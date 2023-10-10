Highlighting Hamas’ Recent Attack on Israel, Third Committee Expresses Dismay at Rise in Conflict Victims, Racism, Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia Worldwide

One quarter of humanity lives in places affected by conflict, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Sudan, Ukraine, and, now again, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, a United Nations human rights official told the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) today, highlighting that the number of civilians killed in war operations worldwide rose by 50 per cent in 2022.

Volker Türk, High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed deep shock over the horrific attacks launched by Palestinian armed groups on Saturday and the ensuing full-blown conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. “Civilians on both sides bear an intolerable brunt,” he said, urgently calling on all parties to pull back from total warfare and the vicious cycle of vengeance and its disastrous and possibly irreparable long-term effects on peace and security across the region and beyond.

He then painted a grim picture of the staggering number of civilian casualties in conflicts worldwide, the rise of racism and gender-based discrimination – notably against women and girls - as well as the surge in hate speech, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. Additionally, abject poverty and skyrocketing inequalities constitute tragic failures of the world’s commitment to human rights. This sobering landscape of ills is further aggravated by harsh restrictions of the civic space which undercut institutions of justice and media freedoms, and by ungoverned digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous weaponry.

Spotlighting his Office’s work in addressing human rights violations, he drew attention to the situation in Afghanistan: in light of pervasive human rights violations in that country, it is essential to sustain support for the UN's human rights presence. Similarly, in Colombia, the High Commissioner’s office has played a key role in the peace process. However, the Office needs a level of core financing to implement all mandated activities, he emphasized.

The central focus of the broad human rights dialogue that followed was the resurgence of violence in the Middle East.

“How many murdered Jews does it take for you to support Israel’s right to self-defence?” asked Israel’s delegate, noting that the High Commissioner’s role is not one of a “bystander expressing his emotions” and the Human Rights Council has “lost its moral compass”.

The observer for the State of Palestine, stressing that over 850 Palestinians have already been killed, said: “[Israel] is telling you that killing more Palestinians, including children, is the answer.” Israel’s war minister has ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, he said, calling on States to reject such collective punishment.

The representative of the United States condemned the unjustified attacks on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas, supporting the country’s right to self-defence. Echoing his stance, Canada’s delegate underscored that support for Palestinian self-determination or empathy for Palestinians must not obscure the fact that Hamas is an anti-Semitic terrorist group that wants “to wipe Israel off the map”.

Syria’s delegate, meanwhile, said that many Western countries “are shocked with what is happening lately”. However, he added that “we are shocked that none of them were shocked by all the atrocities and killings […] committed by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people for the last 75 years”, noting that “the last day of occupation is the first day of peace”.

On another note, delegates shed light on specific human rights situations in their respective countries, with Myanmar’s delegate emphasizing that “every moment that the international community sits idly and watches, the suffering of the Myanmar people continues”.

Adding to that, the representative of Bangladesh elaborated on the protracted presence of Rohingya refugees in her country, noting that no Human Rights Council mechanism has managed to engage with Myanmar or even visit the Rakhine State. The United Nations might need to recalibrate its strategies vis-à-vis Myanmar, she added.

For his part, Afghanistan’s delegate spotlighted systematic violations of women and girls’ rights by the Taliban, the arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings of former security forces and systematic collective punishment of minorities, including the Hazara communities.

Turning to unilateral coercive measures, Iran’s delegate expressed dismay that the High Commissioner’s report did not devote any consideration to their impact on human rights. Along similar lines, Venezuela’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, stressed that the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights must carry out its work in a non-politicized, non-selective manner and voiced concern over the effects of unilateral coercive measures on the guarantee of universal health coverage.

Interactive Dialogue - High Commissioner for Human Rights

interactive dialogue featuring a presentation by Volker Türk, High Commissioner for Human Rights .

Mr. TÜRK expressed deep shock over the horrific attacks launched by Palestinian armed groups on Saturday and the ensuing full-blown conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Civilians on both sides bear an intolerable brunt, he said, urgently appealing to all parties to pull back from total warfare and the vicious cycles of vengeance, which decades of experience have shown will have disastrous and possibly irreparable long-term effects on peace and security for everyone - in Israel, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, across the region and beyond. Presenting his report (document A/78/36), he said human rights measures are the only way to make development inclusive, participatory and sustainable; the only way to shape laws that are just and to ensure accountability, promote reconciliation and a path away from conflict.

However, he continued, one quarter of humanity lives in places affected by conflict – places such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Sudan, Ukraine, and now again, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Last year, the number of civilians killed in war operations worldwide rose by over 50 per cent – the first increase since the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) began compiling this data, in 2015. Racism and gender-based discrimination – notably against women and girls – are also rising, with concerted pushbacks against the important progress made in recent decades. Social media platforms, when unchecked, have also become delivery systems for vicious hate speech against women and girls, people of African descent, LGBTIQ+ people and many other minority groups. He voiced particular concern about the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Moreover, abject poverty and skyrocketing inequalities constitute tragic failures of the world’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and human rights, he stressed, pointing to harsh restrictions on civic space, which have undercut institutions of justice, media freedoms, and the space for fundamental freedoms. Ungoverned digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous weaponry and surveillance techniques, profoundly threaten human rights. All these trends compound the accelerating menace of the triple planetary crisis – “the defining human rights threat of our generation”. “What can be done to repair this sobering landscape of ills?” he asked, describing the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as “a lighthouse of stability” whose values “connect all of humanity”.

“Our work to monitor and address human rights violations is crucial to the establishment and maintenance of peaceful, secure societies,” he said, spotlighting the situation in Afghanistan, the dismantling of national human rights bodies, and pervasive violations – including unprecedented discrimination against women – which make it crucial to sustain support for the UN's human rights presence. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) provides the country's only independent monitoring and has been granted formal access to prisons in numerous provinces. In Colombia, human rights work has been essential in the peace process; the High Commissioner’s office has served as a key bridge between all actors, and as an advocate for transitional justice and the rights of victims, Indigenous Peoples and civil society – especially women and girls.

He further outlined his Office’s efforts to foster economies that are grounded in human rights, underscoring the need for meaningful civic participation in decision-making – particularly for women, and others who have long been side-lined. The human rights economy can address root causes of inequalities and grievances; ensure greater trust in government, and target policies more effectively to areas of need. Globally, human rights guardrails are also sorely needed for international financial and development institutions, so that Governments are not forced to undercut their investments in human rights to repay foreign debt. In this context, the Declaration on the Right to Development promises an international order that can better fulfil human rights: It is time to act on it," he asserted. For the Office to deliver on its mandate, it needs a level of core financing that guarantees the capacity to implement all mandated activities, he said, noting that, in 2023, it appears likely that it will receive only 60 per cent of the extra-budgetary funding it has requested.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, delegates expressed grave concern and condemnation of renewed conflict in Israel as well as support for the OHCHR’s work and its required funding, while others underscored the importance of adhering to the principles of non-selectivity and neutrality in carrying out the Office’s mandate.

The representative of Venezuela , speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter , voiced concern over the effects of unilateral coercive measures on the guarantee of universal health coverage, specifically on timely vaccine delivery and efforts to fight against tuberculosis and other endemic diseases. Worse, the topic remained unaddressed at the recent high-level meeting on public health, he stressed, inviting the High Commissioner to comment on the situation. He underscored the importance of the OHCHR carrying out its work in a non-politicized, non-selective manner.

The representative of the United States condemned the attacks on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas, noting that Israel has a right to defend itself. Calling the attack unjustified, he said that such attacks prevent the fulfillment of human rights. Either there is the path of dialogue and conflict resolution or the path of terrorism, he said, noting that Hamas destroys lives, including Palestinian lives. Further, the United States is concerned about countries such as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Afghanistan as well as the violations of human rights in Ukraine by the Russian Federation. He voiced further concern over the human rights in China of the Uyghur population.

The representative of Mexico underscored his country’s openness to international scrutiny as well as to integrate the recommendations of the treaty body system. The anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is an opportunity to reaffirm a commitment to human rights, essential for the work of the UN, he said. He asked what the main challenges to full implementation of the Universal Declaration as well as other human rights instruments are.

The representative of Colombia said that human rights work has been integral to achieve peace in her country, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation with Mr. Türk’s office and the openness with which the country received his recommendations. For the first time, the country will be a candidate to the Human Rights Council, she said, adding that Columbia has proposed to host the Third International Conference on Human Rights, calling for the international community’s Support.

The representative of Canada condemned Hamas’ multifront terror attack against Israelis citizens. Support for Palestinian self-determination or empathy for Palestinians must not obscure the fact that Hamas is an anti-Semitic terrorist group that wants to wipe Israel off the map, he said. The litany of intensifying abuses should concern all States, he added. The independence and integrity of the Commissioner’s office are important, he said, expressing Canada’s support. He asked what has surprised Mr. Türk in his work that the international community can appreciate and also what difficulties the Commissioner has encountered in his work.

The representative of Pakistan highlighted the Human Rights 75 Initiative of the OHCHR, noting that it should end double standards and selectivity in UN work. He also pointed to India’s illegal occupation of Jumma and Kashmir, lamenting international community’s failure to hold India accountable, which erodes credibility in the High Commissioner’s Office. He then asked about the next report to be released on the subject. Further, the prevalence of Islamophobia such as Qur’an burning is concerning, given that it is outlawed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. He urged the High Commissioner to regularly report on Islamophobia.

The representative of France , aligning with the European Union, underscored the important role the OHCHR and the treaty body system play in monitoring human rights situations and issuing recommendations leading to reform. The OHCHR can only fulfil its mandate if it has the necessary resources, however. To that end, France has doubled its contribution to the Office, which now totals more than 10 million euros, she said, noting that the Office could count on France’s commitment during budget negotiations. A candidate for the Human Rights Council, France will continue its action against the death penalty and discrimination, defending the rights of LGBTQ people and human rights defenders, she said.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, echoed France’s delegate in his call for adequate resources for the Office, condemning any attempt to weaken its work, including reprisals, and called on all countries to protect human rights defenders. She asked Mr. Türk to provide an example of when the realization of one human right led to the realization of others.

The representative of Malaysia said that human rights are universal, inalienable, indivisible and interdependent. It is imperative that the international community treat them in a fair manner, he continued, stressing that civil and political rights are prioritized, while social and economic rights are not given due attention. He underscored the importance of the universal periodic review mechanism, noting that Malaysia will welcome the Office’s feedback to improve its national human rights framework. He asked what the Office can do to address gaps in funding in programmes of economic, social and cultural rights, including in the capacity-building of Member States.

The representative of Rwanda , speaking on behalf of the Countries of Central Africa , noted that, at the request of his bloc, the Subregional Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa was established in 2001. General Assembly resolution A/RES/76/171 asked the Centre to step up its activities in social and cultural rights, but the bloc is concerned about the limited capacity to carry out its mandate due to an increased demand as well as lack of funding. Resolutions over the past six years have asked the High Comissioner’s Office to provide more resources to the Centre, she noted, asking by how much the Centre’s budget will be increased and what budgetary space can be explored within the Office’s existing budget.

The representative of the United Kingdom highlighted the tragic events in Israel, condemning Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens and called for an end to such attacks. Hamas’ indiscriminate use of violence is horrific and taking more than 100 hostages is heinous. The United Kingdom stands by Israel’s right to self-defense, noting that Hamas does not represent the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and that their acts have resulted in the deaths of 687 Palestinians in Gaza, adding to their suffering. He asked how the international community can best support a de-escalation of hostilities.

The representative of Belarus , aligning with the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, said that human rights problems indeed require comprehensive solutions and international cooperation, but the practical work of the OHCHR often does the opposite, creating a breakdown in trust. He called for total compliance with the principles of constructiveness, transparency, non-selectivity, impartiality and a lack of bias in the Office. A short report cannot provide a full picture of events. He asked what the request for “political support” in the budget of the office meant, as it seemed “dubious”.

The representative of Iraq , recalling that his country has sought to implement the OHCHR’s recommendations to improve its legislative framework relating to human rights, reiterated that the High Commissioner and all treaty bodies have an open invitation to visit his country. He then asked the High Commissioner to evaluate his last visit to Iraq in August.

The representative of Iran expressed dismay that the High Commissioner’s report did not devote any consideration to the impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights. He also encouraged OHCHR to prioritize discrimination against Muslims and Islamophobia. Spotlighting that 2024 will mark the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family, he asked the High Commissioner to elaborate on OHCHR’s activities regarding the protection of the family.

The representative of Italy , reiterating her commitment against the death penalty, pointed to the increase of international support – from 104 to 125 Member States - for the first General Assembly resolution on the universal moratorium presented by her country in 2007. She further asked how States can strengthen cross-regional dialogue and enhance civil society’s involvement on this topic.

The representative of Armenia asked how the OHCHR will address the violations of the right to life and the use of torture - prohibited in international and humanitarian law - committed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The representative of Israel , addressing the High Commissioner, asked: “How many murdered Jews does it take for you to support Israel’s right to self-defence?” Emphasizing that the High Commissioner’s role is not to be a “bystander expressing his emotions”, he stressed: “We need you to take action.” He further questioned: “How do you expect Israel to ensure that these genocidal jihadists never commit these atrocities again? Should we invite them to our living room for a civilized chat?” Emphasizing that the Human Rights Council has “lost its moral compass”, he said that the world cannot accept a “distorted moral standard” that guarantees that such atrocities will continue. “Israel will obliterate [the] Hamas terror infrastructure,” he asserted.

The representative of China pointed out that people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang live in harmony; the economy and society in Tibet “continue to […] progress”; and the people of Hong-Kong enjoy a wide range of rights and freedoms. “Any lies about China will self-destruct in the face of facts,” he stressed.

The representative of Bangladesh , pointing to the protracted presence of Rohingya refugees in her country, said that no Human Rights Council mechanism has managed to engage with Myanmar or even visit the Rakhine State. Recognizing that “nothing seems to be working”, she asked what can be done to eradicate the suffering of the Rohingya minorities. She also asked whether the United Nations might need to recalibrate its strategies vis-à-vis Myanmar, while also questioning how human rights mechanisms can identify challenges of developing countries.

The representative of Saudi Arabia asked how the OHCHR can assist in dealing with the escalating trends of exclusion, hatred and racism.

The representative of Egypt , turning to the concept of the “human rights economy”, asked about the proposed intersectionality between international financial architecture reforms and the promotion of human rights in relation to foreign debt, including the repatriation of illicit funds to their countries of origin. She also asked how the OHCHR can counter hate speech.

The representative of Myanmar , pointing out that “every moment that the international community sits idly and watches, the suffering of the Myanmar people continues”, urged Member States to ensure that the United Nations does not fail the Myanmar people or leave them alone. He asked what the next step is to save the lives of these people in a timely manner.

The observer for the State of Palestine said that Israel’s war minister has ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, calling on Member States to reject such collective punishment. Spotlighting that over 850 Palestinians have been killed, he stressed: “We regret that some still have difficulties to acknowledge Palestinian victims killed by Israel.” Recalling that Israel has imposed a 17-year blockade, he added: “Now it is telling you that killing more Palestinians, including children, is the answer.” Also noting that his country “could have chosen war” yet it decided to “strive for peace”, he stressed: “We could have found many reasons [during] 75 years of accumulated grievances to absolve ourselves from the rule of international law, [yet] we decided to submit to it.”

The representative of Syria , spotlighting that many Western countries “are shocked with what is happening lately”, stressed: “We are shocked that none of them were shocked by all the atrocities and killings […] committed by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people for the last 75 years.” Emphasizing that “the last day of occupation is the first day of peace”, he asked the High Representative: “Do you concur?”

The representative of Afghanistan , spotlighting systematic violations of women and girls’ rights by the Taliban, asked the High Commissioner to comment on this issue. He also asked about his views on the arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings of former security forces and systematic collective punishment of minorities, including the Hazara communities.

The representative of India , noting that Pakistan has “again” misused the forum to distract the international community’s attention from “its own” abuse of human rights, pointed to the “largest scale brutality” against a Christian community in Gujranwala in 2023. She also emphasized that the conditions of women belonging to monitories remain deplorable.

Mr. TÜRK responded by underscoring the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all. Expressing dismay and profound shock over the attacks that were perpetrated by the Palestinian armed forces against Israeli citizens, he also recognized the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. “It is absolutely clear that nothing justifies acts of terror,” he added, calling for the urgent and unconditional release of those who are held hostage. “It is my duty and my responsibility to point out that military operations must be conducted with strict compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” he said, sounding alarm over the impact of the conflict on both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. It is essential that a solution is found to the 56-year-long conflict – a way out of this vicious cycle of bloodshed, he emphasized.

He went on to underscore that geopolitical tensions and increased polarization are not going to advance the cause of human rights. Human rights - the force of transformation of societies – “could become collateral damage”, he warned. He highlighted the incredible potential of the OHCHR to make a difference on the ground, working with human rights defenders and civil rights society, as well as contribute to prevention. Instead, the failure to address accountability perpetuates the cycle of war and polarization. On the issue of funding, he said that his Office must prepare 99 reports on a wide range of topics, some of which are not covered from the regular budget.

Turning to the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, he said his Office has outlined a clear roadmap on how to address the human rights issue of minorities; however, nothing has happened on that front. In light of systemic gender persecution in Afghanistan, he stressed the need to ensure continued support for UNAMA. He also elaborated, inter alia, on the situation in Armenia and Iraq. Further, he underlined the importance of analysing the impact of unilateral coercive measures - especially when they are sectoral - on the enjoyment of human rights and humanitarian issues. On the death penalty, he spotlighted positive developments in Sub-Saharan Africa. He also noted that the dehumanization of the “other” is the main reason for conflicts.