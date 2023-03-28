United Nations to Observe World Autism Awareness Day with Global Virtual Event Valuing Contributions of Autistic People Worldwide, 2 April

The United Nations will observe World Autism Awareness Day (2 April) with a global virtual event on the theme “Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All”. The event will take place virtually, on Sunday 2 April, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

The narrative around autism is gradually moving away from misconceptions of curing and converting autistic people to an inclusive approach focusing on accepting, supporting and involving autistic people, and embracing the concept of neurodiversity — the idea that people experience and interact with the world in many different ways and that there is no one “right” way.

The neurodiversity perspective allows us to recognize and appreciate the positive contributions that autistic people make to their families, communities and — beyond that — globally, including the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, our common blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

With four moderated panel discussions, this year’s World Autism Awareness Day observance will specifically explore the contributions autistic people make at home, at work, in the arts and in policymaking. It will also shed light on how the transformation in the narrative around neurodiversity can continue to be furthered in order to overcome barriers, improve the lives of autistic people everywhere and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event is organized by the United Nations Department of Global Communications and Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in close collaboration with the Institute of Neurodiversity, an organization established and run by neurodivergent people for neurodivergent people and allies. Based in Switzerland and with a presence in 14 countries, the Institute of Neurodiversity is working to help create a world where neurodivergent individuals feel accepted, represented, included, empowered and heard.

The virtual event will be streamed LIVE on webtv.un.org, as well as on the United Nations official YouTube account (@unitednations).

Registration is open via the United Nations World Autism Awareness Day webpage, at https://www.un.org/en/observances/autism-day.

Event contact: creative@un.org.