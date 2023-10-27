In Late-Day Meeting, First Committee Approves 21 Draft Resolutions on Nuclear Weapons, Requiring 78 Separate Recorded Votes

Deeply concerned at the deteriorated international security environment and irresponsible rhetoric that make the threat of nuclear weapons use higher than any time since the heights of the cold war, the General Assembly would urge all States to ensure that those weapons are never used again, according a draft resolution approved today in the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security).

The draft was among 21 on nuclear weapons approved in a late-day meeting, which, together, required 78 separate recorded votes. The Tokyo-sponsored text required 18 separate votes. Among other provisions of the wide-ranging resolution was reaffirmation by the Assembly of the importance of full adherence by all nuclear-weapon States to all existing obligations and commitments.

Further to the text, the Assembly would emphasize that maintaining the decreasing trend of the global stockpile of nuclear weapons, which is currently at risk due to the actions of some States, is vital. It would urge all States to maintain this trend and seek further to reduce and ultimately eliminate all types of nuclear weapons, deployed and non-deployed, regardless of their location, including through unilateral, bilateral, regional and multilateral measures.

The Committee also approved a new draft resolution on the legacy of nuclear weapons and providing victim assistance and environmental remediation to Member States affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons. The draft would have the General Assembly recognize that the responsibility to address the harms resulting from the detonation, use or test of a nuclear weapon or any other nuclear explosive device lies with the Member States that have done so.

By a further term of the text, which required nine separate recorded votes for passage, the General Assembly would urge those Member States to share technical and scientific information, as appropriate, with affected States regarding the humanitarian and environmental consequences of such use and testing. It would call upon Member States in a position to do so to contribute technical and financial assistance as appropriate.

Recorded votes were also required for texts on establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region of the Middle East, the risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East, follow-up to the 2013 high-level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament, a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, follow-up to nuclear disarmament obligations agreed at the 1995, 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), follow-up to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons, and the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons.

Also, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons; conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons; nuclear disarmament verification; ethical imperatives for a nuclear-weapon-free world; accelerating the implementation of nuclear disarmament commitments; Convention on the Prohibition of the use of Nuclear Weapons; reducing nuclear danger; Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty; nuclear-weapon-free southern hemisphere and adjacent areas; and nuclear disarmament.

Acting without a vote, the Committee approved draft resolutions on the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty and prohibition of the dumping of radioactive wastes.

The Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Monday, 30 October, to continue action on all draft resolutions and decisions before it.

General Statements

OGASAWARA ICHIRO ( Japan ) introduced the draft resolution titled “Steps to building a common road map towards a world without nuclear weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.30). Maintaining and strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the cornerstone of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime is in the interest of the international community. Given that the nuclear threat is at its highest level since the cold war and mutual trust is lacking among States, it is difficult to achieve cooperation. This is why it is all the more important to overcome differences in positions. “L.30” is based on the text adopted last year. Consideration was given to comments that have been made, and language on negative security assurances and transparency was strengthened.

SHIVANAND SIVAMOHAN ( Malaysia ) stressed the imperative for the international community to underscore the International Court of Justice’s unanimous 1996 conclusion on an obligation to pursue in good faith and conclude negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects under strict and effective international control. The Court’s advisory opinion is all the more important in the present atmosphere of rising tensions and declining trust in the global security environment, when the credibility and integrity of key instruments of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control are under threat. He introduced draft resolution “L.21” titled “Follow-up to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons”. Only technical updates have been introduced since last year, and he invited other delegations to co-sponsor and support the initiative.

ALISON STORSVE ( United States ) said that “L.30”, on steps to building a common road map towards a world without nuclear weapons, is a well-crafted resolution that realistically reflects the difficult geopolitical challenges and complex circumstances facing nuclear disarmament since the First Committee met a year ago. Expressing appreciation for Japan's work in including factual references to the outcome of the July 2023 NPT Preparatory Committee, the speaker highlighted the text’s encouragement of further nuclear-weapon-free zones, as appropriate, and called on delegates to support this draft.

THOMAS FETZ ( Canada ), together with Germany and the Netherlands , introduced resolution “L.12”, on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, urged Member States to demonstrate political will towards commencing such negotiations. “This is long overdue,” he said, noting that advancements in the text this year are designed to highlight the importance of political will and the efforts to build it. Noting that the General Assembly first called for the negotiations of such a treaty in 1993, he said that, despite differing stances, States need to undertake negotiations without preconditions. The draft's operative paragraph 4 calls on States that possess or produce fissile material for nuclear weapons to engage in transparency and confidence-building measures amongst themselves. On operative paragraph 3, he said it recognizes the voluntary fissile material moratoriums adopted by some States. These are “an important confidence-building step”, he said, urging the resolution’s support.

CHRISTINE NAM ( New Zealand ), speaking also for Brazil , Indonesia and South Africa , introduced the draft resolution, titled “Nuclear-weapon-free Southern hemisphere and adjacent areas” (document A/C.1/78/L.50). The text underlines the important role played by nuclear-weapon-free zones in strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime and notes with satisfaction that all such zones in the southern hemisphere are now in force. The resolution calls for adherence to the Protocols of these zones by all nuclear-weapon States yet to do so as well as on these States to withdraw any reservations or interpretive declarations contrary to the object and purpose of these treaties. The text welcomes the steps taken to conclude other nuclear-weapon-free zone treaties based on arrangements freely arrived at among the States of the region concerned, including steps taken towards the establishment of such a zone in the Middle East.

EDUARDO ALCIBIADES SÁNCHEZ KIESSLICH ( Mexico ), speaking also on behalf of Australia and New Zealand as co-penholders of the resolution on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) (document A/C.1/78/L.45), expressed deep concern about recent Russian actions towards revoking its ratification of the Treaty. While a sovereign decision, it is a step in the wrong direction, which goes against the international community’s long-standing efforts and renewed global determination towards the Treaty’s universalization and entry into force. He urged the Russian Federation to reconsider and demonstrate commitment to maintaining and strengthening the international norm against nuclear testing. He also called upon all eight remaining Annex II States to take decisive steps towards adhering to the Treaty without delay or preconditions. He called on all States to uphold the global norm against nuclear testing and to relegate their terrible legacy to history. He encouraged all delegations to vote in favour of “L.45”.

Speaking on behalf of the New Agenda Coalition (Brazil, Egypt, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa), he presented the draft resolution, titled “Towards a nuclear-weapon-free world: accelerating the implementation of nuclear disarmament commitments” (document A/C.1/78/L.33). Its principal goal is to call attention to the need to speed up compliance with obligations and commitments under the NPT, particularly by States possessing nuclear weapons. The text beseeches the General Assembly to “beef up” the call to meet those obligations and commitments. He invited all delegations to support the draft.

ANDREY BELOUSOV ( Russian Federation ), calling for a balanced implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, said that his country is guided by consensual documents that were approved during previous NPT review cycles. Expressing his country’s commitment to achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world, he said that nuclear disarmament needs to be conducted in a phased way, on the basis of consensus and in a manner that reflects the interests of all countries. Relevant measures must not undermine the security of any party. Calling for efforts to establish a climate that facilitates the disarmament process, he recalled that the Russian Federation, alongside other nuclear powers, co-sponsored Security Council resolution 984 (1995). The establishment of nuclear-weapon-free zones is one of the most optimal ways for securing security assurances, he said, adding however that all States have the integral right to introduce reservations to international treaties. He went on to say that, given that the global military-political situation is escalating and the international security architecture is facing increasingly grave challenges, the security assurances presented by the Russian Federation are not unconditional.

YILIAM GOMEZ SARDINAS ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement , expressed her support for a draft resolution calling for the establishment of an International Day dedicated to the full elimination of nuclear weapons (document A/C.1/78/L.8). The Day will be commemorated through a high-level meeting convened by the General Assembly, providing a platform to advance the goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world. She also supported the draft resolution aiming to promote the NPT’s universalization (document A/C.1/78/L.24) by encouraging Member States that have not yet done so to sign, ratify, accept or approve it at the earliest opportunity. She went on to note that draft resolution, titled “Nuclear disarmament” (document A/C.1/78/L.57) best addresses the question of nuclear disarmament, which is and should continue to be the highest priority when it comes to disarmament.

She also encouraged delegations to vote in favour of these drafts as well as those on the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (document A/C.1/78/L.21), the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons (document A/C.1/78/L.23), ethical imperatives for a nuclear-weapon-free world (document A/C.1/78/L.32), and the nuclear-weapon-free southern hemisphere and adjacent areas (document A/C.1/78/L.50) leading, through multilateral action, to a world free of nuclear weapons.

AMR ESSAMELDIN SADEK AHMED ( Egypt ) drew attention to the draft resolution, titled “Establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region of the Middle East” (document A/C.1/78/L.1), which his delegation tabled, as well as the draft resolution, titled “The risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East” (document A/C.1/78/L.2), tabled by his delegation on behalf of the Arab Group. He also expressed support for draft resolutions, “Follow-up to the 2013 high-level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament” (document A/C.1/78/L.8), “Ethical imperatives for a nuclear-weapon-free world” (document A/C.1/78/L.32), “African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty” (document A/C.1/78/L.47) and “Prohibition of the dumping of radioactive wastes” (document A/C.1/78/L.48). Egypt will support efforts towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

TEBURORO TITO ( Kiribati ), also speaking on behalf of Kazakhstan , presented the draft resolution, titled “Addressing the Legacy of Nuclear Weapons: Providing Victim Assistance and Environmental Remediation to Member States Affected by the Use or Testing of Nuclear Weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.52). “The resolution is not intended to divide us”, but rather to provide a foundational basis for the UN to address the legacy of nuclear weapons. It does not create a hierarchy among treaties. The First Committee must not only look forward to providing safety and security for all but must also look back on the legacy of harm to address nuclear weapons’ consequences and the needs of Member States impacted by their use and testing.

MATTHIAS EDTMAYER ( Austria ), speaking on “L.23” and “L.24”, said that both texts only contain technical updates. “What has changed is the context,” he said, noting that nuclear risks are higher than they have been in decades. Stressing the urgency of making progress on nuclear disarmament, he said these texts are crucial considering the precarious situation in which the international community finds itself.

Action

The representative of Iran , explaining his position on the draft resolution on a fissile material for nuclear weapons ban (document A/C.1/78/L.12), noted that the draft has undergone several modifications, which, overall and primarily, have diminished the draft’s required content and orientation. He regretted that suggestions proposed by his country were not taken on board. Noting that the amendment proposed by Iran is “consensual language obtained from the outcome document of the NPT Review Conference 2000”, he said his country believes that “the draft without reflecting both nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation objectives will miss one essential part”. Regarding the request for a procedural decision on Iran’s amendment, he said that the request was unexpected and contrary to the spirit of dialogue.

On the resolution on a road map towards a world without nuclear weapons (document A/C.1/78/L.30), he said his country will cast a negative vote on this proposal as a whole, including its preambular paragraph 5 referring to a paper without any legal status. He highlighted in this regard the “limited flexibility” of the draft’s sponsor and introduction of highly controversial language. In a similar context, he said that preambular paragraph 11 regarding security assurances solely pertains to existing commitments. Iran strongly disagrees with any insinuation of positive security assurances. He further noted that preambular paragraph 20 does not acknowledge nuclear disarmament as the fundamental foundation for global peace and security, while operative paragraph 10 should have addressed issues pertaining to non-compliance with nuclear disarmament. His country will abstain on preambular paragraphs 6, 7, 10, 12, 14, 22, as well as operative paragraphs 3, 5, 6 and 7. Iran will support preambular paragraphs 3, 18 and 19.

The representative of Canada , also speaking for Germany and the Netherlands , urged Member States to vote against the Iran-proposed amendment to the draft resolution on fissile material “L.12”. Iran circulated this amendment again after its proposal was defeated last year and faced opposition from many delegations during open consultations this year. The sponsors of “L.12” wish to keep operative paragraph 1 straightforward. Iran’s amendment does not promote an immediate commencement of negotiations. The essence of the amendment was addressed in preambular paragraph 4. It is duplicative and unnecessary. It draws on language from the 2000 NPT Review Conference outcome document, but such language has never been part of operative paragraph 1, more than 20 years after that conference.

The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea , explaining its vote against “L.30” on a common road map towards a world without nuclear weapons, said that his country’s nuclear weapons are “totally self-defensive deterrents” to safeguard its sovereignty and right to existence in the face of the United States’ nefarious and hostile “anti-DPRK” policy. “We have a Trojan historical path of difficulties” and have secured nuclear weapons to defend the country’s security and development interests, not to secure recognition or endorsement from others. His country’s status as a nuclear-weapon State will remain unchanging as long as such weapons exist on the planet. He also condemned in the strongest terms Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated water as a “crime against humanity” and strongly urged it to heed other countries’ deep concerns and stop the discharge.

The representative of Egypt , explaining his position on “L.30”, acknowledged the compelling history of Japan and its good intentions. However, the draft remains challenging to several delegations, including his. Expressing reservations about any language which can be perceived as backtracking on the responsibilities of nuclear-weapon States, he said that some paragraphs do not reflect the balance between the three pillars of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and facilitation of peaceful uses of nuclear energy without discrimination. Further, the language on new nuclear-weapon-free zones does not reflect the most commonly used expression, he said, adding that this Committee should be encouraging new nuclear-weapon-free zones where they do not exist, not “where appropriate”. The language in preambular paragraph 14 on the nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East should have been stronger, he said, adding that his delegation will abstain or vote against a handful of its paragraphs.

The representative of the United States , speaking also on behalf of France and the United Kingdom , expressed support for “L.12”. Negotiations on this treaty are more urgent than ever since one Member State is engaged in a significant build up of its nuclear arsenal. Turning to the draft on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (document A/C.1/78/L.24), he reiterated that the three countries do not view the Treaty as an effective disarmament measure. “We do not accept any argument that the ‘TPNW’ reflects or in any way contributes to the development of customary international law.” Similarly, he said that the three countries will oppose the draft resolution on follow-up to the 2013 high-level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament (document A/C.1/78/L.8), as it calls for convening a high-level meeting on nuclear disarmament without regard for the balance reflected in the NPT, which cannot lead to any progress.

He further noted that the three countries will not support resolution “L.23”, due to its “language incompatibility” with their countries’ security considerations. In a similar vein, they will not support “L.50” out of concern about a contradiction between the resolution’s stated goal of establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone, while simultaneously reaffirming principles and rules of international law, including those of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea relating to the freedom of the high seas. They also will not support the draft resolution on a nuclear-weapon-free world: accelerating implementation of nuclear disarmament commitment (document A/C.1/78/L.33).

The representative of South Africa said that his delegation will vote against “L.30”. Strengthening and revitalizing the NPT rests on recognizing and upholding the Treaty’s mutually reinforcing three pillars. The current framing of the text relegates a fundamental pillar. This would slowly and surely destroy the Treaty’s integrity. In several key paragraphs, the draft deliberately omits obligations of nuclear-weapon States to disarm, while reinforcing conditionality. The draft uses unbalanced and incorrect citations from agreed NPT language, creating distance between nuclear commitments and a world without nuclear weapons.

The representative of Spain , explaining his vote on “L.47” titled “African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty” (document A/C.1/78/L.47), stated that Spain is not part of consensus on operative paragraph 5, even though it has been part of the resolution’s consensus since its introduction in 1987. Spain has been working with other delegations to find more balanced wording acceptable to all parties and hopes those conversations will bear satisfactory fruit for future sessions. Spain decided not to sign Protocol III of the Treaty after careful study and consultation. The Treaty does not contain any provision, safeguard or obligation relating to nuclear disarmament or non-proliferation that Spain has not already taken for its entire territory. All necessary steps to ensure the Treaty’s principles are already in place and applied in Spain.

The representative of Mexico said his country will traditionally vote in favour of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons (document A/C.1/78/L.34). Complete nuclear disarmament is essential to prevent nuclear-weapon use, and he criticized the rhetoric surrounding nuclear threats. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) is considered increasingly relevant, he said, noting that his country advocates for its universalization. Mexico views the TPNW as a crucial advancement in nuclear disarmament and believes it complements the NPT. He regretted the Conference on Disarmament’s failure to fulfil its mandate, particularly by initiating negotiations on universal agreements.

The representative of Malaysia said the country is not in a position to support the “L.30” as a whole. The text does not sufficiently emphasize the importance and urgency of nuclear disarmament, including in the framework of the NPT. Malaysia had hoped for more constructive language, encouraging both parties to the New START Treaty to ensure its full and effective implementation, and to negotiate a successor agreement. The security assurances therein are not limited to negative security assurances and could therefore cover positive security assurances such as those provided by nuclear-weapon States under so-called “extended nuclear deterrence” arrangements. The persistence and expansion of arrangements of this nature are a cause for grave concern and inimical to nuclear disarmament. The integrity of the NPT is regrettably described as resting on compliance with non-proliferation obligations, without any mention of disarmament. Malaysia will abstain from voting on several paragraphs as well as on the draft resolution as a whole.

The representative of India , explaining his vote on “L.2”, stated that the resolution’s focus should be limited to the region it intends to address. The call to States outside the NPT to accede to it and to accept the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards on all nuclear facilities is at variance with the principle of free consent. India is not a party to the NPT and is not bound by its outcome documents.

On “L.12”, he said India has expressed its readiness to support the immediate start of negotiations on a fissile material cut-off treaty in the Conference on Disarmament on the basis of CD/1299 and the mandate therein. On operative paragraph 2, India reiterated that the Conference is the most appropriate forum for negotiation but does not object to Member States engaging in discussions in any forum to facilitate them. On operative paragraph 3, a moratorium on fissile material production cannot be a substitute for a fissile material cut-off treaty. By its nature, a moratorium is only voluntary, reversible and not verifiable. A treaty would impose verifiable and irreversible treaty obligations. On operative paragraph 4, universal and non-discriminatory transparency and confidence-building measures — while useful complements to a legally binding instrument — these cannot substitute for such an instrument and should only be considered in the process of negotiations leading up to such instruments. Their consideration or that of other stand-alone measures will delay negotiations. Again, the NPT reference is not applicable to India.

On “L.21”, India was disappointed with substantive changes in 2017 to the resolution’s traditional text, particularly, references to the early conclusion of a nuclear weapons convention. The resolution’s objective, as reflected in operative paragraph 2, is ambiguous. India had to withdraw its co-sponsorship and will abstain. On “L.23”, India is voting in favour, based on a shared concern about the serious threat to humankind’s survival posed by nuclear weapons use.

On “L.24”, India did not participate in negotiation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and will not become party to the Treaty. It shall not be bound by any obligations that may arise. This Treaty does not constitute or contribute to the development of any customary international law. The goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by universal commitment and an agreed global, non-discriminatory multilateral framework as outlined in the working paper on nuclear disarmament submitted to the General Assembly in 2006. India supports negotiations on a comprehensive nuclear weapons convention in the Conference on Disarmament.

The representative of Panama voiced his country’s support for the three draft resolutions, which his country co-sponsored — “L.45”, “L.30” and “L.32”. He also noted that his country will vote in favour of “L.24”.

The representative of Pakistan , explaining the delegation’s negative vote on “L.12”, and its abstention on the amendment proposed to operative paragraph 1, emphasized that the resolution remains deeply flawed. Fundamental problems persist from its zealous obsession with the cut-off of fissile material production and its reference to CD/1299, which has far outlived its validity or relevance. This arbitrary fixation, refusing to address thousands of tons of existing stocks, is neither disarmament nor strategic stability. Such a treaty would be a non-starter and would perpetuate existing asymmetries. Any potential nuclear war would most likely be fought with what is already possessed, stockpiled or deployed — not with what will be produced in the future.

Pakistan, said the speaker, has proposed a fissile material treaty that addresses the issue in all dimensions, explicitly incorporating fissile material stock. He called again for work in earnest towards a new basis for treaty negotiations with a fresh mandate that applies equally to all States without discrimination. Also, the fallacious assertion in preambular paragraph 5 does not stand the test of any objective criteria. Such propositions are well-known tactics to deflect scrutiny from non-compliance with disarmament obligations.

On its abstentions on “L.23” and “L.32”, he said that Pakistan, while mindful of humanitarian concerns, believes that discourse on nuclear weapons cannot be reduced solely to humanitarian and ethical dimensions by trivializing the fundamental, legitimate security concerns of States relying on such weapons to deter aggression. He underscored the need for a uniting approach to disarmament based on the principle of equal and undiminished security for all States, as enshrined in SSOD-I’s final document.

On its abstentions on “L.34”, and “L.37” titled “Reducing nuclear danger” (document A/C.1/78/L.37), he stated that the two resolutions’ main sponsor has engaged in actions that increase rather than reduce nuclear dangers in South Asia, including by expanding and modernizing its conventional and nuclear arsenals. The sponsor has continuously sought to create space for its offensive doctrine of a limited war under the nuclear overhang. This diabolical narrative that limited conventional conflict is possible under the nuclear threshold, without any risk of escalation, is dangerous and must be disproved. A conflict between nuclear-armed States must be avoided at all costs.

The representative of the Russian Federation , explaining its abstention on “L.31” on nuclear disarmament verification, reaffirmed his country’s deep conviction that moving forward on verification at the practical level does not make sense without a clear understanding of any specific treaty arrangement’s parameters. The verification regime always needs to be linked to a specific agreement, and all States have equal rights to participate in the verification process of agreements to which they are party. Early development of procedures and technologies for verification, for possible use in hypothetical future agreements without knowledge of the agreement’s scope, is counterproductive. The resolution insufficiently sets out the facts of various diametrically opposed views on nuclear disarmament verification and unjustifiably refers in complimentary terms to capacity-building. His country sees no objective justification to establish a group of scientific and technical experts.

The representative of Austria said that his delegation will abstain from voting on “L.30”. He is concerned about the resolution’s step-by-step approach to nuclear disarmament, which clearly has not led to progress for nearly two decades. He further pointed to the lack of emphasis in the text on the qualitative improvements and significant modernization programmes related to nuclear weapons in various nuclear-armed States, resulting in increased arms-race dynamics. Among other concerns, he said that the resolution should be factually correct about the extremely concerning “inversion point” on global stockpiles. The language in the text regarding the 2010 NPT action plan is viewed as problematic by Austria, as it contains barriers and preconditions to disarmament. He also regretted that the resolution did not reflect Austria’s suggestions for including stronger language regarding the humanitarian consequences and risks of nuclear weapons as well as recognition for victims of testing. He commended Japan for drafting such an omnibus resolution, but hoped he would be consulted at an early stage in the future.

The representative of France said her delegation will vote positively on “L.1” and “L.16”. On these resolutions, France maintains its position regarding the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force on 22 January 2021. “In this regard France rejects any interpretation of these texts that would imply connection with this Treaty especially concerning preambular paragraph 8 of ‘L.1’ and operative paragraph 5 of ‘L.16’,” she said.

The representative of Equatorial Guinea , explaining its abstention on “L.30”, stated that the language of the text moves out of the context of denuclearization and into non-nuclear issues. The resolution comments on wars in Africa of a terrorist nature without distinguishing between them. Equatorial Guinea initially co-sponsored the draft, but it has withdrawn its co-sponsorship.

The Committee began taking action on 22 drafts under the “nuclear weapons” cluster.

First, it turned to the draft resolution titled “Establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region of the Middle East” (document A/C.1/78/L.1).

By the terms of the text “L.1”, submitted by Egypt, the General Assembly would urge all parties directly concerned to take the steps required for the implementation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East and call on all countries of the region to agree to place all their nuclear activities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The Assembly would invite all countries in the region, pending the establishment of the zone, not to develop, produce, test or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons or permit the stationing on their territories, or territories under their control, of nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices.

The Committee approved “L.1” by a recorded vote of 176 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 3 abstentions (Cameroon, Congo, United States).

It next turned to the draft resolution titled “The risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East” (document A/C.1/78/L.2).

The Assembly, by the text submitted by Egypt on behalf of the League of Arab States, would express concern about the threats posed by the proliferation of nuclear weapons to the security and stability of the Middle East region. It would recall that Israel remains the only State in the Middle East that has not yet become a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

It would call on that State to accede to the Treaty without further delay, not to develop, produce, test or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, to renounce possession of nuclear weapons, and to place all its unsafeguarded nuclear facilities under full-scope IAEA safeguards. In that, it would call for immediate steps towards the full implementation of the resolution on the Middle East adopted by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the NPT.

Separate recorded votes were requested on preambular paragraphs 5 and 6.

Preambular paragraph 5 would have the Assembly recall the decision on principles and objectives for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament adopted by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the NPT on 11 May 1995, in which the Conference urged universal adherence to the Treaty as an urgent priority and called upon all States not yet parties to it to accede to it at the earliest date, particularly those States that operate unsafeguarded nuclear facilities.

The Committee retained preambular paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Israel, Pakistan), with 3 abstentions (Bhutan, Papua New Guinea, United States).

Preambular paragraph 6 would have the Assembly recognize with satisfaction that, in the Final Document of the 2000 Review Conference of the Parties to the NPT, the Conference made determined efforts towards the achievement of the goal of universality of the Treaty, and call upon those remaining States not parties to the Treaty to accede to it, thereby accepting an international legally binding commitment not to acquire nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices and to accept IAEA safeguards on all their nuclear activities.

The Committee retained preambular paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 165 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Israel, Pakistan), with 3 abstentions (Bhutan, Papua New Guinea, United States.

Turning to “L.2” as whole, it approved the draft by a recorded vote of 148 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Federated States of Micronesia, Israel, Marshall Islands, Palau, United States), with 28 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Follow-up to the 2013 high-level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament” (document A/C.1/78/L.8), introduced by Indonesia on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement.

By the text, the General Assembly, sharing the deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any nuclear weapons use, would call for urgent compliance with legal obligations and the fulfilment of commitments undertaken on nuclear disarmament. It would also call for the urgent commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on effective nuclear disarmament measures to achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons, including through a comprehensive convention. It would decide to convene in New York, on a date to be decided later, at a UN high-level international conference on nuclear disarmament to review progress made in this regard.

Separate votes were requested on preambular paragraphs 6, 12, and 14.

Preambular paragraph 6 would have the Assembly acknowledge the significant contribution made by a number of countries towards realizing the objective of nuclear disarmament by the establishment of nuclear-weapon-free zones, as well as by the voluntary renunciation of nuclear weapon programmes or withdrawal of all nuclear weapons from their territories, and strongly supporting the speedy establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

The Committee retained preambular paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 140 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 30 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 12 would have the Assembly note the adoption, with a vote, of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on 7 July 2017 at the United Nations conference to negotiate a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination, and its entry into force on 22 January 2021 and the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty, held in Vienna from 21 to 23 June 2022.

The Committee retained preambular paragraph 12 by a recorded vote of 129 in favour to 16 against, with 26 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 14 would have the Assembly express its concern that improvements in existing nuclear weapons and the development of new types of nuclear weapons, as provided for in the military doctrines of some nuclear-weapon States, violate their legal obligations on nuclear disarmament, as well as the commitments made to diminish the role of nuclear weapons in their military and security policies, and contravene the negative security assurances provided by the nuclear-weapon States.

The Committee retained preambular paragraph 14 by a vote of 120 in favour to 36 against, with 14 abstentions.

It then approved “L.8” as a whole by a recorded vote of 139 in favour to 34 against, with 9 abstentions (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland).

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices” (document A/C.1/78/L.12).

By the text, submitted by Canada, Germany and Netherlands, the General Assembly, gravely concerned by the years-long stalemate in the Conference on Disarmament, and regretting that negotiations have not been pursued on this issue, would urge the Conference to immediately commence such negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices on the basis of document CD/1299. It would call upon Member States that possess or produce such material to declare it, if they have not already done so, and uphold a voluntary moratorium on its production. It would further call upon States’ possessors of fissile material for nuclear weapons to engage in transparency and confidence-building measures amongst themselves, with a view to launching negotiations of such a treaty.

Prior to voting on “L.12”, Iran tabled an amendment as follows: “taking into consideration both nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation objectives” to be added to operative paragraph 1.

Operative paragraph 1 would then read: Urges the Conference on Disarmament to immediately commence negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices on the basis of document CD/1299 and the mandate contained therein; taking into consideration both nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation objectives.

The Committee rejected the amendment by a recorded vote of 44 in favour to 45 against, with 65 abstentions.

It then proceeded to take separate recorded votes “L.12” on preambular paragraphs 3, 5 and 8, and on operative paragraphs 2, 3 and 4, as well as on the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 3 would have the Assembly stress the importance of political will to make progress towards a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, and welcoming the commemorative high-level event entitled “Whittle down Fissile Material, Whittle down Nuclear Weapons”, held in the margins of the General Assembly’s high-level week in September 2023.

The provision was retained by a recorded vote of 139 in favour to 4 against (China, Mali, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 23 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 5 would have the Assembly express grave concern over the years of stalemate in the Conference on Disarmament on the issue and looks forward to the Conference again fulfilling its mandate.

This provision was retained by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 13 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 8 would have the Assembly welcome the declared moratoriums by some nuclear-weapon States on the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons as an important interim step before the entry into force of a treaty ban.

It was retained by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 2 against (China, Pakistan), with 12 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to operative paragraph 2, which calls upon Member States to make innovative contributions in all appropriate formal and informal forums for facilitating negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

It retained that provision by a recorded vote of 149 in favour to 4 against (China, Mali, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 16 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to operative paragraph 3, which calls upon those States that possess or produce fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices to declare, if they have not already done so, and uphold a voluntary moratorium on the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

It retained that provision by a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 3 against (China, India, Pakistan), with 20 abstentions.

The Committee next took up operative paragraph 4, which calls on States possessors of such material to engage in transparency and confidence-building measures amongst themselves with a view to launching negotiations of the treaty and asks the Secretary-General and UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs to facilitate any such efforts, including in the Conference on Disarmament.

The provision was retained by a recorded vote of 141 in favour to 5 against (China, India, Mali, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 22 abstentions.

The Committee approved “L.12” as a whole by a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 5 against (China, Iran, Mali, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 24 abstentions.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution “Follow-up to nuclear disarmament obligations agreed to at the 1995, 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.17).

By the terms of the text tabled by Iran, the General Assembly would express its determination to pursue practical steps for systematic and progressive efforts to implement the NPT’s Article VI and paragraphs 3 and 4c of the decision on principles and objectives for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament of the 1995 Review and Extension Conference.

It would call for nuclear-weapon States to take practical steps to unilaterally reduce their arsenals, increase transparency on nuclear weapons capabilities and diminish the role of nuclear weapons in their security policies. It would urge States parties to the Treaty to follow up on the implementation of nuclear disarmament obligations agreed at the three review conferences.

Recorded votes were requested on preambular paragraph 6 and on the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 6 would have the Assembly reaffirm the resolution on the Middle East adopted on 11 May 1995 by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference, in which the Conference reaffirmed the importance of the early realization of universal adherence to the Treaty and placement of nuclear facilities under full-scope IAEA safeguards.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 112 in favour to 3 against (Federated States of Micronesia, India, Israel), with 52 abstentions.

Turning to the draft resolution as a whole, the Committee approved it by a recorded vote of 112 in favour to 45 against, with 19 abstentions.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution “Follow-up to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.21), tabled by Malaysia.

By the text, the General Assembly would underline once again the unanimous conclusion of the International Court of Justice that there exists an obligation to pursue in good faith and conclude negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects under strict and effective international control. It would call upon all States to immediately engage in multilateral negotiations to that end, including under the NPT.

All States would be requested to inform the Secretary-General of the efforts and measures which they have taken with respect to the implementation of the present resolution and nuclear disarmament. It would request the Secretary-General to apprise the General Assembly of that information at its seventy-ninth session.

Recorded votes were requested on preambular paragraphs 10 and 18, operative paragraph 2 as well as the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 10 would have the Assembly note continued efforts towards realizing nuclear disarmament, including through the Secretary-General’s disarmament agenda, Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 137 in favour to 3 against (Mali, Montenegro, Russian Federation), with 31 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 18 would have the Assembly recall also the adoption on 7 July 2017 of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and welcome the entry into force of the Treaty on 22 January 2021 and the successful convening of the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty, held in Vienna from 21 to 23 June 2022, which have contributed to achieving the objective of a legally binding prohibition of the development, production, testing, deployment, stockpiling, threat or use of nuclear weapons and their destruction under effective international control.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 111 in favour to 40 against, with 13 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 2 would have the Assembly call once again upon all States to immediately engage in multilateral negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects under strict and effective international control, including under the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 40 against, with 12 abstentions.

Turning to the draft resolution as a whole, the Committee approved it by a recorded vote of 132 in favour to 35 against, with 15 abstentions.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution “Humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.23), submitted by Austria.

According to the text, the General Assembly would emphasize that the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons affect not only Governments but each and every citizen of our interconnected world and have deep implications for human survival, for the environment, for socioeconomic development, for our economies and for the health of future generations.

It would stress that the catastrophic effects of a nuclear weapon detonation, whether by accident, miscalculation or design, cannot be adequately addressed, and therefore call on all States to prevent the use of nuclear weapons, their proliferation, and to achieve nuclear disarmament. It would urge them to totally eliminate the threat of these weapons of mass destruction.

The Committee approved “L.23” by a vote of 136 in favour to 13 against, with 33 abstentions.

The Committee next took up the draft resolution ”Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.24).

Tabled by Austria, the text would have the General Assembly welcome the Treaty’s entry into force on 22 January 2021, and call upon all States that have not yet done so to sign, ratify or accede it at the earliest possible date. It would also call upon States to promote adherence through bilateral, subregional, regional and multilateral outreach.

The Committee approved “L.24” by a recorded vote of 124 in favour to 43 against, with 14 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.25).

By the text, the General Assembly, recognizing that the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of non-nuclear-weapon States need to be safeguarded against the use or threat of use of force, including of nuclear weapons, would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure those States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

It would appeal to all States, especially the nuclear-weapon States, to work actively towards an early agreement on a common approach, particularly on a common formula that could be included in a legally binding international instrument. It would also recommend that the Conference on Disarmament actively continue intensive negotiations with a view to reaching early agreement and concluding effective international agreements in that regard.

The Committee approved the resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 117 in favour to none against, with 66 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Steps to building a common roadmap towards a world without nuclear weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.30).

By the wide-ranging text, submitted by Japan, the General Assembly would express deep concern at the deteriorated international security environment, including the ongoing actions against the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, as well as irresponsible nuclear rhetoric affecting regional and international security, that makes the threat of nuclear weapons use today higher than at any time since the heights of the cold war. It would reaffirm the importance of full adherence by all nuclear-weapon States to all existing obligations and commitments related to security assurances given to non-nuclear-weapon States parties to the NPT, either unilaterally or multilaterally.

It would recognize that nuclear risk will persist as long as nuclear weapons exist, and urge all States, especially the nuclear-weapon States, to make every effort to ensure nuclear weapons are never used again, pending their total elimination, and to refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric concerning their use.

The Assembly would emphasize that maintaining the overall decreasing trend of the global stockpile of nuclear weapons, which is currently at risk due to the actions of some States, is vital, and urge all States, especially the nuclear-weapon States, to maintain this trend and undertake further efforts to reduce and ultimately eliminate all types of nuclear weapons, deployed and non-deployed, regardless of their location, including through unilateral, bilateral, regional and multilateral measures.

It would call on the Conference on Disarmament to immediately commence, and bring to an early conclusion, negotiations on a non-discriminatory, multilateral and internationally verifiable treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices. It would urge all States to sign or ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in all expediency, particularly the remaining eight Annex II States. It would call upon all States, particularly nuclear-weapon States, to commit to further identifying and implementing effective risk reduction measures to mitigate risks from misperception or accident.

The Committee proceeded to take separate recorded votes on preambular paragraphs 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 22; operative paragraphs 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10, and on the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 3 would have the Assembly reaffirm the NPT as the cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime — the foundation for the pursuit of disarmament and an important element in facilitating the benefits of peaceful uses of nuclear energy — and also reaffirm its determination to fully and steadily implement the Treaty and to further enhance its universality.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 3 by a recorded vote of 129 in favour to 3 against (India, Libya, Pakistan), with 31 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 5 would have the Assembly note the deliberations at the working group on further strengthening the NPT review process, the first session of the Preparatory Committee of the Eleventh Review Conference of the NPT Parties and the Chair’s draft factual summary, as well as welcome the practice of the chair in drafting such papers and stress that such deliberations and papers are a useful basis for the Preparatory Committee’s second session.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 125 in favour to 6 against (China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 32 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 6 would have the Assembly express deep concern at the deteriorated international security environment, including the ongoing actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as irresponsible nuclear rhetoric that makes the threat of nuclear weapons use higher than at any time since the heights of the cold war, and share the concern of non-nuclear-weapon States at the rapid and non-transparent quantitative expansion and qualitative improvement of forces by some nuclear-weapon States and the continued role of nuclear weapons in security policies.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 102 in favour to 3 against (China, Russian Federation, Syria), with 54 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 7 would have the Assembly express profound regret over the Russian Federation’s purported suspension of the Treaty with the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty) and stress the urgency of the Treaty’s return to full implementation. It would call for good faith negotiations on a successor framework to New START before its expiration in 2026.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 7 by a recorded vote of 98 in favour to 3 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation), with 56 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 10 would have the Assembly recall that 2023 marks the thirtieth year since the consensual adoption of a General Assembly resolution calling for a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices and welcome efforts in this regard.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 10 by a recorded vote of 137 in favour to 3 against (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 24 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 12 would have the Assembly encourage the establishment of further nuclear-weapon-free zones, where appropriate, on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at among States of the region concerned, and in accordance with the 1999 guidelines of the Disarmament Commission, adopted by consensus.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 12 by a recorded vote of 127 in favour to none against, with 33 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 14 would have the Assembly recognize the importance of the decisions and the resolution on the Middle East of the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the NPT Parties and the Final Documents of the 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences and reaffirm its support for establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at by the region’s States.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 14 by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 6 abstentions (Eritrea, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Namibia, Syria).

Preambular paragraph 18 would have the Assembly reiterate deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the use of nuclear weapons and reaffirm that this awareness ought to continue to underpin approaches and efforts towards nuclear disarmament, and welcome the visits of leaders, youth and others to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in this regard.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 18 by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 4 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, France, Russian Federation), with 5 abstentions (Israel, Monaco, Namibia, Pakistan, Uganda).

Preambular paragraph 19 would have the Assembly acknowledge that the TPNW was adopted on 7 July 2017 and note it was opened for signature by the UN Secretary-General on 20 September 2017, entered into force on 22 January 2021 and held its first meeting of States parties from 21 to 23 June 2022.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 19 by a vote of 147 in favour to 3 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, France, Russian Federation), with 11 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 20 would have the Assembly reaffirm the inalienable right of all States parties to the NPT to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination, as well as the importance of nuclear safeguards, safety and security for the fullest possible use and exchange of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, and stress that the further development of peaceful nuclear applications can contribute significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 20 by a vote of 146 in favour to 3 against (Egypt, Iran, South Africa), with 12 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 22 would have the Assembly note that further work is required to ensure the transparency, verifiability and irreversibility of nuclear disarmament while enhancing accountability and welcome the deliberations at the working group on further strengthening the NPT’s review process as well as transparency and reporting measures by some nuclear-weapon States on nuclear policy, doctrine, and budgeting, including public sharing of information on modernization plans.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 22 by a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation), with 12 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 3 would have the Assembly call upon all States, in particular nuclear-weapon States, to apply principles of irreversibility, verifiability and transparency to implement their NPT obligations; to immediately pursue enhanced transparency measures related to their arsenals and capabilities, without prejudice to their national security; to provide frequent and detailed reporting on Treaty implementation and opportunities for discussion; and call upon nuclear-weapon States that have yet to do so to engage with non-nuclear-weapon States in a meaningful dialogue on transparency.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 3 by a recorded vote of 139 in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation), with 22 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 5 would have the Assembly call upon the Conference on Disarmament to immediately commence and bring to an early conclusion negotiations on a non-discriminatory, multilateral and internationally verifiable treaty banning fissile material production for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices in accordance with CD/1299 and the mandate therein.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 137 in favour to 3 against (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 23 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 6 would have the Assembly emphasize that the transparency of civil plutonium management must be maintained and any attempt to produce or support its production for military programmes under the guise of civilian programmes undermines the NPT’s objectives. It would underscore the importance of implementing the Guidelines for the Management of Plutonium and call upon all States that committed to reporting annually to the IAEA all their plutonium holdings in peaceful nuclear activities to fulfil those commitments.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 148 in favour to 1 against (China), with 13 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 7 would have the Assembly urge all States that have yet to sign and/or ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty to do so in all expediency, particularly the remaining eight States listed in Annex 2, and, pending the Treaty’s entry into force, to refrain from nuclear test explosions and any other action that would defeat the Treaty’s object and purpose. It would also urge States to declare or maintain existing moratoriums on nuclear weapon test explosions and to assist the Preparatory Commission for the Treaty Organization.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 7 by a recorded vote of 150 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 8 abstentions (Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Namibia, Saudi Arabia, Syria).

Operative paragraph 10 would have the Assembly underscore the importance of complying with non-proliferation obligations and addressing all non-compliance matters in order to uphold the integrity of the NPT and the authority of the safeguards system.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 10 by a recorded vote of 133 in favour to 5 against (Egypt, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, Syria), with 25 abstentions.

The Committee then approved the resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 7 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, South Africa, Syria), with 29 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Nuclear disarmament verification (document A/C.1/78/L.31).

By the text, the General Assembly would welcome the report of the group of governmental experts to further consider nuclear disarmament verification issues and request the Secretary-General to seek the substantive views of UN Member States on the report and report back to the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session.

The Committee approved the resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 175 in favour to none against, with 5 abstentions (Congo, Iran, Mali, Russian Federation, Syria).

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Ethical imperatives for a nuclear-weapon-free world” (document A/C.1/78/L.32).

By the text, the General Assembly would call upon all States to acknowledge the catastrophic humanitarian consequences and risks posed by a nuclear weapon detonation, whether by accident, miscalculation or design.

The Committee then proceeded to take separate recorded votes on preambular paragraph 11 and on the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 11 would have the Assembly recall that the TPNW acknowledges the ethical imperatives for nuclear disarmament.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 11 by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 36 against, with 15 abstentions.

The Committee then approved the resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 39 against, with 11 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Towards a nuclear-weapon-free world: accelerating the implementation of nuclear disarmament commitments” (document A/C.1/78/L.33).

By the text, the General Assembly would urge all State parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to implement their Article VI obligations and pursue multilateral negotiations without delay on effective measures for the achievement and maintenance of a nuclear-weapon-free world. The Assembly would also urge the nuclear-weapon States to fulfil their commitment to undertaking further efforts to reduce and eliminate all types of nuclear weapons, deployed and non-deployed, including through unilateral, bilateral, regional and multilateral measures, as agreed by the NPT parties in outcome documents of the 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences.

Further to the text, the nuclear-weapon States would be urged to make concrete reductions in the role and significance of nuclear weapons in all military and security concepts, doctrines and policies.

The Committee took separate recorded votes on preambular paragraph 24, operative paragraphs 1, 20 and 23, and on the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 24 would have the Assembly welcome the outcomes of the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the convening of the second Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in New York in November and December 2023, and encourage all States to participate in these proceedings.

The Committee approved that provision by a recorded vote of 107 in favour to 38 against, with 18 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 1, approved by a recorded vote of 116 in favour to 34 against, with 11 abstentions, would have the Assembly condemn unequivocally all nuclear threats, whether explicit or implicit, and irrespective of the circumstances, and call upon all States, in particular the nuclear-weapon States, to reject any normalization of nuclear rhetoric and, in particular, the threat of use of nuclear weapons, which only serves to undermine the disarmament and non-proliferation regime and is against the Charter of the United Nations.

Operative paragraph 20 would have the Assembly call upon all States parties to spare no effort to achieve the universality of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and in this regard urge India, Israel and Pakistan to accede to the Treaty as non-nuclear-weapon States promptly and without conditions, and to place all their nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, and further call upon South Sudan to join the Treaty at the earliest opportunity.

It was approved by a recorded vote of 146 in favour to 5 against (India, Israel, Mali, Pakistan, United States), with 12 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 23, approved by a recorded vote of 102 in favour to 39 against, with 15 abstentions, would have the Assembly call upon Member States to continue to support efforts to identify, elaborate, negotiate and implement further effective legally binding measures for nuclear disarmament, inter alia, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and welcome the outcomes of the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty, including the political declaration and action plan.

The Committee then approved the resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 130 in favour to 27 against, with 24 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.34), approving it by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 50 against, with 14 abstentions.

By the text, the General Assembly would reiterate its request to the Conference on Disarmament to commence negotiations to reach agreement on an international convention prohibiting the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Reducing nuclear danger” (document A/C.1/78/L.37), by which the General Assembly would call for a review of nuclear doctrines and, in this context, immediate and urgent steps to reduce the risks of unintentional and accidental use of nuclear weapons, including through de-alerting and de-targeting nuclear weapons. It would request the five nuclear-weapon States to take measures to this end. It would call on Member States to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons in all its aspects and promote nuclear disarmament.

The Committee approved the text by a recorded vote of vote of 119 in favour to 50 against, with 13 abstentions.

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty” (document A/C.1/78/L.45), by which the Assembly would urge all States not to carry out nuclear-weapon test explosions or any other nuclear explosions, to maintain their moratoriums in this regard and to refrain from acts that would defeat the object and purpose of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

It would reiterate its condemnation of the six nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions and urge full compliance with the obligations under those resolutions, including that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea abandon its nuclear weapons programme and not conduct any further nuclear tests. The Assembly would also urge all States that have not yet signed or ratified, or that have signed but not yet ratified, the Treaty, in particular those whose ratification is needed for its entry into force, to sign and ratify it as soon as possible.

The Committee then proceeded to take separate recorded votes on preambular paragraphs 6, 8, 9 and 13, and operative paragraphs 1, 5 and 6.

Preambular paragraph 6 would have the Assembly recognize the sustained efforts by the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization to promote the universalization of the Treaty and encourage their continuation.

The Committee approved that provision by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 1 against (India), with 4 abstentions (Bhutan, Congo, Egypt, Syria).

Preambular paragraph 8 would have the Assembly recall also the adoption by consensus of the conclusions and recommendations for follow-on actions of the 2010 Review Conference of the Parties to the NPT, in which the Conference, inter alia, reaffirmed the vital importance of the entry into force of the CTBT as a core element of the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime and included specific actions to be taken in support of its entry into force.

That term of the text was approved by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to none against, with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, Congo, India, Israel, Pakistan, Syria).

Preambular paragraph 9 would have the Assembly recall further the Final Declaration adopted by the thirteenth Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the CTBT, held in New York on 22 September, and recall the joint statement issued by the Friends of the CTBT on 21 September 2022.

The Committee approved preambular paragraph 9 by a recorded vote of 161 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 8 abstentions (Bhutan, China, Congo, Cuba, Mali, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Syria).

Preambular paragraph 13 would have the Assembly welcome further the renewed focus on ensuring the continued operation and long-term sustainability of the verification regime.

The Committee approved that provision by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 2 against (Mali, Russian Federation), with 7 abstentions (Bhutan, China, Congo, Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, Syria).

Operative paragraph 1 would have the Assembly stress the vital importance and urgency of signature and ratification, without delay and without conditions, in order to achieve the earliest entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 1 by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, Congo, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Syria).

Operative paragraph 5 would have the Assembly reiterate its condemnation of the six nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, urge full compliance with the obligations under those resolutions, including that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea abandon its nuclear weapons programme and not conduct any further nuclear tests.

The Assembly would reaffirm its support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in a peaceful manner, welcome all efforts and dialogue to this end, and encourage all parties to continue diplomatic efforts.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Mali, Russian Federation, Syria), with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, China, Congo, Cuba, Djibouti, Nicaragua).

Operative paragraph 6 would have the Assembly urge all States that have not yet signed or ratified the CTBT, or that have signed but not yet ratified it, in particular those whose ratification is needed for its entry into force, to sign and ratify it as soon as possible and to accelerate their ratification processes with a view to ensuring their earliest successful conclusion.

The Committee approved operative paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, Congo, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Syria).

The Committee then approved the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 176 in favour to 1 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), with 5 abstentions (Congo, India, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Syria).

The Committee next turned to the draft resolution titled “Nuclear-weapon-free southern hemisphere and adjacent areas” (document A/C.1/78/L.50), tabled by New Zealand.

By the text, the General Assembly would call upon all States concerned to continue working together to facilitate adherence to protocols to nuclear-weapon-free zone treaties by all relevant States that have not yet done so. It would also encourage progress to conclude consultations between nuclear-weapon States and parties to the Bangkok Treaty on its Protocol. It would call upon nuclear-weapon States to withdraw any reservations or interpretive declarations contrary to the object and purpose of the treaties establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones.

Recorded votes were requested on preambular paragraph 6, operative paragraphs 5 and 6, as well as on the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 6 would have the Assembly welcome the entry into force on 22 January 2021 of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and reaffirm the conviction that the establishment of the internationally recognized nuclear-weapon-free zones on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at among the States of the region concerned enhances global and regional peace and security, strengthens the nuclear non-proliferation regime and contributes towards realizing the objective of nuclear disarmament.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 111 in favour to 35 against, with 16 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 5 would have the Assembly call upon the nuclear-weapon States to withdraw any reservations or interpretive declarations contrary to the object and purpose of the treaties establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 123 in favour to 2 against (Mali, Russian Federation), with 37 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 6 would have the Assembly welcome the steps taken to conclude further nuclear-weapon-free zone treaties on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at among the States of the region concerned, including the steps taken towards the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 29 abstentions.

Turning to the text as a whole, the Committee approved it by a recorded vote of 143 in favour to 6 against (France, Israel, Mali, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States), with 30 abstentions.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Addressing the Legacy of Nuclear Weapons: Providing Victim Assistance and Environmental Remediation to Member States Affected by the Use or Testing of Nuclear Weapons” (document A/C.1/78/L.52).

By the text, the General Assembly would urge Member States that have used or tested nuclear weapons or any other nuclear explosive devices to share, as appropriate, technical and scientific information with affected Member States regarding the humanitarian and environmental consequences of such use and testing. It would also call upon Member States in a position to do so to contribute technical and financial assistance as appropriate. It would encourage further international cooperation and discussion to assist victims and assess and remediate environments contaminated by the use and testing of nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices.

Recorded votes were requested on preambular paragraphs 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 16, operative paragraphs 1 and 3, as well as the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 2 would have the Assembly recognize that the consequences of using and testing nuclear weapons transcend national borders, contaminate environments, hamper socioeconomic development, threaten food security and harm the health of current and future generations.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 140 in favour to 4 against (France, India, United Kingdom, United States), with 23 abstentions.

The third preambular paragraph would have the Assembly acknowledge that the consequences of using and testing nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices include physical harms and harms to mental health, such as through post-traumatic stress disorders and other trauma, as well as the disruption of cultural practices and long-term or permanent displacement of communities of affected Member States.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 3 against (France, United Kingdom, United States), with 10 abstentions (China, Congo, Croatia, Greece, India, Israel, Netherlands, Pakistan, Slovenia, Sweden).

Preambular paragraph 4 would have the Assembly deplore the unacceptable suffering of and harm caused to people affected by nuclear weapons use (the hibakusha), as well as the victims of the testing of nuclear weapons and any other nuclear explosive devices.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 3 against (France, United Kingdom, United States), with 9 abstentions (Belgium, China, Congo, Greece, India, Israel, Pakistan, Poland, Slovenia).

The fifth preambular paragraph would have the Assembly stress that the catastrophic effects of a nuclear weapon detonation, whether by accident, miscalculation or design, cannot be adequately addressed.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 147 in favour to 3 against (France, United Kingdom, United States), with 18 abstentions.

Preambular paragraph 8 would have the Assembly recall that the 2010 Review Conference of the NPT parties expressed deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and underscore the increased attention to engaging with affected communities during the tenth Review Conference.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 1 against (France), with 10 abstentions (China, Congo, Croatia, Greece, India, Israel, Netherlands, Pakistan, United Kingdom, United States).

Preambular paragraph 16 would have the Assembly note the humanitarian provisions on victim assistance, environmental remediation, international cooperation and assistance of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the references to these humanitarian provisions contained in the Vienna Action Plan.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 134 in favour to 4 against (France, Poland, United Kingdom, United States), with 29 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 2 would have the Assembly urge Member States that have used or tested nuclear weapons or any other nuclear explosive devices to share, as appropriate, technical and scientific information regarding the humanitarian and environmental consequences of such use and testing with affected Member States. It would call upon Member States in a position to do so to contribute technical and financial assistance, as appropriate.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 3 against (France, United Kingdom, United States), with 8 abstentions (China, Congo, Greece, India, Israel, Pakistan, Poland, Sweden).

The third operative paragraph would have the Assembly recognize that the responsibility to address harms resulting from a detonation of using or testing a nuclear weapon or any other nuclear explosive device lies with the Member States that have done so.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 130 in favour to 4 against (France, India, United Kingdom, United States), with 33 abstentions.

The Committee then approved L.52 as a whole by a recorded vote of 171 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom), with 6 abstentions (China, Congo, India, Israel, Pakistan, United States).

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Nuclear disarmament” (document A/C.1/78/L.57).

By the omnibus text, the General Assembly would urge all nuclear-weapon States to achieve the total elimination of all nuclear weapons at the earliest possible time and stop immediately the qualitative improvement, development, production and stockpiling of nuclear warheads and their delivery systems. The Assembly would also call upon them, pending the achievement of the total elimination of nuclear weapons, to agree on an internationally and legally binding instrument on a joint undertaking not to be the first to use nuclear weapons and urge them to commence plurilateral negotiations among themselves on further deep reductions of their nuclear weapons, in an irreversible, verifiable and transparent manner.

It would call for the immediate commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a non-discriminatory, multilateral and internationally and effectively verifiable treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices. The Conference on Disarmament would also be urged to commence as early as possible negotiations on a comprehensive nuclear weapons convention. The Assembly would also call for the conclusion of an international legal instrument on unconditional security assurances to non-nuclear-weapon States against the threat or use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

Recorded votes were requested on preambular paragraph 32, operative paragraphs 16 and 19, and the draft as a whole.

Preambular paragraph 32 would have the Assembly welcome the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on 22 January 2021 and the successful convening of the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty in Vienna from 21 to 23 June 2022.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 112 in favour to 40 against, with 13 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 16 would have the Assembly call for the immediate commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament, in the context of an agreed, comprehensive and balanced programme of work, on a non-discriminatory, multilateral and internationally verifiable treaty banning fissile material production for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices on the basis of the Special Coordinator’s report.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 149 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 16 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 19 would have the Assembly call for the early entry into force, universalization and strict observance of the CTBT as a contribution to nuclear disarmament, while welcoming the ratifications by the Solomon Islands on 20 January 2023 and Sri Lanka on 25 July 2023.

The Committee retained that provision by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 1 against (India), with 12 abstention.

Turning to L.57 as a whole, the Committee approved it by a recorded vote of 117 in favour to 42 against, with 21 abstentions.