Speakers Raise Concerns about Draft Text on Peace and Space Technology as Fourth Committee Resumes Debate on Outer Space Issues

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) resumed its general debate on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space, with some speakers expressing concern about a draft resolution titled “Space technology for promoting peace” (document A/C.4/78/L.5), which is being put forward by the Russian Federation.

Canada’s representative, also speaking also on behalf of Australia and New Zealand, said that the Russian Federation violated the consensus procedure by introducing a resolution to the Committee without its first being discussed by the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. Abandoning the consensus approach will do irreparable harm to the Outer Space Committee, she warned.

Switzerland’s delegate, in the same vein, said that the Russian Federation did not follow the consensual processes and requested that the text be revised.

The Russian Federation’s representative, speaking in exercise of the right of reply, countered that Western countries have decided collectively to use civilian space systems for military purposes and confrontations. They cannot acknowledge the political importance of using such systems to promote peace, but instead criticize his delegation’s text, he said.

The United States’ representative cautioned that Member States should not discuss matters beyond the Fourth Committee’s mandate. “We have achieved so much in this Committee, not through brinksmanship or voting, but through consensus,” she said.

Other speakers highlighted their countries’ accomplishments in space exploration and emphasized the importance of international cooperation, including in the Outer Space Committee. Several argued that the growing number of space actors should prompt stronger outer space regulations.

India’s representative highlighted his country’s most recent successes in space — the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon's south pole and the launch of the Aditya L1 solar observatory mission, which will enhance understanding of solar activities.

China’s delegate said that order in outer space should be maintained through the framework of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, also known as the Outer Space Treaty, regardless of how space activities may evolve or whether they are conducted by governmental or non-governmental entities.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday, 27 October, to conclude its general debate on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and to take action on related draft resolutions.

International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space

PACEY PARKER ( Canada ), speaking also on behalf of Australia and New Zealand , said that the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space remains the primary UN body for discussing the peaceful uses of outer space. Over the past six decades, the membership of the Outer Space Committee has grown from 18 founding members to 102, which underscores the increased desire of States to preserve outer space for peaceful purposes. This success rests on the Outer Space Committee’s approach to consensus, respect for procedure and the Vienna Spirit. She added that the draft resolution titled “Space science and technology for promoting peace”, put forward by the Russian Federation, represents a break from consensus procedure. Never has a substantive text on the peaceful uses of outer space been introduced in the Committee without first being discussed by the Outer Space Committee. Abandoning the consensus approach will do irreparable harm to the Outer Space Committee at a time when collaboration on space issues is needed more than ever, she said.

Noting the multi-use nature of space systems, she said that a competitive commercial space sector drives technological advancements with both space and Earth applications, leading to spin-off benefits and important technology that saves lives. Pointing to the complementary roles of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) and the Fourth Committee in ensuring that human activity in outer space is safe, secure and sustainable, she said that the focus of discussion in the Fourth Committee should be on the safety and long-term sustainability of outer space activities, rather than security issues.

Mr. MUNGANDI ( Zambia ), commending the tireless efforts of the United Nations to ensure that outer space is used for the benefit of all humans, said that Member States must study potential and existing threats to space systems, including those arising from Earth or space activities. Today’s generation must leave space for the benefit of future generations, he said, adding that space should not become an avenue for war. Stressing the importance of capacity-building and assistance in space technologies for least-developed countries, he said that Zambia is investing in satellite technology, including the launch of a low Earth orbit Internet service that will enhance connectivity in rural areas. This will impact education and agriculture while also improving the delivery of Government and digital economy services, he said.

NITISH BIRDI ( India ) said that his country, which has been pursuing its space activities for more than five decades, achieved a major milestone in August with the soft landing of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole. In addition, India launched its first solar observatory mission, Aditya L1, which is on its way to its destination some 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. That project will enhance understanding of solar activities. India pursues bilateral and multilateral relations with other States in the peaceful uses of outer space, having signed more than 260 space cooperation documents with 61 countries. In addition, the Government of India has announced space sector reforms to allow greater participation by private actors in space exploration. Given the entry of more players, and to enhance the safety and security of all space assets, the international legal framework for outer space activities must be strengthened, he said, adding: “We believe that international consultations and consensus on these issues are very essential at this juncture”.

Ms. ARCHINARD ( Switzerland ), noting the increasing number of private and public players in outer space, said new models of multisector financing are enabling the development of space technologies and activities. These opportunities are also bringing forth challenges which require stronger global governance of space. In acknowledgement of this, Switzerland has updated its space policy to focus on ensuring the security, stability and sustainability of outer space, anchored in international collaboration. For its part, the Outer Space Committee must consider the recommendations set out in the Secretary-General’s policy brief “For All Humanity: The Future of Outer Space Governance”. On the draft resolution concerning space science and technology for promoting peace, she said that while it deals with substantive issues, the usual consensual processes were not followed. She requested that its initiators reconsider the text.

Ms. AL RASHDI ( Oman ) urged the international community to reinforce international cooperation and increase investments in space-related endeavours. Such investments should be inclusive and enable all Member States to reap the benefits. To strengthen space capabilities, Oman has established a space centre to train astronauts and offer space exploration education. Its proactive approach to collaboration and knowledge-sharing has included a meeting this month that brought together more than 150 States, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, to foster regional and international cooperation among universities and to build strategic alliances. In January 2024, Oman will host the Middle East Space Conference to raise awareness of ongoing developments in the region in the field of space and attract additional investments in space applications.

LILIANA VERÓNICA BAÑOS MÜLLER ( El Salvador ), noting the unprecedented diversification and development in the space sector, emphasized the unique role of the Outer Space Committee. Its membership has increased to 102, which shows the level of international attention given to its invaluable work. Stressing the importance of equal access to space for all countries, regardless of scientific or economic development, she said that space technology must not become another sphere for inequality. Further, space science can help sustainable development by combating climate change and food insecurity and promoting risk adaptation. She highlighted the role of the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER), adding that the use of information obtained in space is pivotal to ensuring a whole-of-cycle approach to disaster management.

Ms. LIM ( Singapore ), aligning herself with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said that Member States should work together to preserve outer space as a peaceful environment for the conduct of space activities. In this regard, Singapore is actively engaged in discussions on rules, principles and standards for space activities, aiming to establish guidelines which ensure safety and responsible conduct in outer space. As an emerging spacefaring nation, Singapore is strengthening cooperation with international partners and expanding its local space ecosystem, she said, pointing in this regard to the launch of the flagship Space Technology Development Programme to develop space capabilities. Additionally, a startup called Central Zero, spun off from the National University of Singapore, is launching the Speqtral-1 satellite to showcase global quantum-safe encryption solutions, she said.

FAYEE FAHAD M. AL KAHTANI ( Saudi Arabia ) called on the international community to pool efforts to ensure the peaceful use of outer space. Saudi Arabia has been striving to join spacefaring nations and has ratified relevant treaties and conventions, he said, commending the work of the Outer Space Committee. Saudi Arabia’s space policy focuses on innovation, building human capital and bolstering national security. A national space agency, established in 2018 to organize the country’s satellite and communications systems, strengthens space infrastructure and works to develop space missions. During its presidency of the Group of 20, Saudi Arabia launched initiatives to strengthen cooperation on space matters among that entity’s members. It also launched a training programme for astronauts on space missions, he added.

CAITLIN POLING ( United States ) said that the Outer Space Committee has spent the past six decades working tirelessly to foster international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space to benefit all of humanity. Highlighting the ongoing initiatives implemented by that Committee, including Guidelines for the Long-Term Sustainability of Outer Space Activities, she said that its activities were a true testament to its continued relevance and importance. Member States should not engage in discussions about matters beyond the Fourth Committee’s long-standing mandate, she warned. “We have achieved so much in this Committee, not through brinksmanship or voting, but through consensus,” she said, emphasizing that consensus and the Vienna Spirit encourage Member States to work through their differences and find a path forward.

KUSANO YUTA ( Japan ) said that with the number of space actors growing, countries must conduct their space activities in a responsible manner. Given the expanding scope of space activities, a set of principles needs to be developed to enhance the governance of outer space. On international cooperation in outer space endeavours, he said that Japan recently updated its space policy with an emphasis on global partnerships in shaping space norms. Japan has also been a steadfast contributor to the International Space Station, extending its support until 2030, with the Kibo module facilitating satellite opportunities for emerging space nations. In the field of space science, Japan launched the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, while the Martian Moons eXploration mission is due to launch in 2024. He further detailed the launch of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon and initiatives on regional cooperation and capacity-building.

Mr. KEDAR ( Israel ), expressing unwavering commitment to peaceful uses of outer space and to its obligations under relevant United Nations treaties, reaffirmed Israel’s willingness to cooperate with other nations in space activities. Highlighting its successful involvement in the Artemis-1 mission, he said that his country is promoting cutting-edge technologies. Recently, it initiated a request for information processes to identify additional opportunities within the Israeli space ecosystem to contribute to upcoming Artemis missions. Highlighting the importance of space exploration in addressing regional challenges, including climate change, food insecurity and disaster management, he said that Israel is preparing to publish joint research results with the United Arab Emirates on the Venus satellite, alongside other avenues of cooperation with Azerbaijan, United States and India.

IBRAHIM AL QASIM ( United Arab Emirates ), noting that outer space remains “a frontier of boundless possibilities”, underscored the significance of international cooperation in its peaceful uses. His country, in collaboration with international partners, has established various space exploration programmes and embarked on missions to the International Space Station, the Moon, Mars and the asteroid belt. In this regard, he pointed to a six-month mission on the International Space Station by Emirati astronauts, during which they conducted more than 200 experiments in collaboration with international space agencies and universities worldwide. Stressing the significance of space capabilities in addressing global challenges, he said that his country harnesses satellite data to map the impact of extreme weather events. Outer space must be used responsibly and transparently to prevent an arms race, he added.

BERNARD MABEBA ( South Africa ) said his country is committed to be a responsible user of the space environment by ensuring that all public and private sector activities are conducted in accordance with national legislation, relevant international treaties and appropriate international best practices. Highlighting South Africa’s focus on extending the benefits of space technology to all of Africa through the pursuit of cooperative activities with other States on the continent, he said that space technology can fast-track the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as Agenda 2063 on the African continent. Space technology impacts a broad range of issues, such as water, climate change, satellite technology and disaster risk management, which are deeply intertwined with the three pillars of sustainment development. Any attempt to develop space for reasons inconsistent with maintenance of international peace and security is unacceptable, he said, expressing support for negotiating a multilateral treaty on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

FNU AHIDJO ( Cameroon ) said that space technology provides essential tools for addressing developmental challenges and has the potential to support the advancement of countries and regions worldwide. He commended the international community’s efforts to promote the peaceful, equitable and rational use of space and highlighted the significance of the African space strategy, which integrates space activities into the broader development agenda. However, this promising outlook has been darkened by the increasing trend toward the militarization of space, the potential for an arms race and the proliferation of space debris, he continued. In this regard, he called upon Member States to “give a deep consideration” to universal access to space on equal terms and the principle of non-appropriation of outer space, together with the development of norms and laws to address emerging issues.

MA YUANCHUN ( China ) said that the Outer Space Committee is increasingly valued as a unique platform, as shown by the steady growth in its membership. Highlighting the need for improved governance frameworks, she said that regulation of commercial space flights and the risk of fragmentation of international space law warrant more attention. The space divide has not narrowed, she said, underscoring the special needs of developing countries in technical exchange and capacity-building. The international community needs to maintain order in outer space, underpinned by an Outer Space Treaty, no matter how space activity and innovation might evolve or who conducts space activities, whether Governmental or non-governmental entities. Noting that the Outer Space Committee is a multilateral and intergovernmental platform with the broadest participation, she said that while non-governmental processes could be complementary to some extent, they should not disrupt that Committee’s role as the main platform.

ERIKA HELENA CAMPOS ( Brazil ) said that outer space must be explored in a way that increases people’s prosperity, security and well-being. Noting that international cooperation is a key element of the Brazilian space policy, she said that the benefits of space technologies and their spin-offs should be made widely available, particularly to the developing countries. Brazil attaches great importance to the safety and security of outer space, she said, stressing the important role of working groups and groups of experts in discussing the prevention of an arms race in outer space. Attention should be given to the idea of turning the Guidelines for the Long-term Sustainability of Outer Space Activities into a treaty, she added.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ), noting that almost 40 per cent of Sustainable Development Goals would benefit directly from data obtained from space, recalled that the “Space 2030” Agenda establishes a global commitment to using outer space in a peaceful and sustainable manner. Pointing to capacity-building initiatives undertaken by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) to support developing countries, she said that Costa Rica is participating in a project on space law for new space actors. In November, Costa Rica will host a meeting of a technical advisory commission to assess ways to strengthen the regulatory framework, including the registration of space objects. She stressed the importance of equitable gender representation in negotiations on space mechanisms, adding that the Outer Space Committee’s working groups must include women of all nationalities.

TENNA MISGANA TEMESGEN ( Ethiopia ), emphasizing the need for a strong multilateral framework that includes the voices of emerging spacefaring countries, said that the sustainability of space can only be achieved through full respect for the fair and mutual benefit of all nations. Developing countries continue to face technical and financial problems in benefiting from space technology, he said, adding that robust international cooperation is essential to ensure they can meaningfully engage in exploration of outer space for sustainable development. Capacity-building is crucial in that regard, he added, welcoming a decision by the African Union Commission to make space activity a flagship project of Agenda 2063. All States, but especially those with major space capabilities, must ensure that there is no arms race in outer space, he added.

Right of Reply

The representative of the Russian Federation , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, responded to the remarks made by Canada and Switzerland about draft resolutions being considered first by the Outer Space Committee. In 2022, when Switzerland submitted a text to that Committee for consideration, the Russian Federation made constructive proposals which Western countries refused to discuss for politicized reasons. Despite this, the Russian Federation agreed with the text to uphold the tradition of adopting outer space resolutions by consensus. Switzerland’s remarks today were thus an example of double standards, he said.

Turning to Canada’s remarks, he said that his delegation’s draft resolution is aimed at promoting peaceful civilian uses of space technology. However, some countries have collectively decided to utilize civilian space systems, including commercial ones, for military purposes and in military confrontations. They are unwilling to acknowledge the political importance of using civilian space systems to promote peace and instead criticize the Russian Federation’s text, he said.