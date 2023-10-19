Fourth Committee, Concluding Debate on Information Matters, Approves Draft Texts on UN Communications, Press Freedom

Speakers Spar over Use of Misinformation When Conflict Rages

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), acting without a vote, approved two draft resolutions today, focused on press freedom, access to information in developing States and the work of the Department of Global Communications, as it concluded its debate on questions related to information.

By the terms of “Information in the service of humanity”, contained in the report on the forty-fifth session of the Committee on Information (document A/78/21, chapter IV, p.11), the General Assembly would urge all countries and organizations concerned to step up assistance to develop communication infrastructures and capabilities in developing countries, with a view to reducing disparities in information flows. It would also urge States and organizations to ensure the free and effective performance of journalists’ professional tasks and condemn all attacks against them.

Through the terms of “United Nations global communications policies and activities”, contained in the same report (document A/78/21, chapter IV, p.13), the Assembly would underline the need to reform the Department of Global Communications, taking into account the priorities set out by the Committee on Information and in consultation with Member States. It would also express concerns about the exponential spread of disinformation and misinformation, thereby increasing the need for the dissemination of factual, clear, accessible, multilingual and science-based information.

By the same text, the Assembly would urge the Department to recommend that the United Nations system consistently use, in its communications, the terminology of resolutions adopted by the General Assembly and observe the principle of impartiality. It would also request the Department to explore options for delivering daily press releases in all six official UN languages.

Prior to the action, the Committee concluded its three-day consideration of questions related to information, with speakers emphasizing the destructive impact of disinformation and propaganda, often in the context of ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Ukraine’s representative accused the Russian Federation of instrumentalizing language to make false narratives and to shift the responsibility for the conflict onto her country. In this regard, she urged the use of “precise wording that would leave no room for manipulation and speculations about the nature and the parties to the conflict”. The Russian Federation’s delegate, in turn, said that his country — “since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine” — is the target of an information war that boils down to a “one-sided, pro-Western interpretation of events” and the total repression of pro-Russian media outlets in the West.

Israel’s representative said Hamas is using media to spread fake news — and that media outlets which promote Hamas’s lies are complicit in its jihad war. For his part, the observer for the State of Palestine said Israel is waging a campaign to dehumanize Palestinians — one that has found its way not only into media coverage, but also into certain speeches at the United Nations.

Several delegates suggested ways to better tackle online disinformation. Australia’s representative requested the United Nations to address the full spectrum of information manipulation challenges, while the United Kingdom’s speaker said misinformation and disinformation must be confronted in a way that respects freedom of expression. For his part, the representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie said that a diversity of contexts requires a multilingual approach to combating disinformation, including by expanding access to objective and reliable information in different languages on UN digital platforms.

Questions Relating to Information

HELENA NDAPEWA KUZEE ( Namibia ) stressed the role and responsibility of the Department of Global Communications, especially at a time when scepticism is rife about the work of the United Nations. In particular, she highlighted the need to provide accurate accounts of dire humanitarian situations around the world in various conflict zones. Commending the many easily accessible and frequently updated platforms through which the Department communicates, she expressed concern about the way misinformation and disinformation campaigns are destabilizing societies around the world. Given this scenario, the proposed code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms will be extremely useful in countering shortcomings in the information space. Also commending the work of the United Nations information centres around the world, she called for strengthened advocacy on the values of the United Nations Charter.

REBECCA SUZANNE BRYANT ( Australia ), noting that global information integrity is declining at a rapid pace, expressed deep concern about threats posed by information manipulation which are propelled by new technology, such as artificial intelligence and inauthentic amplification. In this regard, she pointed to the worrying global information architecture, including foreign media ownership, algorithm manipulation, journalist intimidation and the geopolitical gaming of digital communications infrastructure, which can lead to power imbalances and foreign coercion. Coordinated amplification of disinformation within multilateral forums, including the United Nations, should also not be overlooked. Detailing the Government of Australia’s approach to countering information threats, she highlighted an open and transparent environment, with a diversity of views underpinned by access to accurate information. Going forward, the United Nations should not only focus on the effects of countering disinformation, but to take on the full spectrum of information manipulation challenges, she said.

ANASTASIIA TOKARSKA ( Ukraine ), aligning herself with the European Union, urged the Department to put the protection of information integrity at the top of its priority list, as some States see a benefit in using information as a weapon. Pointing to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, she said that that country is instrumentalizing language not only to make false narratives, but also to shift the responsibility for the conflict onto the side that is under attack. In this regard, she urged the use of “precise wording that would leave no room for manipulation and speculations about the nature and the parties to the conflict”. Terms such as “armed conflict in Ukraine” create “a comfortable silence around the aggressor State,” she said, adding that relevant UN resolutions and statements by the Secretary-General should be the only source for language used in the Organization’s official communications and documents.

JEAN LUC NGOUAMBE WOUAGA ( Cameroon ), praising the work of the United Nations information centres, said it is essential to counter the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech, especially on digital platforms. Commending the Department’s communications approach on climate issues, he said that it highlights the importance of scientific data while giving hope about concrete solutions. Calling for more visibility for this work, he said that the content could be adapted to each environment to ensure stronger ownership and awareness among the public. Traditional means such as television, radio and the written press are still important for reaching people around the world, he said, also noting the need to reach out to young people. Linguistic parity must be respected in all of the Organization’s communication outlets and documents, he added.

SARAH AHMED AHMED AL-MASHEHARI ( Yemen ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said that smooth communication is essential for social stability and international cooperation. Hate speech, xenophobia and Islamophobia threaten international peace, she said, also noting their negative impact on social justice. This is especially true in the case of new media technologies that are shaping public life, she said, calling for a constructive dialogue on this question. She also called for stronger systems for verifying facts before publication. Citing Israel’s assault on Palestine as an example, she said that to interrupt access to water, electricity and food is to deprive the people of Gaza of essentials and to subject them to crimes against humanity. She went on to call for capacity-building and training to overcome the digital divide.

MUNGO WOODIFIELD ( United Kingdom ), noting that Member States have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the United Nations as a source of trusted information, expressed concern about the spread of misinformation about the Organization by some Member States. Such misinformation, involving peacekeeping missions, impedes the implementation of their mandates. He added that the Russian Federation is conducting a disinformation campaign that has degraded the level of discussion at the Security Council. In response, the United Kingdom will counter this and expose information when possible. Turning to online platforms, he supported the development of a UN code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms. However, while it is crucial to counter misinformation and disinformation, it must be done in a way that respects freedom of expression. “We must do more to tackle the widening the digital divide,” he added, encouraging the promotion of digital literacy for equitable access to quality information.

Ms. GUZIK DUNO ( Mexico ), aligning himself with the Group of Friends of Spanish, said that much remains to be done to ensure multilingualism in the Department’s work. Soon, the Fifth Committee will consider proposals to improve the availability of press releases in all official languages, but without the necessary budget allocations, statements about the importance of multilingualism will be merely lip service. He also called for more data analysis in combating hate speech and disinformation, saying that this could be particularly useful in locations that host peacekeeping missions. Further, data analysis should also inform decisions on what content to put in what language. Spanish speakers are the second biggest linguistic group that consults the Organization’s news websites, he said, emphasizing that this demand for information must lead to more supply.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ), aligning himself with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 77 and China, said that freedom of opinion and expression in Myanmar has been in a grave crisis since the illegal military coup in 2021. The junta has restricted access to information while imposing censorship and Internet restrictions, alongside surveillance activities and disinformation campaigns. Since the coup, at least 156 journalists were arrested and several journalists killed, he said, adding: “The international community should not let the junta silence the voices of media professionals.” In these circumstances, citizen journalists and social media activists remain a beacon of hope, he said, calling for international attention and support to amplify their voices. The military coup has demolished progress towards the free flow of reliable information in Myanmar, he said, urging the United Nations to take a strong stance against these injustices.

REUT SHAPIR BEN NAFTALY ( Israel ) said that on October 7, when Hamas terrorists came to her country to slaughter, rape, kidnap and burn people alive, they proudly live-streamed their atrocities on social media. Israel is at war and it is waging battles in the digital space. Through its propaganda, Hamas is using media to spread fake news and terrorize civilians. Media outlets that promote Hamas’s lies are complicit in its jihad war, she said, adding that when a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfired and hit the Al-Ahli hospital, the world swallowed Hamas’ lies. Even after the evidence showed otherwise, anti-Israel disinformation continued to be reported. Commending the UN’s Holocaust outreach programme, she said that the Holocaust remains a living memory and that the programme must continue, given an unprecedented level of antisemitism in recent days.

FEDOR K. STRZHIZHOVSKIY ( Russian Federation ) expressed support for the Secretary-General’s initiatives, including ongoing work on a code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms. It is important to ensure that all Member States can contribute to these initiatives, thus avoiding pro-Western domination. On the question of regulating digital platforms, he said that discussions should be based on mutual respect and equality among States. He drew attention to “the ongoing information war against the Russian Federation launched since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine,” which boils down to a “one-sided, pro-Western interpretation of events” and the total repression of pro-Russian media outlets in the West. Citing recent incidents in which Russian journalists were deported and media licenses suspended, he called for an objective assessment, emphasizing that those who engage in such actions cannot lecture others in international bodies, especially at the United Nations.

CARMEN ROSA RIOS ( Bolivia ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Friends of Spanish and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said that the unprecedented speed at which information flows affects societies at every level. Noting that the radio, television and written media have been reinvented, she said that information is an essential source for decision-making. Any individual can publish content online and erroneous news can affect public policy and promote hate, she said, calling for digital literacy. Information and communications technology has empowered women, offering them platforms to share their perspectives in ways that were unthinkable in the past. However, online technologies have also led to new forms of abuse that disproportionately affect women. A gender perspective is therefore crucial for the management of information and communications technology. Further, promoting multilingualism means promoting equality and respect, she said, adding that the International Court of Justice should incorporate Spanish into its work.

Ms. TURNBULL ( Canada ) said that in the wake of the devastating explosion at a hospital in Gaza, “we have heard in the halls of these United Nations vastly different narratives of who was responsible, based on different sources of information”. More than 8 million people had turned to the UN’s English-language Instagram account alone, she noted, underlining the importance of the Department’s work with regard to information integrity. Sharing concerns around the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation, which can incite discrimination and violence by creating division in societies both online and offline, she said that it is important to ensure that citizens are equipped with the skills needed to critically assess online information. Reiterating Canada’s support for the multilingual nature of the United Nations’ work — “a lubricant of multilateral diplomacy” — she noted that Canadians speak over 200 different languages, including more than 70 distinct indigenous languages.

MARTHINUS CHRISTOFFEL JOHANNES VAN SCHALKWYK ( South Africa ) urged the Department to strengthen the network of UN information centres and to provide global audiences with clear, reliable and impartial information about the Organization’s work in a time when disinformation threatens to further fuel conflict and spread acrimony. Noting the Department’s activation of crisis communication cells, he said that it is important to focus on such issues as conflict situations and climate change. The statistics in the Secretary-General’s report reveal growing public interest in the UN’s work, he continued, emphasizing the need for greater visibility to enhance understanding of the Organization’s decisions and their impact on ordinary people. He further welcomed the initiatives of the Department, including the Africa Renewal platform that features women Permanent Representatives from Africa, the launch of a section on the UN website aimed at countering disinformation and the honouring of a Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera who was killed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Mr. AL-THANI ( Qatar ), expressing concern about the developments in the Gaza Strip and condemning the policy of collective punishment, called for a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors. Stressing the importance of reliable information, he said that United Nations information centres have a vital role to play. The Department’s work must be transparent and neutral and its programming on the Palestinian issue must cast light on “the oldest cause of the United Nations”. Stressing the need to ensure language parity, he welcomed progress on the Arabic section of the UN website. Noting that the archives of the United Nations represent the heritage of humankind, he welcomed the digitalization of the historic documents. Qatar’s financial contributions to this project will make it easier to consult these documents online, he added.

MAJED S. F. BAMYA, Observer for the State of Palestine , said that Israel is conducting a campaign to dehumanize Palestinians. That dehumanization narrative has found its way not only into media coverage, but also certain speeches within international fora, including the United Nations. “I do not know why our families would not feel pain like others,” he said, emphasizing the pain and suffering of Palestinian families amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Noting that some double standards seem to apply to this conflict, he said that some governments, mostly in the West, struggle to articulate a clear and coherent position based on international law. “Do not believe what you are seeing on your television,” he said, accusing Israel of silencing voices of dissent on the Internet. He went on to call on the Department to do more to highlight “the epic human suffering in Gaza” and to raise the United Nations’ voice in defence of the UN Charter, humanitarian principles and human rights.

NASRIA ELARDJA FLITTI, League of Arab States , highlighting the Department’s responsibility in shaping public opinion, noted its many pioneering initiatives to raise awareness about issues in the Arab region and looked forward to further mutual coordination. Highlighting the role of United Nations communications in shaping minds and fighting fabricated news, she said that the confusion spread by misinformation and disinformation is destabilizing. The Department must prioritize raising awareness about the suffering of people living under the yoke of colonialism, especially the Palestinian people, through regular reports from specialized agencies. Comparing the intense coverage of the Ukraine crisis to limited coverage of the question of Palestine, she said that audiovisual and written media are key in the Arab region, especially in remote areas.

Mr. NKALWO, International Organization of La Francophonie , said that despite remarkable efforts to develop resources and communication supports in several languages, significant disparities persist between the use of English and the five other official UN languages. Visuals and banners that accompanied the Action Weekend and the SDG Summit worryingly illustrated this trend towards monolingualism, he said, calling for the adoption of the Strategic Action Framework for Multilingualism. The diversity of contexts requires a multilingual approach to combating disinformation, including by expanding access to objective and reliable information in different languages on UN digital platforms. The Department should also develop a culture based on multilingual teams capable of leading campaigns and multi-stakeholder processes dedicated to promoting information integrity. He further urged the UN to capitalize on the know-how of fact-checkers in various languages and strengthen their collaboration.

Action

The Committee then approved, without a vote, draft resolution A, “Information in the service of humanity”, contained in the report of the forty-fifth session of the Committee on Information (document A/78/21, chapter IV, p.11) and draft resolution B, “United Nations global communications policies and activities”, contained in the same report (document A/78/21, chapter IV, p.13).

Right of Reply

The representative of Ukraine , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that the Russian Federation’s statement was a part of the “regular Russian technique where the aggressor pretends to be the victim”. Vladlen Tatarsky, a journalist whom the Russian Federation mentioned, is an illustration of that country’s glorification of criminals. The international community must remain vigilant against war crimes and crimes against humanity, she added.

The representative of Israel said that she proudly represents a country whose officials do not think twice before condemning the loss of civilian lives, unlike the Palestinian Authority, which does not. She rejected the Palestinian representative’s claim that dehumanization is the first tool of war, saying that the first tool of war used by Hamas was thousands of rockets. She added that the Palestinian representative had better not reference the Holocaust.

The representative of Cyprus , replying to the Russian Federation’s statement, said that the deportation of a journalist from Cyprus was due to national security concerns related to his individual’s activities.