestinian people with terrorism; the restrictions placed on the movement of Palestinian Authority officials; and the seizure of Palestinian tax revenue. While the price of peace is usually high, the cost of conflict “is not worth finding out”, he pointed out, expressing hope that the Israeli Government will see beyond short-term national considerations and invest time and effort in restoring trust with the Palestinian Authority for sustainable peace. Adding, however, that peace is “not a one-way activity”, he called on the Palestinian Authority to work with Israel and all actors to control the unauthorized use of violence by armed and militant groups, whose actions serve neither the cause of peace nor the ultimate aspiration of Palestinian Statehood.

MAN ( China ), calling the situation on the ground “a volcano that may erupt at any time”, stressed that only with rock-firm political will and concerted international efforts can the situation be prevented from spinning out of control. Underlining the importance of safeguarding all cultural and religious sites, he said the recent visit by the Israeli Minister to the Aqsa Mosque compound was a major cause for concern. Jordan’s custodianship over such sites must be supported and Israel in particular must end all acts of provocation. Noting the recent announcement of a serious of punitive measures to be imposed by Israel, he warned that they will send shockwaves through the entire Palestinian community and its civil society organizations. “Bullying will only […] diminish the prospects of a political solution,” he warned, calling for an end to all unilateral actions that undermine trust and escalate tensions. He also decried all acts of violence by any party, rejected the disproportionate use of force by security troops, called for an end to Israeli settlement-expansion and encouraged the full and urgent implementation a long-overdue two-State solution.

NAME TO COME ( United Kingdom ), noting that 2023 started with violence and instability, recalled the visit of his country’s Minister for the Middle East to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory where he underlined support to a two-State solution. He also recalled the Minister expressing opposition to unilateral actions, including the measures by Israel’s Government against the Palestinian Authority and the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to the status quo of Haram Al-Sharif and Jordan’s role as custodian of the holy sites. Leaders of both sides must promote a culture of peaceful coexistence. Turning to the desecration of 30 Christian graves on Mount Zion, he welcomed the swift condemnation by all sides of these acts. Also calling for Israel to exercise restraint in the use of live fire when protecting its security interests, he noted that, in the first three weeks of the year, 14 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli security forces, inducing 3 children.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ), stressing that the continuing tensions in and around the holy sites and the escalation of inflammatory rhetoric regarding those sites must end, condemned any violations that aim to change the historical and legal status quo of the city of Jerusalem, including the repeated storming of the Aqsa Mosque compound courtyard. These provocations could fuel violence and escalate the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he cautioned. Further, the demolitions of Palestinian properties and the forced displacement of people in Area C must be halted, he asserted, adding that, today, more than 1,200 Palestinians in Masafer Yatta live in fear due to the risk of forced removal from their homes. He also underscored that settlement activities — which have reached unprecedented levels — must stop. Pointing to reports that indicate that dozens of plans were approved to build thousands of new settlement units in areas such as Jerusalem, Hebron and the Jordan Valley, he said that these activities are coupled with rising levels of settler-related violence.

