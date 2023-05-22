United Nations Peacekeeping and Inside Out Project to Host Art Activation for Seventy-Fifth Anniversary in Times Square, New York, 26 May

NEW YORK, 22 May (Department of Peace Operations) — United Nations Peacekeeping is marking its 75th anniversary by participating in a special Inside Out art activation in New York’s historic Times Square to celebrate all those who work together in the cause of global peace.

The event, which will take place at 11 a.m. on 26 May, recognizes the efforts of United Nations peacekeepers and the communities they serve as they strive together to secure peace in some of the most fragile political and security environments.

The Inside Out Project, founded by artist JR to help communities around the world to stand up for what they believe in, has seen the participation of more than 500,000 people in 149 countries and territories, with more than 2,000 Actions created. Featuring large-scale photographs of New Yorkers, the Project first turned Times Square into a giant art gallery in 2013.

On this occasion, Inside Out’s famous black and white posters will cover the iconic space with portraits of United Nations peacekeepers, community members and other partners working for peace and progress.

“UN peacekeepers are ordinary people working in very difficult conditions to achieve extraordinary outcomes for the communities they serve. They risk their own lives to save and change the lives of others. This exhibition recognizes their contribution to the cause of peace in conflict zones around the world,” said the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

“We are not alone in our endeavours. Many partners work alongside us, including community members who inspire us with their resilience and determination to secure lasting peace. This event also acknowledges the importance of their contribution,” he added.

The United Nations is conducting a year-long global campaign, titled “Peace Begins with Me”, to honour the service and sacrifice of more than 2 million men and women who have served as peacekeepers under the United Nations flag since 1948. The Inside Out Action shares the faces and tells the story of these individuals who persevere in the face of adversity.

“We’re honoured to host United Nations Peacekeeping in Times Square — a place where art and important public dialogue can be positioned to engage up to 300,000 people in one single day — and continue to build on our collaborations with JR, which began one decade ago,” said Jean Cooney, director of Times Square Arts, which collaborates with artists and cultural institutions to experiment and engage with one of the world’s most iconic urban places.

Members of the public are called to join in at Duffy Square in Times Square to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of United Nations Peacekeeping and have their portrait taken in the Inside Out photo booth at the venue, adding their image to the art installation and their voice to the call for peace.

