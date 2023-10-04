Achieving Sustainable Development Requires Solidarity, Measures to Alleviate Debt Burden, Speaker Says, as Second Committee Debates Countries in Special Situations

Despite some progress in lowering poverty in least developed countries, it remains worrisomely high, hindering progress at all levels, a senior United Nations official told delegates today as the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) took up groups of countries in special situations.

Rabab Fatima, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, introduced the report of the Secretary-General on the Implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014-2024 (document A/78/283), which provides a 10-year assessment ahead of the new conference to be held in Kigali in June 2024. “Poverty levels have declined but remain higher than the world average,” she stressed, adding that the prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity increased from 43 per cent of the population in 2015 in landlocked developing countries to 58 per cent in 2022.

Turning to the report of the Secretary-General on the Follow-up to the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (document A/78/112-E/2023/94), she highlighted items on food security, access to education and fiscal and financial situations after the COVID-19 pandemic in the least developed countries. She welcomed the announcement by the President of the General Assembly to relaunch the board of advisers on those States to galvanize support, solutions and sustainability.

She also presented the report of the Secretary-General on the effective implementation of the functions of the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (document A/77/984), recalling that her Office had conducted a comprehensive survey among the UN development systems entities. The report found that the World Bank still does not recognize the category of least developed States. However, she underscored: “More than half of the total country expenditures of the United Nations development system occurred in the LDCs [least developed countries].”

In the ensuing debate, delegates affirmed the centrality of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries and the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries to any developmental progress — while warning about an ongoing “inequality crisis” that threatens it.

Cuba’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, deplored that the richest 1 per cent in the world are cornering half of all new global wealth, stressing: “This is unacceptable.” While implementation of the Doha Programme of Action is an important first step, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) requires renewed global solidarity. Measures must also be taken to alleviate an unsustainable debt burden, he said, calling on developed countries to fulfil their ODA commitments, calling the 0.7 per cent target “a mere pipe dream” for now.

The representative of Nepal, speaking for the Group of Least Developed Countries, noted that a raft of climate and political crises mean more than half the world is left behind. “If current trends continue, an estimated 7 per cent of the global population — approximately 575 million people — will still be living in extreme poverty by 2030,” he stressed. Financing is key to addressing the challenges faced by these countries, he said, urging the international community to allocate resources, including the promised $100 billion of annual support from developed countries.

Botswana’s delegate, speaking for the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, noted bleak progress towards the Vienna Programme of Action, underscoring the severe financing deficit, in particular for infrastructure, data and technical capacity. Further, her group of countries “continues to be left out of the discussions and decisions concerning one of the greatest challenges of our time: climate change,” she stressed. Meanwhile, they are significantly impacted by climate-induced hazards and disasters, such as desertification, droughts, biodiversity loss, melting glaciers and floods.

Many speakers further accented critical gaps in transport, trade and connectivity. Azerbaijan’s representative noted that despite being a landlocked State, it stands out for its geostrategic position: located at the crossroads of the major trade and energy routes between East and West, North and South, it is a gateway to energy and transportation corridors for the entire region. Turning it into a regional transport and transit hub remains a top priority, facilitating interconnection of the Trans-European and Trans-Asian transport networks — offering the shortest and fastest connection between Asia and Europe.

The representative of Armenia underscored “the importance of regional and subregional cooperation and connectivity through trade, transport and people-to-people contacts,” she stressed, announcing a thematic meeting in Yerevan on 20-21 November 2023 titled “Enhancing equitable, affordable and inclusive transport connectivity as a driver for more sustainable and resilient economies in LLDCs [landlocked developing countries.” She reiterated that her country remains fully committed to effective multilateral cooperation to advance the agenda of landlocked developing countries and looks forward to a successful conference in Kigali.

Citing trade as another critical issue, Mongolia’s representative noted her country still has much to do to increase its participation in global trade, given its limited integration into regional and global value chains, lack of product and export market diversification and significant reliance on just a few natural resources. Nonetheless, in the last decade, the Ulaanbaatar-based International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries was successfully operationalized, obtaining observer status in the General Assembly.

Türkiye’s delegate stressed that 46 least developed countries — the majority of them in Africa (33) — “are the front line on which the SDGs will be rescued or lost”. Given the widening digital gap, he recalled that the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries hosted by his country plays a crucial role in bridging it. Pointing to the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024, he stressed: “The unfinished business of the Vienna Programme of Action must be completed.”

AIDA KASYMALIEVA ( Kyrgyzstan ), associating herself with the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said more investment in green energy is needed to better tackle climate issues and achieve carbon neutrality. She invited countries and financial institutions to take part in the construction of energy facilities and hydropower plants in exchange or to swap for its foreign debt. She reported that, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the area of glaciation in her country could decrease by 64 to 95 per cent by 2100. This could worsen problems throughout the region, such as lack of water for drinking and agriculture and land degradation and pose a threat to food security. To effectively preserve mountain ecosystems and glaciers, her country, in collaboration with the Mountain Partnership Secretariat and other stakeholders, has developed a Global Framework for the Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions. The Framework was presented at the high-level political forum on sustainable development in July.

TOUFIQ ISLAM SHATIL ( Bangladesh ), associating himself with the “Group of 77” and China, as well as the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that the past three and a half years has been a challenging time for the world, especially for developing countries. Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the existential climate crisis among many other barriers to development, he called for a new financial architecture for developing countries and investments in climate action. He also highlighted the issues of food safety and a transition to greener and sustainable energy. “Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in combatting poverty and hunger,” he emphasized, adding that his country provides electricity to 100 per cent of households.

ANOUPARB VONGNORKEO ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, stated that “without our common desire, shared responsibilities and collective actions, the most vulnerable peoples in the world will continue to be left behind.” On climate change, he urged the international community to uphold its commitments, particularly $100 billion in climate finance for countries in need. To graduate from least developed country status, his State remains committed to achieving the targets set in the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries through the implementation of a National Socioeconomic Development Plan. He called for a renewed focus on the most pressing needs and priorities of the landlocked developing countries, including infrastructure development, trade and transport facilitation, digital connectivity and energy transition to mitigate the vulnerabilities they face.

H. FIGEN CAGLAYAN ONAL ( Türkiye ), noting that present challenges, including geopolitical tensions and climate change, threaten developmental prospects, said that the recent Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit represented a crucial moment to get back on track on achieving the 2030 Agenda, turning rhetoric into action. The pandemic and other external shocks highlight the need to hedge against risk to protect hard-won development gains, she said, adding that the recent earthquake in her country emphasized the need to protect against future shocks. The Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction is an opportune moment to pay attention to the issue. On least developed countries, she spotlighted the Doha Programme of Action to build resilience. Türkiye prioritizes the issue of food security, she said, spotlighting its role in brokering the Black Sea Grain Initiative with the UN, which aided every household worldwide.

CHOLA MILAMBO ( Zambia ), aligning himself with the African Group, the Group of Least Developed Countries, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries and the Group of 77 and China, lamented that least developed States are burdened with debt which impedes structural transformation. Therefore, development partners, including international finance institutions and multilateral development banks, must guarantee access to cheaper and fair financing and scale up concessional financing under improved lending terms. Underscoring Zambia’s successful debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatments — a true demonstration of global solidarity towards many developing countries — he acknowledged that countries faced with a debt crisis require quick action, as delays have social costs and create uncertainties that impede private investment. Zambia, like other least developed countries, requires enhanced access to affordable finance, trade and investment as the engine for economic development and job creation.

AGNES MARY CHIMBIRI MOLANDE ( Malawi ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, the African Group and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that her State is committed to attaining its SDG targets by 2030. “Inadequate resources remain a major challenge hindering Malawi’s efforts in implementing the SDGs,” she said, adding that Malawi has a weak economy and is heavily dependent on domestic revenue, support from donors and debts while the COVID‑19 and cholera pandemics, climate-related shocks and ongoing conflict in Europe have resulted in reduced fiscal space and increased debt pressure. “Resources meant for development have been diverted towards responding to the disasters, thereby creating an unsustainable debt burden,” she stressed, calling for urgent global action, the fulfilment of all commitments made and debt cancellation.

ABDULRAHMAN HASAN YAHYA AL-BARATI ( Yemen ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Least Developed Countries, noted that his State faces political instability and growing economic, social and security risks — which increased beginning in 2014 when the Iranian-backed Houthi militias overturned constitutional legitimacy and national consensus. Since that coup, the militias have launched Yemen into a cycle of vulnerability and conflict, now in its ninth year, resulting in shattered social ties, damaged infrastructure and the reversal of development gains. He called on the Committee to give more attention to countries in conflict situations, reiterating support for the Enhanced Resilience Building Mechanism to cope with disasters, whether human-caused or natural. “The near future is bleak for most countries,” he stressed, with estimated global economic growth of less than 3 per cent, rising food and energy costs and interest rates and currency devaluations increasing debt burdens — requiring urgent broad international support and solidarity.

MAURIZIO MASSARI ( Italy ), aligning himself with the European Union, said the sustainable development of Africa is a key priority for his country. Expressing commitment to address the root causes of forced migration and work towards peace and prosperity for that continent’s nations, he stressed that official development assistance (ODA) will not be enough. Therefore, Italy is working for comprehensive public-private partnerships to channel additional investments from the private sector in Africa and beyond. Also highlighting the need to invest in science and technology, he pointed to his Government’s recent allocation of $350 million to invest in agricultural technologies which will also benefit the Global South.

MOHAMED-ESSEGHIR LATROUS ( Algeria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, underscored the need to overhaul the international financial system to finance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Developing countries should be represented better in decision-making. Pointing out that Africa has a share of 3 per cent of global trade, he underscored the need for a universal multilateral trade system, and the facilitation of its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Noting that the continent loses $88 billion to illicit financial flows every year, he underscored the need for better international tax cooperation and reinforced action to return assets to countries of origin. Algeria is combating the structural factors leading to this phenomenon, including bad governance, the tax system and corruption, and is taking action to recover its stolen assets.

The representative of Uzbekistan said that his country is steadfast in its activities aimed at fully implementing the SDGs while the “Uzbekistan 2030” development strategy is fully aligned with them. “We must step up our efforts to combat the most pressing problem of our time — the climate change,” he stressed, adding that over the last 30 years, the air temperature in his region has increased by 1.5°C which is more than twice the global warming average. “As a result, nearly one third of the total area of glaciers in the region has melted,” he said, announcing his intention to table a new resolution titled “Central Asia Facing Global Climate Threats: Solidarity for Common Prosperity”.

JEANETT VEA ( Tonga ), associating herself with the Alliance of Small Island States and the Group of 77 and China, said that as climate change continues to become an existential menace to her country and the Pacific, her nation’s goal is to decrease the reliance of its electricity sector on fossil fuel by 70 per cent by 2025. It has planted 1 million trees in 2023 as part of its commitment to the “30 x 30 initiative”. She urged all nations to keep emissions below 1.5°C and complete the first global stocktake. Recalling the historical decision at the last Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, she called for the operationalization of the loss and damage fund and urged that vulnerable small island developing States be provided with increased and streamlined admission to the loss and damage mechanism. More efficient and swift means of accessing standard operating procedures must be established, she added.

ABDULHALIM MUBARAK SALOOM AL RAWAHI ( Oman ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, called for a better understanding of the “perfectly logical” concerns of developing States and least developed countries, be they climate issues, poverty or the debt burden. He reiterated the crucial role of and the need to reimagine international financial institutions, notably the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making it easier to obtain credit. It is crucial to acknowledge issues beyond the control of States, chief among them the effects of the climate, he said, calling on the international community to work on global solutions to the external debt crisis. His country’s vision considers that the individual is both the pillar and aim of development, be it in the economic, social, environmental or developmental spheres — without any discrimination against the various different sectors of society.

BRANESSA TSIODE ( Nauru ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Alliance of Small Island States, called for bolder actions to steer countries on the right track to achieving the 2030 Agenda. On climate action, she called for the $100 billion commitment to be honoured; the funding and operationalization of the loss and damage fund; and emphasized the need for an urgent and marked reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions. Nauru welcomes the final report of the High-level Panel on the Development of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index and looks forward to its adoption and operationalization. Ahead of the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States, she underlined the need to build resilience against external shocks and looked forward to the adoption of a programme of action tailored to such countries’ circumstances.

ROBERT DAVID MURPHY, observer for the Holy See , said that the events of recent years have called into question the achievability of the 2030 Agenda. “The international community should take now the action needed to get back on track with the SDGs,” he urged, adding that social development cannot be achieved without adequate support and protection for the family. “Thus, investing in family-oriented policies is the first step in making the social fabric of our communities more resilient,” he stressed. He called for a sustainable future for all based on economic models that not only foster growth but, first and foremost, promote integral human development, since the greatest resource of any economy is its people. He also said that the restoration of a harmonious relationship with nature is a crucial challenge that calls us to act with urgency to safeguard the future.

RABAB FATIMA, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States , presented three reports to the Second Committee. Introducing the report of the Secretary-General on the Follow-up to the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (document A/78/112-E/2023/94), she said that almost every item of the report had been discussed by Heads of State and Government at the General Assembly last week. Among the items, she highlighted food security, access to education and fiscal and financial situations after the pandemic in the least developed countries. “I welcome the announcement made by the President of the General Assembly to relaunch the board of advisors on LDCs [least developed countries], LLDCs [landlocked developing countries] and SIDS [small island developing States] to galvanize support, solutions and sustainability for these countries,” she said.

Turning to the report of the Secretary-General on the effective implementation of the functions of her office, contained in the document of the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (document A/77/984), she said that her office had conducted a comprehensive survey among the United Nations development systems entities. The report found out that the World Bank in its operations still does not recognize the category of least developed States. However, she underscored: “More than half of the total country expenditures of the United Nations development system occurred in the LDCs.” She also said that the Secretary-General recommended to strengthen the capacity and resources of her office.

She also introduced the report of the Secretary-General on the Implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action for LandlockedDeveloping Countries for the Decade 2014-2024 (document A/78/283),which provides a 10‑year assessment ahead of the new conference to be held in Kigali in June 2024. “Poverty levels have declined but remain higher than the world average,” she stressed, adding that the prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity increased from 43 per cent of the population in 2015 in landlocked developing countries to 58 per cent in 2022.

As the floor opened for questions, the representative of Zimbabwe noted the reports presented a sobering picture, with indicators “going in the wrong direction”, including for his country. He called for UN country teams, transit countries and development partners to continue to provide support for landlocked developing countries in the lead-up to the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Kigali.

The representative of Nepal , also speaking for the Group of Least Developed Countries, welcomed the reflections of priorities and the challenges presented in the reports, as well as all support in advance of the Conference.

In response to Zimbabwe, Ms. Fatima acknowledged her reports painted a sobering picture, and that her office intends a very consultative process, following extensive regional preparatory meetings. “The whole idea is that this process should be a whole-of-Member States and whole-of-UN system approach,” she said. She affirmed the importance of the involvement of UN country teams and transit partners. Responding to the representative of Nepal, she acknowledged his leadership.

FRANK TÉLLEZ ALONSO ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, underscored the need for States to implement previous targets relating to the 2030 Agenda, given that, at the halfway point, the results are discouraging for least developed and landlocked developing countries. It is inconceivable that least developed countries have contributed less than 4 per cent of greenhouse gases, while accounting for 69 per cent of deaths in climate-related hazards in the past 50 years. He also deplored the ongoing “inequality crisis”, with the richest 1 per cent in the world cornering half of all new global wealth, stressing: “This is unacceptable.” While the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries is an important first step, achieving the SDGs requires renewed global partnership and solidarity, he said, underscoring the need to ensure wider access to the COVID‑19 vaccine and treatment for least developed countries and landlocked developing countries. As well, measures must be taken to alleviate their unsustainable debt burden, he said, calling on developed countries to fulfil their ODA commitments, calling the 0.7 per cent target “a mere pipe dream” for now. He also called for a re-evaluation of the process of graduating, stating that it is unreasonable that least developed countries stop receiving specific treatment upon graduation when they still have evident vulnerabilities.

LOK BAHADUR THAPA ( Nepal ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries, said that the debilitating impacts of the pandemic, persistent climate crises and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt the lives and livelihoods of people, particularly in countries in special situations. “The rising price of food, agricultural inputs and energy further adds to our existing challenges,” he said, adding that more than half the world is left behind. “If current trends continue, an estimated 7 per cent of the global population — approximately 575 million people — will still be living in extreme poverty by 2030,” he stressed, highlighting the impact of climate change on his group of countries. The economic recovery after the pandemic is not even, he continued. “Financing is key to addressing the challenges faced by the countries in special situations,” he said, urging the international community to allocate adequate resources, including the promised $100 billion of annual support from developed countries. He also called for technology transfer with complementary skills and the know-how to help least developed countries. “Too little and too slow a response to address the global challenges is starting to fail,” he concluded.

GLADYS MOKHAWA ( Botswana ), speaking for the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, noted bleak progress towards the Vienna Programme of Action. For those States, trade plays a critical role in achieving the SDGs, with limited connectivity to global markets due to missing links in transport infrastructure having a huge impact on their trade costs. “In this connection, there is the urgent need to enhance implementation of trade facilitation reforms by both LLDCs and our transit neighbours,” she stressed. She further underscored the severe financing deficit, in particular for infrastructure, limited data and technical capacity constraints, reiterating the call for improved international debt mechanisms that are fairer and more effective to support those vulnerable States in the emerging debt crisis. Landlocked developing countries “continue to be left out of the discussions and decisions concerning one of the greatest challenges of our time: climate change,” she stressed. Meanwhile, they are significantly impacted by climate-induced hazards and disasters, such as desertification, recurrent droughts, biodiversity loss, melting glaciers and floods. She called for “expedited efforts to mobilize voluntary contributions to the trust fund for LLDCs, LDCs and SIDS” to support the preparatory process towards the Conference.

ANOUPARB VONGNORKEO ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ), speaking on behalf of ASEAN , said the international community’s support is essential for least developed and landlocked developing countries to attain the objectives of their national development and implement the agreed-upon global development agenda. Detailing ASEAN’s several initiatives, he said the ASEAN Framework for Equitable Economic Development guides the Association’s sectoral bodies to ensure that economic integration in the group helps to alleviate poverty and addresses development issues. This includes enhancing efforts to reduce barriers to trade and investment, raising productivity and upgrading infrastructure, he added. Meanwhile, the ASEAN Free Trade Area reduces tariffs and trade barriers among its member countries, benefiting least developed and landlocked developing countries by providing easier access to larger markets beyond ASEAN. Furthermore, ASEAN sectoral bodies are working on strengthening capacity in areas such as agriculture, investment, transport and trade facilitation. As part of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity, efforts are ongoing to enhance intraregional connectivity through developing physical, institutional and people-to-people linkages. These linkages benefit landlocked nations by improving transportation links to international ports, he said.

MATILDA BARTLEY ( Samoa ), speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States , said her group of countries grapple with the existential threat of climate change due to their coastal locations, while least developed States face deep-rooted poverty and developmental challenges, and landlocked developing countries contend with geographic isolation and limited access to global markets. Acknowledging the distinct circumstances of each group is vital to crafting effective solutions that address their specific needs, she called for the urgent implementation of the newly adopted Doha Programme of Action, which outlines innovative solutions to address least developed countries’ biggest challenges. She urged the international community to revitalize its commitment to lifting least developed countries out of poverty, promoting economic growth and ensuring that no country is left behind. Further, she voiced hope that the persisting trade, transport, infrastructure and integration challenges that landlocked developing countries continue to face can be more robustly addressed through the new Vienna Programme of Action. A common hurdle that all countries in special situations face is access to developmental finance at the scale required to effect meaningful change, she pointed out, declaring: “It is incumbent upon this Committee to harness the political momentum and drive forward global policies that yield tangible results.”

TALAL ABDULAZIZ M H AL-NAAMA ( Qatar ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, highlighted his country’s close cooperation with the Office of the High Representative in organizing the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, as well as with Türkiye and Belgium through the Group of Friends of Least Developed Countries. The Secretary-General’s report on this item highlighted the need for clear-cut recovery plans, capacity-building and achieving the Doha Programme of Action as the cardinal challenges facing least developed countries, he said, voicing confidence in the latter as an important road map to achieve these countries’ ambitions, and calling for its full implementation by all partners. Qatar hosted the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in March 2023, he said, highlighting its provision of $60 million to support the Doha Programme of Action’s implementation partners.

ARAKSYA BABIKYAN ( Armenia ) expressed hope that a new, stronger document for the upcoming decade will better reflect the immediate needs of landlocked developing countries in the areas of infrastructure, development and maintenance, advancement of international transport corridors and promotion of regional connectivity. “Armenia underscores the importance of regional and subregional cooperation and connectivity through trade, transport and people-to-people contacts,” she stressed, announcing a thematic meeting in Yerevan on 20‑21 November 2023 titled “Enhancing equitable, affordable and inclusive transport connectivity as a driver for more sustainable and resilient economies in LLDCs.” She reiterated that her country remains fully committed to effective multilateral cooperation to advance the agenda of landlocked developing countries and looks forward to a successful conference in Kigali.

FRANCISCO JOSE DA CRUZ ( Angola ), noting that his country was scheduled to complete its graduation process in February 2024, said its gross national income (GNI) per capita has fallen below the graduation threshold of the income exception. Moreover, Angola has not improved suitably on the other two criteria for least developed countries, namely the human resources index and the economic and environmental vulnerability index, he added. As such, it is no longer eligible to be recommended for graduation in 2024. As an immediate response, the Government has activated the enhanced monitoring mechanism under paragraph 284 of the Doha Programme of Action and on 31 May initiated consultations with the Committee for Development Policy on the best way forward. Under the leadership of Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, his country is committed to implementing the Doha Programme of Action, prioritizing key areas such as fostering human capital development and ensuring economic diversification, he said.

BILLUR AHMADOVA ( Azerbaijan ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, as well as the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, recalled that, despite being a landlocked State, it stands out for its geostrategic position: located at the crossroads of the major trade and energy routes between East and West, North and South, it is a gateway to energy and transportation corridors for the entire region. Thus, turning it into a transport and transit hub in the region remains a top priority, with a policy aimed at building a transport infrastructure to facilitate interconnection of the Trans-European and Trans-Asian transport networks — thereby offering the shortest and fastest connection between Asia and Europe. She noted that her country will continue to work with partners to improve infrastructure and seamless and digitalized transport corridors, facilitate transit, and eliminate regulatory and procedural barriers to transport and trade.

AMR DANYAL SHAMUN ( Maldives ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Alliance of Small Island States, said that his country, as only the third in the world to have graduated from least developed status, was able to alleviate its people’s hardships. However, it has not fully realized the promised prosperity that was bound to come with graduation. The central issue lies in the graduation process itself, which has downplayed the enduring structural vulnerabilities of small island developing States, he stressed, calling for increased contributions to the Sustainable Graduation Support Facility to help achieve a smooth transition and protect development gains made. Looking ahead to the fourth International Conference for Small Island Developing States in 2024, he said that as the co-chair of the preparatory committee, his country is committed to bringing about constructive outcomes this time, with the international community’s support.

ULZIIBAYAR VANGANSUREN ( Mongolia ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that during the years of implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action, her State has significantly developed its connectivity. That included ratification of important trade facilitation agreements and frameworks, digital transformation, and implementation of strategic mega projects on mining, manufacturing and agriculture, among others, with a strong emphasis on green development and information and communications technology (ICT). However, Mongolia still has much to do to increase its participation in global trade, given its limited integration into regional and global value chains, lack of product and export market diversification and significant reliance on just a few natural resources. Nonetheless, in the last decade, the Ulaanbaatar-based International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries was successfully operationalized, she said, noting that it has issued a dozen research papers and reports on a broad range of issues and has obtained observer status in the General Assembly.

PETAL GAHLOT ( India ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, said the Doha Programme of Action’s broad focus has aligned well with her country’s G20 Presidency, through which it has ensured that the priorities of the Global South in general, and least developed countries in particular, remain at the heart of the G20 decision-making process. She recalled that at the recently held Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, the G20 reached agreement on the “Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future”, which seeks to address least developed countries’ most urgent needs and shows the way forward by focusing on decoupling macroeconomic risks from climate change; implementing clean, sustainable, just, affordable and inclusive energy transitions; and delivering on climate finance, reducing disaster risk and promoting climate resilient infrastructure. Detailing its efforts to support landlocked developing countries, she said that India, as a transit country, prioritizes effective cooperation between landlocked developing and transit States, particularly on transit and trade facilitation.

ALBERT RANGANAI CHIMBINDI( Zimbabwe ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, as well as the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that the Secretary-General’s reports on States in special situations show that they are at serious risk of being left behind, assuming that they have not already been left behind, adding: “This is worrying.” Landlocked developing countries such as Zimbabwe face unique challenges that demand attention, he said, noting that although progress was made in implementing the Vienna Programme of Action, this has not been enough to achieve the required transformation. To this end, he underlined the need for access to markets, infrastructure development and trade facilitation, including enhanced efforts to simplify customs procedures, reduce trade barriers, and enhance access to ports and transit routes to enable such countries to participate in international trade. As well, he called for access to modern technology and knowledge transfer and sustained investment in transportation infrastructure.

Mr. ABEBE ( Ethiopia ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said many such States face significant challenges, including extreme poverty, debt, conflict and climate change hazards. “The global economic system remains unfavourable to LLDCs and LDCs with little indication for improvement,” he said, calling on the international community to unite for overcoming interlinked challenges through renewed cooperation and partnership. “Our focus should be on creating an inclusive international financial system, fulfilling previous climate finance commitments, supporting the LDCs stimulus, encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) and building resilient infrastructures,” he stressed, adding that his country’s economy has grown by 8.7 per cent over the past decade. He also mentioned food self-sufficiency and reforestation as special areas of attention in his country.

THOMAS ARMBRUSTER ( United States ) affirmed that Washington, D.C. remains committed to developing country partners. Under the current United States administration, one quarter of bilateral ODA has been spent on least developed countries, at an annual average of $12.6 billion, and Washington, D.C. will continue to support States that have graduated from least developed country status. While citing over $5 billion in ODA for small island developing States since 2015, he acknowledged that under global shocks, progress is not linear — thereby supporting the multidimensional vulnerability index, while noting the independence of bodies governing concessional finance. The United States is working with the Pacific Islands Forum on early warning systems, and to quadruple climate financing. Since 2014, his country has supported the Vienna Programme of Action with $50 billion in net ODA for landlocked developing countries, and with African partners to unlock growth — which is why the United States championed the Group of Seven (G7) Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to mobilize $600 billion by 2027

Mr. MONYANE ( Lesotho ) called for scaled-up support to the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, noting its important role in supporting the priorities of the 92 Member States of the Groups of countries in special situations. Voicing appreciation for bold commitments made by developed partners during the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha in March, he appealed to the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries to furnish the Chair of the Group of Least Developed Countries with a clear road map, indicating planned activities for each of the least developed country Member States and time frames for agreed deliverables. He further called for the timely implementation of the six priority areas of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries and urged least developed countries to invest greatly in science, technology and innovation.

ZAINU DEEN Z. SANUSI ( Sierra Leone ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, the African Group and the Group of Least Developed Countries, said the continuing vulnerability of least developed States is evident through what they have in common: shared climate fragility, increased hunger and poverty, debt distress and low credit ratings by international financial institutions. The Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries underscores the need to scale up global support, partnership and collaboration for least developed countries, he said, underscoring the need for it to be integrated at the national level. As well, he called for scaled up strategic partnership and support from international financial institutions, the fulfilment of ODA commitments and for the reform of the international financial architecture. Sierra Leone echoes the call for the allocation of special drawing rights (SDR) to developing countries, particularly those least developed, while considering debt cancellation for a group of countries in special situations.

Mr. ALAM ( Bangladesh ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that the interlinked crises of the past few years have aggravated the pre-existing challenges of the countries in special situations. “Their economies are the hardest hit with decades of their development gains reversed,” he stressed, calling for support to mitigate the lasting impacts of the crises and build resilience against future shocks. “As the largest LDC, Bangladesh has coped with the current spate of global challenges better than many other vulnerable countries,” he said, citing the pharmaceutical sector as a positive example. He also called for sustained international support to least developed countries to address the export marginalization that they face. “Their share of global merchandise exports has hovered around just 1 per cent since 2010,” he underscored, adding that the soaring cost of food, fuel and other commodities in the international market is a major blow to the least developed countries, as well as other States in special situations.

KEMAL ONUR EKREN ( Türkiye ) noted that today, 46 least developed countries — the majority of them in Africa (33) — “are the front line on which the SDGs will be rescued or lost”. Given the widening digital gap, he recalled that the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries hosted by Türkiye plays a crucial role in bridging it. The Bank stands as the first-ever SDG target achieved under the 2030 Agenda, and with his country’s support and technology know-how transfer, the programme will be implemented in Niger by the Technology Bank as a flagship project and an example for the rest of the least developed countries. He therefore called for greater support from new and potential development partners to increase the efficiency of the Bank. Pointing to the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024, he stressed: “The unfinished business of the Vienna Programme of Action must be completed.”

MUHAMMAD ZULASRI BIN ROSDI ( Malaysia ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, as well as ASEAN, said the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme has been established to provide technical assistance and capacity-building in areas such as agriculture, trade, health, education, social development and the environment. Since its inception in 1980, 37,000 participants have benefited, he said, adding that its scholarship programme extends opportunities to students from those countries to study in Malaysia, thus enhancing their skills and expertise. Voicing support for efforts to bolster South-South cooperation through the involvement of Northern countries under the triangular cooperation modality, he said Malaysia has been actively implementing this arrangement in collaboration with both bilateral and multilateral agencies through the Third Country Training Programme. Intensifying North-South cooperation, guided by the principles of respect, equality and mutual benefits, is crucial in addressing global inequalities, he added.

VIKTORIIA E. KARDASH ( RussianFederation ) said that the achievement of the goals of the Doha Programmeof Action for the Least Developed Countries must be accelerated since not all of its expected results have been achieved, including the establishment of an online university, the strengthening of early warning systems and the creation of an international investment support centre and a food supply mechanism. She suggested to include new, innovative solutions to ensure positive trends in these areas, including mechanisms for expanding cooperation with the private sector. “Landlocked developing countries are key beneficiaries of Russian technical assistance projects,” she noted, adding that her country provides support through the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). She also highlighted that the Russian Federation is actively involved in regional integration processes, as three of the five members of the Eurasian Economic Union are landlocked.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ), aligning himself with ASEAN, the Group of Friends of Least Developed Countries and the Group of 77 and China, stated that least developed States are most vulnerable to economic and environmental shocks and face substantial barriers to sustainable development. Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries is a way for such countries to achieve structural transformation, he said, noting that its targets and the SDGs are interlinked and reinforce one another. Highlighting steps, including reforms, taken by his country’s elected civilian Government in integrating both sets of targets into its development plan, leading to an annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent in 2018-2019, he said such progress was destroyed with the military coup in February 2021. In the time since, Myanmar’s people face political and socioeconomic challenges in addition to the junta’s atrocities and human rights violations, he said, stressing the need to bring an end to the military dictatorship in order to achieve progressive targets and goals.

KARLITO NUNES ( Timor-Leste ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States, noted his country is experiencing a number of challenges. Those include a high level of climatic shocks, a lack of technological capabilities, digital infrastructure inefficiencies, low productive capacity in manufacturing and other sectors, as well as a high-level of dependency on commodities and natural resources. He cited progress in some areas: life expectancy has increased to 70 years compared to 60 in 2002; the infant mortality rate has decreased; and the country has produced a number of doctors through scholarships received from development partners and Cuba. His Government prioritizes investment in education, and building national capacities to secure a resilient and diversified economy. He affirmed that gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be the primary criterion for measuring a country’s wealth, as it is critical to tailor development based on long-term progressive transformation.

AHMED SAEED IBRAHIM ( Eritrea ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, as well as the Group of Least Developed Countries, said that his State had adopted a development strategy that is based on the principles of self-reliance and social justice. “Eritrea has achieved a modest growth though much remains to be done,” he said, urging to focus on how to help the least developed countries help themselves. “Many millions in the least developed countries, including my own people, are also suffering from the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that hinder all efforts to achieve sustainable development,” he stressed.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, as well as the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, observed that the Secretary-General’s reports showed the difficulty of achieving progress in the six spheres outlined in the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries. To achieve these aims, Paraguay needs unhindered access to and from the sea, and freedom of transit in line with international legal norms, he added. Despite such challenges, he outlined work undertaken by his country to create development possibilities, including its investment in national and regional connectivity, as well as an ocean corridor connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as part of its implementation of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action. He went on to spotlight his country’s involvement in preparatory work for the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, to be held in Kigali. The international community must adhere to the principle of not leaving anyone behind, and honour its existing ODA commitments.

REGINA CHAMA BOMA ( Zambia ), associating herself with the Group of Least Developed Countries, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries and the Group of 77 and China, said the most vulnerable States, and in particular African, least developed and landlocked developing countries, deserve special attention, as do those in conflict and post-conflict situations. She called upon partners to fulfil their commitments and support the realization of the Doha Programme of Action’s key deliverables, including an online university, a sustainable graduation support facility and a food stockholding mechanism. Stressing the urgent need for her country to transition from the least developed category, she said Zambia met for the first time eligibility criteria for graduation from the least developed country category. However, recent global economic shocks because of the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, coupled with its own national challenges, have impacted her country’s graduation eligibility status, she said, emphasizing the need to strengthen its productive capacities and sustain development gains attained thus far.

HONGBO WANG ( China ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and her country, called on the international community to strengthen cooperation to support least developed and landlocked developing States in addressing their challenges and shocks. She also urged to uphold genuine multilateralism by working together and supporting countries in special situations, fully mobilize development finance and take effective measures in strengthening their capacities, including the development of a digital economy and promotion of infrastructure connectivity. “China always promotes revitalization of the development of least developed and landlocked developing countries,” she stressed, promising to continue exchanging experience for development to give the new impetus and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

BAUYRZHAN KERIMKULOV ( Kazakhstan ), associating himself with the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said its 16 members that fall in the category of least developed States are some of the most vulnerable countries that deserve special attention. The two comprehensive action plans of Almaty and Vienna aimed to address the constraints they face, such as territorial remoteness, isolation from world trade, high transit tariffs and inadequate infrastructure, he added, pointing out, however, that considering current challenges, renewed frameworks are needed to attain the 2030 Agenda. Underscoring the importance of international trade for landlocked developing countries, he called for the convening of the Landlocked Developing Countries Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Trade Facilitation in the margins of the thirteenth WTO Ministerial Conference in February 2024. Looking ahead to the twenty-eighth UN Climate Change Conference, he said the loss and damage fund must be enforced with the landlocked developing countries having a proportionate share.

ROBERT DAVID MURPHY, observer for the Holy See , stressed: “Countries in special situations deserve the full attention of this Committee and the international community as a whole.” Any policy or programme that truly aims at supporting countries in special situations must put the human person at its centre and not simply focus on economic or financial challenges. Emphasizing the need to invest in young people, he said ensuring quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all will help them become a driving force for innovation and sustainable development. Turning to the protection of the environment, he noted that countries in special situations, despite bearing the lowest responsibility for the current global climate and environmental crises, are often the ones who pay the highest price. The provision of international assistance should never be used to impose forms of ideological colonization or to tie the provision of economic aid to the acceptance of ideologies, he said.