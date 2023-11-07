Fourth Committee Hears More Pleas for Humanitarian Truce in Gaza as Debate Concludes on Israeli Practices, Palestinian Rights

‘If You Want to Live, Destroy Hamas,’ Israel’s Representative Asserts

Speakers today urged respect for international humanitarian law — and upheld the two-State solution as the only sure path to peace in the Middle East — as the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) concluded its general debate on Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories.

Once again, delegates used the Committee as a platform to call for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, echoing the General Assembly’s resolution to that effect on 27 October following the Security Council’s failure to agree a position on the war that began one month ago today.

Saudi Arabia’s representative said that Israel must be held accountable for its wide-ranging crimes against Palestinian people, including the use of internationally prohibited weapons, the premeditated targeting of women and children and older persons, and attacks on schools and hospitals. He expressed support for an independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Plan, emphasizing that an aggression against Islamic holy sites will be a provocation against Muslims around the world.

Jordan’s representative said that Israel’s actions since 7 October constitute war crimes under the 1949 Geneva Convention. “This will never bring security or peace to Israel and its society,” he said, joining other speakers in demanding an immediate ceasefire. Qatar’s representative, noting the illegality of Israeli settlements, as well as Israeli obstructions to a process that would lead to a two-State solution, said that the General Assembly’s resolution of 27 October must be put into action.

Israel’s delegate, however, doubted that the United Nations would establish a committee to investigate the crimes committed by Hamas. But if it did, he added, it would deplore the 7 October assault on southern Israel — the “most horrific and extensive attack on Jews since the Holocaust” — and condemn rocket attacks into Israel from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen by Hamas, Hizbullah and other Iranian proxies. “If you want to live, destroy Hamas. If you want culture to continue and develop, destroy Hamas. If you want humanity to live, destroy Hamas. If you want to help mankind, destroy Hamas,” he said.

Syria’s representative, putting a spotlight on the Syrian Golan, called for an immediate cessation of Israeli settlement activity in all occupied territories. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation’s delegate said that Western countries bear a significant portion of responsibility for the current tragic situation.

The United States’ representative, while condemning Hamas for its acts of terror, said that Israel’s right to defend must be consistent with the international humanitarian law. A future vision for the region must centre around the two-State solution, he said, adding that one-sided resolutions seek to divide Member States at a time when they should be united.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene on Thursday, 9 November, at 10:00 a.m. to take action on draft resolutions on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories, among other items.

Israeli Practices and Settlement Activities Affecting Palestinian Rights

ESMAEIL BAGHAEI HAMANEH ( Iran ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the forced evictions through the systemic demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied territories constitute the most egregious gross violation of human rights. Condemning the Israeli regime for its determination to occupy more land and integrate it into other occupied areas, he urged support for the mandate of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories to raise awareness about illegal Israeli activities. He added that the illegal and inhumane land and sea blockade that has turned Gaza into the world’s largest open-air prison must be lifted immediately. As the collective conscience of the international community, the General Assembly should condemn Israeli aggression and adopt measures to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes. Underlining the urgency of a comprehensive action for reconstruction, he said that Israel should be compelled by the international community to pay its contribution and be held liable for its crimes.

HASANAIN HADI HASAN AL-DAHLAKI ( Iraq ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, said that Israel is openly flouting resolutions and human rights instruments. The international community must be firm in addressing this aggression, he said, rejecting that country’s racist laws and militant behaviours in its attempt to create a new reality. Ending the occupation and creating two States, with an independent and sovereign Palestinian State, is the only way to arrive at a just and lasting peace. Condemning the bombing of civilians, the large-scale detention of Palestinian people, the illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, as well as the destruction of schools and places of worship, he said that all obstacles placed in the path of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) must be lifted. Also condemning the occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, he said that Palestine must be given full-fledged membership within the United Nations.

FAHAD MOHAMMAD F M F ALAJMI ( Kuwait ), aligning himself with the Arab Group and the Gulf Cooperation Council, suggested that it would perhaps be wise to change the name of this agenda item from “Israeli practices” to “Israeli violations”. Spotlighting the genocide “seen before our very eyes”, he recalled that the League of Nations’ failure to protect international peace and security led to the creation of the United Nations. Now, the world cannot stand by, he said, asking those present whether they possess values or principles that transcend their political positions. Recalling Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard’s words that “the tyrant dies and his rule is over; the martyr dies and his rule begins,” he said that while opinions differ and fashions change, reality is immutable. “And the reality is that this cowardly entity is carrying out collective punishment,” he said, emphasizing the need to stop the killing, adding that “you have all seen the photos that would make stones cry”.

ABDULRAHMAN ABDULAZIZ F. A. AL-THANI ( Qatar ) aligning himself with the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab Group and the Non-Aligned Movement, said the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory has caused the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world. The targeting of residential communities, hospitals, schools and shelters for internally displaced persons constitutes “barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians”. This portends a dangerous repercussion on regional peace and security. The international community should protect affected Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip, he said, warning against the dangers of collective punishment and depopulating the northern part of Gaza. He also condemned the statement by the Minister of Heritage of Israel that a nuclear bomb be dropped on the Strip. Noting the illegality of Israeli settlements and obstruction of the two-State solution, and underscoring the importance of holy places including the Aqsa Mosque compound, he said that the General Assembly resolution of 27 October — calling for immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid — should be implemented.

MOHANNAD BAGHDADI ( Syria ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, said the right of self-defense — “a license given to Israel to continue killing Palestinians” — cannot apply in this case, as Israel was recognized as an occupying Power in an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice. Recent nuclear threats against Gaza made by Israeli officials are “evidence of the State terrorism practiced by the Israeli entity”. Turning to the Israeli occupation in the Syrian Golan, he condemned Israel for obstructing the construction of homes by Golan residents and demolishing houses. He also detailed cases of converting agricultural land into military areas and the disposal of radioactive waste which has reportedly led to increased health problems, including cancer. He called for an immediate and complete cessation of Israel’s ongoing construction and expansion of settlements throughout the occupied territories, including the Syrian Golan.

CARMEN ROSA RIOS ( Bolivia ) said that despite the United Nations Charter-enshrined goal of maintaining peace and security, self-determination and lasting peace have eluded the Palestinians. Since the end of the nineteenth century, year in and year out, the Palestinians have been displaced from their Indigenous lands. The United Nations has a debt to the Palestinian people, she said, adding that what was foreseen as a solution in 1947 has not benefited the Palestinians. Rather, it is Israel which has benefited, while also violating the Organization’s resolutions with impunity. Settlement expansion, land confiscation, demolition of Palestinian homes and restrictions on movement are a few examples of practices that affect Palestinians every day. Palestinian lives have the same value as any human life, she said, adding that the International Criminal Court must examine the crimes against humanity that are being committed.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) called on Israel, as the occupying Power, to fulfil its obligations under international law, restore basic services to Gaza, secure local communications, ensure unobstructed relief routes and cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza. Rejecting the forced displacement of the Palestinian population, he called for the immediate lifting of the evacuation order for northern Gaza. Behind the conflict in Gaza is the fact that Palestinian living space has been “squeezed to the limit” by more than 50 years of Israeli occupation, he said, adding that the continued expansion of settlement activity has made an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian State even more elusive. Escalating violence, a deteriorating humanitarian situation and spreading despair are constant reminders that the status quo in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is “unsustainable”, he said, calling on Israel to stop violating Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) and to “return to the right track of the two-State solution”.

AHMAD SAMIR FAHIM HABASHNEH ( Jordan ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, condemned the vile Israeli crimes in Gaza, particularly those in the Jabalia refugee camp and the Al‑Shifa hospital. The international community must deter Israel from committing further crimes against civilians. Israel’s actions since 7 October are war crimes under the 1949 Geneva Convention, he said, adding that “this will never bring security or peace to Israel and its society”. Pressure should also be placed on Israel to allow sufficient, predictable and sustainable humanitarian aid to enter Gaza alongside the resumption of vital services to civilians. Jordan will confront any targeting and displacement of civilians to neighbouring countries with “all our force and determination”. Demanding an immediate ceasefire, he rejected Israel’s characterization of its actions as self-defence. He condemned an Israeli Government Minister’s remarks about dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip as provocative, racist and inciteful, adding that such declarations are an admission that Israel is violating international law.

MARTHINUS CHRISTOFFEL JOHANNES VAN SCHALKWYK ( South Africa ), referring to the findings of various global human rights think tanks, said that Israel’s oppression is racial in its dimensions and intends to entrench the domination of Israelis over Palestinians. He condemned “Israel’s emboldened actions” to pursue its annexation agenda through increased and rapid settlement expansion in the West Bank, which endangers the two-State solution. Israeli settlements are a flagrant violation under international law and in direct contravention of resolution 2334 (2016), he said, expressing concern about “what is being described in Gaza as the only unfolding genocide that has been televised live”. Israel must be held legally and politically accountable for the structural violence and suffering its occupation inflicts on Palestinians, he said, adding that the international community has a responsibility to call for the immediate and unconditional end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.

FAYEE FAHAD M. AL KAHTANI ( Saudi Arabia ), associating himself with the Arab Group and the Non‑Aligned Movement, called for a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s military operations. Israel must be held accountable for its continuing wide-ranging crimes against Palestinian people, including the use of internationally prohibited weapons, the premeditated targeting of women and children and older persons, and attacks on schools and hospitals. Ensuring access for food, water, electricity for Gaza is a moral responsibility, and the international community must not discriminate on the basis of nationality and identity. Rejecting any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza and to force the crisis onto neighbouring countries, he expressed support for an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Plan. He also called for an end to the targeting of the Palestinian presence in Al Quds and the incursion of Israeli settlers into the Haram al‑Sharif, emphasizing that an aggression against Islamic holy sites will be a provocation against Muslims around the world.

GERSHON KEDAR ( Israel ) said that following Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israel, it would be a disgrace to those murdered and a dishonour to those taken hostage “if we were to carry on business as usual”. Despite the horrific slaughter of so many innocent Israelis, there are no expectations that the United Nations will establish a committee to investigate Hamas’ crimes. Rather, the Fourth Committee’s budget and time have been spent — for decades — in complete disregard of Hamas’ brutality against both Israelis and Palestinians, focusing solely on disseminating destructive Palestinian propaganda. He detailed the contents of a report that would be written were the United Nations to establish such a committee, and were its members to investigate Hamas’ war crimes in an objective manner “as befits a UN body”. Such a report would note that, this year, the committee “was presented with the clearest evidence it has seen of Hamas’ policies that systematically violate the human rights of the Israeli people in a manner many interlocutors see as akin to barbarism”.

Such a report, he continued, would deplore the attack on southern Israel on 7 October and note that the President of the Palestinian Authority has not condemned the “most horrific and extensive attack on Jews since the Holocaust”. It would also condemn the continued firing of rockets into areas populated by Israeli civilians from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen by Hamas, Hizbullah and other Iranian proxies. Further, it would deplore Iran’s active support and significant involvement in terror actions by Hamas, Hizbullah and the Houthis through financing, training and weapons proliferation. “That is what surely would have been written, were the United Nations to value the lives of Israelis and were a United Nations body to report accurately on the terrible events of 7 October in southern Israel.” Recalling the words of Solomon Mikhoels on the reasons to destroy fascism, he said that Israel’s message today is: “If you want to live, destroy Hamas. If you want culture to continue and develop, destroy Hamas. If you want humanity to live, destroy Hamas. If you want to help mankind, destroy Hamas.”

NISHIYAMA AKIRA ( Japan ) described the events in Israel and Palestine as terrible to behold and condemned Hamas’s attacks on Israel and its taking of hostages. He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages and urged the international community to never tolerate such heinous acts. The deteriorating humanitarian situation and repeated damage on hospitals, refugee camps, UN premises and other civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip is deeply concerning and underscores the need for food, water, electricity and fuel for civilians in Gaza. Japan fully supports immediate humanitarian pauses and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, having recently approved $10 million in response to the humanitarian flash appeal of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). He called for more support from all Member States and humanitarian partners. “The international community will need to work together to restore hope and pave a path towards a stable and durable peace in both Palestine and Israel,” he said.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said after 7 October, the world “must not return to the status quo where Hamas terrorizes Israel and uses Palestinian civilians as human shields and where violent extremist settlers terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank”. When the current crisis is over, the future vision must be centered around a two-State solution. Condemning Hamas’ acts of terror that seek to destroy Israel, he noted that Hamas never cared about the genuine needs or safety of the people it claims to represent. Lives of all civilians — Israelis and Palestinians — must be protected, he said, adding that Israel’s right to defend itself must be consistent with international humanitarian law. While Hamas operates within civilian areas, it creates an additional burden of responsibility on Israel to distinguish between terrorists and civilians, he added. Voicing concerns about an uptick in violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, he urged Israel to prevent these attacks and to work with the Palestinian Authority. One-sided resolutions on the current crisis are “purely rhetorical documents” and seek to divide Member States at times when they should be united, he added, expressing regret that several draft resolutions under consideration in the Fourth Committee are deeply flawed.

HIND JERBOUI ( Morocco ), aligning herself with the Arab Group, said that “the shadow of an unprecedented crisis” is hanging over today’s meeting amid the ongoing killing of civilians, targeting of refugee camps, bombing of civilian infrastructure, displacement of 1 million people and denial of food, water and electricity. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is untenable, she said, noting that Morocco has sent aid to the Palestinians. Rejecting any forced deportation, she expressed Morocco’s solidarity with the Palestinians and called for an independent Palestinian State to be established along the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. Calling for the commencement of a negotiation process that would lead to that goal, and recalling that Morocco leads the Al Quds Committee, she called for an end to any actions that would undermine the status quo of the holy city. If this political conflict were to become a religious conflict, it would have catastrophic consequences, she said, stressing that Jerusalem must be a city of peace.

ASHRAF A. O. HAMED ( Libya ), associating himself with the Arab Group and the Non-Aligned Movement, said that despite the challenges and crises their country faces, the Libyan people remain committed to the Palestinians’ just cause. Dramatic events in Gaza and the grave escalation in the region are natural consequences of the apartheid policies imposed by the occupying entity against the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Palestinians have a right to defend themselves against Israel’s flagrant and repetitive aggressions, which have been condemned by all religions. The double standards practiced by Western countries are clear to all those who value liberty, as such countries — who claim to preserve democratic and humanist values — support the occupier and its barbaric practices. “The children of Gaza do not have the same value as those of Ukraine for those States,” he said, demanding the immediate cessation of military operations.

MOHAMMAD ALI JARDALI ( Lebanon ) condemned the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the destruction and killing of civilians, many of which are women and children. “We should never allow justification of these crimes,” he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to forced displacements and deportation plans. Noting Israel’s refusal to cooperate with the Special Committee and preventing access into the occupied territories, he said that the Secretary-General’s report shows that Israeli practices reflect a deliberate and systematic policy without any accountability or resistance, aimed at creating a new geographic and demographic reality that will be detrimental to the Palestinians. These practices violate international law and relevant Security Council resolutions and they must change. He condemned the expansion by the occupying authorities of many settlements in the Syrian Golan and pillaging of natural resources as well as the continuous violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty. In the face of this bitter reality, the international community must break this vicious cycle, stop building settlements and comply with relevant Security Council resolutions, he said.

SHAIKHA ALJALAHMA ( Bahrain ), aligning herself with the Group of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, renewed a call for de-escalation and a ceasefire to advance the peace process and to fulfil the aspirations of the Palestinian people for an independent State. She urged for concerted efforts to end the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights and a withdrawal from all Arab territories occupied since 1967. Condemning the escalation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, she called upon the international community to unite against the killing of women, children, the elderly and civilians, as this only perpetuates anger and desire for revenge in future generations. The international community must also fulfil its responsibilities by responding to the General Assembly’s resolution calling for the humanitarian truce, she said, warning that continued escalation in Gaza would lead to a spiral of violence in the region.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) said that the conflict has entered a new and dangerous phase, with the full-scale ground operation by the Israeli armed forces accompanied by large-scale missile attacks and bombing of the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and refugee camps. In the West Bank, violence is escalating as a result of Israel’s continued settlement activity. References to the right to self-defence are not convincing in this instance, he said, also condemning Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan and shootings on Lebanon’s borders. This situation is the result of many years of stagnation in the Middle East peace process. Western countries bear the lion’s share of the responsibility for this tragic situation, he said, noting that the United States has undermined the Quartet and is continuing to promote its geopolitical interests while pushing Palestinians to reconcile. The dubious options offered to Palestinians are promoted by those who plan to plunge the Middle East into chaos. An immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is the priority, followed by a resumption of the political process, he said, adding that as a permanent member of the Security Council, his country is prepared to work actively towards these goals.

MARIAM EISA AL ALI ( United Arab Emirates ), aligning herself with the Gulf Cooperation Council and the statement to be delivered by the League of Arab States, said that while the people of Gaza are currently suffering a bloody war that targets civilians, the past two years have been the bloodiest in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the past two decades. Calling for an immediate cessation of this war and Israel’s policy of collective punishment, she also underlined the need for the safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid. Any attempt to forcibly evict Palestinians from their land might lead to a new Nakbah, she warned, reiterating the need to end settler violence. This is especially urgent during the olive harvest season in Palestine, which usually witnesses an uptick in such violence. She went on to underline the need to respect the legal and historic status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites, along with Jordan’s custodial role over the Aqsa Mosque compound.

NASRIA ELARDJA FLITTI, observer for the League of Arab States , aligning herself with the Arab Group, said that the events in Gaza are simply another episode in a violent series resulting from suffocating practices against the Palestinian people as the occupying authorities, with protection from some powers, seek to establish a new fait accompli in Palestine. The international community must take a firm stand against these practices. Noting the Security Council’s inability to shoulder its responsibilities, and the General Assembly’s recent historic decision, she said that Israel continues to ignore the will of the international community. Palestinian resistance cannot be described as terrorism, she said, adding that the international community should stop Israel’s war on Gaza, hold it accountable for its destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, put an end to its settlement activities and ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors.

Right of Reply

The observer for the State of Palestine , responding to Israel’s representative, recalled that the Human Rights Council has established the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel. However, Israel has constantly assailed that body and blocked its work. She also asked whether, by continually referencing Hamas and using hateful rhetoric, Israel will make the international community lose sight of the Palestinian people’s long struggle. The international community will not overlook these facts, she said, pointing to rallies around the world in support of a ceasefire and the people of Palestine. On threats by the Israeli officials “to wipe out Gaza” and “to drop a nuclear bomb,” she added: “One can only imagine what is said behind closed doors by the extremists”.

The representative of Iran said that portraying Israelis as innocent victims is part of the Israeli regime’s playbook. The actions taken by Palestine in resistance are solely determined by Palestinians themselves and are grounded in their right to self-determination. He added that blaming Hamas is a “flimsy excuse” for settlement and genocide. Iran is not involved in Palestine's response, he said, reaffirming support for Palestinians’ legitimate reactions aimed at realizing their rights to self-determination.