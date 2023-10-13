Fourth Committee Approves Draft Resolution on Atomic Radiation, with Speakers Praising Independent Work of UN Expert Body

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), acting without a vote, approved today a draft resolution focusing on the work of the United Nations specialist body tasked since 1955 with examining the impact of atomic radiation on human health and the environment.

By the terms of the text, titled “Effects of atomic radiation” (document A/C.4/78/L.7), the General Assembly would commend the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) for its valuable contributions to wider knowledge and understanding of the levels, effects and risks of exposure to ionizing radiation.

Further, the Assembly would reaffirm the Scientific Committee’s functions and independent role and take note of the report of its seventeenth session, which took place in Vienna from 19 to 23 June. It would also acknowledge UNSCEAR’s growing concern about an ongoing decline in funding for expert consultants who perform scientific evaluations.

Canada’s delegate, who introduced the draft resolution, drew attention to the Scientific Committee’s mandate and its valuable reports, including those which delved into the impact of major accidents at the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear power stations. Its apolitical technical analysis is an underappreciated public good, he said.

Jing Chen, Chair of the Scientific Committee, gave delegates a comprehensive overview of its work, as detailed in its report (document A/78/46). Emphasizing that its scope is objective science and does not extend to subjective policy measures, she said that its reports — valuable resources for the scientific community — are publicly available online.

During a general debate and in explanations of position, speakers commended the Scientific Committee’s valuable role, with Iran’s delegate underscoring the importance of adequate, assured and predictable funding. The Scientific Committee should be staffed with high-quality experts, and appropriate administrative measures must be taken to maintain its independence, he added.

Iraq’s representative put a spotlight on the impact of radiation exposure on health and environment as a result of conflict. Many Iraqis are dealing with cancer caused by ionizing radiation, he said, adding that instead of going to school, Iraqi children are going to hospitals. The international community must ensure that ionizing radiation is limited to peaceful uses, he underscored.

China’s representative said that the disposal of contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant — scene of a major accident on 11 March 2011 following an earthquake and tsunami — is a matter of global public health. She called for a long-term arrangement to monitor the cumulative oceanic effects of the discharge of radioactive materials.

Japan’s delegate, speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said her country is indeed monitoring the situation and has found no anomalies. If anything is detected, appropriate measures will be taken, she said, adding that concentrations of radioactive materials were far below regulatory standards.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 October, to begin its consideration of questions relating to information.

Effects of Atomic Radiation

JING CHEN (Canada), Chair of the Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), introduced that body’s report (document A/78/46), highlighting its mandate to evaluate the latest scientific data on levels, effects and risks of exposure to ionizing radiation from both natural and artificial sources. Noting that the Committee’s scope is objective science and does not extend to subjective policy measures, she said that its reports are valuable resources for the scientific community. They are all publicly available on the Scientific Committee’s website, she said, adding that there are currently five ongoing projects, developed through numerous expert groups. Its latest session was attended by more than 150 scientists, she said, adding that the Scientific Committee discussed six potential topics for its future programme of work.

The five projects on the Scientific Committee’s programme of work are progressing well, she said. One project, concerning second primary cancer after radiation therapy, aims to raise awareness in the scientific and medical communities of the fact that cancer treatment by radiation, while contributing to effective treatment in many cases, may in some patients result in a second primary cancer several years later. A project to evaluate public exposure to ionizing radiation, which began in 2020, is expected to be approved in 2024, she added, noting significant progress in drafting the scientific annex on the literature review on epidemiological studies of radiation and cancer. Turning to long-term strategic direction, she said that an ad hoc working group is monitoring and evaluating new scientific developments relevant to the Committee’s mandate and future programme of work.

HUSSEIN HIRJI ( Canada ) introduced the draft resolution “Effects of atomic radiation” (document A/C.4/78/L.7), noting that while Ms. Chen represents Canada on the Scientific Committee, she brings a global perspective as its Chair. He emphasized UNSCEAR’s mandate since its establishment by the General Assembly in 1955 as well as its valuable reports, including those on the aftermath of nuclear testing, various forms of radiation exposure and the impact of accidents at the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear power stations. Its apolitical technical analysis is an underappreciated public good that should be shared more widely, he said.

STEEN MALTHE HANSEN, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, commended the Scientific Committee for its valuable contribution to wider knowledge regarding the levels, effects and risks of exposure to ionizing radiation on human health and the environment. This work is in line with the bloc’s priorities. The Scientific Committee has played an important role in improving international scientific understanding of the biological mechanisms by which radiation-induced effects on human health and non-human biota may occur. Welcoming the Scientific Committee's work on medical exposure to atomic radiation, he said that this is one of the European Union’s priorities with respect to radiation protection. He also highlighted the bloc’s SAMIRA Action Plan, adopted in 2021, to support the safe, high-quality and reliable use of radiological and nuclear technology in health care.

He noted the availability of the Committee's extensive experience in assessing exposure following accidental releases of radionuclides, saying that this is crucial for developing the scientific basis for improving preparedness for nuclear and radiological emergency response and recovery. Emergency preparedness needs continuous, sustained cross-border international efforts to be better prepared for response and recovery from a potential radiological event or nuclear accident and to improve the knowledge to manage legacy sites. He went on to commend the Committee for the valuable work it is undertaking to evaluate public exposure to ionizing radiation, saying that the European Union’s own research projects in this field will contribute to international efforts.

NAEEM SABIR KHAN ( Pakistan ) said that it is important to regularly measure radiation exposure among workers and patients in cancer hospitals, as well as assessing public exposure around nuclear facilities. Hopefully, the Scientific Committee’s ongoing epidemiological studies into radiation and cancer will give an unbiased and objective analysis of the relevant issues. He encouraged the Scientific Committee to improve its website, enhance public information dissemination and expand the publication of informative materials in all the United Nations’ official languages, alongside greater participation of Member States in its activities. Pakistan will continue to offer expert services for reviewing and assessing UNSCEAR scientific literature relating to ionizing radiation sources and their impact on human health and the environment through the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, he said.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), stressing the need to ensure the safe and responsible use of atomic radiation and nuclear technology, commended the Scientific Committee for its tireless efforts in protecting health against the risks associated with ionizing radiation, as well as its collaboration with international organizations. His country’s designated regulatory body is committed to compliance with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety standards. Sri Lanka’s efforts are geared towards expanding capabilities to accommodate potential future nuclear power programmes, including the establishment of a national network of monitoring stations to monitor releases from neighbouring nuclear power plants, he said. Highlighting the country’s external and internal monitoring programmes, he said that Sri Lanka is also acquiring verification capabilities to prepare for potential future nuclear energy endeavours.

MD RAFIQUL ALAM MOLLA ( Bangladesh ) said that his country is committed to protecting both people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation. In that regard, it has taken up initiatives to utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, with its first nuclear plant expected to be operational in 2024. Noting the adoption of a national policy on radioactive waste management, he expressed appreciation for the Scientific Committee’s work and stressed the importance of disseminating its findings more widely. He voiced support for the Scientific Committee’s efforts into post-radiotherapy cancer and the effects of ionizing radiation on the nervous system and encouraged greater cooperation between the Scientific Committee and other United Nations agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

GRETEL ROLLE HERNÁNDEZ ( Cuba ), welcoming the Scientific Committee’s report, said the extension of the ad hoc working group’s mandate will help advance progress in executing its programme of work. The Scientific Committee is examining issues of great importance such as second primary cancers after radiation, she said, calling on Member States to help improve its gathering and analysis of data on ionizing radiation. The high scientific level of the reports makes them valuable reference points for international norms. Noting the seventy-eighth anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, she expressed concern that the major powers have not renounced their nuclear weapons. The total elimination of such weapons is necessary to strengthen the links between the scientific community and United Nations institutions, she added.

MOHAMMAD REZA SAHRAEI ( Iran ), acknowledging UNSCEAR’s valuable contributions to expanding knowledge and understanding about the levels and effects of exposure to ionizing radiation, underscored the importance of adequate, assured and predictable funding for the Scientific Committee. It should be staffed with high-quality experts, with appropriate administrative measures taken to maintain its independence, he added.

SAADOON AL-SAED ( Iraq ) said that it is time for the international community to take effective action to ensure that ionizing radiation is limited to peaceful uses. Those States that use this source of energy must take into account its negative effects, he said, commending the Scientific Committee for raising awareness. He noted Iraq’s contribution to the Scientific Committee’s strategy to improve data collection, adding that the WHO and others must strengthen their participation in this process. He went on to discuss the impact of war on health and the environment, saying that Iraqis are dealing with cancer caused by ionizing radiation while environmental pollution has increased as well. Instead of going to school, Iraqi children are going to hospitals, he added.

MAXIMILIANO JAVIER ALVAREZ ( Argentina ), commending the Scientific Committee for sharing its knowledge regarding ionizing radiation and recognizing its scientific authority and independent judgment, highlighted his country’s involvement in UNSCEAR, particularly in projects related to second primary cancer following radiotherapy. Argentina supports ongoing important projects implemented by the Scientific Committee related to radiation and cancer, public exposure to ionizing radiation and the effects of ionizing radiation on the nervous system. Looking ahead, he emphasized the importance of monitoring adventitious exposure and requested the Scientific Committee to conclude its work on this matter promptly. He also encouraged the Secretariat to renew and update the multilingual pamphlet of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) entitled “Radiation: Effects and Sources” as part of its public information dissemination strategy.

YURIE MITSUI ( Japan ) commended UNSCEAR’s efforts to broaden knowledge and deepen understanding of the levels, effects and risks of exposure to ionizing radiation, based on independent and evidence-based scientific research. “As a country fully committed to the safety of nuclear technology, Japan values the present functions and independent role of the UNSCEAR,” she said, expressing particular appreciation for UNSCEAR’s work on the levels and effects of radiation exposure resulting from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station accident.

MARCEL WILLAM ONDO ÉBANG ( Cameroon ), noting that the Scientific Committee’s work has influenced international standards on radiation and protection, said that, whether accidental or natural, exposure to ionizing radiation can have varying negative consequences. Highlighting General Assembly resolutions and the scientific work of researchers to describe the risks linked to radiation, he commended international organizations such as the IAEA and the International Commission on Radiological Protection, whose work is essential to establish a science-based legal framework for radiation protection. Cameroon is not on the sidelines of international efforts, he said, highlighting the regulatory and research work of a national agency that proposes radiation protection norms and authorizes appropriate extraction and use of uranium. He also highlighted the threat of nuclear terrorism, pointing to the current climate of insecurity in central Africa and his country.

GABRIELE CACCIA, Permanent Observer of the Holy See , expressed special interest in UNSCEAR’s ongoing study into public exposure to ionizing radiation, which should devote ample attention to ongoing exposure in areas contaminated by nuclear use and testing. Information from the study can be used to help environmental remediation efforts and to address the unique needs of affected persons in a manner grounded in science. New threats, including war in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, risk triggering an uncontrolled release of ionizing radiation, he said, adding that UNSCEAR’s experience in assessing the impact of the Fukushima Daiichi accident may prove vital in responding to any future incident. He went on to underscore UNSCEAR’s role in promoting responsible technological advancements and safeguarding life and the environment.

Action

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Effects of atomic radiation” (document A/C.4/78/L.7).

The representative of China , speaking in explanation of position, said that her country has shared its regulatory approaches and practical experience concerning atomic radiation. The Fukushima power plant accident was one of the worst nuclear accidents in world history, releasing large quantities of radioactive material. Expressing appreciation for the Scientific Committee’s work in evaluating the levels of radiation exposure caused by that accident, she said that the disposal of contaminated water is a matter of global public health as well as an environmental matter. Noting the cumulative oceanic effects of the discharge of radioactive materials, she called for a long-term monitoring arrangement.

The Committee then approved “L.7” without a vote.

The representative of Argentina expressed support for this year’s text, but expressed concern that UNSCEAR is facing new and complex challenges related to the effects of low-dose radiation that should be urgently addressed. In this regard, he pointed to a 2012 report from the Scientific Committee which concluded that an increase in the incidence of effects on the health of the population cannot be securely attributed to typical levels of chronic radiation exposure. Argentina requests the UNSCEAR Secretariat to ensure that the epidemiological studies on radiation and cancer be carried out in strict adherence to the conclusions of that 2021 report. He further emphasized the importance of clear distinctions between epidemiological studies of cohorts exposed to high radiation doses — such as Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors — and those exposed to low doses. In low-dose scenarios, the risks are conjectural, and it cannot be definitively stated that radiation caused the observed damage. In this regard, he mentioned an article that discussed radiation risk estimates provided by UNSCEAR and urged the Scientific Committee to address this discussion promptly.

Right of Reply