Special Committee on Decolonization Approves Resolution Reaffirming Puerto Rico’s Inalienable Right to Self-determination, Independence

The Special Committee on Decolonization today approved a draft resolution reaffirming the inalienable right of the people of Puerto Rico to self-determination and independence and calling again upon the United States to assume its responsibility to promote a process to those ends.

By the terms of the resolution titled “Decision of the Special Committee of 20 June 2022 concerning Puerto Rico” — which was approved without a vote — the Special Committee supported a process enabling the Puerto Rican people to take decisions in a sovereign manner, to address their urgent economic and social needs, including unemployment, marginalization, insolvency and poverty, and the problems related to education and health, which have been aggravated by the ravages of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the earthquakes affecting the south-western part of the island. Among other things, it urged the United States Government to complete the return of all lands occupied by its military forces in the territory to the people of Puerto Rico.

The representative of Cuba, introducing the text, said the draft recognizes that the current status of Puerto Rico prevents it from taking sovereign decisions to address its own needs and define its own future, amid the grave socioeconomic problems it faces. Expressing concern about undue controls and economic influence imposed by the United States over the island, he also voiced concern over actions carried out against supporters of Puerto Rican independence, which have been mentioned in declassified documents.

Prior to approving the resolution, members of the Special Committee — formally known as the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples — heard testimony from as many as 51 petitioners with ties to Puerto Rico. While many spoke out in favour of a full self-determination process leading to national autonomy for the island, others pointed out that the foregoing was a minority opinion, with most Puerto Ricans voting in favour of becoming the fifty-first state of the United States in a November 2020 referendum. Calling for decolonization in the context of statehood, those speakers emphasized that Puerto Ricans deserved the same fundamental rights — including those of voting and representation — that were granted to United States citizens on the mainland.

Among them was Yadira Ofarrill, speaking for the Congressional Extended Delegation-Georgia Chapter, who stressed that the decolonization of Puerto Rico must be by popular vote — the most democratic vehicle — although some people mistakenly think that addressing the United Nations to ask for independence is the only way to decolonize the island. Noting her preference for statehood — a valid form of decolonization that would turn Puerto Rico into a sovereign state in the United States, like the other 50 states — she stressed that the decision must be made by Puerto Ricans living on the island.

Adrián González Costa, speaking for Puerto Rican Independence Party, urged Washington, D.C., to comply with their decolonization obligation, pointing out that the matter is languishing due to a lack of commitment on the part of the executive branch of the United States and to paralysing polarization. The political leaders in Puerto Rico in favour of annexation are merely simulating interest in advancing this matter in the United States Congress and, therefore, have become de facto allies of those who are entrenched in their colonial immobility, he added.

Ramon Nenadich, speaking for Estado Nacional Soberano de Borinken, said that he was submitting, once again, a resolution put before the Special Committee in 2022, which was aimed at calling on the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on Puerto Rico’s colonial situation. Voicing hope that the Special Committee will adopt the resolution, he said that it has in its hands the possibility of taking a “180-degree turn” and changing the impasse on the colonial situation of Puerto Rico that has persisted for more than 40 years.

Voicing similar points, Manuel Rivera, speaking for the organization Puertorriquenos Unidos En Accion, underscored the need for the island to exercise its right to self-determination with no interference from a foreign country. The best short-term alterative would be for the Special Committee to commit to fostering a resolution under Article 96 of the Charter of the United Nations to request the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the case of Puerto Rico.

Antonio Camacho Camacho, of La Asociación de Abogados Puertorriqueños Soberanistas en Washington, D.C., was among a wide swathe of petitioners taking aim at legal measures imposed by the United States, which constitute a colonial yoke imposed on Puerto Rico. Among those was “Law 60” [Puerto Rico Incentives Code/Act 60-2019], which he said was imposed by “the colonizer and its puppets” to create a tax haven in favour of Anglo-Saxons, displacing the Puerto Rican community for Anglo-Saxon investors’ benefit.

In a similar vein, Rachele Fruit, on behalf of the Socialist Workers Party, said that nothing exposes more clearly the colonial status of Puerto Rico than the United States-imposed “financial oversight” board. The junta’s job is to enforce measures to “squeeze” workers and farmers to guarantee payments to wealthy United States bondholders on a more than $70 billion debt, which has meant slashing jobs and pensions, closing schools and raising university tuition, she said.

For her part, Xiomara Torres, on behalf of Party for Socialism and Liberation, underscored that colonialism is a disease ravaging those who have stayed and those who have left Puerto Rico, stressing: “Statehood will not cut out the cancer that is colonialism.” Detailing the hardships faced by Puerto Ricans in the country and on the island, she said: “It is literally the same United States-based corporations and billionaires robbing our communities here that are pillaging the island and hoarding wealth there.”

Several representatives of United Nations Member States also weighed in on the discussion.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadine’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), said that the question of Puerto Rico has been in pronouncements adopted at all the summits held by the group since 2013. On 18 September 2021, at the VI Summit, held in Mexico City, the bloc adopted the “Special Declaration on the Question of Puerto Rico”, which reaffirms the Latin American and Caribbean character of Puerto Rico and recognizes the efforts made and the resolutions adopted by the Special Committee about the situation on the island, she said.

The representative of Azerbaijan, speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, voiced concern that the present political subordination of the Puerto Rican people impedes their sovereign decision-making regarding serious economic and social problems, including the present fiscal crisis and the need to restructure public debt. In addition, she urged the United States to return to the Puerto Rican people the occupied lands and installations of Vieques Island and the Roosevelt Road Naval Station and to assume its responsibility and expedite the process that will allow the Puerto Rican people to fully exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

The Special Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday, 23 June, to continue its work.

Hearing of Petitioners on Puerto Rico

RAMON NENADICH, speaking for the Estado Nacional Soberano de Borinken , recalling that in 2022 a resolution had been submitted for adoption by the General Assembly aimed at calling on the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on Puerto Rico’s colonial situation, said that he insisted on submitting the text once again to the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. He outlined the provisions of the resolution, which said, among other things, that the Special Committee has adopted 40 resolutions urging Washington, D.C., to recognize Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination, independence and national sovereignty, without the United States having heeded this call. Therefore, the text decides to call on the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the status of the island in line with Article 65, he said, voicing hope that the Special Committee will adopt the resolution. The Special Committee has in its hands the possibility of taking a “180 degree turn” and changing the impasse on the colonial situation of Puerto Rico that has persisted for more than 40 years, he said, adding that, if the International Court of Justice issues an advisory opinion on Puerto Rico, the Special Committee will have fulfilled its responsibility to achieve the decolonization of his people.

ANA M. LOPEZ, speaking for Frente Independentista Boricua , said Puerto Rico continues to endure 125 years of colonialization. Present colonial conditions are also manifested in their communities and barrios in the United States, she added, stressing that while Puerto Ricans were imposed United States citizenship in 1917, they are treated like second-class citizens experiencing daily racial discrimination and violence. Under the guise of democracy, they have been denied the inalienable right to sovereignty and independence. “Let’s be clear: Achieving independence is the only decolonizing solution for Puerto Rico,” she stressed. The ongoing forced migration of Puerto Ricans continues to cause a brain drain of Puerto Rico’s health service providers and professionals, she said, detailing the United States’ other actions against the island and its people.

MANUEL RIVERA, speaking for Puertorriquenos Unidos En Accion , said that the attempt by the Unites States Congress to pass legislation with a view of promoting the holding of a vote has failed. He underscored the need to defend Puerto Rico’s beaches, drinking water and forests. This Committee must take the right steps and conclude the case of Puerto Rico and refer it the General Assembly, he stressed, adding that a change in relations between Puerto Rico and the United States would represent a socioeconomic and political transformation for the country. The case of Puerto Rico has become complex since the adoption of law 600 and its withdrawal from the list of territories or countries that have not yet achieved self-governance. Puerto Rico must exercise its right to self-determination with no interference from a foreign country. The best short-term alterative would be for this Committee to commit to fostering a resolution under article 96 of the Charter of the United Nations to issue an advisory opinion on the case of Puerto Rico, with numerous specific questions.

YADIRA OFARRILL, speaking for the Congressional Extended Delegation-Georgia Chapter , noted that she is a resident of the state of Georgia, but Puerto Rico is her home. The decolonization of Puerto Rico must be by popular vote, she stressed, pointing out that some people address the United Nations to ask for independence and mistakenly stipulate that it is the only way to decolonize the island. They are not asking for the opportunity to solve the issue using the most democratic vehicle — the popular vote. She prefers statehood — a valid form of decolonization that would turn Puerto Rico into a sovereign state in the United States, like the other 50 states, she said, stressing that the decision must be made by Puerto Ricans living on the island.

ADRIÁN GONZÁLEZ COSTA, speaking for the Puerto Rican Independence Party , highlighted the United States’ obligation to discharge its decolonizing responsibility and allow the island to enjoy its inalienable right to self-determination and independence. He stressed the need to provide a channel for the rights of Puerto Ricans to overcome their current colonial condition. The matter is languishing due to a lack of commitment on the part of the executive branch of the United States and to paralysing polarization which is bogging down many issues of public interest there. The pollical leaders in Puerto Rico in favour of the annexation are merely simulating interest in advancing this matter in the Congress and, therefore, have become de facto allies of those who are entrenched in their colonial immobility. Against this backdrop, he underlined the need for an authentic call for decolonization and urged the United States to comply with their decolonization obligation.

JOSE ENRIQUE MELENDEZ, speaking for LULAC Puerto Rico , noted that he was questioned about why he wished to raise the issue in the United Nations when the concerned resolution was taken up by Cuba, that was hostile to the United States.

The representative of Cuba , intervening on a point of order, said that his country was not hostile to the United States.

The petitioner for LULAC Puerto Rico responded that he did not want his freedom of expression to be attacked.

The representative of Cuba , intervening again on a point of order, said that the petitioner was addressing issues outside the topic under discussion.

The petitioner for LULAC Puerto Rico responded that no country could quiet his freedom of expression, and that he wished the position of the majority of the people of Puerto Rico could be heard, having voted for statehood for a third time. He said that the prevailing situation contravenes the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which guarantees all persons the right to participate freely in their Government, or with freely chosen representatives, pointing that Puerto Ricans are denied the right to choose the President of the United States or members of the United States Senate or House of Representatives. Puerto Ricans serve in the United States Army but are denied the right to choose who leads the armed forces, he added.

IVÁN ELÍAS RODRÍGUEZ, speaking for Instituto Hostosiano del Norte , stressed that the decolonization of Puerto Rico is urgent. The United Nations General Assembly must adopt measures for the transfer of all powers into the hands of a constitutive assembly, which would draft a constitution for an independent Puerto Rico. The presence of military branches and agencies, laws, courts and vestiges of the United States Government must be eliminated. Moreover, reparations must be made, including contributions to ensure a rapid transition to independence with the necessary funds and conditions for the effective exercise of sovereignty. Puerto Rico has been dominated by armed forces and paramilitary agencies, repressing those who have fought for independence and controlling the lives of its people, he said.

RACHELE FRUIT, speaking for the Socialist Workers Party , said that nothing exposes more clearly the colonial status of Puerto Rico than the United States-imposed “financial oversight” board. The junta’s job is to enforce measures to “squeeze” workers and farmers in order to guarantee payments to wealthy United States bondholders on a more than $70 billion debt. This has meant slashing jobs and pensions, closing schools and raising university tuition. “The United States rulers are stepping up their assault on our constitutional rights, including on freedom of speech, presumption of innocence, freedom from arbitrary search and seizure,” she said, pointing to that country’s renewed use of the Espionage Act, including to prosecute electoral opponents of the current administration.

SARA TORRES, speaking for Equality for Puerto Rico , noting that while she came from Pennsylvania, she was born in a small farm-town in Puerto Rico, pointed out that it was the oldest of the 55 colonies in the world. Puerto Ricans love their confusing roots, she said, pointing out that it is dehumanizing to depend on other countries to determine who they are and when they can exercise those rights. She cited the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, and asked for support to be lent to the exercise of her rights to attain self-determination as an American citizen. Puerto Ricans have repeatedly chosen statehood and have been ignored by Presidents and Congress, she said, calling for action to be taken to make the island the fifty-first American state.

CARLOS RAFAEL ALICEA NEGRÓN, speaking for Movimiento Ñin Negrón del Movimiento de Liberación Nacional , said: “We are not a civil rights issue, nor are we US citizens living in Puerto Rico.” They are a people who have been invaded and occupied and whose citizenship has been imposed by the United States since 1917. Attempts to force the incorporation of Puerto Rico to legitimize its illegal occupation violate international law. The United States imposes actions which perpetuate economic exploitation and measures which have led to the plundering of national assets and the destruction of communities. The only solution is the withdrawal of the United States from Puerto Rico by implementing international law and resolution 1514 (XV), he stressed.

EDWIN ORTIZ, speaking for Call to Action on Puerto Rico , urged the Committee to affirmatively declare against the United States Government’s colonial regime which has always been in violation of international law. “Colonialism is [at] the heart of the problem and independence is the solution.” The colonialism of Puerto Rico has taken different forms: its people are being priced out their own land and replaced by North Americans who bring with them a different culture. Another tactic is the recruitment and formation of United States-based and funded non-governmental organizations, privatizing public services. The Puerto Rican people demand the immediate and unconditional transfer of all sovereign powers that have been illegally appropriated, he asserted.

GERARDO RUBÉN LUGO SEGARRA spoke on behalf of the Partido Nacionalista de Puerto Rico , which he described as the freedom movement to call out the case of Puerto Rico and to call on the international community to call on the United States to recognize the island’s sovereignty. His party has been fighting for 100 years for Puerto Rico’s sovereignty to be recognized and does not recognize the illegal colonial administration, he said. Elections, votes and referenda do not constitute a decolonization exercise, but instead only serve to perpetuate colonization. The United States feels that it has a “divine mandate” to decide to use or eliminate those who don’t benefit them, he said, adding: “We are all victims of Yankee dictatorship; they decide who should be traded with or attacked.” Puerto Rico is not the domestic affair of the Yankee empire, he stressed, emphasizing its right to self-determination and a transfer of power.

RAFAEL OLIVERA-CINTRÓN, speaking for Boricuas Unidos en la Diaspora , said that under the United States’ colonial rule, Puerto Rico continues to face a worsening crisis of democracy, human rights, displacement, economic oppression, childhood poverty and health inequities. Its lawmakers have no interest in overseeing the dismantling of a colonial system from which they themselves benefit, he added. His organization has established a framework that should guide any Puerto Rico decolonization process. “In it, we demand that the United States Government enter into bilateral negotiations with Puerto Rico to end the colonial status quo,” he stressed, detailing other demands on the United States. It is long overdue for the United Nations to treat Puerto Rico’s status as an ongoing crisis and an international priority, he added, urging the Organization to do so now.

MANUEL E. MELENDEZ, speaking for Comites de la Resistencia Boricua , said that United States’ imperialism is responsible for innumerable acts of barbarism across the world. It is the only country in the world that launched not one but two nuclear bombs, killing tens of thousands of civilians in Japan. Furthermore, the Government of the United States have orchestrated bloody coups d’état in, inter alia, Guatemala, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay. Highlighting years of resistance of the Puerto Rican people, he said: “Our liberation fight continues” to tackle the plundering and displacement, to protect the country’s lands, beaches, rivers and mountains, as well as the right to housing, education, work and a dignified life.

IGNACIO ROS, speaking for GA for Statehood for Puerto Rico , said that he is a Puerto Rican United States citizen, born and raised in Puerto Rico, whose people have for a century served in the military, but been denied the right to vote and to be represented, stressing: “This inequality must be rectified.” It is an injustice for those who have supported statehood and not independence, he said, adding that it is particularly unjust that such a significant population is denied the basic right to vote. Noting that Puerto Ricans have voted in favour of statehood in the last three plebiscites, he called on the United States to fulfil its duty and grant its people the same fundamental rights given to those on the mainland.

ISMAEL MULLER VASQUEZ, speaking for Frente Socialista de Puerto Rico , said it is fighting for the interests of the working class in Puerto Rico through independence and socialism and thanked the people and Governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela for their solidarity. Pointing to North American imperialism, he said the United States is called upon to respect international law and the decolonization of the Caribbean is an imperative for humanity. The case of Puerto Rico is not an internal affair of the United States; it belongs to the international community. It is not just an issue of civil rights as politicians in the United States Congress wish to present it, he said, rejecting attempts by Congress which does not recognize the sovereignty of the Puerto Rican people.

VANESSA RAMOS, speaking for the American Association of Jurists , underscored that the Special Committee should pay attention to colonialism imposed by the United States. Economic exploitation resulting from colonialism in Puerto Rico is incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations, she said, voicing concern over violations of cultural and political rights. Communities have been displaced and lost their homes and beaches. Also, their rights to education, health and food security are being violated. Specifically, she pointed to toxic material left behind by the United States Marines, adding that the people of Puerto Rico are also suffering from water pollution produced by transnational companies.

JOCELYN VELAZQUEZ, speaking for Jornada Se Acabaron Las Promesas , noting that for years people of Puerto Rican origin have come to the United Nations from all over the world to denounce colonialism, pointed out that progress in their fight has been stalled. Calling the colonial condition of Puerto Rico “unacceptable”, she said that day after day, Puerto Ricans are treated as pariahs in their own country, with the United States validating its control of the island and denying the existence of any agreement that concedes to them the capacity of self-governance. The United States has created various measures to deal with the issue; however, these are mere “siren songs” to put off the indispensable need for independence, she stressed, adding that annexation is a consequence of colonialism. Underscoring the need for independence, she called on the international community to call Puerto Rico what it is — a colony — and called on the United States to leave her country.

ANTONIO CAMACHO CAMACHO, speaking for La Asociación de Abogados Puertorriqueños Soberanistas en Washington, D.C. , said the United States court has reaffirmed that Congress can create laws and unequal and discriminatory conditions for the Puerto Rican people, stressing that the island is living under the colonial yoke of the United States. “Law 60” [Act 60] in Puerto Rico is a law to create a tax haven in favour of Anglo-Saxons and which has displaced the Puerto Rican community for the Anglo-Saxon investors’ benefit, he emphasized, adding that the tax haven shows the colonial aberration by the colonizer and its puppets to control the Puerto Rican people and destroy their nation. “This destruction is something that we will not allow,” he stressed, urging the international community to adopt the resolution.

OMAR MARRERO, speaking for the Department of State of Puerto Rico , underscored that Puerto Ricans served in the United States Armed Forces and contributed to that country’s economy. However, they continue to be subject to colonialism that hinders their true potential. The United States Congress must resolve the long-standing Puerto Rican problem. By resolving Puerto Rican’s political status, it will send a powerful message that all its citizens — regardless of their geographic location — deserve full and equal rights. It is an opportunity for the United States to showcase its commitment to democracy and justice, he asserted.

ROBERTO LEFRANCFORTUÑO, speaking for the government of Puerto Rico , said he is an elected member of the first Puerto Rican delegation to the United States Congress. United States citizens of the island are lacking effective political participation at all levels of Government, he added, noting the erosion of rights on the island over recent years. The United Nations has an opportunity to be an echo of the will of the United States citizens living in Puerto Rico. The island should have never been removed from the Organization’s list of colonies, he underscored, stressing: “The ball is in your court.” Puerto Rico does not want and never wants to be like Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, he added.

The representative of Cuba , in a point of order, said that references are being made to matters which are outside the matter at hand, and requested the Chair to indicate this to petitioners when they speak.

ANGEL JAVIER SERRANO, speaking for Congressional Extended Delegation Florida Chapter Tampa Area , said that the absence of democratic rights for the people of Puerto Rico infringes upon their human rights and undermines their right to equal representation, stressing that, from a legal standpoint, this situation is problematic and arguably unconstitutional. Such a situation creates economic disparity and limits economic growth, he said, calling for the playing field to be levelled by giving Puerto Rico statehood and the authority to self-govern and make decisions. Pointing out that there is a framework to give Puerto Rico statehood, he called for the injustice of its current status to be rectified, and for its people to be given equal rights to representation and economic opportunities. Therefore, he urged the Special Committee to pass resolutions, issue statements and raise awareness on the issue, so that the issue of Puerto Rico’s self-determination can be addressed.

WALTER ALOMAR, speaking for the Organization for Culture of Hispanic Origins , recalled that for over a century, Puerto Rico has been a colony of the United States. Through independence, the island can establish its own political system and promote self-determination. Also, it would have the authority to establish its own international relations, engage in global affairs and negotiate trade agreements tailored to its needs. This, in turn, would strengthen Puerto Rico’s economy, ensuring prosperous future for generations to come. “Independence can serve as a catalyst for unity,” he asserted.

RAMÓN VAZQUEZ-ESCUDERO, speaking for the Coalition for Statehood for Puerto Rico, New Jersey Chapter , said he came from a beautiful island in the Caribbean Sea, often called the “island of enchantment”, which he believed should become the fifty-first state of the United States, although there are strong arguments as well as against it. Currently, the people of Puerto Rico are United States citizens who cannot vote in federal elections, he said, adding that this unfair situation denies them their fundamental rights, to be represented in Congress, to make policy decisions, and reap economic benefits. The American dream offers liberty and opportunities, he said, calling for statehood to promote national unity and inclusion. Noting that the frequency of referenda on the issue has increased in recent years, he pointed out that the last three referenda, the most recent of which was held in 2020, have seen a drastic increase in support for joining the United States, while the voices for independence remained small.

MARIA DE LOURDES GUZMAN, speaking for Movimiento Union Soberanista de Puerto Rico , detailing the United States’ harmful actions for 125 years against the island and its people, said the United States has destroyed the Puerto Rican economy to benefit its own. Since 1953, the United States Government has been stating that since the adoption of the Puerto Rican constitution, the island has had self-governance. The United States does not think it has to be accountable to the Puerto Rican people, she pointed out, stressing that it is shameful that the island has been a colony for 125 years.

DANIEL VILA, speaking for Asamblea Nacional Soberana , said that the International Court of Justice has issued several advisory opinions on other colonial cases such as the Chago Islands and Western Sahara. In both cases, the decision of the Court has favoured the termination of colonial domination in those territories and their return to their legitimate original owners. “We also hope so in relation to our colonial situation,” he said. Puerto Rico has been living for more than a century under the domination of the United States “empire”, one of the cruellest in the world, which “has used our people as guinea pigs”, he said, adding that even today, that “perverse Government” continues to carry out “scientific” experiments against the people of Puerto Rico. The United States has carried out crimes against humanity and genocide against Puerto Rico, he recalled.

MIGUEL ÁNGEL REYES DE JESÚS, speaking for Alianza Nacional Contra el Desplazamiento Poblacional (ANCODEPO) , recalled that on 20 November 2021, the United Nations Rapporteur for the rights of minorities [on minority issues] Fernand de Varennes was in Puerto Rico to address the situation of minority groups in relation to human rights compliance by the United States. Mr. De Varennes was in a sovereign nation being controlled and colonized by the United States, he underscored, stressing that Puerto Ricans are not a minority in their country and continue to be a majority despite plans to displace them. Pointing to the United Nations and Secretary-General’s lack of respect, he said their colonial situation requires a response. The recommendations of this organ should not continue to be extended to the colonial Power, he added.

EDWIN PAGAN, speaking for Generacion 51 , said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted in 1948 established that the will of peoples is the basis for political authority and that such will is to be expressed through the ballot box. Recalling prior United Nations resolutions, which discussed the Puerto Rican people’s legitimate right to vote and choose another option other than colonialization, he asked why it has taken over a decade for the Special Committee to recognize the free democratic will of decolonization through integration by all means. He asked for silence to be observed in solidarity with the “democratic majority” of the Puerto Rican people who have clearly spoken in favour of statehood as a path of self-government.

GABRIELA MALESPIN, speaking for New York Boricua Resistance , said that her Puerta Rico is living under a constant threat that resources woill be taken from it. The United States continues it its effort to privatize the island’s beaches and monopolize its energy sources. The United States — not the Puerto Rican people — dictate what Puerto Rico can do with its land, she said, declaring: “we are at risk of losing our beaches”. Coastal areas are being sold to the highest bidders, with the intent of creating luxury accommodations, catering to tourists and colonizers. Detailing other instances of privatization, she said “decolonization is not annexation” and all statehood offers is integration with a violent empire that has historically shown no love to the Puerto Rican people.

LUIS TORO-GOYCO, speaking for Movimiento Diálogo Soberenista , pointed to the campaign to deny Puerto Rican nationhood by the United States society. In 1950, the United States Congress authorized Puerto Ricans to draft their Constitution, which was subject to its approval and did not alter the colonial situation.

XIOMARA TORRES, speaking for the Party for Socialism and Liberation , said Puerto Ricans arrive in the United States only to experience a different side of the same colonial coin, detailing the hardships faced by Puerto Ricans in the country and on the island. “It is literally the same United States-based corporations and billionaires robbing our communities here that are pillaging the island and hoarding wealth there,” she stressed, naming Luma and New Fortress Energy as only a few examples. Colonialism is a disease ravaging those who have stayed and those who have left Puerto Rico, she underscored, stressing that: “Statehood will not cut out the cancer that is colonialism.”

EDISON DIAZ, speaking for Barrio Boricua Resistance/New York Boricua Resistance , pointed to the United States’ actions that have harmed Puerto Rico and its people and asked how many more of these hearings are needed to determine whether the island should be independent. “It’s ridiculous”, he stressed, adding that colonialism is not a matter of discussion nor should it be decided by bourgeois electoral politics. Statehood is how colonization would be completed, he pointed out, noting that the United States has tried to wipe Puerto Ricans, along with their identity, off the face of the Earth. Statehood will only bring us closer to that, he added.

MARIA FERNANDEZ, speaking for the Caribbean Studies Association , recalled the experience of Puerto Rican political prisoners who were persecuted for their political beliefs. It is a violation of human rights to be ruled by a foreign Power, she stressed, noting that the illusion of self-governance has been destroyed by the imposition of the fiscal control board. “Those of us who are black have suffered disproportionately in the diaspora,” she said, adding that racism, colourism and discrimination persist. Highlighting the link between imperialism and gender-based violence, she said those who suffer the most are women.

RACHELLE FERNANDEZ RIVERA, speaking for Point CDC , recalled the experience of her Puerto Rican parents who were discriminated against and treated as second class citizens. Voicing concern over environmental racism suffered by Puerto Ricans, she said it is evident from the minimal clean-up of land and sea by the United States Navy. “Our culture and tradition run deep; we will not be erased,” she declared, highlighting the importance of oral and written history.

JOSÉ ROSELLÓ, speaking for the Puerto Rico shadow delegation to the United State House , stating that he wished to address the undignified colonial status of the island, said that, for 500 years, it had functioned in this retrograde manner, which has impacted its economic, social and political prosperity. Its situation was worsened after the onslaught of a number of disasters, including hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that such events brought home the need for the island’s sovereignty, so it could take decisions that address its needs, particularly those of vulnerable areas. Puerto Rico has voted consistently in favour of statehood, he added.

LYDIA WALTHER-RODRIGUEZ, speaking for CASA and hundreds of its Puerto Rican members throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, called on the Special Committee to advance the process helping the island decolonize and achieve self-determination. Noting that, between 2017 and 2022, CASA experienced a tremendous influx of Puerto Ricans, especially in Pennsylvania, she said that it was “not a coincidence” as they were forced out of their land by crises and natural hazards, right into the hands of those who colonized them. That country, the United States, continues to fail to provide them basic aid, but expects to have a say in their sovereign matters, she said, adding that history continues to repeat itself. She therefore urged the Special Committee to adopt the resolution with a view to helping the island decolonize and to stop colonial Powers from profiting from the land and resources, and from oppressing its people.

Also speaking were representatives of the following organizations: Extended Delegates for Statehood for Puerto Rico, Statehoodprnow Inc., Philly Boricuas, Ruta de la Verdad, Vidas Viequenses Valen, the Puerto Rican Alliance, Delegacion Congresional Extendida Texas Chapter, Puerto Rico Not For Sale Campaign, Puerto Rico Congressional Delegation, House of Representative Puerto Rico, Comite Amigos de Eugenio Matias Perez, Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana, Abolish Act 60 and Convergencia Nacional Boricua.

NEDRA MIGUEL ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ), speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), said the question of Puerto Rico has been in pronouncements adopted at all of the group’s summits held since 2013. CELAC, in line with its “Special Declaration on the Question of Puerto Rico” adopted on the occasion of the VI Summit, held in Mexico City on 18 September 2021, reaffirms the Latin American and Caribbean character of Puerto Rico and recognizes the efforts made and the resolutions adopted by the Special Committee about the situation on the island. Affirming CELAC’s commitment to the complete and speedy eradication of colonialism in all its forms and manifestations, she called once again on Member States to continue contributing positively to that objective.

YURI ARIEL GALA LÓPEZ ( Cuba ), associating himself with CELAC and the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the United States is using all means possible to impose their political, social and economic domination on Puerto Rico. There are now 40 different resolutions on this matter, reaffirming the inalienable right of thePuerto Rican people to self-determination. Highlighting the difficult economic situation that the island is going through, he emphasized that the matter of Puerto Rico must be resolved urgently.

ROBERTO BAYLEY ANGELERI ( Venezuela ), associating himself with CELAC and the Non-Aligned Movement, said that his country and the Latin American and Caribbean region have been steadfast in their opposition to colonialism in all its forms and manifestation, which they have strived to end, especially in their own region. Noting that next Sunday marked the 125th anniversary of the United States invasion of Puerto Rico, he said that it has, for more than a century, been denied the full enjoyment of its rights to self-determination and independence as a sovereign State. Spotlighting the United States fiscal control board as a symbol of Puerto Rico’s subjugation, which plunges it into continuing deprivation and poverty, he pointed out that there has been no progress over the past 50 years, since the matter first made it to the Special Committee’s agenda, due to the lack of political will on the part of the United States; it has instead strived to further impose domination, he stressed. He therefore called on Washington, D.C., to ramp up the process of making Puerto Rico become free and independent, and also called on them to return the territories occupied by the United States Armed Forces, and pay for the clean-up of areas that were occupied and used.

DIEGO PARY RODRÍGUEZ ( Bolivia ), associating himself with CELAC and the statement to be delivered by the Non-Aligned Movement, said the Puerto Rican people continue to suffer daily. While Puerto Rico may be one of the 16 non-autonomous territories, the freely associated State status of Puerto Rico does not mean it has achieved independence. The United States manages the territory in line with its rules, without enabling its full development, he said, voicing support for the resolution and the Puerto Ricans’ call for the sovereignty and independence of their own land.

JAIME HERMIDA CASTILLO ( Nicaragua ), associating himself with CELAC and the statement to be delivered by the Non-Aligned Movement, stressed the need for full decolonization of the region. In light of the sad colonial reality and the economic, social and educational breakdown faced by the heroic people of Puerto Rico, he stressed that they must finally be able to exercise their right to national sovereignty and self-determination. To this end, he urged the United States to expedite a true process of decolonization.

ALIAA ALI ( Syria ), associating herself with the statement to be delivered by the Non-Aligned Movement, said that several Non-Self-Governing Territories in the Caribbean face numerous challenges, including a lack of development, and emphasized their right to self-determination. Puerto Rico’s situation of political dependence on the United States prevents it from making sovereign decisions, including during the current financial crisis, she said, voicing concern over legislation adopted by the United States Congress giving it financial oversight over the government of Puerto Rico, which she called an “infringement”. Therefore, she called for an expediting of the process to help Puerto Rico exercise its inalienable right to self-determination.

VAHID GHELICH ( Iran ), associating himself with the statement to be delivered by the Non-Aligned Movement, voiced full support for the Puerto Rican people’s right to self-determination and independence. Expressing hope that the resolution will be adopted by consensus, he called on the colonial Power to end the imposition of austerity measures that have been causing the serious deterioration of the social and economic conditions facing the people of Puerto Rico. He also called for expediting the procedures to facilitate their exercise of the right to self-determination.

NIGAR BAYRAMLI-HAMIDOVA ( Azerbaijan ), speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed concern that the present political subordination of the Puerto Rican people impedes their sovereign decision-making regarding serious economic and social problems, including the present fiscal crisis and the need to restructure public debt. She also voiced concern with the legislation adopted in the United States Congress to impose a fiscal control board over the government of Puerto Rico, which will effectively infringe upon the limited power of San Juan over its budgetary and fiscal affairs. In addition, she urged the United States to return to the Puerto Rican people the occupied lands and installations of Vieques Island and the Roosevelt Road Naval Station, and to assume its responsibility and expedite the process that will allow the Puerto Rican people to fully exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

Action on Draft Resolution

The representative of Cuba , introducing the draft resolution titled “Decision of the Special Committee of 20 June 2022 concerning Puerto Rico” (document A/AC.109/2023/L.7), on the need to put an end to the colonial status of the island, said that the draft proved his country’s historic commitment to the brotherly people of Puerto Rico and their compatriots, who have been fighting for self-determination and independence for centuries. The text recognizes that the current status of Puerto Rico prevents it from taking sovereign decisions to address its own needs and define its own future, amid the grave socioeconomic problems it faces. As well, he said, it expresses concern over the imposition of the Financial Oversight and Management Board on Puerto Rico, which exercises power over officials and elected representatives in the government of Puerto Rico. It also takes note of the fact that the Supreme Court decided in June 2016 in the case of Puerto Rico v. Sánchez Valle that the original and ultimate source of governmental power in Puerto Rico lies in the United States Congress, and that any limited concession of self-government to Puerto Rico may be unilaterally revoked by the United States Congress. He also voiced concern over actions carried out against supporters of Puerto Rican independence, which had been mentioned in declassified documents.

The Special Committee then adopted resolution “L.7” without a vote.