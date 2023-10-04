As Rights of Women and Girls Plunge to Lower Than Previous Depths, Third Committee Urges Nations to Tackle Violence, Address Poverty, Bolster Rural Development

Condemning Taliban Edicts, Delegates Lament Almost Complete Removal of Women and Girls from Public Life in Afghanistan, Urge International Action

Due to a backsliding in human rights exacerbated by global crises and conflicts, gender equality has fallen farther out of reach, while States play catch-up with initiatives supporting access to services and promoting women’s economic and political development, the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) heard today, continuing its debate today on the advancement of women.

Delegates expressed alarm over populist rejection of gender equality in certain parts of the world, while others spotlighted obstacles to the advancement of women, including conflict, a lack of strategies to address poverty, underdevelopment of women in rural areas and sexual and gender-based violence.

Results outlined in the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals report offer a gloomy portrait for women and girls, the delegate of Nepal said, noting that, at the current pace, it will take 300 years to end child marriage. Moreover, women “continue to face intimate partner violence, are deprived of decision-making under sexual and reproductive health rights, and spend more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men”, she added.

Spain’s delegate voiced grave concern over an extremist and reactionary wave growing throughout the world, including Europe, that rejects gender equality and feminism and questions the human rights of women and girls. Afghanistan is but an example of this, she said, condemning the edicts of the Taliban.

Afghanistan’s delegate confirmed his colleague’s concerns, noting that women’s and girls’ rights and freedoms have been systematically erased since the Taliban takeover 743 days ago. Now required to be accompanied by a male chaperone and barred from schools, women and girls are almost entirely removed from public life. In the judicial void Afghan women find themselves in, domestic violence and forced marriages are rising, but no reliable support exists for victims. He reminded Member States that they have a range of tools at their disposal, including targeted sanctions for human rights violations, stressing that they should not ignore these grave injustices.

Echoing Afghanistan’s situation, the representative of Myanmar detailed grave, widespread human rights violations in his country committed by the military junta against women since the illegal coup in 2021, including using sexual violence and summary execution as military tactics. The UN investigative mechanism set up for the country has declared such acts by the junta to be war crimes.

From a similar perspective, the delegate of Ukraine underscored that, despite increased violence against women and girls due to the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, women’s rights and gender equality are, and will remain, a priority in the post-war reconstruction process. However, there can be no substantial progress on any important matter unless the international community resolutely fights the war of aggression, she said.

Delegates also discussed combating gender-based violence and empowering women in rural areas through economic and social policies.

The delegate of Congo noted that, following the passage of its 2022 Mouébara Law combating violence against women, eponymous centres for victims of violence have also been put into operation, with specialists available to provide on-site support. Further, the 2021 to 2025 national strategy for combating gender-based violence aims to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement and magistrates to care for victims, she added.

Timor-Leste’s representative noted that in his country rural women enjoy increased access to justice through mobile courts. Sharing another positive development, Nigeria’s delegate said his country invests in women through the Women Fund for Economic Empowerment and Micro-credit for Women Entrepreneurs. Further, The Government provides agricultural equipment and access to facilities such as ecommerce and digital marketing to women in rural areas to aid in their economic development

Meanwhile, the Delegate of Algeria said: “We believe that women are a key factor in achieving rural development,” adding that the educational levels of rural women in her country have risen and the levels of forced marriage have dropped.

HELENA NDAPEWA KUZEE ( Namibia ) said her country is firmly committed to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as its implementation is crucial to gender equality. Moreover, the recommendations in the country report by the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls are valuable, she added. In creating an environment where women’s rights can be realized, Namibia has focused on eliminating statelessness by implementing legislation to address migrants’ needs, she said. Highlighting progress, she noted that the World Economic Forum 2023 Global Gender Gap Report ranked Namibia eighth in the world, as the country has closed its gender gap by 80 per cent. Challenges persist, particularly in rural areas where inequalities are entrenched, she said. In response, the Government, in collaboration with civil society organizations, has implemented programmes addressing sexual violence that support survivors. Moreover, as climate change requires a gender-responsive approach, Namibia has implemented climate-resilient agricultural efforts, she said.

OUMAROU GANOU ( Burkina Faso ), aligning himself with the African Group, said that lasting development is not possible without women and girls. Adhering to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Burkina Faso has undertaken reforms to increase the empowerment of women, in part by continuing to strengthen legal frameworks and developing gender strategies that protect and promote women and girls. Among those are better health care programmes and initiatives that support entrepreneurship among women, including greater access to land ownership and a financial fund to support the activities of women. So far, he said, 700,000 women have obtained lines of credit from this fund. When it comes to access to justice, he said his country is committed to combating violence against women, including female genital mutilation, citing the security situation as one of its greatest challenges.

LACHEZARA STOEVA ( Bulgaria ), associating herself with the European Union, said that, with seven years left to achieve the SDGs, realization remains unlikely. If current trends continue, more than 340 million women and girls will still live in extreme poverty by 2030. No country can report having achieved full gender equality. Bulgaria has experienced its own setbacks but continues to promote gender equality. “Bulgarian women have successfully established themselves in fields traditionally dominated by men,” she added. Bulgaria ranks first in the European Union in terms of the share of employed female information and communications technology (ICT) specialists. Bulgaria also ranks second in the European Union and among leading States in the world with 49 percent of managerial positions held by women. Despite this progress, Bulgaria has not fully resolved the challenge of domestic violence, although its Parliament has introduced legislation that expands legal protection against the scourge, she added.

CHANTAL KORTEWEG ( Netherlands ), speaking in her capacity as the Dutch women’s representative, said that, if her 9-year-old daughter sets up a business, her chances to attract funding are 70 per cent less compared to her brother. If she has a job, she will earn 14 per cent less. In many other countries, financial inequality is even greater. “I’m here to ensure that she and your daughters will not be affected by these gaps,” she stressed, adding that the financial sector was established by men and for men, with masculine products and services as a result. While social inequality largely stems from financial inequality, women’s financial empowerment is a smart thing to do, as closing financing gaps for women entrepreneurs would create $5.5 trillion of value globally. Outlining her recommendations, she said the banking industry should increase its female client focus and more financing should be ensured for women entrepreneurs.

PRATHMA UPRETY ( Nepal ) said the 2023 SDG report portrays a gloomy picture for women and girls. At the current pace of progress, it will take 300 more years to end child marriage, she said. While women comprise half the world’s population, they are deprived of equal opportunities in every part of their lives. “They continue to face intimate partner violence, are deprived of decision-making under sexual and reproductive health rights, and spend more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men.” She said Nepal’s Constitution guarantees the fundamental rights of women and girls, while women have the right to participate in all bodies of the State on a proportional basis. Nepal has also enacted laws to ensure gender equality and prevent violence and discrimination against women and girls and adopted a strategy to end child marriage by 2030.

AIDA KASYMALIEVA ( Kyrgyzstan ) said that her country opposes all violations of human rights and stands for ensuring gender equality in accordance with the 2030 Agenda. She called on all Member States to ratify the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons and join the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families. Social justice is necessary to gender equality, she continued, noting that Kyrgyzstan has declared 20 February as social justice day. Noting that Kyrgyzstan has promoted efforts since 1998 to develop mountainous regions, she called for more support for women there who face entrenched inequalities compounded by climate change and the digital divide.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said that complex conflicts and humanitarian crises continue to ravage communities and hinder the overall well-being and prosperity of societies. While women are often the most impacted by these crises, they remain “largely excluded from participating in peace processes, despite overwhelming evidence showing that women’s involvement in peacebuilding and mediation leads to lasting, positive peace that goes well beyond just silencing the guns”. The long-term and structural absence of women globally from decision-making not only constitutes a serious human rights violation, but also “deprives the world of the potential of half its population”. The world has an opportunity “to not only build back better, but also to build back differently based on parity”, he said. With less than seven years remaining to realize the targets envisioned in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it is vital that the “subject of the advancement of women be treated as a top priority”.

ANASTASIIA TOKARSKA ( Ukraine ), aligning herself with the European Union, said her country’s commitment to the empowerment of women remains “strong and unalterable”. Despite increased violence against women and girls because of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine has demonstrated that women’s rights and gender equality remain a priority, she said. Bolstering women’s empowerment must remain an integral part of the recovery process, she said, adding that Ukraine is focused on ensuring gender equality in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction process. However, there can be no substantial global progress on any important matter unless the international community resolutely fights the war of aggression, she said, adding that the blatant violation of the United Nations Charter by the Russian Federation ranks as the most severe threat to international peace and security.

KEITH MCBEAN ( Ireland ), associating himself with the European Union, said that gender equality is “absolutely foundational to our aspirations for a more just and equal world”. At this critical midpoint, none of the indicators for the SDG on gender equality have been met, nor are they close to being fulfilled. There is a pushback against gender equality, including the false idea that it is incompatible with traditional or family values. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. Women are disproportionately impacted by crises, such as climate change, the COVID‑19 pandemic and conflicts. Women and girls often face particular forms of violence and discrimination and are underrepresented in political and economic decision-making and peace processes. “Until women everywhere are able to make informed, independent decisions about when or whether or how many children they wish to have, for example, we will not live in equal societies,” he added.

MARTHA GARCÍA HERNÁNDEZ ( Cuba ) said that underdevelopment, alongside poverty and hunger, is caused by an unfair world order. More specifically, unilateral coercive measures affect the rights of women and girls. In Cuba, women and girls enjoy the same rights and education as men, she said, spotlighting her Government’s non-discrimination policies and noting that sexual and reproductive rights, including the right to abortion, are guaranteed and provided on a free basis. Also, the participation of women in the decision-making process continues to grow, making Cuba the second country in the world with the highest rate of female parliamentarians. These undeniable results are possible thanks to decades of work, she said, adding that her country’s 2019 Constitution protects women against violence in all its forms.

ROSELYNN FINDA SENESI ( Sierra Leone ), aligning with the African Group, reported steps taken to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in her country. These include the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act signed into law in 2022, which reserves a minimum of 30 per cent of seats in elected and appointed offices for women. The Customary Land Rights Act, meanwhile, eliminates all gender-related restrictions relating to customary land rights and requires all enterprises, including mining companies, to address the adverse impact of commercial land use on women and children. Additionally, the Government continues to address the “scourge” of sexual and gender-based violence. She concluded by expressing the conviction that promoting equality can be a catalyst for stimulating inclusive growth, reducing poverty and achieving sustainable development.

VILAYLUCK SENEDUANGDETH ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ), aligning with ASEAN, said her country is firmly committed to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls as a top priority in achieving the 2030 Agenda. This year, the country submitted reports on Women’s Education, Women’s Health and Rural Women to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. “Like other countries,” she said, “women and girls in Lao have been disproportionally affected by multiple challenges caused by natural calamities, social and economic difficulties, including the lingering impacts of (the) COVID‑19 pandemic, which have hampered progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the targets under SDG 5.” She said the Lao Government also attaches great importance to promoting women’s role in all socioeconomic sectors, increasing their business ownership opportunities by creating an enabling environment for women in micro, small and medium enterprises as well as assisting women’s access to digital education, skills development, access to finance and markets, and capacity-building for e-commerce and the digital economy.

NASIR ISA KWARRA ( Nigeria ), aligning with the African Group, recalled an African proverb: “When you educate and empower a woman, you educate and empower a generation.” While the rights of women and girls are indeed a global priority, it is important to keep the pursuit of gender equality within the limits of consensual concepts and languages guided by time-honoured multilateral norms, he stressed. Nigeria is investing in women’s economic empowerment through funds such as the Women Fund for Economic Empowerment and Micro-credit for Women Entrepreneurs, he said. The Government provides agricultural equipment and access to facilities such as e‑commerce and digital marketing to women in rural areas to aid in their economic development, he added. Moreover, the country remains committed to the protection of all persons within its borders, he said, adding that no one should be called “stateless”.

ABLA IRAQUI ( Morocco ) said that achieving political, social and economic equality is the cornerstone of the rule of law and democracy. Effective implementation of the SDGs, especially as they pertain to gender equality, is of great importance, she said, adding that Morocco is currently revising the family code. Morocco has made significant progress in enhancing women’s political participation and representation and access to decision-making positions. The Moroccan Government now includes six women, including the first female minister for economy and finance, and Parliament now has 95 women parliamentarians. Meanwhile, female participation in local councils grew from 4.47 per cent in 2015 to 35.6 per cent in 2021, she said, adding that her country submitted its national report to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women in 2022.

VIVIANE RIOS BALBINO ( Brazil ) said that, under the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Ministry of Women was recreated and policies to address all forms of violence against women enhanced. Brazil reaffirms that human rights enjoyed by women and girls must include sexual and reproductive rights as well as freedom from coercion, discrimination and violence. Brazil has recently passed a bill to enforce equal pay for women and men who perform the same job. Traditional gender norms still burden women with a disproportionate load of domestic work, she noted. Advancement of women includes their participation in decision-making processes at both the national and international levels, including in defense and security matters. Brazil is committed to the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and peacekeeping, as well as in peace negotiations, post-conflict situations and humanitarian crises.

LISA A. CARTY ( United States ) said that when women and girls are denied the full enjoyment of human rights, all of society is harmed. Voicing concern over global lack of progress in advancing women’s equality, she said the gender gap in power and leadership remains. Those who stand in the way of advancement of women and girls also reduce the prosperity of all persons, especially vulnerable groups, as they undermine achievement of the SDGs. In contrast, those who stand with women and girls create space for the promotion of human rights for all persons, regardless of gender. Demanding the end of gender-based violence everywhere, especially in Afghanistan, she said it is regrettable that efforts to advance gender equality face fierce opposition from a small number of Member States that stand in the way of a consensus agreement. Global challenges can only be solved when women have a seat at the table, she added.

ELIZABETH NORALMA MENDEZ GRUEZO ( Ecuador ) said Ecuador in 2020 became one of the first countries to ratify all United Nations conventions on protecting human rights. When it comes to gender, the empowerment of women in the workplace and the eradication of violence against them remain key priorities, she said, adding that the creation of a Ministry of Women last year is a milestone on the road towards eradicating gender-based violence. She noted with concern the continued existence of gender stereotypes and the prevalence of domestic violence, sexual violence in conflicts, human trafficking, sexual harassment in digital spheres, femicide and the institutionalization of discriminatory policies based on gender, recognizing the need for an intersectional approach. These are societal problems, and therefore all sectors of society must work together, she said.

TANIA ROMUALDO ( Cabo Verde ), aligning with the African Group, detailed her country’s national policy frameworks addressing gender equality, which domesticate international conventions it is party to. Cabo Verde has made significant progress in promoting gender equality across multiple axes, she said. Policies informed by disaggregated data fight against discrimination. Focusing on combating gender-based violence, the Government passed the Law on Gender-Based Violence and implemented programmes to reduce recurrence for male offenders as well as address female-gendered rural poverty. Challenges persist, however, as Cabo Verde is a small island developing nation particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change that affect women and girls disproportionately, she said, calling on the international community to act now lest more progress be reversed. Gender equality is fundamental for economic and social development — even the construction of democracy, she said.

ELIE ALTARSHA ( Syria ) said that Syria gave women the right to vote in 1948 — the first Arab country to do so. Today, Syrian women represent over 44 per cent of people working in the public sector. Syria has a strategic plan in place aimed at achieving women’s economic empowerment through the increase of their participation in the labor market. Eliminating gender-based violence will also help uplift women. He said he wanted to give the floor to a Syrian youth to share a young person’s perspective, but unfortunately, resources for Syria remain extremely scarce due to the unilateral coercive measures. “We cannot bring youth here; we need to use the money to buy electricity or medication for our hospitals,” he added. He outlined the various other detrimental effects of the economic embargo by the United States on his country.

DANIELA TONON ( Italy ), aligning herself with the European Union, said that women’s empowerment, the achievement of gender equality, and combating all forms of violence against women and girls represent the three pillars of Italy’s national policy. She noted with concern increased push-back and vanishing progress when it comes to women’s rights globally. “Gender equality can only be achieved when the same rights are fully and legally granted,” she said. “We all bear a collective responsibility.” She stressed the importance of three priorities — participation, the fight against violence and education.

ANNARITA NAPOLITANO, youth delegate of Italy , said that education ensures access to leadership for women and works to eradicate violence against women and girls. It is through quality education — including in conflict settings and in rural and marginalized areas — that we can unlock the full potential of women in society, she said, calling for a strengthening of efforts to achieve a more equitable future for women and girls.

AUFIYAU KHADEEJA ( Maldives ) said it will take a monumental effort to obtain gender equality, with an estimated 257 years needed to correct the workforce gap. The Maldives has advanced women’s rights both multilaterally and nationally, she said, citing the country’s work in establishing the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, which arose from a resolution the Maldives tabled. Nationally, the Gender Equality Act came into force in 2016, mandating the establishment of workplace mechanisms to report discrimination. An action plan building on the Act was implemented in 2021, she added. Concluding, she called on the international community to cease backsliding and to continue to progress towards a gender-equal world — the promised land of sustainable development.

RAHMA SAMAI ( Algeria ), associating herself with the African Group, said that her Government has made considerable progress for women in the areas of health, the job market and political participation. “We believe that women are a key factor in achieving rural development,” she added. The educational levels of rural women have risen, and the levels of forced marriage have dropped. Algeria has also provided financial support as well as training to young people to set up small companies of their own. Algeria stands ready to share its experience with countries in the region and beyond. But it is also aware that it needs to draw on the experiences and good practices of other Member States to make progress on initiatives and promote women’s socioeconomic conditions. Entrepreneurship by women is a key source of economic progress around the world, she added.

JAWAHER ABDULLA AL HEBSI ( United Arab Emirates ), outlining measures taken by her Government to strengthen the role of women, stressed the need to tackle inequalities in access to services, health and education. It is important to continue to strengthen the equal participation of women in all areas of society. In this context, she spotlighted policies ensuring that women get equal pay for equal work, noting that stakeholders need to participate in societal efforts to improve the status of women and girls. Further, efforts must be accelerated to allow women to play a leading role in the private sector. Climate change risks will have pushed millions of women into poverty by 2050, she warned, stressing that they must be at the heart of any climate action.

AMINA ALABBASI ( Bahrain ) noted that sustainable development requires compliance with women’s development as well as their participation in public life. The country ensures that women’s needs are integrated across all sectors, both public and private, she said, noting that women are true partners in economic development. They are judges and parliamentarians, representing 56 per cent of the public sector and holding a high percentage in the private sector. Rights are guaranteed by legislation and policies support women’s insertion into the employment market, especially financial technology. Bahrain maintains that each country’s specificities must be considered in assessing their progress on the SDGs and should not focus on issues that run counter to Member States’ specificities, which could hinder women’s development around the world, she noted.

EMMANUEL JACQUES LECLERC ( France ), aligning himself with the statement made by the European Union, said that gender equality is a priority in all areas of policy for France, which has committed 400 million euros to support sexual reproductive rights and health. France recognizes abortion as a fundamental right and has significantly increased its contribution to UN‑Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), becoming one of the top 15 contributors to those agencies, he said, adding that women should be at the centre of multilateral efforts. The full and effective participation of women and girls in society will not be possible if they continue to suffer violence and discrimination, he said, calling on all Member States who have not done so to ratify the Istanbul Convention.

STEPHANIA MERCEDES GONZALEZ CABELLO MALDONADO ( Paraguay ) said that figures on violence against women are “more than just alarming”. That is why her Government is stepping up efforts to support women, including in the areas of law enforcement and justice. “Society has to react as a whole,” she stressed. Paraguay is proud of the key role women play in its society, she said, adding that development is only possible with the inclusion of women. The Government is prioritizing female entrepreneurship by providing financial support for them to set up and expand their businesses. She further noted the need to recognize unpaid work done by women, emphasizing the need to ensure they have a balance with their professional ambitions as well. Women need support from all actors of society. “We trust that our joint efforts will help us continue to make real progress,” she added.

FIRAS HASSAN JABBAR AL-KHAQANI ( Iraq ) said her Government includes the principles of gender equality and empowering women in all its plans, in line with the Constitution. It has launched the National Strategy for Iraqi Women 20232030, which includes participation, protection and economic empowerment. She emphasized that Iraq is working to ensure the prosecution of “perpetrators of vile sexual violence in conflict” and provide social and psychological support to rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors. In terms of political representation, she noted that 97 women have entered Parliament. Iraq has also updated its National Strategy to Combat Violence against Women and Girls to 2030, in collaboration with regional and international partners, which will act as a guide for Iraqi organizations. She highlighted the impacts of climate change, notably desertification, which have contributed to livelihood loss and a decrease in income for women. In conclusion, Iraq is moving “towards building sustainable organizations that provide a role for women”.

ANA MARÍA ALONSO GIGANTO ( Spain ), aligning with the European Union and a group of States on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, voiced concern over a deep crisis of distrust in democratic institutions. An extremist and reactionary wave that is growing throughout the world, including in Europe, rejects gender equality and feminism and questions the human rights of women and girls. Examples of these are events in Afghanistan, she said, condemning the edicts of the Taliban, which represent the most acute and systematic form of discrimination, oppression and violence against women and girls in the world. These crimes may constitute gender-based persecution and crimes against humanity. She further underscored that Spain has made gender equality one of its priorities; as a feminist country, it recognizes the rights of women and girls and strives towards the eradication of gender-based violence.

JOAN MARGARITA CEDANO ( Dominican Republic ), aligning with the Central American Integration System, said her country seeks full gender equality through policy and programming. In education, for example, programmes intervene to ensure awareness-raising of gender inequality from an early age, while Law 121 bans child marriage, reducing adolescent pregnancies. To combat gender-based violence, a new holistic policy supports victims of sexual violence, she said. Underscoring the importance of addressing violence against women in politics, she highlighted a policy that requires territorial quotas rather than national quotas in gender parity and electoral procedures. Despite advances, backsliding is undeniable, she said, highlighting the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan. Noting that the fight for women’s equality is complex, requiring emancipation from poverty and positive media representation, she called for increased access to technology to bridge the digital gender gap, and a culture of mutual respect and equity going forward.

BRINZ-YANNICK-MICHEL LENANGUY ( Central African Republic ), aligning himself with the African Group, said that his country is firmly committed to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. Given the complexity of the alarming situation that the world is facing today, and recurring violence that mostly victimizes women and children, empowering women is at the heart of the Government’s concerns. Women make up 55 per cent of the population of the Central African Republic, and one in two households is headed by a woman. The rebellion of the so-called Coalition of Patriots for Change has led to new violence against women as well as human rights violations, he said, adding that the Government is committed to protecting women and children through its legal frameworks. A draft law on combating sexual harassment in schools, universities and the workplace is under consideration, while a national strategy to fight against gender-based violence and to combat child marriage is already in place, he added.

ZHANNA GAZIZULINA ( Kazakhstan ) said that women and girls have been the hardest hit by the crises of the last few years. Kazakhstan is strongly committed to renewing efforts toward gender equality. Women now make up almost 50 per cent of the workforce of the country. “Of course, there is much room for improvement; gender imbalances still remain in wages and access to employment,” she added. Efforts to eliminate domestic and other forms of violence against women and girls also need to be intensified. Support centers for women entrepreneurs have been established all over the country. Condemning all forms of violence against women, she said that data is now guiding Kazakhstan’s policies aimed at eliminating “such atrocities”. At the regional level in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is dedicated to advancing the economic rights of women.

CELIA KAFUREKA NABETA ( Uganda ), aligning with the African Group, said progress has been made globally in gender equality, women’s rights and women’s empowerment, although gaps and challenges still exist. “Women still lag behind in virtually every SDG and targets,” she said, noting that the gap is greater for women in rural environments, Indigenous women with disabilities and older women. Women account for 51 per cent of the population of Uganda, and the Government has made progress in implementing legal frameworks, policies and programmes to protect women’s human rights and gender equality, she said. Affirmative action, protected by the Constitution, has enabled significant progress in women’s representation in Government, with women now holding more than a third of senior ministerial positions. In the area of poverty elimination, she highlighted how the African Continental Free Trade Area offers women the opportunity to participate in cross-border trade in Area countries.

SUMAN SONKAR ( India ) said that “when women prosper, the world prospers” and that their voices inspire positive change. India’s Constitution ensures full participation of women, she noted, highlighting the Government’s efforts to ensure gender equality. Women-led development is a key priority in India, where one in four space scientists are women. The country also has one of the world’s highest percentages of female pilots in civil aviation, as well as women fighter pilots in the military. India is committed to stopping all forms of violence and abusive behaviour against women and girls, with stringent punishment for offenses, she said, also noting the establishment of an online system to lodge complaints about sexual harassment in the workplace.

MAYEL CAMILLE ASNAYDE PULCHÉRIE ( Congo ), aligning herself with the African Group, said that her country’s Mouébara Law, adopted in 2022, aims to combat violence against women. Eponymous centres for victims of violence have also been put into operation, with specialists available to provide on-site support. Other conventions recently ratified by the Congo include those on stateless persons and migrant workers as well as, notably, the International Labour Organization’s Convention on Domestic Works. The 2021-2025 national strategy for combating gender-based violence aims to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement and magistrates to care for victims of violence, she said, calling on other Member States to help Congo to support women and girls who are victims of violence.

CORNEL FERUȚĂ ( Romania ), aligning himself with the European Union, said that the rights of girls and women are under threat globally and that progress on gender equality has stalled. Romania is committed to a proactive approach to fight against gender-based violence and for the reduction of gender-based inequalities, which represents a core value. In the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, close to half the senior management positions are held by women. Important strategies for combating violence against women have been developed, he said, adding that Romania supports legislative measures to counter gender-based violence that is facilitated by technology. The situation of rural women and girls is another issue of concern, with measures being taken to improve their education. He went on to say that the illegitimate war in Ukraine has drawn attention to how women and children are disproportionately affected by violence.

ELEANE YAOSKA PICHARDO URBINA ( Nicaragua ), associating herself with the Central American Integration System, said it is essential to eradicate all forms of discrimination and violence against women. Women in Nicaragua enjoy managerial positions. As the country progresses towards gender equality, Nicaragua has made great strides towards that goal. Nicaragua continues to be number three at the global level in terms of women serving in Parliament. “This makes us the leader in Central America,” she said. All this progress is despite unilateral coercive measures that have been imposed against Nicaragua, she stressed, noting the various detrimental effects on society such measures cause. Nicaragua has been working on mechanisms that aim to prevent femicide. It has also reformed the criminal law to cover crimes against the physical integrity of women.

ENIAN LAMCE ( Albania ), aligning with the European Union, said important gains in women’s rights are being erased due to violent conflicts, military coups, displacement and hunger. Women peacebuilders, advocates for gender equality, journalists and other civil society representatives are under relentless attacks because of their activism, he said, citing “unprovoked, unjustified, illegal and deadly action by Russia” in Ukraine and the “unimaginable suffering” endured by women in Afghanistan. A “gender lens” should be incorporated into all efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda. Women must be included in decision-making processes, especially in conflict and post-conflict countries, while more investment is needed for the economic empowerment and inclusion of women. By narrowing the gender gap, Albania ranked seventeenth out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Report 2023, he said. If elected to the Human Rights Council for 2024-2026, he said, Albania will continue to prioritize women’s rights and proactively engage to advance the women’s agenda.

EKATERINE LORTKIPANIDZE ( Georgia ), aligning herself with the European Union, said that her country’s Parliament earlier this year adopted a national strategy for the protection of human rights for 2022-2030, which encompasses the protection and promotion of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including gender equality and promotion and protection of women’s rights. She stressed the need to prioritize women who are internally displaced or affected by conflict. As for the promotion of women’s participation in decision-making processes, she said that female representation in Parliament has increased. Further, special attention has been paid to reforms aimed at ensuring access to quality free legal aid for women and girls as well as for women with disabilities, in line with international standards. She went on to highlight the plight of women living under the occupation of the Russian Federation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions.

HUSSEIN ATHMAN KATTANGA ( United Republic of Tanzania ), noted that the number of woman in decision-making positions in his country stands at 37 per cent, with women heading two branches of government — namely, as President of the country and Speaker of the National Assembly. Tanzania prioritizes education for girls in all areas, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while men who marry schoolgirls or impregnate them receive 30‑year prison sentences, he added. Underscoring that lifting women out of poverty requires strong leadership, he reaffirmed that the family is a natural unit of society and is entitled to protection by the State. Attempts should not be made to water down the definition of family, he said, voicing further concern over the promotion of access to safe abortion in the name of human rights ‑ which will destroy the sanctity of the family and of life.

MOSAMMAT SHAHANARA MONICA ( Bangladesh ) said her Government continues to pass laws and policies to empower girls and women. It may be the only country where the Parliamentary Speaker, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader are all women. All registered political parties are required to have at least 33 per cent female membership, and in local governmental institutions, at least one third of seats must be filled by women. Women’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) has reached 34 per cent and will continue to grow, she said, adding that women form the backbone of micro-, cottage, small and medium enterprises. The Government is supporting a decent work environment for women, she said, citing the recent introduction of six months of paid maternity leave in the public sector and calling upon other States to demonstrate stronger political commitment and unity in advancing gender equality.

DANIEL ZAVALA PORRAS ( Costa Rica ), associating himself with the Central American Integration System and a group of countries supporting human rights for women and girls in Afghanistan, said that gender equality is the most elementary requirement to achieve human rights and the SDGs. It is estimated that 736 million women — one in every three women worldwide — have been subjected to physical and/or sexual violence. Costa Rica urges the international community to work in a united fashion to amplify efforts towards the equality and protection of women and girls. It is critical to have a gender perspective in all national, regional and international agendas. Costa Rica has established the principle of parity in its electoral code, with the belief that this is a crucial and effective tool to combat violence and discrimination against women.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ) expressed alarm over the situation in Afghanistan, noting that “it is clear that our collective efforts have fallen short” in ensuring the rights of women and girls there. With the Taliban undermining the rights of women and girls, the essence of humanitarian aid cannot be stressed enough. Recent restrictions placed by the current authorities impact negatively on the future of Afghan women and girls. Accordingly, the responsibility of the international community is clear — to prioritize the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while safeguarding humanitarian assistance. He spotlighted the health concerns of Afghan women — including access to maternal and health services — as well as their lack of access to education, calling on the international community to ensure their rights and move beyond statements to impactful action.

The representative of Iceland , aligning with the United Arab Emirates, said there are only 28 women serving as heads of State and Government in the world, and women represent only one in four members of parliaments globally. The social, cultural and economic impediments to women and girls’ participation in political and public life “do not only challenge women's rights, but also the functioning of democracy”. He stressed that fighting for equality is as practical as it is principled, noting that discrimination comes at a cost to society, both human and economic. If the 2030 Agenda is to be achieved and truly leave no one behind, non-discrimination and equality of all must be guaranteed, including men, women and anyone identifying as neither.

ELLENI HENOK AREGA ( Ethiopia ), aligning with the African Group, noted that 85 per cent of women and girls in her country live in rural areas, where households are dedicated to subsistence farming. They perform at least half the labour in farming without proper recognition, she stressed. To respond to this challenge, the Government budget allocates funds in agriculture, education and food insecurity, with a strong emphasis on poverty alleviation. Initiatives granting health care subsidies to the most vulnerable have seen an increase in beneficiaries and many Ethiopian women hold land ownership certificates according to their constitutional rights, she said. Constrained by a lack of opportunities and an obligation to provide for their families, many rural women migrate, often through informal channels, in search of employment, leaving them vulnerable to trafficking. An anti-trafficking task force has been established to combat the scourge, she said, noting that it recently evolved into the National Partnership Coalition.

NARMIN AHANGARI ( Azerbaijan ) said that the ambition of achieving gender equality is a shared one and that gender-based discrimination keeps women from realizing their full potential. She highlighted efforts to eliminate discriminatory laws, noting that special attention has been given to enhancing the role of women in the economic and social life in rural areas. She added that a national action plan to improve the legal framework to combat domestic violence has also been adopted. Women and children are adversely affected by war and armed conflict, she said, expressing regret that, in the last three decades, this has been true due to the Armenian occupation, with Armenia killing thousands of women and girls from Azerbaijan. Missing persons are the most tragic consequences of the conflict. Currently, 267 women are missing, with 98 of those taken as hostages by Armenia, she said.

MAX HUFANEN RAI ( Papua New Guinea ) said that measures have been taken to remove barriers to girls’ access to education. School fees are no longer required from kindergarten to secondary-level education, while special emphasis has been placed on girls’ school enrolment and retention. In the health sector, a national health plan focuses on strengthening family health programmes, which includes increased access to health care services for women. Embracing greater and meaningful female participation and ownership in small- to medium-size enterprises offers a multitude of advantages. It helps generate job opportunities, creates wealth and grows the economy. Papua New Guinea expressed gratitude to its development partners for their ongoing support to further strengthen the advancement of women and girls.

CAROLYN RODRIGUES-BIRKETT ( Guyana ), aligning with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Group of 77 and China, said women and girls continue to be hindered in enjoyment of human rights and that their equal participation in public life remains only a noble aspiration. While the lack of progress on the achievement of the SDGs is universal, the world’s poorest and most vulnerable bear the brunt of its consequences, especially in the Global South. If current trends persist, over 340 million women and girls — an estimated 8 per cent of the world’s female population — will live in extreme poverty by 2030, and approximately one in four will experience food insecurity. These are deeply concerning projections which require urgent and targeted action, she said, adding that education and capacity-building for women and girls, combined with the full enjoyment of their human rights, will yield positive results. Guyana is pursuing a multifaceted approach towards achieving gender equality, with more girls attending schools and completing tertiary education.

GABRIELA GONZÁLEZ ( Uruguay ), aligning with the Group of 77 and China, said discussions on gender equality must be accompanied by action to alleviate existing inequalities. To that end, Uruguay has taken affirmative action to bolster the access of women to benefits of the digital revolution and is working on promoting and guaranteeing equal access for girls, teenagers and women in various fields, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Including women and girls in these areas from an early age “is an essential tool to achieve gender equality and the autonomy of women”. She said that success on realizing SDG 5, on gender equality, is linked to various other SDGs, such as reducing inequality, achieving high-quality education and combating poverty. She called for constant and, above all, predictable support from UN agencies as well as other partners, showing that this must be a joint work with international support.

TIÉMOKO MORIKO ( Côte d’Ivoire ), aligning with the African group, said women in his country continue to suffer from gender-based violence, discrimination and female genital mutilation — problems that have been exacerbated by the COVID‑19 pandemic and climate change. In response, the Government has passed a raft of policies addressing equal employment and pay and family law and providing legal assistance to victims of sexual violence. Policies related to education include an awareness campaign in schools as well as the Second Child School, offering additional professional training to women, he added, noting that funds are also allocated to increase women’s entrepreneurship. Noting that the world has a long way to go, he underscored the importance of the Beijing Plan of Action going forward.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) observed that the rights of women and girls was a central focus under the elected civilian government, but that the illegal military coup in February 2021 reversed progress achieved earlier. He said atrocities committed by the military junta are not isolated incidents, but widespread, targeted and systematic, and that the UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar has concluded they could amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes. The military still uses sexual violence as a tactic, he said. Soldiers have raped women unable to flee their villages, and the bodies of women killed by the military have been found with injuries consistent with sexual violence, he said, stressing that these inhumane acts must stop.

LINDA DEL CARMEN LUQUE NUÑEZ ( Panama ), associating herself with the Central American Integration System, said the consequences of violence against women go beyond the victims and affect their surroundings, including their families, friends and society as a whole. Coordinated sectoral responses within public policy are imperative to meet practical strategic needs. Panama continues to work towards the promotion, protection and respect of human rights of women and girls. Panama is a candidate for a non-permanent seat in the Security Council for the 2025 to 2026 period, she added, emphasizing that her country will be a permanent ally of women and girls and defend their rights in this multilateral space. On gender equality, she said that Panama’s Ministry of Women manages public policies, projects and campaigns devoted to the prevention, detection and eradication of any discriminatory conduct or harassment of women.

MASAKO KAMIYA ( Japan ), noting that the earlier reference of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea about Japan is erroneous and groundless, highlighted her country’s domestic efforts to improve the status of women. Every year, her Government adopts “The Basic Policy on Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women”, which is reflected in budget requests of each ministry from a gender perspective and implemented throughout the Government with numerical targets. Further, it established numerical targets for the proportion of female executives; advocated for reskilling initiatives, including the development of women in digital roles; strengthened measures against spousal violence; and enacted a law titled “Act on Support for Women Facing Difficulties” to address various intersectional issues such as poverty and sexual violence. Japan is also committed to promoting the advancement of women globally. This year, the country contributed $20.6 million to UN‑Women to support women and girls in various countries and regions, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

LAURI VOIONMAA ( Finland ) said that eliminating all forms of discrimination against women and girls in all their diversity is a national priority for Finland, adding: “A society that makes use of all its human capital is a society that thrives.” Systematic targets on gender equality, strong leadership and gender-transformative policies are needed to achieve the SDGs. As co-leader of the Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality, Finland is championing efforts to bridge digital gender gaps, including in access, skills and leadership. Going forward, Finland wants to see a world in which everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, is provided with equal opportunities to learn, participate and make their voice heard. “This is the way we all win, and we create the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world,” he added.

CHOLA MILAMBO ( Zambia ), aligning himself with the African Group, said that though women constitute the majority in national populations, they lag behind in equality. Multiple global crises have only worsened conditions. Zambia has responded by bolstering social protection measures yielding positive results. Access to land is a source of power for women, and the Government has removed legal blocks to their access to land ownership, putting them on an equal footing with men. Gender-based violence often occurs in line with cultural values in the country, he added. To address entrenched ideas, the Government has launched awareness campaigns and shelters. Zambia ensures free education for women and girls and remains committed to improving human capital, he continued. To achieve parity, scaling up evidenced-based policies will be necessary, he said, calling for a universal approach to enabling women and girls to realize their full potential.

NASEER AHMED FAIQ ( Afghanistan ), aligning himself with the United Arab Emirates, said women’s and girls’ rights and freedoms have been systematically violated since the Taliban takeover. This has reversed decades of progress and effectively erased women and girls from public life, creating “gender apartheid” in Afghanistan, he said. He added that it has been more than 743 days since the Taliban closed the doors of schools to girls, barring them from attending secondary and higher education. Further, the Taliban has dissolved the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and issued over 50 restrictive decrees, severely curtailing women’s and girls’ rights, he said. A strict dress code is enforced, and women cannot travel without a male chaperone. Women who speak out face beatings, arrests and unlawful detentions. Yet protests persist, he said, pointing to the recent arrests of Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, women’s rights activists in Kabul, as further attempts to silence voices for justice and freedom. In the judicial void Afghan women find themselves in, domestic violence and forced marriages are rising, but there is no reliable support for victims. Shockingly, women who report domestic violence often face punishment instead of protection, he said. The Taliban’s work-related restrictions, among them a ban on women working with non-governmental organizations and the United Nations, have severely affected women’s livelihoods, especially in households where they are the sole providers, amid a worsening food crisis. He reminded Member States that they have a range of tools at their disposal, including targeted sanctions for human rights violations, stating that they should not ignore these grave injustices.

ELISENDA VIVES BALMAÑA ( Andorra ) expressed concern over the deterioration of the rights of women worldwide, including the persistence of gender-based violence, increasing sexual aggressions, professional insecurity and poverty, unequal access to education, unequal salaries and discrimination. “A long road is ahead of us.” Andorra ensures the right to equal treatment and opportunities between men and women, she said, noting various initiatives that aim to advance women’s participation in all sectors of society. In the international arena, Andorra has long focused on the rights of women and girls and regularly supported UN‑Women. “We have repeated our concern in view of the continuing violence against women around the world,” she said, calling for stronger mechanisms in that regard and providing necessary services to women.

JEEM LIPPWE ( Federated States of Micronesia ) said that his country is expanding Internet access to low-income, women-led households, which has a huge potential to improve outcomes for women and girls. It has also set up a system for telehealth consultations that provides women and girls with access to diagnostic services. Uninsured women and children can benefit from a medical waiver program, while for victims of rape or domestic abuse, a clinical management rape programme is in place at local dispensaries. Turning to education, he said that the Government funds scholarships that help women and girls pursue careers in non-traditional fields. Emphasizing the impact of climate change, he said: “Our planet is facing a climate crisis, and women, children and persons with disabilities are often the first to be affected. Climate change also has a human rights component, and that cannot be ignored.”

MAGDOLNA PONGOR ( Hungary ), aligning herself with the European Union, said that her Government is committed to ensuring gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and to their full enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms. Robust policies are tailored to the needs and personal priorities of women, including socioeconomic and family policies, protection against violence and support for women’s participation in all aspects of life. Family policies aim to support women in their career and family life, including by ensuring that raising children does not pose a financial burden to women and their families. Women’s participation in all spheres of life is a key priority for Hungary, with special emphasis on increasing the number of women in decision-making roles, she added. Concerning violence against women, the Government is prioritizing decisive action against violent crimes and supporting survivors through safehouses and comprehensive support services.

MATETE PAUL NENA ( Lesotho ) said it is more urgent than ever for Governments to implement policies to eradicate violence against women and girls, stressing that it is not only a moral concern, but the pivotal component for economic and social development. “To realize this vision, we must collectively shatter the barriers of discriminatory norms, harmful practices and inadequate legal frameworks” that hold women and girls back. Among measures Lesotho is taking to protect women and girls' rights are steps to curb teenage pregnancies and the transmission of HIV. Lesotho is also seeking to strengthen the legal system to give women and girls access to ownership of land. In conclusion, he said all must “work together to save our women and girls in order for them to live in dignity” and to claim their “rightful place among the community of nations fully aware of the collective responsibility to leave no one behind”.

ROBERT DAVID MURPHY, observer for the Holy See , lamented that women are considered second-class citizens. Worse, women and girls make up almost 60 per cent of trafficking victims, with increasing poverty, lack of education and family instability putting them at greater risk. Many sex trafficking victims are forced to participate in the creation of pornography, he warned, which objectifies women and is incompatible with respect for the dignity of women. Respect for women must include motherhood, which, because of a focus on prevention and ending it, has been unfairly imagined as a liability. Further, practices such as neonatal sex selection end lives of girls before they begin, he continued. The advancement of women can only be achieved when women are cherished, he said, adding that this will not be realized if women are treated as objects to be acquired, exploited and cast aside at will.

AMINATA DIOUF ( Senegal ), aligning herself with the African Group, said that little progress has been made on gender equality due to lack of commitment to real action. “A long road remains before us, especially in Africa.” Decades of progress were undermined by the COVID‑19 pandemic and political troubles, resulting in more women living in extreme poverty and making them vulnerable to violence. Much remains to be done, and it is imperative for States to remain vigilant. Senegal is working towards the 2030 Agenda and supports the economic empowerment of girls and women, she said, adding that groups have been set up within the Government and in decision-making bodies focusing on gender equality. In terms of political representation, the National Assembly today has 45 per cent female deputies, compared to 16 per cent in 2007, she noted.

ZEBIB GEBREKIDAN ( Eritrea ), aligning herself with the African Group, said that discourse on gender equality spans a century, playing a pivotal role in acknowledging women’s participation and challenging gender norms that have marginalized women and obstructed their economic opportunity and political participation. It is crucial to recognize that the history of the patriarchy is intertwined with that of racism, imperialism and colonialism, she said, adding that Eritrea has actively worked, even during the most difficult times, to dismantle harmful structures. Every day, challenges shaped by unequal economic and political structures contribute to poverty, while unilateral coercive sanctions impede national development. Women and vulnerable groups bear the brunt of the impact, facing difficulties in accessing essentials like clean water, she said, adding that they are also at risk of exploitation during economic downturns. Such unilateral coercive measures are advanced by a small group of countries in violation of international law, she noted.

KARLITO NUNES ( Timor-Leste ) said that violence against women and girls is a critical area of concern for his country, as it is a major obstacle to realizing their human rights and achieving the SDGs. Over the years, successive Governments have sought to improve legislation, policies and programmes that address the problem, including the deployment of mobile courts to help women in rural areas. In coming years, the Government will create new laws and policies to protect women’s rights, he said, noting that women now represent 37 per cent of all members of the national Parliament — one of the highest proportions of women parliamentarians in the world and the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. He went on to review measures being taken to address women’s economic and social rights as well as equal access to, and control over, economic resources and equality in employment.

İSMAIL AYDİL ( Türkiye ) expressed concern that the negative impacts of conflict, displacement and irregular migration, as well as the COVID19 pandemic, have put at risk many of the gains made in the last decade. Türkiye remains committed to ensuring the rights of women and girls and strengthening their status in society, as well as their equal participation in all spheres of life. Violence against women and girls is an abhorrent human rights violation and a deep and persistent global challenge, with devastating effects on women’s physical and mental health, he added. Türkiye is committed to combating this scourge through strengthened legislative measures on violence against women and girls, including migrant women, alongside medical and legal assistance, counselling and psychosocial support during judicial processes, he added.

MIOUSEMINE CÉLESTIN ( Haiti ), aligning herself with CARICOM, said that inequality exists practically at all levels globally. Even at the current pace, future generations of women will still perform 2.3 hours more domestic labour per day than men, she said, citing a UN‑Women report. Despite a myriad of challenges, including gang violence and family separation due to migration, Haitian women are showing exceptional resilience, with mothers fighting for their children to be educated. This year, Haiti adopted a law that bans domestic violence and offers assistance to older women, she noted, adding that to ensure gender equality, the digital gender gap — and the gap in access to employment — must be closed.

HEBA MOSTAFA MOSTAFA RIZK ( Egypt ), aligning with the African Group, called for greater international consensus and cooperation to achieve the promotion and advancement of women worldwide. The push “should not be limited to national efforts alone, but should be a source of international cooperation and exchange of expertise”, she said. Any shared efforts to achieve advances for women must respect diversity and different cultural and social contexts. The country’s strategy to empower Egyptian women, which was launched in 2017, is based on political, economic and social empowerment as well as protection pillars. Its aims include combating violence against women, curbing early marriages, improving the quality of life for women in rural areas and empowering women economically. As part of a drive to boost health care, Egypt has also launched a drive focused on diseases specifically affecting women.

KHALID SALEH SAID AL RUBKHI ( Oman ) said that women in Oman hold senior positions as diplomats, ambassadors and ministers as well as within the judiciary and the councils. Legislation and the national plan are in line with ratified international conventions and treaties, including the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, he said. He pointed out that women’s enrolment in schools exceeds 76 per cent of the total number of those enrolled during the period of 2022–2023. Further, women constitute 88 per cent of artisans that work in Oman today, comprise 41 per cent of public sector employees and hold 47 per cent of all land tenures, he said.

DJENEBA DABO N'DIAYE ( Mali ), associating herself with the African Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said her country is working to ensure high-quality education for women and girls. In the health sector, Mali has adopted measures to give women and girls wide coverage, including at the community level. Women play an important role in the Malian economy and benefit from targeted programmes allowing them access to economic resources, including loans and production mechanisms. Malian women participate in economic and political life despite myriad challenges facing the country. In the private sector, women are involved in business and benefit from equal pay and employment opportunities. She underscored the crucial role played by international development partners in supporting women’s rights in Mali and underscored the “remarkable” work done by civil society organizations on the ground.

COSTANZA LUCII, observer for the Sovereign Order of Malta , said countless people around the world are experiencing violence, while countless others live in marginalized communities without access to medical care or even basic sanitation needs. Unfortunately, it is often women who fall victim to violence or women who are left behind. Through the Order's partnership with Global Strategic Operatives, a crucial event — Human Trafficking Policy and Protocol for Global Healthcare Providers — was successfully hosted in September 2022, she said, citing it as “a significant step forward in our battle against human trafficking”, an issue closely associated with violence against women. The Order has been actively working to improve the lives of women and girls in many communities. For instance, its medical centre in Laos provides much-needed health care to women, children and leprosy patients in three villages that were previously devoid of any medical access. In Togo, it offers neonatal care to over 3,000 children and 1,200 pregnant women annually through a dedicated hospital.

DORIS NGIRWA-MPESHA of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that women and girls living in rural areas represent over a quarter of the global population. However, they face the multiple disadvantages of poverty, hunger, malnutrition and gender-based discrimination. Achieving FAO’s vision of a world where rural women and men have equal opportunities and are free from hunger, malnutrition and poverty requires several steps, she said. She emphasized the need to understand that policies and programmes have differential impacts on women and men. Women also need to be able to buy, sell or inherit land, open bank accounts and borrow money to sign contracts. Additionally, women and girls need equal access to education. Further efforts are also required to transform harmful gender norms and redistribute power so that resources and services are shared more equally between women and men. In conclusion, she said: “Women have always worked in agrifood systems. It's time that we make agrifood systems work for women.”

Speaking in exercise of the right of reply, the delegate of Iran rejected allegations made by the United States. The country must stop meddling in the affairs of other countries under the guise of human rights, she said. While the United States remembers the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, it should also remember all the women who have died because of its sanctions against Iran. Reiterating its support for women and girls, Iran calls on the international community to avoid double standards when addressing human rights issues, she said.

The delegate of Armenia condemned Azerbaijan’s comments, calling them another attempt to legitimize their aggression under the pretext of counter-terrorism. After a prolonged blockade of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan still claims Armenians left by choice, whereas it is ethnic cleansing, he stressed. Though Armenia appealed to the UN, Azerbaijan blocked these efforts, and UN access was only granted following the exodus of the indigenous Armenians of the region. Armenia has always sought peaceful solutions to the conflict but has only been met with ultimatums, blockades and starvation, leading to the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The representative of Azerbaijan reminded Armenia that Azerbaijan extended the hand of peace and initiated the normalization of relations in 2020, based on mutual recognition and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In the three years since, Armenia has kept heavily equipped military forces, about 10,000 strong, in the sovereign area of Azerbaijan to fuel separatism. What Armenia refers to as attacks on civilian populations are counter-terrorism measures taken by Azerbaijan on its own sovereign soil in response to systematic armed provocations committed by Armenia, she said.

Responding to those comments, Armenia said it maintained no armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. An order by the International Court of Justice, which requested Azerbaijan to allow the passage of people and vehicles along the Lachin Corridor, was not taken on-board by Azerbaijan. On guaranteeing the rights of Armenians in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s human rights record is well known, he said. Arbitrary arrests of former officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, hate speech against Armenians and violence based on ethnic and religious grounds show these guarantees are simply not true.