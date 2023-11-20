Second Committee Approves 15 Resolutions, including One Encouraging Coalition on Combating Sand, Dust Storms to Enhance Resource Mobilization Efforts

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved 15 resolutions, voting on 3 of them, including a text by which the General Assembly would request the Secretary-General to further encourage the United Nations Coalition on Combating Sand and Dust Storms to conduct its priority activities as identified by the Coalition’s five working groups: knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, training, awareness-raising and support.

By the draft titled “Combating sand and dust storms” (document A/C.2/78/L.43/Rev.1), the Assembly would use those activities to mitigate and prevent such hazards, to encourage the Coalition to enhance resource mobilization efforts so as to increase voluntary contributions to the Coalition and its member agencies.

The Committee then approved the draft by a recorded vote of 178 in favour to 3 against (Israel, Nauru, United States), with no abstentions.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of Israel said his delegation sees the merit of the draft resolution but requested a recorded vote and voted against it because it contains false statements. Stating a falsehood year after year does not make it correct, he stressed. An entity focused on exporting its revolution, essentially terrorism, is unlikely to prioritize development, he emphasized, dissociating his country from several paragraphs of the text.

The representative of Iran said his delegation had hoped that the representative of the Israeli “regime” would remain limited by the title of the agenda item and not elaborate beyond its framework. He stated that it is ironic that a regime famous for unlawful acts, apartheid policies and war crimes which are documented by the United Nations, allows itself to accuse other countries.

The Committee also took up the draft resolution titled “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/C.2/78/L.30/Rev.1), approving it by a recorded vote of 126 in favour to 50 against, with 1 abstention (Türkiye).

By its terms, the Assembly would call on all countries to promote agricultural and rural development in their national policies and renew their efforts to promote innovative approaches — including agroecology.

The representative of Spain, speaking after the vote for the member States of the European Union, as well as a number of countries, noted that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (no poverty) is significantly off-track. He expressed disappointment that — unlike in 2022, where a good-faith effort was made to find consensus — there has been no progress made on the issues preventing consensus on this item for more than five years.

The representative of Mexico, while supporting the resolution, expressed surprise at the way in which proceedings were conducted, including amendments to preambular paragraphs 21 and 29 that deleted certain language after silence was broken without consulting other delegations or providing an explanation. While reiterating the importance of eliminating rural poverty, she also underlined the need to ensure compliance with the slogan of “leaving no one behind”.

The representative of China further expressed regret that certain countries asked for a vote in disregard of the general membership’s wishes. The so-called “concern” expressed by such countries, he said, is “another farcical attempt” to politicize the issue of development — using consensus when it suits them and downplaying it when it does not, which runs counter to Member States’ efforts to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Committee further approved the draft titled “Agricultural technology for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.24/Rev.1) in a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 27 against, with 9 abstentions (Angola, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Russian Federation, South Africa).

Drafts on the following topics were also approved without a vote: International trade and development; International financial system and development; Financial inclusion for sustainable development; Sustainable and resilient tourism and sustainable development in Central America and the Dominican Republic; Cooperative measures to assess and increase awareness of environmental effects related to waste originating from chemical munitions dumped at sea; Central Asia facing environmental challenges: fostering regional solidarity for sustainable development and prosperity; and Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Committee further approved drafts titles: Promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, building on Agenda 21; Follow-up to and implementation of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA) Pathway and the Mauritius Strategy for the Further Implementation of the Programme of Action for the Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States; Education for sustainable development; Science, technology and innovation for sustainable development; and Operational activities for development of the United Nations system.

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) first took up the draft resolution titled “International trade and development” (document A/C.2/78/L.5/Rev.1), which the Chair noted contains no programme budget implications.

By the text, the Assembly would underscore the urgent need to keep markets —including for food, fertilizer and agriculture — open, equitable, transparent, non-discriminatory and predictable by eliminating trade-restrictive measures and distortions, through the reform of the multilateral trade rules on agriculture, according to World Trade Organization (WTO) mandates, and to ensure sustained food security and nutrition of countries, particularly the least developed and net food-importing developing States.

First, the Committee considered an amendment to operative paragraph 29 of the draft resolution, which was submitted by Spain on behalf of the European Union (document A/C.2/78/L.71). The Committee rejected the amendment by a recorded vote of 48 in favour to 111 against, with 4 abstentions (Colombia, Costa Rica, Japan, Mexico).

The representative of Spain , speaking after the vote for the European Union , requested a recorded vote on operative paragraph 29 of the draft resolution.

The delegate of Colombia said that the climate crisis is an existential threat, so it is critical that the mandate of WTO is synchronized with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Implementation of unilateral measures ignores the circumstances and production capacities of developing countries, he said, expressing regret that operative paragraph 29 — even though weak in its content — was not accepted by consensus.

The Committee then voted whether to retain or delete two operative paragraphs within the draft resolution. The Committee retained operative paragraph 28 by a recorded vote of 117 in favour to 51 against, with 3 abstentions (Mexico, New Zealand, Türkiye). Next, the Committee retained operative paragraph 29 by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 43 against, with 8 abstentions (Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, United States).

The Committee then approved the draft resolution, as a whole, without a vote.

The representative of Spain , speaking on behalf of the European Union , said the bloc was committed to achieving a resolution that meets the needs of developing countries, as international trade can help eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development, as well as aid the economic empowerment of women. He also pointed to an amendment linked to international trade and climate change, voicing regret that it was not accepted.

The representative of India expressed reservations over several paragraphs, including language in operative paragraph 10, operative paragraph 20 and operative paragraph 28, but voiced support for the overall resolution.

The representative of the Russian Federation said the resolution adequately reflects the challenges of international trade, especially for developing countries. However, he noted that those States continue to feel the effects of measures established for protectionist reasons. He voiced regret that the opinions of the Group of 77 and China were not welcomed by certain States. His delegation disassociated itself from operative paragraph 9.

The representative of the United States said that his delegation joined others in voting against operative paragraph 28 because economic sanctions are an appropriate, effective and legitimate tool with which to achieve national-security and foreign-policy objectives. In cases where the United States has applied such measures, it has done so consistently with international law and with specific objectives in mind. He also stressed that trade language negotiated or adopted by the General Assembly or the Economic and Social Council “has no relevance” for United States trade policy, its trade obligations or commitments or the agenda at WTO. He added that the resolution “does not adequately capture” the balanced language in the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

The representative of Belarus said that her delegation shares the idea that international trade is a driving force of comprehensive growth, which also enables progress towards sustainable development and industrialization. It is “unacceptable”, however, to impose trade restrictions and unilateral coercive measures as a means of exerting political and economic pressure, she stressed. Underlining the futility and counterproductivity of this approach, she called for an end to such practices. Further, she noted that her country is not a member of WTO and that it has no obligations to adjust its trade policy. She also disassociated from operative paragraph 9, stating that her country is not bound by the obligations stemming therefrom.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that her country joined consensus because it recognizes that an open, transparent and predictable international trade system helps countries grow their economies, raise incomes and lift people out of poverty. However, she said that her delegation voted against operative paragraph 28 because it cannot endorse language on sanctions in the resolution. Sanctions are imposed for specific purposes — including to deter or constrain serious human-rights violations or breaches of international law — and there is no conflict with the Charter of the United Nations. Further, she said that her delegation voted in favour of the amendment to operative paragraph 29 because that provision, as written, does not accurately capture the importance of the climate agenda in relation to trade.

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution titled “International financial system and development” (document A/C.2/78/L.50).

Making a statement before approval, the representative of the United States disassociated from a number of paragraphs, including operative paragraph 48 and its reference to unilateral measures. Economic sanctions are a legitimate tool for the achievement of policy objectives, he said, also adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international banking organizations have their own governing structures, independent of the United Nations. Turning to preambular paragraph 25 and operative paragraph 44, he said there is no indication that rating agencies are not fact-based. Among others, he also expressed reservations against language requesting increase in concessional funding from multilateral development banks.

The text was then approved without a vote.

By its terms, the Assembly would recognize that the twenty-first century requires an international development finance system that is fit for purpose, including for the scale of need and depth of the shocks facing developing countries, in particular the poorest and most vulnerable.

Also by that text, it would welcome the special drawing rights (SDRs) allocation of the equivalent of $650 billion of 23 August 2021, and call for the urgent voluntary rechannelling of SDRs for countries most in need, including through multilateral development banks, while respecting relevant legal frameworks and preserving the reserve asset character of those rights.

The Committee then considered the draft titled “Financial inclusion for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.49), which the Chair noted contains no programme budget implications.

The text was then approved without a vote.

Speaking after approval, the representative of the United States said her country is pleased to join the consensus on the resolution. She said that contrary to the distinction drawn in the resolution, blended finance can be accomplished with any combination of a developing country’s domestic and external public and private finance.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Agricultural technology for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.24/Rev.1).

The representative of Israel , introducing the draft resolution, said it is vital for sustainable development, addressing innovation at all levels, especially for small holders and family farms in developing countries. Israel currently has 400 agricultural technology startups and spends 4.3 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in this field, ranking second in the world. It is not easy to carry on as if business is as usual, he stressed, given the situation in that region including the hostages, but his delegation decided in favour of working with delegations towards an improved draft.

The representative of Libya , speaking in explanation of position on behalf of the Arab Group , said her delegation had requested the vote and would vote against. There was no content-based reason for the draft, as the Arab Group submits a draft resolution every year. Israel remains the longest-standing occupying Power in modern history, she stated, continuing its grave violations of international law, ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. Israel is an incompetent Member of the United Nations, violates the Charter of the United Nations and should not be permitted to take advantage of highly technical matters to cover up its practices, including undermining agriculture in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Syrian Golan. That country also allows the dispensing of wastewater and uses white phosphorus. She called on Member States to vote against the resolution.

The representative of Syria , aligning himself with the Arab Group, said the occupying Power does not have the moral standing to introduce such a resolution, given the clear fascist nature of the occupying Power. Citing a war crime committed against the Al-Shifa Hospital, with 25 Palestinian hospitals rendered out of commission, he recalled that country has killed around 13,000 Palestinian civilians — 70 per cent of them women and children. Israel deprives Syria’s agricultural development and should not be allowed to use UN platforms to claim it is assisting sustainable development. His delegation would vote against the draft resolution and called upon other Member States to join it.

The observer for the State of Palestine said that, while her delegation has no issue with the content of the resolution, the United Nations has adopted more than 800 resolutions in the General Assembly and 90 in the Security Council relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Israel has not complied with any of them, instead insisting on trampling the law, entrenching its occupation and consolidating an apartheid regime over the Palestinian people. Not subject to consequences or accountability, the occupying Power continues to behave — and be treated — as though it is a State above the law. Noting that Member States have pledged respect for the Charter of the United Nations and the rule of law, she stressed that a clear, strong message must be sent that there will be no tolerance for continued Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. She added: “This message has to begin here, by not allowing Israel to proceed as if it is business as usual.”

The Committee then approved the draft in a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 27 against, with 9 abstentions (Angola, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Russian Federation, South Africa).

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the United States said that his delegation was pleased to support the resolution. With respect to rising interest rates, he said that inflation pressures appear to be easing globally. He also underscored that trade language negotiated or adopted by the General Assembly has no relevance for United States trade policy, its trade obligations or commitments or the WTO agenda. While the United Nations and WTO share common interests, they have different roles, rules and memberships, he added.

Next, the Committee took up the draft on “Sustainable and resilient tourism and sustainable development in Central America and the Dominican Republic” (document A/C.2/78/L.20/Rev.1).

Introducing that text, the representative of El Salvador , speaking for the Central American Integration System , noted that her region, due to its geographical as well as geological characteristics, is highly vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events. Therefore, it is extremely crucial to foster sustainable tourism that ensures social inclusion, climate resilience and disaster risk management. Also stressing the need for supporting cooperative as well as micro- and small enterprises, she said that the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) must enhance such endeavours.

That text was then approved without a vote.

The Committee then considered the draft titled “Cooperative measures to assess and increase awareness of environmental effects related to waste originating from chemical munitions dumped at sea” (document A/C.2/78/L.25/Rev.1), which the Chair noted contains no programme budget implications.

Introducing the text, the representative of Lithuania said that the disposal of chemical weapons into the sea is a matter of global concern due to its potential significant environmental and health risks. As it is already the fifth time the draft has been approved, it contributes to the implementation of the SDGs, he noted.

The delegate for El Salvador said his country will join the consensus on two resolutions, both “L.25/Rev.1”, to be voted on today, and “Strengthening cooperation for integrated coastal zone management for achieving sustainable development” (to be issued as document A/C.2/78/L.40/Rev.1), to be voted on 21 November, as El Salvador recognizes the importance of protecting the environment, including coastal areas and oceans. He also disassociated himself from the reference in the draft resolution to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea because El Salvador has not ratified this convention.

The representative of Colombia said her country co-sponsored the draft resolution as it supports all measures to prevent the pollution of marine environment but disassociated from the paragraph referring to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea which has not been ratified by her State.

The Committee then approved the draft without a vote.

The representative of Türkiye said her delegation joined consensus on the draft resolution, but disassociated herself from international instruments to which her country is not party.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, noted that the delegation joined consensus but expressed disappointment on the lack of inclusion of language on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as all such issues should be addressed as a whole.

The representative of Iran noted that his delegation joined consensus but disassociated itself from operative paragraph 14 as it is not party to the aforementioned Convention.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Central Asia facing environmental challenges: fostering regional solidarity for sustainable development and prosperity” (document A/C.2/78/L.34/Rev.1).

Introducing the text, the representative of Uzbekistan said that it emphasizes the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to tackle environmental challenges in Central Asia, promote socioeconomic development and facilitate adaptation to climate change. Underlining the need to address the acute challenges Central Asia is facing, he said that the countries of the region are coming together to work in unity and solidarity with the support of the international community. The draft resolution contains concrete, action-oriented targets to this end, encouraging the United Nations system and other relevant stakeholders to continue providing assistance in this context. He therefore expressed hope that the resolution will be approved by consensus.

The Committee then approved the draft resolution without a vote.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of Colombia said that her delegation joined consensus because of the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries. As a megadiverse country highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and accelerated biodiversity loss, Colombia understands the environmental challenges faced by Central Asian countries. However, she said that no resolution that refers to specific groups of countries can be understood to modify or reinterpret relevant multilateral environmental agreements.

The representative of the United States said that her delegation was pleased to join consensus, expressing support for strengthening regional cooperation to tackle environmental challenges in Central Asia. She also welcomed the leadership and initiative shown by each Central Asian country to concretely address international and regional climate issues. Regarding references to international financial institutions, disaster risk reduction and climate change, she recalled the general statement delivered by her delegation in the Committee during the seventy-seventh session of the General Assembly.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution on “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals” (document A/C.2/78/L.27/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

The representative of Turkmenistan introduced that text, noting that it received interregional support. Highlighting the positive atmosphere and widespread consensus achieved during the negotiations process, she said transport is a powerful resource for integration and economic development. Sustainable transport is essential for creating a sustainable future, she said, adding that the text calls for international dialogue on this matter. The text will help develop reliable and safe transport, she added.

The representative of the United States referred the Committee to her delegation’s global explanation of position, which details its positions on references to the IMF and other financial institutions.

The Committee then considered the draft titled “Promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, building on Agenda 21” (document A/C.2/78/L.51), which the Chair noted contains no programme budget implications.

The Committee then approved the draft resolution without a vote.

The representative of Switzerland welcomed the fact that the resolution was adopted by consensus but noted this consensus comes at a price. She expressed regret that the draft does not mention food and food systems, as there is a clear link between them and sustainable production and consumption, and stressed that trends and models of food consumption and production are among the main causes of pressure on the environment.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution on “Follow-up to and implementation of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA) Pathway and the Mauritius Strategy for the Further Implementation of the Programme of Action for the Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States” (document A/C.2/78/L.45), approving it without a vote.

The representative of Samoa , speaking after the approval on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States , said the bloc joined consensus but voiced disappointment in the text, citing “a desire for backsliding” and a lack of solidarity with those States, calling for reform in the international financial architecture and urgent climate action. She further urged developed States to acknowledge the need for concessionary finance, as their vulnerable position is not one in which they wish to remain.

The representative of Tonga , speaking on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum , welcomed the approval by consensus, noting small island developing States are among the most vulnerable countries in the world, voicing regret over the lack of definition of what “vulnerable” means. She called for refinement of the multidimensional vulnerability index and a holistic understanding for States’ individual needs.

The representative of Colombia noted his delegation joined consensus but said that beyond the implementation of the index, its appropriate use must be considered. It cannot become, like GDP, a filter that slows progress and makes sourcing financing more difficult. “The goal to go beyond GDP must go beyond,” he stressed.

The representative of the United States affirmed that her delegation joined consensus and is committed to developing programmes including climate finance for small island developing States, calling for an achievable programme of action to address their needs. The index must include indicators with widely available and credible data, she stated, noting that operative paragraph 29 should not be understood as her delegation’s endorsement of any action by the Secretary-General and the UN regarding international financial institution independence.

The representative of the United Kingdom expressed continued support for the position — agreed in the Glasgow Climate Pact — that providers of finance should consider vulnerability in their decision-making. She also said that her country will provide £500,000, as well as technical expertise, to support the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States. Further, the United Kingdom is committed to work with Governments, civil-society organizations, the private sector and multilateral development banks to scale up support to address the unique challenges faced by small island developing States.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, welcomed the adoption of the resolution by consensus, which reaffirms collective commitments to small island developing States. This is particularly important as the international community looks ahead to the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States. The European Union, he added, will continue to work in partnership with such States to address the specific challenges they face, and looks forward to future engagement in the intergovernmental process relating to the multidimensional vulnerability index mandated by this resolution.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Education for sustainable development in the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/C.2/78/L.46), approving it without a vote.

By its terms, the Assembly would call upon the international community to provide inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels, so that all people, irrespective of sex, age, race or ethnicity, and persons with disabilities, migrants, Indigenous Peoples, children and youth, especially those in vulnerable situations, may have access to lifelong learning opportunities that help them to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to exploit opportunities to participate fully in society and contribute to sustainable development.

The representative of the United States , noting that educational matters in her country are primarily determined at local levels, said that when resolutions call on States to strengthen various aspects of education, this will be done in terms consistent with her country’s respective federal, state and local authorities. Regarding references to technology transfer and international financial institutions, among others, she referred the Committee to her delegation’s general statement delivered during the general debates.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of Israel said his delegation sees the value and merit of the draft resolution but requested a recorded vote and voted against the text because it contains false statements. Stating that a falsehood repeated year after year does not make it correct, he added that inclusion in the critical dialogues on sand and dust storms is not always an option, as evidenced by two conferences in Tehran. An entity focused on exporting its revolution, essentially terrorism, is unlikely to prioritize development, he emphasized, disassociating his country from several paragraphs of the text.

The delegate for Iran said his delegation hoped that the representative of the Israeli regime would remain limited by the title of the agenda item and not elaborate beyond its framework. He said it is ironic that a regime famous for unlawful acts, apartheid policies and war crimes, which are documented by the United Nations, allows itself to accuse other countries.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Science, technology and innovation for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.48), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text.

By its terms, the Assembly would call for the consideration of an international technology framework, including the global digital compact, aligned with the SDGs, which should offer preferential access for developing countries to relevant advanced technologies, develop their productive capacities, end discriminatory restrictions and focus global research and development on scientific breakthroughs relevant to achieving the Goals.

It would also call upon Member States and the United Nations development system to continue to initiate, implement and support measures to improve the level of participation of scientists and engineers from developing countries in international collaborative research, science, technology and innovation projects.

The representative of the United States noted that the resolution does not capture the carefully negotiated and balanced language of the WTO Agreement on TRIPS, and referred to the general statement posted online on trade and technology transfer.

The representative of the United Kingdom affirmed that her delegation joined consensus and is working to build capacity for innovation globally, including to harness artificial intelligence.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/C.2/78/L.30/Rev.1), approving it by a recorded vote of 126 in favour to 50 against, with 1 abstention (Türkiye).

By its terms, the Assembly would call on all countries to promote agricultural and rural development in their national policies and to renew their efforts to promote innovative approaches — including agroecology — to enhance capacity for food production, distribution and storage; cooperate in the relevant areas of science, research, technology and innovation, as appropriate and consistent with national policies and frameworks; strengthen sustainable agrifood systems that enhance food security and nutrition; and strengthen policies that support small-scale producers engaging in agrifood system value chains.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of Spain , speaking for the member States of the European Union , as well as the United States , United Kingdom , Japan , Albania , Republic of Moldova , Montenegro , Ukraine , Georgia , Monaco and Iceland , noted that SDG 1 (no poverty) is significantly off-track. While committing to accelerated efforts to address this, he expressed disappointment that — unlike in 2022, where a good-faith effort was made to find consensus — there has been no progress made on the issues preventing consensus on this item for more than five years.

He went on to say that the outcomes within the text are duplicative, and that operative paragraphs 3, 4, 8, 18 and 22 continue to reflect the domestic political ideology of a single Member State. In this context, he objected to the exclusion of language regarding international best practices for sustainable development such as the rule of law, human rights, transparency, equality and “leaving no one behind”. He added that the meaning of “community of nations” is already present in the Charter of the United Nations and should not be reinterpreted.

The representative of Mexico , while supporting the resolution, said that her delegation was “surprised” by the way in which proceedings were conducted once silence was broken. This included amendments to preambular paragraphs 21 and 29 that deleted certain language after silence was broken without consulting other delegations or providing an explanation. While reiterating the importance of eliminating rural poverty, she also underlined the need to ensure compliance with the slogan of “leaving no one behind”.

The representative of the United States recalled the general statement delivered by his delegation on 9 November regarding his country’s position on trade, technology transfer, gender equality and the 2030 Agenda.

The representative of China expressed regret that certain countries asked for a vote on the resolution in disregard of the general membership’s wishes. The so-called “concern” expressed by such countries, he said, is “another farcical attempt” to politicize the issue of development. Certain countries use consensus when it suits them and downplay it when it does not, which runs counter to Member States’ efforts to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda. He added that the vote shows that efforts to genuinely promote development cooperation will win broad support, while attempts to engage in bloc politics are unpopular.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution on “Operational activities for development of the United Nations system” (document A/C.2/78/L.47), approving it without a vote.