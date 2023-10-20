Sixth Committee Speakers Praise Programme of Assistance’s Contributions to Global Peace, Security through Regional Courses, Online Resources on International Law

Pointing to Special Charter Committee’s Report Not Being Adopted For Second Straight Year, Delegates Urge Members to Resume Meaningful Discussions

Enhanced understanding of international law facilitates greater inclusion in global decision-making and fosters cooperation among those seeking such knowledge, speakers said today in the Sixth Committee (Legal), as they praised the United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law.

Harold Adlai Agyeman (Ghana), Chair of the Programme’s Advisory Committee, presented the report of that body’s work during its fifty-eighth session (document A/78/514). Noting “overwhelming support” for the Programme, he underlined the importance of its activities to the realization of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. He also detailed the importance of in-person training and leveraging information and communications technology, adding that the Advisory Committee “remained satisfied” with the funding of Programme activities from the Organization’s regular budget.

Also underlining the Programme’s importance was Miguel de Serpa Soares, Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, who noted the continued interest in the training programmes. Limitations resulting from the pandemic have been fully lifted and all programmes are being carried out in-person in Addis Ababa, Bangkok, The Hague and Santiago. Further, he reported that conferences and documents continue to be uploaded and published on the website of the Audiovisual Library of International Law.

On that, Markus Pallek, Secretary of the Advisory Committee on the United Nations Programme of Assistance, highlighted that the Audiovisual Library — with more than 2.9 million users — offers free, high-quality training. More than 600 conferences have been published online and 32 new conferences have been recorded with due regard for gender parity and linguistic and geographic diversity among lecturers and content. Additionally, 20 lectures in English, Chinese, Spanish and French were recorded off-site at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

The Committee also received an update on the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship from Alice Hicuburudi, Principal Legal Officer of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea. Recognizing the Fellowship’s important contribution to capacity-building in developing countries and promoting the law of the sea, she underscored that voluntary financial contributions are urgently needed so that a regular award may be granted every year.

In the ensuing debate, speakers welcomed the Programme’s contributions to enhancing legal knowledge the world over. Recognizing that value, many also called for continued efforts to increase the linguistic and geographical diversity of the Programme’s content — along with its means of delivery — to ensure the broadest reach possible for the valuable information it provides.

Among them was the representative of Chile — host of one of the Programme’s Regional Courses — who said that the dissemination of information on international law is especially important for developing countries. Spotlighting work to expand training opportunities, he also noted that tools are being disseminated in Spanish. Colombia’s representative, similarly, underlined the need to “hear new voices in international law that overcome stereotypes and reflect a more heterogenous group of experts”.

Ethiopia’s representative, in that vein, noted that her country has hosted the Regional Course on International Law for Africa since 2011. Delivered in French and English, it has benefitted 234 participants from more than 48 African States, including diplomats, prosecutors and teachers, along with staff of independent human-rights organizations, the African Union and others.

Emphasizing that the benefits of teaching international law cannot be overstated, Thailand’s representative said it not only helps law students, but also informs the public about such law’s impact on global peace and security. The Programme’s Regional Courses provide opportunities for professionals to learn, network and share best practices, she observed, adding: “Such opportunity does not come easily for a developing country.”

The representative of Mexico, noting that his country is a member of the Advisory Committee, underscored that promoting the teaching of international law is a key factor in advancing peace, protecting human rights and achieving sustainable development. “To make peace, it is necessary to form individuals who are convinced that this is possible,” he observed.

The Sixth Committee also took up the report of the 2023 session of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization (document A/78/33). Introducing that report was Zéphyrin Maniratanga (Burundi), Chair of that session, who noted that the Special Charter Committee was only able to adopt one chapter of its 2023 report. That chapter contains 13 paragraphs that are procedural in nature.

The Committee also heard from Blanca Montejo, Officer-in-Charge of the Security Council Practices and Charter Research Branch of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and Huw Llywellyn, Director of the Codification Division. Referencing the report on the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs and the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council (document A/78/296), they provided updates on both publications.

During the subsequent discussion, the representative of Georgia, also speaking for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, joined others in expressing disappointment that — for the second year in a row — the Special Charter Committee did not adopt any substantial part of its report because the Russian Federation abused the consensual practice of paragraph-by-paragraph adoption. The adoption of a comprehensive report is a key enabler for addressing violations of the Charter and upholding efforts to peacefully settle disputes, she stressed.

Countering that, the representative of the Russian Federation noted that substantive consideration of many specialized and juridical initiatives on the Special Charter Committee’s agenda are blocked year after year by the same countries for deep-seated political motives. Yet, those are the countries that consistently complain about the lack of the Committee’s effectiveness, he said, spotlighting numerous initiatives put forward by his country either alone or with other delegations.

Reaching consensus requires greater effort, underscored Qatar’s delegate, who urged States to bring together their points of view in the Special Charter Committee’s upcoming sessions. Further, he called on Member States to follow the example of the Charter to find the necessary agreement to fulfil the collective interest of peoples and societies.

The Sixth Committee will next meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, 23 October, to commence consideration of the report of the International Law Commission on the work of its seventy-third and -fourth sessions.

Programme of Assistance

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN (Ghana), Chair of the Advisory Committee on the United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law , presented the report on the Advisory Committee’s work during its fifty-eighth session (document A/78/514). “I am pleased to note that the Programme of Assistance continues to enjoy the overwhelming support of all members of the Committee”, he said, underlining the importance of activities and resources provided under the Programme to the realization of the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations. During its session, the Advisory Committee took note of the implementation of the Regional Courses in International Law for Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the International Law Fellowship.

“It continues to be evident,” he said, that the in-person training format — the traditional mode of delivery for the Regional Courses and the Fellowship — facilitates contact among experts and professionals involved in the affairs of State. It also “invariably impacts the establishment and maintenance of friendly relations among States”, he added. Underlining the increasing relevance of information and communications technology to the dissemination of international law, he reported that the Secretariat was encouraged to draw on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to reinforce its programmes. Further, members of the Advisory Committee again expressed interest in having a balanced representation of different legal traditions in the training programmes, while also calling for improved gender parity among faculty and participants.

Turning to the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law, he noted that the Advisory Committee was informed that 32 lectures were recorded during the reporting period. Further, proposals were made to expand the offerings of the Library — which serves as an important tool for the dissemination of international law — along with calls for the continuous enhancement of the Library’s website to make it more user-friendly. Proposals also sought to broaden the reach of international-law resources using other online and social-media platforms, and recommendations were made to continue cooperation with other regional international law institutions with respect to Programme activities. Adding that the Advisory Committee “remained satisfied” with the funding of Programme activities from the Organization’s regular budget, he said it also stressed the need for additional voluntary contributions to support expansion and enhancement efforts.

MIGUEL DE SERPA SOARES, Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs , underlined the importance of the Programme of Assistance and its activities. He recalled that, when the Programme was at a difficult juncture linked to serious financing difficulties, he provided his full support to the initiative aimed at funding its activities through the regular budget of the Organization. He also noted that the Programme also experienced difficult times during the pandemic, with many training programmes not held in-person due to health restrictions. Despite that situation, hundreds of candidacies were received during the pandemic, demonstrating the continued interest in the training programmes. The limitations have been fully lifted, he noted, informing the Sixth Committee that all of the programmes are being carried out in-person in Addis Ababa, Bangkok, The Hague and Santiago.

Conferences and documents continue to be uploaded and published on the website of the Audiovisual Library of International Law, he continued. The implementation of the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship Programme has also resumed. While the inclusion of funds in the regular budget has made it possible to fund the current operations of the Programme, voluntary contributions have been an important part of the expansion of its activities. In light of this, he acknowledged the contributions of Austria, China, Czechia, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Slovakia during the reporting period. He also welcomed the contributions by Ireland and Spain made since the end of the reporting period, which will be included in the Secretary-General’s report for the seventy-ninth session of the General Assembly.

He recalled that last year, he presented his vision for enhancing the training efforts of the Office of Legal Affairs. The proposal to concentrate the oversight of the activities related to the promotion and dissemination of international law under the direct supervision of the Under-Secretary-General was welcomed across various bodies and ultimately approved in the Organization’s 2023 Programme Budget. He reported that he appointed Markus Pallek as Principal Legal Officer in charge of coordinating the capacity-building across the various units of the Office of Legal Affairs. Also appointed as the Secretary of the Advisory Committee on the Programme of Assistance, Mr. Pallek will be well placed to ensure that lessons-learned and synergies percolate across the Office’s various training and capacity-building efforts, he stressed.

MARKUS PALLEK, Secretary of the Advisory Committee on the United Nations Programme of Assistance , recalling that the Programme was established 50 years ago, said that the need for training and educational materials in international law remains just as important today as it did then. “The Programme of Assistance has been able to provide responses to those needs,” he added, reporting that with regular budget resources, the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs managed to organize four training programmes, including the International Law Fellowship Programme, held in The Hague, and three regional international law courses. To that end, the Division cooperated with the UN Regional Commissions and host countries — Chile, Ethiopia and Thailand — he said, also spotlighting the role of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court in supporting the Fellowship programme.

Among 100 participants who attended the training programmes in the period under review, 82 candidates — coming from 68 countries — benefited from a scholarship covering all their costs. In addition, the Office managed to ensure overall parity between women and men among participants, while also maintaining gender representation and geographic diversity among lecturers. Further highlighting that the Audiovisual Library — with more than 2.9 million users — offers free-of-charge high calibre training, he pointed out that more than 600 conferences have been published online. He also noted that 32 new conferences have been recorded with due regard for lecturers’ gender parity and linguistic and geographical diversity of the content, and gave an overview of the off-site recording mission in which 20 lectures — in English, Chinese, Spanish and French — were recorded at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

He went on to say that throughout the period under review, the Office of Legal Affairs issued a number of publications, including, among others, the second edition of volume 25 of the UN Legislative Series on States Responsibility for the Conduct of International Wrongful Acts, as well as summaries of judgements, opinions and orders of the International Court of Justice for 2018-2020. The Office has also made headway on the preparations for publishing the 2017 and 2018 editions of the UN Juridical Yearbook and volume 35 of the Reports of Arbitrary Awards. As well, the Office will be accepting applications until 31 October for the Regional Course for International Law for Africa, which will be held in French in February and March 2024.

ALICE HICUBURUDI, Principal Legal Officer of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea , presenting an update on the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship, recalled that in resolution 72/73 of December 2017 the General Assembly recognized the Fellowship’s important contribution to the capacity-building of developing countries and the promotion of the law of the sea. As of October 2023, 34 Fellows from 30 developing countries — 16 women and 18 men — have undertaken the Memorial Fellowship. “We have seen many of them return to New York, taking active roles on behalf of their States or other national and regional organizations in important fora and processes related to ocean affairs and the law of the sea,” she reported, adding these professionals are making important contributions in their respective countries and regions.

Capacity-building activities undertaken by the Division for Ocean Affairs were able to resume in-person, particularly the regional training workshops under the Programme, she continued. These workshops addressed the strategic needs of developing countries in the areas of ocean governance and the law of the sea. In January 2023, a capacity-building workshop was held in Chile, on the delimitation of the outer limits of the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles. As well, a workshop on ocean governance and the science-policy interface in the Indian Ocean was held in August 2023 in Seychelles and in October 2023, a workshop on the law of the sea and ocean governance in the Gulf of Guinea was held in Cameroon. In addition, a training on the law of the sea, ocean governance and the science-policy interface will be held in Indonesia in December.

She underscored that it is now more important than ever for developing countries to build and maintain their capacity to actively participate in ocean-related processes and effectively implement the international law of the sea, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, its three implementing agreements and other related international instruments. Capacity-building is also crucial to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 14, as well as the commitments made under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Thus, it is critical that awards under the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Fellowship are implemented continuously and consistently. This implies that the necessary funds are made available. Yet as of 31 July, the certified net assets of the Trust Fund, minus programme support costs, were approximately $120,000.

To that, she pointed out that estimated costs of one Fellowship can be as high as $75,000, depending on the location of its academic portion. The absence of sufficient funds meant no awards were made from 2007 to 2009, in 2014 and in 2016. In addition, owing to insufficient funds in 2017, only a partial award was made. The call for applications for the next cycle of applications has been issued, with a deadline application of 12 November 2023. In the 2022 resolution 77/248 on oceans and the law of the sea, the Assembly once again urged States and other relevant stakeholders to support the Fellowship with voluntary financial contributions, she said, underscoring that such funds are urgently needed so that a regular award may be granted every year.

BAHRAM HEIDARY ( Iran ), speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement , said that the Programme of Assistance “is considered to be one of the most important activities of the United Nations”. It contributes to enhancing both knowledge of international law and respect for the principles of the Charter. Further, it is an “undeniable fact” that the Programme plays an important role in implementing SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions), especially in the context of promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels. He also welcomed the opportunity presented by the Programme’s courses and seminars that promote the exchange of views, the sharing of experiences and improved intercultural dialogue. While emphasizing the need to strengthen capacity-building among all countries — especially developing ones — he encouraged the Codification Division to continue the provision of “as much free and high-quality training as possible” to a larger range of trainers around the globe.

While virtual learning should never replace in-person training, it would be beneficial to plan for the potential need to resort to virtual Regional Courses “if they are the only route available for instruction under certain circumstances”, he continued. He also urged the Codification Division to continue enhancing the content of the Audiovisual Library, which is an invaluable training resource for individuals and institutions around the world. Among other recommendations, he said that adding lectures in more languages would enrich the Library’s content and that geographical diversity among lecturers represented in the Library — and at the Regional Courses — should be increased. Further, lecturers should be representatives of all principal legal systems of the world. Underscoring the need to guarantee continued funding for the Programme, he spotlighted its importance to ensuring widespread dissemination of “international law as a toolkit in international relations”.

ARIANNA CARRAL CASTELO ( Cuba ), speaking for the “Group of 77” developing countries and China , noted that the Programme of Assistance is an effective means of strengthening international peace and security as well as promoting friendly relations and cooperation among States through the dissemination of international law. More than 50 years after its establishment, the Programme continues to be relevant in furthering the objectives of the United Nations by training generations of specialists, particularly those from developing countries. Drawing attention to the resources budgeted for the Programme, she expressed appreciation to States that have made contributions thereto and called for continued funding in the coming years. Such funding allows capacity-building activities that help improve the participation of developing countries in the multilateral arena. She also commended the Regional Courses on International Law held in-person in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.

In addition, she welcomed the online regional workshops on the peaceful settlement of international disputes, as well as the International Law Fellowship Programme held in The Hague. Noting that the Audiovisual Library continues to provide free virtual high-quality training to an unlimited number of individuals around the world, she expressed support to the off-site recording sessions to promote a broader geographical and linguistic representation of the recorded lectures and praised the Codification Division for its efforts to facilitate access to the lectures for users with limited high-speed Internet. The Office of Legal Affairs should continue its outreach to States to inform them of how to access and use available resources. The Programme of Assistance is important to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 16, in particular target 16.3. The training activities under the Programme will ensure the greater dissemination of international law and, ultimately, strengthen the rule of law, she underscored.

MARVIN IKONDERE ( Uganda ), speaking for the African Group , said that over the years, the Programme of Assistance has proven to be an indispensable tool in facilitating Member States’ equal participation. He acknowledged the paramount importance of its activities for Africa in building capacity of African legal professionals and disseminating international law knowledge across the continent, adding: “The clear high interest of African lawyers, Government officials and experts in the various programmes and the increased use of the Audiovisual Library bears witness to this.” Welcoming the resumption of the African Regional Course in International Law held in Addis Ababa in February and March, he reported that it involved 28 participants from 24 African countries. He also noted the convening of the International Law Fellowship Programme in person in The Hague in July and August with the participation of 21 people, of which 11 were women.

Further, he spotlighted the continuing education activities provided to the alumni networks by the Codification Division and encouraged their further development. In that regard, he called on the Secretariat to extend the support for the continuation of the African Universities Seminar on International Law. Emphasizing the importance of securing a budget for the Programme’s activities, he encouraged Member States to support the necessary allocations from the UN regular budget. “The activities conducted under the Programme should definitely be a priority for the general membership of the Organization,” he stressed, reiterating a call to the Secretariat to periodically publicize the Programme and invite interested entities and individuals to make voluntary contributions with a view of creating funding predictability and expanding its activities.

HAYLEY-ANN MARK ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ), speaking for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), said that since their inception as independent States, the Community has declared international law as the guiding principle of international relations. Highlighting several elements in the report, she said scholarships and courses have a multiplier effect on students and the professional community. This includes the International Law Fellowship Programme that allows participants to attend the renowned summer courses at The Hague Academy of International Law. “Over the decades, generations of diplomats and professionals from various States have reaped invaluable benefits as a result of the lessons offered by prominent experts in the wide range of topics on the international legal agenda,” she added. CELAC’s member States view the Regional Courses as highly effective platforms for the teaching and dissemination of international law, she said, suggesting that for 2023-2024, the necessary financial resources should be allocated to the Programme to enable it to carry out the three Regional Courses.

Spotlighting the Office of Legal Affairs’ establishment and maintenance of 26 international law-related web sites, she said they not only contain valuable resources for the researcher but are also remarkably user-friendly. Resources, such as the Lecture Series, the Historic Archives and the Research Library and the Audiovisual Library, provide a particularly useful toolbox for the achievement of the Programme’s goals “which has the potential to reach millions of people throughout the world”, she said. Bearing in mind that the working languages of the International Court of Justice are only English and French, the publication of its summaries and decisions in all UN official languages is also of particular value, she said, underscoring that, in many cases, this constitutes the only way for teachers, researchers and students of the Community’s countries to become familiar with the contents of its jurisprudence.

SIMONA POPAN, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, underlined the need to continue advocating for increased understanding of — and commitment to — “a multilateral rules-based order anchored in respect for international law”. The Programme of Assistance provides important opportunities and tools to strengthen such efforts and, thus, is of great value. While she welcomed the swift digital transition the Programme underwent during COVID-19, she emphasized that in-person trainings offer unique advantages, including promoting in-depth discussions and cooperation among participants. She therefore welcomed the resumption of in-person regional training programmes in 2023, in addition to the fact that the International Law Fellowship was held in-person in the summer of 2022 and will continue in this format. The Programme’s activities contribute significantly to the education of leading legal minds and foster a shared appreciation of international law and multilateralism, she stressed.

She went on to urge the inclusion of discussions on contemporary issues related to international law to increase the practical value of regional training programmes. Underscoring the need to ensure linguistic and geographical diversity — as well as gender balance — among participants and lecturers, she welcomed the increased gender balance among applicants to regional training programmes and the Fellowship. Member States should continue to encourage women and individuals from all backgrounds to apply to the Programme’s courses, as this strengthens their ability to participate in all levels of society fully and equally. She also urged greater efforts to increase the visibility of regional training programmes, noting that raising awareness through social media campaigns could increase both application rates and applicant diversity. To ensure even greater accessibility, she recommended increasing the user-friendliness of online material, modernizing the Programme’s website and considering tools to facilitate the participation of persons with disabilities.

MARK SEAH ( Singapore ), speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), welcomed the fact that the three United Nations Regional Courses in International Law for Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the International Law Fellowship Programme were held in-person. That modality allows for in-depth discussions and interactions between participants and their instructors, deepens knowledge and capacities and fosters friendly relations and cooperation among participants. He expressed support for the Programme of Assistance in promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels, which contributes to the strengthening of international peace and security. The Regional Courses are particularly important for developing countries, he added.

He also drew attention to the work undertaken by the Codification Division in supporting the alumni network, providing online interactive sessions on lectures of the Audiovisual Library and hosting a shared online repository of international law materials and publications. The Library has been an important resource for ASEAN and other developing countries and it will serve as a helpful tool for participants of the training programmes. While welcoming the funding of activities from the regular budget, he also encouraged voluntary contributions to further expand and enhance them. ASEAN remains committed to the Programme of Assistance with a view to further promoting international law, while strengthening multilateral cooperation and friendly relations among nations, he said.

ERIK LAURSEN ( Denmark ), also speaking for Finland , Iceland , Norway and Sweden , called attention to the successful conclusion, among others, of the Agreement under the United Nations Conventionon the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, as well as the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention. This demonstrates that international rules-based cooperation can yield positive results in addressing global issues. Through the Programme, generations of Government lawyers, judges and diplomats globally have gained a deeper understanding of the body of law that governs the interconnected world.

Further, the International Law Fellowship Programme and the Regional Courses have provided high quality training to young lawyers since 1965, he said, also commending the continuous development of the Audiovisual Library and welcoming the efforts of the Codification Division to continue the development of materials produced and provided to better service persons and organizations in areas with limited internet connection. Noting that the Library’s resources were of particular relevance during the COVID‑19 pandemic, he underscored that they continue to be an invaluable resource of reliable legal information of the highest quality accessible to all.

Mr. SEAH ( Singapore ), spotlighting the Codification Division’s off-site recording mission for the Lecture Series in The Hague aimed at reaching lecturers who are not regularly in New York, suggested the Division consider the feasibility of remote recording through videoconference, perhaps by organizing a pilot programme as a proof of concept. While appreciating the technical challenges involved, it will reap dividends if it can be done. It would allow for expanding the subjects covered and fill gaps in the lecture series more quickly and increase the linguistic and geographical diversity of contributing experts. He also suggested the Division consider leveraging social media to reach a wider audience, proposing a podcast on the theme of “Significant Moments in International Law” to demystify international law and increase public interest in the role and importance of international law. Noting his country’s contribution to the wider appreciation of international law, he reported that the Singapore Cooperation Programme has conducted three programmes for 60 officials on developing expertise for international law in the areas of the law of the sea and intellectual property.

DOROTHY PATTON ( United States ) said that the Codification Division’s work to implement the Programme of Assistance is “foundational” to promoting understanding of international law. The Regional Courses in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean are effective because they are timely and practical, and the large number of applications for these training programmes “demonstrates the great demand for this kind of high-quality instruction”, she observed. Further, the International Law Fellowship offers an important opportunity for scholars and practitioners from different legal systems and geographic regions. She also pointed out that the Audiovisual Library’s growing catalogue of high-quality training materials — provided free of charge to more than 2.9 million people — “is a testament to the breadth of the Programme’s reach”. The resources and experiences that the Programme makes available expand global appreciation for international law and, in doing so, “further the UN’s highest goals for international peace and security”, she added.

INÊS MATOS ( Portugal ), associating herself with the European Union, noted that the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic on the Programme has been mitigated. “The Programme continues trying to give answers to the pressing need for in-depth knowledge on new topics and subjects and to the consequent ever-increasing demand for training on and access to resources on international law,” she underscored. Nevertheless, States still need to continue improving awareness of the Programme and work on disseminating information about it domestically. The Audiovisual Library is an important tool for the study and dissemination of international law at the global scale, which strives for digital inclusion. More so, the content available therein covers all relevant areas of international law and aims to be linguistically and geographically inclusive. Turning to the funding of the Programme, she noted that establishing partnerships with non-governmental organizations, universities, research institutes or law firms might grant additional support.

DIAMANE DIOME ( Senegal ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, the African Group and the Group of 77 and China, said he was delighted that three Regional Courses were held over the period under review. Reporting that 78 participants benefited from such professional development, he reported that the Regional Course for Africa was enriched by exchanges with the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union. Because these courses bring together legal specialists and legal practitioners, they help to build capacity in sharing, harnessing the developing legal cultures and languages, which are the vectors of said cultures. Welcoming the International Legal Fellowship Programme in The Hague in July and August, he also commended the development of the alumni network. Moreso, Senegal was honoured to have hosted — together with the Office of Legal Affairs and France — the Sub-Regional Workshop on International Law for Francophone West Africa in Dakar in May, he said.

SERGIO EMANUEL DELGADO FERNANDEZ ( Mexico ), noting that his country is a member of the Advisory Committee, emphasized that promoting the teaching of international law is a key factor in advancing peace, protecting human rights and achieving sustainable development. “But to make peace, it is necessary to form individuals who are convinced that this is possible,” he stressed. For this reason, the Government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regularly carries out activities to disseminate international law, including seminars, various competitions for the simulation of international courts and tribunals and an annual workshop on international law that meets each year in a different state of the country. He said initiatives such as the Programme of Assistance, Regional Courses and scholarships provide opportunities and expertise to students, officials and practitioners around the world to advance the development of international law. He welcomed the holding of the Regional Course on International Law for Latin America and the Caribbean in May of this year in Santiago, Chile.

STEPHANIE BOTERO PRIETO ( Colombia ) welcomed the Secretariat’s efforts to “resume normality” in implementing the Programme of Assistance, such as the in-person organization of international law courses and the International Law Fellowship. Colombian lawyers and diplomats have benefitted from multiple Programme activities, she reported, welcoming initiatives to update the Audiovisual Library and the website of the Programme of Assistance. She also encouraged the Codification Division to continue guaranteeing diversity among participants and content, underlining the need to “hear new voices in international law that overcome stereotypes and reflect a more heterogenous group of experts”. Adding that her country would like to serve on the Advisory Committee in one of the five available seats for Latin America and the Caribbean with a term commencing in January 2024, she emphasized that her country wants to contribute more directly to the Programme’s important work.

AMR MOHAMED MOSAAD NOUH ( Egypt ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, the African Group and the Group of 77 and China, underscored the significance of efforts being made within the framework of the Programme of Assistance. Its activities contribute to upholding international law. He welcomed the work of the Codification Division on the training courses, the Audiovisual Library, the dissemination of education materials on international law, its publications and the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship. Commending efforts to broaden Regional Courses and expand the opportunity to participate in capacity-building activities, especially in Africa, he noted that this will help countries on the continent develop outstanding legal frameworks. Yet, there is a need modernize those courses to ensure that they are in line with the events occurring on the international stage, he pointed out.

AZELA GUERRERO ARUMPAC-MARTE ( Philippines ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, said her country participated in the Regional Course in International Law in Asia-Pacific in Bangkok. It also took part in the International Law Fellowship in The Hague, she noted, adding that the Philippines is pleased to be one of the many co-sponsors of The Hague Academy’s side-event, “Peaceful Dispute Settlement: The Indispensable Courts and Courses of the Peace Palace”, that will take place on 25 October. Noting the increasing range of the Audiovisual Library’s materials, she expressed hope for more legal and broader linguistic diversity in relation to the lectures. As well, she suggested that the offsite-recording missions be undertaken in other regions at the sidelines of other international law meetings, including the bi-annual meeting of the Asian Society of International Law. Further, she stressed the importance of disseminating legal publications through the Internet and other electronic media.

MA YANBO ( China ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said that since 1965 the Programme of Assistance has played an important role in expanding the reach and scope of international law and building the national capacity of developing countries. She noted the positive progress that has been made in the past year as the Programme carried out various activities, including in-person seminars held in The Hague. Her country places great store in activities that enhance teaching of international law and has provided funding for these activities, she said, reporting that this year it will contribute $27,000. It has also provided direct support to countries in Asia and organized training sessions in China and Hong Kong for people from Asia and Africa. China is keen to work with all parties to continue supporting the Programme of Assistance and build the capacity of developing countries to contribute to the practice of international law, she said.

KEKE MANTSHO ANNASTACIA MOTSEPE ( South Africa ) said that the Programme of Assistance is an effective tool for strengthening international peace and security and promoting friendly relations and cooperation among States. The Regional Courses are immensely beneficial to the officials of both developing and developed countries who work in the field of international law, she noted, thanking those States who host such courses. She also noted the Audiovisual Library’s importance to the study, research and dissemination of international law, as it provides access to “invaluable” United Nations archives and lecture series. Urging Member States to make voluntary contributions to assist the Programme in its efforts to disseminate international law, she thanked all Member States that have contributed to its success and said that her country will continue its support in this regard.

AMMAR MOHAMMED MAHMOUD MOHAMMED ( Sudan ), associating himself with the African Group, the Non‑Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, noted that the Programme represents one of the most important aspects of the rule of law at the United Nations. He welcomed the efforts of the Codification Division to roll out activities, including the Fellowship, the Regional Courses and programmes to disseminate international law, especially in developing countries. The Regional Courses raise awareness on the principles and aims of international law among both practitioners and students, as well as ensure harmony and conformity between national legislation and international law. The Regional Courses’ interactive nature allows participants to exchange their experience, thereby also strengthening cooperation in the legal sphere in the region. Pointing to the contributions made by the African Institute of International Law, he expressed hope that the international community will be able to allocate greater financial resources to the Programme.

TRAN THI HA ( Viet Nam ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN, said that the dissemination of and education in international law are essential not only to enhance States’ capabilities but also to promote a greater understanding of contemporary issues. The recording of in-person lectures plays an important role in international law education, she said, also voicing support for legal experts, scholars and experts in various countries. Commending the work of the Codification Division on further expanding the repository of educational and research materials within the Audiovisual Library and their dissemination through various resource channels, she pointed out that these resources hold value for legal scholars and students. By providing specialized training programmes and essential resources, the Programme of Assistance has strengthened capacity of legal practitioners and diplomats, she added, stressing that she looks forward to its expansion to more Member States.

ZACHARIE SERGE RAOUL NYANID ( Cameroon ) commended the series of high-calibre fellowships that were held this year. Yet, observing the shortage of lecturers from Africa being included in those events, he pointed out that there is “a wellspring of high-calibre lecturers from Africa.” He also expressed his appreciation for the trainings that have been held in Africa, Asia and Latin America which have all had an increase in the number of participants. He called for additional offerings in Africa and a wider range of topics that cover grey areas, such as outer space and artificial intelligence. He also called for the establishment of a think-tank on international law. Lauding the work of the Audiovisual Library, which provides substantial training, he spotlighted the digital divide, particularly as energy supplies are uneven between various countries. In-person exchanges are important and students need to be involved in those activities, he stressed, underlining that face-to-face encounters are important, as are the teaching of ethics. Commending the Fellowship that helps students make their dreams a realty, he called on Member States to fund the Programme.

MELINA LITO ( United Kingdom ) commended the Codification Division for its efforts in conducting Programme activities over the past year. The Programme continues to play an important role in the delivery of international-law training and the dissemination of legal knowledge globally, facilitating the effective participation of diverse countries in multilateral frameworks and forums. In doing so, the Programme contributes to the rule of law, the promotion of friendly relations and the strengthening of international peace and security. Stating that her country is pleased to continue making voluntary contributions, she spotlighted the United Kingdom’s support of the International Law Seminar, the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship Programme, the trust fund for the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf and the International Court of Justice’s Judicial Fellowship Programme. Adding that her country will continue this support over the next year, she encouraged other States to continue their support as well.

OUMAROU GANOU ( Burkina Faso ), associating himself with the African Group and the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the Programme has gradually become a tool to promote multilateralism by establishing conditions favourable to building friendly relations and cooperation between States. Over the years, it has improved through a more diverse number of beneficiaries, conference attendees and publications. It now plays a fundamental role in strengthening capacities of developing countries in international law and the rule of law. The Audiovisual Library also constitutes an invaluable source of knowledge and learning for jurists. Expressing gratitude to those funding the Programme, he encouraged States to provide further financial contributions to enable the continuation and expansion of activities. To ensure its effectiveness, he noted, the Programme should be geared towards organizing technical assistance programmes for countries that need them most, including technical support missions and capacity-building for legal services, in particular on the international treaty regime.

ADEEL MUMTAZ KHOKAR ( Pakistan ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, stressed the importance of investing in the future of the Programme of Assistance due to its role in maintaining peace and security. He highlighted that the Programme achieved its aims with remarkable success with hundreds and thousands of alumni whose contribution has resonated the world over. He also observed that the Audiovisual Library and the International Law Handbook and Seminar have been established to provide the participants with perspectives and understanding of international law. To extend the Library’s activities, he suggested allocating further financing to expand its resources supply. Furthermore, training and seminars should be organized at the regional level to encompass various legal systems, he noted, emphasizing that this will enable Member States to better promote an appreciation of different legal systems and cultural perspectives.

Ms. THAPUTR ( Thailand ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, said the benefits of the teaching of international law cannot be overstated. It helps law students learn and grow and the public becomes informed about the international law’s impact on global peace and security. The Programme of Assistance sets light on the rules of international law and helps maintain international peace and security. She supports the contribution of United Nations regional courses, which gives professionals from developing countries opportunities. People from Africa, Asia and Latin America can learn, network and share best practices. “Such opportunity does not come easily for a developing country,” she said. She commended the Codification Division for enhancing its audiovisual capabilities, including the production of podcasts that reach audiences far and wide and help extend appreciation of international law. She encourages the use of technology and Internet to disseminate the benefits of international law around the world.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and CELAC, said that improving human, scientific, technological, financial and other types of capacities is key to ensuring sustainable development. “The field of international law is no different,” she observed, underlining the importance of the Regional Courses for Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean. On that, she said that officials from her Government were able to gain a first-hand understanding of how the United Nations and its different bodies work and learn about current themes in the international legal order. She therefore urged increased resources for the Codification Division so that it can continue its efforts to work with international-law professors from different regions of the world. Further, the Codification Division should ensure gender balance and equitable geographic representation among participants selected for regional courses. She added that her country wishes to join the Advisory Committee for a term starting in 2024.

MERON HABTE ESSAIAS ( Eritrea ), associating herself with the African Group, the Non‑Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, underscored that her country has always attached great importance to the Programme of Assistance in the promotion and advancement of international law, particularly in developing countries. Great efforts are made through teaching of qualified professionals, including mid-level government officials and lawyers, as well as law students. Eritrean nationals participated in the Regional Course in International Law for Africa held this year in Addis Ababa with support of the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union. Welcoming the recent courses conducted by the UN Secretariat in her country on contemporary issues of international law, such as the law of the sea, she noted that her delegation was also able to benefit from the mini-series of lectures in the Audiovisual Library which is accessible to all States.

DIARRA DIME LABILLE ( France ), associating herself with the European Union, said the Programme of Assistance is a priceless tool that promotes the rule of law and inter-State cooperation, helping to meet a growing demand for training and resources. To that end, France contributed €70,000 to the Programme, she reported, welcoming the resumption of the Regional Courses in-person. Noting that the International Law Fellowship was held in-person for the first time in 2022, she encouraged the Secretariat to increase the number of fellowships under various training programmes. Further, she welcomed both the efforts towards striking a balance between male and female participants, and the increase in the number of female lecturers. She also observed that the online mini-series on fundamental topics of international law are an engaging way of using the Audiovisual Library, and urged States to continue providing contributions to the Programme of Assistance.

NUR AZURA BINTI ABD KARIM ( Malaysia ) said the Programme of Assistance has significantly enhanced the understanding of international law among practitioners and those whose work is related to international law. The various courses organized under its auspices, such as the International Law Fellowship Programme and Regional Courses, continue to receive an overwhelming response, which indicates a strong demand for international law training. She welcomed the resumption of in-person formats, which promotes in-depth exchanges and long-lasting professional bonds between attendees. Her delegation also supports efforts to improve gender parity and geographical diversity among the Programme’s beneficiaries. She also said she was pleased the Codification Division has continued to enhance material available in the Audiovisual Library, along with the off-site recordings, which will benefit users all over the globe. She also welcomed the initiative to produce a mini-series intended for those with basic or minimal knowledge in international law and the efforts to make legal materials available in as many languages as possible.

N'NAGBE CONDE ( Guinea ), associating herself with the African Group, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, said that the Programme — since 1965 — has continued to ensure the wide dissemination of international law and contribute to the purposes of the Charter of the United Nations. She thanked the Codification Division for its work on the three Regional Courses and the Audiovisual Library, among its other efforts. Further, the legal publications and international-law texts it makes available establish and maintain an international legal community that promotes research and teaching. Stating that the Programme is an “indispensable tool for international cooperation”, she encouraged efforts to strengthen its capacity so that nationals of developing States can access vital information and effectively participate in the elaboration of international legal instruments. To this end, she called for greater voluntary contributions to support the Programme’s activities.

BETELIHEM TAYE ( Ethiopia ), associating herself with the African Group, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, reported that her country has, since 2011, hosted the Regional Course on International Law for Africa. Delivered in French and English, the Regional Course has benefitted 234 participants from more than 48 African Countries. Participants include diplomats, prosecutors, teachers and staff of independent human rights organizations, the African Union and others. Drawing attention to the cooperation between the Codification Division and the African Institute of International Law, she recalled that, in 2016, the Institute conducted a seminar on international law for African universities in Ghana. Nevertheless, the subsequent iteration did not take place because of financial constraints. Calling for that cooperation to be revived, she expressed her country’s readiness to host and provide the necessary facilitation to successfully conduct the second seminar in 2024.

EVGENY A. SKACHKOV ( Russian Federation ), welcoming that three Regional Courses were conducted in-person, said that this useful practice should continue going forward. Underscoring that a balanced geographical representation among lecturers and participants is the prerequisite of the Programme’s success, he emphasized that Fellowships should be awarded to the worthiest candidates who demonstrate the greatest potential. He also highlighted the UN assistance in adding printed materials to university libraries in developing countries, noting that this is a helpful practice in disseminating legal knowledge. His country, as a member of the Programme’s Advisory Committee, stands ready to cooperate with its leadership to consider the initiatives put forward by developing countries, including by enhancing the potential of local higher education institutions in those countries. Calling for the development and improvement of the Programme’s website, he said that detailed, up-to-date information on all the Programme’s activities should be added.

JOSE JUAN HERNANDEZ CHAVEZ ( Chile ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and CELAC, said the dissemination of information on international law is especially important for developing countries. The United Nations is a pillar of promoting international law and its work is crucial as it contributes to better knowledge and promotes friendly relations. It is crucial that adequate budget resources are allocated through the regular budget. Chile has hosted regional programmes for several years and in May organized a programme attended by 26 students from 20 Latin American countries. Thanking the Codification Division for its work, he spotlighted its crucial work expanding training opportunities, especially for developing countries. He also noted that tools are being disseminated in Spanish and expressed hope that all materials can be translated into the official languages.

DAVID ANTONIO GIRET SOTO ( Paraguay ), aligning himself with CELAC, said that the Programme has trained experts in international law — particularly those from developing countries — for more than 50 years. The United Nations’ work to build capacity in this field “reflects a desire for sovereign equality between nations”, which enhances the global community and promotes predictability and harmonious interaction between States. He spotlighted the Regional Courses that are held in Latin America and the Caribbean, noting they address questions of current interest to the region. He went on to say that, while in-person study is necessary, the COVID‑19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of creating emergency plans to organize virtual regional classes if necessary. While welcoming the Audiovisual Library’s provision of high-quality, free training to individuals and institutions throughout the world, he nevertheless called for more publications in the Spanish language.

SULEIMAN HAJI SULEIMAN ( United Republic of Tanzania ), associating himself with the African Group, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, underscored that the Regional Courses held in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean played an essential role in enhancing participants’ understanding of international law. Welcoming the Programme’s existing support to the African Group through the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union, he recommended widening the scope of partnerships with the regions. In that manner, he suggested that the Programme could support the Tanzania-based African Institute of International Law. Since its inauguration in 2015, the Institute has provided numerous international law trainings and workshops to African participants. He called on States to consider extending direct and generous support to the Institute, outlining programmes that it plans to conduct in furtherance of promoting the rule of law on the continent.

Mr. IKONDERE ( Uganda ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, emphasized the need to ensure diversity of legal traditions and gender balance among the participants of regional training programmes. Expressing support for the funding of activities from the UN regular budget, he highlighted the importance of voluntary contributions in expanding and enhancing these activities. Further, the traditional in-person trainings are the optimum vehicle for delivering capacity-building, he said, welcoming the convening of the International Law Fellowship Programme in The Hague in July and August with 21 participants, 11 of which were women. Calling on the Codification Division to examine the issue of the diversity of faculty members and ensure gender balance, he also encouraged the use of new technologies and social media for disseminating the Audiovisual Library’s materials. He also suggested that the presentations of the International Law Commission’s special experts be uploaded to the Library.

JANET OLISA ( Nigeria ), associating herself with the African Group, the Non‑Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, said justice is a perquisite for the rule of the law, which in turn helps prevent conflicts around the world. The three Regional Courses are meant to train students and extend legal knowledge around the world. The Programme helps establish effective multilateral frameworks that, in turn, promote international peace and security. Nigeria is committed to providing assistance to countries in Africa, she said, calling for adequate funding for the Programme, particularly the Audiovisual Library through the regular budget. Further, her delegation is willing to work with the Office of Legal Affairs to adopt and engage in implementing new initiatives.

CATHERINE NYABOKE NYAKOE ( Kenya ), aligning herself with the African Group, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, said that the Programme of Assistance plays a profound role in enabling Member States to effectively participate in multilateral legal discourse, and that its capacity-building element contributes to the Organization’s objectives aiming at “the participation of all mankind in our joint aspirations”. Welcoming the Codification Division’s work on the Audiovisual Library and its efforts to make legal publications available online, she pointed out that the information-and-communications-technology infrastructure necessary to use these resources “is grossly inadequate or non-existent in some developing regions”. She therefore urged regional needs-based programming to help spur development in this area, encouraging institutional, inter-State and inter-regional partnerships to this end. Priority should be given to already existing regional institutions, she added.

JAMES KIRK ( Ireland ) said that, as better knowledge of international law can assist in pursuing the principles and purposes of the United Nations, Ireland is a committed supporter of the Programme through recurrent national voluntary contributions. He reported that, this year, his country has contributed to the Regional Courses, the International Law Fellowship Programme, the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship on the Law of the Sea and the Audiovisual Library. Noting the immense content of the Library and acknowledging the ongoing efforts to broaden the linguistic and geographical diversity of its contributors, he welcomed the development of a modern and user-friendly website. This will encourage greater use of that tool and allow for the dissemination of the Library’s content to a wider audience, he pointed out.

MARIAM SAO ( Mauritania ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, the African Group and the Group of 77 and China, said that the Programme of Assistance is an effective means for promoting friendly relations and cooperation among States through dissemination of international law materials. Noting that international law remains predominant in the teaching of legal disciplines in universities, she encouraged States to make bilateral and multilateral efforts to intensify their activities regarding the teaching and studying of international law, in particular for developing countries. Participation in the courses and seminars enables exchange of viewpoints, sharing of experience and improvement of dialogue and intercultural understanding, she observed, highlighting that Mauritania has benefited from partaking in the International Law Fellowship in The Hague and the simulation exercises. In this regard, she encouraged more geographic diversity among the teachers, in particular those coming from the African region.

YOUSSEF HITTI ( Lebanon ), noting that his country is a member of the Advisory Committee, welcomed the holding of in-person training programmes for the first time since 2019, stressing that in-person training is vital as it is more inclusive and allows participants to establish lasting links. While useful, online training stops a fluid connection, he observed, adding that his delegation is ready to develop online workshops in addition to the in-person workshops. He also called for a greater use of lecturers from North Africa and the Middle East and speakers who represent the various legal traditions, and added his support for expanding gender equality, which promotes a balance between the various legal traditions. In addition, there should be more publicity of the programmes through universities, and nongovernmental organizations, he said.

ESTELA MERCEDES NZE MANSOGO ( Equatorial Guinea ), associating herself with the African Group, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, said that the training of lawyers, diplomats and judges in developing countries is the best way to develop international law, promote respect for the rule of law at the international level and bolster international peace and security. The Programme therefore makes a valuable contribution to the objectives and principles of the United Nations. Welcoming efforts to improve the accessibility and content of the Audiovisual Library along with the wide range of legal publications edited during the review period, she said these activities contribute to greater access to international law for developing countries. She also thanked those States who made voluntary contributions to the Programme’s implementation and expressed support for continued financing through the Organization’s regular budget to address the “great demand for training in international law”. Further, she expressed her country’s interest in joining the Advisory Committee.

WISNIQUE PANIER ( Haiti ), associating himself with CELAC and the Group of 77 and China, welcomed that the Programme seeks to ensure balanced gender representation and diversity amongst participating countries. Calling for support for its continuation and expansion, he said that, in a world marked by disparity, the Programme helps ensure that developing countries have the knowledge and skills to participate actively in international debates. Capacity-building at the national level contributes to strengthening institutions, allowing countries to defend their interests. Better understanding of the matter can help prevent conflicts and promote a peaceful resolution of disputes. More so, there is a growing demand for training in developing countries. The Programme’s expansion “is an investment in the future for international governance and a path towards achieving the ideals of justice, equality and peace for which the United Nations was established”, he said.

CARMEN ROSA RIOS ( Bolivia ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 and China and CELAC, said that the Programme of Assistance is a fundamental resource for training new international players; strengthening the development of international law; and achieving the UN objectives. Highlighting the role of the Regional Courses and the International Law Fellowship Programme in perfecting Member States’ knowledge in this area, she welcomed the Regional Course organized in Santiago. She also underscored the importance of gender equity policy and regional balance in different regional programmes. Spotlighting the key role of the Audiovisual Library, accessible to all Member States in different languages, she suggested producing publications in Indigenous languages, in light of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. This will contribute to the acknowledgement of international law among this population, which has been historically excluded and has had limitations in accessing this discipline.

Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations

ZÉPHYRIN MANIRATANGA (Burundi), Chair of the 2023 Session of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization , introduced the report of the 2023 session of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization (document A/78/33). The Special Charter Committee met in New York from 21 February to 1 March and continued its deliberations on the questions mandated by General Assembly resolution 77/109. At the end of this year’s session, it was only able to adopt one chapter of its 2023 report, containing 13 paragraphs which are procedural in nature. Paragraphs 10 to 12 list all items and proposals that were under consideration by the Special Charter Committee.

He said that under the item “Maintenance of international peace and security”, the Special Charter Committee considered the issue of the introduction and implementation of sanctions imposed by the United Nations and were briefed by the Secretariat on the matter. It also continued its consideration on other issues, including the revised proposal submitted by Libya to strengthen the role of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and security, and the further revised working paper, submitted by Belarus and the Russian Federation, on an advisory opinion to be requested from the International Court of Justice. This would regard the legal consequences of the resort to the use of force by States without prior authorization by the Security Council, except in the exercise of the right to self-defence.

Under the item “Peaceful settlement of disputes”, the Special Charter Committee undertook an annual thematic debate on the subtopic “Exchange of information on State practices regarding the resort to regional agencies or arrangements”, he continued. It also considered the Russian Federation’s proposal to recommend that the Secretariat be requested to establish a website on the peaceful settlement of disputes and update the Handbook on the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes between States. In addition, the Special Charter Committee considered the preparation of the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs and the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council, in which the Secretariat also gave a briefing on the status of the two publications.

BLANCA MONTEJO, Officer-in-Charge of the Security Council Practices and Charter Research Branch of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs , referencing the report on the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs and Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council (document A/78/296) provided an update on the status of the Repertoire. Noting simultaneous focus on the completion of the twenty-fifth supplement and the preparation of the twenty-sixth — respectively covering the years 2022 and 2023 — she said that, with two exceptions, all parts of the twenty-fifth supplement have been completed and posted on the Council’s website. The Branch expects all parts of the twenty-sixth supplement to be available in October 2024 in time for newly elected Council members. She also reported that, during the past year, the Branch continued to innovate with respect to the information available on the Council’s work and to enhance data-collection and analysis. The latest edition of the annual “Highlights of Security Council Practice” featured an expanded analysis of trends in the Council’s work and further enhanced the design of the online platform on which it is presented.

As well, the “UN Security Council in Review” online newsletter is issued monthly to provide Member States with a snapshot of procedural and substantive developments in the Council, she continued. Further, the Branch launched the Interactive Handbook of the Working Methods of the Security Council in June, which compiles the Charter of the United Nations, the Council’s Provisional Rules of Procedure and notes by the President of the Council on the organ’s working methods. She expressed hope that having all relevant information on the Council’s working methods available on a single webpage will contribute towards a better understanding and enhancement of those methods. She underscored that the consolidation of the Repertoire as a publication issued every year — according to a predictable schedule, maintaining the highest levels of quality — “would not have been possible without the support of Member States” and spotlighted the importance of the relevant trust fund.

Thanking those States that have contributed to that fund, she noted that a new annual appeal for 2024 will be presented before the end of 2023 to encourage Member States to contribute to sustain the Repertoire’s publication schedule. However, despite generous contributions, funding levels in recent years do not suffice to ensure a sustainable, long-term strategy to maintain the schedule of the Repertoire and avoid backlog. She stressed that only a predictable, sustained budgetary support structure will enable the Branch to timely deliver on its mandate. Conceived in the 1950s, the Repertoire has “stood the test of time”, and she noted that it is “very much an essential tool to understand the dynamics and complex work of the Council”. She invited those who would like to know more about the various resources available on the Council’s practice to visit the Council’s website and the pages devoted to the Repertoire and the array of corresponding research tools.

HUW LLYWELLYN, Director of the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs , referencing the report on the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs and Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council (document A/78/296), noted that the Division has worked with the University of Ottawa to reduce the delay in volume III of the Repertory. He reported that the joint efforts included a study of Article 15 and two studies for volume III, one on Article 24 and another on Article 25, for Supplement No. 11; and a study on Article 15 for volume II, four studies on Articles 36, 40, 42 and 54 for volume III, as well as one study on Article 92 and one study on Article 99 for volume VI of Supplement No. 12.

Further, he said that the Division worked with three consultants to complete four studies, including one on Article 19 and one on Article 103 for volume VI of Supplement No. 11, as well as one on Article 13 (1) (a) (second part of the sentence) and one on Article 103 for Supplement No. 12. The study on Article 103 was submitted to the Office of Legal Affairs for completion and put online on the website of the Repertory. One study on Articles 104 and 105 for Supplement No. 11 was completed and is now reviewed by the Office.

He went on to note that, further to the General Assembly’s appeal for States to consider sponsoring associate experts to work on the Repertory, one delegation from the African region has requested information on the programme. Calling upon the delegations to contribute to the Repertory’s trust fund, he reported that, with no contribution received during the reporting period, the available balance of the fund, as of June 2023, is $78,364. This amount is exclusive of a subsequent generous contribution of $5,000 made by the Philippines. He also called on the delegations to raise the interest of academic institutions in their countries or regions to participate in the preparation of studies for the Repertory.

Statements

ZAHRA ERSHADI ( Iran ), speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement , reiterated concern over the Security Council’s encroachment on the functions and powers of the General Assembly and those of the Economic and Social Council through addressing issues which fall within these organs’ competence, including the attempts to enter areas of norm-setting and establishing definitions. She expressed interest in hearing more about perceived objective assessments of short- and long-term socioeconomic and humanitarian consequences of sanctions by the Council’s sanctions committee, including the methodology used to that end. Noting that the Security Council’s imposed sanctions remain an issue for the Movement, she stressed that their imposition should be considered as a last resort. Targeted sanctions may be imposed only when there is a threat to international peace and security or an act of aggression, she added, emphasizing that they are not applicable as preventive measures.

Also expressing concern over the imposition of laws and other coercive measures against developing countries, she called for their immediate lifting. She said that the annual thematic debate on dispute settlements is an important initiative that can contribute to more efficient and effective use of peaceful means to that end. Highlighting the reluctance of some Member States to engage in discussions, she invited them to bring new, practical proposals to the Special Charter Committee. She also took note of the Secretariat’s progress in updating the Repertory and the Repertoire, while expressing concern regarding the backlog in preparation of volume III of the Repertory. In addition, she expressed her satisfaction with the availability of the studies on the Internet and regular updating of the respective websites.

Mr. IKONDERE ( Uganda ), speaking for the African Group , said the Special Charter Committee has the potential to play an important role within the Organization. Yet, because of, in part, the Special Charter Committee ’s working methods and its tendency to let ideological battles take precedence over legal analysis, over the years it has not been able to exploit its full potential. He encouraged the Special Charter Committee to continue its in-depth consideration of the proposals on its agenda. Indeed, it currently has several topics on its agenda that could benefit from careful scrutiny, he said, adding that the African Group will continue to examine them constructively. He also recommended that the Special Charter Committee examine the necessary means to strengthen its role all while ensuring respect for the mandate given to each United Nations organ, as clearly stipulated in the Charter.

He went on to welcome discussions on ways and means to peacefully settle disputes under Charter VI of the Charter. He also highlighted the equally important role of preventive diplomacy in conflict prevention, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the promotion of a culture of peace. The peaceful settlement of disputes is one of the fundamental pillars of the United Nations’ work and its principles and objectives, in accordance with Chapter VI of the Charter, and particularly the means set forth in Article 33. He recalled that among the major achievements of the Special Charter Committee is the Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes, which is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. He expressed hoped this anniversary will encourage delegations to revisit the peaceful settlement of disputes underscored in Article 33 of the Charter.

JHON GUERRA SANSONETTI ( Venezuela ), speaking for the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and associating himself with the Non‑Aligned Movement, noted that the Charter has “ruled international relations between States for the past 78 years”. In this context, he expressed concern over current, growing threats to that instrument, which arise from the policies and practices of certain Governments that seek to exert domination, including through “modern neo-colonial practices”. On that, he spotlighted, inter alia, the growing resort to unilateralism and attempts to ignore — or even substitute — the purposes and principles of the Charter with “a new set of so-called ‘rules’ that have never been discussed in an inclusive or transparent manner”. Rather than contributing to addressing the complex, emerging and common challenges humanity is facing, these approaches and practices contribute to increased uncertainty, instability and tension around the world, he stressed.

He also expressed concern over certain Member States’ unwillingness to engage in a meaningful debate on proposals that have long been before the Special Charter Committee. Without prejudice to the importance of all working papers currently under consideration, he spotlighted proposed guidelines on ways to prevent, remove, minimize and redress the adverse impacts of unilateral coercive measures. Such measures are “a reality that can no longer be ignored”, he said, highlighting their impact on the daily lives of over one‑third of humanity. It is therefore a moral duty — absent their complete, unconditional removal — to work together towards minimizing their negative impact. Reiterating support for the Charter’s tenets — legally binding and agreed upon by all members of the international community — he underscored that they are indispensable for fostering international peace and security, the rule of law, economic development, social progress and diplomatic solutions to global challenges and common threats.

Ms. MARK ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ), speaking for CELAC , underscored that the fulfilment of the mandate of the Special Charter Committee depends on the political will of the States and the full implementation and optimization of its working methods. States should make genuine efforts to define a solid thematic agenda based on both existing and newly identified subjects. It is important that the Special Charter Committee continues its consideration of all issues related to the maintenance of international peace and security, as they contribute to strengthening the role of the United Nations. In this vein, she welcomed the Committee’s recommendation to undertake a thematic discussion on peaceful settlement of disputes. To be effective and contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, sanctions should be enforced in accordance with the UN Charter and relevant international obligations, she said.

The listing of designated individuals and entities should be based on reasonable evidence and comply with due process standards, she continued. When designing sanctions regimes, the Security Council must bear in mind the need to avoid unintended adverse consequences for the civilian population, she stressed, expressing concern over the impact on the availability and costs of food and energy resources that ill-devised sanctions may entail. Also necessary is to continue considering application of the provisions of the Charter on the assistance to third States affected by the application of sanctions under Chapter VII. Drawing attention to the situation during the last two sessions of the Special Charter Committee that resulted in the report not being adopted in its entirety because of lack of consensus, she stressed that this impasse is unacceptable and urged all States to resume normal practice during the upcoming sessions.

Ms. POPAN, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that UN sanctions must be fair, clear and respect the rights of listed persons. Reiterating her commitment to preserving the humanitarian space, she welcomed the adoption of Security Council resolution 2664 (2022) that introduced carveout for humanitarian efforts to asset-freeze measures across sanctions regimes. She also welcomed the reference to the Ombudsperson in resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti as a step towards strengthening due process rights beyond Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, also known as Da’esh, and Al-Qaida sanctions regimes.

She said she was pleased to participate in the thematic debate on the resort to regional agencies or arrangements as a peaceful means of dispute settlement, emphasizing that she sees merit in discussing topics that are non-political and that do not duplicate discussions elsewhere in the UN. Recalling that in March 2022, the Special Charter Committee concluded its work without adopting a report, she expressed disappointment with the fact that the 2023 report might not be adopted due to the opposition by one delegation.

SOPIO KUPRADZE ( Georgia ), also speaking for Ukraine and Republic of Moldova , said the Charter is the core international instrument with universal character, mandating Member States to guarantee international peace and security and uphold international law. During this year’s debates at the Special Charter Committee, the three countries once again emphasized that to achieve the above aims, the Charter offers a wide range of means to peacefully settle international disputes, including through regional arrangements and agencies, as envisaged in Article 52. However, she noted with disappointment that for the second year in a row, the Special Charter Committee did not adopt any substantial part of the report due to the fact that one delegation refused to reflect the discussions of the debate in the report. In particular, the Russian Federation has abused the consensual practice of the paragraph-by-paragraph adoption of the report, by excluding all the paragraphs that constituted the vital part of the report and were essential for the countries for which she speaks.

In these circumstances, it is imperative to recall the provisions of the 1999 Assembly resolution 53/101, “Principles and guidelines for international negotiations”, which states that negotiations should be conducted in good faith, she emphasized. She also stressed that the United Nations should continue taking solid actions and decisions to respond to the threat to international peace and security as people in the three countries remain under threat. Giving a detailed overview of each country’s experience and the related General Assembly resolutions and the International Court of Justice orders passed down, she pointed out that all three countries have suffered from the use of force against their sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence. The Charter and its fundamental principles should be applied in a conscious and responsible manner. The adoption of a comprehensive report is one of the key enablers of addressing the violations of the Charter and upholding the efforts of a peaceful settlement of disputes.

Ms. PATTON ( United States ) emphasized that carefully targeted sanctions adopted by the Security Council are a vital instrument for furthering the organ’s mandate under the Charter to maintain international peace and security. Additionally, sanctions imposed by Member States outside of the UN framework remain an appropriate, effective and legitimate tool of foreign policy, enabling States to address threats to national security and issues of international concern such as human rights abuses. In this context, she recalled that her country — along with Ireland — advanced Security Council resolution 2664 (2022), which created a carveout for humanitarian efforts in all UN sanctions regimes. She expressed regret over the use of the Special Charter Committee as a venue to air disputes that would be more productively addressed through bilateral engagement or more appropriately handled in other UN forums. Further, she expressed disappointment that the Special Charter Committee could not adopt a substantive report accurately memorializing the deliberations of Member States, largely due to one delegation’s refusal to allow language accurately characterizing certain denunciations.

PAVEL EVSEENKO ( Belarus ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, underscored that sanctions may be imposed in exceptional circumstances as an extreme measure of influence on a State. Security Council sanctions should not be imposed in a non-selective way, cause suffering to vulnerable groups or be punitive in nature. Expressing support for the Special Charter Committee’s work on the peaceful settlement of disputes, he advocated for further consideration of the topic, including means not referred to in paragraph 1 of Article 33 of the Charter. Given the progress in debates on that matter, he expressed the hope that the outcomes will lead to establishing a compendium of relevant State practices. Despite the politicization of its work, the Special Charter Committee remains one of the few platforms for discussing the interpretation and amendments of the UN Charter as well as reform of the Organization itself, he noted.

PABLO ADRIÁN ARROCHA OLABUENAGA ( Mexico ) said that in 2018 his country submitted a proposal to carry out an analysis on the application of Articles 2(4) and 51 of the Charter. By the text, Mexico requested the Special Charter Committee to continue examining all proposals relating to the question of maintenance of international peace and security in all of its aspects along with other related proposals. He pointed out that some States have prevented this proposal from being included in that Committee’s programme of work, also adding that political differences made it impossible to adopt the annual report. Noting that this sends a negative signal to the international community on the relevance of the Special Charter Committee’s work, he expressed hope that States may be able to reverse this trend at the upcoming session. He reiterated that the proposal raised aims to seek a dialogue of an exclusive technical and legal — and not political — nature.

MELINA LITO ( United Kingdom ) said the Special Charter Committee was set up as a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly to discuss and consider proposals concerning the maintenance of international peace and security in all its aspects, with a view to strengthening the role of the United Nations. As that Committee continues to engage in such discussions and consider such proposals, it is important for it to be consistent with General Assembly decisions, especially relating to matters of peace and security, such as the invasion of Ukraine, which involves the most serious breach of the Charter by the Russian Federation. It is unfortunate that the Special Charter Committee was again not able to reach consensus in agreeing on its full annual report, she added.

Mr. SKACHKOV ( Russian Federation ) noted that many specialized and juridical initiatives on the Special Charter Committee’s agenda are blocked year after year by the same countries for deep-seated political motives without substantive consideration. Yet, those are also countries that consistently complain about the lack of the Committee’s effectiveness. He spotlighted numerous initiatives put forward by his country alone or with other delegations. Among them is a compendium on peaceful settlement of disputes and Syria's proposal regarding privileges and immunities of representatives of UN Member States and abuse of their status by the host country. Noting that unilateral coercive measures could go beyond the sanctions imposed by the Security Council, he called for a comprehensive discussion on Iran’s proposal to develop guiding principles to prevent, minimize and ensure reparations for losses caused by imposition of such unilateral measures. The Special Charter Committee could also study other topics of interest to the delegations, he said.

RIYAD KHADDOUR ( Syria ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter, expressed regret over the attempts by some States to “abort” the work of the Special Charter Committee by politicizing it. This has negatively impacted its work and the report it was supposed to adopt. Expressing support for the proposal of the Russian Federation and Belarus, as well as that of Iran, he also underlined the importance of Mexico’s proposal. He recalled that in 2022 Syria submitted an integrated proposal relating to the immunities and privileges of UN officials. The proposals, which have been submitted to the Special Charter Committee since its establishment, reflected States’ commitment to the principle of good faith when addressing the Charter. Highlighting that this is the only forum that Member States can use to defend the Charter, he urged them to “maintain multilateralism in the face of unilateralism”.

AMMAR MOHAMMED MAHMOUD MOHAMMED ( Sudan ), aligning himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the African Group, noted the Special Charter Committee’s special role in reforming the United Nations. The use of the Council in the sanctions system raises ethical and moral questions as to the legitimacy of these means. If sanctions are used for political pressure or to punish a population, it has an undesired impact on the targeted countries. The goals of sanctions must be clearly defined and they should adhere to a calendar that should not be ignored. The targets should be reviewed. He also voiced support for all efforts being made towards the peaceful settlement of disputes, including the Manila Declaration, and underlined importance of the Non-Aligned Movement’s initiative that stresses the settlement of disputes through peaceful means. He urged the Special Charter Committee to undertake all work that has been delayed, emphasizing that it must have an enhanced role in order to help the United Nations achieve its noble objectives.

ALI BIN FETAIS AL-MARRI ( Qatar ) underscored that reaching a consensus on different elements of the Special Charter Committee’s annual report requires greater efforts from States to bring together their points of view in the upcoming sessions. He called for Member States to follow the example of the Charter to find the necessary agreement to fulfil the collective interest of peoples and societies. Qatar’s policy is based on respect for international law, he said, adding that his country attaches particular importance to peaceful settlement of disputes. He noted that, in this regard, his country enjoys the confidence of the international community and continues to play a leading role as a mediator in regional and international crises. An important role was assumed by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha, which researches the nature and causes of conflicts and the different approaches to their settlement, identifies adaptation measures and resilience as well as fosters dialogue through conferences and seminars, he reported.

VLADIMIR MORA ( Cuba ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and CELAC, said that some nations strive to reinterpret the principles of the Charter to promote their own political agendas of “interventionalist” interference in the internal affairs of States to the detriment of integrity and sovereignty of developing nations. An example of that is the United States imposing unilateral coercive measures against the people of Cuba, he said, also noting that Washington D.C. has altered economic relations between Havana and third countries. Emphasizing that attempts to obstruct the work of the Special Charter Committee were more noticeable this year, he said that several delegations maintained an “aggressive attitude” during the entire debate, which prevented States from adopting the other chapters of the report. In that regard, he encouraged the delegations to study Cuba’s proposal to achieve consensus on it.

LIGIA LORENA FLORES SOTO ( El Salvador ) stressed the importance of the Special Charter Committee’s work as it encourages States to settle and resolve disputes through peaceful means. During its session in 2023, the Special Charter Committee dealt with important questions, including the use of regional bodies and agreements to help countries resolve disputes between States as well as disputes within a State. These bodies have played a significant role in resolving disputes. She urged the Special Charter Committee to focus on Article 33 of the Charter and also noted the importance of the Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes. Settling disputes through peaceful means is necessary for the maintenance of peace and international security and friendly relations between States. She encouraged the Special Charter Committee to consider additional measures, such as the exchange of information and best practices among States. The issuance of a concept paper could help promote best practices between States, she said.