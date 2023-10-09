Fourth Committee Debate on Decolonization Continues with Spotlight on Special Needs of Small Island Non-Self-Governing Territories

Continuing its general debate on decolonization and related items, speakers in the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today called for special attention to be given to the vulnerability of small island Non-Self-Governing Territories, including the impact of climate change.

The representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who spoke on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), noted that many of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories are small islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Further, more than half of them are in her region, she said, requesting measures to facilitate the sustained and balanced growth of their fragile economies.

Indonesia’s delegate said that small island Territories are deeply vulnerable to climate change. Confronting rising sea levels and fostering economic growth are not mere targets, but imperative for their survival, she said, adding that instead of rhetoric, they need actionable engagements from their administering Powers and the United Nations.

The representative of Saint Lucia said that colonialism has no place in modern democratic governance in the Caribbean. Stressing the need for a genuine decolonization process for the British Virgin Islands, he called for the lifting of the Order-in-Council in reserve, through which the United Kingdom could potentially remove democratic governance in that Territory.

Argentina’s delegate highlighted his country’s multiple attempts to resolve the conflict concerning the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, or Falkland Islands (Malvinas) – including, most recently, the proposed establishment of a formal process to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the resumption of sovereignty negotiations. He expressed regret that the United Kingdom has not responded to this proposal, and is continuing to carry out unilateral actions related to the exploitation of resources in that Territory.

The representative of the United States, an administering Power, acknowledged the unique challenges faced by American Samoa, Guam, and the United States Virgin Islands due to their small size, remote locations and limited natural resources. Highlighting the strong relationship between these Territories and the rest of his country, he said they were included in federal pandemic relief and recovery programs among others.

Several delegates noted the volatile situation unfolding in the Middle East, with Bahrain’s delegate stressing the need to protect civilians. Saudi Arabia’s representative reminded the Committee that his delegation had warned about the risks of the situation exploding because of the continued occupation.

In the same vein, Namibia’s delegate expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, as he pointed out how colonial rule not only entrenches inequality but also erodes development. It took multilateralism, international solidarity, diplomacy and an armed struggle to decolonize his own country, he said, adding “we feel a moral obligation to pay forward.”

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 October, to continue its general debate on decolonization and related items.

Decolonization

INGA RHONDA KING( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ), speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and noting that more than half of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories are in the Latin American and Caribbean region, said that eliminating colonialism must remain a priority for the United Nations. She reiterated CELAC’s support for Argentina in the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas and called for negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume, in line with relevant UN resolutions, with the Secretary-General renewing good offices missions to support the process. Highlighting Argentina’s constructive attitude and willingness to reach a peaceful solution, she called on the parties to refrain from taking unilateral decisions.

She reaffirmed the inalienable right of the people of Puerto Rico to self-determination and independence. Noting that most of the Non-Self-Governing Territories are small islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific, she requested that measures be taken to facilitate the sustained and balanced growth of their fragile economies, adding that Territories should be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination. Turning to Western Sahara, she supported to the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, Staffan de Mistura, to reach a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution that leads to the self-determination of the Territory’s people.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) said that it is important to ensure that the 2 million people who live in the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories can enjoy the right to self-determination. On Western Sahara, she advocated for a fair and sustainable solution, calling on all stakeholders to support the work of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy and to listen to the voices of the Sahrawi people. Reaffirming the legitimate rights of Argentina to the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, she said that in the current unstable geopolitical context, negotiations and respect for international law are especially crucial. Given that more than 80 former colonies have obtained independence, decolonization is one of the Organization’s most successful chapters, she said, calling for efforts to be made to achieve the same in the remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories.

NEVILLE MELVIN GERTZE ( Namibia ) said that oppression, occupation and colonial rule have a disenfranchising nature which entrench inequality and erode developmental aspirations. Calling for a viable and realistic solution to the decolonization of Western Sahara, he said that the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) must ensure a free and fair referendum. On the question of Palestine, he said that the escalation of violence over the past few days is a painful reminder of the harshness of 75 years of colonization. “Selectively using the tools at our disposal breeds contempt in those who suffer the consequences of daily injustice,” he said. Recalling his own country’s decolonization process, he said that it was not by chance, but rather through multilateralism, the Fourth Committee’s efforts, international solidarity, diplomatic efforts and “our own armed struggle”, adding: “We feel a moral obligation to pay forward.”

GUILLERMO RAMÓN CARMONA ( Argentina ) noted the significance of General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX), which recognized the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas and urged the parties to find a peaceful solution. Regretting the United Kingdom’s decision to freeze negotiations in 1982, he said that Argentina never ceased to claim its sovereignty over the Territory in a dispute that should be resolved bilaterally. Over the years, Argentina has made several proposals to resolve the conflict and compiled them in a document published by its Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Most recently, it proposed to establish a formal process, rooted in good faith, to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the resumption of sovereignty negotiations and inter-island connectivity, among other issues. However, the United Kingdom has not responded to this proposal, he said, noting that the European Union has officially recognized Latin America’s position on the question and highlighted the importance of dialogue. He went on to say that the United Kingdom is continuing to carry out unilateral actions related to the exploitation of renewable and non-renewable resources, in addition to maintaining a military presence in violation of relevant United Nations resolutions.

AHMAD SAMIR FAHIM HABASHNEH ( Jordan ), noting his country’s special relationship with Morocco, said that it is essential to find a solution to the question of the Moroccan Sahara that respects the the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He welcomed the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy, adding that the latter’s recent visit to the region has reignited the political process towards a realistic and permanent solution to the Sahara question, in line with international law. He also welcomed Morocco’s autonomy proposal, saying that it will help to achieve an outcome that is in line with General Assembly and Security Council resolutions.

Ms. ALGHALI ( Sierra Leone ) said that decolonization in each of the Non-Self-Governing Territories must be carried out on a case-by-case basis, in line with relevant resolutions. Stressing the need for closer collaboration with administering Powers, she said that they should provide the resources and support needed for building resilience and enabling sustainable development. Further, the administering Powers should create roadmaps for granting the inhabitants of those Territories the right to self-determination, in line with their aspirations. Also noting the efforts of specialized agencies in accelerating progress, she said it is essential to review the socioeconomic conditions in the Territories, in view of the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions. The Moroccan autonomy initiative presents a realistic solution in the question of Western Sahara, she added.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA ( Ecuador ), aligning himself with CELAC and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), said that Ecuador supports the inalienable right of peoples under colonial occupation to self-determination and independence. It is fundamental to promote dialogue and cooperation among the administering Powers and the Territories in order to make progress to implement multilateral agreements, in line with the goals of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism (2021-2030). Turning to the question of the Malvinas Islands, he said that Ecuador firmly supports the idea that the conflict should be resolved through bilateral negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom. This logic is shared by the vast majority of the international community. On the question of Western Sahara, it requires a mutually acceptable political solution in line with the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions.

LUIS UGARELLI ( Peru ), aligning himself with CELAC and MERCOSUR, stressed the need for direct negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom to resolve the dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. Argentina’s legitimate claim of sovereignty is rooted in historical, geographic and legal criteria, he said, requesting the Secretary-General to use his good offices to bring the parties to the negotiating table. It is essential that the parties abstain from unilateral measures, including the exploitation of renewable and non-renewable resources. On Western Sahara, he welcomed the efforts of the United Nations and the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General to renew political dialogue. He also urged that humanitarian assistance for refugees continue through renewed financing for programmes run by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP) and other UN agencies.

DIAMANE DIOME ( Senegal ) said that there is “reason for optimism” for the Moroccan Sahara, given the meaningful strides made by the Government of Morocco to promote its social and economic development. More than 100 countries support Morocco’s autonomy initiative, with 30 countries opening consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla. Noting visits to the Territory and neighbouring States by the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, as well as informal consultations in New York, he called on the international community to support this positive momentum, especially given the security implications of resolving this dispute.

Ms. ALJALAHMA ( Bahrain ), expressing concern about the current volatile situation in the Gaza Strip, said the protection of civilians should be an absolute priority. Citing international humanitarian law, she said that civilians must not be victims or targets of the current conflict. She also underscored the importance of achieving the two-State solution, in accordance with the principles of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative. Turning to Western Sahara, she commended the great efforts made by Morocco and said it is essential to achieve a solution to that question, within the framework of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of that country. She went on to express concern about Iran’s occupation of three Emirati islands and urged it to respond positively to the United Arab Emirates’ call to resolve this question peacefully.

RENÉ ALFONSO RUIDÍAZ PÉREZ ( Chile ), aligning himself with CELAC and MERCUSOR, noted that Chile is among the sponsors of the draft resolution on the question of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, which sets out a roadmap for a peaceful resolution to the sovereignty dispute. Underscoring his country’s recognition of Argentina’s sovereignty rights over that area, he said that Argentina and the United Kingdom should resume negotiations promptly to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the dispute, in line with United Nations resolutions, and to refrain from any unilateral steps that could alter the status quo.

HARRY EDUARDO PINTO BERRÍO ( Panama ), aligning himself with CELAC, said that it is important to comply with principles outlined in the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, particularly for the remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories. He voiced continued support for Argentina’s legitimate claims over the Malvina Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas and stressed the need for dialogue between Argentina and the United Kingdom to achieve a negotiated and peaceful resolution, as well as to avoid unilateral actions.

VAHID GHELICH ( Iran ), associating himself with the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations, stressed the need for the elimination of colonialism in all forms and manifestations, including modern neo-colonial practices such as economic exploitation, unilateral coercive measures and limitations on access to new technologies. Administering Powers are responsible for protecting the human and natural resources of Non-Self-Governing Territories against any possible abuse and they must compensate the people of those Territories for any repercussions caused by past actions or operations. He expressed support for the ongoing process of negotiations on Western Sahara as well as solidarity with the people of Palestine and Puerto Rico.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ), noting that under the Nouméa Accord, the United Nations is kept abreast of New Caledonia’s path to emancipation, said that his country has been cooperating with the Special Committee on Decolonization. France organized a Committee visit to the Territory in 2018, he said, adding that the three referendums in New Caledonia were observed by the United Nations, which noted that they took place smoothly. Their outcomes led to New Caledonia remaining within France, he added. Highlighting the current political dialogue, he recalled various visits by Government officials to the Territory and cited French President Emmanuel Macron’s words during a visit to New Caledonia in July: “The past was a time of colonization, the present is the time for sharing and rebalancing and the future must be the time for identity with a common destiny.” Expressing his country’s commitment to social and economic development in the Territory, he pointed to plans pertaining to the agricultural and nickel sectors. Maintaining New Caledonia within the French Republic is something that will be accompanied by the full integration of the Territory in the Pacific region, he added.

Ms. AL-ALI ( United Arab Emirates ), voicing her country’s deepest condolences and sorrow regarding the ongoing violence in the Palestinian territories. She expressed support for Morocco’s credible autonomy initiative for the Moroccan Sahara and commended the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy. Hopefully, roundtable talks between the concerned parties will continue. She also acknowledged the positive impact of Morocco’s human development efforts in the region. Emphasizing that all Member States must respect the UN Charter, she called on Iran to end its occupation of three Emirati islands. The United Arab Emirates’ sovereignty over those islands is indisputable and cannot be changed, she said.

OUMAROU GANOU ( BURKINA FASO ), expressing solidarity with the people of Non-Self-Governing Territories, voiced support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Western Sahara through dialogue and compromise. Endorsing the ongoing political process led by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, he commended the signing in September of an agreement between Morocco and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (Frente POLISARIO) which have led to prisoner exchanges, the release of political prisoners and the return of refugees. Burkina Faso supports the opening of consulates in Western Sahara, he said, adding that Morocco’s development model, launched in 2015, has had a positive impact on the quality of life in Western Sahara. Achieving a political solution to this long-standing dispute and strengthening cooperation among Arab Maghreb Union member States would contribute to stability and security in the Sahel region, he added.

JUAN DE DIOS EDJO MEMBA ( Equatorial Guinea ), noting that significant work remains on the decolonization agenda, encouraged all administering Powers to cooperate with the Committee and fulfil relevant General Assembly resolutions. It is essential to consider the historic and cultural diversity of the Territories and the aspirations of their people. On Western Sahara, he said that his delegation is enthusiastic about the progress made thus far and called for peaceful negotiations. He welcomed the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, saying that his visit in September to the region was a valuable step in the right direction. He went on to say that Morocco’s autonomy initiative is a realistic approach that has garnered international backing.

CARLTON RONNIE HENRY ( Saint Lucia ), aligning himself with CELAC and recalling the United Nations’ role in his country’s decolonization, expressed concern about the situation in the many small-island Non-Self-Governing Territories in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Calling for a genuine decolonization process for the British Virgin Islands, he reiterated that colonialism has no place in modern democratic governance in the Caribbean. All concerned parties must agree to a clear and responsible path for the people of that Territory, he said, reiterating the call for the United Kingdom to lift the Order-in-Council in reserve that could be used to remove democratic governance. Noting the impact of climate change on Non-Self-Governing Territories, he also expressed support for the political process underway in Western Sahara.

JEAN CLAUDE MANZERI NGONDO ( Congo ) said that during the ongoing Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism (2021-2030), the Committee must review progress made in decolonization efforts. Member States have a collective duty to ensure the self-determination of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories, with due regard to their unique circumstances. It is important to strengthen dialogue and to take concrete action to breathe new life into the implementation of the decolonization mandate, he added. He underscored the often fragile state of the Territories’ economies and their health care and educational systems and concurred with the need to cooperate with UN entities and international organizations to support them.

MOHANNAD BAGHDADI ( Syria ), aligning himself with the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations, said that the forces of colonization and neo-colonization are continuing to impact populations in harmful ways. More than 60 years on, the world has yet to fully put an end to colonialism as the West talks about individual rights, but ignores the collective right of self-determination. The Non-Self-Governing Territories have endured nuclear testing and the storage of nuclear waste, in addition to being transformed into military bases that serve the interests of colonizing States. Those Territories do not require assistance from their occupying Powers, but rather comprehensive programmes to facilitate self-determination, taking into account their unique circumstances, he said.

CAROLYN RODRIGUES-BIRKETT ( Guyana ), aligning herself with CELAC, said that as a former colony, her country understands “the avidity to exercise the right to self-determination”. Interlocking challenges - such as food insecurity, climate change and border conflicts - have devastating effects on the already fragile Non-Self-Governing Territories. The administering Powers must fully cooperate with the Organization to accomplish a speedy decolonization, she said, adding that they must convey accurate information concerning their Territories and protect human and natural resources against abuse. Noting that many Territories are vulnerable to climate change and environmental degradation, she added that regional organizations and specialised agencies must enable emergency response and disaster recovery in them.

NITISH BIRDI ( India ), noting that the principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by a particular delegation, recalled that the United Nations established that principle as a vehicle for the decolonization of the remaining 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories and not as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any Member State. Stressing that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always remain an integral part of India, he expressed regret that instead of putting its own house in order, Pakistan's leadership continues to interfere in India's internal affairs.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ), aligning herself with MERCOSUR, reiterated her country’s support for Argentina’s claim over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. This colonial matter must be ended through a peaceful solution, she said, calling for the resumption of negotiations and cooperation in line with relevant UN resolutions. She welcomed the Secretary-General’s efforts to help the parties find a solution to the conflict, and expressed regret that despite the adoption of relevant UN resolutions, the conflict has not been resolved. She went on to highlight the importance of refraining from unilateral decisions that could alter the situation of the islands while the General Assembly's mandated process is ongoing.

JOSÉ ALFONSO BLANCO CONDE ( Dominican Republic ), aligning with CELAC and the Central American Integration System (SICA), expressed support to the efforts of Morocco in seeking a credible and acceptable political solution for Western Sahara, while joining the call for the parties of the conflict to maintain the spirit of cooperation with the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Mr. Staffan de Mistrura. He further highlighted the work of the Special Envoy in undertaking visits to the field and relaunching the negotiations as well as bilateral consultations to find mutually acceptable formular to this process. The international community should unite its efforts to support the achievement of a peaceful and sustainable resolution for Western Sahara that respects the rights and aspirations of all involved parties. Regarding the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, the Dominican Republic expressed solidarity with Argentina’s legitimate demands and stressed that peaceful negotiations are the right way to solve the dispute using resources outlined in General Assembly resolutions.

MARISKA DWIANTI DHANUTIRTO ( Indonesia ) said the challenges faced by Non-Self-Governing Territories are multi-faceted. Many of these Territories are small islands that are deeply vulnerable to climate change. Rising sea levels and economic growth are not mere targets, but imperative for their survival, she said, adding that instead of rhetorical support, they require actionable engagements from the administrative Powers and the United Nations. Recalling the Pacific Regional Seminar held in her country in May, she said one of its salient takeaways was the collective recognition that the Sustainable Development Goals, including those focusing on economic investment and advancement, must reach the Territories. She also underscored that a one-size-fits-all strategy will not work for the decolonization of the different Territories.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ), aligning himself with MERCOSUR and CELAC, said that General Assembly resolutions are the most suitable instruments for achieving the full exercise of sovereignty. He reaffirmed Argentina’s legitimate claims to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, adding that the question of that Territory represents the last vestiges of colonialism in South America. Paraguay’s position on that issue is based on a long tradition of supporting the peaceful resolution of international conflicts. On Western Sahara, he reaffirmed Paraguay’s support for relevant Assembly and Council resolutions and applauded the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to facilitate negotiations between the stakeholders.

ROBERT KRIS ( United States ), recognizing the unique challenges faced by American Samoa, Guam and the United States Virgin Islands due to their small size, remote location and limited natural resources, pointed to the historical impact of slavery and colonialism on Indigenous Peoples and residents, including during the United States’ administration. Emphasizing the progress made in addressing these issues, he highlighted the strong relationship between these Territories and the rest of the United States, exemplified by their inclusion in federal pandemic relief and recovery programs, among other things. The current Administration’s policies prioritize remediation of racial and ethnic injustice and recognize the Territories’ local self-governance under federal and local laws. Regarding Puerto Rico, he said that it is an integral part of the United States, with Puerto Ricans being United States citizens. A recent referendum in Puerto Rico demonstrated overwhelming popular support for either maintaining or deepening the existing level of integration with the United States, he added.

HASSAN MOHAMMED A. ALAMRI ( Saudi Arabia ) said that the question of Palestine is a foreign policy priority for his country and that its support for the Palestinian people has never waned. Calling for the restoration of their legitimate rights as well as the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, he expressed concern about unprecedented current developments between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces. Stressing the need for protection of civilians and the exercise of restraint, he recalled his delegation’s repeated warnings about the risks of the situation exploding because of the continued occupation. He went on to express support for Morocco’s efforts on the question of the Moroccan Sahara, including its autonomy initiative.

Right of Reply

The representative of Iran , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, rejected the remarks made by some delegates regarding islands in the Persian Gulf which have always been an inseparable and integral part of Iranian territory. Iran is committed to friendly relations with its neighbours, including the United Arab Emirates, but the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran over the islands are non-negotiable.

The representative of the United Kingdom reiterated her country’s position on the Falkland Islands, emphasizing that there can be no dialogue on sovereignty unless the islanders so wish. Regarding the exploitation of natural resources, she said that that is a commercial venture regulated by the Falkland Islands Government in accordance with international law.

The representative of Pakistan said that the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples reaffirmed the right to self-determination of all people, not just some people. Jammu and Kashmir is defined as a disputed territory on United Nations maps and it is not an integral part of India’s territory. Citing an Amnesty International report titled “Weaponizing counter-terrorism,” he said that India is using financial and money-laundering laws to target human rights defenders and civil society.

The representative of United Arab Emirates said that Iran has no legitimate right to the three Emirati islands. Located in the Arabian Gulf, they are an integral part of the United Arab Emirates’ territory, she said, adding that Iran must work with her country to resolve the issue peacefully.

The representative of Argentina said that the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas are an integral part of Argentina, illegally occupied by the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom’s use of the principle of self-determination does not apply in this sovereignty dispute, he said, adding that the referendum conducted in the Malvinas Islands has no legal validity. He called for the resumption of constructive bilateral negotiations with the United Kingdom, as advocated by the international community, and emphasized the importance of complying with General Assembly resolution 3149 (1976), which urges both parties to avoid unilateral measures during the negotiation process.

The representative of Iran , taking the floor a second time, dismissed the existence of any dispute between Iran and United Arab Emirates over the islands and reaffirmed that historically, these islands have been an integral part of Iran, long before the United Arab Emirates existed.

The representative of Israel condemned the “unprecedented, barbaric terrorist attack” by Hamas on her country, saying that rockets rained down indiscriminately upon Israeli towns and cities while hundreds of Hamas terrorists began barbaric acts of unparalleled magnitude. “What you should do is condemn terror (and) condemn Hamas,” she said.