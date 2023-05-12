Speakers Urge Timely Payments as Fifth Committee Reviews United Nations Financial Situation, Budgets of Peacekeeping Support Account, Two Missions in Africa

For the United Nations to deliver on its mandate, Member States must pay on time, in full and without conditions, speakers stressed today, as the Fifth Committee (Administrative Budgetary) addressed the Organization’s financial situation before considering the Secretary-General’s request to allocate $391.2 million to the support account and $1.16 billion and $1.28 billion for two peacekeeping missions in Africa for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The representative of Singapore, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), pointed out that unpredictability on financial resources detracts from the Organization’s overall ability to deliver. It simply is not sustainable for the United Nations to operate under the possibility of having to use cash conservation measures, he underscored, urging Member States to settle their outstanding dues on peacekeeping operations in particular within the next two months. Meeting financial obligations in full and on time is not just the only way to break the persistent cycle of liquidity challenges but also a moral and legal obligation, he asserted.

Echoing this point, China’s delegate called on all — especially those with large assessments — to undertake a responsible approach by paying in a timely manner. To that end, Beijing — as the second-largest assessed contributor with a growing share of membership dues — has actively fulfilled its financial obligations.

The representative of Morocco similarly spotlighted her Government’s consistent history of being among the first to meet its obligations, as is the case for 2023. Other Member States should follow suit and do their utmost to maintain liquidity so that income is not used from closed peacekeeping missions, she insisted.

Cuba’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that one State in particular — which owes more than half of all outstanding assessments, even though it has the capacity to pay — has seriously impacted the Organization’s financial situation. Stressing how “especially egregious” this is given current circumstances, he urged all Member States capable of doing so to put their words and commitments into action.

Catherine Pollard, Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, updated the Committee on the developments surrounding the Organization’s financial situation since a briefing was given last week on the matter as she presented the Secretary-General’s related report.

In other business, the Fifth Committee addressed the United Nations support account, with the representative of Cuba — speaking again on behalf of the Group of 77 and China — stressing that resource requirements must not only reflect specific needs, but also be commensurate with Mission mandates, numbers, size and complexity. Only the activities and initiatives which have been fully considered and approved by the General Assembly should be budgeted for, he underscored.

Chandramouli Ramanathan, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on the 2021/22 budget performance and the proposed 2023/24 budget for the support account for peacekeeping operations. The proposed amount of $391.2 million includes the peacekeeping share of relevant Secretariat-wide initiatives and provides for 1,446 posts and general temporary assistance positions, he noted, reaffirming the Secretariat’s commitment to efficiency.

Mr. Ramanathan also presented the Secretary-General’s reports on the 2021/22 budget performance and the proposed 2023/24 budget for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). The Secretary-General, he said, is requesting $1.16 billion for MINUSCA and $1.28 billion for MINUSMA.

On MINUSCA, Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, introduced the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) report on the Office’s outcome evaluation of that Mission’s contribution to the fight against impunity, the extension of State authority and the rule of law in the Central African Republic between 2016 and 2022. Outlining the evaluation’s four recommendations which included enhanced support to local institutions and strengthened coordination with relevant partners, as well as among Mission components, she reported that all four currently are being implemented.

Also before the Committee were the related reports of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) on the support account which recommended an overall reduction of $3.41 million to the Secretary-General’s proposal for 2023/24, and the Independent Audit Advisory Committee on the OIOS budget under the support account, which endorsed OIOS resource requirements for its three Divisions. It also considered the Advisory Committee’s eponymous reports on MINUSCA and MINUSMA which recommended, among other things, respective reductions of $2.77 million and $3.87 million.

The Fifth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 24 May, to discuss the overview of cross-cutting issues concerning the administrative and budgetary aspects of financing United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Improving the Financial Situation of the United Nations

CATHERINE POLLARD, Under-Secretary General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance — updating the Fifth Committee on the developments surrounding the Organization’s financial situation since a briefing was given last week by Chandramouli Ramanathan, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance — introduced the Secretary-General’s report titled “Financial situation of the United Nations” (document A/77/530/Add.1). (For background, see Press Release GA/AB/4419.)

For the regular budget, Eritrea and the Republic of Moldova have paid in full, bringing the total number of Member States having paid in full for the regular budget to 105, he said. Regarding peacekeeping operations, Bahamas, Kuwait and Nauru have fully paid all peacekeeping assessments, which brings the total number of Member States having paid in full to 66. For the International Tribunals, Eritrea and Ethiopia have paid in full, bringing the total number of Member States who have done so for this category to 89.

As a result of recent payments from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Qatar, these Member States are now fully paid for all categories as reflected in the Secretary-General’s report, she noted. After the issuance of this report, the Organization received payments from Kuwait and Nauru — both of whom are now fully paid for all categories. The Secretary-General pays special tribute to the 54 Member States that have paid all assessments that were due and payable, she stressed. She then reported that payments have been received from Greece, Paraguay, Philippines, Oman, Romania and the United Kingdom for peacekeeping operations.

YUSNIER ROMERO PUENTES ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said the United Nations must be funded adequately and predictably so it can meet its mandates. The Group is concerned that the implementation rate of the regular budget has consistently fallen short over the past decade. Unpaid assessed contributions as of 30 April 2023 were $253 million more than 30 April 2022, indicating a problematic trend in regular budget payments. For peacekeeping operations, the level of unpaid assessments as of 30 April 2023 was $2.8 billion, $693 million more than 30 June 2022. The trend shows that unpaid assessments, as a percentage of assessments, have been increasing in each of the last four financial periods. With only two months remaining in the current fiscal year, the unpaid contribution-to-assessment percentage is 36 per cent, he said.

The Organization’s ability to settle its liabilities is fully contingent on payments and he emphasized that Member States with the highest arrears have seriously impacted the Organization’s financial situation. It is extremely concerning that one Member State currently owes more than half of all outstanding assessments to the regular budget and peacekeeping operations budget respectively, despite having the capacity to pay. “This is especially egregious in the current circumstances,” he said. “Despite already benefiting from a fundamental distortion in the determination of how the Organization is financed, this Member State continues to unilaterally withhold its contributions for political reasons, while still clinging onto its special privileges in the Security Council.” He called on Member States who can do so to put their words and commitments into action, and to settle their arrears and pay their assessments in full, on time and without conditions.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said that as a part of its commitment to the United Nations, Cuba has made enormous efforts to meet nearly all its commitments to date despite the pandemic’s effects on its revenues and the economic and commercial blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba. Noting that the blockade has been strengthened to unprecedent levels over the last four years, he said this criminal and inhumane policy has been worsened by the unfair assignation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. It has led to serious difficulties in the country’s access to international trade, credit and banking and financial operations. This financial persecution means Cuba faces obstacles in paying its assessed contributions to regional and international organizations. Dozens of Cuba’s diplomatic missions have lost their links with their banks. He also stressed his delegation’s solidarity with Venezuela as it faces difficulties in meetings its United Nations obligations as its assets have been frozen.

MARK SEAH ( Singapore ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), associated himself with the Group of 77 and China. Voicing concern about the United Nations’ liquidity situation, he noted that, even though the Organization had started this year with a healthy cash balance, delays in payments in April negated the positive start, with regular budget collections as of the end of April falling short of the Secretariat’s estimate by $370 million. While the Controller noted in his update last week that the Secretariat did not yet see the need for spending restrictions in 2023, it is not sustainable for the United Nations to operate under the possibility of having to use various cash conservation measures, he stressed, noting that the unpredictability of the situation detracts from the Organization's ability to deliver its mandates.

He further voiced concern that the total amount outstanding for peacekeeping operations at the end of April is $2.8 billion — an increase in outstanding assessments compared to the previous year. He urged Member States that can do so to settle any outstanding dues within the next two months to ensure that the Organization does not finish the current fiscal year in a worse position than the last. Recalling that the Controller during his briefing last week said that the “financial health of the Organization depends on Member States meeting their financial obligations in full and on time”, he said ASEAN, to this, would add “without conditions”, stressing that that is the only way to break the Organization’s persistent cycle of liquidity challenges. This is a legal obligation enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a moral obligation for Member States to ensure that adequate and predictable resources are provided to the Organization to implement the mandates that Member States themselves have set. He affirmed ASEAN’s full commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations to the Organization and urged fellow Member States to do the same.

GUO JIAKUN ( China ), associating herself with the Group of 77, stressed that a sound financial situation is not only the basis for the Organization to deliver on its mandate, but also a safeguard for the implementation of reform initiatives. Finance, she underscored, is both a foundation for the Organization and an important element underpinning its governance. However, for the United Nations to play its role, all Member States must undertake a responsible approach by fulfilling their financial obligations. China, for example, as the second-largest assessed contributor with a growing share of membership dues, has been actively fulfilling its financial obligations. All Member States — especially those with large assessments — should make their payments for this year in a timely manner. Regarding active peacekeeping missions, she urged the United Nations to fulfil its reimbursement obligations to troop- and police-contributing countries in a timely manner. Against the backdrop of increasing expenditures for peacekeeping operations which notably places great financial pressures on Member States, the Organization must consider countries’ payment capacities, account for their economic situations and work in a realistic and scientific manner.

HIND JERBOUI ( Morocco ) said the Organization’s financial security depends on the contributions of Member States to ensure the United Nations can fulfil its programme of work and the mandates given by Member States. She welcomed the Secretary-General’s efforts to ensure the Organization’s liquidity, including the liquidity controls of 2020 and efforts to maintain reserves at a good level. Her delegation welcomed the ongoing efforts to manage liquidity with the $100 million increase in the Working Capital Fund. Member States must do their utmost to maintain liquidity so as not to use income from closed peacekeeping missions. Her delegation is proud that it has paid all of its obligations for the regular and peacekeeping budgets for 2023 and is consistently one of the first Member States to fulfil its obligations in full. She encouraged other Member States to do the same. Morocco is among the first Member States to become part of the core group of the Pledge Predictable Payments Initiative, set up by Norway to ensure Member States’ predictable payments of their contributions. Her delegation is committed to finishing this agenda item in the time frame allotted, she said.

Ms. POLLARD underscored that the timeliness of payments for the regular budget, peacekeeping and tribunals is extremely important for the Secretariat to implement respective programmes of work. The Secretariat strives to implement programmes as approved, rather than according to the funds available, she added. Voicing her appreciation to those who have paid in full, she stressed the importance of Member States meeting their obligations in full and on time. The Secretariat stands ready to support their requests for information needed to meet those obligations, she said.

Support Account for Peacekeeping Operations

CHANDRAMOULI RAMANATHAN, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on the budget performance of the support account for peacekeeping operations from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 (document A/77/631) and the proposed budget for the support account for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 (document A/77/771). Noting that the budget implementation rate for 2021/22 was 99.2 per cent of the $356.4 million, he pointed out that COVID-19 continued to constrain some of the Organization’s activities and efforts — such as official travel and staff recruitment — during the reporting period. Consequently, an underexpenditure of $6.9 million was recorded under staff costs, primarily as a result of higher than budgeted vacancy rates. This underexpenditure however was partly offset by the increased requirements for general temporary assistance and the peacekeeping share for the after-service health insurance — $1.1 million — as well as an additional expenditure in corporate costs — $2.8 million — due mainly to the settlement of outstanding death, disability and post-traumatic stress disorder claims in closed peacekeeping missions.

Turning to the budget proposal for the 2023/24 period, he said the proposed amount of $391.2 million — an increase of $19.4 million or 5.2 per cent when compared with the approved resources for 2022/23 — includes the peacekeeping share of relevant Secretariat-wide initiatives and provides for 1,446 posts and general temporary assistance positions. This net increase of 13 posts and positions notably encompasses the proposed establishment of four posts linked to new mandates, three new general temporary assistance positions to handle outstanding disciplinary cases and the cost-neutral transfer of four posts and two general temporary assistance positions to the support account which had been previously funded by peacekeeping operations through a cost recovery mechanism. In addition, the Secretariat is also proposing the redeployment and reassignment of 23 posts and general temporary assistance positions. The proposed core requirements for the support account — estimated at $335.1 million — represent an increase of $15.7 million or 4.9 per cent, he said, explaining that this amount is attributable to staff costs due to inflation-related adjustments to budgetary salary parameters. It is also partially offset by higher applied vacancy rates, he added.

On the updated scalability study presented in section I.B and annex II of the budget proposal, he pointed out that it reaffirmed that peacekeeping missions today are constantly confronted with rapidly shifting political and operating complexities that require a dependable and capable Headquarters. As such, the support account enables Headquarters to provide them with the much-needed political, policy, programmatic and operational backstopping. Moreover, the study also confirmed that the support account provides much more than support to the Organization’s peacekeeping missions. For its part, the Secretariat is committed to efficiency in its support account, which has notably resulted in a modest reduction in the support account ratio for the proposed budget — 5.31 per cent compared to the 5.35 per cent in the 2022/23 period. This modest reduction, he underscored, belies the considerable effort made by support account entities in an era of considerable challenges to peacekeeping.

ABDULLA ALI ABDULRAHMAN MOHAMED AHMED (Bahrain), Vice-Chair of the Fifth Committee, then drew the Committee’s attention to the following reports and introductory statements of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee on the proposed budget of the Office of International Oversight Services (OIOS) under the support account for peacekeeping operations for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 (document A/77/763) and of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) on the support account for peacekeeping operations (document A/77/833).

Imran Vanker, Independent Audit Advisory Committee Chair, pointing out that its report notes areas for further improvement, voiced his concern that some OIOS Divisions were not attaining the 100 per cent workplan implementation rate and that those Divisions’ consistently high vacancy rates could affect this target. As such, the Independent Audit Advisory Committee reiterated its recommendation that OIOS address vacancy challenges, including by closely monitoring the vacancy rate, taking quick action to fill remaining vacancies and employing alternative recruitment mechanisms. In acknowledging the OIOS decision to have a maintenance budget, the Independent Audit Advisory Committee also reiterated that the Office should continue to align its work with the priorities of the Organization’s enterprise risk management. Regarding the length of time to complete investigations which decreased from an average of 12.9 months to 10.6 months, a significant improvement especially when considering that caseloads have increased, he stressed that the Independent Audit Advisory Committee believes more still needs to be done.

Regarding the OIOS budget under the support account, he said the Independent Audit Advisory Committee endorsed the resource requirement for the Internal Audit Division, which called for a maintenance budget with no change to post levels; for the Inspection and Evaluation Division, which reflects OIOS’ decision to address that Division’s capacity gap through the strategic selection of assignments and a scaling down of its workplan; and for the Investigations Division, which is in a position where the review of the external quality assessment results must be finalized before any resource requirement changes can be made.

Abdallah Bachar Bong, ACABQ Chair, voicing his concern over the lack of a methodological foundation that would ensure the link between support requirements at Headquarters and the needs of peacekeeping operations, noted that management reform should have resulted in more efficiencies in support structures. As such, the Advisory Committee recommended that the General Assembly request the Secretary-General to establish a methodology for effective workload distribution within existing staff capacities; conduct a comprehensive analysis by function and a staffing review of the support account so as to establish a reference range for support account resources proposals; and submit the results during the seventy-ninth session.

Regarding the proposed transfers of four posts and two general temporary assistance positions from the peacekeeping coverage fund, he recalled the Advisory Committee’s recommendation on the discontinuation of temporary posts upon the completion of the Umoja project. In that vein, the Advisory Committee recommended approving the transfer of three general temporary assistance positions (one P-5, one P-4 and one P-3) and discontinuing the remaining three positions. On the proposed establishment of a P-5 Senior Programme Management Officer post in the Department of Peace Operations, he stressed that a more detailed justification should be provided to the Assembly. The Advisory Committee recommended against approving the proposed establishment of a P-4 Data Specialist post in that Department, a P-4 Engineer post in the Department of Operational Support and a P-4 Programme Management Officer post in the Department for Safety and Security. On the proposed establishment of three general temporary assistance positions in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance (two P-4 and one P-3 Legal Officers), the Advisory Committee recommended approval the establishment of only two positions (one P-4 and one P-3).

He then noted that the Advisory Committee also recommended reductions under non-post resources — namely under consultants and consulting services ($421,400), official travel ($641,100) and communications and information technology ($816,600) to be applied to specific departments. Altogether, the Advisory Committee’s recommendations entail an overall reduction of $3.41 million to the Secretary-General’s proposal for 2023/24.

RICHARD TUR ( Cuba ) speaking again for the Group of 77 and China, reiterated that the support account’s level should be commensurate with the different variables, including the given mandate, number, size and complexity of peacekeeping operations in the field. This will continue to provide seamless backstopping support. The overall proposed financial resources, required by the Secretary-General for the support account during 2023/24, are estimated at $391.2 million — 5.2 per cent more than the approved budget for 2022/23. The Group would like detailed justifications in view of the Advisory Committee’s observations and recommended reductions, mainly under post and position requirements, as well as consultants and consulting services, official travel and communications and information technology, he said. He noted the number of authorized uniformed personnel support is expected to decrease in the 2023/24 period, mainly due to changes in the number of African Union personnel, while the number of civilian personnel in missions is expected to increase slightly.

He stressed that the closure and downsizing of missions must consider the continued need for backstopping support so as to provide for completion and transition planning activities. Resources requirements must reflect the specific needs of these missions accordingly, he said. He also reiterated the importance of proper representation of troop- and police-contributing countries, particularly at the senior level, including in the departments funded by the support account. He stressed that vacant posts should be filled expeditiously, and posts that have been vacant for 24 months or longer should be reviewed. He highlighted that only activities and initiatives fully considered and approved by the General Assembly should be budgeted for, and their resource requirements should be reflected in the support account after the Assembly’s approval.

Financing of Missions in Central African Republic and Mali

Mr. RAMANATHAN, Assistant Secretary-General, Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget and Controller, introduced the Secretary-General's reports on the budget performance of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 (document A/77/633) and MINUSCA’s budget for the period 1 July 2023 to 20 June 2024 (document A/77/758), as well as the budget performance of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 (document A/77/624) and MINUSMA’s budget for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 (document A/77/755).

Regarding MINUSCA, he said the proposed 2023/24 budget of $1.157 billion represents an increase of $83.3 million or 7.8 per cent, compared to the 2022/23 approved budget. That reflects increased requirements for operational costs ($46.9 million) attributable primarily to fuel for generators, vehicles and aircraft; rental and operation of the Mission’s air fleet; and replacement and enhancement of unmanned aerial systems. It also reflects increased requirements for military and police personnel ($40.9 million) attributable primarily to the higher cost of contingent-owned major equipment; mobilization costs for the establishment of a warehouse under a new rations contract; the higher cost for travel on emplacement, rotation and repatriation for uniformed personnel owing to higher market prices; a higher rate of reimbursement for standard troop and police costs approved by the General Assembly; and an anticipated higher average deployment of uniformed personnel. The increases are offset in part by decreased requirements attributable primarily to international staff ($4.5 million) due to the application of higher vacancy rates and lower common staff rates compared to the current fiscal period, he added.

Turning to MINUSMA, he said the proposed 2023/24 budget of $1.277 billion represents an increase of $32.8 million compared to the 2022/23 approved budget. The proposed budget reflects the net impact of increased requirements for operational costs ($40.3 million) attributable primarily to fuel for facilities and infrastructure and air operations, additional requirements for the electoral process, freight costs, maintenance of communications and information technology equipment and support services, and acquisition of prefabricated facilities, accommodation and refrigeration equipment. It also reflects the net impact of increased requirements for military and police personnel ($3.4 million), attributable primarily to the establishment of two new rations warehouses for Timbuktu and Kidal, and higher cost for travel, as well as the net impact of reduced requirements for civilian personnel ($11 million), attributable primarily to international staff, owing to a higher vacancy rate compared with the 2022/23 approved budget.

The Chair then drew attention to the related ACABQ reports on MINUSCA (document A/77/767/Add.13) and on MINUSMA (document A/77/767/Add.12), as well as to the related introductory statement of the Chair of that Committee, which will be made available on the Fifth Committee website following the meeting.

Mr. Bachar Bong, ACABQ Chair, focusing first on MINUSCA, said during the 2021/22 budget period, the implementation rate was 99.9 per cent, with unliquidated obligations amounting to $207 million ($87.3 million, or 42.2 per cent, was obligated under the operational costs) as of 30 June 2022. This was an increase of $21.1 million or 11.4 per cent. The Advisory Committee notes the Board of Auditors’ observations concerning extensive year-end purchases and overstocking, particularly technology equipment, made for the period. It trusts the Mission will improve its demand and resource planning so as to achieve the efficient and effective use of its financial resources. Regarding fuel management, the Advisory Committee trusts that information on the performance of the fuel contractor and related compensation will be provided to the Assembly. Noting that the Mission’s proposed budget for the 2023/24 period totals $1.16 billion, an increase of $83.28 million, or 7.8 per cent, he said ACABQ recommends a reduction of $2.77 million to the proposed resources.

Turning to MINUSMA, he said for the 2021/22 budget period, expenditures totalled $1.17 million, for a budget implementation rate of 99.9 per cent. For 2023/24, the Secretary-General’s proposal amounts to $1.28 billion, an increase of 2.6 per cent, or $32.76 million. Based on its findings under post and non-post resources, the Advisory Committee recommends that the proposed resources be reduced by $3.87 million. For electoral assistance, ACABQ recommends the establishment of 21 positions, which the Controller already approved on an exceptional temporary basis for 2022/23. While recognizing the reasons for renting 162 light passenger vehicles for electoral assistance, in lieu of purchasing them, the Advisory Committee considers that appropriate efforts could be made to reduce the number of rented vehicles, and/or the number of rental months, and to fill any gaps with existing, as well as newly purchased vehicles. The Advisory Committee trusts that if there are any electoral delays, MINUSMA will ensure that the vehicle rental or other contracts may be adjusted or suspended without incurring penalty fees.

FATOUMATA NDIAYE, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services — introducing the OIOS report titled “Outcome evaluation of the support provided by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic for the fight against impunity, the extension of State authority and the rule of law in the Central African Republic” (document A/77/739) — said the evaluation covered the outcomes of support that MINUSCA provided for the fight against impunity, the extension of State authority and the rule of law in the Central African Republic between 2016 and 2022.

The evaluation team engaged with the Mission, the United Nations country team, Government officials, civil society organizations, vulnerable populations and other international and regional partners, she noted, emphasizing they found that MINUSCA had played a vital role in improving accountability and strengthening both the rule of law and the delivery of justice. Support provided by the Mission was in conformity with its Security Council mandate and met needs in the areas of security, conflict resolution, humanitarian support, human rights, access to justice and critical basic social services, she underscored. The Mission also strengthened the rule of law by promoting independence, equality, accessibility and the delivery of justice; ensured that gender perspectives, disability inclusion and the environment were mainstreamed in activities; and advanced partnerships with relevant stakeholders. Mandate implementation however was affected by internal challenges, which included gaps in integrated planning, coordination and information-sharing, as well as the limited deployment of resources in field offices and forward bases.

The evaluation, she said, made four recommendations to MINUSCA to: enhance its strategic, operational, technical and logistical support to local institutions in strengthening the rule of law; improve its collaboration with the United Nations country team and relevant partners; strengthen its joint planning and coordination among Mission components; and review its resource requirements. All four recommendations were accepted and are being implemented, she reported.