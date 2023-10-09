Recognizing Need to Bolster Indigenous Peoples’ Rights, Third Committee Underscores Importance of Respecting Traditional Lands, Valuable Conservation Knowledge

Obstacles remain to realizing the full rights of Indigenous Peoples, but initiatives meant to empower them offer opportunities for social and economic growth as well as healing from past wounds, the Third Committee (Social Humanitarian, Cultural) heard today as it took up the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Briefing the committee, José Francisco Calí Tzay, Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, addressed tourism and its impact on the rights of Indigenous Peoples. In recent decades, community-based approaches to tourism, such as ecotourism, have become increasingly popular as a sustainable development approach, he noted. However, while good practices exist to lessen tourism’s negative impacts, problems persist, including expropriation of Indigenous lands, violence towards Indigenous women — including rape by tourists — and unfair working conditions, he said.

Underscoring that tourism development can present an important opportunity for Indigenous Peoples to strengthen social and economic empowerment, he noted that any benefits required their direct participation in any project affecting them. He called on States to provide redress through effective mechanisms in cases of misappropriation of Indigenous cultural and spiritual property, stressing the importance of obtaining free, prior and informed consent in all actions related to tourism and Indigenous Peoples.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue countries underscored the need for best practices in tourism development by Indigenous Peoples, expressing concern for past injustices by colonial Powers. The representatives of Guatemala, Mexico and the United States asked how best to promote greater participation for Indigenous Peoples at the United Nations, including youth voices, as well as in addressing climate change, while the representative of China voiced concern over Indigenous Peoples in countries of former colonial Power living in poverty.

Turning to their general debate, delegates shared best practices in social and economic development, highlighted the role Indigenous Peoples play in biodiversity preservation and addressed past wrongs.

In a similar vein to Mr. Calí Tzay, the representative of Colombia shared a positive development from her country — a new tourism policy called “Tourism in Harmony with Life” — which promotes guidelines for the preservation of the territories, resources and traditional knowledge of Indigenous Peoples, respecting their territorial management of land.

Echoing her colleague, the representative of Brazil said Indigenous Peoples play a key role in the preservation of biodiversity in the world. Representing only 5 per cent of the population, they protect 80 per cent of the world’s biodiversity in their territories, she said, underscoring the importance of land demarcation in combating climate change.

Addressing employment gaps, the representative of Malaysia detailed her Government’s capacity-building programmes, such as the Indigenous Functional Literacy Programme and a career outreach programme, which have increased employment for Indigenous Peoples by 57.47 per cent in the private sector since 2019.

The representative of Cameroon said that while Western colonization has treated its Indigenous Peoples inhumanely, the 250 Indigenous communities in the country are attached to the land that they live on, where their traditional ways of living are preserved. Moreover, clear legal criteria are employed to distinguish Indigenous Peoples from other ethnicities to ensure self-determination.

Addressing its dark past, the representative of the United States recognized the “tragic and unjust” displacement of native Americans from their lands and the use of boarding schools to assimilate children, noting that an investigation into the loss of human life and lasting consequences of the schools was opened in 2021. Only when countries critically examine their mistakes can they truly begin to heal, he added.

Interactive Dialogue — Indigenous Peoples

In the afternoon, the Committee elaborated on the theme “Rights of Indigenous Peoples”, with an interactive dialogue featuring a presentation by JOSÉ FRANCISCO CALÍ TZAY, Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples .

Mr. CALÍ TZAY, presenting his annual report on “Tourism and the rights of Indigenous Peoples” (document A/78/162) addressed the issue of tourism and its impact on the rights of Indigenous Peoples. In recent decades, community-based approaches to tourism, such as ecotourism and ethnocultural tourism, have become increasingly popular as a sustainable development approach. Noting some good practices promoted by States and the private sector to ensure that Indigenous Peoples can benefit from tourism projects, he cautioned that there are still many negative impacts of tourism activities on Indigenous Peoples. These have led to the expropriation of their lands and resources; militarization of their territory; violence towards human rights defenders; commodification; loss and misuse of Indigenous culture; unfair distribution of benefits; violence towards Indigenous women and children; and inequitable working conditions for Indigenous workers. Indigenous women and girls are among the most marginalized groups in the tourism industry, owing to multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination based on gender, indigenous identity and socioeconomic status. In this context, he spotlighted reports of tourism fostering violence against women, including rape by tourists, with perpetrators rarely held accountable. Indigenous women are also likely to be subjected to sexual violence when forcibly evicted from their lands because of tourism projects.

He went on to underscore that tourism development — if carried out in a sustainable, rights-based manner — can represent an important opportunity for Indigenous Peoples to strengthen their rights to self-determination, lands, territories, resources, social and economic empowerment and protection of natural and cultural heritage. Indigenous-led tourism can empower Indigenous Peoples to engage in self-determined development, strengthen and revitalize Indigenous institutions and culture, generate revenues to support their social and economic growth, counter migration of youth by offering employment opportunities and support Indigenous women’s participation and entrepreneurship. However, these benefits can only be achieved through the participation of Indigenous Peoples themselves in any project affecting them, he asserted.

Accordingly, he called on States to provide redress through effective mechanisms in cases of misappropriation of Indigenous cultural and spiritual property. Before decisions concerning tourism activities are taken, the impacted Indigenous Peoples must be meaningfully consulted, and their free, prior and informed consent should be obtained. He detailed instances in which the exclusion of Indigenous Peoples from the management and control of tourism projects has led to the abandonment of agriculture practices, drug and alcohol addiction, the disruption of cultural practices and communal structures, as well as pollution of the environment. In Africa, biodiversity conservation and safari projects may provide limited and poorly paid employment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples. Leisure tourism has led to the overdevelopment of lands in Southeast Asia and caused the forced displacement of Indigenous Peoples, threatening fishing livelihoods, the cohesion of seashore communities and increasing sexual abuse of women and children. In North America, Indigenous Peoples have raised issues over damage caused by campers and hikers leaving litter at sacred places. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank-funded Mandalika project has resulted in forced evictions, involuntary resettlement and increased militarization of the Indigenous Sasak people, who comprise 85 per cent of the region’s inhabitants. Highlighting good practices, he said in some countries, the principle of shared management of protected areas by both Indigenous Peoples and the Government has been enshrined in the constitution, as was done in Bolivia’s 2009 Constitution.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, countries asked the Special Rapporteur for best practices in tourism development by Indigenous Peoples, with respect to youth and climate change, and expressed concern for past injustices by colonial powers.

The representative of Guatemala asked what the international community can do to ensure greater participation for Indigenous Peoples’ participation in the UN, while the representative of the United States , echoing his colleague, asked how to elevate indigenous youth voices in addressing climate change.

Similarly, the youth delegate of Mexico , noted the large role that tourism plays in the country, with 95 Indigenous sites managed by Indigenous Peoples themselves. He asked for good practices in tourist initiatives managed by Indigenous Peoples.

Speaking on behalf of the Baltic and Nordic Countries , the representative of Denmark noted that tourism is an essential driver of economic development but can be carried out without respect for Indigenous Peoples’ rights or for the principles of free, prior and informed consent. She asked what best practices will ensure that tourism in Indigenous land respects the people and their land.

The representative of Brazil said that, for the first time in history, the country has an Indigenous Peoples’ council and it is headed by a woman. Moreover, tourism initiatives are led by Indigenous People themselves, in line with international labour instruments. She asked for best practices in developing cooperation between tourism and the concept of Indigenous Peoples and what the best forum for such exchanges might be.

The representative of China noted that former colonial powers subjected Indigenous Peoples to cruel oppression and genocide. Today Indigenous Peoples in such countries continue to face inequality as well as shorter life expectancies. Worse, these countries lack the will to fulfil the rights of Indigenous Peoples, she said, calling on the Special Rapporteur to implore these countries to act.

The representative of India said that, in line with the definition of “indigenous” in International Labour Organization Convention 169, all people in India at the time of its independence must be considered Indigenous and the concept of Indigenous Peoples should not be expanded to include groups of people that have lived together for thousands of years.

In response, Mr. CALÍ TZAY reiterated the importance of providing Indigenous Peoples in tourism development with proper legal protections, such as prior, free and informed consent, as well as supporting their activities through flexible funding while they develop management capacities. Rather than defining who is or is not Indigenous, the most appropriate approach is to identify and not define who is Indigenous, as self-identification is key. Indeed, around the world Indigenous women play a key role in food security through measures such as preserving certain varieties of seeds, he said, stressing that it is essential to ensure the rights to their land and resources. Stronger governance is urgently needed to support their rights and aid in their longstanding commitment to protecting land and combating climate change, he said.

General Debate

HEDDA SAMSON, representing the European Union , said Indigenous Peoples are recognized as safeguarding 80 per cent of the planet’s biodiversity. This makes them central guardians of ecosystems and natural resources. At the same time, they are among the most affected by the severe impacts of illegal mining, logging and environmental degradation. Given these major challenges, integrating Indigenous expertise and traditional knowledge into land management and development policies will be an important step, since it can lead to more sustainable and equitable outcomes. The bloc’s proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive seeks to engage in appropriate ways with Indigenous Peoples, and to pay special attention to their capacities and interests. It is “not only the right approach”, she said, “but beneficial for business operations, the success of which often depends thereon”.

In the area of human rights, Indigenous Peoples were the most frequently targeted in 2022 — accounting for 48 per cent of the total killings of human rights defenders worldwide. As such, support for human rights defenders is one of the major priorities of the European Union’s external human rights policy. It is also why the bloc will continue to stand by Indigenous human rights defenders who experience threats and violence, including in the context of protecting land, natural resources, the environment, biodiversity and the climate. “These killings must end,” she said. In addition to the risks facing Indigenous human rights defenders, lands, indigenous cultures and languages are also under threat. Of the 5,000 Indigenous languages, a significant number are endangered. In response to these challenges, the bloc is committed to promoting the participation of Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous human rights defenders in development processes as well as within all relevant global decision-making fora on issues affecting them.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ) speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples , said that while the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted 75 years ago and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 16 years ago, Indigenous Peoples are three times more likely to live in extreme poverty worldwide — a result of generations of discrimination. As the world marks the midpoint to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Indigenous Peoples must be at the heart of implementation, she said, calling on States to work in partnership with them so that they equally benefit from sustainable development efforts. Voicing concern over the intersecting forms of violence that Indigenous women and girls face, she welcomed general recommendation No. 39 on the rights of Indigenous women and girls of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, calling on States parties to implement it.

Further, she underscored the importance of both protecting Indigenous human rights defenders as well as measures to enhance participation of Indigenous Peoples in UN meetings on issues affecting them, stressing that Indigenous Peoples are not non-governmental organizations. A spoken language dies every two weeks, she said, calling on States to develop Indigenous-coordinated action plans in line with the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Highlighting that Indigenous Peoples, though representing only 5 per cent of the global population, reflect humanity’s immense diversity, with 5,000 different cultures speaking over 4,000 languages, she said that they share common problems related to their protection. The work of the Third Committee must be to close the gap between the promise of the rights enshrined in declarations and the reality faced by millions of people. “We must do better to keep our pledge to leave no one behind,” she said.

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER MANLEY WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), noted that strides have been made to rectify historical injustices and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, but they continue to face significant challenges. These include unequal access to quality education and health care, employment opportunities, limited participation in decision-making, and persistent discrimination. Their plight has been exacerbated in recent years by the cumulative effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic, accelerating pace of climate change and growing inequality within and between nations, further pushing them to the margins. Extreme weather events, changing precipitation patterns and environmental degradation pose significant threats to their traditional way of life, leading to loss of livelihoods and cultural heritage. Indigenous Peoples have often found themselves underrepresented in decision-making processes, impeding their ability to shape policies and initiatives that impact their well-being and were in fact, designed for them.

His bloc therefore believes that it is essential to integrate Indigenous perspectives into development frameworks and policies. By acknowledging and respecting them as crucial stakeholders, a world that embraces diversity, respects cultures and upholds principles of social justice, equality and environmental stewardship can be achieved. He cited tourism as a major driver of economic growth and development for the region, and stressed that benefits should be shared equitably, including with Indigenous communities. He stressed the importance of empowering Indigenous youth through education, skill development, mentorship and access to opportunities. Further, he emphasized the importance of curbing all forms of discrimination against Indigenous Peoples, particularly the challenges faced by Indigenous women. “We cannot allow history to perpetuate a cycle of marginalization, discrimination and loss of cultural identity,” he said. Recognizing these wrongs is the first step towards fostering genuine reconciliation and creating a future where everyone is treated with equality, respect, and the opportunity to thrive.

CHRISTINA MARKUS LASSEN ( Denmark ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Nordic Countries , said that Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately overrepresented among the poor and extremely poor and that we must continue to strengthen and accelerate joint efforts to protect their rights. She said that the green transition and rights of Indigenous Peoples are interdependent and that we must respect and learn from their relationship with nature. Indigenous Peoples safeguard 80 per cent of the planet’s biodiversity and are the most affected by the severe impacts of illegal mining, logging, environmental degradation and adverse effects of climate change, she said.

It is of vital importance to uphold the principle of consultation and participation in all decisions affecting Indigenous Peoples, she said, adding that it is crucial not least because their knowledge and practices can help solve some of the challenges that result from climate change. As such, it is a high priority, she said, expressing her continued commitment to efforts to advance this agenda. She concluded by saying that it is important to embrace the knowledge of Indigenous women and girls. The empowerment of Indigenous women should always be considered as part of the solution, she said, adding that she is grateful for the work of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women in this regard.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), speaking on behalf of the Central American Integration System , stressed that Indigenous Peoples have collective rights that are essential for their existence, well-being and integral development, as recognized in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in the fundamental principles contained in the Tegucigalpa Protocol to the Charter of the Organization of Central American States. She stressed the urgent need to respect and promote the intrinsic rights of Indigenous Peoples, recognizing that their traditional knowledge, innovations and practices can support social well-being and sustainable livelihoods. Highlighting the importance of the preservation, revitalization and promotion of Indigenous languages, she recognized the positive contribution that digital technologies can contribute in this regard.

She also highlighted the need to improve the adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce the vulnerability of Indigenous Peoples to climate change and extreme weather events, as well as to support leadership, knowledge, technologies and practices of Indigenous Peoples to address climate change. In this context, agricultural and forestry practices that include traditional knowledge and indigenous innovations can contribute to overcoming the combined challenges of climate change, food insecurity, conservation of biological diversity and the fight against desertification and land degradation. Further, it is crucial to intensify efforts, in cooperation with Indigenous Peoples, to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence and discrimination against indigenous women, children, young people, older adults and people with disabilities, and support the adoption of measures that guarantee their empowerment and their full, meaningful and effective participation in decision-making processes at all levels.

CARLA MARIA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA ( Guatemala ), aligning with the Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples and the Central American Integration System, urged the continued coordination of mechanisms related to Indigenous Peoples within the UN system. Stressing the importance of self-determination in topics affecting Indigenous Peoples, she insisted on the need to hear from them directly and called for a new way to distinguish them from non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and grant greater support to institutions that are headed by Indigenous Peoples. In order to build an equitable and sustainable future, Indigenous Peoples’ voices must be elevated, she said. Guatemala will continue to push for measures to recognize the rights of Indigenous Peoples universally, she said, adding that the country hopes to contribute to the issue on the Human Rights Council, for which it has submitted its candidacy.

LEAH CARRELL ( New Zealand ) said Aotearoa New Zealand remains dedicated to enhancing the participation of Indigenous voices at the United Nations, and supports Indigenous Peoples’ call to establish a unique category for their participation in the UN system. “Indigenous Peoples must be able to influence global decision-making through meaningful and inclusive participation in UN processes,” she said. Aotearoa New Zealand continues to support all countries in their vision to preserve, revitalize and promote Indigenous languages, and recognize their importance as drivers for the achievement of the SDGs. She pointed to a review of the country’s 2016 Māori Language Act, which celebrates the momentum that Māori language revitalization is gaining with greater levels of public awareness and more Māori language speakers. She welcomed the Special Rapporteur’s report on the theme “Tourism and the Rights of Indigenous Peoples”, noting that the New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy drives productive, sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.

ROBERT RAE ( Canada ) reminded listeners that the United Nations Headquarters are on the traditional territory of the Lenape people. This was a land of people who came here many thousands of years ago to be interrupted one day by the arrival of people from a completely different culture. The new people decided they had discovered this land, and then decided to completely marginalize the original people, he said. Stating his commitment to building a better future for all Indigenous Peoples, he highlighted a plan of action on implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, adding that a roadmap for reconciliation has taken place through renewed relations based on recognition of their rights, cooperation and partnership. It is only by consulting and by listening to each other that we have been able to advance this historic process, he said.

ANGELICA SALDIVAR NAVARRETE ( Philippines ) said her country is home to more than 14 million Indigenous Peoples belonging to 110 ethno-linguistic groups. The Government recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ identities and their rights over their traditional lands and territories. As of March 2023, 260 ancestral domains covering over 14 million hectares have been issued Certificates of Ancestral Domain Titles. The Government has also mandated the representation of Indigenous Peoples in decision-making bodies at all levels across the country, resulting in over 5,200 Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives. The Philippines is also concerned about the loss of Indigenous languages, and the associated loss of values and knowledge systems. The Schools of Living Traditions established in Indigenous communities seek to keep Indigenous cultural forms, including languages, alive. In conclusion, she called on the UN and all relevant partners to support regional and national efforts to promote the rights and development of Indigenous Peoples and ensure that they are not left behind.

ZHANG SISI ( China ) said supporting Indigenous Peoples’ development is integral to the 2030 Agenda. Their development needs and unique challenges must be considered internationally, with a focus on helping them with issues related to livelihood, health, education and energy and food insecurity. Furthermore, they must be supported in securing the natural environment and resources on which their livelihood depends. Although Indigenous Peoples have made unique contributions to human civilization, throughout history they have been exposed to ethnic cleansing and cultural genocide at the hands of colonizers. Much historical truth remains unknown and justice is far from being done, she said, adding that, today, in some developed countries, Indigenous Peoples remain on the receiving end of systematic discrimination, with their rights to survival and development greatly challenged. Accordingly, she called on concerned countries to conduct serious investigations into and pursue accountability for any violations of Indigenous Peoples’ rights and compensate them properly.

SITI ABDIAH ABDUL RAHMAN ( Malaysia ) said her country’s Constitution ensures the rights of Indigenous Peoples. To improve quality of life, the country is introducing a raft of measures to improve infrastructure and poverty eradication for Indigenous Peoples. Currently, the country is developing an act on Indigenous Peoples, to be submitted to the Cabinet by 2024, that will address customary land, education, health and culture, she said, noting that the policy is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples but also includes free, prior and informed consent. Further, the Government supports capacity-building programmes, such as the Indigenous Functional Literacy Programme and a career outreach programme, which have increased employment for Indigenous Peoples by 57.47 per cent in the private sector since 2019. Malaysia will continue to work with regional partners and the private sector and welcomes best practices-sharing going forward, she said.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ), aligning herself with the Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples, reiterated her commitment to the implementation, respect and protection of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Focus on the differentiated needs of Indigenous Peoples is important, she said, and pointed to their active participation in the regulation and operation of the national system for agrarian reform and rural development. She thanked the Special Rapporteur for presenting his report on tourism and pointed to a new tourism policy called “Tourism in Harmony with Life”, which promotes guidelines for the preservation of the territories, resources and traditional knowledge of Indigenous Peoples, respecting their territorial management of land. She also pointed to the promotion of the participation of Indigenous Peoples in the implementation and monitoring of her country’s peace agreement of 2016.

ELAINE CRISTINA PEREIRA GOMES ( Brazil ) highlighted her country’s strong legal framework for the protection of Indigenous Peoples’ rights, fully recognizing their right to Indigenous social organization, customs, languages, traditions and lands they traditionally occupied. They play a key role in the preservation of biodiversity in the world. Representing only 5 per cent of the population, they protect 80 per cent of the world’s biodiversity in their territory. In this context, land demarcation is critical for protecting the environment and combatting climate change. Since January 2023, despite challenges posed by attempts to develop illegal activities in Indigenous territories and occupy them, eight lands have been demarcated, she said, also spotlighting cross-cutting measures adopted to face threats related to health and nutrition, illegal land occupation as well as sexual violence against Indigenous women and children. Drawing attention to the Amazon summit, she said it has encouraged the participation of Indigenous Peoples in local communities.

FATEMEH ARAB BAFRANI ( Iran ) said that Indigenous Peoples’ efforts are critical in limiting climate change and adapting to its consequences. Further, they have a unique role to play in climate action, owing to their traditional knowledge and occupations. She stressed that Indigenous Peoples seeking to assert their rights are increasingly at risk of criminal prosecution and arrest. Signalling potential causes, she said the “negative legacies of colonization and racial discrimination” continue to cause displacement of Indigenous Peoples and dispossession of their lands and resources, resulting in homelessness, low educational achievement, unemployment, poverty and poor outcomes in health and well-being. Singling out Canada, she said structural racism and intergenerational trauma caused by the country’s residential school experience should be addressed comprehensively, stating that such school systems should be characterized as genocide. In the United States, meanwhile, Native Americans and Indigenous Peoples have endured economic and social injustices for centuries.

STEPAN Y. KUZMENKOV ( Russian Federation ) said that current legislation creation is guided by the need to ensure sustainable development for Indigenous Peoples, while preserving their way of life and cultural values. Step by step, norms are updated for fisheries and reindeer breeding, while protecting sacred sites and promoting the use of Internet for educational purposes, he said. A balance is struck between the interests of the population and business interests, introducing the concept of free, prior and informed consent regarding Indigenous Peoples, he added. The Code of Northern Peoples is the Russian Federation’s document in this context, which was published in 2023. Consideration is given to Indigenous women, especially in the northeast and Siberia. Further, the Eurasian Women’s Forum in June 2023 was attended by more than 200 women, giving them an opportunity to speak directly to legislators and executive powers regarding policy changes, he said.

GWEDJI DORIS WAINWEL ( Cameroon ) said that in 1994, the International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted an Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention that was only ratified by a few countries, which was followed in 2007 by the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. At the moment of decolonization in Cameroon, conditions were created for interaction between Indigenous communities and the rest of the population, she said, adding that 250 small Indigenous communities are attached to the territories where they live. They have their own systems of faith and traditional ways of living, she said, adding that they are identified as a special category. Clear legal criteria are employed when distinguishing between Indigenous Peoples and other ethnicities to ensure the self-determination of Indigenous Peoples, she said, adding that Western colonization treated these peoples in inhumane ways.

PRATIGYA RAI ( Nepal ) said that to increase Indigenous Peoples’ participation in State structures, 27 per cent quotas have been reserved in Government service. Nepal also ensures Indigenous Peoples’ right to maintain, control, protect and develop their cultural heritage, traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions. Similarly, the Civil Code Act 2017 acknowledges the land and property held or owned by a community for its use as community property, recognizing the special rights and privileges of Indigenous communities. Textbooks in two dozen Indigenous languages, meanwhile, provide Indigenous children an opportunity to be educated in their mother tongue in early grades. Among other measures, the Government of Nepal provides social protection grants, including monthly cash allowances, to 10 Indigenous groups on the verge of extinction. Indigenous and other marginalized groups also receive educational scholarships. Further, Nepal promotes cultural tourism by promoting Indigenous cultures, heritages, traditions and festivals.

ANASTASIIA TOKARSKA ( Ukraine ), aligning herself with the European Union, said the life of Ukrainian Indigenous Peoples has changed drastically since the Russian Federation’s illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014. “Imagine being in constant fear and suspicion every day for almost 10 years, taking every possible measure to ensure safety, hiding anything that makes you part of your people,” she said, adding that representatives of Indigenous Peoples are being investigated and prosecuted as “extremists” and “terrorists”. Moscow does everything to erase Indigenous Peoples in Crimea if they refuse to be “obedient”, she said. After its attempted illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Crimea has become a vast prison. Since the beginning of the occupation, over 18,000 people have been forcibly mobilized by the Russian Federation’s armed forces to fight against their own country — Ukraine. Among them are thousands of Crimea’s Indigenous Peoples, she said, declaring: “The day will come when all Ukrainian Indigenous people are free.”

IVETTE LAMIGUEIRO CAÑEDO ( Cuba ) voiced concern over centuries of colonization and looting, resulting in extreme poverty for Indigenous Peoples. Some countries use so-called “paradigms of human rights” for political purposes against developing countries, including indigenous leaders. These countries, including the United States, have a historic debt to Indigenous Peoples, yet they continue to favour political or economic interests instead of repaying it, which explains the disproportionate impact and low rates of vaccination for COVID-19 with respect to Indigenous Peoples. Worse, the disappearances of Indigenous women have reached a high level in the United States. The international community must show greater political will to resolve the claims of Indigenous Peoples so that they may enjoy all their rights, she said. Cuba is deeply proud of its status as a mestizo nation, she said, noting that the country includes the Indigenous population and will continue to support them in fully enjoying their rights.

JONATHAN SHRIER ( United States ) said that Indigenous Peoples have for too long been informed of decisions that directly affect them and their communities rather than being consulted as partners. The international community must be respectful and truly listen to understand their diversity, he said, expressing his firm support for enhancing the participation of Indigenous Peoples at the United Nations. Tribal sovereign nations and native Hawaiians have their own solutions to their own challenges, he said, acknowledging what he called the “tragic and unjust” parts of history, including the displacement of native Americans from their traditional lands and the use of boarding schools to forcibly remove and assimilate native children. In 2021, the United States announced an investigation into the loss of human life and lasting consequences of such boarding schools, he said, arguing that only when countries critically examine their mistaken and damaging policies can they begin to heal and truly prosper.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ), aligning himself with the Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples, said his country is enriched by its 19 Indigenous Peoples and is committed to promoting the recognition of Indigenous art. The National Secretariat for Tourism has developed a plan to support different forms of Indigenous art, including through technical and financial support for production and marketing, opening of safe markets and reforestation. Likewise, the plan includes actions such as the construction and implementation of strategies for the protection, preservation and revitalization of cultural practices, such as music, songs, stories, games and traditional festivals, which are part of indigenous culture and constitute the cultural heritage of society. States, together with the private sector, must work together to avoid cases of violence and exploitation against Indigenous Peoples and ensure that those who wish to open themselves to tourism take full advantage of the opportunities it offers, particularly for the effective enjoyment of their economic, social, cultural and environmental rights, he stressed.

JAMES MARTIN LARSEN ( Australia ) noted that Indigenous Peoples have the knowledge to tackle climate change, stressing that their perspectives must be given more value. This year, his country appointed its first Ambassador for First Nations Peoples. In so doing, it is taking steps to include First Nations perspectives in Australian foreign policy, he said. Nationally, Australia prioritizes creating better opportunities for Indigenous Peoples to influence issues that matter to them, and the international community must ensure that its decision-making processes are as inclusive as possible, he added. To that end, he voiced support for according them a new status, separate from civil society organizations, to facilitate Indigenous Peoples’ participation at the UN, regardless of how “indigenous” is defined. “Australia does not see a need to define who is or who isn’t Indigenous” he said.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) said that multilateral and regional organizations must help implement policies that increase participation by Indigenous Peoples. In Ecuador, 7 per cent of the population identify themselves as Indigenous Peoples, he said, pointing to plans that further projects for them in areas such as health, education, justice, security, access to communication and information. Given the importance of languages for the identity of people, an inter-agency commission has been established for the revitalization of Indigenous traditional knowledge, practice and languages, he said. It is important to work to overcome the historic exclusion and marginalization faced by Indigenous people, he said, highlighting the special challenges faced by Indigenous women and girls.

ABOSEDE HAZLEWOOD ( Guyana ), aligning with CARICOM, said Indigenous Peoples in Guyana share the same rights and freedoms under the Constitution as all Guyanese. However, additional collective rights and protections are secured under the Amerindian Act 2006, which addresses governance, land rights, sustainable use and benefit-sharing of natural resources, inter alia. Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ rights and their role as stewards of the environment, the Government has transferred legal ownership of 16.4 per cent (just over 35,000 square kilometres) of Guyana’s land mass to its approximately 80,000 Indigenous Peoples. Meanwhile, 15 per cent of all proceeds from the sale of carbon credits goes directly to Indigenous villages to finance their development. Guyana’s Ministry of Tourism , meanwhile, is collaborating with Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations and tourism private sector organizations to scale up community-led and owned tourism. As Guyana’s development enters a rapidly expanding phase, she said, targeted efforts are ongoing to ensure Indigenous Peoples are not left behind.

LINDA DEL CARMEN LUQUE NUÑEZ ( Panama ), associating herself with the Central American Integration System, said the rights of Indigenous Peoples are historically significant for the world. Highlighting her Government’s respect for the rights of Indigenous communities, she said Panama has seven Indigenous ethnic groups, distributed over 12 territories. They represent approximately 13 per cent of the population. Panama focuses on protecting the most vulnerable in Indigenous regions, she said, adding that special attention has been dedicated to the comprehensive development of Indigenous communities. Indigenous Peoples’ integration into economic development allows them to confront inequality and poverty, she noted, also detailing a strategy to strengthen traditional Indigenous governance in each of their territories. Through a consultation process, with the support of the United Nations, a roadmap has been drawn up that has resulted in peaceful and transparent elections in the largest Indigenous territory in the country, she recalled.

DIEGO PARY RODRÍGUEZ ( Bolivia ), aligning with the Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples, voiced concern that such groups continue to suffer the consequences of inequality, finding themselves in poverty and other vulnerable situations. He called on the international community to establish a legal status for them so that they can achieve collective well-being. “Indigenous Peoples are not just the past, they are the present and future,” he said. Bolivia considers itself a pluri-national State, he said, noting that there are 36 Indigenous Peoples within the nation that are present in State institutions. The implementation of a regional curriculum, including Indigenous knowledge, practices and languages increases their integration. His delegation, together with Ecuador, will table a resolution for the rights of Indigenous Peoples during the current session, he added.

KENNETH WELLES ( Federated States of Micronesia ) underscored the need for tourism projects to be fully respectful of all relevant rights of Indigenous Peoples. In his country, the tourism sector is a key component of the economy and overall sustainable development aspirations. As the country strives to attract foreign investment and tourists, it has laws and regulations in place that protect traditional land and maritime tenure rights and systems for native peoples, who are typically the final determinants of whether certain tourism projects proceed. Indigenous Peoples are entitled under international law to speak for themselves. In this respect, he emphasized that it is particularly important for the General Assembly to put in place a robust and transparent mechanism for the direct participation of Indigenous Peoples in its deliberations. The Assembly needs to set the global standard, he said, stressing that it is “lagging behind efforts in this regard in other intergovernmental bodies and processes”.

HAMISI MALEBO ( United Republic of Tanzania ) said the Government strongly objects to “false allegations” in the report of the Special Rapporteur, stressing that there are no specific Indigenous Peoples in the United Republic of Tanzania. He urged the international community and human rights activists to become conversant with the country’s land tenure system, which does not recognize ancestral or traditional land. He said it is wrong to claim that the Maasai or any other tribe in the United Republic of Tanzania have ownership over land. He said that the Tanzania Maasai were previously traditional nomads, living in Bomas and moving from place to place in search of water and green pastures for their livestock. In the recent past, they have been changing from their traditional way of life, practising mixed faiths and constructing modern settlements in the wilderness. He encouraged the Special Rapporteur to acknowledge and appreciate the Government’s initiatives to balance human rights, conservation and development.

GABRIELE CACCIA, Permanent Observer of the Holy See , said Indigenous Peoples’ lands contain 80 per cent of the world’s remaining biodiversity, making them irreplaceable custodians of its conservation. Given their privileged relationship with their land, they can contribute to the fight against climate change by enhancing ecosystems’ resilience. Moreover, properly monitored, dispossession of land for conservation purposes can lead to illegal extractive activities that further undermine the environment, which is a fundamental expression of Indigenous identity. In this sense, the rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the right to free, prior and informed consent, must be upheld. The extraordinary heritage of many Indigenous Peoples risks being undermined by attempts to impose a homogenized and standardized way of living, including by the tourist industry, which sometimes neglects cultural differences and advances a new form of colonization cloaked in the prospect of development.

JAIME HERMIDA CASTILLO ( Nicaragua ), aligning himself with the Group of Friends of Indigenous Peoples and the Central American Integration System, said the Government recognizes and reaffirms the rights of Indigenous Peoples with pride. He pointed to the adoption of various international conventions and declarations regarding the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and highlighted the national promotion of development programmes based on a strategy that allows Indigenous Peoples to preserve their identity and history and play an active role in their present and their future. They choose their own governments, he said, also pointing to various laws that strengthen the rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the law for ancestral traditional medicine, and respect for Indigenous history and traditions.