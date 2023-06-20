Special Committee on Decolonization Adopts Resolution Requesting Negotiations Resume to Resolve Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Question

The Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples today adopted once again a resolution requesting the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to consolidate the current process of dialogue and cooperation through the resumption of negotiations to swiftly find a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute relating to the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*.

By the terms of the text titled “Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)”, which was adopted without a vote, the Special Committee reiterated that the way to put an end to the special and particular colonial situation in the Islands is the peaceful and negotiated settlement of the sovereignty dispute between the two Governments. It regretted that despite the widespread international support for a negotiation between them, the implementation of the General Assembly resolutions on this question had not yet started.

The representative of Chile, introducing the text also on behalf of Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela, said it includes the same concepts that have been established by the United Nations for more than 50 years to peacefully resolve the sovereignty dispute — a direct dialogue only between Argentina and the United Kingdom. Voicing support for Argentina’s sovereignty rights, she called on the two parties to resume negotiations as quickly as possible and expressed hope that the Special Committee will adopt the text by consensus.

Prior to approving the resolution, petitioners, as well as members of the Special Committee, presented their views on the long-standing question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) — an archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Two petitioners who identified themselves as members of the Falkland Islands Government highlighted the Islands’ successes as a small democracy and the importance of recognizing the will of the people. John Birmingham recalled that 2023 marked the tenth anniversary of its referendum, wherein 98 per cent of the respondents affirmed that they wished to remain an overseas territory of the United Kingdom. Gavin Short called on the Special Committee to listen to what the people have to say about their lives and their future and urged support for their right to self-determination.

On the other hand, two other petitioners recalled the expulsion of many families from the Islands and urged the United Kingdom to return to negotiating table. María Clara Vernet, who identified herself as an Argentinian citizen, said her family was deprived of their home and belongings by a nation’s illegal and violent occupation. Maria Mercedes Moyano Walker, speaking as an inhabitant of the Malvinas, pointed to obstacles posed by the United Kingdom to Argentinian citizenry from settling there, including policies disallowing them from acquiring property or investing in business.

Several members of the Special Committee then took the floor and urged the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations to find, as swiftly as possible, a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute. Delegations commended Argentina’s willingness to engage in negotiations, with some also voicing concern about the exploitation of natural resources, as well as the United Kingdom’s military presence, in the disputed territory.

Cuba’s representative, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, recalled a declaration adopted in September 2022 by its Ministers for Foreign Affairs affirming the need for both Governments to resume negotiations. Underscoring Argentina’s right to take legal action against non-authorized hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities in the area, he said both parties must refrain from taking decisions that would introduce unilateral changes to the situation while the Islands are going through the process recommended by the General Assembly.

The representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, speaking on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in a similar vein, expressed full support for Argentina in the matter. Speaking in her national capacity, she stressed that the dispute is not about the will of a colonized people under alien control, but as characterized in 1965 in General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX) and subsequently reaffirmed in other Assembly resolutions. Her country remains “indisputably anti-colonialist” and supports all multilateral decolonization efforts under the auspices of the United Nations.

Echoing other delegations, Venezuela’s representative said neither the principle of self-determination nor the deployment of a visiting mission can be applied to the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom. He called on the United Kingdom to put a complete and immediate end to the exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the territory under dispute and to the presence of military troops in the zone. “It’s time for London to put an end to its erroneous policy of more than 40 years in rejecting negotiations,” he stressed.

China’s representative pointed out that the issue under discussion dealt with the historical legacy of colonialism although that era has passed, impacting international relations and undermining the sovereignty and development interests of concerned countries. Reiterating China’s consistent position in support of Argentina’s sovereignty claim on the Islands, he urged the United Kingdom to refrain from initiatives that could contribute to tension and asked that country to respond positively to the request for dialogue.

Taking a conciliatory approach, the representative of Antigua and Barbuda said his country is a friend to both Argentina and the United Kingdom. Like other speakers, he highlighted the commitment of countries in the region to make their region free of colonialism and colonies, calling on Argentina and the United Kingdom to settle the dispute with humility so that their countries and people can move forward as sovereign nations.

Observers of the Special Committee — most of whom were from Latin America and the Caribbean — also took the floor and urged the peaceful settlement of the long-standing dispute. Several speakers voiced support for Argentina’s legitimate sovereignty rights over the Islands based on historical, legal and geographic reasons.

Many speakers, like Uruguay’s representative, who spoke on behalf of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), stressed that adoption of unilateral measures, including the exploitation of natural resources, is not compatible with what was agreed by the United Nations.

Mozambique’s representative voiced concern over the lack of progress on the issue, 57 years after the adoption of General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX) on the Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas). Echoing other delegations, he voiced support for the good offices of the Secretary-General to assist the parties in complying with the recommendations of the General Assembly in its decisions on the issue.

The Special Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June, to continue its work.

Question of Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

GAVIN SHORT, identifying himself as a democratically elected representative of the Government and people of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), said his family has lived there for 174 years. The Falklands are an overseas territory of the United Kingdom through choice, he stressed, highlighting that: “We are a multicultural and forward-looking democracy who have taken the Falklands from zero to a country that can now boast an A+ credit rating.” Countering Argentina’s claim to sovereignty, he said that country has actively sought to undermine the Falkland Islands’ economy and taken direct actions against his State. Calling on the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples to visit the Islands, he asked members to put politics aside and listen to what the people have to say about their lives and their future, and urged support for their right to self-determination.

JOHN BIRMINGHAM, identifying himself as a Member of the Falkland Islands Legislature, noting that the words he spoke 18 years ago in the Special Committee and in Bali three weeks ago remained valid, pointed out that the politics around the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) obscured an understanding of the reality of life on the Islands and that “despite the Committee’s support for self-determination, there seems to be no recognition of what the people themselves want”. Noting that there is no “one size or solution to fit all the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories” under the Special Committee’s purview, he underscored that the Islands are internally self-governing. They are a successful, financially independent — if small — democracy, he said, recalling that 2023 marked the tenth anniversary of its independently verified referendum, in which 98 per cent of the respondents affirmed that they wished to remain an overseas territory of the United Kingdom. “I am confident that if we had a rerun of that referendum today, the outcome would be the same,” he said, noting that, as an election looms in Argentina, his community has seen rhetoric and actions escalate there, despite which it still wishes for a good neighbourly relationship — a relationship of equals.

MARÍA CLARA VERNET, identifying herself as an Argentinian citizen, said her family was deprived of their home and belongings by a nation’s illegal and violent occupation. Describing the Islands’ centuries’ old history, she said that today the flag of Argentina is prohibited in the Malvinas and can only be seen in some crosses in the Darwin cemetery. Today the project for which Manuel Belgrano and others gave their lives to is incomplete, she said, stressing that 190 years after beginning the occupation, it is time to go back to the negotiating table and to renew the dialogue between the United Kingdom and Argentina to find a peaceful, just and sustainable solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands, South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.

MARIA MERCEDES MOYANO WALKER, petitioner, speaking as an inhabitant of the Malvinas, said that her great-grandmother, Ethel Turner, was born there and chose it as her home in 1886, when she married the first governor of Santa Cruz. Noting that she grew up reading letters about her great-grandmother’s life on the Island, she said that, however, in 1823, the United Kingdom expelled the local population and installed their own settlers from north Scotland. The Argentinian State promoted the establishing of settlers, engaging in trade between the Islands and the province of Santa Cruz. As a result, the new inhabitants were able to establish family, commercial and cultural ties, and the numbers of its descendants are today greater than those from the Malvinas, due to obstacles posed by the United Kingdom to Argentinian citizenry from settling there, she said, also highlighting policies disallowing Argentinians from acquiring property, investing in business or flying the Argentinian flag. Voicing regret that the United Kingdom will not accept regular flights connecting the Islands with Argentina, she called on London to return to the negotiating table with Argentina in order to resolve the Territory’s “special and particular case”.

PAULA NARVÁEZ OJEDA ( Chile ), introducing the draft resolution on “Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)” (document A/AC.109/2023/L.8), also on behalf of Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela, said the text includes the same concepts that for more than 50 years have been established by the United Nations as a way of resolving peacefully the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and surrounding maritime areas — namely, a direct dialogue only between Argentina and the United Kingdom. The Malvinas question is a matter of great importance and sensitivity to Latin American and Caribbean countries, she stressed, calling on the parties to not involve actors outside the sovereignty dispute and maintain the region’s zone of peace and cooperation. Voicing support for Argentina’s legitimate sovereignty rights, she called on the two parties to resume negotiations as quickly as possible and expressed hope that the Special Committee will adopt the text by consensus.

SANTIAGO ANDRÉS CAFIERO, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina , underlined the relevance of the question of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces for his country, as well as his country’s commitment to the recovery of its full exercise of sovereignty in those territories. The history of plunder behind the colonialism in the South Atlantic is part of Argentina’s past, present and future, he said, outlining the Island’s history since 1810, when his country inherited them from Spain, following which it fully exercised its sovereignty. It would have continued to develop the Islands as an integral part of its territory if it was not for an act of force against international law in 1833, through which the United Kingdom illegitimately occupied the Islands. Argentina never consented to this breach of its territorial integrity and has asserted its legitimate rights in the 190 subsequent years, he added.

Following the recognition of the dispute by the General Assembly in 1965, which recognized the special case of decolonization, and calling for the upholding of the interests of the inhabitants of the territory, not their desires, he said that his country could not consider those settled on the Islands as a result of subjugation by a colonial Power as having the right to self-determination in accordance with international law, or General Assembly resolution 1514, particularly in light of measures implemented by the United Kingdom since 1833. Those measures by the United Kingdom favoured the settlement of their subjects on the Island and made it difficult from Argentinians from the mainland to settle there. Following resolution 2065 (XX), for 16 years the United Kingdom agreed to engage in a process of bilateral negotiations with Argentina, with both parties considering ways to end the dispute, he said, adding that, however, these negotiations were interrupted in 1982, following which the United Kingdom changed its position, making its resumption of negotiations contingent upon consent of the inhabitants of the Islands, overlooking the provisions of resolutions by the General Assembly, calling on parties to resume negotiations.

Argentina is committed to human rights and peaceful settlement of international disputes and is committed to recovering its exercise of sovereignty by peaceful means, he went on, adding that, on the other hand, the United Kingdom acts as if the dispute does not exist, pursuing a fait accompli policy in the South Atlantic. It has not responded to Argentina’s request to progress on practical matters pertaining to the South Atlantic, as is demonstrated by its continued request to accept a direct flight from the Argentine mainland to the Malvinas, as well as its pursuit of activities which are incompatible with General Assembly resolution 31/49, he added. He voiced concern with a number of activities by the United Kingdom which impede a peaceful settlement of the dispute, including its granting of unilateral fishing licenses, its illegitimate exploitation of hydrocarbons, and the deployment of the so-called “Kosovo Security Forces”, against resolution 31/49 and the statement of the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation. In the face of such actions, Argentina is forging towards a peaceful resolution to the dispute, he said, highlighting his proposal to British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly on 2 March concerning a renewed bilateral agenda on the South Atlantic and the resumption of a formal negotiation process.

YURI ARIEL GALA LÓPEZ ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, recalled that its Ministers for Foreign Affairs in a declaration adopted on 23 September 2022 reaffirmed the need for the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and relevant General Assembly resolutions to find, as swiftly as possible, a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. Further citing the declaration, he said the Ministers reaffirmed the principle of territorial integrity and highlighted the right of the bloc’s member States to permanent sovereignty over their natural resources, including the right of Argentina to take legal action against non-authorized hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities in the area. They also recalled the need for both parties to refrain from taking decisions that would imply introducing unilateral changes to the situation while the Islands are going through the process recommended by the Assembly, he said.

Speaking in his national capacity and associating himself with statement to be delivered on behalf of Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), he expressed full support for Argentina’s legitimate rights in the sovereignty dispute. The sending of a visiting mission to the Malvinas would not be consistent with the practice of the Special Committee, he said, adding that it would be inappropriate because there are no colonized people there whose level of Government would need to be re-evaluated by the “C-24”. The Latin American region is a zone of peace, he stressed, pointing out that the holding of military exercises in the Malvinas goes against the peaceful aspirations of countries in the region. He voiced hope that the Secretary-General’s good offices will help bring the parties to the negotiating table and called for a just and definitive solution to the Malvinas question that would guarantee the Islands’ territorial integrity.

NEDRA P. MIGUEL ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ), speaking on behalf of CELAC, expressed full and unwavering support for the Government of Argentina in the matter of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces. Emphasizing CELAC’s strong support for a permanent solution to the dispute through a negotiation between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom, she noted that at the 2014 CELAC Summit, the Heads of States and Governments issued a declaration stressing the need to consolidate a zone of peace in Latin America and the Caribbean where differences between nations are resolved peacefully. Further, she spotlighted the new special declaration made during the seventh CELAC summit on 24 January 2023, which reiterated support for Argentina on the issue and called for a peaceful and definitive solution to the dispute in line with General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX) and other relevant resolutions, including those put forth by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Then delivering a statement in her national capacity, aligning herself with the Group of 77 and CELAC, she underscored that the dispute is not about the will of a colonized people under alien control, but rather as characterized in 1965 by the United Nations General Assembly under resolution 2065 and subsequently reaffirmed in several Assembly resolutions. Her country remains “indisputably anti-colonialist” and supports all multilateral decolonization efforts under the auspices of the United Nations, she said, urging the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to recommit to the resumption of bilateral negotiations to bring about a lasting solution to the dispute. She also urged the Secretary-General to use his good offices to facilitate and energize the process.

JOAQUÍN ALBERTO PÉREZ AYESTARÁN ( Venezuela ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and CELAC, said neither the principle of self-determination nor the deployment of a visiting mission can be applied to the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom. Noting his country’s firm and historic support to Argentina’s legitimate rights, he called on the United Kingdom to put a complete and immediate end to the exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the territory under dispute and to the presence of military troops in the zone. Noting the United Kingdom’s absence once again in the meeting, he stressed: “It’s time for London to put an end to its erroneous policy of more than 40 years in rejecting negotiations.”

CARMEN ROSA RIOS ( Bolivia ), aligning herself with CELAC and the Group of 77, called for a resumption of dialogue and negotiations on the Malvinas with a view to reaching a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, thereby resolving the colonial situation. The use of force or invasions do not grant rights, she said, adding that, in this light, a visiting mission to the Malvinas is not appropriate, as there are no colonized people whose level of Government must be assessed; on the contrary, there is a Territory occupied by force by a Power that is ignoring Argentina’s territorial integrity. She voiced concern over the presence of the military force conducting military exercises on the Islands, which goes against the declaration of Latin America as a zone of peace.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) said her country has consistently advocated for a political and diplomatic solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas/Falkland Islands and also the South Sandwich and South Georgia Islands directly between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom. Commending Argentina’s constructive approach, she voiced concern about London’s refusal to start dialogue and by the British development of economic activities on the Island and its militarization. Noting the United Kingdom’s steps to deploy the security forces of a third country on the Island, she said her country will continue to uphold its unchanged position on the matter.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ), associating himself with the Group of 77, CELAC and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), voiced his country’s historical support for the sovereignty rights of the Government of Argentina in the matter of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces. He rejected any decision leading to unilateral measures while the process initiated by the General Assembly is still pending, spotlighting the special communiqué put forth following the Ibero-American summit on 25 March in the Dominican Republic calling on the parties to resume negotiations towards reaching a swift solution to the sovereignty dispute within the framework of United Nations and OAS resolutions, as well as the objectives of the Charter of the United Nations, including its principle of territorial integrity. He added that the reinforcement of military presence violates such resolutions and is incompatible with reaching a peaceful solution to the dispute.

JOAQUIM JOSÉ COSTA CHAVES ( Timor-Leste ), associating himself with the Group of 77, underscored the importance of dialogue and negotiations between all parties to conflict to terminate conflicts and proceed with a clear definition of the status of the remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories and ensure the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through integrated programmes that can generate concrete impact on the lives of the people in the territories. He urged Argentina and the United Kingdom to continue dialogue to find a peaceful and permanent solution over the disputed territory, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

VICTORIA MANGAY SULIMANI ( Sierra Leone ) called on the Special Committee to continue dealing with the needs of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories “on a case-by-case basis, taking the wishes and aspirations of the inhabitants of the territory as paramount”. Reaffirming her country’s commitment to the eradication of colonialism in all its forms and manifestations, she emphasized the need to uphold the principle of self-determination of all peoples and nations, in line with General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV). Urging both parties to engage constructively and resume negotiations to resolve the dispute through peaceful means and a negotiated settlement, she said it is necessary to enable the inhabitants of the Islands to freely determine their political status.

WALTON ALFONSO WEBSON ( Antigua and Barbuda ), associating himself with CELAC and the Group of 77, said his country is a friend to both Argentina and the United Kingdom. He encouraged both parties to once again resume negotiations to find as soon as possible a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions. Highlighting the commitment of Latin American and the Caribbean countries to make free their region of colonialism and colonies, he called on Argentina and the United Kingdom to settle the dispute with humility so that their countries and people can move forward as sovereign nations.

GENG SHUANG ( China ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said that the issue under discussion dealt with the historical legacy of colonialism. Its hegemonism persists today, although that era has passed, impacting international relations and severely undermining the sovereignty and development interests of concerned countries, he added. He reiterated China’s consistent and clear position in support of Argentina’s sovereignty claim on the Islands and called for a solution to be reached through a peaceful negotiation, in line with the Charter of the United Nations. He further urged the United Kingdom to refrain from initiatives that could contribute to tension and asked them to respond positively to the request for dialogue to find a peaceful, just, and lasting solution to the dispute in line with relevant United Nations resolutions.

ALIAA ALI ( Syria ), associating herself with the Group of 77, voiced support for Argentina’s legitimate right over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas. Stressing the need to respect Argentina’s territorial integrity, she said the United Kingdom’s intransigent refusal to abide by Assembly resolutions calling for negotiations harms the interests of the people of Argentina. Voicing concern about the United Kingdom’s military presence on the Island, she called on that country to refrain from taking unilateral measures that include exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the Malvinas and carrying out military activity, including the dispatch of members of a so-called Kosovo Security Force.

ARRMANATHA CHRISTIAWAN NASIR ( Indonesia ), associating himself with the Group of 77, emphasized that the best way forward is peaceful dialogue and negotiations, as there is no “one-size-fits-all” answer to the questions taken up by the Special Committee. Encouraging the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations, he underlined the need to consider the interests of the population of the Islands. Also reiterating support for the good offices of the Secretary-General, he praised the continued communication between the Special Committee and the two Governments, calling this a building block for a lasting solution.

CARLOS AMORÍN ( Uruguay ), speaking on behalf of MERCOSUR, said that from resolution 2065 (XX) of 1965 to the present, the General Assembly and the Special Committee on Decolonization have recognized that the question of the Malvinas Islands involves a sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, reiterating that the way to end this special and particular colonial situation is through the peaceful and negotiated settlement of the dispute between the two parties. Detailing the many occasions when his bloc’s members and associated States have spoken on the Malvinas question, he highlighted their support for Argentina’s legitimate rights in the sovereignty dispute. Adoption of unilateral measures, including the exploitation of natural resources, is not compatible with what was agreed by the United Nations, he stressed. Commending Argentina’s willingness, he urged the United Kingdom to resume negotiations to find a definitive solution.

Speaking in his national capacity as observer of the Special Committee and associating himself with the Group of 77 and CELAC, he noted his country’s commitment to Argentina’s legitimate sovereignty rights in the dispute based on historical, legal and geographic reasons. The Malvinas question continues to be a special case of colonialism as set forth in Assembly resolutions, he pointed out, stressing that the only solution would be a bilateral negotiation between the two parties bearing in mind the interests of the Islands’ population. Although more than 60 years have passed since the Assembly launched an appeal to end colonialism, the situation of the Malvinas is still ongoing, he said, urging both parties to come together for constructive dialogue to move towards a just solution.

BRUNA MARA LISO GAGLIARDI ( Brazil ), speaking on behalf of the zone of peace and cooperation of the South Atlantic, reiterated the bloc’s most recent declaration following the eighth ministerial meeting on 18 April in Cabo Verde, affirming the need to bring colonialism to a speedy end, voiced concern over the situation affecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of members of the zone. Underscoring the need to settle disputes by peaceful means, she called for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom in line with General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX). Further, she called for an adherence to General Assembly resolution 31/49, which called on both parties to refrain from decisions implying unilateral modifications, drawing attention to the United Kingdom’s illegitimate hydrocarbon explorations in the area under dispute, as well as its military presence.

Making a statement in her national capacity, she reiterated the need to put an end to the special colonial situation and voiced support for Argentina’s legitimate rights with respect to the sovereignty dispute concerning the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces, in line with the Charter of the United Nations. She voiced regret over the persistence of colonialism in the Latin American region and said that, in light of the situation of illegal occupation, the principles of self-determination of peoples are not applicable. She called for the resumption of negotiations in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions, voicing concern over violations of General Assembly resolution 31/49. She therefore urged the United Kingdom to end its unilateral acts of exploration of natural resources and to refrain from promoting military exercises in the disputed zone.

The Special Committee then approved draft resolution “L.8” without a vote.

SANTIAGO ANDRÉS CAFIERO, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship of Argentina , thanked members of the Special Committee, particularly the resolution’s co-sponsors, as well as delegations who offered support for adoption by consensus of the resolution.

CARLA MARIA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA ( Guatemala ), commending Argentina’s commitment to multilateralism and international law, welcomed the adoption of the resolution by consensus. Stressing that the sovereignty dispute pertained to a colonized territory, not a colonized population, she pointed out that the population in question is not indigenous but transplanted by the United Kingdom at the beginning of their usurpation of the territory. Therefore, she voiced support for Argentina’s historic rights to the territory and called for a solution to be reached to this special and particular situation as recognized by the United Nations. However, she ruled out the possibility of applying the principle of self-determination to the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces. Further, she voiced concern about the presence of Kosovo Security Forces alongside the British Armed Forces on the Islands, which violates General Assembly resolution 31/49. Stressing the need for negotiation and dialogue, she voiced regret that the United Kingdom is unwilling to respond to the invitations of Argentina to this end, including its recent proposal to tackle a bilateral agenda on the South Atlantic. She also voiced concern about the United Kingdom’s unilateral actions, including its exploitation of renewable and non-renewable resources, as well as its military presence.

LUIS UGARELLI ( Peru ), voicing support for Argentina’s legitimate sovereign rights over the Islands and surrounding maritime areas, recalled that the legitimate authorities were expelled and prevented from returning, then replaced by nationals of the occupying Power. As such, the principle of self-determination cannot be applied in this case, but rather the principle of territorial integrity, he pointed out. Voicing support for statements delivered by CELAC, MERCOSUR and the Group of 77, he said the Secretary-General must continue his good offices and assist the parties in the dispute to resume negotiations. The parties must refrain from adopting unilateral measures and respect the status of the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation.

JOSÉ ALFONSO BLANCO CONDE ( Dominican Republic ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and CELAC, said the question of the Malvinas Islands is of historic importance for Latin America and the Caribbean, demonstrating the persistence of colonialism in the region. The claim of sovereignty by Argentina is part of a regional struggle, he added, reiterating his firm support to the country and its sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces, whose situation is unique and goes beyond a mere territorial aspect. He called on the international community to support compliance with General Assembly resolution 31/49 and underscored the need for bilateral negotiations to reach a swift, peaceful and definitive solution to the dispute.

NOEMÍ RUTH ESPINOZA MADRID ( Honduras ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and CELAC, voiced solidarity with Argentina in its dispute over the question of the Malvinas Islands. She called on the Secretary-General to exercise his good offices and call upon the parties to resume dialogue to find a peaceful and definitive solution. She stressed the importance of observing General Assembly resolution 31/49, which urges both parties to refrain from adopting decisions which would involve unilateral changes to the situation while the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas are subject to the process recommended by Assembly. The United Nations must continue exhaustively with the processes of self-determination and independence of the peoples.

ZORAYA DEL CARMEN CANO FRANCO ( Panama ), aligning herself with CELAC and the Group of 77, reiterated her country’s historic support to Argentina’s claims over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces, following General Assembly resolution 2065, which recognized the sovereignty dispute. She called for a peaceful solution to be reached on the situation through the resumption of dialogue, welcoming in this regard, Argentina’s willingness to move forward. Only dialogue can put an end to the Islands’ special and particular situation in line with the Charter of the United Nations, she added.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ) stressed that the Malvinas belong to Argentina, in view of the legal and historical validity of its sovereignty rights over those Islands, as well as South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. This is the only dispute that remains between Latin America on the one hand and a European country on the other, derived from a colonial situation, despite the respect that both regions have for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, she said. Argentina and the United Kingdom must resume negotiations in good faith to reach a just, peaceful, definitive and mutually acceptable solution to the Malvinas question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ), reiterating her country’s support to the rights of Argentina, underscored the need to put an end to the special colonial situation concerning the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces. The sovereignty dispute must be resolved through a peaceful, negotiated solution, she said, calling for the need to respect General Assembly resolution 31/29, pertaining to the adoption of unilateral decisions leading to changes to the Islands’ situation while they are undergoing a process recommended by the Assembly.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ), associating himself with CELAC and MERCOSUR, reaffirmed Argentina’s rights in the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and surrounding maritime areas. He called for the resumption of negotiations between the two parties to reach a just and mutually acceptable solution in accordance with United Nations resolutions. Highlighting Argentina’s constructive attitude towards negotiations, he called on the Special Committee to facilitate dialogue on the matter to contribute to an international order that is more just and based on international law and cooperation.

DUŠAN VUJAČIĆ ( Serbia ) stressed the importance of resolving all outstanding disputes peacefully and through dialogue, in line with the Charter of the United Nations. He therefore called on both sides to continue negotiations as the only admissible path towards a peaceful, just and lasting solution, adding that such negotiations require mutual understanding and consistent adherence to international law, including a firm commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States.

SAYONARA JOALINE SARDINHA MUALUBAMBO ( Angola ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and the zone of peace and cooperation of the South Atlantic, said the prolonged dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom regarding the Malvinas Islands must be settled through bilateral negotiations. Encouraging their Governments to resume negotiations to achieve as soon as possible a peaceful and lasting solution to the dispute, she affirmed her country’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes to respect territorial integrity and the rules-based international order.

TARCÍSIO BALTAZAR BUANAHAGI ( Mozambique ), voicing concern over the lack of progress on the issue 57 years after the adoption of General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX) on the Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), underscored the need for the resumption of dialogue to reach a fair, mutual and lasting negotiated solution to the dispute, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. He voiced support for the good offices of the Secretary-General in order to assist the parties in complying with the recommendations of the General Assembly in its decisions on the issue.

CARLOS EFRAÍN SEGURA ARAGÓN ( El Salvador ), voicing regret that the sovereignty dispute has not been resolved, commended Argentina’s ongoing willingness to resume bilateral negotiations. Stressing the need for both parties to resume negotiations in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, he highlighted the importance of the Secretary-General’s good offices to find a definitive solution to the dispute over the archipelago. Voicing concern about unilateral acts carried out illegally in the area under dispute, including the exploration and exploitation of natural resources, he said the deployment of new military actors in the Malvinas is an unjustified provocation and a violation of relevant Assembly resolutions.

Ms. GAGLIARDI ( Costa Rica ) said the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas/spaces is a special and particular situation involving Argentina’s legitimate right to sovereignty. She underscored the importance of General Assembly resolution 2065 (XX) and regretted that there has been no progress on the issue in the past 60 years. She voiced concern over the presence of troops from the United Kingdom and third States in the peace zone, which was a corollary of the impasse in negotiations between the parties, underscoring the need to adhere to General Assembly resolution 31/49. However, she welcomed news of cooperation between the United Kingdom and Argentina through the World Trade Organization (WTO) and in relation to health and vaccination issues.

__________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).