Clear Mandates, Better Resources Needed for Peacekeeping to Succeed in Increasingly Volatile World, Fourth Committee Hears

Speakers Also Stress Need to Work Closer with Stakeholders, Regional Bodies

Keeping peace in an increasingly polarized and dangerous world requires clear mandates, adequate resources and stronger cooperation with local stakeholders and regional organizations, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) heard today as its general debate on all aspects of United Nations peacekeeping operations continued.

More than 7,000 peacekeepers from Bangladesh are deployed in 10 peacekeeping missions around the globe, that country’s representative said, highlighting their discipline and professionalism. They face multifaceted challenges, including emerging geopolitical tensions, improvised explosive devices, attacks by armed groups and disinformation. Adequate resources are indispensable, he emphasized, including medical facilities plus the development of an integrated mitigation strategy to counter the threat of improvised explosive devices.

Poland’s representative said that geopolitical tensions and competition between permanent members of the Security Council are impeding the smooth extension of mission mandates. Peacekeeping operations must be allowed to fulfil their important tasks with no uncertainty about their future. Highlighting Poland’s experience in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and other missions, he said that mandates should be better tailored, with a greater focus on the safety and security of peacekeepers.

Along similar lines, the representative of Nepal — the second-largest troop- and police-contributing country after Bangladesh, with 6,300 personnel serving in all 12 UN peacekeeping missions — emphasized the importance of predictable resources through timely financial contributions by Member States. Peacekeeping has become more multifaceted, but it remains underfunded and under-resourced, he said, also stressing the importance of context-specific, pragmatic and well-resourced mandates as well as the timely development of exit strategies.

Sudan’s delegate cautioned that peacekeeping mandates should be in line with host countries’ aspirations. “Experience has shown us that if the mission does not rise up to the aspirations of the host community, it will negatively affect its credibility,” he said, adding that if missions fail to adhere to agreements made with host countries, it might be seen as interference in internal affairs.

The representative of Côte d’Ivoire, recalling that his country hosted a successful peacekeeping mission, was among several speakers who expressed concern over disinformation and misinformation campaigns, which are increasingly targeting United Nations personnel. Strategic communication and innovative approaches are needed to strengthen trust between missions and local stakeholders, he said.

Austria’s delegate highlighted ongoing peacekeeping reforms, saying that they should expand the toolbox available to missions. Globally networked multilateralism calls for a United Nations that works more strongly with regional and subregional organizations, he added. “The UN should be the leading entity to ensure that wherever needed, the right kind of boots on the ground will be able to serve peace, as quickly and effectively as possible,” he added.

Peacekeeping Operations

YASSINE SALAH ( Tunisia ), aligning himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, paid tribute to those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of peace and security. Expressing pride in the contributions of Tunisian peacekeepers, he said that they have participated in 25 peacekeeping operations altogether, including five currently. Highlighting the importance of women’s roles in peacekeeping, he said that all peacekeeping operations must be governed by the principles of the United Nations Charter. Stressing the need for specific and clear mandates, he added that role of the United Nations is paramount in ensuring the security of peacekeepers. Respect for human rights is crucial, he said, adding that women’s participation is necessary in dealing with vulnerable groups and supporting post-conflict peacebuilding processes.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ), noting that more than 7,000 peacekeepers from Bangladesh are deployed in 10 peacekeeping missions around the globe, said that they have earned recognition for their discipline, dedication, professionalism and effective mandate delivery. Peacekeeping operations remain one of the United Nations most effective tools in its endeavour to maintain international peace and security, he said, pointing to multifaceted challenges faced by peacekeeping missions, including emerging geopolitical tensions, improvised explosive devices, attacks by armed groups and disinformation. Adequate resources are indispensable for effective mandate delivery, he said, expressing support for the development of an integrated mitigation strategy and coordination framework to counter the threat of improvised explosive devices. He also emphasized the need to ensure the availability of medical facilities. Highlighting Bangladesh’s zero tolerance policy towards sexual exploitation, he said that his country has pledged to contribute $50,000 this year to the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

JUAN ANTONIO BENARD ESTRADA (Guatemala), aligning himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, condemned the assassination and other acts of violence against United Nations peacekeepers, emphasizing that it is the host State’s primary responsibility to ensure the safety and security of deployed personnel and United Nations assets. He expressed concern about repeated violations of status of forces agreements in various peace missions that restrict the mobility of peacekeepers and the fulfilment of their mandates. Underscoring the need to adequately equip peacekeeping operations, he called for the Peacebuilding Commission to continue in its role as a strategic advisory body to the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council to promote a coordinated and strategic approach to peacebuilding and peacekeeping, particularly in transitional situations. He further highlighted the importance of promoting women’s leadership in peacebuilding structures and in policy discussions going forward.

MATEUSZ SAKOWICZ ( Poland ), aligning himself with the European Union, warned that geopolitical tensions and competition between permanent members of the Security Council are impeding the smooth extension of mission mandates. Peacekeeping operations must be allowed to fulfil their important tasks without unnecessary uncertainty about their future. Highlighting Poland’s experience in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as well as the presence of Polish military observers in other operations, he said the peacekeeping sector must adapt to existing threats as well as to rapid evolution in the security environment. Mandates should be better tailored with a greater focus on the safety and security of peacekeepers, he said, adding that the international community should also tackle hybrid threats such as disinformation attacks against peace operations. Also stressing the importance of better coordination with UN civilian components on the ground, he voiced support for the Action for Peace and Action for Peace Plus initiatives as well as the European Union-United Nations strategic partnership in crisis management.

AMARA SHEIKH MOHAMMED SOWA ( Sierra Leone ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and recalling the past deployment of UN peacekeepers in his own country, said that peacekeeping operations should be reviewed in a holistic manner to incorporate a wide range of global operational, financial, humanitarian and other issues. On women in peacekeeping, he said that Sierra Leone has met the combined UN Military Experts on Mission and Staff Officers target of 30 per cent gender equity. In an era of rising insecurities and geopolitical tensions, peacekeeping missions must be provided with “a clearly defined mandate and adequate resources based on a realistic assessment of the situation”. Recalling the Secretary-General’s policy brief “A New Agenda for Peace”, he said that peace operations must be more integrated and should leverage the full range of civilian capacities and expertise across the United Nations.

ISATOU BADJIE (Gambia), aligning herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that despite setbacks, United Nations peacekeeping operations still unite Member States in their quest to address matters of international peace and security. Highlighting her Government’s contributions to peacekeeping efforts, she expressed commitment to the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) and Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+) initiatives, adding that stronger partnerships among Member States can improve peacekeeping operations. She warned against a deterioration of relations between some host countries and the Security Council, saying that if this trend is not reversed, it will not only allow room for disinformation, but also jeopardize the credibility of UN peacekeeping. She emphasized the role of politics in stemming this tide and urged the Council to foster harmonious and consultative discussions with host States when drafting mandates.

LUIS FELIPE LLOSA ( Peru ), noting that peacekeeping operations are conducted in hostile, remote and dangerous environments, said that Blue Helmets must discharge their duties amid a proliferation of armed groups, violent extremism and impunity. Peru’s policy on peacekeeping is based on its commitment to promoting a climate of peace at the regional, subregional and international levels. Protecting personnel and enhancing their capacity to conduct operations is crucial, he said, adding that it is necessary to ensure the full and equal participation of women in peacekeeping efforts. Women can facilitate coordination with communities affected by violence and establish close ties with civilian populations. Expressing support for the Department of Peace Operations’ gender parity strategy, he said that 18 per cent of Peru’s deployed personnel and 44 per cent of its missions experts are women. Underscoring the importance of regional cooperation networks, he said that Peru will cooperate with the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations on information exchange and best practices.

KIM IN CHOL ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) said that peacekeeping operations should be conducted based on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. However, decisions about the deployment of peacekeeping missions are made in the Security Council in accordance with “insidious political purposes”, reflecting high handedness, arbitrariness, interference and the domination of specific forces. The United Nations Command was established illegally by the United States and the Republic of Korea and it has nothing to do with the Organization in terms of its budget. Rather, it is a United States-led combined command that exists in violation of a relevant General Assembly resolution. “Its real purpose is to turn the Republic of Korea into its lasting military outpost and furthermore realize its ambition of a hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

MAMADOU MOUNSIR NDIAYE (Senegal), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed concern over the exponential increase in direct attacks on peacekeepers, including with improvised explosive devices, and called for a stronger response to the threat of those devices, particularly through the implementation of the independent strategic review requested by the Security Council. He reiterated Senegal’s commitment to accountability for all crimes committed against United Nations personnel, adding that it also fully aligns with the Organization’s zero tolerance policy for sexual abuse and exploitation committed by UN personnel. He also emphasized the need to respect and promote multilingualism in peace operations. He went on to say that resources must align with mandates, not the other way around, and called for a special positioning of Africa vis-a-vis United Nations policies and strategies to address conflicts through crisis prevention and resolution, including post-conflict reconstruction. Special political missions need to be strengthened as well, he added.

ALEXANDER MARSCHIK ( Austria ), aligning himself with the European Union, said that peacekeeping as a core function of the United Nations should not be diminished. Rather, the current reform process should expand the toolbox available to peacekeeping operations to meet today’s complex challenges and to create a menu of possible peacekeeping missions and operations from which to choose. “The UN should be the leading entity to ensure that wherever needed, the right kind of boots on the ground will be able to serve peace, as quickly and effectively as possible.” Strengthened partnerships is one key element, with Austria advocating for a new understanding of networked multilateralism on a global level. That would include a United Nations that coordinates and cooperates with regional and subregional organizations much more strongly. Regional or thematic organizations could be brought in as partners, each providing certain functions and roles, creating a mix where the best in each field participates and cooperates, he said.

AL-HARITH IDRISS AL-HARITH MOHAMED ( Sudan ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, called for more coordination between host countries, troop- and police-contributing countries and the United Nations. Peacekeeping operations must adhere carefully to agreements made with host countries; otherwise it is considered interference in internal affairs, which is contrary to the UN Charter. It is also crucial to differentiate between impartiality and complicity with militias, he said, adding that missions should not use force, nor should they be subjected to external pressure. Peacekeeping mandates should be adapted to the environment, realistic and in line with the host country’s aspirations. “Experience has shown us that if the mission does not rise up to the aspirations of the host community, it will negatively affect its credibility.” Mandates should prioritize the reality of the host country and not the vested interests of other countries. He went on to say that Sudan is keen on achieving stability and security in the region, and to that end, it will work with United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

KAUSHAL KISHOR RAY ( Nepal ) said that over the years, United Nations peacekeeping operations — which initially engaged in ceasefire monitoring — have become multidimensional and multifaceted, yet they remain underfunded and under-resourced. Nepal is the second-largest troop- and police-contributing country, with 6,300 personnel serving in 12 peacekeeping missions. Nepal supports the integration of peacebuilding and prevention strategies, he said, emphasizing the need for context-specific, pragmatic and achievable mandates that are supported with adequate human, financial, logistics and technological resources. Warning that national caveats prevent timely and appropriate responses to urgency in the field, he called on Member States to abandon this practice for the effectiveness of the peacekeeping operation. He further stressed the importance of timely development of exit strategies, evacuation plans and transitions, emphasizing the importance of predictable resources through timely financial contributions by Member States.

JOAQUIM JOSÉ COSTA CHAVES (Timor-Leste), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, condemned the indiscriminate violence and killings of civilians in conflicts in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, South-East Asia and other parts of the world and called for an immediate ceasefire to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to civilians. All parties must comply with international humanitarian law and refrain from targeting civilians, avoid using human shields and refrain from disproportionate attacks that could cause further civilian harm. Peacekeeping operations must be able to adapt quickly to different challenges and perform multifunctional peacebuilding tasks while executing their mandates, he added. Therefore, adequate planning, management and financial support, as well as sufficient time, resources and technological support, are critical. He also reiterated Timor-Leste’s commitments to gender equality in peacekeeping operations.

TIÉMOKO MORIKO ( Côte d’Ivoire ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, called peacekeeping a concrete manifestation of a collective commitment to support political processes and promote human rights. Recalling that Côte d’Ivoire hosted a peacekeeping operation that was deemed to have been a success, he said that his country will always be there to support regional and international peace efforts. The challenges facing peacekeeping operations call for continued adjustments, he noted, welcoming major reforms initiated by the Secretary-General to enhance the safety and security of deployed personnel. Stressing the need to ensure the full participation of women and young people, he said that Côte d’Ivoire has undertaken several reforms to reinforce the position of women in the national peace and security architecture. Expressing concern about the hate speech as well as disinformation and misinformation campaigns increasingly targeting United Nations personnel, he called for strategic communication and innovative approaches to strengthen trust between missions and local stakeholders.

MARC-ALAIN STRITT ( Switzerland ) said that only an inclusive political settlement, acceptable to all parties concerned and based on genuine social justice and full respect for human rights, will enable peace to be restored and consolidated. Pointing to the departure and transition of peacekeeping missions in Mali and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said that the key goal is to prevent a resurgence of violence and ensure that national authorities assume their responsibilities for protecting civilians. “Obstacles imposed by certain parties on United Nations missions cannot be tolerated,” he said, adding that more needs to be done to support the performance of peace operations. In this context, he recalled that the Comprehensive Planning and Performance Assessment System makes missions more effective and therefore more accepted. On partnerships, he said that predictable, sustainable and flexible funding for African Union-led peace support operations offers new possibilities that must be explored. He pledged Switzerland’s support for such efforts, notably in the Security Council.

ANA PAULA ZACARIAS (Portugal), aligning herself with the European Union, said: “It is always the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers — of all our women and men on the ground, be they military, police, corrections officers or civilians — that really makes an impact on the ground.” She emphasized the need to generate efficient and specialized capabilities to tackle new and emerging threats and to ensure both operational success and the safety and security of peacekeepers. She also highlighted the need to develop communication strategies from the outset when peacekeeping missions are deployed, and not just as an afterthought or in reply to disinformation. She went on to note Portugal’s increasing deployment of female peacekeepers, saying they have helped to inspire and empower women in host countries while also ensuring successful engagement with the population.

ANDREAS LØVOLD ( Norway ) said that although the days of large integrated United Nations peacekeeping missions might have passed, the inherent value of the comprehensive approach they represent should not be lost, especially in situations where the political environment is not conducive to peace. “Lasting peace cannot be achieved nor sustained by military engagement alone,” she said, emphasizing that the Security Council must ensure that the primacy of politics remains a central tenet of peace operations. Cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations must be strengthened, she continued. The African Union is a special case in point, as most UN peacekeeping missions operate in African countries. She supported the establishment of a mechanism through which AU-led peace support operations, authorized by the Council, would have access to United Nations assessed contributions on a case-by-case basis.

ANDREEA MOCANU ( Romania ), aligning herself with the European Union, highlighted the role played by peacekeeping missions in creating ecosystems conducive to peace processes, defusing potential tensions and protecting civilians. Monitoring human rights and reporting violations remains key for peacekeeping missions. She expressed concern about decreasing trust in missions as well as the impact of mercenaries and transnational criminal groups on the safety of peacekeepers. On gender, she noted that Romania co-chaired this year’s Global Network of National Focal Points for Women, Peace and Security and called on Member States to join that network to implement the commitments of Security Council resolution 1325 (2000). She further stressed that a whole-of-UN-ecosystem approach is required to address a disproportionate volume of disinformation which UN missions are being confronted with.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ (El Salvador), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that discussions within the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations should aim at thinking critically about the impact of peacekeeping missions on the ground and the challenges they face. She hoped that its next session will see the adoption of proposals and recommendations that are practical, relevant, and forward-looking in order to increase the United Nations peacekeeping capacity. The search for sustainable and lasting solutions to conflicts must guide the design and deployment of peacekeeping operations, she said, condemning attacks on peacekeeping personnel and emphasizing the importance of improving medical care to reduce casualties.

CARLOS AMORÍN ( Uruguay ) said that the protection of civilians in armed conflict is inextricably linked to the women, peace and security agenda. Uruguay is implementing its first national action plan in this regard, he said, adding that its armed forces are implementing an innovative project to overcome obstacles which hinder the deployment of women as well as family limitations which affect women’s ability to be deployed. It is crucial to correct negative conceptions about peacekeeping operations as well as negative gender stereotypes, he said. Turning to the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting to be held in Ghana in December, he said that it will be useful for tackling Africa’s specific peace and security challenges. It will also be a useful platform for promoting international cooperation to strengthen peacekeeping capacities and raise awareness of regional dynamics, he said.

MOHANNAD BAGHDADI ( Syria ), aligning himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that peacekeeping operations must adhere to the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty of States and the non-interference in their internal affairs. Deploying a peacekeeping operation requires obtaining the prior consent of the host country. He reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to cooperate with the two missions deployed in Syria, with the Government providing facilities and facilitating troop movements. On the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he condemned the Israeli occupation authorities for targeting civilian sites in violation of disengagement agreements. He further emphasized the need for the United Nations to distinguish between minor violations by Syria and significant violations by Israel, such as aerial attacks and threats to citizens through leaflets. He further pointed out that Israel’s occupation has necessitated three peacekeeping missions, straining the Organization’s budget and resources.

AMAR BENDJAMA (Algeria), emphasizing that conflict prevention mechanisms should be enhanced, said that many casualties among civilians and peacekeepers are due to terrorist attacks. The presence of peacekeeping operations is being questioned in some extremely violent contexts in which there is no peace to keep. That calls for a new generation of peace enforcement missions and counter-terrorist operations led by a regional force. He warned against the politicization of peacekeeping operations, which should remain a neutral tool for maintaining peace and security. In addition, the United Nations should ensure that peacekeeping operations have independent contacts with civil society, thus improving the Organization’s assessment of situations on the ground. Missions should also be proactive in implementing their mandates, he added.

SHAMSURI BIN NOORDIN ( Malaysia ) said that since 1960, 40,000 male and female Malaysian peacekeepers have served in 38 peacekeeping missions globally. Currently, 867 Malaysian peacekeepers from the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Police serve in five peacekeeping mission operations and one special political mission. The country’s most significant concentration of peacekeepers is serving in South Lebanon with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Malaysia strongly believes in the critical role that training plays in ensuring effective peacekeeping, he continued. To enhance missions’ effectiveness in common tactics, techniques and procedures, in accordance with United Nations doctrine, the Malaysian Armed Forces has co-hosted the Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise: Exercise Keris Aman 23 with the United States Indo-Pacific Command, with personnel from more than 19 partner nations participating. The Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre remains a premier training centre in the region, he added.

ENKHBOLD VORSHILOV ( Mongolia ) said that as a peace-loving country, Mongolia is positively engaged with the United Nations and intends to increase its contribution to peacekeeping operations. It maintains four specialized military units in Level II of the United Nations Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System and hopes the Department of Peace Operations will soon deploy these capabilities. Recognizing the importance of the full, effective and meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping operations, he said that to implement resolution 1325 (2000), Mongolia has increased its female participation in peacekeeping operations to a level at which it now ranks in the top ten among troop-contributing countries. It will continue to increase its women’s deployment until it reaches a 15 per cent target by 2027, as set by the UN Gender Parity Strategy.

HOANG NGUYEN NGUYEN ( Viet Nam ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said that Viet Nam has filled several positions within UN peacekeeping missions in Africa. It plans more deployments this year to the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) and United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). With peacekeepers being deployed in deteriorating and complex environments where they face asymmetrical threats, Member States must invest more resources to improve their safety and security. He also underscored the role of strategic communications in fostering mutual understanding and garnering trust and support. Viet Nam fully supports the UN’s efforts to build a truly global partnership for peacekeeping, he said, spotlighting his country’s ambition to achieve a high ratio of women peacekeepers in the coming years.

The representative of Japan said one way to make the Organization’s peacekeeping operations more effective is to ensure a coherent political strategy that anchors all peacekeeping stakeholders. This includes a solid partnership and a shared political strategy between the host State and the mission. Another element is laying down an appropriate mandate, with the Security Council issuing clear, focused, sequenced, prioritized and achievable mandates. A third element is enhanced pre-deployment trainings, including capacity-building support. To steadily fulfil their mandates, each peacekeeping unit and all personnel must have sufficient capabilities, including the knowledge of how to counter misinformation and disinformation as well as new threats such as improvised explosive devices. Japan remains committed to providing capacity-building support to troop- and police-contributing countries through bilateral cooperation and contributions to UN-led programmes such as the Triangular Partnership Programme, he added.

Right of Reply

The representative of Israel , speaking in exercise of the right of reply and responding to Syria’s statement, emphasized that Israel has a duty of self-defence. Sites in Syria which have been, or might have been, attacked by Israel were strategic elements of Syria’s military infrastructure which enabled the transfer of military hardware to Hizbullah, a terrorist organization whose single aim is to destroy Israel and kill as many Israelis as possible, he said.