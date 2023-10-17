Speakers Spotlight Key Role of Department of Global Communications as Fourth Committee Begins Debate on Information Matters

Speakers today emphasized the vital role of the Department of Global Communications in disseminating accurate and fact-based information amid proliferating conflicts and pressing global challenges, as the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) began its review of questions relating to information.

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, briefed the Committee about the Department’s work, saying that the unfolding crisis in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory has made accurate information paramount. She noted a major increase in traffic to United Nations news platforms, with over 1.3 million visitors since the crisis started. Moreover, news organizations around the world are quoting, republishing or broadcasting United Nations content.

The rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence is turbocharging the dangers of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, she added. In this regard, the Department has begun work on a voluntary code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms. Highlighting the Verified for Climate project, she added that traffic to the Organization’s climate website has surged by 60 per cent from a year ago, with numbers up for all six official languages.

During an interactive dialogue, Ms. Fleming said that the Department is looking to enhance multilingualism beyond the UN’s official languages — Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish. She added, however, that it is wary of using artificial intelligence to replace the work of human beings, as accuracy and judgement are crucial aspects of the Department’s work.

In the general debate that followed, delegates commended the Department’s work in tackling misinformation and disinformation, with a focus on climate change. They welcomed its work on developing a global code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms and emphasized the need to enhance multilingualism across the Organization’s publications and platforms.

Cuba’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, noted that the UN’s efforts to shine a spotlight on the climate crisis and offer solutions must remain an ongoing focus for the Department. In the same vein, Pakistan’s delegate, recalling floods in his country induced by climate change, said that such disasters show the need for timely and accurate information.

Thailand’s representative said that while the proposed code of conduct for online platforms would set a gold standard, primary responsibility to apply, monitor and enforce regulations on digital platforms must remain with Member States. Angola’s representative, meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries, commended the Department for disseminating the Organization's ideals and activities in as many languages as possible. Doing so reflects a respect for multilingualism, he said.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 October, to continue its general debate on questions relating to information.

Questions Relating to Information

LILIANA VERÓNICA BAÑOS MÜLLER ( El Salvador ), Rapporteur of the Committee on Information , introducing the Report of the Committee on Information (document A/78/21), offered an outline of a general debate held by the Committee to discuss the activities of the Department of Global Communications. In addressing the substantive issues, many delegations expressed concern about the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation surrounding the threat of climate change and interrelated shocks to food supplies and fuel prices. Speakers voiced their concern that information manipulation regarding the war in Ukraine was being used to deceive national and international audiences, she said. In that regard, many highlighted the crucial role of the United Nations in obtaining reliable information for all. In addition, several delegates noted the proliferation of hate speech, especially as related to religious persecution, and praised the Department for promoting objective, science-based information to combat it.

On the digital divide, she noted that many speakers urged the UN to take steps to secure greater Internet connectivity, especially in developing countries, while commending the Department for its use of social media and digital campaigns and initiatives to disseminate the UN work. Turning to multilingualism, she said many delegations emphasized that the use of the six official languages must be balanced to reflect diversity, while at the same time acknowledging the limitations placed on the Department’s ability to fund efforts towards complete and balanced multilingualism. In addition, delegates — pointing to growing levels of violence owing to the impact of misinformation on peacekeeping missions — encouraged the Department to improve its strategic communication strategies to address the issues of anti-UN propaganda, she said.

MELISSA FLEMING, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications , introduced the Report of the Secretary-General titled “Questions relating to information” (document A/78/21), noting that the members of the Committee on Information, at their session earlier this year, had worked hard to find consensus. The Department of Global Communications is responsible for communicating about the work of the United Nations in a world of cascading challenges, from senseless wars to climate change, she said, adding that the unprecedented crisis in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory has made accurate information paramount. Noting that she immediately activated a crisis cell bringing together colleagues from all levels across the United Nations system to align on strategy and messaging, she said that since the crisis started, every day the Department publishes several news and explanatory pieces in text and video, drawn from sources in Headquarters as well as on the ground in Israel, Gaza and the wider region. There has been a major increase in traffic to United Nations news platforms, with over 1.3 million visitors since the crisis started, she said, adding that news organizations around the world are quoting, republishing or broadcasting United Nations content.

With the world in crisis — from the war in Ukraine to the conflict in Sudan, from the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria to the unconstitutional change of government in Niger, and now the crisis in the Middle East — the Department has activated the most crisis communications cells ever at one given time. These cells monitor media and public opinion, share updates on the work of the United Nations system and help the Organization’s communication response stay agile and relevant. They also address threats to information integrity, including in mis- and disinformation and hate speech, she said, noting that such threats now are being turbocharged by the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence. Drawing attention to the June publication of the Secretary-General’s policy brief on a code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms, she said that the Department has embarked on an extensive and inclusive consultation process to develop the code’s recommendations.

With the return of a full-scale, in-person general debate at the General Assembly last month, the Department worked to bring its proceedings to the outside world, through United Nations news, photographers, web TV, video and livestreamed events, she said. Timely press releases, issued daily in English and French, covered “gavel to gavel” the 136 Heads of State and Government and 40 Ministers who took the floor in the general debate, producing a total of 473 pages of content. The Department also generated substantial media coverage of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit through a press package in all official languages and through targeted outreach. She also highlighted the Circle of Supporters who used their influence to galvanize further action, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ciara, Oscar winner Charlize Theron, famed musician Yo-Yo Ma, actor Orlando Bloom and many others.

The Secretary-General’s statements on climate action continue to make headlines, she said, highlighting in particular his remarks on “the era of global boiling” in July. Climate content attracted very strong interest on United Nations digital platforms, she reported, noting that traffic to the Organization’s climate website has increased by 60 per cent from a year ago, with growing numbers in all six languages. Also highlighting the Verified for Climate initiative that spotlights climate science, she said that it aims to build momentum for a rapid transition to clean energy. The Department is also using celebrity and influencer advocacy to encourage individual action around human rights, she said. Further, visitor services in New York, Geneva, Vienna and Nairobi welcomed close to 80,000 people for guided tours and specialized briefings. She also highlighted the 2023 Reham al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship, which hosted 12 young journalists from developing countries. “Next week we will celebrate the entry into force of the Charter of the United Nations,” she said, inviting delegates to attend the UN Day concert, which promotes climate action. The Department remains committed to informing, inspiring, mobilizing and communicating what the United Nations does every day to make the world a better place, she added.

Interactive Dialogue

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, the representative of the Russian Federation inquired about the intermediate data from the global survey concerning the Secretary-General’s code of conduct initiative and, specifically, how Internet users viewed the initiative. He also asked for more detailed information about the role of the Regional Information Centres in implementing the initiative.

Commending the Department for its work in multilingualism and combating disinformation, the representative of Spain inquired whether the Department needed more support to combat disinformation in all official languages, including Spanish. He also asked if the Department intended to utilize the linguistic knowledge of its personnel to increase coverage in Spanish.

In the same vein, the representative of Mexico asked if there was a vision for integrating artificial intelligence to increase efficiency of the existing personnel. He also asked if the Department collaborated with social media platforms to ensure the strict adherence to the values promoted in the code of conduct.

The representative of Romania , in her turn, recommended considering organization of a special event during the Global Media and Information Literacy Week for youth delegates in New York in the first weeks of October.

Ms. FLEMING said the Department has an online portal for contributions from Member States and civil society and academia. Separately, there is a global online survey for United Nations personnel around the world, she said, adding that the Department is particularly interested in information from countries where there is no research on the online information environment. The idea is to take all these different contributions and synthesize them to create the recommendations in the code of conduct, she said.

Turning to the question on social media platforms, she said that they must live up to their own guidelines. The United Nations has been working with those platforms and has good relations with them, she said, noting that they have boosted the Organization’s messages at times. However, the United Nations has also flagged misinformation on social platforms, she said, adding there is a constant back and forth. A United Nations code of conduct will provide a basis for advocacy to work with various media platforms, even though there are no sanctions or penalties involved. The Code will also be of use to Member States as they try to make their online media environments healthier.

On resources, she stressed the need to be creative and to ensure that trusted information gets disseminated to more people. It is vital to have a dissemination strategy for every campaign, she said, adding that the Department would love more support for the Verified for Climate initiative. On multilingualism and artificial intelligence, she added that the Department is looking to enhance its multilingualism but is wary of using artificial intelligence to replace human beings. While artificial intelligence can be helpful for some research or idea generation, it is also notoriously inaccurate, she said, adding that accuracy and judgment are crucial aspects of the Department’s work. Regarding Meetings Coverage, she said the Department does not believe in using artificial intelligence and has asked the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) to provide more posts so that meetings can be covered in more languages. The people hired to do these summaries have a journalistic background and know the United Nations, she said, adding: “We do not believe a machine can do that.”

Statements

YUSNIER ROMERO PUENTES ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , commended the Department of Global Communications’ strategic communications response to a broad range of new and ongoing challenges, such as the COVID‑19 pandemic, climate change and proliferating conflicts. As the impacts of climate change are wreaking chaos, the UN efforts to shine a spotlight on the climate crisis and offer solutions must remain a continuing focus for the Department. He encouraged the Department to establish and further strengthen partnerships with new and traditional media to address hate speech narratives and to promote tolerance, pluralism and freedom of opinion and expression. Expressing great concern at the increasing amount of disinformation directed against United Nations peacekeeping operations, he urged the Department to increase its focus on the dissemination of factual, clear, multilingual and science-based information.

He further encouraged relevant organizations to secure greater Internet connectivity, especially in developing countries, while noting that the United Nations “must overcome the culture of translations” and produce content in different languages, as per the General Assembly’s resolution on multilingualism. The Department should continue its work on developing a global code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms, he added, highlighting the importance of continued support for the work of the UN Information Centres.

JOAQUÍN ALBERTO PÉREZ AYESTARÁN ( Venezuela ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , commended the work of the Department and highlighted the importance of upholding multilingualism. The Department must continue to raise awareness about the consequences of climate change and the heroic struggle of the Palestinian people, he said, also highlighting the need to promote the Organization’s work in peacekeeping and decolonization. Also highlighting the role of communications in accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added that 40 years since the adoption of General Assembly resolution 34/182, there is a long way to go towards the establishment of a just and effective global information and communication order.

Stressing the need for more inclusive and non-discriminatory access to information and communication technologies, he said the digital divide between the North and the South continues to widen day by day. Calling for tangible progress towards greater democratization of these technologies, including the Internet, he said that the COVID‑19 pandemic illustrated the important role played by information and communication technologies. Unilateral coercive measures imposed by some Governments undermines national efforts to advance the development of such technologies. Such measures are not only a violation of international law, but also limit efforts towards national development and hamper digital cooperation. Stressing the need to counter the use of information and communications technology for criminal purposes, he rejected the improper use of such tools for destabilizing sovereign nations. Information integrity is critical to tackling a wide range of global issues, he said, adding that the development of a code of conduct can serve as an important reference for Member States.

FRANCISCO JOSÉ DA CRUZ ( Angola ) speaking on behalf of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries , commended the Department for its ongoing efforts to raise awareness and disseminate the Organization's ideals and activities in as many languages as possible. In its work, the Department should continue to use a combination of Internet-based media and traditional means of communication, he said, noting that many households in developing countries still only have limited Internet access. Recognizing the importance of United Nations Information Centres worldwide in promoting greater public understanding, he welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the Department and the Government of Angola to operationalize such a centre in Luanda to address the needs and expectations of the African Portuguese-speaking countries.

Dissemination and promotion of the UN message beyond the six official languages reinforces the effectiveness of informing a broader public and reflects respect for multilingualism, he said, emphasizing that the Portuguese news page of the UN website was the fourth most viewed. In this regard, he further encouraged the Department to reinforce its multilingual approach in the promotion of the UN work and principles as well as to continue efforts countering misinformation, disinformation and hate speech in digital platforms, which negatively impact the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), peacekeeping missions and humanitarian operations.

JEAN-NOËL LADOIS, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, noting that the Department’s work is vital to providing accurate information to a diverse public, stressed the importance of continuing multilingual approaches to promote media education and to counter misinformation. In this regard, he encouraged the Department to provide information in languages beyond the six official UN languages, especially at the local level through UN Information Centres. Highlighting the young demographic of the UN multimedia platforms audience, he said that the Organization “should remain a trusted source of information”.

He acknowledged information-related challenges, including unequal access to digital technologies, disinformation and foreign information manipulation, while also emphasizing the need to address risks associated with artificial intelligence to ensure it is not used for criminal purposes. Condemning the spread of false narratives, he said that fact-checked and accurate information from the United Nations is of utmost importance, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In this regard, he underscored the importance of promoting media and information literacy as “a proactive and preventive approach” to address the challenges posed by information manipulation and interference, all while safeguarding human rights and reducing digital divides. In this regard, he expressed the European Union’s readiness to share its experiences, especially in relation to the bloc’s strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation.

Ms. RAMIREZ ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Spanish , said that the Group comprises 20 States united by their mother tongue and the goal of promoting the dissemination of Spanish in the work of the United Nations. Stressing that multilingualism is essential to multilateralism, she added that the preservation of different cultures and languages is essential for promoting a culture of peace. Given the lack of linguistic parity, the Department has a crucial role to play in incorporating the six official languages into its work. Acknowledging the Department’s work at the local level, she said that these efforts still do not sufficiently fulfil the Organization’s obligation to provide timely information to all its public.

It is difficult to reach a Spanish-speaking public when the virtual platforms that provide detailed and timely information are only available in English or French, she said, emphasizing that Spanish is the world’s fourth most widely spoken language. The Group is committed to ensuring that the message of the United Nations reaches a Spanish audience as smoothly as it does to other audiences, she said, adding that the Secretariat must produce original content in Spanish. Stressing the need to overcome a culture of translation, she urged the Organization to recruit and train personnel in ways that reflect equitable geographic representation. There is a hierarchy within efforts to include other official languages and this, even involuntarily, impacts the Organization’s work, she added.

HOANG NGUYEN NGUYEN ( Viet Nam ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said that the United Nations’ role in providing accurate, reliable and balanced information is more important than ever in the context of increasing geopolitical tensions, fragmentation and conflicts. In this regard, the Department should further support and strengthen the UN Information Centres. Noting that digital technologies can contribute significantly to the fulfilment of the SDGs, he emphasized the need to strengthen economic resilience, including by accelerating inclusive digital transformation in Member States. He went on to express concern about the increasing number of malicious attacks on information and essential civil infrastructures and highlighted ASEAN efforts to raise regional cybersecurity capabilities, including through the Working Group on Anti-Online Scams.

Welcoming the launch of the Countering Disinformation section on the UN website in February, he encouraged the Organization to establish a central information integrity team to develop innovative approaches to address hate speech, misinformation and disinformation. ASEAN has developed several initiatives to enhance digital connectivity and close the digital divide and looks forward to receiving more supports from the United Nations in the implementation of the Bandar Seri Begawan Roadmap, he added.

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER MANLEY WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, highlighted the valuable work of the Department and its network of United Nations Information Centres in disseminating fact-based accurate information on sustainable development. Access to modern communication technology is an opportunity to communicate and mobilize across geographic and cultural divides; however, the spread of mis- and disinformation and the abuse of digital technology has presented a serious threat to economies and social stability. Acknowledging the Department’s contribution to the United Nations crisis management policy as well, he said that it must continue its important work not only in educating and informing but also in inspiring and mobilizing.

Highlighting the need for communication activities that support the SDGs, he added that climate change remains a priority for the Caribbean region. The United Nations Information Centres, Resident Coordinator Offices and country teams perform valuable work in providing communication support, he said, noting that multilingual advocacy is a crucial aspect of their work. Calling for robust efforts to ensure the effective use of communication platforms, he said that the Department must use creative mechanisms to reach those in vulnerable situations. Acknowledging the resource constraints, he said that all official languages must be used at events.

SORAWUT NORAPOOMPIPAT ( Thailand ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, said that human rights and fundamental freedoms should be at the core of approaches to questions relating to information. Highlighting inclusiveness of the UN’s communications approaches tailored to different audiences, including through closed captioning in key meetings and partnerships with social media influencers, he stressed the need to address the digital divide, lack of Internet connectivity and development gaps to ensure equality of access to information. The need to address hate speech, misinformation and disinformation is more pressing than ever, he said, welcoming the launch of a UN website on countering disinformation. While a code of conduct for information integrity on digital platforms will serve as a gold standard to be implemented voluntarily, primary responsibility to apply, monitor and enforce regulations on digital platforms — while at the same time safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms — remains with Member States, he said.

MUHAMMAD USMAN IQBAL JADOON ( Pakistan ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, commended the Under-Secretary-General’s leadership and noted that his country will chair the forty-sixth session of the Committee on Information. Expressing gratitude to the international community for standing by Pakistan during climate-change-induced floods there, he said that such disasters demonstrate the need for timely and accurate information. In the absence of a code of conduct, the dangers of misinformation can erode trust between nations and exacerbate conflict. Given the potential to inflict harm, fake news and disinformation must be analysed from a security and human rights perspective. The revelation of a vast clandestine network waging an information war against Pakistan for more than 20 years is an example of this, he said, also expressing concern about countries that suppress information and target journalists. The vast and viral disinformation about the ongoing crisis in the Middle East underscores the need for information integrity, he said.

AHMED MOHAMED EZZAT AHMED ELSHANDAWILY ( Egypt ), aligning himself with the statement delivered on behalf of the G77 and China, underlined the importance of multilingualism for communicating the Organization’s messages to a broader audience and upholding the principle of equality between its official languages. Describing the UN Information Centres as “ambassadors” for the Organization in host countries, he emphasized the importance of providing them with full support and ensuring that any obstacles they encounter while fulfilling their mandates are effectively addressed and eliminated. On the issue of disinformation, he pointed to “a massive increase in Islamophobia and xenophobia” and called on the Member States to work closely to address this challenge.

KIM IN CHOL ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter, said that communication is essential for promoting the sound moral development of humanity. Impartiality and objectivity must be observed in all United Nations information activities. Misinformation and disinformation are spreading rapidly throughout the world, resulting in distrust, misunderstanding and confrontation which leads to social instability. The United Nations Handbook distorts information about the United Nations Command in the Republic of Korea, he said, explaining that the Organization has no jurisdiction over the Command, which was set up illegally by the United States. Ideology and culture differ from one country to another, he added, with the United States and the West abusing information tools to spread Western values and incite internal turmoil.

Ms. NIANE ( Senegal ), aligning herself with the Group of the Ambassadors of the Francophonie and the Group of 77 and China, urged the Department to do more to mobilize all stakeholders around sustainable development, including on issues such as international peace and security, human rights, equality and climate action. Acknowledging the growing role of artificial intelligence in the information landscape, she endorsed the Department’s code of conduct initiative. “Multilingualism is not optional,” she said, emphasizing the need to provide standard operating procedures in the languages spoken by UN personnel serving on the ground. In peace operations, multilingualism facilitates communication among missions, host countries and local communities. Noting that Senegal chairs the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, she called for protection of civilian lives, including journalists, and highlighted the importance of accurate information as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Right of Reply

The representative of the Republic of Korea , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, responded to the delegate of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, saying that the United Nations Command maintains peace and security on the Korean peninsula. The information in the United Nations Handbook is based on such facts, he said, rejecting allegations that the Handbook is spreading distorted information.

The representative of India , responding to Pakistan’s delegate, said that his statement was a misuse of the United Nations platform to spread false information. That delegation has been looking for opportunities to spread such propaganda, he said, rejecting all interference in India’s internal affairs and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always be an integral part of India.