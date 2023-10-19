Outer Space Becoming Contested Domain for Supremacy with Space-Based Communications, Intelligence Assets, Anti-Satellite Weapons, First Committee Hears

Divergent Views Emerge on Way Forward, with Some Seeking Political Commitments to Avert Danger, Others, Legally Binding Accords

Outer space is becoming a contest for supremacy, drawing on space-based communications and intelligence assets, and the early development of anti-satellite weaponry, the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) heard today as its thematic debate opened on preventing an arms race in that realm.

Negotiations to conclude an international, legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in space remain a priority, Kazakhstan’s representative said, adding that concrete proposals on transparency and confidence-building measures must be an integral part.

Several speakers echoed the need for a legally binding instrument to buttress existing agreements. Nigeria’s delegate, on behalf of the African Group, called for substantive negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a multilaterally verifiable, legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space and allow equal exploration based on peaceful uses.

Bangladesh’s representative also appealed for a legally binding agreement, saying that transparency and confidence-building measures are important but not a replacement. The distinction between peaceful and military applications has become increasingly blurred, which attests to the need to strengthen the current legal framework.

Meanwhile, other delegations, such as the Czech Republic, said that a collective political commitment can pave the way for a legally binding accord. “We are not in a position to agree on norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours for the safe and secure way forward,” he said, advocating a progressive behavioural approach to encompass all developments, lest “we run the risk of negotiating a new legal instrument that will only reflect a snapshot frozen in time”.

Sweden’s representative said that work in both areas can be pursued in a progressive, sustained and complementary manner. Agreeing on norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour in outer space is the best way forward without excluding the possibility of future legally binding measures. He supported one working group to look at legally and non-legally binding measures, because establishing two groups would risk duplicating efforts.

Competing parallel processes do not render justice to the issues, cautioned Sri Lanka’s delegate, but rather obfuscate and entangle them in a web of uncertainty. While his country will support any effort to take forward discussions in any forum, he called on all involved to avoid duplication that foists undue burden on smaller delegations.

The speaker from Pakistan urged a dual focus on capabilities and behaviours as the best way to proceed. Assertions that the only pragmatic way is to focus on behaviours while ignoring capabilities is a tenuous framing at best, and at worst, risks weaponization of outer space. Modern weapons rely more and more on space-based technology, increasing the risk that fighting on ground, sea and air may spill over into outer space — with devastating consequences on everyone’s daily lives, he warned.

Also today, the Chair of the Open-Ended Working Group on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours briefed.

Other Weapons of Mass Destruction

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) reiterated that a past military chemical weapons programme put the country in non-compliance with the CWC. The elected civilian government learned of this issue only a few years ago, but the military ended any efforts to resolve non-compliance after launching an illegal coup in 2021. He urged the international community to carefully monitor the junta’s attempts to acquire dual-use items and to not provide any type of weapons to the inhumane military junta. Additionally, the probability of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists and rogue actors is a profound challenge that “we all must address”. There must be dual-use export control to prevent a wide range of products and technology from being used to develop mass destruction weapons.

NOHRA MARIA QUINTERO CORREA ( Colombia ) celebrated the important milestone of the destruction in July of the entire declared chemical weapons arsenal, while expressing regret that, despite multiple efforts, it was not possible to adopt a final Chemical Weapons Convention report. She encouraged States parties to harness the momentum garnered during discussions towards positive results on issues of importance for strengthening the Convention and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Recognizing the historical importance of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) for the disarmament and non-proliferation regime on weapons of mass destruction, she noted that it was the first multilateral treaty to prohibit an entire category of this type of weapon and advocated for its universalization. She underscored the decision to form a working group to strengthen the Convention, aimed at developing concrete and tangible effective measures including possible legally binding measures.

HONG LI of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that, for the past 26 years, the Organisation has verified the irreversible destruction of more than 72,000 metric tons of chemical weapons stockpiles declared by eight States parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), with the destruction of the last chemical munition on 7 July this year. This represents a historical success for multilateralism. The OPCW also monitors approximately 5,000 chemical industry sites and activities in more than 80 countries. “We can’t be complacent in front of existing and emerging challenges” he emphasized, adding that there are four States yet to join the CWC. There have been several chemical weapons use incidents over the past decade. Syria’s chemical weapons dossier has been on the Organisation’s agenda for the same period.

He said that while emerging technologies and advances in biochemistry bring opportunity, they also challenge security. To this end, preventing chemical terrorism is a priority for the OPCW. The Organisation has embarked on a comprehensive process of adaptation, especially with its newly inaugurated centre for chemistry and technology, which has created an “inclusive global platform for knowledge sharing, scientific collaboration and capacity-building”. The OPCW looks forward to preventing the re-emergence of chemical weapons in an open-ended endeavour, an activity which requires sustained multilateral efforts and global support. It owes this to the international community, victims of chemical weapons and to future generations.

Right of Reply

The representative of the United States , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, rejected the “misleading commentary” by his counterpart from the Russian Federation. The United States is in full compliance with the BWC and it does not develop or possess such weapons in Ukraine or anywhere else. He recalled that the United States created a biological threat reduction programme in the 1990s to address the risks left behind by the Soviet Union’s biological weapons. That programme — which benefited the Russian Federation until 2014 when it unilaterally ceased cooperation with the United States and invaded Ukraine — remains operational, he added.

The representative of the Russian Federation rejected accusations that his country is developing biological weapons, stating that its biological activities are fully in line with international commitments and are exclusively for peaceful purposes. The United States must answer specific and justified questions about biological and toxin weapons in Ukraine. What is being seen in Ukraine in no way correlates with peaceful biological activity, he said, adding that public health has not improved there.

The representative of the United States said that the main health indicator in Ukraine is the continuing Russian Federation invasion of Ukrainian territory, which is causing untold death and suffering.

Exercising his right of reply, the representative of the Russian Federation rejects any attempt to accuse his country of developing biological weapons and reaffirms that his country is conducting all of its biological activities fully in line with the international commitments it undertook and exclusively for peaceful processes. The Russian Federation is tired of hearing the “same formula” from the United States’ delegation in reaction to its justified claims and questions about the military and biological activity on Ukrainian territory conducted with that country’s assistance, in violation of the BWC. He calls on the United States and its experts to answer specific justified questions in the context of the BWC, to which the Russian Federation expects answers.

Among those questions, he asked whether the United States’ agency for patents has a standard practice of issuance on inventions directly related to the supply of biological and toxin weapons. He also asked about the issuance of patents whose technical description implies their use as a means of delivering biological weapons, and whether the American delegation considers these inventions to be a means of delivery for biological and toxin weapons. United States’ activities in Ukraine are a direct violation of the BWC, he said.

Prevention of Outer Space Arms Race

HELLMUT LAGOS (Chile), Chair of the Open-Ended Working Group on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours , in a pre-recorded video briefing, noted that the Group was established by General Assembly resolution 76/231. It was entrusted with four main tasks; to take stock of the existing international legal and other normative frameworks concerning threats arising from State behaviours with respect to outer space; consider current and future threats by States to space systems, and actions, activities and omissions that could be considered irresponsible; make recommendations on possible norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours relating to threats by States to space systems, including how they would contribute to the negotiation of legally binding instruments on prevention of an outer space arms race; and report to the Assembly at its seventy-eighth session.

The first and second sessions were held in 2022, with the third held from 30 January to 3 February 2023, he said, adding that the fourth session was held from 28 August to 1 September 2023. Debate has been constructive and broad. The “zero draft” captured divergent views. However, due to the current international security environment, it was impossible to reach consensus on the final report, with recommendations. The draft showcased debate on the necessity of legally binding instruments, though some supported non-legally binding instruments. The discussion revealed that these are not mutually exclusive. Despite frustration about not reaching consensus on the final report, the Group succeeded in provoking broad discussions.

MOCHAMMAD IQBAL SIRIE ( Indonesia ), speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement , rejected the declaration by the United States in 2018 that “space is a warfighting domain” or the “next battlefield”. The Movement notes a draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space and of the threat or use of force against outer space objects, presented jointly by the Russian Federation and China in the Conference on Disarmament. The Movement was disappointed that consensus on the draft final report of the Group of Governmental Experts on this matter was blocked by the United States. It could have been a good basis for further negotiations towards adoption of a global legally binding instrument.

He welcomed General Assembly resolutions 77/40 on “Prevention of an arms race in outer space” and 77/42 on “No first placement of weapons in outer space”, as well as resolution 77/251 on “Transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities”. He underscores that, while voluntary transparency and confidence-building measures may partially contribute to reducing mistrust and enhancing the safety of outer space operations in the short-term, they can neither be a substitute nor precondition for the early conclusion of a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an outer space arms race, including the prohibition of the placement of any weapons in that domain, as well as mitigating the threat or use of force against outer space objects.

MOHAMMED LAWAL MAHMUD ( Nigeria ), speaking on behalf of the African Group , emphasized the urgent need to start substantive negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a legally binding, multilaterally verifiable instrument to prevent an outer space arms race. This instrument should allow equal exploration based on, among others, peaceful uses. He reiterated that the immense potential of space technology and applications should be equally beneficial to all Member States. He called on the UN to promote equal and non-discriminatory access to outer space for all nations. The intentional creation of space debris from the deliberate destruction of space systems is a major concern, and mitigating and prohibiting the intentional creation of space debris should be a priority.

AHMAD FAISAL MUHAMAD ( Malaysia ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), reiterated the urgent need for the commencement of substantive negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a legally binding and multilaterally verifiable instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space, including the prohibition of the placement of weapons in that realm and the prohibition of the threat or use of force against outer space objects. He regretted that, despite constructive engagement by Member States, the Open-Ended Working Group was unable to adopt a substantive or procedural outcome — as it would have been an important platform of common understanding to reduce threats to space systems. Calling for open and inclusive discussions, he is concerned about proposals to establish parallel processes on the same topic, which would be challenging, especially for small and developing States with limited resources.

Recognizing significant progress by the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, he reaffirmed the need for a universal, comprehensive and non-discriminatory multilateral approach towards the issue of missiles in all its aspects, negotiated multilaterally within the UN. Any initiatives on the subject should take into account the security concerns of all States and their inherent right to peaceful uses of space technologies. Calling for continued action in mitigating the effects of space debris, he stressed that activities in outer space should not remain the exclusive preserve of a small group of States. He encouraged the strengthening of capacity-building programmes, with particular emphasis on developing countries.

SULTAN NATHEIR MUSTAFA ALQAISI ( Jordan ), speaking on behalf of the Arab Group , condemned the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire, allowing for entry of basic humanitarian assistance. The Group believes in the importance of using outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes. All types of armaments or armed conflict in that domain must be prohibited. Agreements regulating peaceful use of outer space are needed to keep pace with countries developing their abilities to place weapons in outer space or launching armed attacks against satellite assets there. To this end, the Group prioritizes the need to codify, under the UN umbrella, norms for the use of outer space which ensure universality and complementarity with existing agreements. International consensus is essential in this vital domain. Above all is the need to prevent an outer space arms race.

He said that any attempt to regulate activities in that zone must be aimed at maintaining the interests of all nations and not obstructing the rights of countries to use it for legitimate purposes. The Group underscores the need to maintain outer space as a peaceful domain free from conflict. Thus, the desired legally binding instrument on the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS)must include a ban on placing attack or defensive weapons in space. The international community must also take necessary measures to allow verification of such commitments in a multilateral manner which include developing countries using or benefiting from space activities and applications. He regretted that the consultations and final reports of the Open-Ended Working Group on the draft resolution to reduce space threat through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour, failed to achieve consensus on its report.

CARINE CLAEYS, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, stressed that international law, including the UN Charter and the treaties on outer space and international humanitarian law, is applicable to outer space. The prevention of an arms race in outer space is achievable via a combination of legally and politically binding tools. The Union believes that an approach based on behaviours is the most pragmatic and immediate way forward. This approach complements the relevant disarmament and arms control tools and further strengthens the existing normative and legal framework. Future legally binding frameworks for space security must be effective and verifiable and should aim to cover all relevant threats.

The Union, she continued, fully supports the Open-Ended Working Group on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours, which ended its mandate this summer. She regretted that, despite tireless efforts by the Chair and the support of the overwhelming majority of States, the Group was unable to adopt a consensual substantive report, due to the opposition of one Member State. In this regard, she welcomed the proposed resolution by the United Kingdom to establish a new working group to continue this endeavour. The Union issued a joint communication on the EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence, in March, to ensure transparency on its space activities and intentions.

KONSTANTIN VORONTSOV ( Russian Federation ) stated that the recent risks of outer space turning into a “springboard for aggression and war” have become real. The course pursued by the United States and Western States towards placing weapons in outer space, building capabilities to exert force against space objects and using outer space to conduct combat operations undermines international security. He noted an “extremely dangerous trend” in the course of events in Ukraine, including the use by the United States and its allies of civil and commercial infrastructure components in outer space for military purposes. Quasi-civil infrastructure may become a legitimate target for retaliation, he said.

Due to the “irresponsible actions of Western States”, the sustainability of peaceful outer space activities is put at unjustified risk, he said. The international community should strongly condemn the provocative use of civil satellites, which raises questions under the Outer Space Treaty. The Russian Federation has consistently advocated for the preservation of outer space for the exclusively peaceful activities of all States, on the basis of equality. Also important is to maintain discussions within the mandate of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and not transfer those to other forums, he added.

LIANDRA JEAN SINAGA ( Indonesia ) said the notion of “peaceful purposes” must encompass the prevention of an arms race in outer space, with threats addressed comprehensively. However, as the existing international regimes are inadequate to deter the weaponization and militarization of outer space, she called for the immediate negotiation of a legally binding instrument on prevention of such an arms race. Maintaining outer space as a peaceful, safe and stable environment requires the development of norms, rules and responsible behaviour, however, their elaboration would only be effective if they lead to a legally binding instrument. She welcomed the implementation of transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities to build trust, lessen misunderstandings and avoid conflict. However, such measures cannot replace the goal of establishing multilateral agreements to govern that domain.

AIDAN LIDDLE ( United Kingdom ) said the risk of an arms race and conflict in space grows with each passing year and “the potential consequences become more serious and more widespread as our collective dependence on space services deepens”. The prevention of these possibilities must therefore remain a priority for this Committee and the global community. Though his delegation is disappointed that the Open-Ended Working Group did not adopt a consensus report on resolution 76/231, it is tempered by the fact that the Group has breathed new life into the task of preventing an arms race in outer space. “Working together to define and regulate behaviours could be a productive way of tackling space threats and reducing the drivers of an armed race in outer space,” he noted. The United Kingdom will present a resolution for the establishment of a second open-ended working group for new norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour.

ABDELRHMAN HEGAZY ( Egypt ) underscored the need for a legally binding instrument that would complement the existing international legal framework to prevent an arms race in outer space in all its aspects. Such an instrument should be comprehensive in scope and include prohibitions on the placement of any weapons, defensive or offensive, in outer space, armed attacks or any intentional harmful interference against satellites or outer space assets, and the development, testing and stockpiling of weapons that are specifically designed to attack outer space assets or are deployed or used as a weapon in outer space. Egypt looks forward to convening the Group of Governmental Experts in November, chaired by an expert from his country, to consider and make recommendations on substantial elements of an international legally binding instrument. Egypt and Sri Lanka have tabled a draft on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) emphasized that preserving outer space as mankind’s common heritage, solely for peaceful uses, is of existential importance to all countries, not just space-faring nations. He rejected any doctrine that categorizes outer space as a “warfighting” domain or the next battlefield. Such militaristic doctrines will not only pit space-faring nations against each other, but also dangerously raise the possibility of “doomsday catastrophic consequences” on everyone. The existing legal regime should be strengthened to respond to new technology. While Sri Lanka will support any effort to take forward discussions in any forum, he called on all involved to avoid duplication that foists an undue burden on smaller delegations. Competing parallel processes do not render justice to the issues, but only obfuscate and entangle the issues in a web of uncertainty.

DIANE SHAYNE LIPANA ( Philippines ) said that hers is an emerging space-faring nation. She prioritized convergent views to increase transparency and generate norms that will safeguard outer space as the common heritage of mankind. This becomes especially more significant given the trend that goes beyond the safe and responsible use of outer space technology — as made apparent by incidents concerning foreign rocket-debris falling into maritime zones and the continued conduct of direct-ascent anti-satellite missile tests by certain countries. Her Government participated in the Open-Ended Working Group on reducing space threats, and while the Group could not adopt a substantive report during its final substantive session, she welcomed the rich discussions during the process. She further urged main sponsors of similar but competing Committee resolutions to exert every effort to agree on a unified text.

SHIVANAND SIVAMOHAN ( Malaysia ) expressed concern about the use of space objects as weapons, as this can lead to escalation of tensions and an arms race in outer space. His delegation regrets that the Open-Ended Working Group on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours could not adopt any outcome. He underscored the need to avoid parallel processes, while advocating for universal membership in key disarmament bodies out of his country’s belief in greater transparency and exchange of information among all actors vis a vis outer space. Malaysia remains committed to acceding to existing international treaties on outer space use, having recently endorsed its 2030 national space policy. He urged Member States to redouble efforts to ensure use of outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes.

JAROSLAV ŠTĚPÁNEK ( Czech Republic ) said that the present epoch resembles that of 60 years ago, when the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space was born and the Outer Space Treaty was adopted. It is revolutionary in the technological and participatory sense. Humankind can now explore deep outer space, place scientific objects onto asteroids and fill in the Earth orbit with satellites serving the everyday needs of ordinary citizens. “Regretfully, we are not in a position to agree on norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours for the safe and secure way forward,” he said. At this time, the behavioural approach is the most feasible and appropriate way to encompass all new developments. “Otherwise, we run the risk of negotiating a new legal instrument that will only reflect a snapshot frozen in time.” At the same time, a flexible, forward-looking approach based on technological foresight is not in any way contradictory to the treaty-based approach. A political commitment can lay ground for what may later become legally underpinned obligations.

BENJAMIN ESCAIG ( Sweden ) stated that agreeing on norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour in outer space is the best way forward to reduce threats, without excluding the possibility of future legally binding measures. Work in both areas can be pursued in a progressive, sustained and complementary manner. He supported establishing a new open-ended working group to make recommendations on developing these norms, rules and principles, as proposed in a resolution from the United Kingdom. Sweden prefers establishing one working group to look at legally and non-legally binding measures, because establishing another would risk duplicating efforts, challenging resources for smaller delegations and jeopardizing broad participation. Additionally, as all European Union member States have committed to not conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite-missile tests, he encouraged other countries to do the same as a confidence-building measure.

ROBERT IN DEN BOSCH ( Netherlands ) noted that space-based applications are utilized daily by a huge proportion of the world population. However, space security governance keeps falling behind on developments in other domains. Discussions in the Open-Ended Working Group “prove that this is the moment for the urgently needed leap forward”, he stated, calling for reducing risks, such as inadvertent escalation, by improving that governance. He noted broad support to do so, including the widely endorsed call upon all States to commit to not conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite weapons testing. Citing the inherent dual-use and dual-purpose nature of space objects — as any space object can, in principle, be used as a space weapon — he stressed that proposals that focus solely on capabilities are therefore infeasible, requiring a behavioural approach that focuses on observable actions of space objects.

ANDREAS BILGERI ( Austria ) said his country is concerned about the potential humanitarian consequences on Earth should there be a conflict in outer space, and emphasized that international humanitarian law fully apply to that domain, particularly its principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. There is an urgent need to achieve substantive results in long-standing multilateral efforts to prevent an outer space arms race. Austria underscores the importance of The Hague Code of Conduct and the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space. Having ratified all outer space treaties, he encourages other States to do the same. He expressed reservations on the establishment of competing processes and hoped that the situations straining delegations’ resources will be avoided.

ALEX LIA ( Australia ) said that the space domain is becoming more complex and so are the nature of the threats to space security. The dual-use nature of space-based capabilities means those could be benign or threatening, depending on how they are used. The technical challenge of verifying the attributes of any object in space to assess if it is a weapon or not, remains significant. The best way is to reduce the threats to space systems, altogether. This means adopting an approach that focuses on behaviours, rather than capabilities. Doing so avoids the definitional and verification challenges inherent in a capabilities-based approach. Importantly, the Open-Ended Working Group had a broad mandate that enabled consideration of the full range of measures. For these reasons, the work of this Group should continue. It is regrettable that a new working group has recently been proposed that would run in parallel to the former. Australia cannot support the creation of a new forum.

BENJAMIN HIMMLER ( Germany ) affirmed that protecting space systems is in the interest of all States depending on their reliable services, and not only a few space-faring nations. The international community should address security threats, not in a binary logic, but in a way that accepts different mutually reinforcing approaches. Existing working strands should complement each other, and not overlap and create capacity problems. In that vein, Germany firmly supports this year’s follow-up resolution to create a new open-ended working group on responsible behaviours in 2025 and 2026. Also, noting that 34 States have committed to not conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile tests, he encouraged all States to join that commitment as soon as possible to universalize it.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) said that one of the most powerful ways to achieve peace, security and sustainable development in space lies in enhancing the active and equitable participation of women in decision-making and action. Space activities have been dominated by men, so it is imperative to create an inclusive and enabling environment for female participation. A new group of governmental experts should continue a positive trend, with 33 per cent female participation, whereas the 2019 version had three women out of 24 experts. With women’s broader participation, “instead of focusing on threats, we can work on establishing transparency and confidence-building measures” and “instead of focusing on aggression and armed conflict, we should focus our efforts on human security”, she concluded.

JORGE VIDAL ( Chile ) said the growing dependence of the population on the services provided by objects in orbit means that outer space, its threats and challenges, know no limits. The international community should join forces towards a common pathway forward. Chile welcomes the work done during the sessions of the Open-Ended Working Group on responsible behaviours. Open discussions helped build a path that leads to binding and non-binding regulations for a peaceful and safe space. In this regard, Chile deeply regrets that a consensus document was not reached. But, the discussions in the four sessions will remain valid. It is urgent to negotiate an international legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space. The weaponization of outer space and this risk must be avoided, as outer space cannot be turned into “a launching pad” for aggression and war, or a place to threaten and ensure superiority and supremacy. He also is concerned about interference and malicious cyberactivity targeting navigation and communication satellites.

ZHANDOS ISSAYEV ( Kazakhstan ) reaffirmed that negotiations to conclude an international, legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space remain a priority, and concrete proposals on transparency and confidence-building measures need to be an integral part. Outer space is becoming a place of contest for supremacy, drawing heavily on space-based communications and intelligence assets and the early development of anti-satellite weaponry. He fully endorsed the draft treaty on preventing the placement of weapons in outer space, introduced by China and the Russian Federation. He also called for the adoption of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space process guidelines on the long-term sustainability of outer space environment activities, especially on space-debris-clearing and mitigation.

GUL QAISER SARWANI ( Pakistan ) said modern weapons rely more and more on space-based technology, increasing the risk that fighting on ground, sea and air may spill over into outer space — with devastating consequences on everyone’s daily lives. All States, even those without space assets will be affected, requiring urgent action. He regretted that there has been no progress under the agenda of the prevention of an arms race in outer space for over four decades. He further noted assertions that the only pragmatic way is to focus on behaviours while ignoring capabilities — a framing that is tenuous at best, and at worst risks the weaponization of outer space. He therefore calls for a dual focus on capabilities and behaviours as the best way forward, as has been the case in several legally and non-legally binding instruments throughout history.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ) said that access to outer space is an inalienable right of all States and a global common good for the entire humanity beyond the jurisdiction of any single State. His country joined the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. He is concerned about the weaponization of outer space and stressed that all activities in that domain must be in accordance with international law. The distinction between peaceful and military applications has become increasingly blurred. This attests to the urgent need to strengthen the current legal framework. While transparency and confidence-building measures are important, they cannot replace the need for a legally binding agreement. Activities in outer space must not remain the exclusive preserve of a small group of States.

WAJDI MOHARRAM ( Saudi Arabia ) welcomed initiatives to regulate space and maintain exploration exclusively for peaceful purposes, without prejudice to existing conventions, agreements, or the role of the Committee on the Peaceful Use of Outer Space in leading discussions to agree on norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour. Achieving cooperation on outer space requires confidence-building measures and enhancing developing countries’ capacities, with a view to developing legally binding rules and guidelines. It is also important to enhance transparency criteria to avoid misunderstanding, including by sharing information on space-vehicle launch programmes. As Chair of the G20, Saudi Arabia hosted Space20, the first Space Economy Leaders Meeting to coordinate efforts for peaceful uses and to develop a new path of integration for the space economy.

HUGO EMMANUEL GUERRA ( Argentina ) expressed support for negotiations within the Conference on Disarmament on a legally binding instrument prohibiting the placement of missiles in outer space. He hoped that body will be reactivated, as it is the negotiating forum “par excellence”. He cited The Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation as a good example of transparency and confidence-building in everything related to the launch of anti-ballistic missiles and pre-launch notifications. Emphasizing the dual use of space technology, he called for attention to be paid to avoiding elements which could affect the right to develop and acquire technology for the peaceful use of outer space. Any instrument should contain capacity-building provisions and tackle technological challenges arising from verification matters.

Right of Reply

The representative of Jordan , speaking for the Arab Group , in exercise of the right of reply, said that Israel hides its crimes against Palestinians through the falsification of facts. The Arab Group holds Israel, the occupying Power, responsible for its latest crime, directed at a hospital, which killed hundreds of innocent people. Israel should stop using the First Committee to disseminate falsifications, he said, adding that Israel consistently undermines the international security system and refuses to participate in conferences to establish a Middle East zone free of nuclear destruction.

The representative of Israel said that no Arab Group member had issued a strong condemnation when more than 1,400 Israeli civilians were slaughtered. Israel will not be lectured by countries that advocate for Palestinian rights, yet only seem to care about Palestinians when using them as a weapon against Israel. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are “genocidal terror groups”, which are armed, financed and trained by Iran, she added.

The representative of Yemen said the Israeli delegate is trying to fabricate facts and shirk responsibility for crimes against the Palestinian people. Israel, the occupying Power, must cease fire immediately, allow the entry of humanitarian assistance and stop forced displacements. For its part, the international community should stop using double standards and hypocrisy and uphold international law and international humanitarian law without selectivity.

The observer for the State of Palestine condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza, including the bombing of a hospital built in 1882, prior to the establishment of the Zionist entity. Many of those killed were people who had taken safe refuge in the hospital from Israeli missile attacks. The hospital was destroyed by heavy military equipment that no one in the region but the Israeli regime has, he said.