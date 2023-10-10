Speakers in Fourth Committee Urge Return to ‘Revolutionary Fervour’ Alongside More Dynamic Approach to Decolonization

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), continuing its general debate on decolonization and related items today, heard speakers from Africa calling for more dynamism on the issue — and a more proactive approach from the Committee — in delivering the promise of self-determination to the Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Decolonization is not finished until all vestiges of colonialism and its legacy are removed, Uganda’s representative said, calling for a return to the “revolutionary decolonization fervour of the early 1960s”. In the same vein, Ghana’s delegate said that it is time for the Fourth Committee to shift from being “a post office for petitions” to actively guaranteeing human and economic rights while also encouraging enhanced relations between Non-Self-Governing Territories and administrative Powers.

Several speakers today drew a link between resolving the question of Western Sahara and stability in the Sahel region.

Cameroon’s representative said that dialogue should persist in accordance with Security Council resolution 2654 (2022), which renewed the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) and called upon the parties to resume negotiations under the Secretary-General’s auspices. Such an approach would not only help strengthen unity in the Maghreb region, but also contribute to African unity.

Likewise, Guinea’s representative — who like others commended the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura — said all parties to the conflict must engage in a spirit of compromise and prioritize a climate of peace in the region. For his part, Mozambique’s delegate called the situation in Western Sahara “a frozen conflict” and cautioned the international community about the possibility of a low-intensity war.

Several speakers touched upon the resurgence of tensions in the Middle East, with Lesotho’s representative expressing condolences for the loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives and calling on the parties to exercise restraint.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 11 October, to conclude its general debate and related items and to take action on several draft resolutions, including those contained in the report of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (document A/78/23).

Decolonization

GENG SHUANG ( China ), aligning himself with the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said that colonialism is “the darkest moment in the history of human civilization, a scar hard to heal in the course of human development”. To this day, the legacy of colonialism persists, he said, adding that there is a direct link between today’s social and economic inequalities and centuries of colonial exploitation. He urged those countries which practiced or benefited from the colonial system to compensate for the consequences. Calling the dispute over the Malvinas Islands[*] “a ghost of colonialism”, he said that China supports Argentina’s legitimate claim to sovereignty and advocates for the settlement of territorial dispute through peaceful negotiations.

LANDRY SIBOMANA ( Burundi ), expressing appreciation for the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, including bilateral negotiations and visits to the region, reaffirmed strong support for the ongoing political process to find a realistic and mutually acceptable solution involving various actors in Western Sahara. Calling on all stakeholders to continue the roundtable process in the same format, he said that Morocco’s autonomy initiative is credible and complies with various United Nations resolutions. Noting the international backing for that proposal, he also commended Morocco’s’ efforts to bolster development in the Territory while also ensuring that human rights are protected.

FAISAL GH A. T. M. ALENEZI ( Kuwait ) underlined the need to resume roundtable discussions on the Sahara question involving Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el‑Hamra and Rio de Oro (Frente POLISARIO) in line with Security Council resolution 2654 (2022). Turning to Iran’s ongoing occupation of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, he reaffirmed the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over the islands’ territorial waters, skies, continental shelf and exclusive economic zone. These form an integral part of the territory of the United Arab Emirates and any actions taken by Iran regarding these three islands are null and void. He called on Iran to engage with the United Arab Emirates to settle this issue through dialogue. Expressing concern over the current escalation in Gaza, he said that it results from ongoing violations committed by Israel, the occupying Power, against the Palestinian people. He called on the international community to end the violence, protect the Palestinian people and end the occupying forces’ provocative practices.

PAUL GOA ZOUMANIGUI ( Guinea ) called on the administering Powers to take their historic responsibility towards the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories to ensure that the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism (2021–2030) is the last one. On the question of Western Sahara, he welcomed the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, adding that no solution can be found without close dialogue between the parties. He also lauded economic development in Western Sahara spurred by the Government of Morocco, adding that violations of the rights of women and children in the Tindouf camps benefit terrorism. All parties to the conflict must engage in a spirit of compromise and prioritize a climate of peace in the region, he said.

TARCÍSIO BALTAZAR BUANAHAGI ( Mozambique ), noting that the right to self-determination is enshrined in his country’s constitution and the United Nations Charter, said that this right is fundamental to enable people to shape their own destiny. On Western Sahara, he said that the United Nations has an obligation to the Sahrawi people and called on both parties to embrace genuine negotiations. This is a frozen conflict and the international community must not underestimate the possibility of a low-intensity war. The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) has not been able to fulfil its mandate and hold the long-awaited referendum, he noted, calling on the Security Council to consider what mandate changes are necessary. Turning to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he deplored the recent violence against civilians, adding that the unfolding bloodshed must not be seen in isolation, but rather as the pinnacle of persistent violence in the region.

MICHEL TOMMO MONTHE ( Cameroon ) reaffirmed his country’s support for the ongoing political process relating to Western Sahara, conducted under the aegis of the Secretary-General. Since the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara assumed office, he has spared no effort to facilitate resumed negotiations to find a solution acceptable to all. Recalling that the Personal Envoy’s predecessor established a framework for action based on roundtable dialogue, he said that the Personal Envoy’s visits to Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania — along with the bilateral consultations he held with all protagonists in March 2023 — continues this constructive trend. Dialogue should continue in line with resolution 2654 (2022), he said, renewing his country’s support for the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy towards finding a consensus solution. Doing so will help strengthen unity in the Maghreb region and would also serve as a major tangible contribution to African unity, he added.

YOSEPH KASSAYE YOSEPH ( Ethiopia ), addressing a wide range of issues on the agenda of the Fourth Committee, urged the parties involved in the dispute over Western Sahara to engage in direct negotiations to work towards a realistic and practical African-led resolution based on the relevant United Nations resolutions. He acknowledged the challenges faced by peacekeeping missions due to changing political and security landscapes and emphasized the need to adapt peacekeeping strategies to address these challenges effectively. He further highlighted the role of special political missions in conflict prevention, resolution and peacebuilding, emphasizing the need to strengthen partnerships with host Governments and regional organizations. On the peaceful use of outer space, he called for ensuring its accessibility to all nations regardless of their level of development. Ethiopia remains committed to the freedom of the press and to the combat disinformation and misinformation, he added.

GODFREY KWOBA ( Uganda ), expressing condolences to those who are losing lives due to conflicts around the world, said that the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples was unequivocal about the Organization’s role in assisting anti-colonial movements. Self-determination is fundamental to dignity and freedom as well as imperative for promoting social and economic progress, peace and stability. Decolonization is not finished until all vestiges of colonialism and its legacy are removed, he said, calling for more dynamism in the decolonization agenda. The Committee must examine each case, he said, highlighting the need for a spirit of openness to alternative approaches to ensure dialogue. Also highlighting African Union approaches on decolonization, he called for a return to the “revolutionary decolonization fervour of the early 1960s”.

MAURILLE FIRMIN BIAOU ( Benin ) expressed support for a consensus, lasting solution to the Western Sahara issue. In this context, the Secretary-General’s efforts and the Security Council’s decisions all aim for a lasting political solution that is agreeable to all stakeholders. Implementing such a solution would represent a great contribution to lasting stability in the Maghreb region. Welcoming the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, he said that a main objective is working towards consensus based on the results of roundtables that brought together major stakeholders. He also welcomed the Moroccan autonomy initiative, which has been described as “serious and credible” by the Security Council in successive resolutions on this topic since 2007. Adding that the opening of consulates in the region by certain States is a positive development, he called on the protagonists to demonstrate realism and compromise to find a fair solution to this issue.

GLADYS MOKHAWA ( Botswana ), expressing concern over delays in the decolonization process in some Territories caused by administering and occupying Powers, pointed to a referendum in Western Sahara — originally scheduled in 1992 — which is yet to be held due to deliberately placed obstacles. There can be no substitute to the exercise of the right to self-determination and independence. She called on parties to recommit to the political process and welcomed the efforts of the Secretary General’s Personal Envoy, including his recent visit to and engagements in Western Sahara. Botswana stands in solidarity with all the people under a colonial situation, she said, recalling that her country was a founding member of the Frontline States that advocated for the full decolonization and liberation of southern Africa, including at the General Assembly from the 1960s until the 1990s when the subregion was fully liberated.

LASANA ANDREWS ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ) called on Member States to devise innovative ways “to bring closure to the anachronistic condition of contemporary colonialism” amidst a global climate of heightened regional and international tensions. On the issue of Western Sahara, she welcomed the efforts of the Secretary General’s Personal Envoy to facilitate the advancement of the political process, adding that the Morocco autonomy plan is “a unique solution to this regional dispute”. She further stated that the longstanding sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas can only be settled through bilateral negotiations in line with relevant resolutions and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. The efforts of Argentina and the United Kingdom in recent years to find a common ground on various matters of concern are commendable, she said, urging the Secretary-General to use his good offices to energize this process.

MATETE PAUL NENA ( Lesotho ) expressed his heartfelt condolences to Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones as a result of the current tragic situation in the region. Calling on all parties to exercise restraint, he said that the international community must intensify efforts to contain this situation. Decolonization has been on the Committee’s agenda for decades, he noted, recalling the information from petitioners detailing the difficult conditions in their respective Territories. On Western Sahara, he acknowledged the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, but expressed concern that the commitments under the United Nations-Organization of African Unity Settlement Plan, which both parties welcomed, have not been fulfilled. Stressing the need to hold the self-determination referendum, he also pointed to deliberate attempts to hinder the work of the Organization’s agencies in the Territory. A free and fair referendum for the Sahrawi people is crucial to finding a solution to the conflict, he added.

TEBURORO TITO ( Kiribati ) said that the message expressed in recent days by people from certain Non-Self-Governing Territories is “loud and clear” — they want to be free from the grip of their colonial rulers. Petitioners from the Pacific clearly demonstrated that they belonged to distinct cultural groups with traditional customs, languages, beliefs and values “so vastly different from those of their colonial masters”. Such petitioners find it difficult to see why a decision made by a colonial Power over 100 years ago to declare their Territory as a protectorate impedes their right to self-determination today. Noting the response by the colonial Power, he said that having listened to both sides, “we now realize it is not going to be easy” to arrive at a position acceptable to both. This dispute must now be dealt with under Chapter VI of the Charter of the United Nations as soon as possible before a serious conflict develops, he said.

FRANCISCO MENDES ( Guinea‑Bissau ) said that compromise is the most feasible solution to the question of Moroccan Sahara and sustainable peace in the region. He welcomed the recent visit by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy and encouraged Member States to jointly support his efforts to facilitate the relaunching of the political process and roundtable framework. Morocco’s autonomy initiative is a practical and pragmatic plan based on compromise for a mutually acceptable solution, which has a great potential to stabilize the region, he said. He further commended Morocco for the full participation of the region’s people in the 2021 general elections and for its efforts in establishing over 30 general consulates in Western Sahara, including that of Guinea‑Bissau.

DUŠAN VUJAČIĆ ( Serbia ), noting that decolonization is part of the rich heritage of the United Nations, called for dialogue to resolve all outstanding disputes. Expressing concern about the inclusion of Kosovo security forces in the infantry unit of the United Kingdom’s armed forces deployed in the Malvinas Islands, he said that this move is against the resolutions of Security Council resolution 1244 (1999). Encouraging both parties to resume negotiations, he stressed the importance of mutual understanding and adherence to international law, adding that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity apply to all nations.

YOUSSOUF ADEN MOUSSA ( Djibouti ) said that a political solution must be found for Western Sahara that is realistic, pragmatic and sustainable in line with the approach set out by relevant Security Council resolutions since 2007. Regional cooperation, particularly in the Maghreb, will contribute to strengthening security and stability in the entire Sahel region. Welcoming serious and credible efforts by Morocco within its autonomy proposal, he said that this initiative complies with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and pertinent resolutions of the Security Council and General Assembly. It provides a solid basis for future discussions and demonstrates Morocco’s desire to find a constructive solution to this long-standing dispute. Hopefully, it will be implemented to make significant positive progress, which would benefit all stakeholders and regional stability. He also welcomed Morocco’s progress on human rights thanks to its cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

SARAH SAFYN FYNEAH ( Liberia ), commending the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to relaunch the political process in Western Sahara, including his field visits to Laayoune and Dakhla, called for an immediate resumption of the roundtable process with the participation of Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and Frente POLISARIO. The Moroccan autonomy initiative is the most serious and credible compromise solution, backed by over 100 countries, she said, lauding the socioeconomic development of the southern province of the Moroccan Sahara as well as Morocco’s significant achievements in the field of human rights. She further called on all parties to return to the comprehensive ceasefire agreement and condemned human rights violations committed in the Tindouf camps alongside those committed by Frente POLISARIO against peaceful refugees, including the denial of humanitarian aid delivery.

TIRIVAVI MAWIRE ( Zimbabwe ) expressed concern that the United Nations-Organization of African Unity Settlement Plan, which was endorsed by the Security Council in 1991 and which provided for a referendum, has been “deliberately frustrated and undermined”. Recalling his own country’s experience of the physical and emotional trauma of living under colonialism, he voiced solidarity with the Sahrawi people in their legitimate struggle for independence. Highlighting recent manoeuvres by some forces to remove the question of Western Sahara from the Special Political and Decolonization Committee’s agenda, he said that the Territory must remain on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. Its people have a non-negotiable right to self-determination and independence and it must be exercised through a free and fair referendum, he said, adding: “Zimbabwe will respect the outcome of the referendum as the people of Western Sahara will have spoken.”

FELIX AKOM NYARKU ( Ghana ), emphasizing that all peoples of the world have the right to self-determination, called for the Committee to shift from being “a post office for petitions” to actively guaranteeing human and economic rights. It can no longer continue repeating the process of reaffirming support for its mandate without seeking accountability or demonstrating practical steps towards its implementation. Rather, it must enhance various negotiations towards self-determination and encourage enhanced relations between Non-Self-Governing Territories and administrative Powers for the speedy determination of such Territories’ status. He added that, while such Powers must protect lives and natural resources within occupied territories, the United Nations’ role in providing development assistance to the peoples of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories “cannot be diminished”.

MUNGO WOODIFIELD ( United Kingdom ) said that his country has a modern relationship with all its overseas territories based on partnership, shared values and the right of the people of each territory to choose to remain British or not. The United Kingdom’s long-standing commitment to the people of Gibraltar remains unchanged, he said, adding that his country will not enter into sovereignty negotiations “with which Gibraltar is not content”. He also reiterated that the United Kingdom has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. Further, the United Kingdom has no doubt over Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination. The results of the 1993 referendum sent a clear message that the islanders do not want a dialogue on sovereignty, he added.

ABBAS KADHOM OBAID AL-FATLAWI ( Iraq ) said that the yoke of colonialism and occupation is a denial of the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stressing that eliminating colonialism must remain a priority for the United Nations until all people in affected territories enjoy independence. He welcomed efforts by United Nations agencies towards promoting economic and social progress in Non-Self-Governing Territories, which should be done in coordination with the people concerned. The goal of such activities is to strengthen economies for such people’s benefit. Turning to the question of Palestine, he said that it is Palestinian people’s inalienable right to create an independent State with its capital in Jerusalem in line with relevant UN resolutions. Further, Palestine must obtain full membership in the United Nations. He also condemned the excessive use of force by the Israeli occupying Power, which resulted in the destruction of housing and immense suffering for civilians.

Right of Reply

The representative of Cuba , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that it is incorrect to consider Puerto Rico an integral part of the United States. The country has imposed itself on Puerto Rico for more than a century, denying its people their right to self-determination. The Supreme Court, Congress and Government of the United States have all affirmed that Puerto Rico does not have sovereignty, confirming its status as a colonial territory. She further expressed concern about the growing federal power over Puerto Rico, including the creation of a supervisory board with decision-making authority over Puerto Rico’s institutions.

The representative of the United Kingdom reaffirmed her country’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas, adding that the Falkland Islanders have as much right to determine their political status as any other people. Responding to Serbia’s delegate, she said that her country’s armed forces have arrangements with partner armed forces and that a small number of liaison officers from the Kosovo Security Force are deployed to the Falkland Islands alongside a British army unit.

The representative of Iran , responding to the statement made by Kuwait’s delegate, said that baseless allegations have been repeated regarding Iran’s three islands in the Persian Gulf. Iran has consistently rejected that falsehood, he said, reiterating that the islands are part of Iran’s territory and that its sovereignty over them is non-negotiable.

The representative of Argentina reiterated his country’s firm stance vis-à-vis the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas, which are illegally occupied by the United Kingdom. There is a recognized sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, with relevant United Nations resolutions calling for negotiations between the countries to reach a peaceful and verifiable solution. Argentina also rejects the United Kingdom’s argument that the principle of self-determination of peoples is applicable in this case, he added.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates rejected Iran’s claim to the three Emirati islands. Historical facts cannot be denied, she said, adding that these islands in the Arabian Gulf are part of her country’s territory. The ongoing illegal occupation by Iran is a violation of the principles of sovereignty and self-determination, she said.

The representative of Iran reiterated his country’s consistent, principled position that no dispute between Iran and the United Arab Emirates is recognized. He also said that, according to history — from a time when no country with the name “United Arab Emirates” existed — these three islands have been, and continue to be, an integral part of Iranian territory.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates , taking the floor a second time, reiterated that the three islands in the Arabian Gulf are an integral part of her country’s territory. She rejected lessons on history from Iran and called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute through established international mechanisms, such as direct negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

The representative of Israel , responding to those delegates that had addressed the situation in her region, asked them to acknowledge what Hamas is doing. Hamas is a barbaric terrorist organization, she said, adding that by ignoring such facts, delegates are giving terrorist organizations the green light. Detailing various Hamas activities, she said that Hamas has beheaded children and burned people alive.

The representative of Argentina , taking the floor a second time, reiterated its claim to sovereignty over the Malvinas islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. The United Kingdom’s occupation is illegal and has led to a sovereignty dispute between the two countries. He reminded the United Kingdom of its obligation to negotiate in good faith, as per the United Nations Charter.

The representative of Spain said that the United Nations has reaffirmed that Gibraltar is a colony and that its status destroys the territorial integrity of her country. The solution is for Spain and the United Kingdom to reopen bilateral negotiations, she said, adding that since Gibraltar is on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, only the United Nations can decide when the decolonization process of Gibraltar is complete. Noting the missed opportunity to resolve this colonial situation because of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, she said that Spain remains open to further dialogue.

___________

[*] A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).