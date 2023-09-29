Third Committee Stresses Need to Include Youth in Tackling Social Crises, Address Rising Poverty and Needs of Elderly, Combat Climate Change

Youth delegates pushed for more inclusion in addressing crises affecting their future, as the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) concluded its debate on social development today, with delegates also voicing stark warnings about global conflict, increasing poverty, climate disasters and discrimination.

During the general discussion youth delegates spotlighted Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine, a lack of employment opportunities, discrimination and the ongoing climate crisis, while offering up solutions and best practices.

A youth delegate of Hungary said: “We cannot pretend anymore that we are standing alone as individual nations” in the face of shared challenges, including climate change, rising costs of living and the war in Ukraine, stressing that States must cooperate to realize the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

In a similar vein, a youth delegate of Denmark voiced concern over shrinking civil space and threats to democracy. Declaring that lawmakers need youth to address today’s challenges, she pointed out that young people already play a vital role in combatting climate change, from green energy work to green job creation with fair working conditions. She urged officials to collaborate with youth to create a better shared future.

Underscoring her point, a youth delegate of Germany said that “excluding young people from decision-making means excluding half of the world”.

Sharing a positive initiative from his native United Arab Emirates , a youth delegate said the nation established a national institution for youth in 2018 to empower young Emiratis to become international models in all areas. Moreover, youth councils serve as national platforms to connect youth with decision-makers.

Painting a picture of youth in war , a youth delegate educator from Ukraine recalled the difficulty of teaching in a bomb shelter. However, he also noted that “young Ukrainians are change-makers; while some went to the front lines organizing, others started rebuilding”

A second Ukrainian youth delegate focused on the impossibility of thinking about the future in trenches, as he could only focus on the next few hours of every day. A victory for his country will allow Ukrainians to plan for their future again, he said.

Meanwhile, delegates also expressed alarm over increased poverty worldwide and shared programmes to address the needs of older persons.

Chile ’s representative expressed alarm that over 600 million people worldwide are living in poverty, and hunger has only increased. She underscored the importance of non-discriminatory social protection systems that care for the human “from cradle to grave” and increase quality of life for all, stressing that eradicating poverty and providing decent housing must be addressed now.

Echoing her concerns, the representative of India highlighted successful national programmes to combat poverty, including increased access to clean sanitation and electricity, along with health coverage programmes that have reduced infant mortality and increased access to vaccines. Housing schemes focus on the poor and further programmes address nutrition by providing rations and clean tap water in rural areas, she added.

The representative of Cote d’Ivoire detailed his Government’s ambitious programme to eradicate extreme poverty. The first phase, between 2019 and 2021 established universal health coverage, bolstered access to drinking water and electricity in rural areas, accelerated social housing projects and developed activities to empower youth and women.

The second phase of Cote d'Ivoire's programme, from 2022 to2024, aims to accelerate the reduction of poverty and social inequalities, while bringing lasting solutions to precarity in Côte d’Ivoire’s northern border zones. In an evermore interdependent world marked by growing trans-border mobility, he said, social development and the fight against extreme poverty cannot be effectively addressed without combining efforts.

Statements

VALÉRIE CHIARA WAGNER, youth delegate of Switzerland , recalled progress that the United Nations has made in poverty reduction, but also that recent crises have reversed it. Pointing to the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action: World Summit for Social Development, she said it could act as a guide, but with an intersectional approach. A structural change toward a neutral, inclusive equal system is needed, she added, noting that the UN has a unique role in mobilizing the international community to restart the fight against poverty.

ANESCHKA BERCHTOLD, youth delegate of Switzerland , noted that over 50 per cent of the population are women, non-binary and transgender. Sadly, their reproductive rights suffer, and access to menstrual products is scarce, she underlined. All those who have a uterus must have access to quality health care. The only way forward is to ensure that no one is left behind, she said.

ALMAHA MUBARAK F. J. AL-THANI ( Qatar ) spotlighted several measures and procedures adopted by her Government which aim to achieve tangible results, including by providing a decent living to all. The national strategy for the rights of persons with disabilities is designed to fight discrimination against them, while providing such individuals with decent work opportunities. Furthermore, her Government places youth at the core of its development programme. On the national level, it has developed a youth policy, reflecting its commitment to youth issues, while reinforcing the economic, social and political participation of future generations. Noting that social development is closely linked to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, she reaffirmed the commitment of Qatar to achieve recovery from the global health crisis.

MYKOLA POPADIUK, youth delegate of Ukraine , said his country is a democracy at war. An educator himself, he underscored that it is difficult to teach in a bomb shelter while his students’ parents are at war. Worse, a criminal sits on the Security Council. Helping Ukraine is an investment in stopping genocide, colonialism and mass hunger, he said. Young Ukrainians are change-makers. While some went to the front lines organizing, others started rebuilding. Adding that while Ukraine is grateful for the outpouring of support, more is needed. “Lumos against darkness together”, he said.

KYRYLO DEMCHENKO, youth delegate of Ukraine , recalled joining the armed forces at the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of his country. In the trenches, you cannot think about the future, you can only think about the next hours and war, he said. “We cannot let an aggressor and dictator succeed,” he stressed, adding that a victory will allow Ukrainians to plan the future confidently. He called for the oppressed Indigenous Peoples of Russia to join Ukraine, as they are subjugated and forced to fight for Russia unfairly.

MARTHA GARCÍA HERNÁNDEZ ( Cuba ) stated that Cuba’s 2019 constitution further strengthens the rights of persons with disabilities, older persons, youth, and families. The country also benefits from a new family code — the “most advanced in the world”, resulting from a “broad, deep-running and democratic drafting and consultation process with ratification by popular referendum”. In addition to broadening the protection of rights for children, older persons, persons with disabilities and LGBTQI persons, the code recognizes different ways of organizing families, strengthens rights and duties for members, empowers gender equality, protects against family violence and introduces same sex marriage and solidarity measures. However, she emphasized that Cuba continues to strive to overcome the embargo imposed by the United States, hindering Cuba’s development and in violation of the UN Charter and international law. The embargo, she said, has a direct impact on the Cuban people’s well-being and enjoyment of human rights, particularly for older persons, persons with disabilities, women and children.

ABLA SKALI, youth delegate of Morocco , said that most young people seem to think the question regarding a peaceful future is not considered as often as it should. “The youth have a lot to say but through history they are being left behind,” she said, calling for the involvement of young people in decision-making processes today. Speaking about the importance of education, she urged the international community to empower girls and women by eradicating inequalities and ensuring that they can learn and grow.

NASER-ALLAH CHAQUKI, youth delegate of Morocco , stressed that climate change persists as a dire concern, as whole nations are confronted with it. He called it a human crisis that demands immediate action, urging players to put words into action and put youth in the centre of this action, empowering every individual to make a difference.

ELIE ALTARSHA ( Syria ) outlined measures his country is undertaking to achieve social development, including the strengthening of regulatory frameworks to eradicate poverty and hunger by providing basic social services and promoting the empowerment of women. Damascus has also enacted legislation, including a social security act and labour act, to strengthen social protection. However, the country’s war against terrorists financed by countries hostile to Syria has jeopardized its social and industrial development. Cautioning against the presence of foreign forces on its territory, such as those of Türkiye and the United States, he also warned of attacks from Israel and unilateral coercive measures imposed against his country.

TOUFIQ ISLAM SHATIL ( Bangladesh ), associating himself with the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that 16.7 per cent of his nation’s budget was allocated for social security programmes, while a total of 27 million people received direct cash transfers under 190 social protection schemes. In 2023, Bangladesh introduced a nationwide universal pension scheme. Through the Prime Minister’s signature housing project, 550,000 homeless and landless families received housing free of cost. Through the “Sheikh Hasina Initiative”, the Government established 18,000 community-based health clinics at the grassroots level to provide free medical care to the poor. In addition, it continued providing stipends and distributing books at primary and secondary schools, while also offering nutritious food for all school children. Aiming to make Bangladesh a global hub for entrepreneurship, the Government established 100 specialized economic zones and high-tech parks.

LEW TÖPFER, youth delegate of Germany , highlighting that young people are disproportionately affected by global crises, including the COVID‑19 pandemic, called for their active involvement in responding to these challenges to ensure fair and inclusive systems. Intergenerational cooperation is vital in addressing existential challenges like climate change and seizing opportunities presented by new technologies.

ILKA ESSIG, youth delegate of Germany , added that “it is expected that in 2030 young people will make up more than 50 per cent of the world’s population,” stressing that “excluding young people from decision-making means excluding half of the world”. In that regard, there is a need for inclusive, respectful partnerships where young people’s contributions and perspectives are integrated into decision-making processes.

BOLA ASAJU ( Nigeria ) voiced concern about the accumulation of humanitarian, economic, food and climate crises that pose a challenge to all social development policies. With less than 10 years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world is not on track to end poverty, hunger and malnutrition by 2030, she added, urging that decisions of the 1995 World Summit for Social Development be implemented. Developing countries are disproportionately affected by climate change-related disasters which exacerbate all humanitarian crises. “There must be more meaningful collaboration among States and partners to reduce poverty around the world,” he underlined. Nigeria prioritizes policies targeting the most vulnerable people, including women and girls and older persons in its development programmes. The Government recently established a student loan scheme to provide financial assistance to those from poor backgrounds to address school retention, addressed malnutrition through its Zero Hunger Policy and provided cash transfers to combat inflation, she said.

The representative of the United Republic of Tanzania , aligning himself with the African Group and the “Group of 77” and China, noted his country’s increased food sufficiency ration, availability of essential medicines and decline in under-5 mortality. Significant milestones have also been achieved in pioneering gender equality, improved water supply coverage in urban and rural areas, and increased access to electricity. The United Republic of Tanzania continues to expand access to health care and social protection, including by constructing 56 new hospitals. Highlighting that more than 50 per cent of the population of 61 million population is under 18 years old, and 70 per cent is under 30 years old, he noted that the Government has established a special ministry to deal with youth issues including unemployment, alongside massive investment in the education sector. He further cited efforts to strengthen food security, and subsidies in petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

AUFIYAU KHADEEJA ( Maldives ) said that small island developing States like the Maldives face a multitude of challenges in social development, including population size, economic capacity and climate change, coupled with geographical remoteness. As young people account for over 35 per cent of the Maldivian population, she stressed that her Government is committed to protecting their rights and launched a free education scheme for degree students, with over 16,000 enrolled and 6,000 already graduated. “The Maldives takes pride in the progress we have accomplished in promoting gender equality,” she added.

RAHMA SAMAI ( Algeria ), associating with the “Group of 77” and China and the African Group, detailed her Government’s initiatives to strengthen social justice and eradicate social differences, noting that the policy pursued by the national sector for solidarity supported the fight against poverty in the country and improved the living conditions of its people. She also spotlighted laws seeking to ensure obligatory comprehensive social insurance, underlining the need to ensure social development by supporting the most vulnerable. To this end, her Government has taken measures to enable older persons to stay home with their families, protect people with disabilities and reduce unemployment rates by creating mechanisms to boost the employment of youth through national unemployment insurance funds.

ALYSON CALEM-SANGIORGIO, youth delegate of Monaco , underscored the importance of the UN Youth Office, noting that, in the principality, youth are involved in Government through the Economic and Social Council Youth Forum that allows young students to propose topics to authorities which are then debated and approved. As youth have fewer employment opportunities, the Government organized the “Monaco for Jobs” event in response. Further, the Committee for Graduate Employment unit also enhances employment opportunities for youth. Monaco is committed to female and youth entrepreneurship in the Mediterranean, with the aim of including refugees and displaced persons. Just recently, officials travelled to Tunisia for the third phase of its project for insertion for refugees, she said. As Co-Chair of the Group of Friends of Sport for Sustainable Development this year, the principality invited the non-governmental organization Tibu Africa.

EMMA DE GABRIELLE, youth delegate of Malta , emphasizing the need to end various forms of violence and discrimination against youth in the context of the 2030 Agenda, highlighted concerns regarding discrimination against older persons and barriers faced by persons with disabilities, especially in conflict situations. She voiced concern about the impact of climate change on human rights and the importance of human rights-based climate change mitigation and adaptation measures. Underscoring the importance of promoting literacy and quality education to enable full community participation, she called for meaningful youth engagement in decision-making spaces, acknowledging the significance of youth voices in addressing global issues, including climate change and disarmament. She further emphasized the need to strengthen the youth delegate programme for broader representation and equip youth with advocacy skills. Finally, she stressed the significance of partnerships, multilateralism, and cooperation to achieve universal human rights and a more equitable and sustainable future for all. “We can forge a path forward rooted in the principles of inclusivity, empowerment and equality for a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” she said.

CSENGE OFFENBÄCHER, youth delegate of Hungary , recalling her interactions with young people across her country, said that their message is clear: “We cannot pretend anymore that we are standing alone as individual nations.” The international community faces shared challenges — including climate change, rising costs of living and the war in Ukraine — and States must cooperate to realize the SDGs by 2030. While detailing the positive aspects of being a youth delegate, she nevertheless said that the youth delegate group “sometimes does not get the attention it deserves”. It is viewed as a marginal group within the UN system, and there is an urgent need for better support on a global level. There must be more sufficient, open communication from the people responsible for the programme within the UN system, she added, urging all Member States to establish a stable foundation for the youth delegate programme.

AIDA KASYMALIEVA ( Kyrgyzstan ) said that her country supports the creation of a new era of social protection systems which will eradicate extreme poverty, leaving no one behind. She added that Kyrgyzstan had integrated the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level into its main strategic documents, such as the long-term national development strategy and short-term development programme until 2026. She stressed that it is her Government’s strategy to achieve gender equality by 2030. Persons with disabilities are actively involved in decision-making in all areas, she said. “Kyrgyzstan, being a member of the Human Rights Council […] opposes the violations of human rights, manifestations of any forms of discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance,” she concluded.

MOHAMED ALSHAMSI, youth delegate of the United Arab Emirates , cited his country’s intensive efforts to enhance social development and promote the quality of life, including through an International Youth Climate Delegate Programme to engage youth in negotiations during the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, particularly with least developed countries, Indigenous Peoples, and minorities. Believing that youth are the present, future, and the country’s source of wealth, the United Arab Emirates established a national institution for youth in 2018 to empower Emirati young people to become international models in all areas. The country is invested in empowering youth both within and outside the State, including through youth councils that serve as national platforms to connect youth with decision-makers.

EMAN ALSEYABI, youth delegate of United Arab Emirates , stated that her country nurtures its population from early childhood and seeks to provide it with a decent life. A national policy for senior citizens was launched in 2018 to ensure their quality of life and active engagement within the State’s social fabric. The policy is based on seven pillars, including healthcare, social engagement, an active life, investment of capacities, civic participation, financial stability and the quality of future life. Additionally, the national policy for empowering persons with disabilities ensures equal opportunities and protection against all forms of violations and abuse, while ensuring their active participation in society to guarantee a decent life. She reaffirmed the country’s commitment to enhance social development for all societal groups by partnering with other countries and exchanging best practices and experiences.

HESSA ALHAMMADI ( Bahrain ), highlighting the commitment of her country to promoting a social system that ensures the prosperity and welfare of its citizens, detailed various relevant plans, programmes and national strategies implemented by the Government in collaboration with civil society organizations. These initiatives include subsidies for electricity, water, gasoline and food commodities, as well as free education and health care, she explained. In 2021, Bahrain allocated a significant budget, amounting to $1.2 billion, for social support programmes, representing 13.6 per cent of the total public expenditure, she said, noting multiple projects launched in Bahrain to support vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled and children, as part of its National Plan for Human Rights. “Bahrain has been guaranteeing all rights to people with disabilities in a fair and equal manner,” she stressed, noting that her country equally attaches great importance to the elderly and has been providing all forms of protection and support to this group “including psychological support, recreation and all forms of temporary and permanent housing”.

MASAKO KAMIYA ( Japan ) observed that as the international community faces multiple crises, it should go back to the basic foundation of treating human life and dignity with paramount importance — as a way to overcome differences in regimes and values. She emphasized the need to address the issues of people with disabilities, noting that Japan has been faithfully implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Further, in March, the Government developed the Fifth Basic Programme for Persons with Disabilities and amended the policy based on the Act for Eliminating Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities. These were drafted through close consultations with stakeholders including organizations representing persons with disabilities as well as solicitation of public comments. She reaffirmed her country’s commitment to implementing the Convention further, including making efforts to realize an inclusive society.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ), associating herself with the Central American Integration System, the Group of Friends of Older Persons and the “Group of 77” and China, said 70 million more people live in poverty today compared to 2020; another 112 million suffer from hunger; and more than half of the world's children live in multidimensional poverty, lacking access to education and health. At the same time, she voiced concern over the deepening financing gap to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. “The problem does not lie in the lack of resources to achieve the commitments made, but in our priorities,” she asserted, adding that the status quo is no longer an option. Instead, it is urgent to refocus States’ actions and support the call for a social summit in 2025, with an approach based on equity, solidarity, non-discrimination and human rights. This summit must address green transformation, population ageing, digitalization and the migration phenomenon from a social perspective, she added.

IMOGEN KANE, youth delegate of Australia , decried the climate crisis, declaring that “we are determined to be a part of the solution with you”. Next, spotlighting the cost-of-living crisis, she said youth feel lost in the face of unstable housing markets, lack of education and worse. “Many young people are losing faith in those designed to represent them,” she said. Mental health is of particular concern. Urging Governments to see issues from a youth perspective to effectively address today’s challenges, she stressed that, for too long, the burden for youth representation has been placed on young people themselves, calling for active inclusion. Addressing the international community, she said: “Young people are the future custodians, but are a part of society now. Will you listen closely and act with us?”

TAMARA MARJANOVIĆ, youth delegate of Serbia , noted that, for youth, unemployment remains a pressing concern, but that her country is developing programmes that provide meaningful employment opportunities, including “My First Salary”. Accenting the importance of education as the cornerstone of social development, she said that access to a quality education is the fundamental right of every child. As such, Serbia is working to ensure that education is accessible, inclusive and of the highest possible standard.

Youth delegate, MIHAJLO MATKOVIĆ, emphasized that his country’s young people “follow the path of some of the greatest minds that shaped the world we know”, including Nikola Tesla. Citing the Serbian proverb “Fire and water are good servants but bad masters,” he voiced concern over the complex and still insufficiently explored field of artificial intelligence — calling for young people to have a say in any decision-making process, as they will have to deal with the consequences.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ) said that his country has adopted measures to guarantee the essential right to health care, education, housing, work, justice and other services. With a recently adopted decree of the executive, the Social Cabinet is tasked with promoting, coordinating and steering public policies of the national Government in the social sphere, he highlighted, reaffirming Paraguay’s commitment to continue working to achieve long-term social development in line with its constitutional principles and in line with international obligations.

FNU IMANUEL ( Indonesia ), highlighting the Committee’s role in advancing discussions on social development, urged it to listen to the actual needs of people on the ground and facilitate deliberations among countries to find concrete solutions. These solutions should support Member States in implementing their social development priorities, particularly regarding the empowerment of women, protection of their rights and meaningful participation in various sectors, he said. Noting the Committee’s role in promoting positive stories of social development progress, he cited the example of Indonesia hosting a high-level intergovernmental meeting that celebrated progress made during the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities. “Discussions and dialogues among countries that respect inclusivity and equal participation are key to creating positive momentum for the Third Committee to move the social development agenda forward,” he said, calling for inclusive and productive deliberations.

ANA MARÍA ALONSO GIGANTO( Spain ), aligning herself with the European Union, said her country is firmly committed to supporting all efforts to increase and ensure significant investments in the expansion of universal and inclusive social protection and decent work. She noted that, in 2021, Spain put in place a “social shield” consisting of such measures as Minimum Living Income, which will allow all citizens to live with dignity. Recalling that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are over 7,000 rare diseases, she said Spain, together with Brazil and Qatar, will present a resolution in the current Third Committee session on “Addressing the challenges of people living with a rare disease and their families”, which is aimed at helping more than 300 million people in the world who live with rare diseases.

LUZ DEL CARMEN ANDÚJAR ( Dominican Republic ), aligning herself with the Group of 77, the Central American Integration System and the Group of Friends of Older Persons, outlined her country’s gradual introduction of social and economic measures to benefit the most vulnerable populations. For example, the Dominican Republic has implemented the Disability Act and public health policies to ensure that post-COVID-19 services are available to persons with disabilities. The country also continues to strive to improve the quality of life of older persons, ensuring their inclusion and making significant progress in establishing care families, support programmes and access to health care. She noted that the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, Claudia Mahler, will soon visit and that the Dominican Republic will soon embark on the 2025 World Social Summit to strengthen the UN framework for effective, inclusive social development.

DRAGHIA ALEXANDRU , youth delegate of Romania , said that while education is the cornerstone of advancing human rights, millions of children and young adults still lack access. Academy of Sustainable Development has been founded which educates young persons throughout the country on the importance of carrying out the ideals of the 2030 Agenda. True inclusivity in education means not only providing access but also adapting teaching methods and curricula to cater to diverse learning needs.

ANA MARIA LAZARUC, youth delegate of Romania , stated that in a changing world, with exposure to sensitive information on social media, resilience is the key. She recommended directing governmental efforts towards innovative and impactful research projects that target key areas for enhancing social development. She further called for creating funding opportunities for girls and women wishing to pursue knowledge in fields traditionally dominated by men, such as science and technology.

JACOB BLASIUS, youth delegate of Denmark , called for words to be turned into actions, underscoring the need for youth inclusion. Young people are not just a fad but agents of change, he said. Youth are impatient to be involved in change because they know how off track the world already is, he noted, adding that empowerment is a skill that starts with decision-makers providing space, and youth taking it.

Cecilia Zade ISENI, youth delegate of Denmark , said that civil space is shrinking, opportunities decreasing and democracy under threat. Lawmakers need youth as much as youth needs lawmakers to address today’s challenges. Young people already play a vital role in combatting climate change, from green energy work to green job creation with fair working conditions. Young people can change the world for the better but cannot do it alone, she said, urging officials to reach out to youth and collaborate on creating a better future for all.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ), aligning himself with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the “Group of 77”, said numerous crises have been engendered in conjunction by climate change, conflicts, pandemic and the war of aggression in Ukraine. Turning to the situation in his country, he said the illegal military coup attempt on 1 February 2021 has made people suffer tremendously to this date. More than 1.9 million people have become internally displaced; over 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance; and almost half of the population are living under the national poverty line. People are living in fear as the military junta’s aerial attacks and bombings on residential areas — including schools and hospitals — continue. Many children are unable to pursue a required education. Myanmar’s people are losing trust in the United Nations due to its lack of decisive action to address the crisis, he asserted, warning against its spillover to the entire region.

BRINZ-YANNICK-MICHEL LENANGUY ( Central African Republic ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, spoke on education and children, calling for life-time learning for everyone. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the humanitarian crisis have strongly impacted the social and economic situation in the country,” he said, adding that the Central African Republic is committed to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and ending all types of discrimination against women. He also informed that his Government had intensified its awareness raising campaigns on the consequences of climate change.

MANON QUINET, youth delegate of Belgium , said one in seven young people suffers from mental health problems and that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds. Yet, mental health still seems to be a taboo topic amongst generations, countries and in policymaking. While it became impossible to ignore the effect of the mental health crisis on young people during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in Belgium and Europe, the percentage of Government health budgets spent on mental health has scarcely changed during the past years, still hovering around 2 per cent. Structural measures must be taken for young people’s mental health, she urged, adding that worries about their future, climate change, armed conflicts and unemployment affect them and their mental health disproportionately, and require urgent care.

SAMUEL MUAKU, youth delegate of Belgium , said young people are natural agents of change, yet their participation in decision-making processes is still a challenge, not an achievement. They should be players and no longer spectators in debates, but they are discriminated against, primarily based on age, he said, noting that multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination must also be considered. As tools must be provided to young people so they can better understand their rights, their youth council has drawn up a charter of young people’s rights to raise awareness, he said.

MARSELA DELIJA, youth delegate of Albania , emphasizing the country’s efforts to reduce stigma and improve mental health services for youth, stressed the importance of youth involvement in shaping a world where young people have better mental health.

ALDI KASMI, youth delegate of Albania , addressed the issue of youth migration and its impact on sustainable development, underlining his country’s efforts to address the root causes of migration by investing in youth via implementation of the National Youth Strategy 2020-2029 as well as the Youth Guarantee Program — a mechanism that seeks to support young people who are not in education, employment, or training. “Let us recognize the voices of young people and let us put them at the heart of our global efforts,” he said, stressing the role of children and youth in sustaining peace.

PAULA PÄTTIKANGAS, youth delegate of Finland , said that many young activists called attention to the fact that trust in the multilateral system is fading because it does not address emerging existential challenges quickly and effectively enough. “I am afraid, not only for the future of next generations, but also for the future of the United Nations,” she said, highlighting the need for anticipatory governance. Turning to artificial intelligence, she said it also casts a long shadow over the landscape of human rights and societal disparities. “As we stand at the crossroads of multiple different futures, let us remember that the challenges we face are also opportunities for growth and transformation,” she concluded, urging to pave the path for future generations — and the United Nations — to thrive.

SUMAN SONKAR ( India ) said her country firmly believes that the whole world is one family and that national and global good can be in harmony. Though the COVID-19 pandemic widened economic gaps between countries, social groups, and men and women, the Sustainable Development Goals remain the roadmap to follow. To that end, many programmes have yielded successes in India, she said, including increased access clean sanitation and electricity, while health coverage programmes have reduced the infant mortality rate and increased access to vaccines. Housing schemes focus on those in poverty and further programmes address nutrition by providing rations and clean tap water in rural areas.

WAFIQAH KHALED NAJEEB A. ALMULLA ( Kuwait ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and the Group of Friends of Older Persons, stressed the need to rebuild better after the pandemic and to redirect efforts to achieve sustainable development by 2030. This is only possible through concerted international efforts, assisting vulnerable groups — particularly women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities — who continue to feel the impact of the pandemic. Highlighting the need to provide health care and social security to all people, she detailed her Government’s programmes to ensure full integration of people with disabilities into society. She also spotlighted policies to ensure the active participation of older persons towards the achievement of SDGs. Citing family as “the basis of society”, with religious and cultural values as its foundation, she underlined the importance of providing support to vulnerable families, especially divorced or widowed women.

TIÉMOKO MORIKO ( Côte d’Ivoire ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, called for the improvement and ramping up of programmes to reduce social inequalities. As an example, he cited his Government’s ambitious social programme to eradicate extreme poverty. The first phase, between 2019 and 2021, implemented and expanded a social protection system, established universal health coverage, bolstered access to drinking water and electricity in rural areas, accelerated social housing projects, and developed activities to empower youth and women. The second phase, from 2022 to 2024, aims to accelerate the reduction of poverty and social inequalities while bringing lasting solutions to precarity in Côte d’Ivoire’s northern border zones. In an ever-more interdependent world marked by growing trans-border mobility, he said, social development and the fight against extreme poverty cannot be effectively addressed without combining efforts.

THOA THI MINH LE ( Viet Nam ), emphasizing her country’s commitment to placing its people at the center of all policy-making and national growth initiatives, detailed achievements of nearly four decades of comprehensive reform, resulting in socioeconomic development and the improvement of people’s living standards. Viet Nam ranks among countries with the most rapid growth in Internet users globally, she noted, also stressing progress made in healthcare, education and reduction of poverty. Additionally, Viet Nam has been successful in ensuring food security for its 100 million people, while also contributing to global food security through rice exports, she said.

FIKRIYE ASLI GÜVEN ( Türkiye ) said that as the world’s largest refugee hosting country, her nation has put in place a comprehensive social cohesion policy, not only focusing on its own development but also supporting the development efforts of the least developed States. Several programmes have been launched to address the needs of 13 million young people in the country. Inclusive international development policies also aim to equip the youth of least developed States with digital skills. The Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries in Türkiye actively engages with youth from those vulnerable places. Meanwhile, the country’s population is ageing fast. Against this backdrop, the Government has set a policy framework to better protect and promote the rights of older persons.

MARIA PAULA PERDOMO ( Chile ) voiced concern that over 600 million people live in poverty globally, noting that this number, and that of people living in hunger has only increased. Worse, a lack of decent work gives rise to informal employment and increases precarity, she added. She underscored the importance of non-discriminatory social protection systems that care for the human “from cradle to grave” and increase quality of life for all. While there has been progress in this area since 1995, it stalled and then reversed in 2020 following the COVID‑19 pandemic. Progress remains fragile, she said, stressing that eradicating poverty and providing decent housing must be addressed now.CELINE PIERRE FABRE ( Haiti ), aligning herself with the “Group 77” and China and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), stressed that the country’s economic and social development continues to be hampered by political instability, mounting violence and an unprecedented level of fragility. In 2021, Haiti had a Gini coefficient of $1,420 per capita, the lowest in the Latin American and Caribbean region, and was ranked 163 out of 191 countries in the UN human development index. Further, more than 96 per cent of the population is exposed to natural hazards, mainly hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. Despite extremely scant resources, she said that Haitian authorities must strive to meet the legitimate expectations of their people, including through universal, free schooling, the advancement of farming and rural women and countering food insecurity. She pointed to a subsidy programme allocated to reduce transport costs for certain social categories. However, international solidarity remains a necessity, she stressed.

ANOUPARB VONGNORKEO ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ) recalled the multiple crises affecting the world while spotlighting his country’s recovery programmes. His country enacted a “back to school” initiative, providing students with the resources they need to increase school enrollment. In the health-care sector, policy reform saw a decrease in infant mortality and increased access to rights-based family planning, he said. Further a plan of action related to the rights of persons with disabilities was adopted. Though progress was made, a gap remains between urban and rural areas, he stressed, adding that increased international support and assistance would be necessary as the world recovers from the crises exacerbated by the pandemic.

ROBERT DAVID MURPHY, Deputy Permanent Observer for the Holy See , underlined the need to foster conditions for integral human development, beginning with efforts to eradicate poverty. Underscoring the importance of the family — often the only support for those in vulnerable situations — he said that social protection systems should focus on supporting this societal unit. Further, education is essential for preparing children to be responsible members of society, and States must make every effort to make quality education available to everyone. Skills training is also important, not only as a way for youth to enter the workforce, but as a way for experienced workers to improve or acquire new competencies. Adding that a “throwaway culture” — reducing the value of human beings to what they produce — has spread across all social spheres, he urged putting “solidarity into practice, particularly with regard to the most vulnerable among us”.

ELEANE YAOSKA PICHARDO URBINA ( Nicaragua ), associating herself with the “Group of 77”, Central American Integration System and the Group of Friends of the Family, said her country champions national policies which restore the economic, social and cultural rights of its people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, without the imposition of illegal and unjust unilateral coercive measures that are currently in place. Those illegal sanctions do nothing to aid their efforts to achieve the Goals, she stressed. From 2007 onward, her country began to develop a new development model in line with the historic agenda of the Sandinista Liberation Front focused on reducing poverty and inequalities, including improving living conditions for all Nicaraguan families and generating employment. Free and quality health care is something which the Sandinista model has historically prioritized, she added, highlighting that Nicaragua has the largest network of free public hospitals in Central America.

FIRAS HASSAN JABBAR AL-KHAQANI ( Iraq ), associating himself with the “Group of 77” and China and endorsing the statement to be delivered by Belarus, recalled that his country was one of the first to adopt the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and remains committed to its principles and purposes. Expressing concern over the world situation, he emphasized that Iraq is engaged in bolstering North-South cooperation as well as addressing corruption, discrimination, lack of respect for religion, extreme poverty and absence of quality education. At the national level, Baghdad has adopted a law on social protection for workers and other persons and a development plan for 2023-2027. Iraq also strives to preserve family as the essential unit for the functioning of society. Further, the country has established a council for young people and developed initiatives to advance their capacities.

EDER ROJAS ( Peru ), highlighting the adverse impact of the pandemic, observed that many poverty eradication programmes were disrupted, leading to a significant increase in global inequality and impoverishment. Stressing that progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 has been lacking in about half of the Goals, he introduced a resolution titled “Promotion of Social Integration through Social Inclusion” and called on Member States to support it for adoption by consensus. Pointing to the vulnerability of specific groups, such as persons with disabilities, older persons and young people, he emphasized the need to tackle multidimensional poverty comprehensively and pointed in this regard to Peru’s National Social Inclusion Plan for 2030. “We have moral and ethical duty to guarantee that current and future generations are able to live in a world where poverty, inequality and exclusion are things of the past,” he said calling upon Member States to take tangible actions to realize the 2030 Agenda.

DJENEBA DABO N'DIAYE ( Mali ), associating herself with the “Group of 77” and the African Group, said her country’s Constitution recognizes, inter alia, the right to education, housing and health. Turning to education, she spotlighted its 10-year plan for education — adopted in 2019 — which aims to bolster the capacity of teaching personnel and strengthen the resilience of the education sector. Further, she stressed the need to ensure health coverage for everyone, also detailing social safety net programmes — namely cash transfers to vulnerable households — put in place for the most at risk. Regarding access to housing, several programmes are put in place to ensure that Malians, particularly those most vulnerable, have access to housing.