Carlos Daniel Amorín Tenconi (Uruguay) Chair of Second Committee

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) elected Carlos Daniel Amorín Tenconi (Uruguay) Chair on 1 June. (See Press Release GA/12504.)

Prior to his appointment in 2019 as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. Amorín served as Secretary-General of Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Relations from October 2017 and July 2019. He was the country’s Ambassador to Brazil from 2008 to September 2017 and its Director‑General for Economic Affairs and Regional Integration and Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) from March 2005 to May 2008, during which time he served as National Coordinator for the Common Market Group of MERCOSUR.

Mr. Amorín also served as his country’s Ambassador to Poland from August 1999 to September 2004, and Non-resident Ambassador to Lithuania from September 2003 to September 2004.

From April 1998 to June 1999, he was Deputy Director‑General of the Integration and MERCOSUR, serving as the National Coordinator for MERCOSUR’s Trade Commission. He was Director of the Ministry’s International Economic Organizations from June 1996 to April 1998.

Born in 1956, he obtained doctorates in diplomacy and law, respectively in 1982 and 1983, from the Universidad de la Republica in Montevideo.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5273 of 15 October 2019.