Presenting $3.3 Billion Budget Proposal for 2024, Secretary-General Tells Fifth Committee Investments Are Reaping Dividends Yet Liquidity Crisis Is Worsening

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today began its line-by-line consideration of a proposed $3.3 billion regular budget for 2024, which includes 10,334 posts and would likely swing upward after re-costing by the end of next year. Secretary-General António Guterres introduced the reports detailing the proposed 2024 figures, which make up the Organization’s fifth annual budget.

The budget proposals reflect the Organization’s commitment to improve people’s lives and ensure a culture that effectively and efficiently delivers its mandates. “Our investments are reaping dividends,” he said, pointing to the enhanced Resident Coordinator system that helps countries implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The proposed budget includes a net increase of 199 posts, excluding special political missions, and most of the additional posts are required to implement new intergovernmental mandates. The Secretariat also proposes to convert posts from extrabudgetary funding to provide appropriate, sustainable and predictable funding for mandated activities, mainly in the areas of counter-terrorism and human rights, he said. Overall, excluding re-costing, construction projects and new mandates, the proposed outlays broadly remain at the 2023 level, and in real terms, below the 2019 budget level preceding the first annual programme budget.

Yet the continued effectiveness of the entire United Nations development system depends on secure, sufficient and predictable funding, he said, with cash needed to improve programme delivery. The worsening liquidity situation in 2023 has prompted temporary cash management measures, such as a hiring freeze, which have impacted programme delivery. “Even in the best-case scenario, we will be starting 2024 with less cash than 2023 because we returned credits at the beginning of 2023,” he said, adding that unless the cash situation improves drastically before year’s end, programme delivery in 2024 is likely to be impacted even more significantly. He thanked the 137 Member States that have paid their contributions in full and appealed to all Member States to do so.

Voicing their concerns about the Organization’s liquidity situation, several delegates echoed the call for Member States to pay their contributions on time. “We are deeply concerned that late, partial and unpredictable payments beget liquidity challenges, hamper the United Nations ability to deliver on its mandates and corner the Organization into systemic underperformance,” said the delegate for the European Union. The speaker for Qatar also expressed concern about the UN’s liquidity situation, while Morocco’s representative urged Member States to fully commit to financially supporting the Organization.

Several delegates voiced worries about reductions in the 2024 budget. The representative of Ethiopia, speaking for the African Group, said the proposed 2024 budget of $3.34 billion marks a reduction of nearly $56 million from the 2023 appropriation. The Group advocates for resources commensurate with contemporary challenges and the growing expectations on the UN, especially resources to support development in Africa, he said, adding that resources of the Regular Programme for Technical Cooperation and the Development Account should be increased to achieve tangible development assistance. Calling for targeted and increased support for African initiatives, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Kenya’s delegate called for more funding and effective implementation of these programmes.

Cuba’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, agreed that developing countries need the United Nations more than ever and called on the Secretary-General to explore innovative ways of engaging and liaising with regional and subregional organizations. The Group is determined to augment the dimensions of the Regular Programme for Technical Cooperation and the Development Account. “These two instruments are key to ensure that the UN can actually produce a positive impact on people´s livelihoods,” he said.

The work of the Committee for Programme and Coordination also captured delegates’ attention today. The Philippines’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said work must be done to improve the Committee’s review process, as 10 out of 28 programmes this year did not reach consensus — a result of which was the absence of conclusions and recommendations. Yet the 18 adopted programme plans send a clear message to the Secretariat on what Member States consider appropriate, can be improved upon and that require modification.

The United States’ representative said he was disappointed that the Committee could not provide conclusions and recommendations for 10 programme plans. Emphasizing that its purpose is to ensure mandates are being implemented properly, he said: “It is not a forum to change or delete mandates”, adding that during Fifth Committee debates he will discuss both programmes which received conclusions and recommendations and those which did not.

On the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, several delegates voiced their support for adequate funding for the Organization’s human rights pillar. The representative of Switzerland, speaking also for Liechtenstein, said they remain committed to ensuring that the human rights pillar, and all its key instruments, receive the necessary resources from the regular budget to finance the mandates entrusted to it by the Member States.

Hind Jerboui, Vice-Chair of the Committee for Programme and Coordination, introduced the report of her Committee’s sixty-third session, from 30 May to 30 June.

Abdallah Bachar Bong, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced its “First report on the proposed programme budget for 2024”.

Proposed Programme Planning and Programme Budget for 2024

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations , introduced the Secretariat’s reports under the proposed programme plan for 2024 (documents A/78/6 Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 29A, 29B, 29C, 29D, 29E, 29F, 30, 31, and 34) and the proposed programme budget for 2024 (documents A/78/6(Introduction) and Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 29A, 29B, 29C, 29D, 29E, 29F, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 36 and Income Sections 1, 2, and 3).

The 2024 programme budget proposals reflect the Organization’s commitment to improve people’s lives and ensure a culture of continuous improvement to effectively and efficiently deliver on its mandates. “Our investments are reaping dividends,” he said, pointing to the enhanced Resident Coordinator system that helps countries implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Yet the continued effectiveness of the entire United Nations development system depends on secure, sufficient and predictable funding. A strengthened Peacebuilding Support Office now serves as a dedicated “hinge” with the development pillar. These gains can be solidified with a favourable Committee decision for predictable and sustained funding from assessed contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund. The Secretariat’s efforts to improve programme delivery depend on the availability of cash, and the liquidity situation has worsened in 2023 with lesser collections through the end of the third quarter. He said collections this year at this point are 64 per cent, compared with 71.9 per cent in 2022 and 82.7 per cent in 2021.

The Secretariat borrowed the entire balance of the Working Capital Fund in August and will have to borrow from the Special Account in October. In November, the Organization will come close to exhausting the surplus cash of closed tribunals, creating a crisis for payments unless collections improve. To align cash outflows with reserves, temporary cash management measures were introduced in mid-July, with the hope of discontinuing them by September’s end. Yet additional measures were introduced in September and programme managers are striving to minimize the negative impact on programme delivery even as the suspension of hiring will impact the delivery of some mandates. “Even in the best-case scenario, we will be starting 2024 with less cash than 2023 because we returned credits at the beginning of 2023,” he said. “This illustrates the absurdity of our budget rules — that we have to return money that we could not spend during the year because we did not receive it on time.”

Unless the cash situation improves drastically before year’s end, programme delivery in 2024 is likely to be impacted even more significantly. He thanked the 137 Member States that have paid their contributions in full. The 2024 programme budget’s format has been stabilized and the programme plans for 2024 reflect increased results-orientation. The 350 results frameworks continue to improve, moving further towards demonstrating the impact and positive change of the Organization’s work on the ground. More than 60 per cent of quantitative planned targets now aim to achieve a 10 per cent or greater increase in performance. This is up from 45 per cent in the 2023 plans and less than 30 per cent in the 2018-19 biennium. To fully implement its mandates, the Organization needs $3.3 billion, which includes 10,334 posts, a net increase of 199 posts, excluding special political missions. Most of the additional posts are required to implement new inter-governmental mandates.

The Secretariat also proposes to convert posts from extrabudgetary funding to provide appropriate, sustainable and predictable funding for mandated activities, mainly in the areas of counter-terrorism and human rights, he said. Overall, excluding recosting, construction projects and new mandates, the proposed programme budget broadly remains at the 2023 level, and in real terms, below the 2019 budget level preceding the first annual programme budget. He then highlighted four specific elements of the programme budget. First, he proposed continued investment in sustainable development, an increase of $4 million for programmes in the development pillar — the fifth proposed increase for development. Secondly, he sought additional regular budget funding for human rights and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). He said that based on last year’s guidance by the Assembly, he is proposing an additional $15 million, converted to regular budget funding, for operational costs related to the Agency’s executive and management functions, which have been reliant on extrabudgetary resources.

Third is a proposal to strengthen support to Member States to counter terrorism, he said. The programme budget requests an additional $4.3 million, including 24 posts, for the Office of Counter-Terrorism, as a conversion from extrabudgetary resources. This builds on last year’s proposals and is in line with guidance from the Assembly, he said. The fourth element is strengthening data protection and privacy to ensure the responsible flow, use and sharing of personal data by Secretariat entities, in support of mandates. As part of this effort, the Secretary-General proposed the establishment of a small technical Office for Data Protection and Privacy to provide effective oversight, coordination and technical guidance on data protection and privacy management. The Secretariat is also committed to strengthening multilingualism, as mandated by the Assembly, by enabling simultaneous press releases in all six United Nations official languages. “This will allow us to amplify our voice, reach broader audiences and complement our social media and web presences,” he said.

HIND JERBOUI, Vice-Chair of the Committee for Programme and Coordination , introducing the report (document A/78/16) of her Committee’s sixty-third session, from 30 May to 30 June, said its conclusions and recommendations reflect both its responsibility to review the Secretary-General’s report, as well as assist the Economic and Social Council in performing its co-ordination functions within the UN system. She further stated that, under its agenda item on programme questions, the Committee examined 28 programmes of the proposed 2024 programme budget and made specific recommendations on 18 of them, recommending that the General Assembly review the remaining 10 under its agenda item on programme planning at its seventy-eighth session. The Committee also considered reports of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) bordering on strengthening the role of evaluation and the application of evaluation findings on programme design, delivery and policy directives; thematic evaluations on United Nations Secretariat support to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and evaluations of subprogrammes of three Regional Commissions and the Development Coordination Office regional support.

Pointing out the Committee’s consideration, under the agenda item on coordination questions, of the review of the annual overview report of the UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB), and the Secretary-General’s report on the United Nations system support for Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, she said the Committee recommends that the General Assembly endorse the conclusions and recommendations in paragraph 64 of the report.

ABDALLAH BACHAR BONG, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced that body’s corresponding “First report on the proposed programme budget for 2024" (document A/78/7). He said ACABQ considers efforts are needed to systematically review the actual impact of recosting, and trusts that the related information will be included in all future performance reports. On the main cross-cutting issues, ACABQ — while acknowledging the first spending review conducted in the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) — believes a more comprehensive and consolidated presentation of information on the efficiencies gained and the related operational improvements implemented by an entity undergoing such a review is necessary. To further promote efficiency in reviewing the Organization’s resources, a plan clarifying the timing and periodicity of the spending reviews and its relationship with other reviews should be developed.

He said greater efficiency could be attained by establishing a mechanism for the consolidation of information on all sources of funding and the cooperation among all relevant entities, including with the resident coordinator system, towards achieving the programmes of actions for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States. “While these efforts are critical and necessary for a fit-for-purpose Organization, the Committee also notes that the liquidity situation highlighted by the Secretary-General, and the necessary temporary measures taken, will have a significant impact on expenditure and mandate implementation if not resolved in a timely manner,” he said. On cost recovery, ACABQ recommends the inclusion of detailed information on regulations, guidelines and the criteria used, the amounts recovered, separately, from other sources, including programme support and voluntary contributions, by type and service under the relevant budget section.

He stressed the urgent need to regulate the use and manage the risks of artificial intelligence United Nations system-wide by developing a comprehensive governance and accountability framework. ACABQ notes that, as of 30 June, 1,060 regular budget posts are vacant and trusts that they will be filled to also achieve the equitable geographical representation, which requires significant efforts. The cases of “temporary” assignments of staff members to higher-level positions for lengthy periods impact geographical representation and gender balance. Significant numbers of Junior Professional Officers were hired, most from specific countries. The situation is further exacerbated by the lack of clear criteria for the conversion of general temporary positions and extrabudgetary posts to regular budget posts. “The Committee trusts that the new recruitment system will respond adequately to these challenges,” he said.

On global communications, ACABQ considered the need for better coordination of efforts to fast-track implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development rapidly changing technological innovations, challenges of mis- and disinformation and the need to comply with multilingualism through improved communication, including the issuance of press releases in the six official languages. It recommends an independent review of the Department of Global Communications, including the UN information centres, based on in-depth workforce and workload analysis. As the present budget review process of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) and the Joint Inspection Unit by CEB’s Finance and Budget Network could be perceived as a potential conflict of interest, the Secretary-General, as CEB Chair, should closely monitor examination of that process. Governing bodies of the participating member organizations should be informed of the potential challenges with a view to ensuring an additional layer of oversight to eliminate any conflict of interest. In conclusion, he said that the recommendations contained in the ACABQ’s report would entail an overall reduction in the proposed programme budget for 2024 of $15.16 million before recosting.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ), Chair of the Fifth Committee , then drew the Committee’s attention to the report of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee, “Internal oversight: proposed programme budget for 2024” (document A/78/95), and the Secretary-General’s report “Implementation of projects financed from the Development Account: thirteenth progress report” (document A/78/85).

YURI ARIEL GALA LÓPEZ ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , turned first to programme planning and emphasized the fundamental role the Committee for Programme and Coordination plays in ensuring the Secretariat’s proper interpretation of the mandates entrusted to it. He noted the terms and expressions referred to in the proposed programme plans must be intergovernmentally agreed upon. He recalled the provisions set out in paragraph 11 of the last resolution on programme planning, whereby the Assembly’s Main Committees are requested, as appropriate, to provide recommendations on those programmes where consensus could not be reached during the Programme and Coordination Committee’s deliberations. Referring to the proposed programme budget for 2024, he said developing countries need the United Nations more than ever, and he called on the Secretary-General to explore innovative ways of engaging and liaising with regional and subregional organizations.

He noted two tools included in the regular budget to help these countries get back on track with the SDGs: the Regular Programme of Technical Cooperation and the Development Account. Yet both instruments receive considerably low financing to carry out concrete projects to promote development and capacity-building in the field. “These two instruments are key to ensure that the UN can actually produce a positive impact on people´s livelihoods,” he said. The Group is determined to augment the dimensions of both instruments in order to increase the Organization’s contribution on sustainable development, through its regular budget and its accumulated expertise. A business-as-usual approach on the regular budget discussions would only undermine the Organization’s prestige, which should not be an option for anyone, he added.

HEDDA SAMSON, European Union , in its capacity as observer, noted that it is welcomed the General Assembly’s decision to annualize the UN budget last year, calling it a cornerstone management reform which has helped foster a culture of performance and accountability within the Organization, while enhancing its ability to respond to the challenges of the times. The bloc subscribes to the Our Common Agenda vision and will seek to timeously adopt the 2024 programme plan and proposed programme budget. She regretted that the Committee for Programme and Coordination could not reach consensus on 10 important programmes and said its role “should be upheld, not diluted and transferred to other Main Committees”, calling on the Committee’s members to “actively seek consensus and provide recommendations on all 28 programme plans in the next session of the Committee, as mandated by the resolution of the General Assembly”.

On resourcing, she commended efforts towards a less fragmented budget presentation, and called for further improvement in its planning and other processes. Describing the budget as “a shared political responsibility to ensure the proper functioning of our United Nations”, and underscoring the need for equal treatment of all three pillars of the Organization, she welcomed the proposal to “mend the chronic underfunding of human rights” along with efforts to adequately fund the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). “We are deeply concerned that late, partial and unpredictable payments beget liquidity challenges, hamper the United Nations ability to deliver on its mandates and corner the Organization into systemic underperformance,” she said. She therefore called upon Member States to pay their contributions in full and on time, adding that the bloc strongly advocates the approval of sufficient resources for the orderly withdrawal and liquidation of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

TESFAYE YILMA SABO ( Ethiopia ), speaking for the African Group , expressed support for the efforts to realize the anticipated benefits of the newly adopted annual budget cycle, namely results-oriented culture, participation of programme managers, agile and efficient planning, comprehensive presentation of reports and accountability and transparency. The Group is concerned about the decreased proposed budget of $3.34 billion for 2024, which marks a reduction of nearly $56 million from the appropriation for 2023. The prevailing multidimensional global challenges call for an even more pronounced role of the United Nations and necessitates the need for the Organization to attain an optimal capability, a global reach and a competent staff composition that ensures equitable geographical representation.

The Group therefore advocates for allocation of resources commensurate with the challenges of the day and the growing expectations on the UN, especially the resources necessary to effectively implement programmes for supporting development in Africa, he said. In this light, the Group believes the resources of the Regular Programme for Technical Cooperation and the Development Account should be increased to achieve tangible development assistance. The Group also calls for an increased coordination and liaison between the UN Secretariat and regional and subregional organizations in utilizing resources allocated for Africa’s related programmes and activities. In this regard, the Group will actively participate in the Fifth Committee’s deliberations to appropriate the required funding for all relevant items, including for the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and programmes on least developed and landlocked developing countries.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), also speaking on behalf of Liechtenstein , said the Committee made a particularly important decision last year, which was approved by the Assembly, when it made the definitive move from a biennial to an annual budget. Her delegation continues to support the reform proposals aimed at making the United Nations more effective, efficient and agile. In addition to adequate budgetary resources, a more results-based culture that relies on data and performance measurements will lead to more effective implementation of mandates. Staff remain the Organization’s most valuable asset, and their motivation is the driving force behind every reform. On the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Switzerland and Liechtenstein remain committed to ensuring that the human rights pillar, and all its key instruments, receive the necessary resources from the regular budget to finance the mandates entrusted to it by the Member States, she said.

MARIVIL VILLA VALLES ( Philippines ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and aligning with the Group of 77 and China, said the Group looks forward to the Secretariat’s comprehensive report on the implementation of the annual budget cycle in 2028 to “allow consultations on how to further strengthen the budget process, ensure more accurate planning and improve budget liquidity of the Organization”, and together with partners, hoping to make the most of an expected improved budget process. ASEAN appreciates continued efforts to improve the programme plan presentation and ensure substantial discussions in the Committee for Programme and Coordination. She noted, however, that a lot needs to be done to improve the conduct of that Committee’s review process, as 10 out of 28 programmes did not reach consensus — a result of which was the absence of conclusions and recommendations. The Group therefore highlights the importance of preserving the role of the Programme and Coordination Committee as a main subsidiary organ of the General Assembly and Economic and Social Council, and hopes for more to be done for consensus to be reached on all programmes for the benefit of Member States.

She pointed out that the 18 adopted programme plans, however, send a clear message to the Secretariat on what Member States consider appropriate, can be improved upon and that require modification. The Group is fully committed to the delivery of a substantial budget on time and reiterates its request to the Secretariat and Member States to abide by the Assembly’s decisions that “no changes to established budget methodology, processes and practices be implemented without prior review and approval” of that body. As Member States plan towards the SDG Summit and the preparatory ministerial meeting for the Summit of the Future 2024, ASEAN echoes the call of the Group of 77 for greater financial resources to be allocated for technical cooperation, as well as a development account to strengthen support for concrete projects towards promoting development causes and capacity-building in the field.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) expressed regret over the significant increase in the number of programmes that did not receive recommendations within the Programme and Coordination Committee and cautioned against a veiled politicization of that body that would call into question its relevance for the Organization. The United Nations’ Development Account is a key element in the progress and achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals, and her delegation will place special emphasis on its adequate financing. She expressed Costa Rica’s unrestricted support for funding in the defence and advancement of human rights in all areas. On special political missions, the Security Council permanent members must assume their responsibility, not only politically, but also financially in this matter. “The responsibility for the financial sustainability of peace must weigh more heavily on those who have a privileged political obligation because of the seats they occupy,” she said.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) emphasized that the United Nations budget’s accountability to the fiscal authorities and taxpayers of Member States has never been greater. His delegation will carefully assess the proposed budget’s overall level based on technical evidence and budgetary discipline to determine the sufficient level of resources to implement UN mandates. Urging the UN to remain innovative and rationalize any posts or mandates that may be outdated, he continues looking forward to the Organization’s reform and rejuvenation strategy. While recognizing that the United Nations role has increased due to humanitarian crises and multiple global challenges, he noted the programme budge continues to project upward and a trend of conversions of extrabudgetary resources to the regular budget in recent years.

OSAMA AL-MANSOUR ( Syria ) said the Organization’s resources must be wisely managed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and not wasted on the financing of politicized and illegal mechanisms that target specific countries and compromise the principles of the United Nations Charter. He rejected the financing of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism in Syria through the regular budget and did not accept its mandate and its role. Regarding the United Nations Monitoring Mechanism for Syria to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Persons Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011, he noted that the Council on 11 July 2023 failed to extend Council resolution 2165 (2014), by which this mechanism was mandated. Thus, his delegation rejected any allocation of financial resources for the mechanism as it is illegal. The most effective way to use the funds allocated to the monitoring mechanism is to increase the humanitarian assistance provided to Syrians through competent UN agencies and humanitarian partners. Improving the humanitarian situation requires the immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures, he added.

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ), said it is the responsibility of Member States to ensure the success of UN missions by providing the necessary financial resources to fulfil their mandates, and welcomed the increase in the resources earmarked for international and regional development. His delegation further calls for an increase in resources earmarked for economic and social development in Africa. Recalling the Secretary-General’s first statement to the African Group about focusing more on the “economic development of Africa, and not about its crises and wars,” he said that, after three years of experimentation, the yearly budget “makes it possible for us to adjust our plans to meet our new mandate and deal with crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic”, a proof of the relevance of the reforms proposed by the Secretary-General since his taking over the helm of affairs. He urged Member States to fully commit to financially supporting the Organization.

ALYA AHMED SAIF AL-THANI ( Qatar ) expressed concern about the UN’s liquidity situation and stressed that her country is at the forefront of Member States that fulfil their financial obligations in a timely manner. She also expressed support for the 2024 proposed budget for the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, which monitors the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action. Commending the Secretary-General’s efforts to consolidate the capacity of UNRWA, she also supported the role of the Office of Counter-Terrorism and the proposed conversion of voluntarily funded posts to regular-budget posts in that Office. She welcomed tangible progress made on the implementation of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria, and highlighted the opening of the UN House in Qatar, which houses 12 offices, as part of her country’s multiyear support to the United Nations and as an exemplary strategic partnership.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, expressed concern that the allocation for the Office of the Special Envoy on Myanmar was curtailed due to a 41.7 per cent vacancy rate. Necessary measures need to be taken to fill this vacancy to ensure the safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar. He also urged the global financial system’s reform and for more liquidity availability for countries in debt distress. The global community needs to act fast to provide sufficient resources to ensure development priorities for everyone, everywhere. His delegation found merit in the Secretary-General’s proposal to enhance the allocation for UNRWA, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, small island development States, human rights and humanitarian assistance. While noting the UN’s improvement in gender parity and equitable geographical distribution, he called for more at all levels, particularly senior levels.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ) said she has listened closely to the Secretary-General’s vision for 2024 and the challenges facing the Organization. Her delegation has no doubt the Fifth Committee will approve a realistic budget with the resource requirements that reflect the goals designed by the Secretariat. These goals should be supported by the Assembly to make the Organization more efficient and dynamic. There should be a budget that is guided by established goals to initiate development projects and maintain peace and security. The important supporting subsections should be approved by the Committee. “Each and every programme must be duly included and financed with resources from the regular budget,” she said, especially the most sensitive issues dependent on the Organization's role and collaboration. She called for flexibility in the use of resources and the responsible management of a budget with transparency.

ABDULAZIZ M. ALWASIL ( Saudi Arabia ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the agenda item is not a document merely containing figures, but a “moral document which represents a strategic vison for the Organization”. Recalling the General Assembly resolutions adopted in March on human resources for framework and resourcing posts for special political missions and peacekeeping, he applauded the Secretary-General’s commitment to rejuvenate UN staff. He further highlighted his country’s involvement — for over seven years — of its young people in its affairs, in line with its 2030 Agenda vision, urging the UN to do likewise. Saudi Arabia eagerly awaits an opportunity to review the budget proposal, particularly on Palestinian refugees, multilingualism and fighting racism. It also applauds General Assembly resolutions that called for the allocation of necessary resources for the Office of Counter-Terrorism, as well as the Secretary-General’s proposal in that direction.

GLADYS MOKHAWA ( Botswana ) said that the programme budget is crucial in delivering the objectives on the UN. “We have high expectations for the UN to fulfil its core functions,” she said, adding that the proposed decrease in the 2024 budget goes against these expectations, which include: taking the lead in addressing the immediate impact of climate change already affecting large parts of Africa, Asia and South America; assisting countries in vulnerable situations such as least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States; resolving conflicts and wars causing devastation around the world; and revitalizing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda to bring the Sustainable Development Goals back on track as well as help the world recover from recent crises.

JAMES STAPLES ( United Kingdom ) said that programmes should be coordinated strategically across the UN system. Plans should mutually reinforce and enhance, rather than duplicate, each other. Spending should be targeted and appropriated based on need, seeking value from every dollar spent. Results should be evaluated closely and impact should be measured to learn lessons and inform future resource allocation, he said. His delegation will continue to scrutinize the Secretary-General’s budget proposals carefully with these principles in mind. Section 24 of the budget on human rights was a matter of significant debate last year and the United Kingdom considers it essential to have appropriate resources in this year. He called into question some recommendations made by ACABQ, particularly an expansion of the body’s purview into extra-budgetary resources. ACABQ’s scrutiny of assessed contributions is important, he said, adding: “We […] encourage their continued review and evaluation in this regard, but no further.”

NJAMBI KINYUNGU ( Kenya ), aligning herself with the African Group and the Group of 77 and China, called for targeted and increased support for African initiatives, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and progressive efforts to resolve conflicts and promote economic development. She also urged the UN to allocate sufficient resources for climate action and adaptation, especially in vulnerable regions. Underscoring the importance of sufficient resources and partnerships to accelerate progress towards the SDGs, she called for more funding and effective implementation of the Regular Programme of Technical Cooperation and the Development Account. Moreover, she supported adequate funding for peacekeeping operations, particularly in regions facing protracted conflicts.

DMITRY S. CHUMAKOV ( Russian Federation ) welcomed the Secretariat’s comprehensive information, which facilitates delegates’ discussions and reduces the amount of questions. He noted that in April 2023 the terms of some important mandates expired and resources for these mandates should not be spent. The size of the UN’s regular budget needs to be technically correct. He agreed with ACABQ concerning the need to ensure equal treatment, working conditions and resources for all official languages in all duty stations. He expressed hope the Department for General Assembly and Conference Management will adopt measures to improve language services. He also supported efforts by the Assembly to revise workload standards for translators. He regretted that since 2019 the regular budget is no longer being adopted by consensus. He noted the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria and the UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar — both of which were introduced in violation of the Council’s authority — are being funded by the regular budget.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, said her country is particularly interested in areas of international cooperation for development, mutual cooperation and human rights, as well as development funding, pledging continued efforts for appropriate financing. It believes recent changes to United Nations management and its budgetary cycle paradigm have meant “applying new ways of working and new practices which seek to ensure the efficient and proper functioning of our Organization”. Her delegation therefore recognizes the important role of the Committee for Programme and Coordination in preparing and reviewing key portions of the proposed programme budget as reaffirmed in General Assembly resolution 77/267. On the consensus on 18 out of 28 programmes, she said the Assembly should resume consideration of pending programmes through its main committees according to the recent resolution on programme planning and underscored the need to appeal for progress in adopting measures to strengthen the work and action of the Programme and Coordination Committee.

MATHU JOYINI ( South Africa ) underscored her country’s support for the important decisions taken at the SDG Summit and thus far to address the current global economic crises’ impact on African countries, least developed countries and landlocked countries through the mobilization of additional financial resources, including innovative financing avenues for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The regular budget is a financial mechanism where resources can be channeled towards the pursuit of the SDGs. In this regard, she called for a budget increase in the Regular Programme for Technical Cooperation and the Development Account. She expressed hope that the proposed decrease in the 2024 programme budget will not negatively impact the funding of existing and planned programmes and mandates, including those related to Africa, which has been deemed a priority by the UN, particularly the United Nations’ continued support for the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Responding to delegates, Mr. GUTERRES apologized for leaving the session early as he needed to make phone calls related to the dramatic situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. He thanked Member States for their important comments and proposals. He noted the dramatic situation that developing countries are facing as a result of the pandemic, climate change, inflation and other factors. He said the Organization’s budget is organized based on mandates, with the accompanying creation of posts. Most budget resources are used to pay the salaries of these posts and accompanying costs, such as technology, utilities and travel. He said there was very little space in the budget to provide direct support to regional organizations and Governments. He said the United Nations could serves as an honest broker and help Governments and regional organizations build capacity as they manage their own programmes and achieve the SDGs.

MATEUS LUEMBA ( Angola ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, said the consideration of the proposed programme budget affords the Fifth Committee the opportunity to discuss how efficiently the Secretary-General appropriates funds to ensure full and effective implementation of mandates given by Member States. His delegation considers it highly critical that the proposed budget provide adequate resources for full and speedy implementation of the programmes under the development pillar — necessitating an allocation of funds to the Development Account. He further expressed support for all efforts geared towards attaining equitable geographical representation across the United Nations Secretariat, and welcomed the increase of $10 million to support the establishment of 54 new positions for Global Communication under section 28, to provide services in the six official languages of the United Nations. He also called for adequate resources for United Nations information centres.

JIANG HUA ( China ) stressed that that the proposed programme budget shapes the functioning of the UN. Amid such challenges as the lacklustre economic recovery and the spillover effects of geopolitical tensions, “the developing countries are facing the worsening external environment, and the journey towards the SDGs remains long and arduous”. China considers it important that the programme budget emanates from the programme planning approved by the General Assembly with a focus on increasing investment in economic development, cooperation, and poverty reduction to help the developing countries meet their challenges and put the SDGs back on track. There is no better way to implement mandates than through programme plans. The Member-State-driven process must prevail. In this regard, the CPC should be given a full scope in programme budget deliberation. Programme budget should be of a reasonable size. The United Nations Secretariat must strengthen internal control, audit and accountability, and step up oversight over the use of extrabudgetary resources.

CHRISTOPHER P. LU ( United States ) said the 2024 regular budget request of $3.5 billion is a 5 per cent increase over last year’s budget. He will work with Committee colleagues to scrutinize new funding requests and explore ways to increase ongoing programmes’ efficiency and effectiveness. His delegation fully supports increasing resources for the protection and promotion of human rights, a fundamental pillar that disproportionately receives less funding than the development and peace and security pillar. He supported the Secretary-General’s proposal to use assessed funding for peacebuilding activities. He is disappointed that the Committee for Programme and Coordination could not provide conclusions and recommendations for 10 programme plans during its most recent session and emphasized its purpose is to ensure mandates are being implemented properly. “It is not a forum to change or delete mandates,” he said. He will address in the Fifth Committee debates programmes that received conclusions and recommendations and those that did not, he said.

MATETE NENA ( Lesotho ), aligning himself with the African Group and Group of 77 and China, emphasized the importance of the Committee for Programme and Coordination and its pivotal role in reviewing UN programmes and assisting the Economic and Social Council with coordination within the UN system. His delegation also looks forward to the Peacekeeping Fund’s approval, which has been deferred for the third time. He supported a budget that will address the SDGs and a “perfect storm” of crises, with a particular eye on eradicating poverty and leaving no one behind. The world continues to face devastating challenges from the negative impacts of COVID-19 and climate change, especially on least developed countries and landlocked countries.

KAMEL KARA ( Algeria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, as well as the African Group, said that his country supports the reform efforts of the Secretary-General geared towards the Organization being responsive to the needs of Member States, adding that the delay in payment of contributions by Member States slows down these reform efforts together with the Organization’s execution of its mandate. He noted his delegation’s commitment to adopt the proposed budget in a timely manner, and reiterated its firm belief that the Organization’s resources must balance out with the mandates given by Member States. Algeria notes the number of special political missions, with their increase in cost representing a significant assessment of the draft programme budget for 2024. It further reaffirms that the most effective way to ensure the financial well-being of the United Nations is dependent on Member States fully and promptly meeting their financial obligations.

MARTINS KUMANGA ( Mozambique ) said the 2024 budget proposal shows the persisting challenges the international community has faced over the years to combat poverty, humanitarian crises, inequality and climate change. The mobilization of financial capacity is the most critical need for the United Nations to deliver its duties and mandates and maintain international peace and security while promoting development. Mozambique believes the most effective way to enhance the Organization’s financial capacity is the timely contribution of assessments by Member States and other relevant stakeholders. He supported all efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency in managing the scarce resources meant to promote development, respond to humanitarian crises and protect human beings. He also encouraged the continuation of the plan for the equitable geographical distribution of staffing personnel and gender parity, which is natural given the Organization’s diverse nature.

NISAN SU ARAS ( Türkiye ), focusing on the Black Sea Initiative, stated that upon request by the United Nations and Ukraine, her country joined in facilitating a finalization of the UN plan for safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. She noted that this “historic deal” which saw a memorandum of understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation was “part of a package to relieve pressure on the world food markets” and has not only allowed over 32.8 million tons of various grain products get to the world markets since 1 August 2022 but also helped stabilize global food prices and avert a major food shortage, while providing easier access to food products for lowest-income countries. She further stated that following the Russian Federation’s 18 July discontinuation of the initiative, military tensions and risks of escalation increased in the Black Sea basin, noting that while Türkiye keeps working towards reviving the Initiative, “it is important to maintain a budget allocation” for it.

SHERRY ZILBERGELD ( Israel ) said that she felt it was necessary to brief the Committee on the horrors that occurred in the past few days in Israel: the heinous acts of Hamas on Saturday as hundreds of terrorists invaded Israel by land, air and sea. Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on numerous villages near the Gaza Strip. These “animal-like” terrorists broke into homes and slaughtered people. More than 250 people at a music festival were massacred. During this time, Hamas terrorists from Gaza kept showering rockets into Israeli territory. Over 1,000 innocent Israelis were killed and thousands were injured. More than 100 innocent Israelis were abducted. “These heinous war crimes cannot be overlooked,” she said. Hamas is a terrorist organization and is financed and supported by a third party. Israel has every right to defend itself and is at the forefront of fighting a war against terrorism.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), reminded the Committee of the military coup faced by his country since 1 February 2021, lamenting that the destruction consequently occasioned and its associated ramifications show no improvement. He said the “campaign of violence” by the Military junta still continues, with 30 civilians — including 13 children — killed, and many injured only last night in the Munglai Hkyet Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Laizai, Kachin State. Given that nearly 2 million people are displaced, with 18 million in need of humanitarian assistance, his delegation pays special attention to the SDG implementation resource allocation and humanitarian assistance sections of the report, hoping that humanitarian response plans get to the most vulnerable in his country. “We are looking forward to working together with all mandate holders, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), all relevant stakeholders, alongside the UN agencies, to ensure required humanitarian assistance is delivered directly to the people in need,” he stressed.

CATHERINE POLLARD, Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, then took the floor and thanked delegates for their comments and support. Referring to some delegations’ comments that the proposed 2024 budget is actually less than the approved appropriation for 2023, she said this is a result of the methodology used to prepare the programme budget. The estimates before the Committee exclude upcoming technical adjustments, such as major construction projects and estimates for Human Rights Council mandates. These will come later in the session, she said. The final appropriation for 2023 includes provisions for those adjustments, made by the Secretary-General. The additional resources for 2024 reflect resource requirements for new mandates and efficiencies to reduce the impact of these new mandates, she added.

Mr. BACHAR BONG, responding to a comment in relation to the consideration of extrabudgetary resources, said Assembly resolution 14 (1946) and rules 155 to 157 describe the Committee’s mandates to look at the funds and programmes mostly financed through extrabudgetary resources, and that over the years, since the Assembly’s fifty-sixth session, a paragraph is dedicated to the extrabudgetary resources mandate. For implementation of the budget, everything relates to a mandate, he said, with some key positions funded by these resources. Regular and extrabudgetary funding arrangements both experience the same level of scrutiny. On the comment of geographical representation, he said paragraph 53 of the report highlights points of imbalances, the Board of Auditors having also, for two consecutive years, identified that certain targets are not met. He said that vacant posts help to address this, adding that the Committee also looks at retirement projections in almost all sections of the budget in a bid to address this issue.