Bureau of General Assembly’s Palestinian Rights Committee Condemns Extreme Violence by Israeli Forces in Nablus, Calls for Palestinians’ Protection

The following statement was issued today by the Bureau of the General Assembly's Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People:

The Bureau of the United Nations General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People condemns the Israeli forces’ raid in Nablus in the occupied West Bank that killed 11 Palestinians, including an elderly man and a minor, and injured 100 Palestinians to date.

The Bureau is deeply concerned by the deadly cycles of violence and the senseless loss of civilian lives, mainly Palestinians, which keep growing. The Bureau stresses the need for accountability for all illegal Israeli policies and measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The Bureau welcomes United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland’s engagement with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation. The Bureau appeals for urgent Security Council and international action to protect the Palestinian people.

The Bureau reiterates the need for a de-escalation of violence and a just and peaceful resolution of the conflict leading to the unconditional end to Israel’s illegal occupation and establishing a two-State solution, with the achievement of the independence and sovereignty of the Palestinian State based on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as capital, and the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination, and a just solution for the plight of the Palestine refugees in the context of their right of return, in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

