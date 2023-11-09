Second Committee Approves Three Resolutions, Including Text Demanding Israel Cease Exploitation of Natural Resources in Occupied Palestinian Territory, Syrian Golan

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved three resolutions, voting on two of them, including one demanding that Israel cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

By the terms of the draft resolution titled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources”, the General Assembly would recognize the right of the Palestinian people to claim restitution as a result of any exploitation, damage, loss or depletion or endangerment of their natural resources resulting from illegal measures taken by Israel, the occupying Power.

Also by the text, it would call upon Israel to halt all actions, including those perpetrated by Israeli settlers, harming the environment, including the dumping of all kinds of waste materials, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, and cease its destruction of vital infrastructure.

The Committee approved the draft by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States), with 11 abstentions.

Addressing that text, the observer for the State of Palestine noted that it has now been over a month since Israel, the occupying Power, declared its war against defenceless Palestinian civilians whom it is obliged to protect under international law. “It continues terrorizing them, with relentless bombardment, day and night,” she stressed — while “there is no right in this world that permits the slaughter of another people”, and it is unforgivable that the world is watching the killing of over 10,500 Palestinians.

The representative of Syria said the resolution reaffirms once again the inalienable rights of the Syrian population in the occupied Syrian Golan and the Palestinian people over their natural resources. The Israeli occupation, more than ever, continues to commit crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people, he said, stressing: “These lands are Arab. They will return to their original legitimate owners sooner or later.”

However, the representative of Israel noted his delegation voted against the “one-sided” resolution, which is based on biased thinking. It was chosen in this Committee to single out only Israel, unjustly, not by one resolution but by two. “No other Member State is treated in this way,” he stressed, highlighting the exploitation of natural resources of the Palestinian people by Hamas’ death machine — including concrete for civilian infrastructure used to reinforce terrorist tunnels under schools, hospitals, UN facilities and residential neighbourhoods.

By another draft titled “Oil slick on Lebanese shores”, the Assembly would reiterate, for the eighteenth consecutive year, its deep concern about the adverse implications of the destruction by the Israeli Air Force of the oil storage tanks in the direct vicinity of the Lebanese Jiyah electric power plant for the achievement of sustainable development in Lebanon. It would further acknowledge the conclusions in the report of the Secretary-General, stating that studies show that the value of the damage to Lebanon amounted to $856.4 million in 2014.

The Committee approved the draft resolution by a recorded vote of 158 in favour to 7 against (Australia, Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States) with 6 abstentions (Cameroon, Guatemala, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Tonga).

Speaking after the vote, Lebanon’s representative noted that Israel, for the eighteenth year in a row, refuses to comply with the resolution. “No one is above the law,” he stressed, adding that UN resolutions should not remain a dead letter. “Today we are all witnessing Israel’s aggression in the south of Lebanon, using white phosphorus and other materials banned internationally,” he emphasized, spotlighting more environmental crimes that could be considered as crimes against humanity.

However, the representative of the United States, explaining its vote against the draft, expressed disappointment that the Committee has again taken up this “unbalanced resolution” that is unfairly critical of Israel and demonstrates a clear and persistent institutional bias directed at one Member State. Rather than focusing on progress, including the historic and difficult decision by Israel and Lebanon to agree on a maritime boundary in 2022, the Committee continues to vote on the same “worn and patently unfair resolutions” each year.

The Committee also acted on the draft resolution titled “International cooperation and coordination for the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of the Semipalatinsk region of Kazakhstan”, approving it without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly would urge the international community to provide assistance to Kazakhstan in formulating and implementing special programmes and projects for the treatment and care of the affected population, as well as in efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in the Semipalatinsk region.

At the outset of the meeting, the representative of Cuba, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, introduced 29 additional draft resolutions to be considered by the Committee later in the session.

The representative of the United States said that his country remains committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but does not support references to conference statements such as the Kunming Declaration and opposes the elevation of any single Member State’s ideology, foreign policy platform or national slogans into documents reflecting a global prospective. He said that the 2030 Agenda is not binding and does not create new obligations under international law. Underscoring the independence of multilateral development banks, he said that his country supports South-South cooperation and pledges to help countries in debt. Recalling the COVID‑19 pandemic, protracted conflicts, growing fragility, a resurgence of authoritarianism and climate shocks, he said that “Russia’s brutal and unjustified war against Ukraine has only aggravated these threats, contributing to a surge in food and energy prices, exacerbating poverty and eroding food security worldwide.”

The Committee first took action on the draft resolution titled “International cooperation and coordination for the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of the Semipalatinsk region of Kazakhstan” (document A/C.2/78/L.19/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

By its terms, the General Assembly would urge the international community to provide assistance to Kazakhstan in formulating and implementing special programmes and projects for the treatment and care of the affected population, as well as in efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in the Semipalatinsk region.

Also by the text, the Assembly would call upon Member States, relevant multilateral financial organizations and other entities of the international community to share information and experience to contribute to the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of the Semipalatinsk region, and to promote international awareness of the situation.

Prior to taking action, the representative of Kazakhstan introduced the resolution, noting that this is the eleventh time that such a text is to be adopted. The resolution recognizes that the former Semipalatinsk nuclear testing ground remains a matter of serious concern, he said, adding that his country is making considerable efforts to tackle the health, environmental and social problems of the former nuclear test site and its surrounding areas. Despite the considerable amount of work to that end carried out by his Government, with the support of donors and UN agencies, much remains to be done, he said, noting that Kazakhstan is grateful to the Secretary-General for his encouragement of the international community to intensify its contributions towards the rehabilitation of the Semipalatinsk region. He encouraged Member States to not only support the resolution, but also to consider joining it as co-sponsors.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Oil slick on Lebanese shores” (document A/C.2/78/L.21), approving it by a recorded vote of 158 in favour to 7 against (Australia, Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States) with 6 abstentions (Cameroon, Guatemala, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Tonga).

By its terms, the Assembly would reiterate, for the eighteenth consecutive year, its deep concern about the adverse implications of the destruction by the Israeli Air Force of the oil storage tanks in the direct vicinity of the Lebanese Jiyah electric power plant for the achievement of sustainable development in Lebanon.

Also by the text, it would consider that the oil slick has heavily polluted the shores of Lebanon and partially polluted Syrian shores and consequently has had serious implications for livelihoods and the economy of Lebanon, and further acknowledge the conclusions in the report of the Secretary-General, in which he stated that studies show that the value of the damage to Lebanon amounted to $856.4 million in 2014.

It would further reiterate its request to the Government of Israel to assume responsibility for prompt and adequate compensation to the Government of Lebanon for the aforementioned damage and to other countries directly affected by the oil slick, such as Syria.

Introducing the draft resolution, the representative of Cuba , on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , noted that the text addresses the unjustified environmental disaster caused by Israel’s destruction of oil storage tanks in the Lebanese Jiyah power plant on 15 July 2006. The draft has been technically updated to reflect clear relevance to the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs and to recognize the oil leak’s multidimensional adverse impact on livelihoods, Lebanon’s economy, natural resources, biodiversity, fisheries, tourism and human health. The draft reiterates, 17 years after the disaster, its request for Israel to assume responsibility for prompt and adequate compensation to Lebanon’s Government for the damage. The draft also calls upon Member States and other stakeholders to intensify support for Lebanon to preserve its ecosystem and the Eastern Mediterranean basin. In closing, he emphasized the necessity for Israel to assume responsibility for pending compensation for reparations, costs inflicted and considerable economic, social and environmental damage reflected in the Secretary-General’s August 2023 report.

The representative of the Russian Federation asked to be included in the list of co-sponsors of the draft resolution.

The representative of Lebanon said that for the eighteenth straight year, the Committee has overwhelmingly supported the resolution on the oil slick on Lebanese shores in 2006; however, Israel, for the eighteenth year in a row, refuses to comply with the resolution. “Every year we call for action to compensate us and pay reparations for the damage done by this worst disaster in years,” he said. “No one is above the law,” he stressed, adding that UN resolutions should not remain a dead letter. “Lebanon has spared no efforts to limit this oil slick, but the environmental, health-related and economic damage remains dire, preventing Lebanon from living up to the 2030 development agenda,” he said, calling for the immediate implementation of the resolution. “Today we are all witnessing Israel’s aggression in the south of Lebanon, using white phosphorus and other materials banned internationally,” he emphasized, spotlighting more environment disasters which are environmental crimes that could be considered as crimes against humanity.

The representative of Israel said his delegation called for a vote on the resolution and voted against it because it is deeply misleading, serves no purpose and wastes the time and resources of the UN and its Member States. The resolution, from its first appearance 17 years ago, has been nothing but an exercise in deception and distraction, he said, adding that: “Like the previous 17 versions, this year’s resolution fails to mention that the events in question were the direct result of a conflict instigated by Hizbullah — Iran’s proxy in Lebanon.” Detailing the actions of Hizbullah terrorists against Israel and its people, he stressed that there was no condemnation of terrorism then and there is still none today. The resolution instead condemns the target of terrorism — Israel, he added, urging Member States to take a long and hard look at the politically motivated voting that allows the resolution to reappear each year.

The representative of the United States , explaining its vote against “L.21”, expressed disappointment that the Committee has again taken up this “unbalanced resolution” that is unfairly critical of Israel and demonstrates a clear and persistent institutional bias directed at one Member State. One-sided resolutions only distract from efforts to advance peace. The United States will continue to oppose every effort to delegitimize Israel. Rather than focusing on progress, including the historic and difficult decision by Israel and Lebanon to agree on a maritime boundary in 2022, the Committee continues to vote on the same “worn and patently unfair resolutions” each year. He hoped that this agreement, as the type of engagement the UN should encourage, will unlock benefits for both countries.

The representative of Iran , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that the “Israeli regime”, as is their standard practice, sought to divert international attention from their unlawful politics and practices. He had hoped that the representative of the Israeli regime would remain limited to the title of the agenda item. “Unfortunately, it was a vain hope as usual,” he stated, as Israel’s representative had played the victim card while making false, unfounded accusations against others, including Iran.

The Committee next took up the draft resolution “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources” (document A/C.2/78/L.44), approving it by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States), with 11 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly would demand that Israel, the occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Further to the draft, it would recognize the right of the Palestinian people to claim restitution as a result of any exploitation, damage, loss or depletion or endangerment of their natural resources resulting from illegal measures taken by Israel, the occupying Power.

Also by the text, it would call upon Israel to halt all actions, including those perpetrated by Israeli settlers, harming the environment, including the dumping of all kinds of waste materials, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, and cease its destruction of vital infrastructure.

The representative of Cuba , speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China and introducing “L.44”, said the protracted Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory and the Syrian Golan continues to have detrimental effects on the living conditions of the Palestinian and Syrian populations. “The resolution calls upon Israel to cease its destruction of vital infrastructure as well as its demolition and confiscation of Palestinian homes and civilian infrastructure,” he said, adding that the text encourages all Member States and international organizations to ensure respect for their obligations under international law with regards to all illegal Israeli practices and measures in the occupied territory. “The Group looks forward to the adoption of the resolution and we strongly hope it will contribute to alleviating the dire and catastrophic socioeconomic situation of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and particularly the Gaza Strip during these difficult times, as well as the Syrian people in the occupied Syrian Golan,” he concluded.

The representative of the United Kingdom welcomed the approach of the State of Palestine in the provision of technical rollovers of this text and recognized that the language does not reflect the current context in Israel and Gaza. His delegation’s vote in favour of the resolution does not undermine its enduring solidarity with Israel in the wake of Hamas’ heinous terrorist attacks on 7 October, he said. Voicing support for Israel’s right to self-defence against terrorism, he stressed that Israel must act in line with international humanitarian law and take every feasible precaution to avoid harming civilians. He noted the devastating humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians and condemned settler violence against them, stressing that settlements are illegal under international law. The United Kingdom will continue to invest all efforts for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and work with partners towards a two-State solution based on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as a shared capital, he added.

The representative of Spain , speaking on behalf of the European Union , supported “L.44”. He also stated that the resolution’s use of the term “Palestine” cannot be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine. The term is understood without prejudice to the individual positions of Member States on the issue and the question of the validity and accession to the agreements and treaties mentioned therein.

The representative of the United States noted that President Joseph R. Biden has been clear that Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live safely and securely with equal measures of freedom, dignity, justice and prosperity. While remaining committed to pursuing the path to a two-State solution through constructive measures, his delegation expressed disappointment that that this body has again taken up the unbalanced resolution that is unfairly critical of Israel, demonstrating a clear institutional bias against one Member State. One-sided resolutions will not help to advance peace while ignoring the facts on the ground and are purely rhetorical documents “that seek to divide us at a time when we should be coming together”, he stated. The United States will continue to oppose any effort to delegitimize Israel and voted against the resolution.

The observer for the State of Palestine noted that it has now been over a month since Israel, the occupying Power, declared its war against the defenceless Palestinian civilians whom it is obliged to protect under international law. “It continues terrorizing them, with relentless bombardment, day and night, targeting them, their homes, infrastructure, water reserves, hospitals, mosques, churches, health centres and schools, including those under the UN flag,” she said, underscoring that some still speak of the right to self-defence of an occupying Power that has made it clear that it is seeking the annihilation of the Palestinian people. “There is no right in this world that permits the slaughter of another people,” she said, stressing that it is deplorable and unforgivable that the world is watching the killing of over 10,500 Palestinians. “It is unquestionable that this is happening because Israel has been allowed to behave as a State above the law, never bearing a single consequence for its illegal policies and practices,” she said.

The representative of Syria said the resolution reaffirms once again the inalienable rights of the Syrian population in the occupied Syrian Golan and the Palestinian people over their natural resources, which should be the main driver for achieving the SDGs. However, Israeli actions do not only violate international law, but also destabilize the region, rendering it difficult or impossible for people under occupation to achieve the SDGs. Moreover, Israeli occupation today, more than ever, continues to commit crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people, he said, stressing: “No matter how long the Israeli occupation of the occupied Syrian Golan and Palestine continues, this will not change the rights recognized internationally. These lands are Arab. They will return to their original legitimate owners sooner or later.” He added: “The time has come for the international community to make sure that Israel — the occupying Power — complies with its resolutions and ends its criminal occupation of the occupied Arab territories.”

The representative of Pakistan , explaining its vote in favour of “L.44”, expressed his solidarity with the brave people enduring unrelenting oppression from Israeli occupation forces. The resolution importantly affirms the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, which are being brazenly violated by the occupying Power, Israel. The draft is another reminder of the multifaceted impact of repressive Israeli policies, denying the right to self-determination and impacting economic rights of the occupied. Pakistan also remains deeply concerned about the Occupied Palestinian Territory’s dire security and humanitarian situation. Israeli actions are a flagrant breach of international law and a grave violation of several UN resolutions. He called for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access and a stop to the forced transfer of Gaza’s population. The international community must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two-State solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre‑1967 borders with Al‑Quds Al‑Sharif as its capital.

The representative of Germany , aligning himself with the European Union, expressed understanding of the intention to not open the package of resolutions under the current circumstances. However, he stressed that the text at hand for consideration of a technical rollover does not, by definition, reflect and address the developments that started with the horrendous crimes committed by Hamas on 7 October. That is why his delegation maintained its previous voting pattern. He affirmed that Germany stands with Israel and condemns in the strongest terms Hamas’ heinous acts of terror, demanding that it immediately release all hostages, many of whom are European Union citizens, without any preconditions. Underscoring Israel’s right to defend itself, he called for the Charter of the United Nations to guide a peace process towards the two-State solution.

The representative of Israel said his delegation voted against the resolution, which is one-sided, ignoring inconvenient facts and based on biased thinking. He said that it was chosen in this Committee to single out only Israel, unjustly, not by one resolution but by two. “No other Member State is treated in this way,” he stressed, highlighting his country’s view of what is exploitation of natural resources of the Palestinian people by Hamas’ death machine. “Metal, intended for water pipelines, is used for deadly rockets,” he said, adding that concrete for civilian infrastructure is used to reinforce Hamas’ terrorist tunnels under schools, hospitals, UN facilities and residential neighbourhoods. “Food and water intended for civilians is stockpiled for terrorists and only terrorists, and fuel is diverted from hospitals to power Hamas’ terrorist activities,” he stressed, underscoring that the resolution and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), through its silence over the years, are only encouraging terrorists like Hamas.

The representative of Türkiye voiced concern about the ongoing carnage in the Gaza Strip and joined other delegations in calling for an immediate ceasefire. The wider international community will not remain silent, but it needs to do more, she said, stressing the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Priority must be given to the urgent humanitarian needs of the civilian population of Gaza, she said, adding: “There can be no excuse or justification for the deprivation of millions to food, water, electricity and fuel.” Lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved through a political solution based on the two-State vision and pre‑1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine, she said.

The representative of Iran said that genocide and war crimes are happening in Gaza before the international community’s eyes, as a result of the occupation continuing over seven decades. The Israeli regime’s imminent ground invasion into Gaza is a humanitarian disaster and will seriously threaten regional and global peace and security. He regretted that the international community’s response to these severe violations has fallen short of holding those responsible accountable. Iran considers the Golan an integral part of Syria’s territory and condemns all measures by the Israeli regime to undermine Syria’s territorial integrity. He condemned the continuing occupation of Syrian territory and called upon all Member States to comply with international obligations and not to recognize such illegal actions and acts of aggression. He also called on the international community, Member States and the Security Council in particular to shoulder its responsibilities and take decisive action, forcing the Israeli regime to adhere to international obligations and renounce its aggressive actions, occupation and atrocities.

The observer for the State of Palestine , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that what the Committee heard from the Israeli delegate was typical from the occupying Power, denying crimes committed on a daily basis against the Palestinian population for decades. Neither the resolution approved today nor the ESCWA report are biased, nor do they single out Israel. Rather, it is the occupying Power’s complete defiance of UN resolutions that single out Israel. Israeli extremist settlers and officials alike have continued to spread hate, warning of a “greater catastrophe” while making genocidal threats against her people, labelling them “children of darkness” and “human animals”, vowing to crush them.

Citing an Israeli minister’s proposal to drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza, she said the real reason behind the war is to either forcibly transfer the Palestinian people outside of Palestine or eliminate those who will not leave. “The choice to our people is stark: Leave your country or die,” she stressed — in line with the annexationist apartheid plans of the current far-right Israeli Government, the same plans pursued for 75 years. She recalled cynical plans in a leaked document by the so-called Israeli Intelligence Ministry, indicating that the goal to relocate Palestinians to tent cities in Sinai is a reality. She expressed her unequivocal rejection of such plans, as “the Palestinian people went through this Nakba in 1948 but will never allow it to happen again.”

The representative of Israel said that the suffering in Gaza, as a result of Hamas’ decision to declare war upon his country on 7 October, is heartbreaking. “Hamas exploits the civilians of Gaza, preventing temporary civilian evacuation from combat zones, seizing humanitarian aid and firing rockets,” he stressed, adding that Israel has been warning civilians for three weeks to get out of northern Gaza. “Hamas is a genocidal jihadist terror organization who openly vowed to repeat the atrocities of 7 October until they kill every man, woman and child in Israel,” he stated, adding that this threat has to and will be removed.

“Iran’s Ayatollah regime’s complete disregard to human rights, which are at the very base of any idea of development, is well-documented and well-known,” he said, referring to hanging of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons, as well as the oppression of women and export of terrorism and other atrocities, which all make the comments of the Ayatollah’s representatives irrelevant.

“The Assad regime’s ceaseless and cruel abuse of human rights against its own population, including the use of chemical weapons against its own civilians, women and children included, have deemed this regime standing ground as illegitimate,” he said, underscoring that Syria has forfeited the right to make baseless allegations or speak on morality and abuse of natural resources. He also called on Syria’s representative to avoid threats like the ones just made.

“The world sees Pakistan’s brutal treatment of Afghans, choosing to expel over 1.5 million Afghan refugees; the world sees their corruption, moral and administrative; for them, the situation in Gaza is just an opportunity for a smokescreen to cover for their abuse of human rights,” he said.

The representative of Syria said: “It’s very rich to hear the delegate of the occupying entity lecturing us about humanitarian law and war crimes considering what is happening in Gaza right now.” That representative said geopolitical tensions are in the way of sustainable development and for some reason Israel and its actions were singled out, he recalled, stressing that those geopolitical tensions do not bomb schools or hospitals. Those geopolitical tensions do not require the people of Gaza to leave the north and head south and then bomb them along the way, nor do they threaten to use atomic bombs on civilians. The excuse to deprive a population of more than a million of food and water because they claim that those go to Hamas is ridiculous, he stressed.

The representative of Iran said the story of Palestine started seven decades ago, not from 7 October. As a standard practice, he said, the Israeli regime diverts international attention away from its unlawful practices by attacking others. It is ironic that a regime famous for such unlawful acts — genocide, war crimes, apartheid policies documented by the UN — allows itself to accuse other countries in such a sinister way. The regime cannot deflect attention away from its malign, destabilizing activities in the region by waging a widespread “Iranophobia” campaign. Iran works tirelessly, he said, to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East as it fights against terrorist and extremist groups. This “victim mindset” is a standard practice of Israeli regime officials, as they habitually attempt to portray themselves as innocent.

The representative of Pakistan responded to the “highly regrettable remarks by the delegation of Israel”, which sought to mislead the Committee about the illegal foreigners repatriation plan being implemented in his country. It is merely meant to move those illegal and undocumented people living on its territory, who despite having been given enough time to get registered, have failed to do so, as is Pakistan’s sovereign right. Pakistan has been host to over 4 million Afghan refugees for over four decades, and is host to one of the largest such populations in the world, a demonstration of its generosity and hospitality. He noted that what has perhaps irked the Israeli delegation is its inability to face the truth and international censure due to its highly repressive policies oppressing an occupied people for decades. He stressed that Israeli occupation forces have become a killing machine.