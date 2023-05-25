Inclusive Decision-Making, Greater Cooperation Essential for Sustainable Development, Progress in Non-Self-Governing Territories, Speakers Tell Decolonization Seminar

(Received from a UN Information Officer.)

BALI, Indonesia, 25 May — Speakers stressed the need for more inclusive decision-making, cooperation and a greater United Nations role in decolonization to ensure the world’s remaining 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories are not left behind, as the Special Committee on Decolonization continued its Pacific regional seminar.

The 29-member body — formally known as the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples — is meeting this week in Bali under the theme “Innovative steps to ensure the attainment of the SDGs in the Non-Self-Governing Territories”. (For further information, see Press Releases GA/COL/3366 of 24 May 2023 and GA/COL/3365 of 22 May 2023).

Participants expressed diverging views today over the way the principles of the United Nations Charter, such as self-determination and territorial integrity, apply especially to the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*, Gibraltar, and Western Sahara. They also discussed challenges related to poverty, health, inequality, climate risk, natural resources, and the debt-burden.

John Birmingham, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), said the year 2023 will mark the tenth anniversary of the Territory’s referendum, when over 98 per cent of the Falkland Islanders voted to retain the status quo. He highlighted the Territory’s self-funded “Islands Plan” that focuses on the environment, with its green energy output now at over 30 per cent, and said it will continue to work collaboratively with other South American countries to rein in the uncontrolled, unsustainable over-exploitation of the South-West Atlantic. The Territory is now “a successful financially independent, if small, democracy”, he said. He noted if the Committee wishes to be seen less as a talk shop, and restore credibility, then it should visit and learn about its Territories more.

Joseph Bossano, Minister for Enterprise, Training, Employment and Health and Safety of Gibraltar, said the core principles of the 1955 Bandung Conference were still relevant to the promotion of self-determination and decolonization. Gibraltar’s decolonization will not cause the fragmentation of Spain’s territorial integrity, he asserted. Putting the Spanish presence in Gibraltar in the context of the Special Committee’s discussions, he said that out of the 1,500 years of Gibraltar’s history, Spain’s presence had been the least, just over 200 years, after which the United Kingdom held Gibraltar for another 310 years. He declared that Gibraltar “will not change its position on self-determination” and underscored its “opposition to sovereignty discussions between UK and Spain”.

He added that the negotiation for a treaty between the European Union and the United Kingdom to create border fluidity would likely increase the shared prosperity to the Campo area, estimated at 25 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), as border workers account for 50 per cent of the workforce.

Sidi Mohamed Omar, Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguía el-Hamra and Río de Oro (Frente POLISARIO), underscoring that Frente POLISARIO is the only legitimate representative of the people of Western Sahara as recognized by United Nations General Assembly resolutions, deplored the illegal, forcible occupation of Western Sahara — the sole Territory in Africa remaining on the United Nations list since 1963. He said the only option was to advance the unfinished decolonization process of Western Sahara through free, genuine, and democratic expression of the sovereign will of the Sahrawi people towards their inalienable right to self-determination.

Bahiya Ghalla, who described herself as representing the population by being democratically elected as Vice-Chair of the Regional Council, responded by asserting Morocco’s sovereignty over the Territory, which had benefited from the launch of the $8 billion Moroccan Sahara development model since 2015, contributing to the promotion of sustainable development in various sectors on the African continent. She said GDP per capita in Moroccan Sahara, as an emerging economic hub, is higher than all other regions of Morocco, denying claims by the POLISARIO that the area was military occupied. This is coupled with great strides in gender equality and women’s participation in the political sphere, along with the establishment of 28 consulate-generals in Moroccan Sahara at the present.

Facundo Rodriguez, expert, encouraged Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume direct negotiations to resolve their dispute that has lasted more than 190 years, taking into account the human rights and interests of local inhabitants. He pointed to the United Kingdom’s discriminatory policy and noted artificial demographic growth in the Territory over the years, with most having lived there for less than 10 years. A population with these characteristics, he said, does not constitute a group ethnically or culturally distinct from the administering Power, that is, a separate people subject to the right of self-determination.

Councillor Karl Thrower gave his outlook on Saint Helena’s delayed referendum, saying the main concern was its long-term reliance on United Kingdom financial aid, given the multiple challenges the Territory faced, including its geographical isolation and a shrinking tax base.

Spain’s representative noted the negative impact from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, which was opposed by a vast majority of Gibraltar’s inhabitants, saying that impeded the Territory’s progress on the Sustainable Development Goals in areas linked to the environment, access to water and sanitation, the reduction of inequalities, as well as its implications in unceded spaces and neighbouring areas. Spain has a necessary role in alleviating these consequences, with the ultimate objective of creating an area of shared prosperity encompassing the entire area of Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.

Argentina’s representative maintained his country’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, noting the United Kingdom has continued to refuse to resolve the anachronistic colonial issue, proven again with the absence of United Kingdom representatives at this year’s event. He claimed the United Kingdom has also bypassed the Charter principles of the United Nations in its plunder of natural resources in the Argentine territory, issuing of illegal fishing licenses, and carrying out intensive hydrocarbon projects. He also deplored its military manoeuvres and missile tests as a deliberate departure from negotiations for a peaceful solution.

Saint Lucia’s representative welcomed the efforts of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume bilateral consultations over their dispute, bearing in mind the interests of the Territory’s inhabitants. She appealed to both parties to leverage multilateralism and the good offices of the United Nations Secretary-General, urging restraint from any unjustified action to avoid aggravating peace in the Southern Atlantic.

Sierra Leone’s representative expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, along with human rights policies. He cited Security Council resolution 2602 (2021) that called upon Morocco, Frente POLISARIO, Algeria and Mauritania to remain engaged, and welcomed the effort of Staffan de Mistura, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, to help resume and invigorate their round-table consultations, including through his recent visits to Rabat and Algiers.

Similarly, Papua New Guinea’s representative called for a peaceful, amicable solution to the Western Sahara question. He also urged for full respect of the ceasefire, compromise, and human rights, while justifying the Moroccan Sahara development model as moving in the right direction.

Syria’s representative seconded Argentina’s legitimate right over the Malvinas Islands and called upon the United Kingdom to cease its military exercises and resource exploration. The Secretary-General’s good offices should be used to help resolve the dispute.

Timor-Leste’s representative expressed support for the deployment of United Nations peacekeepers in Western Sahara, while welcoming the visits of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara to heed to the needs of the Sahrawi people and their inalienable rights. On the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) question, he asked Argentina and the United Kingdom to continue dialogue and went on to urge the same for Spain and the United Kingdom on the question of Gibraltar.

Côte d’Ivoire’s representative called on the administering Powers to finance sustainable development activities in the Territories, including on innovation, education, health, gender equality, and climate adaptation.

Venezuela opposes the visit to the Falkland Islands (Malvinas). Its representative reiterated regret that Sahrawi people still are unable to exercise their right to self-determination after half a century, and upheld the support needed in line with relevant United Nations and African Union resolutions.

Also today, an official representing the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) briefed the Seminar on the ways the United Nations entity was working collaboratively with the Territories in the Caribbean.

Given its continued impacts on the sustainable development of the Territories, the implementation of strategies for resilient recovery from COVID-19 will remain high on the agenda for the region and for ECLAC, said Dale Alexander, Chief, Caribbean Knowledge Management Centre, who is also Focal Point for the Associate Member Territories. To expand its collection of data on key sectors of the Territories, he said, “ECLAC is exploring an initiative to establish a robust data base of economic data.”

The participants also heard from Ilze Brands Kehris, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, who welcomed stronger commitment by administering Powers to report, comprehensively, on SDG progress in the Territories in their Voluntary National Reports, drawing on the findings of treaty bodies and other United Nations human rights mechanisms. Such information is readily accessible through the Universal Human Rights Index. “These steps could increase the availability and flow of information on SDGs attainment in Non-Self-Governing Territories,” she said in a pre-recorded message.

The 17 Territories are American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands and Western Sahara. The administering Powers are France, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Seminar will reconvene to conclude its work on Friday, 26 May 2023.

Discussions III & IV

Mickael Forrest, member of the Government of New Caledonia, thanked the United Nations for the two briefings and reiterated New Caledonia’s readiness to work with partners through the Nouméa Accord.

Several members of the Special Committee also spoke in support of Papua New Guinea’s proposal for a full-day high-level meeting of Heads of State on decolonization at the 2024 Summit of the Future.

Papua New Guinea’s representative explained that he was optimistic this could help level up the required political commitment, while Carlyle Corbin, expert, welcomed the idea to re-energize and raise the profile of the Committee’s work.

The representative of the British Virgin Islands said it was keen to take part in the SDG Summit. He cited strong expanding relationship with the United Nations system as the Territory had signed on to the United Nations Multi-Country Development Framework for the Caribbean. In June, it will discuss about resource mobilization for its national development plan with the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Mr. Omar, taking the floor again, asked for tools to empower the Territories as owners of the development and self-determination processes, not dependency.

Responding to earlier statements on the situation in Western Sahara, the representative of Antigua and Barbuda welcomed the role of the Personal Envoy and dialogue in New York in 2023. He expressed support for the United Nations-facilitated round table, along with Morocco’s autonomy initiative that has contributed to improving Human Development Index indices in the region. He asked Argentina and the United Kingdom to aim for common ground on the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) through dialogue.

Bolivia’s representative upheld that the rights of Sahrawi people must be given priority. He also noted the urgency of the Malvinas question, which is believed to be an integral part of Argentina. The representative opposed the Special Committee’s visit to the Islands and upheld that “the Malvinas are Argentinian”.

The representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis echoed the view of Antigua and Barbuda’s delegate and saw Morocco’s autonomy initiative as the foundation for compromise.

The representative of Nicaragua expressed support for the efforts of the Territories, as well as a referendum in Western Sahara. He expressed full support for Argentina’s claim over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands, South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime areas.

The representative of Chile urged the resumption of bilateral talks over the Malvinas situation and urged the Secretariat to inform the Special Committee’s members of the evolution of the Secretary-General’s good offices through the relevant documentation, especially in the working paper. Underscoring that the question was a particular issue of sovereignty dispute between two Member States of the United Nations, he stated that the Special Committee does not have the power to carry out visiting missions to the Malvinas Islands. The positive efforts of Morocco on Western Sahara must not be underestimated by the Committee, he said.

The representative of Congo welcomed efforts by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, urging all parties to invest more efforts to end the dispute over this territory.

The representative of Dominica commended Morocco’s autonomy plan, and stressed the need for a realistic, practical, and durable solution based on compromise. Dominica supports Venezuela’s offer to host the next Seminar in Caracas.

Saint Lucia’s representative said her delegation lends its full support to the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara and bilateral consultations.

The representative of the Russian Federation supported the achievement of a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable solution to the question of Western Sahara on the basis of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which provided for the right to self-determination of the Sahrawi people be upheld, while expressing concerns over United Kingdom’s unilateral actions in the disputed area.

South Africa’s representative affirmed its support for the long-pending referendum in Western Sahara, facilitated by the United Nations. Conflict resolution must begin with a desire from both parties to develop a resolution, and this then requires compromise and an acceptance of the other party as an equal partner, not an enemy, he said.

Namibia’s representative drew attention to this year’s sixtieth anniversary of Africa Day, noting with regret that the local population in the last remaining Territory in Africa, Western Sahara, still cannot enjoy their right to self-determination. He cited the essential need in prioritizing Western Sahara’s referendum and thanked Venezuela for its offer to host next year’s regional seminar.

The representative of Angola put forward that holding a referendum for self-determination of the Sahrawi people was the “best way” to resolve the Western Sahara dispute.

The representative from Gabon commended the Moroccan Sahara development model that has boosted Human Development Index indices in the region.

Algeria’s representative said that the Special Committee had a historic opportunity to steer the Fourth Decade forward through the decolonization framework. Algeria reiterated its principled position to defend the aspirations of the people of Western Sahara to enjoy freedom under the leadership of the POLISARIO.

Zimbabwe’s representative cautioned that silence from the United Nations Security Council on the Western Sahara situation may lead to a new security threat to the region. Zimbabwe supports Venezuela’s offer to host the seminar in Caracas.

Indonesia’s representative said it supported continued dialogue on the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), and achieving a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable solution.

Senegal’s representative welcomed notable progress made by the Moroccan plan on uplifting human rights and socioeconomic development in Western Sahara.

Morocco’s representative reaffirmed that decolonization of Western Sahara ended in 1975 with the Madrid Accord, as the issue became an issue of territorial integrity, not about the right to self-determination.

Mr. Birmingham maintained there were no indigenous people on the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), stressing that accurate history was very important. He again put forward the idea of a visit to the Islands by the Special Committee.

Mr. Omar reminded the participants to make correct reference to Western Sahara (el Sahara occidental, le Sahara occidental) in the context of the Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Algeria’s representative recalled that in 1983 a shared communiqué between Morocco and Algeria supported a fair and definitive solution to the question of Western Sahara, including for a self-determination referendum to be held. Algeria is fervently waiting to kickstart that envisioned referendum. Algeria will continue to support the people of Western Sahara in their quest for sovereignty.

Joseph Bossano, Gibraltar, noted the delay in decolonizing Non-Self-Governing Territories on the United Nations list for more than half a century. He said Gibraltar is one of the Territories where progress can be made quickly. He said the arguments over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)’s status no longer speak to the latest efforts being undertaken.

Morocco’s representative maintained that the issue of Western Sahara should no longer be discussed by the Committee in the future, given this is an issue of peace and security. Morocco was awaiting Algeria's return to the negotiating table.

Responding to the statements, Mr. Omar said the United Nations Security Council does not have the competence when it comes to decolonization issues.

Algeria recalled that the question of Western Sahara was considered by the United Nations as part of the decolonization process but also registered as an issue of peace and security.

Morocco’s representative urged Algeria to join the dialogue to resolve the Western Sahara issue, reiterating that Morocco was open to negotiations, not imposed decisions. It upheld the vision of creating an Arab Maghreb for future generations.

The representative of the United States, attending as an observer, affirmed the importance of building resilience and SDGs. He updated the Special Committee about President Joseph Biden’s support to Guam following typhoon Mawar. On Puerto Rico, he maintained that the majority of Puerto Rican voters rejected independence and affirmed the territory as an integral part of the United States.

Meanwhile, India’s representative said more resources and capacity-building could be channelized to the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories to ensure they reach the long-drawn goals of the 1960 Declaration on Decolonization.

The representative of the British Virgin Islands said the Territory was geographically located in the hurricane belt and asked if the Special Committee could transmit its qualifying status for the resilience fund going forward.

In other discussions, the representative of Cuba supported the Special Committee’s resolution on Puerto Rico’s status, reaffirming the responsibilities of the United States in promoting Puerto Rico’s self-determination and eventual independence. Cuba also supports Fiji’s proposal for a decolonization dialogue at the Summit of the Future.

Martha Quinones Dominguez, expert, pointed to inertia from the United States towards Puerto Rico’s independence. She also warned that foreign aid could undermine the Territories, leading to dependency.

Antigua and Barbuda’s representative acknowledged Venezuela’s offer to host the 2024 Seminar; it also declared its own interest to do the same.

Menissa Rambally (Saint Lucia), current chair of the Special Committee, informed that many offers had been put forward. She acknowledged the interest of Antigua and Barbuda to also host.

The representatives of Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon supported Antigua and Barbuda’s offer to host the next seminar.

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).