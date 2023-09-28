Suriya Chindawongse (Thailand) Chair of Sixth Committee

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Sixth Committee (Legal) elected Suriya Chindawongse (Thailand) Chair on 1 June. (See Press Release GA/12504.)

Prior to his appointment in 2021 as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. Chindawongse was Thailand’s ambassador to Singapore, a post he held since 2020.

From 2017 to 2020, he served as Director-General of his Government’s Department of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Affairs. He served in a range of progressively senior positions with that Department from 2008 to 2015. From 2006 to 2008, he served as Counsellor with the Office of the Foreign Minister, and from 2005 to 2006, he was Counsellor to the Chief of UNSG Campaign Task Unit, within the Government’s International Organizations Department.

Having entered Government service in 1993, Mr. Chindawongse has also held various other positions, including with the Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations in New York.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Arts in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College, both in the United States.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5432 of 6 December 2021.