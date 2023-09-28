Only 15 Per Cent of Global Development Goals on Track, as Multiple Factors Stall, Hamper, Reverse Inclusive and Sustained Development, Third Committee Stresses

But with Fundamental Shift in Global Behaviour, Still Possible to Achieve Just, Peaceful, Sustainable World, UN Official States

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) opened its seventy-eighth session today, with delegates emphasizing that progress towards inclusive and sustained development has been stymied by a myriad of factors, including increasing inequalities, economic volatilities, global conflicts and climate change.

Progress at the halfway point is slow or fragile, with only 15 per cent of Sustainable Development Goals on track, said Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. However, with a fundamental shift, “it is still possible to build a world that is just, peaceful, inclusive and sustainable”. He noted in this regard the importance of the Third Committee, whose consideration of 50 draft resolutions will address issues such as effective humanitarian assistance, gender equality and youth policies as well as the rights of persons with disabilities, older persons and Indigenous Peoples.

Christopher Williams, Director of the New York Office, UN-Habitat, presenting the Secretary-General's report on Inclusive Policies and Programmes to Address Homelessness, spotlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of deepening existing inequalities and creating new vulnerabilities, and detailed recommendations to end this phenomenon. Given that homelessness is a manifestation of inadequate housing, poor provision of services to address mental illness, discrimination in the enforcement of laws and social stigma, he urged local and national Governments to adopt policies that address its conditions and drivers.

Turning to the human rights of older persons in the context of climate change-induced disasters, Claudia Mahler, Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, said they “tend to be excluded, isolated and left behind when facing natural disasters and related emergencies”. The human rights of older persons must be considered before, during and after climate change-induced disasters, as they are more likely to be severely affected by them. Further, older persons must be included in planning and preparedness phases, she said, highlighting the need to guarantee their access to recovery-related aid, loans and pensions, as part of post-disaster assistance.

As the general discussion began, delegations tackled the issue of social development, outlining strategies to protect the rights of the most vulnerable, including women, children, young people, persons with disabilities and refugees. Many focused on older persons, stressing that the normative protection of their human rights remains fragmented and inadequate in the absence of a dedicated international human rights instrument.

On that note, the representative of Chile, speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Older Persons, called for urgent action to ensure that current and future generations of older persons participate fully in sustainable development. It is critical to adopt a human rights-based approach to ageing and technology, she said, underlining the need to invest in older women's digital literacy. By 2030, persons aged 60 years or over are projected to globally outnumber youth. Noting that the Madrid Plan of Action on ageing is a non-legally binding instrument, she said the best way to address normative gaps is to determine concrete measures to advance the work of the Open-Ended Working Group on Ageing.

Adding to that, Cuba’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that, in an increasingly unequal world, it is essential to address inequality and eradicate poverty. However, many developing countries will be unable to advance in social development efforts due to unilateral coercive measures. He called on States to ensure the dignity and full realization of human rights for all older persons through mainstreaming ageing into sustainable development strategies.

The representative of El Salvador, speaking on behalf of the Central American Integration System, drew particular attention to vulnerable communities in her region, including ethnic minorities, Afro-descendants, Indigenous persons and migrants. Also, priority must be given to eliminating barriers to full participation of older persons in society, she added.

Jamaica’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said the susceptibility of his region to external shocks is a reminder of the inherent vulnerabilities of small island developing States. Noting that “unprecedented times call for an unprecedented response”, he called for reform of the international financial architecture to ensure that developing countries can actively participate in the global economy. To this end, the multidimensional vulnerability index and the Bridgestone initiative must be vigorously pursued.

In the same vein, Tunisia’s delegate, speaking for the African Group urged for further technological research and innovation, requesting the facilitation and promotion of technological transfer to developing countries. “The world is increasingly interconnected, and without doubt global challenges require global solutions,” he said.

The representative of Viet Nam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressed the need to end inequality, strengthen social protection, expand access to healthcare and education, and develop strong safety nets to protect vulnerable groups from economic and social upheavals. Women — half of the population in the region — face numerous obstacles which continue to hinder the realization of their rights, he observed, detailing the plan of ASEAN member States to empower women’s education, economic opportunities and participation in decision making.

Youth delegates of Norway, noting that women’s and girls’ bodies have been made into battlefields both now and historically, condemned the Russian Federation’s use of violence as a method of war. “If you break women, you break society,” they declared, stressing the need to secure the future of women and girls. In this context, they emphasized that “when we provide girls with education, we are unlocking opportunities for innovation […] and progress”.

In other business, Alexander Marschik (Austria), Chair of the Third Committee, underscored the need for punctuality, adherence to the time limit set for statements in the general discussion and interactive dialogues, correct procedure and strict observance of the deadlines for the submission of draft proposals.

The Committee then approved its organization of work.

Opening Remarks

LI JUNHUA, Under-Secretary-General for Economic And Social Affairs , noted that world leaders during the previous weeks of meetings took stock of progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; rallied behind reform in various areas, including development financing and healthcare; sought to raise the level of collective climate ambition, and the need to centre on people’s well-being, dignity and collective resilience. While consensus was that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development remains the best path forward to achieve these goals, progress at the halfway point is slow or fragile, with only 15 per cent of Sustainable Development Goals on track, he noted. “It is still possible to build a world that is just, peaceful, inclusive and sustainable. But this requires a fundamental shift,” he underlined, calling for a people-centred approach to development.

Mr. Junhua underscored the importance of the Third Committee’s work in this context. The future consideration of 50 draft resolutions will include addressing issues such as, gender equality, youth policies, the rights of persons with disabilities, older persons and Indigenous Peoples and effective humanitarian assistance as well as approaches. “Outcomes can guide and inform actions that lead to acknowledgment, acceptance, empowerment, and inclusion of all peoples, everywhere on a pathway to shared prosperity and sustainability,” he said. The Third Committee will play a vital role looking forward to 2023, he added, noting that the Secretariat will be asking for guidance on the proposed convening of a world social summit in 2025. Reiterating the importance of unity and solidarity in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, he said, “I look forward to the progress that will be made as we support you in implementing the outcomes of this session.”

Interactive Dialogues — UN-Habitat

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, Director of the New York Office of the United Nations Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), presented the report of the Secretary-General on Inclusive Policies and Programmes to Address Homelessness, which provides a review of the progress, gaps and challenges in inclusive social development policies to address this issue. The Report highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of deepening existing inequalities and creating new vulnerabilities, including precarious housing unfit for human habitation; vulnerability of low-income populations to evictions; discrimination of homeless populations; crucial role of local Governments in providing solutions; and importance of including persons experiencing homelessness in the formulation, implementation and monitoring of policies to end homelessness.

The report sets forth key recommendations to end homelessness, he said, noting that policies and strategies to end homelessness will have limited impact in the absence of a definition of homelessness. The globally recognized definition can enable Member States to establish baselines, measure progress, assess effectiveness of policies and channel limited public investments accordingly. It will also provide the basis for comparative analysis across rural areas, cities, countries and regions. The report urges a comprehensive definition of homelessness that includes people living on the streets, those in temporary accommodation or shelters and those in severely inadequate housing.

Given that homelessness is a manifestation of inadequate housing, poor provision of services to address mental illness, discrimination in the enforcement of laws and social stigma, he urged local and national Governments to adopt policies that address these and other conditions giving rise to homelessness. This will involve elevating homelessness as a priority among social protection systems and spanning mental health, food and employment. It will include the introduction of housing policies to ensure adequate and affordable housing supply and provide a pathway to transition from homelessness to durable housing solutions. Further, it will encompass strategies and participatory planning practices to transform informal settlements and slums, where severely inadequate housing is most acute. He also stressed the need to use the intergovernmental working group on housing to advance recommendations of the present report to end homelessness.

During the ensuing dialogue, the representative of Poland said her delegation advocates for a human rights-based approach to addressing homelessness, recognizing that it is incompatible with human dignity. “We endorse this approach which aligns with our practices in Poland,” she added, requesting further elaboration on this approach’s benefits.

Responding to the representative of Poland’s question, Mr. WILLIAMS said that the most successful homelessness strategies are local. Homelessness is a very complex issue, which manifests itself in different ways in different localities. The human rights aspects of dignity and respect must be applied in different ways. While national Government policies are critical, local Government policies are perhaps more critical, given implementation and being on the frontlines of homelessness.

John Wilmoth, Officer-in-Charge of the Division for Inclusive Social Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), drew the Committee’s attention to several reports of the Secretary-General. The report “Implementation of the outcome of the World Summit for Social Development and of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly” notes that, despite marked progress since 1995, advances toward the objectives of the World Summit for Social Development have decelerated or even reversed since 2015, which serve as reminders that progress remains fragile and uneven. The report of the Secretary-General entitled “Social development, including questions relating to the world social situation and to youth, ageing, disabled persons and the family” shows that the ageing of the world population brings both challenges and opportunities as countries strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report of the Secretary-General on “Promoting social integration through social inclusion” contains recommendations encouraging Member States to ensure that social inclusion policies and programmes are at the heart of efforts to eradicate poverty and address the situation and needs of marginalized groups, bearing in mind the cumulative and synergistic impact of experiencing multiple forms of disadvantage over the life course. Turning to the Secretary-General’s report on “Cooperatives in Social Development”, he said it notes that building the capacities of cooperatives as profitable enterprises empowers many people living in poverty or vulnerable situations. He also mentioned that the Secretary-General’s report on “Policies and programmes involving youth” provides an overview of the progress achieved, with a focus on intergenerational solidarity, food security and sustainable consumption, and inclusive development through sport, culture and recreation, in the context of building back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report on “Implementation of the objectives of the International Year of the Family and its follow-up processes” recommends investing in sustainable urbanization by providing adequate infrastructure, accessible transportation and intergenerational living arrangements, he said. Turning to ageing, the Secretary-General’s report on “Follow-up to the International Year of Older Persons: Second World Assembly on Ageing” argues that the absence of older persons in the presentation of voluntary national reviews at the United Nations mirrors their underrepresentation in the broader development discourse. On disability, he said the report entitled “Status of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Optional Protocol thereto: participation of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations in decision-making processes” raises awareness on easy-to-understand communication and the allocation of funding and human resources to expand the use of this form of communication.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, the representative of Morocco noted that the COVID‑19 pandemic has had lasting impacts on world crises, impeding progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. The country welcomes efforts by the Division for Inclusive Social Development, she said, adding that redoubling efforts to mobilize financing and collective accelerated action will be vital to implementation of the Goals. The relationship between human rights and sustainable development is important to underscore, as is the relationship between strong institutions and development, she said.

In response, Mr. Wilmoth agreed with the representative and thanked her for her statement.

Older Persons

CLAUDIA MAHLER, Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons , presented a report that focused on the human rights of older persons in the context of climate change-induced disasters. Mahler warned against “age-related discrimination from poorly designed policies and plans” and called for urgent action from States, UN agencies, civil society and other stakeholders to consider the needs and conditions of older persons when it comes to climate change, which disproportionately affects people in the most vulnerable situations. “Older persons tend to be excluded, isolated and left behind when facing natural disasters and related emergencies,” she said, stressing the importance of considering the human rights of older persons before, during and after climate change-induced disasters, as they are more likely to be severely affected by climate-related disasters, such as heatwaves, typhoons, hurricanes, droughts, and floods.

Older persons in their full diversity are often overlooked in disaster prevention and preparedness, Mahler said, highlighting the need to include them in planning and preparedness phases. During disasters, older persons should be prioritized during evacuations, regardless of their degree of mobility, she said, adding that those living in long-term care facilities should be prioritized as well. In the aftermath of climate-related disasters, older persons are also adversely affected, Mahler said, stressing the need for post-disaster assistance, including access to recovery-related aid, loans and pensions. “It is crucial that older persons be given meaningful opportunities to participate in all facets of disaster preparedness, response and recovery,” she said, concluding that the best protection for the human rights of older persons in the context climate-related disasters will be the adoption of an international legally binding instrument on the human rights of older persons.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, delegates highlighted the need to reinforce the protection of older persons in the context of disasters caused by climate change. The representative of Israel voiced concern over the harsh consequences of forceful weather conditions, unstoppable wildfires and floods over the course of the last few months. Against this backdrop, he asked Ms. Mahler about effective measures to reach older persons with critical messaging in times of climate-related crises.

In the same vein, Argentina ’s delegate advocated for the adoption of new internationally binding instruments on the rights of older persons to close the gaps on their protection in the context of disasters caused by climate change, asking what specific actions States could take to involve older persons — in particular older women and LGBTI communities — in decision-making processes to mitigate climate change. On a different note, Cuba ’s delegate spotlighted the impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the rights of older people in countries where such measures are applied.

The representative of Slovenia , in the wake of devastating floods in her country, emphasized that older persons must be given meaningful opportunities to participate in all facets of disaster preparedness, response and recovery. She asked Ms. Mahler to elaborate on implementation of gender- and age-sensitive disaster risk reduction policies.

The representative of Bangladesh detailed his Government’s housing project, which provides free housing for older persons displaced or uprooted by climate change or natural disasters. Despite limited resources, his Government has been taking measures to protect the rights of older persons, he said, asking Ms. Mahler about measures her office can take to support increased partnership between public and private institutions.

Nigeria ’s delegate, noting that older persons tend to be excluded, isolated and left behind when facing natural disasters, urged States to devote more efforts towards ensuring their access to long-term care without financial hardship. She then inquired about necessary measures to ensure international standards for the promotion of human rights of older persons to achieve their inclusive participation in decision-making.

The representative of the Russian Federation, meanwhile, underscored that the main task of rescue services when disasters strike is to ensure the safety of not only older persons but as many people as possible. Accordingly, the uneven distribution of resources could jeopardize other categories of the population, including women, children and persons with disabilities. He further disagreed with Ms. Mahler’s opinion with respect to the urgent need to adopt a separate international convention of aging, noting that the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing covers these issues.

In response, Ms. MAHLER, addressing the questions on how to reach out to digitally-challenged older persons, said she saw many good practices using radio programmes and word of mouth to inform older persons of incoming disasters and evacuation plans. Turning to questions on what purpose an international human rights instrument would serve for older persons, she said that such a pact would raise awareness of challenges faced by this group and give guidance to governments on how to best implement disaster management schemes.

Turning to questions about participation of older persons in different parts of climate change and disaster management preparedness, she said she came across very good examples of States having advisory boards of older persons in Parliament. This allowed for their involvement in the decision-making processes. She encouraged Member States to think how they also can give more visibility to older persons and let them participate in special discussions on laws and policies which affect them. “The youth of today are the older persons of tomorrow,” she added.

One of the best ways to protect older persons in climate change disasters includes hearing their ideas, she continued. “It's not only healthcare support, but it's also to encourage them to be prepared,” she added, noting that disaggregated data would make it easier to address challenges older persons face. Ageism often hinders older persons from contributing. They're often seen as a burden rather as essential contributors. “But if we have a very specific focus on older persons, we see that they have a lot to give, that they have a lot to contribute, and their wisdom is very relevant, especially in climate change related disasters,” she said.

General Discussion

ALEJANDRO GONZÁLEZ BEHMARAS ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, reiterated that the commitments of the 1995 World Summit for Social Development remain valid and that the proposal to convene a world social summit in 2025 should have a social development approach. In an increasingly unequal world, the Group believes that multilateralism should focus on addressing different forms of inequality and eradicate poverty, he said. Further, for social development to be achieved, international cooperation and solidarity should prevail, as structural inequalities of the current international economic order continue to hinder it in developing nations, he continued, calling for long-overdue reform of international financial frameworks. North-South cooperation remains important to fulfill social development objectives and delivering on official development assistance (ODA) objectives must be ensured to eradicate poverty and hunger while enhancing the well-being of all.

South-South cooperation, though a complement to, is not a substitute for North-South cooperation, nor does it exempt developed countries from their historical responsibilities for colonialism and unfair trade, he stressed. Many developing countries will not be able to advance in social development efforts, while they face unilateral coercive measures. Highlighting the importance of family-oriented policies and programmes to fight poverty and social exclusion, the Group also recognizes the essential contribution of older persons toward society and in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He called on the international community to ensure the dignity and full realization of human rights for all older persons through mainstreaming ageing into sustainable development strategies and stressed that disability should be a priority issue in international cooperation for inclusive development.

GIULIA TARIELLO, youth delegate for the European Union , advocated for adopting bolder action for implementation of the 2030 Agenda, spotlighting the current crises which have jeopardized prior progress. In this regard, she drew attention to the Russian Federation’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine which threatens fundamental human rights, as well as the recent climate-related crises in Libya, Türkiye and Syria, which have deprived people of their lives and dignity. “Too many young people and children are victims of inequality,” she said, underscoring the need to break the cycle to poverty and guarantee equitable access to education. It is important to provide digital education to women and girls, she added. The speeches delivered by youth delegates today are “more than a piece of paper”, they are “a call for action that comes from every young person from all over the world”, she asserted. If the current trend continues, 600 million people will still have been living in extreme poverty by 2030.

VALENTIN RYBAKOV ( Belarus ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of the Family, said that preparations for observance of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family 2024 is an occasion to strengthen family-centred policies in respect to development. The Group recognizes the vital role of the family in cultural, political and socioeconomic development and considers it as a stakeholder and beneficiary of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added, underlining that the family, widely regarded as an enabler of social protection, deserves greater protection and assistance according to need. He emphasized the importance of the family environment and atmosphere of love and understanding, free from violence, for development of the child’s personality, which requires shared parental responsibility.

Moreover, support of multigenerational families as well as intergenerational dialogues is important to strengthen solidarity between generations, he noted. Persons with disabilities and their family members should receive necessary protections so families can contribute to the full enjoyment of the rights of persons with disabilities. He reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to the implementation of the objectives of the International Year of the Family and its follow-up processes as conducive to the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and expressed its full support towards the annual resolution of the “Group of 77” and China on “Preparations for and observance of the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family”. He called on Member States to share their best practices in family-centred policymaking going forward.

PAULA NARVÁEZ OJEDA ( Chile ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Older Persons, said that actions must be taken now to ensure that current and future generations of older persons participate fully in sustainable development. It is critical to adopt a human rights-based approach to ageing and technology, she added, highlighting the need to invest in older women's digital literacy. By 2030, persons aged 60 years or over are projected to globally outnumber youth. Globally, babies born in 2022 are expected to live 72.3 years on average – 25 years longer than those born in 1950. The SDGs must therefore respond to the diverse needs, preferences, and capabilities of older persons. “We need to adopt definitions that allow us to understand how older age, in interaction with various barriers, may hinder full and effective participation of older persons in society on an equal basis with others,” she said.

The absence of older person in the presentation of Voluntary National Reviews at the United Nations mirrors underrepresentation in the broader development discourse, she continued. While the Madrid Plan of Action on ageing is a key tool to ensure inclusion of older person in sustainable development, it is a non-legally binding instrument. The best way to address normative gaps is to determine concrete measures to advance the work of the Open-Ended Working Group on Ageing. The normative protection of the human rights of older persons remains fragmented and inadequate in the absence of a dedicated international human rights instrument on older persons, she added.

DANG HOANG GIANG ( Viet Nam ), on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighted social development advancements achieved by countries in the region, driven by a strong commitment to building a resilient, inclusive and people-oriented community, and protecting vulnerable groups. Earlier this year, a joint statement was adopted to accelerate implementation of ASEAN commitments to end inequality through gender mainstreaming, he recalled, stressing the need to strengthen social protection, expand access to healthcare, education and social services for everyone, and take measures to develop strong safety nets to protect vulnerable groups from economic and social upheavals. It is essential to focus on root causes by targeting poverty and inequality, he said, adding that women — half of the population in the region — face numerous obstacles which continue to hinder the realization of their rights. In this regard, he detailed the plan of ASEAN member States to empower women’s education, economic opportunities and participation in decision making. Further, he underscored the importance of promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full participation in society.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), speaking on behalf of the Central American Integration System, said that the region has an integral social protocol 2020, which puts the entire life cycle of persons at the centre, while respecting the region’s diversity, particularly Indigenous and Afro-descendent populations. The policy works to integrate vulnerable populations into social services, while work opportunities are developed through strengthened economic infrastructures, she said. As a result, societies will be more resilient in the face of economic or health emergencies. The System’s countries are committed to addressing the needs of all vulnerable peoples, including older persons and people with disabilities, as well as developing social institutions to that end.

The System’s countries focus on vulnerability of people in the region, such as ethnic minorities, Afro-descendants and indigenous persons and migrants. Social integration is one of the System’s five pillars. To that end, it is committed to turning the social dimension into a structuring force to improve the lives of all residents according to the Sustainable Development Goals. Stressing the importance of older persons’ full participation in society, she noted that priority will be given to eliminating barriers to it. Turning to younger people, she said that they are an asset in building fairer societies and their participation is essential in policymaking. Similarly, the family plays a key role in social development and must be strengthened, she said, stressing that the needs and challenges of all families must be addressed.

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER MANLEY WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and associating himself with the “Group of 77” and China, said that progress towards inclusive and sustained development has been stymied by a myriad of factors, including increasing inequalities, economic volatilities, global conflicts and climate change. The susceptibility of his region to external shocks is a constant concern and a reminder of the inherent vulnerabilities of small island developing States. “Nevertheless, we are resilient, and we will continue to ensure that our social development policies are tailored,” he said, adding: “However, we cannot do it alone.” He reiterated that “unprecedented times call for an unprecedented response”, stressing the need to reform the international financial architecture to ensure that developing countries can actively participate in and benefit from the global economy. The multidimensional vulnerability index and the Bridgestone initiative, which have found consensus among the Caribbean Community, must be vigorously pursued.

A people-centred approach to sustainable development embodies a healthy and productive life, he continued, underscoring his region’s high non-communicable diseases burden. CARICOM will continue to prioritize primary and specialized health services for the prevention, screening, treatment and control of non-communicable diseases. Further, he said the region is committed to rethinking education and what it should accomplish. Education can enable students to exit schools with confidence as Caribbean citizens who are participants and powerbrokers, arbiters of their destinies and global citizens who can make a meaningful contribution to the international community. Addressing inequality in all its dimensions is essential to eradicating poverty, advancing social progress, and achieving sustainable development for all, he went on say.

ARINA SMIDT, the youth delegate of Slovenia , highlighted challenges faced by youth in her country due to the housing crisis and exponential growth of living costs. “We live in an era in which everything seems possible,” she said, mainly because of the Internet and social media platforms as well as emerging artificial intelligence technologies. However, “at this fast pace, we are simply not able to comprehend and use them responsibly”, she added, voicing concern over mental health issues experienced by young people today. Turning to natural disasters, she said that these once anomalies now occur with alarming regularity. Noting that only 15 per cent of targets are on track towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda, she voiced concern over the deepening lack of trust in institutions. On gender equality, she stressed the need to address the vulnerability of young boys to toxic masculinity due to a scarcity of positive male role models.

CARLA MARIA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA ( Guatemala ), aligning with El Salvador, Cuba, and Chile, said her country continues to improve living conditions of the population, with a focus on social development. It will therefore present its candidacy to the Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 period. She noted that access to financing and a suitable response to the effects of climate change is key to social inclusion for vulnerable groups, expressing Guatemala’s support for a legally binding instrument on the protection of older persons. Efforts to include persons with disabilities, especially in policymaking, must be strengthened, she continued, underscoring the importance of young people’s participation in forging the future of humanity. As key actors in society, gaps limiting their participation must be addressed, she stressed. To achieve social development, the international community must promote social inclusion, strengthen democratic institutions and promote access to health, housing and employment.

TAREK LADEB ( Tunisia ), speaking for the African Group and aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and China, said that COVID-19 reversed recent socio-economic gains and exacerbated inequalities, calling it a “wake-up call”. His Group is concerned that the COVID-19 crisis and current cascading and interconnected crises not only created the new poor but have led to further impoverishment of those already living in extreme poverty. Highlighting milestones of the Sustainable Development Goals, he emphasized the importance of strengthening existing health systems and structures to guard against future health threats and emergencies. “Climate change is the defining issue of our time,” he said, adding that “the world faces multiple, compounding challenges that are impeding progress toward inclusive and sustainable development that benefits all globally”.

In the context of global crises, he stressed the need for further technological research and innovation, requesting the facilitation and promotion of technological transfer to developing countries and full implementation of the Paris Agreement. “The world is increasingly interconnected, and without doubt global challenges require global solutions,” he said, adding that The African Union theme of 2024 is education. “We believe there is a need to create a world fit for children,” he said, urging the international community to promote inclusive market access. Finally, he requested the African Group’s international partners to fulfill their commitments on global warming, including through ODA.

DANIELA TONON ( Italy ) said the social agenda is key to speedy implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, adding that, domestically, Italy has developed a National Recovery and Resilience Plan and strengthened policies related to maternity, family and childcare. Moreover, the country has carried out reform on disability that will combat all forms of discrimination. As investing in youth means investing in the future, the country supports the United Nations Youth Delegates Programme.

GIACOMO DI CAPUA said that young people worldwide feel dismay in the face of climate and its effects on the enjoyment of human rights. Worse, “young people will bear the full consequences of climate change throughout their lives”, he lamented, adding that lack of access to and representation in multilateral decision-making challenges youth participation. Only by building intergenerational leadership can we deliver on the promises of the 2030 Agenda. The Youth4Climate Driving Ambition initiative in Italy is an example, with over 400 young people present with 40 delegations. It is time to start building transnational structures to enhance the capacity of young people, especially those in the Global South, to become leaders, he said.

MAŁGORZATA STADNICKA, Youth Delegate for Poland , condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it “an hour of trial” for the country’s people. Young people in Poland rose to the occasion, she said. “They did not wait to be asked. They did not wait until someone called their names. They acted,” she said, adding that the war in Ukraine showed strength in the future generation. Given the challenges of an interconnected and digital world, increased youth participation in policymaking decisions is crucial, she said, highlighting Poland’s 2021 law strengthening the role of Youth Councils. She encouraged other Member States to implement such councils and the United Nations to promote the establishment of youth advisory boards. “Giving voice to young people is and always has been vital,” she said, calling on Member States to ensure gender equality by abolishing barriers that prevent girls and women from achieving their full potential.

FLAVIA VMULISA ( Rwanda ), aligned herself with the “Group of 77” and China and the African Group. At the core of Rwanda’s "Vision 2050" economic development strategy is a people-first philosophy that ensures no one is left behind, she said, highlighting the country’s achievements over the last 30 years. Among these, Rwanda’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has more than tripled, even in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and accessibility to health care and education has soared. More than 90 per cent of Rwandans are now covered by community-based health insurance, while primary school enrollment rates have hit 97 per cent, she said. Meanwhile, Rwanda has one of the lowest under-5 mortality rates on the African continent, thanks to nutrition and gender equality programs. She stressed the importance of social development that embodies equal opportunities, especially for traditionally underrepresented groups.

ZUZANA HELLENOVA and KRISTYNA BULVASOVA, youth delegates of the Czech Republic , said the ambitious vision laid out in 2015 is far from being realized. On gender equality, they said, discrimination against women and girls persists on multiple fronts, with pervasive gender violence and sexual-based violence. Furthermore, the impact of climate change disproportionately affects women and girls. Against this backdrop, they stressed the need to destigmatized menstruation, adding that “no girl should miss school because she menstruates”. They also called on States to allocate resources to empower women politically, socially and economically. Without gender equality, sustainable development remains an elusive dream, they said, also calling for meaningful involvement of young people — “the vibrant agents of change”. “Without their voice in decision-making processes, we cannot achieve (a) more sustainable future outlined in the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals),” they stressed, commending the approval of the UN Youth Office.

BRANDON CHOONG ( Singapore ) highlighted several aspects of Singapore’s social development policies, including support for persons with disabilities, support for families, and support for younger people. Mr. Choong noted that one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and older by 2030, adding that the country has introduced several programmes to ensure they can live independently, with dignity and choice. One such programme, the Silver Support Scheme, provides cash supplements to older low-income Singaporeans with little or no family support. The Senior Mobility and Enabling Fund, meanwhile, provides subsidies for assistive devices and home healthcare items. Singapore has also launched “respite services”, which offer temporary relief to caregivers of elderly relatives. It also plans to increase its Active Ageing Centres, which provide care services and activities for older persons, from 119 to 220, by 2025 and hopes to implement 50 Silver Zones — stretches of roads with enhanced safety features for older persons — by 2025.

ALMA ESPERANZA SANTA ANA VARA ( Mexico ), spotlighting multiple crises which affect developing countries disproportionately, said Mexico’s mission is to establish a welfare state to improve living conditions of marginalized communities through holistic, inclusive policies. The current welfare policy in Mexico has reduced poverty for 8.9 million people alone, of whom 1.7 million have been brought out of extreme poverty. These programmes include initiatives to increase salaries and make direct cash transfers to citizens. Mexico reiterates its commitment to young people in all their diversity, she said, adding that empowering them is a necessary step to fulfill their potential. The Government programme “Young People Building the Future” has affected 1.5 million young people to that end. Financial programmers addressing the needs of older persons have also helped reduce poverty, she added. It is fundamental to recognize the link between social development and sustainable development, she stressed, noting that Mexico will continue its active participation on the subject during this session.

PATSACHOL AKANITVONG and PARANUT JUNTREE ( Thailand ), emphasizing their commitment to a sustainable future, commended the UN's focus on youth engagement. With 2023 marking the midway point for the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, they highlighted three pivotal roles for youth — leading green initiatives and climate education, improving digital connectivity, and inspiring innovative solutions. They called for their recommendations to be considered in upcoming meetings, particularly the Summit of the Future in 2024 and the World Social Summit in 2025.

TOMÁŠ GRÜNWALD ( Slovakia ) underlined the need to strengthen the voice of youth and enable their participation in the UN discussions and work. Slovakia pays particular attention to the work of youth in the education area, he said, adding that more must be done to provide youth with adequate space to actively contribute to the UN efforts. “Without voices of young people, we cannot achieve our goals,” he said, welcoming in this context the establishment of the UN Youth Office.

PAVOL BEBLAVÝ, youth delegate of Slovakia , said the achievement of the SDGs will not only benefit youth globally but every human being under the UN umbrella. In this regard, he called for active inclusion of the world’s youth, especially in the United Nations decision-making processes. To this end, cooperation with regional organizations is of particular importance.

SHIR AVIEL ( Israel )declared that a one-size-fits-all approach to social development must be abandoned to address the needs of all vulnerable groups. Israel continues to be a strong advocate for persons with disabilities, she said, calling for their full equality. Actions must follow words, however, which is why the country has been at the forefront of promoting equal rights for them nationally and abroad. A whole-of-government approach is used to inform policy in the country and at a recent Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities a side event was held on challenges that persons with disabilities face in times of crisis, she recalled. Addressing the rights of older persons, she said Israel, a multilingual country, has established call centres catering to seven different languages so that older persons can understand rights and services available to them. Other programmes focus on the needs of youth, she noted, stressing that the needs of all peoples must be addressed throughout their life course.

ANTONIO MANUEL REVILLA LAGDAMEO ( Philippines ) aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and ASEAN, said people are at the heart of every economic development policy in his country. The Philippines’ bridging programme, known locally as the “four Ps”, has helped poor families weather socio-economic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing cash transfers and regular health checks for children, he said. To date, more than a million families in the Philippines have graduated from the programme. He also stressed the importance of skills development and life-long learning, noting that his country is open to partnering with other Member States and international organizations on education and skills development for children and young people. “Crisis hits the most vulnerable first – and affects them the hardest,” he said. “It is imperative that the vulnerable sectors are not left behind.”

MAPVIA HUBER ( Austria ), emphasizing the need for meaningful youth inclusion in decision-making processes at all levels, highlighted the importance of championing the Youth, Peace & Security Agenda to nurture peace, counter radicalization, and harness the potential of young people. He called for globally developed and implemented action plans involving youth, including women and girls, in security frameworks and peacebuilding efforts. Stressing the significance of youth participation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, he commended the establishment of a UN Youth Office and urged the international community to empower young individuals as change-makers, who can “break through times of unrest and uncertainty towards a more just, peaceful and sustainable world for all”.

PENELOPE RAMATSOBANE MAKGATI ( South Africa ), aligning with the African Group and the “Group of 77” and China voiced concern over the interlinked global challenges in food and energy as well as economic development. Though the COVID-19 pandemic reversed efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger, the international community must focus on recovery and work collectively toward the 2030 Agenda. Nationally, social development is bolstered by the government through programmes such as “no-fee” schools, and access to basic services like clean water, electricity and low-cost housing. Further, the country is committed to inclusive social development for youth, she said spotlighting its partnerships with groups including United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Declaring that South Africa will continue its commitment to work towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda, she expressed support for a world social summit in 2025 to review and address gaps to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

EKATERINA MOZGOVAYA ( Belarus ) said special support to older citizens and young families with children paves her country’s path to socioeconomic development, while educated young people are its strategic resource. Her Government crafted a legislative base aimed to sustain older persons and ensure their full-fledged participation in public life, including through preservation of historic memory. She further highlighted a law banning discrimination based on disability, adding that sign language was recognized by Belarus as a full-fledged linguistic system of cognition. Opposing the use of unilateral coercive measures, she emphasized that sanctions against her country’s fertilizers created a threat of hunger in the world, and such measures run counter to the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ) said that world inequalities have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals is constrained by limited fiscal space. It is vital to reform it, he stressed, by containing corporate greed and combatting neo-nationalism as well as right wing extremism. Without such reforms, genuine social development will be difficult to realize, he warned. Further, the decisions from various conferences and fora must be implemented regarding debt, ODA and lending by multilateral banks. Pakistan endorses the UN Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals stimulus package. The international community urgently needs a global compact for economic and social development that will develop people-centred social development and global solidarity, he stressed. The future can only be realized through such a tool, noting that the upcoming Summit of the Future provides an opportunity to negotiate it.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF (Argentina) aligned herself with the “Group of 77” and China and the Group of Friends of Older Persons. In a world beset by crisis, nobody is going to make it on their own, she said, adding: “That means we have to be united and work together.” She highlighted her country’s social programmes against hunger, to promote employment, and in support of infancy and youth as well as people with disabilities. She reiterated Argentina’s commitment to work on the Social Development Agenda goals, calling for a reform of the international financial architecture and a new framework for the treatment of sovereign debt. The special drawing rights must be reformed,, she said, adding that Argentina will once again facilitate a draft resolution on monitoring the Second World Assembly on Ageing.

NEVILLE MELVIN GERTZE ( Namibia ) stressed the importance of inclusive global governance that prioritizes the voices and needs of developing nations, fair trade practices and technology transfer to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries. Youth inclusion is not just a matter of fairness but a strategic necessity for crafting effective, relevant policies that address contemporary global challenges. Stressing his Government’s commitment to social protection, particularly for the elderly, he called for a multi-faceted approach to address poverty. Emphasizing that reducing inequality is both a moral imperative and a prerequisite for sustainable development and global harmony, he called for a reconsideration of the formula used to classify nations, which does not account for income disparities stemming from a history of colonialism and apartheid occupation. On climate, he emphasized that “a just transition to green energy continues to be an urgent global imperative” and urged developed nations to take a leading role in addressing climate change and supporting the most affected communities.

DAI BING ( China ), associating himself with the “Group of 77” and China, stressed the need to reactivate the social development agenda and mobilize all available resources in all sectors to create a robust synergy where development is the main priority. Underlining his country’s commitment to defending the right to development, he emphasized that it is “an inalienable right of all countries, not only a few”. Categorically rejecting unilateral sanctions, he said developing countries must be given more representation and voice. Social development suffers greatly from a lack of funding, he said, stressing the need to share the dividend of development among all people. Highlighting his Government’s global development initiative, he said it has inspired over 200 projects under this framework. Chinese financial institutions will provide additional funds to implement it, he added.

ANA PAULA ZACARIAS ( Portugal ) said the promotion of social development is a priority for Portugal, and the country is looking forward to the 2025 social summit. The conference will set a stage for a global debate that will lay the foundation for a new social contract with access to housing, food and employment for all. The delegation will again table with Kazakhstan and Cabo Verde the resolution to support youth, she said, hailing the establishment of the UN Youth Office. She underscored that investing in youth is essential, and meaningful measures are necessary to support them. Spotlighting specific challenges that the aging population faces, she said her country supports a dialogue based on intergenerational solidarity.

AHMAD FAISAL MUHAMAD ( Malaysia ) said that, although inequalities have grown starker after the COVID-19 pandemic, a recovery phase presents opportunities to reform policies to be more inclusive and resilient. To that end, his Government has introduced the “Malaysia Madani” concept, or principles, to guide the Government’s policies on development. Further, the Twelfth Malaysia Plan for the term 2021-2025 is crafted in line with the Sustainable Development Goals to empower groups, including women, the elderly and indigenous persons. More efforts to anticipate the needs of the ageing population by 2030 are underway, he said, detailing the Ageing Nation Agenda, introduced last year. Further, Malaysia is working to elevate the social work profession, he said, and expressed the country’s commitment toward ensuring that no part of Malaysian society is left behind.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ) said that eradicating poverty is the greatest challenge the world faces and that Colombia has made equality and social justice the heart of its development policies. Colombia supports the proposal by the UN Secretary-General to hold a global social summit in 2025 to strengthen the multilateral framework for social development. She said her country believes in the importance of working together towards a shared and inclusive sustainability agenda that guarantees growth, prosperity and well-being for all, to ensure that no one is left behind.

The youth delegates of Norway , painting a grim picture of today’s world, said human rights defenders are under attack, religious minorities are fleeing persecution and more people than ever are refugees. Throughout history, women and girls have lived with a real fear that their safety and human rights will be the last priority. Their bodies have been made into battlefields both now and historically, they said, noting that stories of sexual violence as weapons have been told by many. In this context, they condemned the Russian Federation’s use of violence as a method of war. Too many women and children in conflicts must live with their gruesome consequences, while the fear of sexual violence holds communities hostage. “If you break women, you break society,” they declared, stressing the need to secure the future of women and girls. Education is the solution to many challenges facing the world today and investing in girls' education is “a strategic investment to our collective future”, they said, noting that “when we provide girls with education, we are unlocking opportunities for innovation […] and progress”.

HEBA MOSTAFA MOSTAFA RIZK ( Egypt ), aligning with the “Group of 77” and China and the Group of Friends of the Family, voiced alarm at the reversal of progress on certain issues, including extreme poverty and food insecurity. Worse, least developed countries in Africa are the most affected by today’s global crises and have not yet recovered from the historical legacies of misappropriation of natural resources, conflict and absence of a fair global trade system. Recovery must consider the specificities of each country, she said, noting that, in Egypt, youth represent 60 per cent of the population. While the country supports policies to address the needs of older persons, a new legally binding instrument on their rights will lead to a fragmentation of human rights, she said, expressing preference for the 1993 Vienna Programme of Action. Nationally, Egypt has embarked on projects to address the standard of living, poverty and populations living in rural areas. The country has also implemented the Family Development Plan to collect data and monitor the impact of current policies.

FATEMEH ARAB BAFRANI ( Iran ), aligning herself with the “Group of 77” and China and the Group of Friends of the Family, noted that her country strives to implement family-oriented policies to empower women and girls, especially heads of households and those in rural areas. “Investing in youth is investing in our future,” she stated, highlighting efforts to create access to quality education and vocational skills as well as fostering entrepreneurship programmes, and supporting youth-led small- and medium-sized enterprises. This not only reduces poverty and inequality but also encourages a sense of empowerment and self-reliance among young individuals, she affirmed. Pointing to the negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures on the human rights of older persons, persons with disabilities, youth, women and children in targeted States including Iran, she urged the international community to put an end to such illegal actions.

SALAMATA ODETTE NIAMBA CONGO ( Burkina Faso ) welcomed the recent Sustainable Development Goals summit and reiterated solidarity with nations striving to combat poverty, inequality, and environmental issues through cooperation and peace. Detailing Burkina Faso’s policies aimed at improving the well-being of its population, with a focus on children, young people, women, older individuals, persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons, she spoke about challenges faced by Burkina Faso such as limited access to basic services, unemployment, a digital divide, and underrepresentation in decision-making processes. These difficulties have been exacerbated by security and humanitarian crises since 2015, leading to population displacement, reduced agricultural production, and disruption of healthcare and education. Despite these challenges, Burkina Faso continues to place children, women and disadvantaged social groups at the forefront of its policies, which has allowed the country to achieve growth rates of 5.2 per cent as well as reduce poverty, especially of women, she said. Highlighting a national strategy for recovery for internally displaced persons and host communities, she emphasized the need for additional funding to fully implement this strategy.

JOÃO HENRIQUE NASCIMENTO DIAS ( Brazil ) said that sustainable development is a core priority for his government, adding that social development is not merely an abstract concept. Inequality is at the root of all crises that the international community faces today, he said. The pursuit of social development includes a wide range of issues, including the fight against poverty, access to health care and essential public services, quality jobs, adequate housing, fair salaries and respect for human rights. It is essential that the international community takes responsibility for the eradication of poverty with a comprehensive, pragmatic and fraternal approach, he said, adding that Brazil provides financial aid to almost 22 million families that give education to their children and vaccinate them according to medical guidance.

ROMAN G. KASHAEV ( Russian Federation ) opposed any attempts to phase out activities of the Commission for Social Development — the key intergovernmental body for discussing social issues — which draws up decisions on youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities. He highlighted the Moscow Longevity project, which for the past five years has allowed older people to participate in health, educational and leisure activities, both in person and online. Further, Moscow’s main focus is on helping young people find employment, he said, adding that they are provided with opportunities to realize their cultural and creative potential. He also stressed the importance of protecting traditional values, a strong family and continuity of generations.

GOLIBJON GULOV ( Tajikistan ), aligning with the “Group of 77” and China and the Group of Friends of the Family, said his country reaffirms its commitment to the 2030 Agenda, as it is a blueprint for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. National development strategies have been aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, he said. A targeted social assistance programme aims to curb poverty, and inclusion targets vulnerable populations, including women and children, and people with disabilities. Further measures the country has implemented promote political participation for the development of youth. Recalling the country’s ratification of several instruments related to persons with disabilities, he underscored Tajikistan’s commitment to support their needs.

ISABELLA REGINA RIVERA REYES ( Honduras ) aligned herself with the Central American Integration System, the Group of Age-Friendly Countries and the “Group of 77” and China. She said Honduras faces great challenges when it comes to social development, outlining demographics of the country’s population. Honduras has adopted the 2030 Agenda and, using statistics and mapping, is combating extreme poverty with social programmes to serve more than 3.5 million people.

VICTORIA SAVOVA and TSVETELINA GARELOVA, youth delegates of Bulgaria , emphasizing the world’s significant challenges, including climate change, poverty, and inequality, called for global unity to achieve the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. They highlighted youth as essential advocates for change and the need to involve them actively in shaping the future, while noting the erosion of trust in recent years and the importance of rebuilding it by addressing concerns and aspirations of people. Expressing concern about the lack of awareness and understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals among young Bulgarians, she stressed the importance of reorganizing educational approaches to ensure students not only know about the Sustainable Development Goals but also understand their significance and how to contribute to them.

FAISAL FAHAD M. BIN JADID ( Saudi Arabia ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and China, said his country is building on the values of moderate Islam, working towards a vibrant society. He highlighted his Government’s efforts to improve living conditions across the board, to empower young people in the areas of education and work and in providing leadership training. He also stressed the importance of protecting and bolstering the rights of older persons and persons with disabilities as well as finding solutions to the problems of homelessness and housing policies. To this end, he reiterated his country’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda to ensure a better future for succeeding generations.

NELLY BANAKEN ELEL ( Cameroon ), aligning with the “Group of 77” and China and the African Group, said that family plays a key role in social development, not only in biological reproduction but socially. However, outlining challenges to the family structure, she said divorce has proliferated, leaving children with one parent, which is concerning. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is clear that the family is a fundamental social institution. Voicing concerns about the promotion of independence of children too early, she encouraged the international community to protect the rights of the parent to choose the education of their child, who are exposed to comprehensive sexuality education without the parent’s knowledge.

SARAH AHMED AHMED AL-MASHEHARI ( Yemen) said the putsch of the Houthi militias has been an obstacle, hampering the aspirations of Yemeni people. She noted that Yemen is committed to all segments of its population, adding that the Government has created a national strategy for older persons in recognition of their contribution to society and will accord it the necessary resources. She reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to providing sustainable development for all citizens by implementing comprehensive strategies grounded in social and economic development. She thanked countries that have contributed to helping Yemen cope with the repercussions of the humanitarian disaster there, calling on all to redouble their efforts.

LOK BAHADUR THAPA ( Nepal ), emphasizing Nepal’s commitment to a rights-based approach to development, noted that inclusivity and social justice are ensured for all citizens, including women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous communities, and disadvantaged groups. Highlighting that Nepal’s constitution guarantees fundamental rights for women and girls, representation of women in local and provincial assemblies, and measures to combat child labor and child trafficking, he stated that the country also prioritizes the welfare and protection of senior citizens, maintaining strong intergenerational cooperation. Detailing the role of cooperative enterprises in economic activities, employment generation, women's empowerment, and poverty reduction, he called for international support, including ODA and climate finance, to complement Nepal’s efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Enhanced and coordinated international cooperation for economic growth, capital formation, and employment generation to meet these targets is required, he said.

ANEL BAKYTBEKKYZY ( Kazakhstan ) said the principle of “leaving no one behind” is embodied in the country’s “Just and Fair Kazakhstan” concept. In response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, the Government launched a series of policies to guide the economy and protect the vulnerable. The anti‑crisis package consists of several monetary policies and social-economic initiatives valued at $10 billion. Significant resources were invested to improve the quality of education and health care. For example, through the State Programme of Health Development for 2020-2025, Kazakhstan increased the coverage and frequency of preventive health check-ups for older persons. In the framework of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, Kazakhstan adopted the Active Longevity Action Plan until 2025 and now has achieved ninth place, out of 29 countries, in the European Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s Active Ageing Index. Advanced digital public services and e-government platforms provide targeted, proactive social support and financial benefits to socially and financially vulnerable layers of the population.

ENKHBOLD VORSHILOV ( Mongolia ) said questions remain regarding the social situation of youth, the aging population and disabled persons and their families. The needs of older and disabled persons must be fully included as countries develop national social development plans. Multifaceted and integrated approaches are necessary to improve the well-being of older and disabled persons. Young people are key partners to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals more broadly. The needs of youth who are unemployed or without education demand attention. Mongolia, a country of youth, welcomes the establishment of the UN Youth Office and strongly believes the Office will promote the needs of youth and support their voices. Mongolia established a Youth Employment Promotion Programme in 2021, and its activities include providing common employment services, providing internships and creating entrepreneurs. The advancement of women and the promotion of gender equality is an integral part of the country’s National Development Agenda. The country attaches great importance to women’s economic empowerment and their political leadership.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77" and China, highlighted growing poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion worldwide and stressed the need for comprehensive, gender-responsive and sustainable social protection systems. He emphasized the importance of public and private sector cooperation to address livelihood losses caused by the pandemic. Detailing Sri Lanka’s achievements in social development, he noted that, despite the recent economic and financial crisis, these gains have been maintained thanks to the Government’s initiatives enabled by the Extended Fund Facility of the International Monetary Fund. He went on to call for urgent reforms in the financial architecture to respond to current global challenges, highlighting the uneven recovery between developed and developing economies. Emphasizing the importance of building resilience, overcoming inequalities and fostering international cooperation for a sustainable future, he stressed the need for a holistic policy approach based on the political declaration of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit to effectively revive the 2030 Agenda.

ALICIA O’ SULLIVAN ( Ireland ) said that the 2030 Agenda is the road map highlighting roadblocks to overcome for the world. It is estimated that the Global North is responsible for 92 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases that have nefarious consequences in the Global South, including drought and flooding. Addressing damage is important, she underscored, recalling that in 2022 Ireland and the European Union established an agreement to address this. She called on Member States to bring the same ambition and leadership to the next climate conference to ensure that no one is left behind.

MOHAMMAD NAEEM, youth delegate of Ireland , said social development addresses barriers in economic and social life, spotlighting the scourge of racism that manifests as not only outward violence, but structural discrimination. As a global problem, the international community must address forms of discrimination, including those based on race or ethnicity, he declared, adding that a multilayered response must begin with education. Diversity is a source of strength, not weakness, he said, urging Member States to take immediate action on the 2030 Agenda and take meaningful measures to address climate change. “We don’t have time to waste,” he said.

HANNA-STIINA TORNIUS ( Estonia ), highlighting the significant impact of armed conflicts on young individuals, noted the alarming number of grave violations against children globally in 2022, including killing, recruitment and abduction. “How can we talk about social development, equal opportunities, and leaving no one behind, when these are the grim realities of young people, who are disproportionately affected by and involved in violence and armed conflict?” she asked, pointing to the deplorable state of young people affected by the war in Ukraine. Stressing the need to include young people in conflict resolution efforts, she advocated for peace education and national action plans for youth as starting points for peace building. She further added that the inclusion of women and youth in decision-making and leadership is seen as vital for increasing trust in government processes and policies.