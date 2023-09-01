Young Leaders, Activists, UN Messenger of Peace Michael Douglas to Headline Global Event for Day of Peace, 14 September

Speakers to Call for Urgent Action towards Sustainable Development Goals

The UN Department of Global Communications will host a youth event for the International Day of Peace on 14 September at 9:30 a.m. in Conference Room 4 at New York Headquarters.

Organized by the Department’s Education Outreach Section, the one-day event aims to provide a platform for young individuals to discuss the theme “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals”. It will serve as “a call to action that recognizes the urgent need for individual and collective responsibility to foster peace”, noted Maher Nasser, Director of the Department’s Outreach Division.

The event will mark the launch of a video featuring a new poem, “Peace Begins with Me”, which celebrates 75 years of UN peacekeeping. Produced by the Department of Peace Operations, the video brings together celebrities such as Michael Douglas and Nancy Ajram, as well as peacekeepers and community leaders around a global call for sustainable peace.

Distinguished keynote speakers who have dedicated their efforts to fostering global peace and advancing the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] will be delivering inspiring remarks during the event. The line-up of speakers includes Saad Amer, Xiye Bastida, Idris Brewster, Mariama Camara, DJ Cuppy, David He, Karimot Odebode and Niga Salam. Their invaluable experiences and insights will shed light on their endeavours in achieving the SDGs and promoting peace on a global scale.

In addition to captivating speeches, the event features a musical performance by the Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus; the debut of Mariama Camara’s Peace Collection fashion show, a cross-continental fashion collaboration uniting West African and Mexican artisans; and the official global unveiling of INFINITE — a digital artwork created by artist, architect and photographer Marco Conti Sikic as part of the UN SDG Action Campaign’s “UNITE TO ACT” series.

For more information on this event, please visit http://www.un.org/peaceday or write to sinobad@un.org. For media accreditation, please visit http://www.un.org/en/media/accreditation and express your interest through the online form https://forms.office.com/e/rdxp1XPQCK. The event will be webcast live and on demand at https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1n/k1nxm01cf7.