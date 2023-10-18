Fourth Committee Approves Draft Decision on Gibraltar, Resumes General Debate on Information Matters

Information integrity is crucial for transforming a digitally divided world into a knowledge society, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) heard today as it continued its general debate on questions relating to information, while also approving — without a vote — a draft decision concerning the Non-Self-Governing Territory of Gibraltar.

By the terms of “Question of Gibraltar” (document A/C.4/78/L.3), the General Assembly would urge the Governments of Spain and the United Kingdom to reach a definitive solution and take note of the United Kingdom’s desire to continue with the trilateral Forum for Dialogue. It would also take note of Spain’s position that that Forum no longer exists and should be replaced with a new mechanism for local cooperation in which the people of the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar are represented.

Prior to taking action, the Committee heard from Joseph Garcia, Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar, who spoke on behalf of the recently re-elected Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Raymond Picardo. Recalling that for 60 years, Gibraltar’s elected representatives have come before the United Nations advocating for self-determination, he said that Gibraltarians are “separate and distinct people from the administering Power”.

Rejecting Spain’s claim over the Territory, he said that Gibraltar cannot be transferred from one colonial power to another. He warned against a “recolonization” process and emphasizing the Territory’s wish to be removed from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories.

The Committee debated the situations in the 16 other Non-Self-Governing Territories earlier this month, but postponed its consideration of Gibraltar pending elections which took place there on 12 October.

On day two of the Committee’s general debate on information matters, speakers highlighted the Department of Global Communications’ role in providing timely and accurate information about the UN’s activities and pressing global issues, and to do so in multiple languages.

Argentina’s delegate recommended that the Department should move beyond a culture of translation where English is taken as the starting point, towards a truly multilingual culture. He urged the Secretariat to allocate resources and staffing to ensure parity for all six of the Organization’s official languages.

Haiti’s representative said that mastering host countries’ local languages is a key factor for the success of UN missions, while delegates from police- and troop-contributing countries, such as Bangladesh and Nepal, urged the Department to combat rising anti-UN sentiments in places where UN peacekeepers are deployed.

Portugal’s delegate called for “a healthier diet” of reliable sources and “more exercise” in searching for credible and independent news sources, while Greece’s representative highlighted the threat posed by the use of malicious artificial intelligence for terrorism and cyberattacks.

Algeria’s representative said that information disseminated by the Department must be neutral, credible and realistic, and that its press releases must honestly reflect the positions of Member States. El Salvador’s speaker suggested that the Department can help to dispel negative stereotypes about migrants and diasporas.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Thursday, 19 October, to continue its consideration of questions relating to information.

Decolonization

JOSEPH GARCIA, Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar , said that in the 60 years since Gibraltar’s elected representatives first appeared before the United Nations advocating for self-determination, nothing has happened. “The UN has simply looked the other way,” he said, emphasizing the Territory’s will to be removed from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. “The administering Power has publicly said it supports us in working towards this goal.” Gibraltar looks to former colonies for their support and guidance along its path towards decolonization, he said, welcoming a visiting mission from the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and requesting that it engage formally with the Territory’s Government.

Gibraltar is a multicultural society and Gibraltarians are “separate and distinct people from the administering Power”, he said, rejecting Spain’s claim over the Territory. Highlighting Gibraltar’s significant economic impact on its neighbouring region, particularly in terms of employment and trade, he said that the Territory and the United Kingdom are collaborating on a treaty to protect its economic relationship with the European Union and Spain. Gibraltar cannot be transferred from an existing colonial power to a new one, he said, warning against a “recolonization” process. In conclusion, he urged the UN and the Fourth Committee to map out a path for Gibraltar’s decolonization.

Action

The Committee, acting without a vote, then approved the draft decision entitled “Question of Gibraltar” (document A/C.4/78/L.3).

Questions Relating to Information

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) commended the Department for its proactive efforts to bolster social media and urged it to explore resource mobilization strategies to bridge digital divides. Partnerships with civil society are essential to enhance UN outreach, while Resident Coordinators can improve effectiveness of United Nations Information Centres. Applauding the Department’s collaboration with the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, he urged greater efforts to enlighten young people about critical global issues, including violent extremism and hate speech. As a troop-contributing country, Sri Lanka places great importance on effectively disseminating information about United Nations peacekeeping operations, which can inspire confidence and reinforce the essential work of UN peacekeepers, he added.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China as well as the Group of Friends of Spanish, highlighted the importance of providing information in all official languages, as well as the need to support and preserve Indigenous languages. Calling for strategies to combat misinformation and disinformation, she noted that her country is creating a holistic framework for communication, based on evidence, science, data and protection of human rights. The proposed UN code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms is a step in the right direction, she said, also underscoring the need to incorporate a gender perspective into all communication activities. Highlighting the dangers of online violence, especially as it impacts women and girls, she pointed to her country’s policy initiatives to fight hate speech. All States must protect their journalists and the plurality of their media, even in conflict situations, she added.

ABUZIED SHAMSELDIN AHMED MOHAMED ( Sudan ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that technological developments give rise to unprecedented challenges, which require collective action “in the spirit of responsibility, cooperation and mutual respect”. The use of technology and artificial intelligence to incite hatred, extremism and intolerance threatens social cohesion. While it is difficult to find neutral media, far from any mercantile goals, there is a need for the media to show transparency and justice, in line with the noble charter of journalism. Sudan wishes to see the Department of Global Communications play a greater role in casting light on international humanitarian law and violations of human rights by militia rebels and armed groups, he said, adding that the right to freedom of expression must be balanced with the promotion and protection of people’s rights.

MOHAMMAD REZA SAHRAEI ( Iran ), condemning actions that exacerbate racism and violence against Palestinians and citing misinformation’s role in “the brutality and barbarism of the Israeli occupying regime”, urged the Department to send missions to the area to broadcast the global response to the Palestinian situation. He further expressed concern about the rise of intolerance and hatred against Islam and Muslims globally and called on the Department to increase public awareness and advocacy efforts against Islamophobia and to observe March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. On multilingualism, he expressed support for content availability in languages beyond the UN’s six official languages, highlighting the importance of including the Persian language, spoken by over 120 million people worldwide. He further emphasized the need to bridge the digital divide between developed and developing countries as well as to provide developing nations with an equal share of active participation in social media platforms, an aim that should be supported by the Department.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, noted that the audience for the Department’s communication activities is growing. The proliferation of misinformation and disinformation about climate change, food prices and geopolitical conflicts is fuelling hate speech and xenophobia. The Department must raise awareness about humanitarian needs in Gaza and the situation of the Rohingyas in Myanmar, in addition to more stories and multimedia features on climate action tailored to the needs of climate-vulnerable countries. Noting rising anti-UN sentiments in countries that host peacekeeping missions, he said it is vital to combat misleading propaganda against troops. The Department must also engage with peacekeeping support and do more to publicize the work of the Peacebuilding Commission.

Mr. ALSAMMAK ( Iraq ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the media has a responsibility to promote dialogue, peace, justice and mutual respect, especially when covering crimes of extremism and terrorism. Iraq is convinced of the importance of accepting other people’s opinions in line with the law, as there is a need to fight extremism and to ensure that terrorist groups cannot use social networks to spread their ideology. To this end, Iraq wants the United Nations to step up its media role and address inciteful activities that seek to spread hatred, violence and discord. He further said that Iraq and its people can adapt to the changes posed by technology in their pursuit of “sustainable development while preserving international peace and security”.

JOAN MARGARITA CEDANO ( Dominican Republic ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and with the Group of Friends of Spanish, highlighted the Department’s response to such pressing challenges as climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and particularly commended the activation of a crisis communications centre for the UN response in Haiti. “We would encourage the Department to maintain its efforts in these areas and indeed to strengthen them.” She also encouraged the Department to continue to spread information about the UN’s activities in as many languages as possible, considering linguistic and cultural diversity and varying levels of digital development in different countries. The promotion of international cooperation and capacity-building programs in communication technology, particularly in developing nations, can be another priority for the Department, she added.

GBOLIÉ DÉSIRÉ WULFRAN IPO ( Côte d’Ivoire ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, stressed the importance of “fact-based, timely, targeted, clear, accessible, multilingual science-based information” across all platforms. Stressing the need for equitable use of all the official languages of the United Nations, he said that the Department must also provide Member States with working documents in real time in all six languages. While information and communications technology has given rise to much hope, it is also often used maliciously to amplify the dissemination of fake news and misinformation, he said, welcoming initiatives to promote safety and confidence in the digital environment. Calling for an open digital world with full respect for data protection and privacy, he said it is crucial to close an ever-deepening digital divide among States.

AMINATA OUATTARA CISSE ( Burkina Faso ) said that the arrival of new information communication technologies and the expansion of renewable energy have revolutionized access to information, thereby diversifying the stakeholders and channels by which information is disseminated, the governance of which is not free of consequences. These two facets are a double-edged sword, which, when used well, strengthen social, cultural and political links. Otherwise, they are a tool for evil, manipulation and instrumentalization of groups and the source of conflict. Burkina Faso encourages Member States to reach a consensus on the negotiations to a binding instrument on the use of information and communications technology (ICT) for criminal purposes “for the good and safety of all our people”. Turning to the United Nations Information Centre in Burkina Faso, she wished for the return of its activities in the country’s local languages.

JEAN CLAUDE MANZERI NGONDO ( Congo ), pointing to the growing influence of misinformation, hate speech, nationalism and intolerance in today’s information landscape, stressed the need for codes of conduct. Recognizing linguistic diversity and the varying levels of development among Member States, he stressed the importance of the equality of official languages and non-discrimination between them. Multilingualism reinforces sovereignty and equal participation of Member States in international discussions, he said, encouraging the Department to ensure equal usage of all official UN languages on the Secretariat’s websites. He further called on the Department to continue using traditional means of communication, such as television, radio and the written word, to ensure broader access to information, considering limited Internet access in developing countries.

Ms. AL RASHDI ( Oman ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said that the noble message of the United Nations is not always heard properly around the world, especially in the Middle East. The Department needs to use both traditional and new media to raise awareness, as this is crucial to promote positive conduct and respect for diversity. The media in Oman has been strengthening a sense of responsibility among citizens, enabling them to combat extremist ideas, she said, noting their role during the COVID‑19 pandemic in refuting rumours and providing accurate, reliable information. Omani media also provide a platform for opinions and discussing legislation and policy, she said, stressing the importance of combating hate speech and Islamophobia.

ANDREEA MOCANU ( Romania ), aligning herself with the European Union, said information and access to information are global goods. In July, her Government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a training for journalists and public communicators from Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, South Africa, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Namibia, Ghana and Nigeria on building resilience to disinformation in a changing communication environment. On the future UN code of conduct on the integrity of public information, Romania provided a platform to shed light on misinformation and disinformation at the recent Climate Change and Maritime Ecosystem panel within the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum 2023. Turning to the Middle East, she called on Member States, the Secretariat and Special Rapporteurs present in other Committees of the General Assembly to speak out against antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and hate speech of all kinds.

MAXIMILIANO JAVIER ALVAREZ ( Argentina ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Friends of Spanish, said that the United Nations should be positioned as a source of information for the global public good and a tool to fight erroneous information in different domains such as climate change and hate speech. Argentina encourages the Secretariat to continue on this path in a process of close consultation with Member States. Moreover, the Department should continue to advance from a culture of translation, where English is taken as the starting point, towards a truly multilingual culture. On allocation of resources, he urged the Secretariat to ensure that all six of the Organization’s official languages enjoy equal standing, including in staffing matters.

JORGE EDUARDO FERREIRA SILVA ARANDA ( Portugal ), aligning himself with the European Union and the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries, said it is vital to raise awareness of what people are “digesting” from the media, encourage “a healthier diet” of reliable sources and “do more exercise” by searching for credible and independent news sources as a response to toxic information ecosystems. In this regard, Portugal supports the Department’s development of a code of conduct on digital platforms. He commended the Department’s promotion of peacekeeping operations, adding, however, that it should play a fundamental role by devising a comprehensive communication strategy. He went on to encourage the Department to continue to use Portuguese in UN documents and communications.

FAISAL SAEED M. ALAKLABI ( Saudi Arabia ), stressing that information plays a crucial role in promoting a culture of peace and freedom, said his Government’s economic, social and cultural messaging is focused on its comprehensive reforms aimed at reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. In addition to enabling financial inclusiveness and prosperity, Saudi Arabia is also focusing on cultural and artistic efforts such as movies and new museums. It is investing in its talented people and developing its human capacity. Calling on the Department to ensure that information is credible and accurate, he said the spread of misinformation and disinformation must be combated. Also calling for the use of Arabic in the work of the Organization, he said multilingualism is a United Nations value. Stressing the need to raise awareness on the Palestinian struggle, he said that the United Nations must play an important role in fighting hatred and violence.

ISMAÏL MERABET ( Algeria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, called the Department of Global Communications the fairest and most credible source of information from which all the world’s media gets information about the Organization’s work. The information that it disseminates must be neutral, credible and realistic, and free of discrimination. Moreover, its press releases must honestly reflect the positions and reactions of Member States. He called on the Department once again to investigate the complaints Algeria has made in the past about improper coverage and to pay more attention “to avoid such issues which give wrong news to the world”. He went on to say that the Department’s efforts to strengthen equality between the Organization’s six official languages must continue in consonance with relevant UN resolutions on multilingualism, in addition to a fair distribution of financial resources.

GERARDO PEÑALVER PORTAL ( Cuba ) underscored the significance of maintaining traditional media outlets — in addition to modern information and communication technologies — to ensure broad accessibility. He also drew attention to the negative effects of the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba’s efforts to improve its digital infrastructure and provide Internet access to its citizens. Expressing strong concerns about the United States’ use of cyberspace as a means to subvert the constitutional order in Cuba, he said that digital platforms are being financed to propagate ideological content aimed at destabilizing his country’s Government. He further condemned “the permanent aggression by the United States against Cuba on television”, emphasizing that the use of communication technologies must be fully compatible with the principles of international law, the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty of States.

CHRISTOPHER PIERRE ( Haiti ) said that mastering the local and official languages of host countries is a major determining factor for the success of UN missions and a considerable asset for the implementation of their mandates. He encouraged the Department and the Committee on Information to promote dialogue with major global partners, including academia, civil society, educators and young people. “The world of tomorrow belongs to young people and the future of the United Nations depends on them,” he said, adding that Haiti is still awaiting a response to its request to be included in the Committee on Information.

AYA YOSHIDA ( Japan ) recognized how pervasive misinformation and disinformation have grown, spreading false narratives, inspiring violence and hindering achievement of the SDGs. “Our online landscape is at risk,” she said, noting that the United NationsInformation Centres inspire hope by directly engaging with citizens in 134 languages. As the face of the Organization in North-East Asia, the United Nations Information Centre in Tokyo carries out the important task of informing the public about the indispensable work of the Organization, including the code of conduct. She further noted that, as of 20 September 2023, more than 155 Japanese companies have joined the SDG Media Compact, leveraging the power of the media in support of climate action.

YOUSSEF EL MEZOUAGHI ( Morocco ), noting the economic, security and energy challenges confronting the world, said that social media, while indispensable, has become a platform for propaganda and hate speech. As multilingualism is a core value of the Organization, the Department must continue to reach audiences in the six official languages, as well as others including Hindi and Kiswahili. Noting the impact of misinformation on UN peacekeepers, he commended the Service and Sacrifice campaign, which thanks police- and troop-contributing countries. Highlighting the exemplary work of the United Nations Information Centre in Rabat, he said that the Department must continue to reach audiences in developing countries by using traditional media. The proposed code of conduct will be essential for tackling hate speech and xenophobia on digital platforms, he added.

KAUSHAL KISHOR RAY ( Nepal ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, commended the Department’s work in disseminating accurate and reliable information to a wider audience, including through the expansion of the Verified campaign, which demonstrates the Department’s adaptability and dedication. Noting that wider support for the SDGs and the climate agenda remain paramount to Nepal, he welcomed the Department’s consistent effort to lead the narrative and mobilize action on these comprehensive global issues, while praising the Act Now campaign. Growing misinformation and disinformation, especially on online platforms, is a matter of huge concern, he said, drawing attention to the misuse of digital platforms to spread hate against UN peacekeeping missions and humanitarian operations. In this regard, he highlighted the Service and Sacrifice campaign, which has significantly enhanced public recognition of the invaluable contributions of peacekeepers. He went on to encourage the Department to produce more content in the Nepali language.

MOHAMAD SHAHIR SABARUDIN ( Malaysia ), aligning himself with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 77 and China, said that global demand for accurate information in an era of misinformation proliferation must be addressed. He voiced concern about Israel’s disinformation campaign regarding its aggression against the Palestinians. Pointing to the emergence of “new forms of racism”, he warned of “an alarming trend of hatred, discrimination and acts of violence” against Muslims. “We are appalled by the legitimization of these acts under the guise of human rights.” In this regard, he called for the promotion of narratives and messages that foster tolerance, peaceful coexistence and interfaith and cultural harmony. He went on to urge the Department to intensify its efforts in disseminating factual and objective information, while stressing the importance of mainstreaming multilingualism in all UN activities.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Friends of Spanish, said that for the proposed code of conduct on digital platforms to be successful, all relevant stakeholders must take ownership of the drafting process. El Salvador therefore supports intergovernmental consultations on the topic so that people, groups and organizations can contribute. She encouraged the Department to support Member States and the Organization to tackle all forms of discrimination, stigmatization, hate speech, negative stereotypes and distorted narratives that generate negative perceptions about migrants and diasporas. There is a need to promote public discourse on migrants as agents of sustainable development, she emphasized.

SANITA PAVĻUTA-DESLANDES ( Latvia ), aligning herself with the European Union, said that the Department’s main strength is the ability to deliver precise, facts-based and reliable information. Accusing the Russian Federation and affiliated groups of spreading “massive disinformation”, she urged Member States to protect the information environment from manipulation and, in this regard, welcomed a code of conduct on public information integrity. “We must seek for a greater transparency and responsibility of online platforms in curbing information manipulation,” she said, outlining Latvia’s progress in imposing accountability and transparency requirements on such platforms. She also drew attention to the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online, which is open for new members, and underscored the role of information literacy in building resilient societies.

EVANGELOS SEKERIS ( Greece ), stressing that human rights should be placed in the epicentre of all communication efforts, said that media freedom is crucial in informing people around the world. Noting that Greece is Chair of the Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists, he said that there can be no media freedom where journalists’ safety is compromised. The international community must combat impunity for crimes against journalists, he said, adding that undermining their work hampers efforts to create inclusive and peaceful knowledge societies and democracies. Women journalists and media workers are especially vulnerable, he emphasized. Also noting the use of artificial intelligence to promote misinformation and disinformation campaigns, he voiced concern about the malicious use of such tools for terrorist criminal purposes and potential cyberattacks. Greece is taking steps to improve media literacy in order to help its citizens recognize and critically evaluate disinformation, he added.

Right of Reply

The representative of Israel , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that it was quite ironic to hear Iran’s delegate talk about misinformation when his terror-sponsoring State promotes lies on social media and its leaders spread anti-Semitism daily. She called on everyone who truly cares about civilian lives to condemn the war crimes of Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

The representative of the Republic of Korea said that the allegations made by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s delegate lacked historical accuracy. The United Nations Command, established through Security Council resolution 84 (1950), is legally recognized and contributes to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

The representative of Iran said Israel has long made baseless allegations to conceal its own atrocities. It spreads disinformation designed to demonize and dehumanize Palestinians, he said, including fabricated news about more than 40 babies beheaded in an Israeli kibbutz and false narratives about the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Israel is not a State, but a terrorist group, he added.